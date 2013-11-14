Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Filibuster/Recall Vote’

“Parks and Recreation” came back from a short break with a double-feature tonight, and I have a review of both episodes coming up just as soon as I find some amazing new conflict-free paella recipes…
“Parks and Rec” is a fundamentally happy, optimistic show. That is an enormous part of its charm. No matter how bad the odds, no matter how ridiculous and obstinate the opponent, Leslie Knope finds a way to get things done and help people. That’s why I figured she was going to win the election two seasons ago – and why Mike Schur said he was leaning that way for most of the year, even if there was a lot of debate in the writers room – and why I assumed she was going to come from behind yet again and win the recall election.
Instead, she loses – enormously – thanks in large part to her own principles, since she insists on fighting for the voting rights of Eagletonians even after they make it clear they will be voting for one of their own (who turns out to be Ingrid) rather than her.(*)
(*) One of the bigger flaws in “Filibuster”: once Leslie announces the Eagletonians’ plan to the entire council chamber, why does Jamm insist on trying to stop the filibuster? At that point, it’s in his best interests for the motion to be tabled.
And though it’s a downer of a result, it’s probably for the best for several reasons. First, it’s a surprise on an older show that shouldn’t be able to surprise us much at all these days. Second, Leslie’s decision in “Filibuster” makes it into a noble failure – she sacrificed herself twice over for Eagleton, and knowingly got screwed for it the second time – rather than simply a triumph of Pawnee’s more cartoonish forces of evil. (The Eagletonians vote against her not because they hate Leslie, but just because they’d rather have Ingrid.) Third, the idea of Leslie trying to accomplish a political career’s worth of initiatives in her final 30 days in office should be fuel for some fun and/or inspiring stories over the next few episodes.
And finally, while there have been some entertaining episodes built around Leslie’s job on the council (“Article Two,” for instance), overall that part of the show encouraged the writers to do too many stories inspired by present-day politics. It’s something the show had done well before Leslie was elected, and something the show has done very well at times, but on the whole, it’s been one of the series’ more consistently inconsistent storytelling devices. A spoof of the Wendy Davis filibuster really doesn’t fit here, even if it involves Leslie wearing ’90s clothes and rollerskates and inspiring all sorts of filthy Ben Wyatt fantasies. Regardless of whether a viewer might agree or disagree with the political point of view(**), it just doesn’t play to the strengths of the show, because it’s no longer really about Leslie and Ben and Ron, but about the real story being referenced and/or mocked.
(**) Let me remind you again of the No Politics rule for this blog. I’m not going to discuss the substance of the Davis filibuster here – nor the Voter ID law controversies Jamm’s scheme also touched on – and neither are you.
“Recall Vote” had a B-story that was also ripped from the headlines, albeit from outside the realm of politics, as Erinn Hayes played the Pawnee equivalent of Gwyneth Paltrow. Now, I happen to think that that Goop and other celebrity-created lifestyle services are kind of ridiculous and worthy of mockery, but it was so close to the real thing that I got the initial joke and kept waiting for the show to move beyond it. Throwing Ron into the middle of this absurd world was fun – “I regret everything” was my favorite line from either episode – but after a while, that joke wore thin, too.
The best parts of both “Filibuster” and “Recall” were character-specific ones: Ben cheering on (and lusting after) Leslie even as he missed his own party, Tom hearing Ron’s advice but forging his own path with the Rent-A-Swag sale, Ron getting addicted to Big Buck Hunter (in what I think is the first-ever Ron/Donna story the show has done, and hopefully not the last), April putting Andy back into a cab with sandwiches made with cookies instead of bread, Chris doing a terrible Andy impression to cheer up April, beautiful Ann Perkins demonstrating the place where a best friend is more useful than a husband, etc. “Recall Vote” was the more satisfying of the two because it was more focused on Leslie – and on letting both Amy Poehler and Adam Scott once again play drunk, which they’ve both done very well before on the show – while leaving the Hayes character in a subplot.
I think the place the episodes leave Leslie, emotion-wise and plot-wise, is an interesting one, and I’m very happy to have the show back for a couple of weeks (another double-header next Thursday, then off til January when “Community” is also back), but I’m hoping that future trips to Pawnee are more about Pawnee and less about offering a funhouse mirror reflection of the very real world outside of it.
