Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Speaking of Baggage’

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I do my teeth different…
Much better. Much better.
It’s not just that “Speaking of Baggage” put the terrible mayoral campaign aside, but that it did a strong job of adding shading and complexity to both stories that have worked previously (Zeek and Camille’s estrangement) and ones that haven’t (Julia’s growing attraction to Ed). It featured a whole lot of Amber, both dealing with the engagement and actually doing work at the Luncheonette, and the show is always improved when it gives us a steady diet of Mae Whitman reacting emotionally to the events unfolding before her.(*) It gave us a lot of Hank, and not in some trite way where he runs to express his feelings to Sarah and arrives to find the handsome d-bag wandering around her apartment in a towel. It even did some interesting, messy things with Drew’s crush on Natalie, in a way that tied into the rest of the episode rather than feeling like (as is sometimes the case with Drew subplots) it was just meant to give Miles Heizer something to do.
(*) Proposed second-screen option: a video of Amber reacting to what’s happening on the TV show, whether she’s in the background of that particular scene or miles away, intuiting what’s happening because she’s supernaturally in touch with her emotions and those of her family. And if there can only be one, “Highlander”-style, which would you choose: “Amber Holt reacts to things” or “Wynn Duffy reacts to things”?
Let’s start with Julia, since that’s been one of the season’s more problematic arcs to date. For the first time, it felt like there was a real effort being made to show Julia’s awareness of what was happening, and to demonstrate how this guy is making her feel. She’s trying not to give into this, but even showing up at Joel’s office wearing only a trenchcoat and her underwear was a direct response to the feelings she was getting from listening to Ed’s voicemail over and over again. Erika Christensen was excellent this week, and the script did a good job of tangling Julia’s guilt over her cheating heart in with the Zeek and Camille story. What those two marriages are going through isn’t a one-to-one match, and it would feel clumsy if it was, but Julia can see enough parallels in the idea of a wife feeling overshadowed by her husband (even if it was the other way around for the bulk of their marriage) and simply at seeing a loving couple drift apart, that of course it would wreck her even further.
Because Amber’s been absent from the Luncheonette, the show had to force this sudden closeness between her and the Ashes of Rome drummer, but otherwise that subplot was spot-on this week. The scene where Kristina told Amber the story of Adam’s proposal was terrific not only because it was Kristina talking about something other than why she should be mayor of Berkeley, but because of the way Whitman played the transition from Amber being moved by the story to Amber realizing that she didn’t feel the way Kristina did when Ryan proposed to her. That he then does it a second time with a real ring makes her happier, but the show rightly continues to share Sarah’s concerns about Ryan. He’s a good guy, and his love for Amber is sincere, but he’s repressing a lot of damage from both his childhood and his time in the Army, and he doesn’t seem comfortable in Amber’s world, above and beyond the frequent sight of her getting all cuddly with the drummer. I suspect we’re in for more trouble for those two, and the groundwork is being laid out nicely.
As always, Ray Romano’s presence on “Parenthood” is welcome, and the Hank stories have struck a nice balance between his friendship with Max and dealing with his leftover feelings for Sarah (and vice versa). At some point, I’m assuming he and Sarah will reconnect, but they’re not rushing it, and I’m enjoying the social awkwardness duet between mentor and protege.
And the Zeek/Camille schism played out well as the kids learned of it and made their own faulty assumptions based on what they think they know about their parents’ marriage. Camille has been the injured party for most of this arc, but Zeek was genuinely hurt when he told Adam that he wasn’t invited, and later when he stood in that big, empty house that he currently can’t share with anyone.
Take all those ingredients and bookend ’em with a pair of Bob Dylan songs (“Forever Young” as usual with the opening credits, and “I Threw It All Away” over the last few scenes), and you’ve got a winner. I was feeling very frustrated with season 5 last week, but “Speaking of Baggage” was a reminder of the many things “Parenthood” does so well.
What did everybody else think?
Best part: no obvious product placement (except maybe for some great luggage?). I felt like last week’s show was a one-hour minivan commercial.
