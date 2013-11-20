Review: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Aon Rud Persanta’

Geoff Berkshire remains HitFix’s regular “Sons of Anarchy” reviewer, and his take on last night’s episode is here. I have a few thoughts of my own, though, coming up just as soon as I’m not allowed to take you to daycare…
First things first: “Aon Rud Persanta” was the first episode of “Sons” I’ve watched since the season’s first three, which I wrote about back in September. Because I wasn’t reviewing the show weekly anymore, and because I was so turned off by Toric murdering the prostitute (and therefore becoming the latest SAMCRO enemy to be revealed to be crazy, incompetent and/or a criminal himself), I started letting the episodes pile up on my DVR, figuring I would get to them later. Then after a point, I began dreading the idea of going back through all the episodes, especially now that Kurt Sutter has permission to make every episode run 60 minutes (90 with commercials). I don’t mind that length on a show I’m still enjoying greatly (“Masters of Sex,” or “Boardwalk Empire”), but for one I was increasingly ambivalent about, it was too much. I kept telling myself I would catch up, maybe by skipping a few episodes here and there, but the deeper we got into the season, the more I began to admit that I was just done. Even though it sounded like there were some stories I would have liked (the return of Venus Van Damme, for instance), for the most part I wasn’t missing the show.
Then I began hearing from people at FX that notable things were happening in last night’s episode, which to my mind meant one of two things: Clay dies, or Tara dies. Jax isn’t going before the series’ end, and I assume Gemma is safe until at least close to the end, so it had to be one of the other core characters. So with some help from Geoff to fill in the blanks on what I’d missed, I jumped into “Aon Rud Persanta” to find out whom it would be.
And it was Clay. And though there were some strong parts of the episode surrounding his murder(*), for the most part, I’m with Tara: “Clay Morrow should’ve been dead a long time ago.” It’s a huge moment in the series, and for Jax and Gemma, but the ridiculous plot contortions required to keep the man alive this long blunted the impact of him finally getting what was coming to him.
(*) The sequence leading up to his death was one of the few times in the last few seasons where the extra length actually added value. This wasn’t rushed, and there was a lot of time for Clay, and then Gemma and Nero and Tara, to absorb what was about to happen, and why, and what it would mean for the future of everyone who wasn’t Clay. Nearly every other scene on the series runs too long – even an emotionally-charged one like Gemma and Nero’s talk in the car could have benefited from trimming – but that one was just right.
Of course, I jumped over the previous seven episodes, which I understand spent a lot of time on Clay trying to make amends for his past sins. Maybe if I had been watching the journey from week to week, as a show like this is designed to be seen, I would have felt something other than relief. And because I cut the cord, I’m more interested in your reactions – to the season so far, as well as to the events of this episode – than I am in my own. Was Clay’s death satisfying, or anti-climactic? Have you been enjoying the added weekly content, or does each episode feel bloated? In that review I wrote in September, I expressed disappointment that Sutter seemed to be using the school shooting as just another trap for SAMCRO to escape; do you feel the show ultimately earned that shocking moment? Did Tara’s fake pregnancy play out less stupidly than it sounded to me when Geoff described it? Does Patterson seem less clown-ish than most SAMCRO adversaries? Other than Venus’ return, are there any story arcs or episodes you would recommend I go back to revisit?
Have at it.
I’ve agreed with most of your thoughts in the past about the series but have stuck with it. The 90-minute eps are awful. I understand for premieres or finales but they do not need to be an every week thing.
As far as Clay dying. I thought it was handled right, the scene was shot right, and while I had the sense of “It’s about time,” my wife says she got surprisingly emotional. In no way was he redeemed over the course of this season, but they did at least bring him back into the fold to show why him dying was still a big deal.
Still a lot of contrivances in the plot, and the school shooting was just a plot point driving conflict but there have been a lot more moments this season that have worked. And though I hated Toric, at least they offed him early and everyone knows he was crazy, rather than his plot working well after he was dead and gone.
