Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Article Two/Jerry’s Scrapbook’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” double feature coming up just as soon as I define buffalo meat as acceptable currency…
Yesterday, NBC posted an epic 8-minute deleted scene from “Article Two” featuring the complete version of Garth’s “Star Wars”/Marvel Comics-related filibuster, as improvised by Patton Oswalt. (I’ve embedded it below.) Reaction was unsurprisingly positive, with the only lament being that the producers didn’t simply air the rant as is, other stories be damned.
And while that would have been an amazing departure from formula (I’m not sure I can imagine even Dan Harmon-era “Community” doing something like this, though I’m sure “Louie” would), “Article Two” is one of the funniest, richest, sweetest “Parks” of the season even though we only get to hear a few stray jokes and Thanos references from the filibuster. It’s an episode so good in so many places that I’m okay with production cutting the speech down to the bone – especially since this marvelous new technological paradise we live in allows us to see both the episode and the filibuster.
The three stories in a given “Parks and Rec” episode tend to be disconnected, but these were at least linked by the theme of competition: Leslie vs. Garth, Ron vs. Chris, and Ben vs. Ann vs. the mail carrier vs. Leslie again. In a way, all three contests were unnecessary and could have easily descended into sitcom hackery, but instead they were very specific to the characters and the world they live in – and, thus, were very very funny.
The eponymous story about the Pawnee town charter had to contort itself at the very beginning to suggest Leslie would be a fervent proponent of the outdated laws therein, but it almost immediately acknowledged all the offensive ones she’d fight to get rid of, then brought Patton Oswalt on stage to do Patton Oswalt things, some of which actually wound up in the final cut. It would have been really easy to reveal that Garth was cheating at their silly contest, but the idea that he was better than Leslie Knope at a Leslie Knope thing worked better, both because it was unexpected and because it opened the story up for a more generous, “Parks”-y ending where Leslie arranges an entire social life among Garth’s fellow history nerds.
If it was unusual to see someone best Leslie at her own game, the gift-giving story was a reminder of just how hard it is for anyone to try to come close to Leslie – and in a way that was an amusing reminder of the downside of having such a thoughtful, generous, obsessive-compulsive friend. Not only did the story allow Ben to demonstrate his own nerd credentials (his reaction to Ann’s honest mistakes about “Game of Thrones” were terrific), but allowed both Adam Scott and Rashida Jones to play panic, which they’re both very good at. And stories like this do a good job of keeping the show from being too saccharine, and from making Leslie seem too perfect, without actually undermining her. Leslie remains awesome – just in a really super-terrifying way.
In every episode, some subplot has to draw the short straw, and here it was the Ron/Chris duel, which hit the usual beats we get whenever these two go up against each other(*) but would have been fairly forgettable if not for the revelation that April had been playing the both of them. (I also thought it was a nice touch that everyone got out of the CTMTS exactly what they expected to, even if the only one totally satisfied was April.) But the episode overall was terrific.
(*) The “challenge accepted” was not only a line that “How I Met Your Mother” has made its own, but also a reminder of how perilously close Ron Swanson is at all times to being a complete cartoon character (much like Barney Stinson has become).
“Jerry’s Scrapbook” wasn’t quite on that level, if only because the Ann/Chris weirdness continues to be unaddressed, even as they moved into a different phase of this plan by hooking up again. But it was another example of how well the show can cover familiar ground – whether stories “Parks” itself has done or just ones that are familiar from sitcoms in general – while making it feel fresh.
The wide gulf between Jerry the bumbling office clown and Jerry the awesome family man is something “Parks” has covered a lot, and all the talk about the need for a new Jerry is something many sitcoms about group dynamics do at some point or other (off the top of my head, I can recall both “Always Sunny” and “Community” doing versions of it with Charlie and Pierce, respectively). But the Jerry end of things worked well because of how far they pushed the limits of his own incredibly modest dreams. That he couldn’t even get into the city council dining room, but was still okay with it, was funny enough. But when he started having a conversation with Mayor Knudson’s headstone, I just lost it. And the quicksand nature of Tom becoming the new Jerry – the more he fought, the worse it got – played out excellently, particularly since Tom being the butt of everyone’s jokes is a well the show doesn’t go to all that often. And like Ann’s job at City Hall (which is so irrelevant she can easily transfer to the county health board to get around the fraternization rules), Jerry becoming the parks department intern seems a simple way to keep him around while still allowing him his happiness on the other days. (And as with Ann, he can either be at the office or away, depending on the needs of that week’s story.)
