Review: ‘Revolution’ – ‘The Stand’

I weighed in on the return of “Revolution” in this morning’s post, but I have a couple of spoiler-iffic thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I drive here in a Cutlass Ciera…
Okay, first the good: Danny is deceased. Both Charlie and Danny have been problematic characters, played by underwhelming actors, and while I wouldn’t expect the show to eliminate them both (especially given how central Tracy Spiridakos is to all the marketing), at least Danny’s exit gives Kripke and company an opportunity to focus more on the characters they can write well.
Now the bad: First, as alluded to in this morning’s post, the resolution of the November cliffhanger was lame in the extreme. Last I checked, helicopters have the ability to land, right? To perhaps drop off a few soldiers who can get out and confirm the deaths of Monroe Republic Public Enemy #1 Miles? Instead, they just take off and send men back after a convenient interval that allows Miles and company to walk away. In general, the action scenes with the helicopters were less impressive than the more low-fi stuff the show did back in the fall, and not just because I wondered where all the ammo came from, given what we’d been told in earlier episodes. (Yes, bullets for the powered, mounted chopper guns might not have been in demand during the blackout, but you can bet that Monroe or someone else would have scavenged the other machine guns and used them long ago.)
I also thought the attempt to focus on the Matheson family’s long history of protecting Danny wasn’t all that successful in making me feel bad about his death, or about the grief the other characters are feeling for him. While the flashbacks should provide value for characters in the midst of an action environment, for the most part what’s happened is that the characters who were already strong like Miles and Neville are at the center of interesting flashbacks, while characters who are dull in the present are equally dull in the past.
And finally, I know Kripke has said he doesn’t intend to drag out the mystery of how the power went out, given that Rachel knows and is part of the group now. But for crying out loud, she and Miles travel by foot and then carriage from Philadelphia to John’s house and then to Annapolis, and there’s somehow not an opportunity during all that time to give him at least the bullet points on what happened, how the necklaces counteract it, etc.? Even if they’re only stalling for another week or two, it’s still something that calls attention to itself as stalling.
What did everybody else think? Do you feel the show returned strongly? Did absence make the heart grow more or less fond for it? Are you excited by the idea of Randall and Monroe forming an alliance? And if one of the Matheson kids had to take a bullet, would you have picked Danny or Charlie?
Couldn’t agree more about Danny dying. I was cheering in the room when it happened. No more lovie dovie, just some old fashioned revenge now.
I think the helicopters were really problematic in a lot of ways. Monroe has all this intel about where the rebel bases are? Why hasn’t he attacked them already? And a helicopter is somehow less obvious than a Monroe strike team? Monroe’s an ex-marine and he doesn’t have ground troops supporting a helicopter? There’s a helicopter flying around, presumably on foot takes a week or two to go to Annapolis and Neville just happens to be near Annapolis?
Not to mention, why isn’t Monroe personally near the helicopter. Why not scare the living daylights out of your enemies rather than concentrate on a rather rag-tag rebellion?
It felt as if they had written the previous show and didn’t consider what the finale actually meant to the next episode. Then went, oh, yeah, we need to do something to get these helicopters off the show.
The stupid things that good shows get right and bad shows get wrong bug me the most about this show. People shot 4 times in the chest don’t just stand there for 15 seconds watching a chopper crash. That’s just dumb. This show does stuff like that a lot to enhance a moment, but it really does the opposite.
As opposed to the show where a chicken franchise owner walking and straightening his tie after a bomb explosion…
All shows try to heighten a dramatic moment by exagerration.
Gee maybe because it was in slow motion? Lmao
They kill off the only cute guy in the cast. Brilliant.
Don’t know what you’re talking about; Gus Fring is still on the show.
Gus Fring is cute? Handsome maybe, but hardly cute. I’d never compare that actor to a puppy or a kitten…those are cute.
I would have picked off the actor who plays Neville’s son. He’s more wooden than both Danny and Charlie combined
The show suffered a lot because of the long absence. And having a mini marathon before the premiere only magnified the show’s many flaws.
I forgot why I was.invested in the show at all…my mind kept wandering…maybe bc I just watched “Richer or Poorer” but I kept thinking why wouldn’t anyone seek out and learn from the Amish..seriously, they could be chillin and eatin homemade ice cream and cake this whole time.
This show lost all credibility when it didn’t discover steam power for 15 years. Apparently all the steam punk fans were the first to die in the calamity.
This show stinks.
I like Grimm MUCH more than this show.
I enjoy the show a lot, but it sort of requires a lot of suspension of disbelief. I kind of just want to see Juliet blowing crap up, though.
Strongly? No. Consistently? Yes. This feels very much like it’s the same show that went off four months ago.
Killing Danny is a good plan, but it’s not as though we should see the other characters as expendable now. This was a clearly constructed death – one that is foreshadowed throughout the entire episode. There’s very little surprise to these proceedings and that’s one thing the show could use a lot more of.