Aw, why do people get so stingy about product placement? What’s the huge deal?
Agreed – much better this week. The characters tend to talk over each other to the point you can’t hear any one person talking – that may be real life, but it’s annoying in a dramedy. Just curious – whatever happened to Kristina and Adam’s oldest daughter? Did I miss something or did she just drift off to college-land and never checked back in at home?
Haddie’s in school some 3,000 miles away. Do you expect her to be part of storylines that take place within an approximately 10 miles radius of each other?
Plus I think the actress who played her wasn’t interested in staying with the show, hence you have her character clear on the other side of the country.
I would like someone to just mention Haddie once in awhile! She and Amber were very close for awhile. (Though I love the show, they do just ditch stuff when it’s convenient – like, as I posted below, Zeke & Camille’s phase of being dead broke and Amber’s abandonment of any greater aspirations for herself after HS. )
Was it that the actress did not want to be on the show or was she a budget casualty?
Oliver, I don’t think your umbrage is warranted. She doesn’t have to be an integral part of every (or any) storyline to be mentioned now and again, as Anni suggests. You say the actress wasn’t interested in staying on the show; Shawn wonders if it was her call or a budget issue and I would like to know too. I have spent more time than I’d like to admit trying to dig up something on this and I can find nothing.
Forgot to mention, in response to Gigi’s original complaint: I like the overtalking! But then, I am a huge fan of Robert Altman’s film oeuvre, and that was his trademark.
The reason this show does so well is, annoying or not, the characters are believable and well drawn. Yes, sometimes the dialogue is VERY annoying (there seems to be awful patter thing they’ve got going, where everybody interrupts and sentences trail off so it ends up feeling pretty unnatural) but, in all, it’s a family that people want to revisit each week. I know I do. And I normally don’t go for shows like this.
Although the mayoral campaign is not very believalbe in its inception, I’ve found it to be far from the realms of “terrible” that Alan routinely suggests. The way multiple characters constantly flirt with the dangers of infidelity is a far more troublesome quality of this show. Sometimes feels like I’m watching a soap opera like Grey’s Anatomy. That is not a good thing.
Unless they move the show to ABC (lol). Honestly, the only reason I replied to this comment was to give you mad props for having a Jay Sherman avatar! ‘The Critic’ rules!!
agree re: the almost-infidelity thing. How is Julia suddenly so miserable? and if she hates being a SAHM, which fits her character, why doesn’t she just get some sort of job? Just earn enough to pay a cleaning person!
@Anni, She is miserable because she wants to go back to work and cannot get a job. The show has made that clear. She worked hard to become a very good lawyer and she isn’t going to work at the local Deli sweeping floors (NTTAWWT). She wants to get back to the job she loved and was successful at.
On top of thatm, Joel got EVEN MORE work and is never home, so she can’t even lean on him. I don’t like the storyline, but it is far more believable than Kristina running fior Mayor and having any shot of winning especially with all the actual infidelity in this country (Ashley Madison anybody?)
I think what’s unrealistic is the average fan’s belief about how much infidelity goes on (I’m with Timmy on this). And why does someone need to be unhappy in their marriage to be tempted? I think as much infidelity as there is already, there would be a lot more if more people had opportunities present themselves. I love my wife and am very happy with her, but if a hottie started getting friendly with me, I would absolutely be tempted and I think anyone who says otherwise is lying or kidding themselves.
@Anni
I think the problem with Julia is not why is she suddenly unhappy, I just think it is her realizing that staying at home makes her unhappy. I think the main problem with Julia is that she likes the idea of having 2 children and a perfect house and a perfect husband….as long as she has to not deal with them 90% of the day and can be a lawyer and travel and just have this Rockwell portrait of a family at home that satisfies her image.
This has been the case the whole series:
1) Look what happened in season 1 or 2 when Joel remodeled a bathroom and she had to take care of Sydney for a week? She hated it.
2) When Julia wanted another baby she assumed that Joel would stay home again.
3) When Julia had to stay outside Sydney’s room when she was throwing a tantrum for being a sore loser, she just did not know how to deal with it.