Not back to the highs of season 2, but definitely kept me entertained last night.
Right they made it pretty clear from jump that Toric was a lunatic. It’s not like they just up and shifted gears when he killed the hooker.
The show has not earned the shocking moment of the opener and the episodes still feel bloated (I can’t imagine watching with commercials).
I’m with you on the relief about Clay. Tara’s line spoke for me, and I imagine a lot of people.
But they’ve been stringing along Gaalen’s character so long — and I expected more of the same — so it was a true shock when they opened fire on him and his crew. And honestly, that moment WAS earned.
ITA with this post, especially about the shock of Galen’s death. I rewound it to make sure that it really happened, lol.
Go back and watch Salvage. Classic Sons of Anarchy episode from the days when you liked it. That’s episode 6. There’s even a surprise character you’ll know from Breaking Bad
In general I’ve enjoyed this season and I feel like they’ve done the school shooting right as Jax has had to come to grips with it in many episodes as getting out of guns has been his main objective all season.
The Tara stuff has been hit or miss but it made for some memorable moments where Jax confronts her attorney and when Tara is singing to Thomas.
I don’t mind the long episodes but the amount of commercials can definitely annoy you as you feel like you’re fast forwarding most of the time.
Charlie Hunnam was terrific in the moments leading up to Clay’s death. The looks on Perlman’s face and Sagal’s were well done as well.
I think you should revisit, Alan. Don’t let your personal feelings about Sutter affect your viewing of his show.
“Don’t let your personal feelings about Sutter affect your viewing of his show.”
I know this is apparently hard to believe, given how often I’m asked about it, but I have no hard feelings against Kurt. In person, he and I have gotten along just fine on many occasions, including after he’s said whatever he’s said on Twitter. He agreed to be interviewed for my book. I have no beef with the man. This is entirely about my opinion of “Sons of Anarchy,” not about Kurt Sutter’s Twitter persona.
There are a number of shows I love despite a strong dislike of the creator, and a number of shows I hate despite getting along well with the creators. The show is the thing that matters, and it’s what I judge.
I remember when Sutter went off TV reviewers/recappers via his blog. He mentioned you in the blog, not to attack you personally, but to attack the current state of TV recaps and reviews.
It seemed like you removed yourself from reviewing the show almost immediately after that. But given your professionalism and how the show did dip in quality at the time of your withdrawal, I believe you wholeheartedly.
Regardless, I think you should revisit this season as episode 6 I mentioned above is terrific as are a few moments each episode. The Veenus episode is must-watch for any Goggins fans obviously. Keep your expectations low and you’ll be surprised. There are some beautiful visuals here and there which I don’t really recognize on this show like I would with Breaking Bad.
Sons of Anarchy will never be one of the all-time great dramas that they so badly want to be, but it’s always going to entertain for better or worse while having flashes of brilliance given the strong cast and talented crew.
These “90 minute” episodes have been bloated. I find myself wanting to fast forward through useless scenes. I think what upsets me most is feeling that this show could have been so much better. I still watch because I’ve invested time already and it’s something else to watch on DVR during the week.
Clay was a great character but he should have been gone a long time ago. I think it would have forced the showrunners to streamline the arc of this season and even last season. I think Clay’s murder scene lost any depth because of the lack of time we’ve seen Clay this season. It’s gotten to the point that I expected something to happen where Clay would get out of that situation. His death would have had much more impact and depth had it been at the end of season 4 for example. Not much was gained by dragging out the plot to keep him alive through this season.
Did anyone notice the homage to Reservoir Dogs with the Mr. Pink, Mr. Brown, Mr. White and Mr. Black delivery vans?
I was kind of shocked that they didn’t take the opportunity to have a character set Tig up for a “pink or brown?” punchline. (Yes, that’s the kind of joke I expect from the show. Don’t forget this is a show that gave Tig a whole spiel back in s1 about the merits of “cold packing.”)
