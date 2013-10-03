Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Pawnee-Eagleton Tip off Classic’

A quick review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I have a picture of Patrick Ewing on a rollercoaster…
Last week, “Parks” returned with a fantastic premiere demonstrating just how much life could be left in the show even in its sixth season. “The Pawnee-Eagleton Tip-Off Classic,” unfortunately, mainly served as a reminder of how hard it is to do an episode as good as “London” this late in the run.
All three stories felt like rehashes of things the show has done before, often on several occasions, and always better the previous times.
The unwavering contempt between Pawnee and Eagleton is well-established, and has led to very good episodes like season 3’s “Eagleton.” Here, though, it felt like a familiar joke pushed too far, particularly in Leslie’s smug attitude towards the Eagletonians. Yes, the whole episode is about Leslie putting aside one of her prejudices to do the right thing, because Leslie Knope is a person who does the right thing, but this was just too much of Leslie in a juvenile mode, and as a result she didn’t give Kristen Bell enough to play off of as Ingrid. Some of the jokes on the margins about the ways Eagleton has wound up in this dire financial crisis were amusing (and also the presence of Chris Bosh as one of the basketball game’s ringers), but I was waiting for half the episode for Ben to give her the lecture that waited almost until the end.
Similarly, while Ron Swanson vs. modern technology – and/or versus our society’s increasing lack of privacy – have been terrific wellsprings of humor in the past, his attempt to get off the grid felt too much like a slightly-inverted version of the subplot from last season’s “Sex Education” where Ron tried to help Tom curb his addiction to screens.
April and Ann’s trip to Bloomington was the episode’s least repetitive story, but it was mainly setting up things for down the road, including the idea that Bloomington is where Ann and Chris may end up when Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe leave at mid-season, and leaving April in flux while the show waits for Chris Pratt to get back from superhero duty.
The idea of Pawnee reabsorbing Eagleton could pay off interestingly down the road, but the start of the arc was pretty forgettable.
What did everybody else think?
It’s not TV, Alan.
Leslie and April have been wearing me thin. Leslie is fun, but when she get’s too invested in people’s lives she becomes a little mean and somewhat selfish. And April’s “I don’t care” attitude is just old. I mean she seemed to show growth when she wanted to go to vet school, but she’s back to her apathetic attitude. It’s funny in small doses (The odie line last week killed me) but when April is sincere and passionate about something, those are my favorite moments.
I’m really hoping that there’s another note to April’s storyline and a real reason she skipped out on orientation. It’s pretty disappointing if April just gives up that easily.
I enjoyed the April/Ann dynamic in this episode. And that, while April still likes to give Ann crap, they’re both smiling while she does it.
Agreed. I found her behavior toward the poor tour guide to be completely obnoxious and not remotely funny.
I’m pretty sure she decided that she wants to stay in public service and keep working in the Parks Department.
Leslie’s rubbing off on her!
I was kind of hoping the intro would be “just as soon as I get HBO for the entire town…’
I liked it a lot more than the premiere, actually, but I know why I’m in the minority. I thought there were a lot of good moments. Yes, the plots did echo those from previous episodes, but there were enough humorous differences that I really didn’t mind. Specifically: Ron with Vine, the return of accountant!Ben, and April’s “go with your gut” attitude, which is my basic approach to everything in life.
Side note, is it too late to name my TI-84 Mr. Buttons?
Feels like a stale show at this point . As alan alluded to It’s just hard to keep a comedy show like this interesting at this point of its run and I’m not particularly attached to any of the characters. I’m ready to walk away.
I also thought this was funnier than premiere, which I didn’t really think was all that great.
The show is definitely better than any show in its 6th season has the right to be, but it’s also very clearly on its last legs. I’m actually sort of glad the ratings were down last week because I’d rather see the show go out this season with a presumptive creative surge towards the finish line than come back and be running on fumes.
Agreed, the premiere was pretty dull. This was a much funnier and more interesting episode.
Same. I don’t know if it was because I glanced at this review before watching the episode (lowering my expectations) but I thought this was a good episode. Premiere was more enjoyable, but I found this one funnier. Lots of good little moments.
>Complete Buffoonery
I preferred the premiere overall, but I liked this episode more than many other people and thought it had some really funny moments. Over-the-top petulant Leslie is not my favorite Leslie and some of her behavior toward Eagleton and Ben annoyed me a bit, but I attributed it to recall-related stress. The Ron stuff was good and I appreciated the little bit of growth he showed as he accepted that some things have to change now that he’s a husband and father. April’s decision seemed a little abrupt, then again, despite her love of animals, I though the vet school idea came out of left field in the first place. Admission to vet school is extremely competitive and did April actually finish college, take all the pre-reqs, etc.? And I love that Ann is looking at other options for where to raise her child because as much as I love this show and the universe it’s created, Pawnee is a terrible place filled with a lot of weirdoes.
