Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Fluoride/The Cones of Dunshire’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” double-feature coming up just as soon as my favorite book is “Downton Abbey”…
NBC’s weird scheduling of the show this month(*) means we again get two episodes that weren’t designed to air together, but which accidentally function well as a unit. After kicking Leslie in the teeth for much of last season and the start of this, she finally gets a pair of wins over Jamm in her last few days as a councilwoman, with a lot of help from Tom in “Fluoride” and Chris in “The Cones of Dunshire.” And assuming Leslie will be back in the parks department full-time(*), we end up with a promising new status quo for the post-Lowe/Jones era, with Ben anointed to take over as city manager, and to be Leslie’s boss again.
(*) Expanding on a thought I expressed in the comments of this post, I’m ultimately not concerned about the scheduling and what it says for the show’s future. Originally, 10 episodes were going to air in the fall; instead, there will be 9, which winds up being exactly as many as aired last fall. NBC’s doing it in a strange way, but the show is airing. And while it’s entirely possible this could be the last season, 7 seasons of “30 Rock,” 5 seasons of “Chuck,” 5 seasons of “Friday Night Lights” (albeit with some help from DirecTV), 6 seasons and counting of “Parks” and 5 seasons and counting of “Community” have taught me that you can never predict what’s truly in trouble at NBC.
(**) Weirdly, Leslie refers several times to the idea of her and Ben both being unemployed soon, even though she’s been splitting time between the part-time council job and her position as Ron’s deputy.
Where I felt last week’s episodes got a little too caught up in satirizing real-life politics and celebrity, these episodes were much stronger as a whole. “Fluoride” dealt with fear-mongering over facts and science, but in a more general way, and was also a rare but welcome example of Tom applying his genuine skills and interests to his day job.
“The Cones of Dunshire,” meanwhile, did better by Jamm than the show often has. I like Jon Glaser a lot, but Jamm is such an unapologetically awful human being that I’ve preferred him in small doses, if at all. But I liked seeing a glimpse of his very weird and pathetic home life, and his gender-reversed duet with Leslie of “Summer Nights” from “Grease” was a highlight of the evening.(***)
(***) It also meant that Amy Poehler has worn a memorable costume of some sort (if we count the lime green pantsuit) in each of the past four episodes.
But what made “The Cones of Dunshire” especially pleasurable was the spotlight it shone on Ben. Because the cast is for now so big, and because Adam Scott is such a great straight man, Be goes through long stretches where all he does is react with befuddlement or horror to others around him. This episode was a hilarious reminder of what a massive nerd he is: the kind that other nerds like Barney and his accounting firm would idolize (or, in Frank’s case, envy). The streamlining of the cast and Ben’s impending new job should give him more to do, though I hope there’s an opportunity for Barney to come back every now and again.
The episodes started preparing us for Chris and Ann’s move to Michigan in other ways. Chris provides a massive farewell present to Leslie, and before that gets some more advice from Ron. Ann, meanwhile, is absent entirely – though she provides the inspiration for Leslie to want to secure the future of Pawnee Commons before leaving office – and that in turn provides yet another opportunity for the show to move Donna closer to center stage. The spirit animals plot in “Fluoride” deals straight-on with the way that Donna has always held the rest of the parks staff (other than maybe) Tom at arms length, while also offering April another opportunity for both growth and hugs. And after Donna and Ron got along so well last week in “Filibuster,” it was nice to see them paired up for the cabin sale story and to be reminded of just how wildly different their worldviews are. (And of course April winds up with the cabin; before Diane and her girls came along, April was the closest thing Ron had to a daughter.)
That’s it for “Parks” until January 9, but this was a very satisfying note to end 2013 on. Given that the original plan was to air one more episode in this calendar year, I wonder if the next one will feel more like a mid-season finale than a mid-season premiere.
Some other thoughts:
* Ron’s rule that all conversations must end with 100 words is something I hope comes up again in the future.
* Also, what do you suppose Ron does with his two secret cabins?
* Billy Eichner appears again as Craig, whom I suppose the show will use as needed. I doubt Eichner was doing anything different from his performance in “Doppelgangers,” but Craig felt a bit more cartoonish in “Fluoride,” simply because the episode and story he was featured in this time wasn’t quite as big and broad as Ron, April and the others dealing with their Eagleton counterparts.
* What does Ben’s job change mean for Andy, who’s still working for the Sweetums Foundation over in England? And how will show deal with the non-fraternization rule now that Ben is city manager and his wife (in theory) still works for the parks department?
* Another unplanned linkage between the two episodes: metaphor jokes! Loved Ron’s belief that “Moby Dick” is just a straightforward sea story.
* Chris standing up in response to Leslie’s request to help battle Jamm was a very Sam Seaborn move, and then nicely undercut by him saying no.
What did everybody else think?
I think Parks is back on January 9th, if I remember correctly (double episodes of Community on the 2nd).