Yeah, I got the RD ref, and was hoping for Tig to say something more RD-like just because Kim Coates could totally sell it, no matter how cheesy.
I think Sutter is getting hip to people fast forwarding through his numerous montages.. I don’t remember him dropping dialog in and out of them in the past
Still my favorite show and this season is one of the best all around. Great writing, great acting and while I agree with some that Clay stayed around a little too long, he was killed off in exactly the “right” way. Overall this is a great show and this season is pretty great. LOVE Charlie he’s really knocking out of the park this season.
Season 5 was Sutter last chance to salvage the show killing either Clay or Tig. As usual his nepotism for his cast prevailed. SEASON 6-7 should of been about Jax reaching his Vision for the Club and its histoty catching up and destroying that dream. Now season 6 is just mess writing quality feels like pulp meant for 13 year olds. I know Soap Opera about males are rare. This show will not be as noteworthy in that genre as it could of been.
The reason why Lee Toric and DA Patterson (also Kohn, Stahl, etc.) are revealed to be just as immoral and self-serving, actually probably worse, than the Sons is because this is a crime saga with criminal protagonists – a show about antiheroes, outsiders. Their natural enemy are insiders or the establishment.
For many, the idea of portraying the establishment as crooked fills them with revulsion. The image of the white man in the suit with a gun and badge knocking on your door is an image that is connected to good positive thoughts in the minds of some and it is an image connected to dread or fear in the minds of many others. Most of our entertainment on TV and in movies is based in that first worldview. SOA is the rare show for the latter. There’s always the entirety of ABC and CBS programming for everyone who wants nothing but narratives assuring them of the fairness of the world and the rightness of those empowered by the state and the irredeemable wrongness of all others.
For me, Sons of Anarchy is the best post-The Wire/post-The Shield show on TV. It is an excellent crime saga with one of the biggest universes and mythologies ever created for a TV show. If you like crime dramas the likes of Scorsese films or The Godfather series, I think you’ll like SOA. If you want finger-wagging suburban morality tales and clear delineation of who are the good people in our society and who are the bad people, I’d recommend just about anything put out by The Walt Disney Company or the final season of Breaking Bad.
Kurt has admitted that S.O.A is a pulpy Soap Opera. It will never be considered anywhere as good as The Wire. This show’s problem is plot mechanation come before character. The Writing since season 4 has not been strong enough to explain why S.O.A world seems to avoid any real consequences for the club. Which takes away from tension and makes plot predictable.
I can’t believe you made it 3 episodes into the season…I stopped after 5 minutes into the second and was done. I just couldn’t deal with another insane, poorly written, and scandalous for scandalous sake television. This show had so much potential, but Kurt Sutter’s desire for salaciousness and lack of committing to getting rid of characters who are way past their prime lost me.
I’d highly recommend you checking out the episode that took place two weeks before this one, “John 8:32.” I’ve felt the same way about the show as you for years now and am weary of watching it all, but that episode (6×09) is easily the best in a long time and was almost as powerful as some of the season 2 stuff. Sets up some incredible dramatic potential (that of course is completely forgotten in subsequent episodes) and features some of the best writing, direction, and performances in ages.
Wow Alan you missed my episode last week. LOL!!!!!
But Im on next week. Having a great time! Paris Barclay and the gang are a joy to work with.
LMAO — I’m watching that episode, and I’m thinking to myself “The older Chinese guy (uncle or father?) would have been a perfect role for Keone Young.
I guessing I wasn’t watching closely enough!!!!!
Clay’s death was like reaching the end of a long journey when you were a kid and had simply given up asking “Are we there yet?”. Sutter and company had simply beaten you into submission about whether Clay would live or die. Altho there had been a trend when seeing long-time, major and minor, characters on the show being killed left and right. They were omens that maybe they were going to finally pull the trigger on Clay–until the IRA had forced the deal on SAMCRO. At least that’s what we thought as we were shown Jax being forced into deal after deal against his will.