I’m interested to see what they do with this Eagleton plot because I think it has a lot of potential. And while I’ve never been the biggest Kristen Bell fan (based solely on Heroes – have never seen Veronica Mars), I really enjoyed her work in this episode and hope we get to see more of her!
Chris Bosh playing for Eagleton High School has me wondering if the team’s boosters are Avon Barksdale and Stringer Bell.
She didn’t have much to play off but Kristen Bell still showed that she’s better than what she’s given to do on House of Lies (and how cool would it have been to see her and Ben Schwartz in a scene together?).
Also: Kristen Bell is beautiful.
So apparently Eagleton is just Entertainment720 as a city.
Bwah, that’s perfect!
I actually liked the episode. I do think Leslie’s gloating was kind of too much after awhile (though the video shots were pretty funny–ditto Ron on the iPad), but I do like the idea of merging the towns together.
I also liked Ron’s wanting off the grid (though yeah, now that he’s married, so much for that entirely), I am kind of sympathizing since I am tired of the people like Tom and Donna putting everything all over the Internet. (Which totally did feel immediately dated, but what can you do?)
The only thing I thought really sucked was the whole April-vet-school thing, which has made no sense from the getgo. I say this as someone who lives in a vet school town and gets to hear about all the frustrated wannabe vet school students who try their damndest for years in college and then literally can only get on the waiting list for a school four hours from the nearest city…. in Kansas. Words cannot express how inexplicable the vet school “plot” is, and I’m glad they’re ditching it. Really, this is April we’re talking about–she’d rather go to TAXIDERMY school!
Sure, “Parks and Rec” feels stale sometimes, but there’s still a lot of wonderful moments. If we see the problems with repetition, I’m confident Mike Schur and company do as well, and I’m confident they will find fresh takes for the characters. Have a little faith, folks.
I love this show, but Leslie is still incredibly annoying.
I don’t know how much Parks and Rec/Legend of Korra audience crossover there is, but it amuses me to no end that Aubrey Plaza is on that show basically playing the exact same character.
Why are people so bad at eating?
Definitely the line of the episode.
Close, but “And I’m better at french horn too, Eric” won it for me.
I actually liked it a lot. Not as much as the premiere, maybe, but I didn’t find Leslie’s mockery as too much, probably because they kept reminding us that Eagletonians really are awful! I mean, who puts Chris Bosh on a team of local amateurs? And although Ben didn’t actually chide Leslie until the end, it was obvious he wasn’t comfortable and took his own steps to right the situation. So yeah, she didn’t grate on my nerves at all. The Ron story line was perhaps a bit redundant, but I don’t tire of watching Ron freak out watching a video of himself freaking out. I do hope they keep pushing April forward, but otherwise, I liked the episode.
The photo of Ron with “Man” “A lot of eggs” under it made me laugh.
That’s too much information.
I actually really liked this episode. Yeah, it may have repeated a few story lines like Leslie’s hatred of Eagleton, but there are still quite a few twists out there on Parks, like Ron’s baby, Leslie’s recall election, Ann & Chris’ baby, Andy in London. I am more than certain that the very talented writers of Parks will continue to maintain Parks as one of the funniest shows on TV.
“I’m April Ludgate Kevorkian”
I was very disappointed by this episode. It was really one of the few times in six seasons of awesome television that I didn’t laugh. Not even once. Hope they can make up for it!
This show has always done a really good job of keeping cartoonish characters just on the right side of seeming like normal humans, but every once in awhile they don’t quite get it right. When it happens in all 3 storylines in the same episode, it unfortunately results in a rare misfire.
This has been the only network comedy I watch for years, and have to say it was the weakest “Parks” episode I’ve ever seen. As you said, just barely funny rehashes of tired concepts they’ve done much better. Every one felt strained. I do hope it isn’t indicative of a directionless season. Still love all these characters, but they need a narrative jolt to re-bond them, and soon.
So what if this wasn’t the strongest episode? It still made me laugh a bunch of times and had several great moments. Most shows don’t provide that even in their stronger episodes.
There are a lot of things to complain about in this world, and IMO Parks and Recreation will never be one of them.
Yeah, the Ron story line just seemed like an excuse to use Microsoft products, which was so obvious (at least to me) throughout the entire episode. Everyone was using Nokia Lumias in a way too obvious fashion. Quite distracting and annoying.
I may have missed it but did they say why the rich taxpayers of Eagleton couldn’t help with Eagleton’s finances. Presumably it’s the town gov’t that borrowed too much and not the rich citizens, correct?
My least favorite episodes are the ones where they allow Leslie to be at her immature and petty worst. The writers seem to think that I should find it hilarious to watch Leslie act like a 5 year old in a board meeting. It’s just not funny.
Have to agree, the remainder of the episode felt rehashed and contrived. And contrived is not a word I like to associate with this show.
I agree that there wasn’t anything overly memorable about this episode but a lesser “Parks” episode is still far and away better than most shows on TV. There were a few funny lines, though.