Even Ann and Chris was more successful than it’s been of late. I think we have to accept that the ship has foolishly sailed on getting Ann to discuss the change in her intentions, but Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe do work nicely together, and both played their nervousness (both before and after they hooked up) well.
All in all, a very fine hour of “Parks and Recreation.” Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to listen to Patton Oswalt talk about the Infinity Gauntlet some more.
Some other thoughts:
* Not only does Ben get to bust out the “Game of Thrones” knowledge in the first episode, but in the second he excessively praises “Fringe” for its alleged lack of plot holes. The latter is actually very un-nerd-y of him, because a really hardcore nerd can find plot holes in anything.
* I have failed you by not transcribing Andy’s list of things he puts butter on. I imagine the internet will compensate for my failure shortly. In the meantime, I’ll be buttering these grapes.
* Ben on what to do with Ann’s horrifying Leslie doll made of breakfast foods: “Just burn it, bury the ashes and pray they won’t haunt you.”
* Harris is, of course, the current sperm donation champion.
* Add the late Mayor Knudson to the list of Pawnee’s past shames, as he died from being thrown out of a helicopter while in handcuffs, among other fiascos.
* A sign of just how much disdain Leslie has for Jerry: she can’t enjoy the Gergich family’s “eggs, bacon and toast!” song.
* With L’il Sebastian dead for several seasons now, the writers eventually had to come up with a new ongoing source of confusion for Ben Wyatt, since it’s a note Adam Scott plays so hilariously. They’ve definitely landed on a good target in Ben’s obsession with why Gail would be so in love with Jerry.
What did everybody else think?
Eggs, bacon, and toast!
Yeah, enjoy (based on my experience in the week since I watched the episode) having that one in your head FOREVER.
See ya tomorrow, Jeremy!
I laughed harder at the “Eggs, bacon and toast” song (and Poehler’s reaction) as I have at anything in a long time.
It’s really the frozen look of anticipation as thrown at Leslie by the ENTIRE GERGICH FAMILY that sold it for me.
Donna dropping Game of Thrones knowledge – hilarious.
Yeah, but didn’t she not know about it in a previous season? She must have been sucked in.
All of Donna’s TV watching seems based on Retta’s, and if you follow Retta on Twitter, she tends to discover some shows late.
I feel like Ben would have had a thing or two to say about her referring to Tyrion as LORD of Casterly Rock.
From Mike Schur on twitter: “It was not a mistake. We discussed it. In Donna’s mind, Tyrion is, indeed, Lord of Casterly Rock, as is his right.”
Stuff like this is why P&R is one of the best shows on TV.
Didn’t she let out a big spoiler that hasn’t happened in the TV show?
I guess it’s a spoiler in the sense that you could either confirm that it happens or confirm that it doesn’t happen. Either way you know something that happens (or doesn’t happen) later in the books/show. (I’m just assuming Alan’s books/show rule still applies here and won’t spoil it one way or the other).
I’m personally not a fan of Schur’s explanation. Tyrion’s birthright is to one day be Lord of Casterly Rock, but Tywin is Lord of Casterly Rock as far as anyone watching the show knows. If Tywin were dead and Jamie had been named Lord of Casterly Rock, then maybe you could say that about Tyrion since it is his right.
But calling him that now is like saying Stannis is the King of the Seven Kingdoms or Theon the Lord of the Iron Islands just because they say its their right. The writers made a mistake, that’s it.
Its not a mistake, velocityknown. Its just a nice character moment because the writers know that Donna would identify with Tyrion on that show,(Because of course)and would choose to support his claim for Lordship. Its Donna declaring an allegiance, not making a mistake.
If Harris were to mention being the sperm champion, would that qualify as a Humblebrag?
That man has -the- largest penis that I have -ever- seen.