Strongest episodes of the season. I feel like this is the tone they wanted from Leslie’s position in City Council, but somehow they never quite hit the mark until now.
And on the “both of us unemployed” line, I’m guessing Leslie just doesn’t consider her job as deputy as a job, which is not at all surprising.
Alan,
The fraternization rule was always Chris’s rule. He made that very clear to Leslie and Ben, which is why they had to break up, and why Ben lost his job when they got back together.
So, with Ben as the new City Manager, I’m fairly certain that rule will be no more.
I’m pretty sure it’s a rule that’s held by other local governments, though, at least from what I’ve heard from people who have been in similar situations. They take that kind of thing very seriously.
That said, Ben and Leslie are married, and the council (or whoever chooses the city manager) elected Ben knowing full well that this was the case, so I don’t think it counts.
I agree with NATH. If I remember correctly, Leslie referred to it as “Your stupid rule.” when talking to Chris. Chris replied “It’s not my stupid rule. It’s a rule that exists in every local government.”
Or words to that effect.
Generally non-fraternization rules do not apply to married couples. In most employment setting marriage tends to wash away any concerns the non-fraternization policy aims to prevent.
Isn’t the reason for the rule so that people don’t have an unfair advantage when their bills/proposals are put up to a vote? And isn’t that equally in effect if the couple is dating or if they’re married?
Chris makes it abundantly clear a few that supervisors cannot be involved with their subordinates. They even transfer Ann from the City to the County Government when they start dating again.
But more specifically, in the episode where Ben resigns to save Leslie’s job Chris says that it’s not *his* rule but just a rule that exists in most governments.
Andy has to come back to Pawnee eventually, right? If he loses the London job because of Ben, that would work to integrate him back. However, the Lord over there loved Andy, so I suspect he’ll work in London for however long as Chris Pratt needed to film the movie.
Big thumbs up. Best hour of the show since the season premiere. The departure of Ann and Chris may be sadder than we initially thought. If Leslie crumbles during the goodbye, so will we.
Ugh, Jamm should be mayor of Berkeley. Who thought his character would be a good addition?
Generally speaking, when a show loses a cast member for a significant portion of the season (like this year with Chris Pratt), would he get paid on a per-episode basis or on a flat fee regardless of how many episodes he appears in? I’m sure that’s all contractually negotiated, just curious.
That look Leslie gave Jamm at the end of that episode when he alluded to them being friends. That is a contender for her funniest reaction look in the series.
I loved how all the accountants called “Ledgerman” when they got Ben’s game. I would love to see them all playing it again later in the series (with Ben, of course).
Ron’s take on MOBY DICK had me LMAO. “It’s just a {bleeep} fish!”
Can’t wait until the show returns next year!
I love this show, but I don’t think I can handle any more Craig. He’s just about the only thing I have disliked about this show since season one. That being said, both episodes were excellent.
THANK YOU. I thought I was the only one. Anytime he appears onscreen, he ruins whatever scene he’s in. He’s just so obnoxious. At least Jamm is obnoxious and funny. Craig is just loud and irritating.
It makes a lot of sense of Ben to take over Chris’ job as city manager, but I’m kind of in love with that accounting firm and seeing Ben flourish and get all nerdy and awesome.
Strong write-up, along with a strong argument for why HitFix needs to start employing copyeditors, or at least, proofreaders. We love you in spite of your typos.
I’m *literally* going to miss Rob Lowe!!
I thought both were great episodes. Great mix of warmth and humor.
Other unplanned linkage: Same Ron joke in each episode (white noise machine, pine-scented candle). Oops.
I can’t be the only one who thought Ben’s game sounded awesome, right? It was like a combination of Dungeons & Dragons and Settlers of Catan.
Best episodes of the season!
I loved the hug between Donna and April.
I love Ben’s accountants firm.
I loved it!
Ratings are no good right now, but this show deserves at least one season.
P.S.
purrrrrr ;)
The ratings for this show make me sick to my stomach and upset me more than they reasonably should. I wish NBC would release their multi-platform ratings as FOX has done a few times. I know only the C3 ratings count, but I’m really curious if the head-to-head competition against Big Bang, Vampire Diaries, NFL, the constant schedule changes, and the fact that NBC’s Thursday night line-up makes no sense (a block of shows that just don’t work together) has driven more people to watch on their own time via online, mobile, on demand, etc. Again, I know the other stuff doesn’t count since the ad rates are different, but as a data geek and someone who works in digital media, I just wonder how many people are watching the show via alternate means.
Well over three and a half centuries ago, strengthened by faith and bound by a common desire for liberty, a small band of pilgrims sought out a place in the New World where they could worship according to their own beliefs…and solve crimes. By day they churn butter and worship according to their own beliefs, and by night they solve crimes.
And marry their cousins!
More Donna Meagle, less Councilman Jamm!