4) Look how quickly in season 4 she wanted to give up on Victor because things were too hard for her to cope with.
5) Julia is basically listening to Ed say that he is a bad dad who prefers work and nodding along without an ounce of disagreement to anything that he is saying.
It is bad that Julia cannot even last 6 months or even a year with her children before getting to this point, but here we are.
I agree. The mayoral race isn’t believable, but I have enjoyed it (not everything on TV has to be believable). The infidelity thing is really annoying. Julia should have thought about how miserably she would be as a stay at home mom when she quit her job. The fact that she thinks Joel is doing something wrong here is mind boggling. Is he supposed to just start and stop his career every time she changes her mind about wanting to be a mom?
@Jaxemer: “Julia should have thought about how miserably she would be as a stay at home mom when she quit her job.”
I think that’s a little facile. Let’s recall that there was a lot of intense stuff going on with her newly adopted son that was dividing her attention. As a result, she screwed up something really major at work–I don’t remember the details, but it was a huge, huge screwup that had a massive negative impact on a big client. Basically, something she could be fired for. She went to kind of plead her case to the partners, and while they didn’t just fire her outright, they gave her an ultimatum: go back to being the kind of attorney who lives at the office and completely neglects having any work-life balance, completely blows off her family to dedicate everything to the firm, or else.
So she basically took “or else”, and who can blame her? Work-life balance is a huge issue that Americans, much more than Europeans, have been getting wrong for many years, although the millennial generation is finally seeming to push back on this. They are getting flack for it and being labelled slackers, but I applaud them.
The same issue applies with Joel. It does not need to be all or nothing. No, he shouldn’t just stop his career because she is having a tough time, but being at the workplace until past ten o’clock, presumably after his kids’ bedtime (who was watching them when she went there with the lingerie, anyway?), is not maintaining anywhere remotely near a reasonable work-life balance.
[www.nbcnews.com]
[www.mayoclinic.com]
I agree that this was the season’s strongest episode. Not only did it put aside Kristina’s mayoral race, it actually helped me remember that I actually really like Kristina as a character and Monica Potter as an actress- feelings the mayoral race had diluted, which is quite the feat after Season 4. I really wish that, if she HAD to run for something, it had been for school board instead of mayor. She has shown no competence or even interest in areas outside of education. It doesn’t make sense. Her intelligence and strength were already established. This was so unnecessary.
The end point of that rant is that I loved her scene with Mae this week.
I love whole-family outdoor dinner scenes. I love when they talk over each other, which is very realistic for the large family dinners in my world. I love Hank getting more screen time. Pairing him with Max was a stroke of brilliance that I have constantly enjoyed. I hope the rest of the season continues in the vein of this one.
what ever happened to the story arc of zeke’s failed land investment and his and camille’s being broke? that just kind of got dropped, right?
It’s best to pretend that any discussion of Braverman financial difficulties never happened. The writers once upon a time were interested in that as a subject, but either decided or were ordered to drop it. See also the question of how on earth Adam and Kristina are paying for Hattie’s tuition at Cornell.
Hattie is just going into huge debt. But that storyline erked me too but not that much (see below), it was Hattie;s decision if she wanted to take on the debt not Adam and Kristina’s yet they wanted to make the decision on what debt she is allowed to get into, ugh.
I gave that storyline a pass because Adam had been the worst parent in the world towards Hattie until that point. He was totally sexist with her in that bra arc (he was simultaneously pimping out Drew), he sold her out and put Sarah and her family before his when Amber slept with Steve, he continuously ordered her around to look after Max and make every possible allowance for Max and had a royal go at her when Max just decided to run off.
I think the writers probably tried to salvage some of this relationship before the shipped Hattie and Sarah Ramos off of the show. They probably looked over her storylines and thought this is too much….all she has been through and they still are going to stiff her on the education?
Yeah, I doubt it.
I assume Adams financial troubles w/ College were solved w/ the success of the Luncheonette? That can at least be explained. the land deal one, though, just up and disappeared.