Some other thoughts:
* For all the talk of the show being on a hiatus for the last few weeks, there are always a mix of reruns and pre-emptions throughout the season for a broadcast network show, and the end result here is that only 9 episodes will air before 2014, rather than the originally planned 10. And that in turn means one fewer week off in the new year.
* The delay did, however, mean that we got the Halloween episode in mid-November, and also got two episodes with costume parties aired back-to-back, which also allows for some easy comparisons. Ann as Blossom was more amusing than Ann as Red Riding Hood for instance, and while Leslie’s early ’90s gear was fun in and of itself, her doing a couples costume with Ben as Buttercup and Westley from “The Princess Bride” gets the win.
* A break in “Guardians of the Galaxy” filming allowed Chris Pratt to return for an episode, and for the show to acknowledge the very probable outcome of Andy not knowing what he’s doing with his job. The only problem with April’s “fake it til you make it” advice is that her husband is so dumb (if lovable) that there is no guarantee of him ever getting past the “fake it” stage.
* We also got one more appearance from Tatiana Maslany, in an episode that provided a stronger sense of what Nadia sees in Tom, and why they might be a decent match if she’s available to come back later in the year.
* Bravo to Kristen Bell for Ingrid’s Stewie Griffin-style pronunciation of “hwaffles.” (Bonus Stewie: “Hwil Hweaton.”)
* Big fail by me for not noticing in the last episode with Trevor that his law firm is named “Babip, Pecota, Vorp & Eckstein,” which is the sort of baseball nerd reference you would expect from a show that employs all three founders of Fire Joe Morgan (plus FJM contributor Matt Murray, who came up with the law firm name with Mike Schur). For those who don’t get it, the first three are acronyms for various baseball statistics – Batting Average on Balls In Play, for instance – or analytical tools, while the latter is gritty, gutty former infielder David Eckstein, the sort of player sabermetricians find overrated by traditional sports analysts, and who cheerfully played along with the gag, Bob Loblaw-style, in an MLB.com video.
* Ann used to fantasize about kissing Cockroach from “The Cosby Show,” which led me to discover the existence of a site called Huxtable Hotness. The internet is the best.
* A disappointment from Ron’s latest stint on “Pawnee Today”: no mention of the time he filled in for an incredibly drunk Joan, and was so good that the program was briefly retitled “You’re On With Ron.”
* Garry Gergich’s office nickname changing from Jerry to Larry is apparently a permanent thing: April tells Andy to start using it, and even the scripts now refer to him as Larry. Not a fan of this particular decision; as I said when it started earlier in the season, it’s a bridge too far, even considering how mean these people already were to the guy.
What did everybody else think?
Continually having Jamm has just been death. He’s a villain that adds nothing other than being unfunny and really annoying.
The one thing good about the recall: hopefully no more Jamm. He is THE WO-ORST.
I actually think Jamm is one of the best supporting characters on the show. “The reverb is my favorite part” Awesome.
Rob Lowe dressed as an Outsider was the best part of either episode. #staygodponyboy
#staygoldponyboy #sodapopcurtis
Leslie even threw a “Nothing gold can stay” in there!
What sort of Outsider are you referring to?
[www.youtube.com]
In the early 90’s Rob Lowe played Sodapop Curtis in an adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s teen book “The Outsiders”. It started, or at least continued, the careers of the likes of Patrick Swayzee, Emilio Estevez, Ralph Macchio, C. Thomas Howell, Diane Lane and of course a young Tom Cruise who removed the cap on his front tooth for the experience. He wore jeans, a white T-shirt and a denim jacket like Chris Traeger was rocking last night.
Early ’90s Vandusan? Try early EIGHTIES. :-)
Eat my shorts, jabronis! Knope out!
I am amazed at the way this show continues to surprise me. First, that the recall storyline was wrapping up so quickly, and second, that Leslie actually lost. And lost big.
I felt for Leslie here. I peaked too.
I wonder what they’re going to do now?
I’m guessing Jamm hates Eagletonians even more than he hates Leslie. Leslie’s his personal nemesis, but Eagletonians are the sworn enemies of every Pawneean. There’s no way that one of them could be better than Leslie.
And it wouldn’t have been about him. He wanted to win even more than he wanted to see Leslie lose.
Right. As long as he “Jammed” somebody he’ll have considered it a victory.
Toad the Wet Sprocket t-shirt on Ben!