Any rage or joy over Clay’s status was long gone. While he hadn’t reached Spike’s level of redemption in S7 of BUFFY or even Wendy’s in last and early part of this season of SOA, the edge of Clay’s evil had been … blunted. Gemma’s reaction was more understandable now than if she had the same reaction 1 or 2 seasons ago.
The extra time has been okay, but I’m used to watching longer weekly episodic dramas from our Brit pals across the pond. Rarely have they seemed necessary, but I haven’t been bored senseless by them. If only JUSTIFIED got to do mostly 90-minute eps, that would be awesome!
Yeah, the school shooting was just another puzzle for SAMCRO to wriggle out of–especially after they killed off the mother of the child shooter and her boyfriend from the Biz-Lats gang. The direct connection to the school shooting was gone and it faded into the background.
The fake pregnancy did play out less stupidly in real time, tho Tara had been so cold in general, it wasn’t much of stretch that she’d been faking the pregnancy. She wasn’t shown as being overjoy over it, tho that was somewhat masked by her having the jail sentence hanging over her all season.
Yes, Petterson does seem less clown-ish, especially after she got rid of that awful wig. (If only THE BLACKLIST would let its female lead do the same.)
most SAMCRO adversaries? Other than Venus’ return, are there any story arcs or episodes you would recommend I go back to revisit?
The IRA / guns / bombing arc might we worth revisiting–along with the grand Return of Bobby. Jax’s road trip to SAMCRO-con and meetup with Bobby was a big deal.
The problem I have with this show is that it doesnt often earn the ‘hard-hitting’ moments it portrays. Despite absurd running times and long-winded scenes, characters are never given time to breath and actually reflect on the death and destruction they cause. The end result are moments that feel cheap and only included for shock value (the school shooting and juice’s entire character arc are fine examples of this)
Given all of this, I was so surprised to feel quite emotional during Clay’s death scene. His character had turned into an almost comical villain by the end of last season, but allowing him a chance to reflect and almost redeem himself in the eyes of the club and his wife this season meant we could feel for this man again and the terrible and violent path he had taken to get to this point.
The show works best when it keeps it in the family and no-one is closer to the club family then Clay Morrow. His gentle delivery of the line to Gemma “I think there is another plan” was heartbreaking with knowledge of what he knows is coming. it seems crazy to think, but I will miss this character and I am thankful to Sutter for allowing him to go out this way.
First let me say what a huge fan I am of everything you write, Alan. I quote you like we are old friends and usually take your opinion over anyone else! But I can’t disagree more with you about SOA. I only started watching the show 4 weeks ago and put in some serious time catching up to the live season.
You’ve missed too much to fairly assess this past episode and this past season (or better yet seasonS) of SOA. It’s just impossible for Geoff to fill you in on all the details and all of the complex plot twists and conflicts to really understand. Tara’s ridiculous ploy with the fake pregnancy was absurd … and that’s where she was forced to go based on all of the episodes you’ve missed. It’s actually incredible to see Tara change and become so Gemma-like over the 6 seasons. Her children were almost blown up … she had to try to do something to get them all out. It’s no more absurd than if I told you Agent Van Alden would be working as a florist in Boardwalk Empire. But since you’ve seen the buildup – it makes sense.
These crime dramas are all male soap operas so it’s unfair to give SOA that title in a negative way. The character development is fantastic and deep. You learn to really care for these characters and understand their bond, commitment and brotherhood to the club. Venus’ character is another example of how even short-lived, you truly feel for her/him in the limited screen time.
One of the best changes SOA made was increasing the “action” scenes which has helped make the 90-minute episodes flow quicker and show off the cinematography and special effects. I will say I am NEVER bored watching SOA whereas Boardwalk Empire has been such a bore this season.
Clay’s death was completely satisfying and completely shocking. There were SO many times Sutter could have killed him off but no one could have EVER predicted it to happen this way. In fact, that’s what makes the show great. It’s completely unpredictable.