The money was always strange. Adam was the CFO of a shoe company that was shown as being a medium-size company at the very least. I’m sure he was paid nicely in that job. They’ve mentioned money issues when he was let go, but then have gone back and forth on the idea of Adam and Kristina hurting for money. Who knows. It is a TV show.
Also, re: Adam being the worst parent, I think your examples are all pretty bad. The bra arc being the most problematic. He wasn’t pimping out Drew, he was driving Drew to his school dance and trying to get him to break out of his shell. Now, if he had been buying condoms for Drew, then it’s a different story.
Yeah, there sure are a lot of inconsistencies. It really bugs me when a storyline just conveniently forgets about something that has either a positive or negative effect on a character…..and it shouldn’t matter if this happened in the past, the present, the near or distant future. They have to be true to themselves. I like to hope that the writers feel some level of guilt when they knowing do this stuff.
I don’t take issue with that resolving off camera, but I was drawn into remembering it by the contrivance that Zeek is utterly hopeless on his own, and needs his wife to spell out when the bills get paid even though we were always previously given the impression he handled the finances, and somewhat unilaterally at that.
@ Timmy Two Times
Adam said to her that because she is a girl he treats her different to Drew and that that is the way the world works in his view and she just had to accept it, how is that not terrible? how is that not sexist? how is that 1950’s kind of thinking not make Adam a horrible parent?
I think that all these people who make the show are rich and do not know how most people live, so I completely understand how they keep on screwing up things that have to do with money. I wish Zeek was just a retired college Football coach, so much easier.
I’m with Timmy again. I think the success of the Luncheonette satisfactorily explains how they pay for Haddie’s college. Alan constantly harps on Adam for being idiotic not to take the buyout offer that would have put the brothers on Easy Street and made college easy to pay for. But he assumes that they are making a pittance from the studio by actually operating it.
If that were right, the buyout offer would be the ridiculous storyline. Keep in mind that they do not own the building, just the business. So it’s not like a sale of a real estate asset where you can be sitting on a gold mine but not getting a lot of income from it. There is no way that they could stop working and have way more money over the long run than if they go in and operate the studio every day. If so, then the buyout offer was way overpriced. See what I mean?
99 percent of the time, when you get offered a quick cashout buyout for something, you will be better off if you stay patient and take the long-term, steady income. People will take a big hit for instant gratification, and the sources of money that offer that gratification are well aware of that when pricing their offers.
On the land deal and financial troubles, it’s not really true that it was completely dropped. More like wrapped up neatly, awfully quickly. Zeek didn’t like the guy that came in (connected to one of his kids, I think?) and had a restructuring plan to help him get out of trouble, so he scuttled the deal. But in the end, his wife and/or kids prevailed upon him to see reason, and he went ahead and did the deal (right at the end of the first season IIRC).
Slackerinc just nailed it. They were offered a million dollars b/c that’s what Duane Wayne valued the operation at. He wanted to give a million to have something that would make him over a million in the long run.
AT THE TIME, b/c Adam needed to get liquid quick, it might have been the smart play to accept that million. It eliminates risk completely. But from everything we’ve seen, the Lunchenette is achieving it’s potential. It has customers, the studio is filled.
Adam’s family always seemed like they had a lot of money coming in, and a lot of money going out. So of course when he lost his job he’d be concerned about money. But now he’s back to a lot (relatively) money coming in again.
Thanks, Kronic!
I can see both points in the Zeek and Camille storyline. Camille wants to enjoy whatever life she has (sans kids and all that goes with it) and wants to find a place that will let her do that easily. Whereas I can where Zeek is coming from too, I spoke to my parents the other day and asked them now that they are retired why not go and live in our holiday home all year round because the place is on a golf course (they love golf), is cheaper socially, is cheaper on land and council tax and other taxes, cars are cheaper, petrol (gas) is cheaper and has all year round nice weather. England on the other hand is cold and dreary and anything they can tax you on they will. I said you could get a good hunk of change out of the house and live really nicely.