Alan, I think you’re fixating on the Ann changing her mind thing too much. People change their minds without telling people sometimes. I get that this a TV show with ongoing plots, and I get that the characters usually tell the cameras what’s going on in their minds even when it is obvious, but those talking head moments are also usually used for jokes. I think the writers just wanted us to assume Ann changed her mind when she decided to have a baby with Chris, and I don’t think it was too large a leap to assume she would have no problem with, and even welcome, his participation in raising the child.
Though of course there’s a chance that this will be brought up in one of the last couple episodes of the season. After all Ann still hasn’t updated Leslie on all this, so that conversation still might happen. I just don’t think it’s that necessary.
If anything, they could just slip in a tidbit about it and be done with it. That’s what they did tonight with the fraternization thing, a quick blurb about Ann’s transfer and that plotline is donezo.
Did the name of the Medical Center (“CT Tavis”) have any meaning with respect to the show? Charles (C.T.) Tavis was a key character in the book Infinite Jest, and it would seem like a random coincidence for the show to use that name…
i think someone on the show just likes infinite jest. a couple of weeks ago, jamm was represented by the law firm of Gately, Wayne, Kittenplan, and Troetsch
I can’t believe I missed that, Jimi! Thanks!
Yeah, it’s Mike Schur’s favorite book
Here’s a great compilation of all the Infinite Jest references in the Parks and Rec episode “Partridge,” which aired a couple of weeks ago. [georgecarstocea.com]
Mike Schur even owns the film rights to Infinite Jest (good luck with that one!).
Mayor Knudson AKA Waldo Truth?
I think my greater enjoyment of the first episode has something to do with it being first, if that makes sense. I’m not sure this show works as well with back to back episodes as… Does any sitcom do great back to back episodes?
Not saying I didn’t enjoy both, but diminishing returns
I thought the second episode was one of the weakest episode of the series since season 1. I have no interest in following Ann and Chris. The whole thing with Gerry’s hot wife doesn’t work. We are supposed to find it funny because it is so unlikely? Yes, it is extremely unlikely, but that doesn’t make it funny, that just makes it bad writing. If they want to show that he has a happy family life, i get that, but he could have a happy family life without a wife who is out of his league.
I think the fun of the whole Jerry storyline throughout the series is that while he’s a joke at work, he clearly has the best home life out of anyone. In that sense, the joke is on everyone else in the Parks dept. The best part of that side of Jerry’s character is where he describe’s meeting Gayle in “Two Parties” where he says “She was blonde with long legs and big breasts; totally not my type.” More humor comes from the fact that neither of these two seem to think their being together is in any way unlikely, at least not in the way you do.
@VFEFRENZY:
Indeed. It’s entirely possible not to have a wife as good looking as Christie Brinkley and be satisfied, but his home life all the more superior, and his character all the more amusing, because she’s so good looking.
Gerry has a hot wife because he has the largest penis the doctor has ever seen. I believe we found that out before we found out his wife was Christine Brinkley.
I found it to be hillarious.
Christie Brinkley married Billy Joel. Case closed.
No way Ben would think there were no plot holes in Fringe.
Red Ben would, but Blue Ben wouldn’t.
@EdW what about amber Ben?
That’s why I thought it was so hilarious! As an admitted Fringe fan myself, there are plenty of plot holes you can find. The fact that Ben goes back and finds NONE, now makes him a bit of a Fringe apologist. And that sort of blindness and devotion is only one a really crazy true fan could have.
Oh, did anyone else think the Mayor falling out of the helicopter was a slight nod to this season of Justified? It’s what popped in my head first.
My thought was scarface.
I loved both episodes, but as a historical costumer, I was really distracted by Leslie wearing a dress (and a hoop?) that dates at least 25-30 years later than 1817, the year they were re-enacting. Her faux Civil War era get-up was all wrong! (And you would have thought Patton Oswalt’s character who have picked up on that.)
My quibble was that they had “throw Ted in the lake day” twice in that episode. Doesn’t that suggest a whole year had passed? I guess the only explanation is they were celebrating the change in the charter immediately after the change was made with the second iteration.