I agree with Alan: Changing Jerry to Larry is both stupid and overly mean. The joke that Jerry’s name was actually Garry worked because nobody other than Garry/Jerry actually knew it was wrong. Them switching to Larry now is just cruel. Half of these characters are far too earnest and kind-hearted to knowingly ignore what they know as his name. Leslie, Ben, Chris and Ann should be better than this.
In the immortal words (sort of) of Regina George: Stop trying to make Larry happen. It’s not going to happen.
I love the Garry/Jerry/Larry joke and hope they use it endlessly.
It doesn’t matter how mean they are to him, because he’s married to Christie Brinkley and his family is impossibly happy.
I think it’s nice to have a bit of meanness to keep some of the sickly sweetness in check.
Remember, Larry/Jerry is officially retired, so he doesn’t have to put up with everyone’s shit if he doesn’t want to. On a certain level, he must enjoy their cruelty, maybe it’s a refreshing change from the overwhelming love he gets from his perfect family.
What is wrong with niceness? It seems like every other show is just people being mean and nasty to each other. Even fake “nice” shows like Modern Family is just a bunch of people who seem to hate each other. What is wring with having one show that is “sickly sweet”?
And I don’t dislike all the “mean” shows. It’s just sometimes I want something nice.
Every office needs its Larry.
apparently this is a thing: [www.swansonpyramidofgreatness.com]
Alan,
Perhaps this question is best answered via podcast, but here goes…
I appreciate your “no politics” rule when it comes to TV, and that’s one of the reasons this episode struck a nerve with me.
Leslie’s stand for voting rights was a clear reference to voter ID laws. Her position on the issue clearly comes down on one side of a very real political issue.
As a TV watcher, this makes me uncomfortable because, especially for a show that takes place in government, I like to know whether my TV is going to be political (Newsroom) or not (New Girl).
When Parks suddenly went political it was weird. Did you find this weird? What are other examples of shows doing this? Do you find it to be effective because of its rarity?
-GuyITC
There was an entire episode of Ron trying to get off the grid. Then he won’t even add his initials to the hunting game. But he doesn’t even react to his name and face being in a magazine and then appears on the show. Some of that can be explained by wanting to help Tom, but not all of it.
And ditto on them not even referencing the time Ron took over the show.
Two things:
1) When somebody asked me why the whole “Larry” thing was still going on; Because he let’s it. The character is a human carpet who rarely, if ever, stands up for himself, or goes against the grain.
2) I’m amazed with the strict adherence to other rules of a filibuster, the most important one wasn’t even acknowledged: that as long as Leslie holds the floor, she, and NO ONE ELSE, may speak, unless it is to ask a question (usually to yield the floor) or call a point of order (countering a point raised in the debate). Even then, this request is directed at the Presiding Officer (ie, Senior Councilman) and not the speaker holding the floor.
So all of Jamm’s heckling, while funny, would have gotten him warned, censured, and eventually thrown out.
It’s fine if you wanna lay down some rules for dramatic tension, but they gotta hold up under some kind of internal consistency.
I’m pretty sure if P&R had gone by the exact rules of a filibuster in national/state government (and this is Pawnee, btw, so it’s feasible that their town laws differ from national/state ones), then those scenes would have been INCREDIBLY boring. I’ve watched real filibusters in the past and they’re not very dramatically interesting most of the time. Since the main directive of a TV show is to entertain in some manner, I think it was compeltely OK that they didn’t follow every rule and regulation of a real-life filibuster. Doing so would have been overly pedantic.
For me, these were the two strongest episodes of the season so far and I even liked them better than London. I think having Leslie voted out of office was the right call because it opens up a lot of creative possibilities and will give Leslie an opportunity to really examine what’s the right career path for her. II rooted for her to win in season 4 and I want the character to have a long, successful career in public service, but I’m not sure being an elected official is the best option. There are many other ways to serve your community and/or country without holding office.
I was glad to see Andy back for an episode because I’ve missed Chris Pratt. Can’t wait until he’s back full-time. On the other hand, I hope we’ll be seeing the end of Jamm after the next few episodes. Nothing against Jon Glaser who I think is great, but Jamm is an awful character and not in a love to hate kind of way. I’d rather have him gone and see his screen time go to others.
You might not like the Larry thing, but “It’s Larry now” was one of my favorite lines from either episode.