They turned around and said that after surviving the 1980’s interest rate of 16% and working 40 plus years to pay off their mortgage and going through hell to do so ( I mean how many recessions have we gone through in the last 30 years? 5?) they just will not let go of their house (plus they love their gardening).
Zeek has been in a war, he had an awful childhood and so the memories he created with the his kids in the house must make his life all the better..why would he want to lose this place where the best part of his life happened? He has his garden and when his family comes over their is plenty of room to do stuff (family means a lot to him). He probably had to do a lot of jobs to keep his house ( his mom did say he always did different things)- I can see why he is being stubborn.
Because this is a TV series I will actually choose a side (in real life I could not) – To be honest I am with Zeek. The actress who is Camille was also John Mclains wife on Die Hard – he saved her life and thousands others 50 times and she still divorced him ! SCREW HER! LOL, Just kidding. But seriously she just mopes around, if she took Sarah’s advice in season 1 and stopped being a victim and actually had backbone and persistent then I would be more on her side. But being Whiny and all glum and whatever makes me think that her heart is not in telling Zeek what he needs to hear but is too stubborn to listen to.
Julia is an idiot, I am a straight man and always have been, I would never leave Joel :). Also he was a stay at home dad for over 10 years with Sidney. Julia has been doing it for 6 months and now feels like everything is unfair? Brat.
Hank is awesome, Ray Romano spent 9 years with the family from hell, he should have no problems with the Braveman’s.
Amber will do anyone won’t she? I mean seriously girl…commit to someone or something. Haddie’s Boyfriend, the politician, Ryan the unstable guy (I have served in the services so I understand the poor guys plight…but still not a great fit for someone as flaky as Amber), etc.
Go on Drew! If the girl agrees and she is telling you to chill and relax and just turn off your brain, then……Just turn off your brain.
Crosby…..love you brother, always have since you were with Gabby.
Adam and Kristina need to take some chill pills, but they were ok this week.
Great episode.
Wait, did Kristina ever explain why she should be mayor?
Education!!!!!!
I love Mae Whitman, but c’mon, Wynn Duffy all the way
C’mon Ryan… Her? You don’t want to get her all dressed up for Easter. I dunno, maybe she’s funny or something.
It really bothers me that Julia is allowing her self-pity to drive her to infidelity after expecting Joel to be content with the roles reversed for something like 10 years
…and why the show expects us to believe she needs to rely on Ed b/c her husband just can’t understand what she’s going through. Ugh.
Why does it have to be about self-pity or her husband not understanding? What about their just being attracted to each other? People can learn to live in monogamous pairings, just like a dog can learn to live inside a fence. But if a hole opens up in that fence, most dogs will go for it, heedless of the consequences.
I have a hard time feeling any sympathy for her. If she is so miserable being a stay at home Mom, GO GET A JOB. Grandpa Zeke could watch them after school. People seemed to like this episode, where I found it nothing by annoying.
@slackerinc – Why don’t you ask Jason Katims? The writers are clearly telling a story of Julia being unhappy in her marriage and role as a mother. Attraction appears to have very little to do with it.
@Jaxemer: You may be right that this is where they are going to establish their primary focus. It would be far from the first time that TV/movie writers pretend (erroneously IMO) that this is the main reason for marital infidelity (at least among “good” people). But I see plenty of criticism of the writers elsewhere on this blog, in Alan’s pieces and in the comments, so why must I hew to their cliched approach on this one?
I disagree however that it is so black and white as you portray, that “attraction appears to have very little to do with it”. Julia listened to Ed’s voice mail repeatedly, pictured Ed’s face close up (something rarely done on this show–that is, to show someone thinking about someone else visually like that, as opposed to talking about it the way Hank did). Then she got so hot and bothered, she put on lingerie and made a beeline for her husband’s workplace to work off her sexual energy.
Maybe Joel liked being at home more than Julia did, though. Otherwise, they would have both worked. And they have shown her repeatedly trying to get a job but her ex-boss made her unemployable everywhere in his anger at her.
Right, although her screwup was bad enough that she can’t accuse him of slandering her.