You understand this is a sitcom, and it was funny to have Andy run into the lake naked, that was the whole point…and who cares about Leslie’s dress…seriously
I hope someone was fired for the blunder
i love that Ben has a Letters to Cleo t-shirt, and it is completely faded from frequent wear.
Noticed the shirt and had “Here and Now” stuck in my head the rest of the night.
He wore the same shirt in an earlier episode, just after he’d left his job and was home making claymation movies. Awesome that they used the same shirt!
Claymaysh!
poster for patton’s version of episode vii.
[img2.timeinc.net]
This is awesome. Now we need someone to create an animation using the entire monologue and we will be all set.
I’m not sure which character I’d rather see a spinoff of. Patton in Parks or Constable Bob.
I hope we get to meet the actual Pawnee Mayor soon. Please do it Bill Murray!
“See you tomorrow, Jerry!” Brilliant.
The second time, didn’t he say “see you tomorrow, Jeremy?” even better.
What was the quote on the cover of Jerry’s scrapbook on being a civil servant?
Just a quick note on Article Two. While Parks & Recreation is usually golden for me, and this episode had its moments (the Patton Oswald Filibuster/Star Wars Episode VII proposal for example), the whole episode seemed to be (or at least came across as) a pretty clear attack on Constitutionalists and Rand Paul’s marathon-Filibuster. It was also a clear lecture on the 2nd Amendment considering Amy Poehler’s & Rashida Jones’ involvement in the anti-gun commercials after Newtown.
The thing is, it was too heavy-handed and preachy. It tried to be clever and tongue-in-cheek. In reality, it was a half-hour of being shown a witty commentary on antiquated laws and discussion about how when a 200-year-old document was rigid and not a living-breathing thing stupid stuff happens, so we should change old laws to reflect modern society. That’s fine and all, except for three things. First, it was clearly meant to parallel the 2nd Amendment debates and show us why we should amend/repeal it. Second, it gave no serious discussion to the reason some of these old Constitutional rights/amendments existed. We are not opening the discussion to revamping the 1st Amendment and its guarantee of Freedom of Speech or the 10th Amendment since, y’know, nothing gets done in Congress, are we? No, the only Amendment being discussed at-large right now that this would plausibly be trying to show the folly in? The 2nd Amendment, one that a good deal of Americans (I believe the majority) still believe in to one extent or another, and the discussion of which has clearly divided the country. Third, this came across as Amy Poehler & Co. having a chance to stand on their soapbox and lecture us for the better part of thirty minutes, at least in spirit. It was not funny, it was not clever, and was one of the most heavy-handed and ineffective messages they have tried to put into this show. This was the first time I left the show actively pissed off at them and I hope they never try to cram their opinions down my throat in such a hamfisted way ever again.
-Cheers
This whole show is left wing orientated. Leslie is pro government, pro everything the left stands for and always will…. If you have an issue with this episode I am surprised you have not had an issue with this whole show.
Also it gets crap ratings….so….it has to be a left show that apparently alienates most of America.
Also, a lot of Americans are like Jerry….warm, kind, family orientated…making him the butt of all jokes was stupid. It makes all the parks people come off as mean spirited and just plain awful.
I think that’s quite a bit of a reach. Yes, the show was largely referencing the debate over Strict Construction vs. Living Constitution, but that’s a debate that comes up in almost EVERY government action, not just guns (in fact, the 10th Amendment WAS heavily debated during the Obamacare case, as was the Tax and Spend Clause, the Necessary Powers Clause, etc.) And given that nothing really analogous to guns was brought up- nothing about personal safety or defense- I really don’t buy that this was a 2nd Amendment commentary.
In fact, I believe in the end the episode ended up being a commentary on fandom, not politics. It turns out that PO’s problem with changing the laws was the same as his problems with TV shows- continuity.
I agree that it got a bit preachy about the living Constitution idea, but what bothered me more was Leslie’s hard about face on the whole idea. At first, she’s a strict constructionist, but as soon as she ends up with egg on her face, suddenly the Charter is a living document. Actually, I don’t know why I’m complaining about this. Leslie’s a strict constructionist when it suits her, but the Charter is living when she needs it to be. The Justices of the Supreme Court aren’t even consistent on this, so why should we expect anyone to be?
