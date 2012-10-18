Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Sex Education’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I ask Alta Vista to take me to Yahoo…
Like the episode that aired two weeks ago(*), “Sex Education” is pretty basic in design – three stories focusing primarily on different pairs – and more evidence that sometimes keeping it simple is the easiest way to keep it funny.
(*) If “Parks and Rec” had to be pre-empted last week, at least it was pre-empted by the man who comprises the sum total of Leslie Knope’s celebrity sex list.
The Leslie/Ann story that provides the episode with its title deftly incorporates several running gags from the series: Leslie’s ongoing feud with Marcia Langman (here revealed to have a closeted gay husband), Ann’s tendency to get swallowed up in whatever relationship she’s in, and the mystery and majesty that is Perd Hapley, banned from Pier 1 and a man who can comfortably say, “100 percent of Pawneeans are Perd-verts That’s what I call fans of the show because my name is Perd.” It was also a reminder that occasional conflict between Leslie and sweet, beautiful Ann Perkins is always good for the show, and that as funny as any official gathering of Pawnee citizens is, it gets even funnier than they are senior Pawnee citizens. (“What if the banana is soft and mushy and dog legs sharpy to the left?”)
The Tom/Ron story hit very close to home, I must say. I’m not so addicted to screens that I can’t find my way around my town without a GPS, but as Tom started listing his morning internet routine, let’s just say he was ticking a lot of similar boxes. Ron’s reaction to hearing about Reddit, Pinterest, etc., was perfect, as was his solution: handing Tom a thick paper book that teaches a practical physical skill.
As for Ben and April, this one was even lower-concept than their aborted road trip – just the two of them reacting to meeting their oddly robotic congressional candidate for the first time – and yet once again demonstrated that the chemistry between Adam Scott(**) and Aubrey Plaza is so good that you don’t really need a story at all.
(**) Hands up, anyone else who saw Ben and immediately started humming the theme to “Simon and Simon.”
Nothing fancy. Just funny.
What did everybody else think?
I’m a Perdvert
Boy, what does it say about me that I didn’t even see it as a reference to the Bachmanns! She’s running for Congress so it’s still sort of relevant. I saw it more as a general commentary on the hypocrisy of so-called moral guardians.
Generally solid, but the Bachmanns seemed a reference long out of date.
It’s never the wrong time to laugh at Marcus Bachmann. But even if that wasn’t timely enough, the Romney satire with Ben’s congressman was pitch-perfect.
This comment is posted in the comment section of Alan’s Parks and Recreation review, and the comment says I enjoyed this show. Coming up next, another comment.
You, sir, are a
Perd-vert. Awesome.
One of my 5 favorite eps they’ve ever done. I could have watched Tom read his Twitter feed in traffic court for the full 30 mins, that’s how strong this was #Unbreakable
I laughed repeatedly at all Tom’s hashtags
But seriously. One of the underrated superhero origins. #WhyNoSequel?
Did they actually make a real “Tom Haverford” account because I searched and came up empty.
Andy’s reaction in the meeting to realizing the old people are actually having sex was pure amazing. I had to pause the show to collect myself.
I hit rewind several times to watch Andy’s reactions. First the laugh, and then the look of shock at the “dog legs sharply” line.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed this. Chris Pratt is a genius.
Terrific episode!
agreed, that reaction was brilliant
That closing scene with Ben and April was one of the funniest the show has done. So good!
And such a sweet moment. There was about a second and a half, right at the end, where Aubrey Plaza was basically her character from Safety Not Guaranteed. Which was a nice, rather unusual note to see from April.
Yes, the end was perfect. I had to watch the scene again because it was that good. Aubrey’s laugh seemed so real and genuine
@ Charles_ – So much that! That vacant pause/open-mouthed grin was comedy gold!
Ben’s comedic moments have always been on the money, especially this season. And the fact that he mostly plays the straight man in the series makes his comedic moments that much more funny.
Marcia Langman episodes are almost always classic. I almost wish she had more screen time to antagonize Leslie but the rest of the stories were equally as solid. My favorite ep of the season so far.
You’re not the only one who felt like they have a similar morning routine to Tom. I really laughed out loud at his chattering to Ron about social media. Hilarious!
I have a short attention span. Who is “the man who comprises the sum total of Leslie Knope’s celebrity sex list”?
Joe Biden
Parks & Rec is reaching golden era Simpsons level of likeable characters and hilarity. It’s rare that I just smile through an entire show and I was grinning all thru parks and rec.