The problem with this show is the pointing out the glaring errors and implausibility just isn’t fun, because there are just so many of them. I mean, the first thing I wondered when I saw the helicopters wasn’t where they got all the ammo, but where they got the fuel. Fuels refined from petroleum decay over time. Helicopter fuel that sat around for 15 years would not be viable, and considering that these people just now figured out the usefulness of evaporating water, I highly doubt they’ve worked out a low-tech system for refining helicopter fuel.
But there are so many stupid things before that, like how Monroe automatically knows where all the rebel bases are located but never used his massive militia to attack them, or how the stupid blonde kid just happens to now how to work a rocket launcher. And I’m still hung up on the fact that we spent some amount of time that seems like six months chasing around the country trying to rescue the stupid blond kid, only to have him get himself killed the first day after he was freed, negating pretty much everything we’ve seen anybody on this show do.
I agree with all of the stupid things you’ve mentioned except the value of killing off Danny. Sure, it negates the first 3 months of the show, but in my mind that’s a GOOD thing. If this is their idea of a reset button then I’m all for it.
You’re right, in that it makes future enjoyment of the show much more likely. It also made for a very exciting moment last night. I cheered. But I think even if the show winds up as a resounding success lasting long into the future, we’ll always remember that it took them 3 months of pointless prologue to get to the real story. I intend to be bitter and hold onto that.
“I intend to be bitter and hold onto that.”
You’re one of those still cursing Jack’s tattoo aren’t you?
Stupid Bai Ling …
One thing they got right. I was wondering “who will know how to fly a copter?”. They showed a gray haired guy in the pilot’s seat.
I stopped watching around midway through the third episode, but I’m just curious: is it still a paranoid Tea Party fever dream of a black guy going around taking away everyone’s guns and outlawing the American flag while he’s at it?
NBC kills another great concept show. Was interested until it went away, now I don’t care that it’s back.
Can someone who watched all of the last year’s episodes tell me if the show established the range of the amulets’ power generating capacity?
It seems highly inconsistent — the amulet powered a computer in Grace’s attic from about 1-3 feet away. The amulet that nerd-guy was wearing powered a lighthouse lamp while nerd-guy was standing in its’ basement, so the amulet was at least 30-40 feet below the lamp. Then last night only one helicopter had the amulet, but it powered a second helicopter flying next to it. But conveniently the amulet that was wrapped around the rocket launcher wasn’t powerful enough to power the second helicopter after the first was destroyed?
So, how powerful are those little necklaces? Or is this yet another inconsistency in the world building?
Oooo … good point.
That device that the amulet was plugged into in the main helicopter was built by Rachel towards the end of last year’s episodes specifically to extend the range of the amulet.
Of course, that begs the question (hi Dan!) of why Miles needed an amulet to operate the missile launcher . . .
Kid Zemo – Like a dagger to my heart!
-Daniel
@Kid — thank you for the explanation of the extender device. I imagine that will continue to come up, so good to know.
I assumed that Miles needed the amulet for the missile launcher because either the targeting or firing systems on it needed power?
This begs the question of whether Daniel is one of those people highly troubled by misuse of the popular phrase, “begs the question.”
Did Rachel and miles almost kiss?
Related to something said on the podcast: in addition to the Stephen King linkage of the episode title (The Stand) and a character named Randall, but that character is played by Colm Feore, who was the supernatural baddie in the Storm of the Century miniseries.
Man, whiny sons of Elizabeth Mitchell characters just do NOT have a good track record.
On the other hand, maybe Kripke is learning from V’s mistakes, and deciding to unleash the Mitchell emotions earlier rather than later.
I watched the first 10 episodes. I blame myself for that.
Except for the great G. Esposito, (almost) all the actors & actresses cannot act. They are terrible, just terrible. They would fit perfect in a soap opera.
Never make the same mistake again. I did it 10 times.
Danny, Charlie, and Neville’s son (says something I can’t remember his name) are all critical characters if the show’s writers have any interest in delving into the contrast between those who have lost their world and those who haven’t. The kids grew up without power, and it’s been one of the missed opportunities of this show to squander that perspective. So killing Danny was a good thing, based on his plotline being pretty weak and developing his character not at all, but was a bad thing in regards to plot depth.
Well, I tuned in again, but I’m waiting for an excuse to leave. I’m having problems seeing the point of this show in the first place. Let’s see the world without power. OK. Lots of interesting developments could come from that. No. They didn’t. Let’s see how society reorganizes itself. Lots of interesting possibilities there. No, there weren’t. You don’t even see anybody besides rebels or militia. And Monroe wants to kill all the rebels. In which case, there would be, as far as I can see, absolutely nobody left but militia with no one to milish. It’s just same-o, same-o apocalypse scenario. Trust no one. Get a gun. Yeah, I’ll hate-watch a little more. And hate-respond. Having trouble justifying the time, though.