@Shawn, I think part of it is this seemed so agenda-driven, and I think usually they had Ron offset Leslie’s pro-government stance. Still, this seemed too much Leslie preaching, and not just a tongue-and-cheek view of government ineptitude. Usually I really love this show.
Agreed on Jerry. It has been an ongoing gag that got old long ago. Kind of like having Kevin on The Office be functionally mentally handicapped. There is really no rationale for why they hate Jerry, they gave no real reason, and for me it has generally not worked while making the main characters a lot less likable.
@Colby, I saw it as a 2nd Amendment commentary because that is what is being discussed at-large right now in terms of the living-document and the intent of the Founding Fathers. If I am right, they are pretty much making the same analogous debate that the Constitution does not mean the same thing now as it did then and we cannot really know what the Founding Fathers’ intent truly was. The only thing currently being debated about this is the 2nd Amendment. Even if that is a stretch, it still seemed very crude in how it handled things. The message was not to look at the intent of the Founding Fathers (whether of the U.S.A., or of Pawnee) for their intent, it was pretty much to disregard the guiding documents because they do not work, or because they inconvenienced Leslie. I also think they were getting at that since I know Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones were outspoken on gun bans after Newtown and this seemed to harken to the arguments going around about the intent of the 2nd Amendment. Regardless, it seemed very preachy and just irritated me in a way this show never has before.
-Cheers
Dave, I completely agree. That’s exactly what I was going to say! The beginning of this episode was so obvious and heavy-handed, that I couldn’t really enjoy the rest of the episode. I couldn’t even enjoy Patton Oswalt’s speech.
Also, the name of the episode that is satirizing those defending the Second Amendment is called “Article Two.” Seems pretty obvious what they were going for.
@ VFEFRENZY,
“At first, she’s a strict constructionist, but as soon as she ends up with egg on her face, suddenly the Charter is a living document.”
I think the point was that she realized she was wrong and admitted her mistake.
I disagree completely. I am a conservative (though not a Paulian libertarian), and I thought it was pretty balanced. It may not have captured the Paulian constitutional philosophy. But as a lawyer … it captured the originalist vs. progressive debate on the constitution pretty well. There aren’t really any legal scholars of the constitution that actually buy the Rand Paul view of the constitution, and there are plenty of conservative constitutional scholars in this country. I was impressed with how nuanced both characters arguments were. Not many sitcoms wold do that.
And besides … Rand Paul’s filibuster had absolutely nothing to do with guns or the second amendment.
I think you need pretty thick partisan glasses to see this as a dig at the 2nd amendment. I didn’t see it that way (and still don’t). However, there have been numerous stories about old laws that just don’t apply any more. I think that is where the writers were going. No need to invoke conspiracy theories. On the other hand, the episode about the same-sex penguin marriage was a spot-on (and darn funny) dig about people wackily distraught against gay marriage.
I see your point about this and thought this was the case. But then I remembered a couple Simpsons episodes that dealt with outdated laws. One was Wacking Day where they go after snakes and the other was the excellent Homer vs. the 18th amendment. I believe the creators of Parks and Rec wrote for The Simpsons and Alan has mentioned that as Parks and Rec continues there is a Simpsons vibe with all the secondary characters. At some point if you’re a conservative you just have to accept that your beliefs will not be put on screen. I stopped caring about this a long time ago and just enjoy a good laugh from the gang from Pawnee once a week.
(late to the party) Don’t forget Ben walking into the pawn shop, and the owner immediately says “i know what you want” and hands him a box of guns. Like that is what they think really happens in real life, i.e. no background checks.
I actually disliked the A-plots of both episoded, Jerry a little more than Patton Oswalt, but based on the secondary stories I enjoyed “Jerry’s Retirement” quite a bit more than “Article 2.”
I found “Jerry’s Retirement” really off. I’m not sure if it suffered because it was immediately following a particularly good episode or if it was just too much Jerry. I think Jerry and Donna are both great background characters who need to be used sparingly to maintain their comedic impact.