I agree that this was a great episode, but I didn’t think the earlier ones were nearly as bad as Alan was complaining they were.
In this episode, something I’d like to see addressed more is the Drew storyline. I absolutely love this, because it is a gender reversal from how these dynamics are portrayed 99 percent of the time on TV and in movies, but I found it absolutely realistic. When I was in college, I found myself totally in Drew’s shoes many times: I’d get into a “hookup” (though they weren’t called that then) which would lead me to feel really bonded to the girl, and to her it was just more casual…until the next time she was drunk and felt like doing it again. If you are the type of personality I am (and that Drew seems to be), it can be emotionally difficult to be in that position and just roll with it.
Or maybe, really, it comes down to a dynamic between people, regardless of gender, at different “levels”. Because while I got hurt at times by girls that I was really into treating me as just someone to go to for a periodic drunken booty call, I also did that to other girls that weren’t as hot and as cool or whatever, but were “Ms. Right Now”, the girl who was available at the end of a Saturday night.
I feel pretty betrayed by the whole Mae Whittman and the sexy eyes drummer storyline — it’s like they are just dumping poor Matt Lauria or something. Not very well done at all.
The pitter patter with Lauren Graham and Ray Romano was so light and funny that I rewatched it three times. I know it’s the whole eternal Sarah needs a man storyline that we’ve seen over and over again but these two are playing such a lightly drawn dance with each other, so elegantly, that it’s an absolute joy.
While I think Mae Whittman is super talented I don’t think it’s even a good idea to make her the show’s amanuensis. The show tilts a bit when it relies too heavily upon poor Mae. And honestly her character is getting more and more grating the longer this inevitable PTSD stuff (when will the shoe drop?!?) goes on. And her life being all wrapped up in getting married. It seems extremely jive and ridiculous, given that Mae’s character doesn’t seem to be THAT girl. I don’t know….
I’m talking about the Lauren Graham – Ray Romano scene at the end, at her apartment….
Don’t worry I’m not coming in.
Good, I didn’t invite you.
I hate that they are turning Amber into the worst version of her mom (fall for a guy and lead them on to think you want a long term relationship … until the next guy comes along).
@Jaxemer11 — that’s an excellent point. You verbalized what I couldn’t quite figure out was bugging me about the whole thing. All Amber can say to Sarah is that “I’m not you!” But all of this is pretty much her mom.
I felt the same way about Amber and the drummer, it felt very sudden and contrived. There was no real context. If this had happened slowly over a period a time it would have been more credible. I wish the writers would give Amber more to do than be a glorified receptionist. What happened to her college aspirations? Or how about her and Ryan getting married and supporting each other as two people who are somewhat damaged by their life experience? I ‘m disappointed that the writers can’t seem to make up their minds and, as a result, go for a soap opera outcome
Ray Romano is great though.
I don’t see any parallel between Zeke/Camille and Julia/Joel at all. While I think Camille is overreacting a bit, at least she has a legitimate reason to complain. Julia has absolutely no reason to complain at all. Joel is great to her. Probably better than any of the other husbands on the show. The fact that she is pretending that she is in the same shoes her mother is in shows just how myopic and delusional Julia can be sometimes. The only thing Joel has done is work outside of the house after she quit her job. Someone has to make a living. This is entirely within Julia’s character, but it is a characteristic that made me really dislike her in the first few seasons of the show. For as intelligent as she is, she can be really stupid sometimes.
I’m a big fan of the show but, since you bring it up, I’m very glad that I can always fast-forward past the opening credits. Beyond it being soul-crushing to have a Dylan song as the opener to any network TV show, “Forever Young” isn’t even applicable to a series whose characters’ old roads are rapidly aging.
Amber Holt > Wynn Duffy. Sorry, but it’s true. Mae Whitman has been fantastic since “Thief,” the show Alan Sepinwall should most regret not reviewing. At 18 years old she was cast opposite Andre Braugher in an extremely heavy dramatic series — and she held her own!
I liked how Kristina showed up at the Luncheonette for no apparent reason. People just want to see Amber react to things.