My last point is that though the plot twists can be complicated and farfetched at times, it’s the acting that truly keeps the show going. Charlie Hunnam commands the show, and it really doesn’t matter who is in the scene with him…he makes the scene great. He’s engaging and so real. He is the perfect anti-hero – where you are rooting for him to win. Ron Perlman was fantastic at his last few moments…in fact he was fantastic during his whole fall from grace.
It seems overwhelming to go back and catch up on so many episodes but I do hope you do it at some point. At the very least, continue to watch. We truly have no idea what’s to come.
Now I know why Ron Perlman was sorta pissy at Comic-Con this year! I’m sure he didn’t like his character’s arc or final fate.
As for your questions:
1. Neither satisfying nor anti-climactic; just sort of there. Galaan’s (Galen? I have no idea how to spell it) death was much more shocking.
2. Added content = bloated eps. Blech.
3. Still not convinced the school shooting was necessary and it’s sure not been dealt with properly, IMHO.
4. The fake pregnancy did not play out stupidly (although it was a stupid idea on Tara’s part, not to mention trusting Wendy and Unser).
5. Patterson is not clownish at all. I like her. She’s not so far gone that she will put anyone in danger to achieve her goals (as in last night, when she refused to have Tara followed).
6. As others have noted, Ep 6 was very good. You might want to watch the end of Ep 10 just to see Tara coming unglued. Actually, you could FF through most of the other eps you missed to check out some of the better scenes related to the arcs (like Galaan being a total psycho), though that may be more time-intensive than you want.
I agree with you, Clay’s death was too drawn-out, he should have died multiple seasons ago. The Galen stuff was shocking because I legitimately didn’t expect Jax and crew to just kill him right then and there. But then the Clay scenes right after were kind of boring, until they finally shot him. I’m glad Jax didn’t actually try to convince Connor that Clay and Galen and the 2 other guys had gotten in a random firefight right after Galen broke Clay out, but instead implied that it would be best for both of them if that was the official story. I don’t mind the extra running time in general, but I haven’t felt like they’ve done anything especially useful with it. Just more montages, which get really old after a while. The school shooting was indeed a jaw-dropping moment when it happened, but, as per usual for SoA, nothing’s really come of it. It seems like the club has mostly dodged any negative consequences of that whole event. The Tara pregnancy was pretty dumb. The whole thing kind of just made me roll my eyes. Patterson is a better villain because, as you mentioned, she appears to not be crazy, incompetent, or a criminal. I love Donal Logue as an actor (RIP Terriers), so the whole Lee Toric thing worked for me, despite his insanity/drug use. Venus is probably my favorite cameo (I guess now just very rare) role in possibly all of TV history, but they used her much better the first time around. Still worth watching her come back, because Goggins makes those emotional moments feel earned, at least. There are some shocking scenes in that episode too that are worth watching. Overall, though, the show has clearly tailed off in quality. I’ll probably keep watching it through to its bitter end though, since I’ve stuck with it for this long.
Clay’s death was long overdue and didn’t have the emotional impact it would have if Opie had killed him in the “church”. I think a lot of people, including Alan, missed the real point of the episode though. Galen’s death was the most consequential as well as the most well-earned moment. Everyone walks away from Clay’s death, but the murder of Galen will have a huge ripple effect and could be the primary event that causes the ultimate demise of the club. Alan left too early to realize the Toric plot was a dead-end and see the bigger picture with the Irish. I thought the school shooting in episode 1 was a nice set-up for Galen’s murder.
Alan,
I’ve felt much the same way about SoA – the soapy elements have become so obvious that I’ve begun thinking of it as little more than Revenge in a different zip code.
But you must watch episode 10, Huang Wu. It features not only the appearance of friend of the blog, Keone Young as old man Li, but also the delicious odd couple pairing of Jimmy Smits and Dayton Callie as Nero and Unser in the latter half of the episode.
It made me want those two to star in an SoA spinoff. (He was a crooked small town sheriff, he’s a gangster with a heart of gold – and together, they’re trouble!)