They’ve almost Kevin-ized Jerry.
I feel like Andy is closer to Kevin territory especially if you compare his intelligence (or lack thereof) to the first few seasons.
I hated these episodes esp. Jerry’s retirement, except Harris Wittels sperm champion, and Patton Oswalt. When they put the focus on Jerry, the humor went from being good-natured to almost mean. Leslie seemed really out of character with Jerry, and a nice guy like Ben acted completely annoyed the whole time he was with Jerry. I feel like Leslie would totally be game to sing a song about breakfast, and I don’t know, be a nice person. I couldn’t help but feel a misunderstanding of writers on what small-town like is like as well. Jerry is sort of this image of how small-town common folks – family men – are losers. Leslie & Ben, etc. are cool, but have no respect for a average joe like Jerry. I thought it was funny the first time Christie Brinkley was said to be his wife, but now that joke seems like lazy writing. Ben’s confusion about it too is weird. If Leslie was in character, I think she would have recognized why Jerry and Gale are married. Sure Jerry isn’t the smartest and he is clumsy, but he seems like a nice, caring, hard-worker (and master filer!), good person that doesn’t let little things get to him. It was as if he has this great home life, but everyone in the dept. hates him for that. Maybe that’s what they were going for. Also, the Fringe references were stupid. Season 1 sucked, as did 4 & 5. Game of Thrones references do not seem natural. Ben is shown as a stock character…the nerd. When Jerry is just the guy in the office that is picked on, it seems fine, but when he was the central character, it moved from good-natured to mean, and it takes the others out of character. They made Andy look like a complete idiot (calling him Jeremy). They leave out the silly & serious aspects of his character (e.g. Chuck Liddell costume, failing as police officer). In this episode, it made me wonder why April & Andy would get married, just as much as I would wonder why Gale and Jerry did. Since, the wedding ep. this show hasn’t been that great.
Someone needs to get a sense of humor. What do you laugh at?
The joke is that Jerry is the nicest guy in the office and clearly not a loser so they pick him on. It funny because its out of character for the main cast to be cruelly mean. Its deliberately ironic which you either don’t get or don’t respond too, but its a large part of the reason why this show is great.
Is it fair to say Leslie has disdain for Jerry? I didn’t see last night’s episodes just yet, but based on my memory from previous episodes, I had always figured she could take him or leave him. In other words, she liked him because she likes everyone, but she could get easily annoyed by him, just as much as everyone does.
I have to say, I liked the occasional glimpse of Jerry when he wasn’t the office doormat–like in the hunting episode where Ron gets shot. Nobody can take abuse all the time, and it’s much more believable, even in satire, that he’d get moments where he’d feel like a real part of the group.
Jerry’s scrapbook was a perfect example at why this shows ratings suck. When Alan posits that he does understand why more people watch this show….Jerry’s Scrapbook is the answer.
How dare Leslie go to Jerry’s home and be that condescending and mean spirited? The fact that she let’s her employees bully Jerry is one thing (what a shitty boss!) but to go to his house, where he and his family are nice enough to be so welcoming and say stuff like “this does not make sense” and “where am I” and other stuff is bang out of line.
This show is worse than the newsroom, at least on their show they openly come out and say they are better than everybody else. Parks and recreation does it passive aggressively….rubbish, utter rubbish.
I am glad the Emmy’s snub this show, if they were to award them anything it would be a travesty. Bullies…oh and Leslie, you will never be the president, ever!
I meant….when Alan posits why more people do not watch this show.
Oh and Brandanowitz called Leslie and the department out on this already….the fact she did nothing makes it worse.
She wasn’t being mean-spirited or condescending. She was completely befuddled by their befuddling behavior. Her reaction was that of a normal human being.
What kind of person creates an account with my actual name? I’m nobody…
I think your comment is a perfect example of why this show isn’t more popular; most people are too impatient and too reactionary to spend time thinking about a show that is thoughtful. You completely missed the point of the Jerry episode. It wasn’t that Jerry is a deserved punching bag and that Leslie is superior, it’s the opposite. With the parallel plotline of Tom suddenly becoming the punchline in the office and actually losing ground the more he resists we see what probably once happened to Jerry.