Also, is anyone else as excited as I am that the show is now in syndication and past seasons are being shown? Reviewing the spectacular season 3 has been great!
I meant to add this: Although the subplot of Ron getting off the grid provided some laughs, it seemed a little odd that it would just now occur to him to try to accomplish this. However, I’m not too bothered, as I understand that TV writers have to come up with ideas…
Wow, I’m surprised at the reactions here. I thought this was one of the funniest Parks episodes in a long time.
Same, I laughed almost the entire episode.
am i the only one that doesn’t find April funny/interesting anymore, i thought she had outgrown that attitude awhile ago.
also i wonder how much of Bosh’s appearance had to do with aubrey’s obsession with him on twitter.
If I’m being perfectly honest with myself, I really don’t like Leslie very much. And, that dislike isn’t limited to those annoying instances when the show has her act like an immature child. The show jumped the shark a few season ago with far too many “very special episodes” when every character is forced to admit how much they absolutely adore Leslie. Parks only worked for me when there was tension – tension between the understandably apathetic if not outright hostile characters in contrast to Leslie’s never-ending, sunny, booster-ism. I don’t want to watch a hug-fest. And, I don’t want Leslie to win (very often) – the more Leslie gets her way, the less appealing the show becomes.
Leslie has become the Lisa Simpson of this show. Her seemingly one fault is that she is too good or too caring for the unappreciative citizens of Pawnee.
Having her win a city council seat was where she started going downhill to me. Her passion and exuberance was amusing when it was focused on the extremely low stakes environment of the Parks Department. The staff and citizens would have absurd reactions to minor city dealings. Now that she is on the city council, her enthusiasm actually affects people directly (soda ban for instance), but all opposition to her is still painted as an irrational over-reaction to someone that knows best and cares more about the people than they do themselves.
One of the casting problems for me is Lucy Lawless as Ron’s partner. Their actor chemistry is flat and her character is too normal. Ron is more fun when he is paired with crazy. I long for the return of Tammy 2; domesticated Ron is boring.
Completely disagree. I liked this better than last week (sans the Ann-April storyline, which was a complete rehash).
The Office was beginning season 6 at the point Parks and Rec is currently. I would argue that The Office was in fairly steep decline by the end of season 5, so Parks and Rec is holding up well. And yet, its definitely a good idea to end the show after this season. Comedy is so hard to maintain just because of the familiarity and suspense of belief it takes to succeed. Even Larry David’s latter CYE episodes aren’t quite as good as the early seasons. Cheers sustained because Kirstie Alley changed the dynamic of the show. I doubt Mike Schur desires to do something like that, so its best to recycle a few jokes this year and call it a great series.
Stopped watching the show so I am not sure, but is Kristen Bell leaving House of Lies? If not, then the suits at Showtime could not have been too thrilled about her plugging HBO.
I thought it was a really good episode–Chris Bosh was the hardest I’ve laughed at the show in a long time.
EXCEPT, Leslie was awful in the second act. Like, Walter-White-season-4-impossible-to-root-for awful. Too bad, because the rest of that subplot was well done and funny.
I didn’t regret watching it, and I’m always glad to see Kristen Bell on my television screen, but it wasn’t one of the best episodes of the series. Felt a lot like set-up for the rest of the season. Ann and Chris probably moving to Bloomington, April’s hesitance to go to school, and the merging of Pawnee and Eagleton will almost certainly create interesting and funny scenarios moving forward. And this show is so amazing, so late in it’s run, that I can’t really fault it for taking a breather to set up some pieces for later every once in a while.
It wasn’t as strong as the finale, but I laughed and laughed and laughed at Ron’s vine.
I liked both episodes a lot; the premiere and this one. Especially liked the April/Ann scenes. Didn’t feel stale or tired at all to me as I thought almost all the lines worked. And i always like seeing Kristin bell. Tom and Donna teaming up on Ron also worked for me. At one point I looked at the clock and realized only 20 minutes were gone. Reminded me of how I used to feel when mash was going well and I wondered how they managed to fit so many good lines into 30 minutes.
I understand your dislike for the rehashes, but I thought the actual jokes were fantastic this week. April pretending Ann was her meemaw was hilarious, Ron’s complaint about needing a home address (something I have had complaints about constantly), and I thought Kristen Bell even had some good Eagleton jokes like the Dressage saying.
Wow I had the opposite reaction. I liked London but found it subpar but found this second episode hilarious and full of the character love I expect from Parks & Recreation. I don’t think it was rehashing anything, it was expanding upon the past and making it even funnier while doing some interesting narrative twists. Leslie had to make a huge sacrifice a lot more than she ever did for Eagleton and Ron had to fully consider his new family when it comes to his privacy concerns. I really loved it!
I’m a little late on the comment here (DVRed and watched after vacation), but how great is it that recent “anti-Leslies” have included Heidi Klum and Kristen Bell? Wow!