Speaking of that, one of the ways I know I like this show is that as soon as the opening credits music kicks in, I’m always smiling.
#Unbreakable#WhatsMrGlassuptothesedays#Whynosequel?
There’s really nothing bad to be said about it. OK, maybe Marshall Langman and/or Congressman Murray was a little too broad? But still, nitpicking. And Marshall Langman’s rap… was amazing.
Also, for this season’s Network Connectivity Problems Memorial Greatest Line Award, I nominate: “Partner dies on top of you!” I literally had to pause until I stopped laughing and rewind immediately to see it again.
Also, if working for Congressman Murray ever leads Ben to write Stephen Byerley fan-fiction, I’m pretty sure I will self-combust in a cloud of pure nerd happiness.
Who else was disappointed the Ya heard with Perd mugs aren’t on the NBC store this morning?
coincidentally, in one of my public health classes we talked about the huge problem that is sex ed in nursing homes, so I found the episode interesting in that regard. It was kind of nice to see someone acknowledge that sex ed isn’t just a problem for teenagers
I’m a big fan of Parks & Rec, but this episode is probably my least favorite one. It wasn’t very funny.
Plus, regardless of what the cause, I couldn’t get past the fact that even though 85% of the community wanted something, Leslie and Ann decided to steamroll them and change the law.
The government should serve the people, not alter laws based on their own personal beliefs. I’m sure Ron Swanson would agree.
Yeah, except the people “steamrolling” had facts backing them up, not just personal beliefs.
And if you haven’t figured out by now that Ron Swanson is wrong about the role of government, maybe you should stop watching this show.
Weellll… It was a “Perd Poll” so I’m not sure that 85% of Pawnee residents actually support abstinence-only education, particularly considering the number of people who showed up for the sex-ed seminar and then grumbled out loud about the abstinence-only program they were surprised with.
And the numbers of the Perd Poll don’t even add up to 100. I just don’t think we’re supposed to accept the Perd Poll as a reflection of the town’s thoughts on the matter. But it’s true–those statistics are numbers.
And now I have a screen capture request. My TV is too small, but if you look at the poll there’s a margin of error comment with an asterisk, and then there’s a message next to that asterisk. If I squint just so it might look like it starts “The sample of…” so I bet there’s a joke in there.
I was also mildly put off by Leslie’s decision to steamroll past the law. It isn’t something a government official should do, regardless of whether the law is bad or of public polls. There are better ways to challenge bad laws. In this case, why couldn’t she have just gotten a non-government official to educate the seniors? I’m sure Ann could have talked a nurse friend into doing it.
Chris: “The way the bill is drafted prohibits any government employee from teaching anything but abstinence city-wide.”
This is almost like a test of bias. The solution should have been really obvious, yet none of the characters even mentioned it.
I’m pretty sure Ron would want the law repealed and replaced with a version that forbids any government employee from teaching anything. Let the private sector handle it.
I think the writers are forgetting that Pawnee is supposed to be in central Indiana which is a very conservative area. The Ron Swanson’s are the majority here. I would have no trouble believing that 85% of the community agreed with the law. There is no way Leslie should have steamrolled through that law whether she liked it or not and no way that a group of senior citizens in a small town in Central Indiana would sit through sex education course given by a town council member. This is the Bible Belt writers, come on. As much as The Middle often gets the geography of Central Indiana wrong, they are much better at capturing what Central Indiana small towns are really like.
“It’s not my favorite shirt, but it is my least favorite shirt.”
(Has Donna ever had a non-hilarious line?)
That was hilarious!
Very Strong.
This is far and away my favorite show right now, but is it starting to annoy anyone else that Leslie is always on the no-doubt-about-it right side of every argument like this? It’s funny when the citizens act like cartoons, and Langman is a great antagonist, but it would be interesting to see her face an issue that was just a bit more evenhanded.
Funniest, laugh out loud moment of the season….’Can everybody hear me?’ NO!!!!!
I laughed at that too. Of course a group of seniors would give that answer. :D
Not my favorite episode, but it had some good moments. Tom’s addiction struck very close to home. When I wake up, the very first thing I do is grab my iPad by the side of the bed (which I placed there immediately before going to sleep).
I would give this episode a “fine.” It’s certainly more proof that Ben-April bonding will always be something special, but aside from the always fantastic Perd Hapley, none of it was laugh-out-loud funny or otherwise special, and compared to the frequent home runs of lass season, it’s a step backwards.
Alan, at this point what do you think are the chances of “Parks and Recreation” getting renewed for a sixth season?