The episode is about people being trapped by expectation, it’s about the consequences of the way we treat others. Jerry very clearly was shown in this episode as not only have the most healthy family situation outside the office of anyone on the show, but he’s also shown as being remarkably competent in that sphere. After watching that episode could you really make the argument that anyone else on that show is as happy or fulfilled as Jerry? And yet at the office, because of the way he is treated and what people expect of him, he’s seen as something of a bumbling clown. The episode clearly makes a case that Jerry was trapped by that perception at work (just as Tom was in danger of being) and raises another question. If he had been treated better and been given a different role by those around him, would he have been more successful at work?
How is the way the show and it’s characters bully jerry meant to have some thoughtful meaning? If we saw Gale and Jerry’s family in season 1 or 2 before anyone at the office made him the victim of their insecurities then I would say fairs-fair. But the fact they have waited 5 years to actually show his life…..I call bullish*t!
I still stick with my opinion that this show just does not balance out it’s left wing tendencies. It is an embarrassment to anyone who in an country is a left supporter. They are too obvious in their portrayals. Leslie is the worst, she does not even realise just how much of a judgemental and opinionated nag she has become…..and the show does not help her by always gigging her easy victories all the time.
Frasier as a show was so obviously a left show. Frasier’s dad was obviously a right…..but unlike Ron, they never made him into a clown or cartoon….his dad held his own with the witty retorts, he had insight, he was caring and lived a good and noble existence. Also Frasier as a show was never afraid to continually mock it’s leads and let them fail….this show never really let’s Leslie fail, anyone who is not on Leslies side is a cartoon character. There is no fair fight…..this is probably why half the Emmy voters get pissed and are not willing to even give one award to this show.
I can see why critics like this show since most of them come from east or west coast but it does not stop this show from being narrow minded and obnoxious.
Says a guy who guest logs in with my name and e-mail address to troll people with his lunatic right wing views because he’s so butthurt that his bigoted ideologies are dying out.
Narrow minded, obnoxious, and mentally unstable.
I think the show at least tries to strike a balance between differing points of view. Take the end ‘Bailout’, for example, when Ron “wins” the argument that capitalism prevails over government intervention.
However, if you’re watching this show and getting mad at the politics, maybe it’s time to start watching something else…
@Magnus Anton Lekay
If he is using your email address and most of your name ( Antonio?) then he is wrong. But I do not think he is someonevwho is right winged. He sounds like someone who is left winged, who is embarrassed by this show and the newsroom of how they are going too far.
I think he has a point even if he is unstable. Due to most of hollywood writers coming either out of a calafornian university or a new york one…they tend to have the same writing tendencies. I do not think I have ever seen a show that is right winged and all the characters are not cartoons, does that not worry anybody?
Dos that not make things worse? I mean, has’tnt the right been in office more times then the left? If they sucked so badly how does this happen?
Again I am not a left or right since I do not vote, but I can say this, the way the newsroom and parks characters treat people who they deem inferior is just awful. I would not want to hang out with people so judgy and opinionated and just outright awful.
He is right wing and a downright awful human being. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what he’s doing.
My favorite part was Jerry catching the coffee cup Leslie almost broke with some lightning fast reflexes. He may be the worlds punching bag in general, but inside his home he’s the master of his universe.
Two baby plots at once is DANGAH ZONE
great review, though i’m pretty sure you didn’t mean to call Leslie “thoughtless”!
Two great episodes. “Article Two” was brilliant. Maybe oneof my favorite episodes ever.
P.S. Did Donna spoil a big GoT plot point?
These were two of my favorite episodes of the season and everyone had a chance to shine. Also I never thought I’d say this, but I was so happy to see Pawn Shop Guy show up again! He’s now had two funny interactions with Ben – the guns last night and the nipple rings in Leslie and Ben.
I like Jerry a lot so I like his retirement episode
Enjoyed the write-up as usual Alan. I’d only mention that Ben’s comment about Fringe seems to be more a reveal of his blind faith in JJ Abrams vs. a real comment about the show (given that by season four Fringe is basically a completely different show than it was in season one :P)