Review: Starz’s ‘Black Sails’ a draggy, landlocked pirate saga

“Black Sails,” Starz’s new Michael Bay-produced pirate adventure series (it premieres Saturday at 9 p.m.), opens with an elaborate battle sequence between two ships at sea. Cannons roar, swords flash, bodies go flying through the air, and if there isn’t a chyron saying, “Look at all the money we put on the screen!,” it’s at least implied.
This sense of epic, expensive swashbuckling action lasts about five minutes, an elaborate bait-and-switch before “Black Sails” settles into landlocked tedium, as the series suggests a pirate’s life for me, you or anyone else involves far more bureaucracy than pillaging.
The year is 1715, the setting the West Indies, and our hero is Captain Flint, an allegedly fearsome scourge of the seas played by a half-awake Toby Stephens. After looting another ship and taking aboard a canny young sailor named John Silver (Luke Arnold), Flint and his crew head into port, where we are taught an awful lot about the politics and economics of the pirate game, from the absolute democracy of the crew (who are on the verge of voting out Flint as blame for a series of lean months) to the elaborate deals cut with local fence Eleanor Guthrie (Hannah New).
And these details of how pirates actually functioned are interesting, but only to a point, and the first four episodes of “Black Sails” – with barely any drops of saltwater to be seen after that impressive opening – go well past that point. It asks us to keep track of the crews of two different pirate ships – the other led by shirtless, imposing real-life privateer Charles Vane (Zach McGowan) – and an assortment of warring factions on the island where they’re all based. It’s the kind of sprawling cast that’s defined past cable greats like “The Wire” or “Game of Thrones,” but instead of inviting us to tell all these new faces apart through interesting characterization, we’re mostly asked to distinguish them by facial hair and scars. (As Vane’s sidekick Anne Bonny, Clara Paget barely speaks at all, but stands out simply because she’s a woman.) McGowan (he played goofy, often-naked Jody on “Shameless”) gives one of the few performances that pops, and made me wish the show was about Vane and not the droopy Flint.
Either way, though, there would be far more talk than action – most of it involving Flint’s convoluted plan to hunt and loot a Spanish treasure galleon – which isn’t a sin in some genres but is a tough pill to swallow in a pirate saga. “Black Sails” fits the Starz brand of intensely violent and sexual(*) period pieces with impressive production design and costuming. Like most of those shows, though, it’s all flash and no substance, and the flash fades pretty quickly, no doubt right around the point the production accountant realized just how much it costs to film extended sequences with ships in water.
(*) Though the first bit of gratuitous nudity in the pilot doesn’t come until 24 minutes in. Clearly, someone at Starz had a talk with the producers, because the second episode opens with a pair of naked lesbians.
This was supposed to be a big year for pirates on TV, with NBC set to introduce John Malkovich in “Crossbones” in a month. But then NBC bumped “Crossbones” in favor of the return of “Hannibal,” and it’s in limbo (possibly hanging out in the portal inside Malkovich’s head?). That leaves the seas clear to be ruled by “Black Sails,” but the Starz show doesn’t seem all that interested in the gig.
Well, I liked the pilot. I thought it was much better than the early offering of “Da Vinci’s Demons.” It was weird to see Jody from “Shameless” as a pirate.
Always appreciate a Being John Malkovich reference
I was hoping for Spartacus-levels of absurdity.
The pilot for Black Sails was great. Alan is not coming across well lamenting that there isn’t more action and deploring that so much time is devoted to people talking to each other. I know he is more intelligent than that.
I love The Wire. I love the parts of Justified that are just characters talking at one another. I love freaking Rectify, one of the least action-y shows of all time.
The talk here is boring and involves boring characters.
Alan couldn’t be more correct. It’s a dreadfully boring pilot. The only complaint I could muster up about this review is that a C may be too generous.
Right, Jacob — My saying that I KNOW Alan is more INTELLIGENT than he came across in the review above is really saying Alan is very stupid. And evil. Definitely evil. And stupid.
And Alan, I am quite familiar with your liking plenty of shows that are full of people talking, and that you usually don’t need sword fights, gunfire and explosions to keep your mind from wandering off. I read most of your reviews, and read all of your Masters Of Sex episode reviews, which were distinctly lacking in any complaints about too little violence. My criticism was about TODAY’s review. You seem to have a preconception of what you want from a pirate drama, and what you want isn’t discussions of politics, economics, and bureaucracy. If all one wants from pirates is swashbuckling there are two-hour movies that cover that. There is no point in making an on going TV drama series about pirates unless it covers all the small “day in the life” stuff that nobody would have dreamed of including in an Errol Flynn movie.
Well, I really liked the Pilot AND I don’t think Alan is the worst… what to say, what to say…
Like it or not, a swashbuckling series produced by Michael ‘I-Want-More-Explosions’ Bay airs on ‘We-are-the-T&A-channel’ Starz sets up certain expectations. The expectation will be entirely different if this show is by say David Milch for HBO. That’s not a knock on this show, I happen to enjoy The Rock, Bad Boys, Armagaddon just fine, and also a big fan of Spartacus.
Now if the show wants to defy expectations and be the latter, I have no problem with that. But it needs to deliver on both characters and writing. Unfortunately, I agree with others that based on the pilot, it’s pretty much a group of character cliches talking to each other in very shallow and bland dialogue without enough of the good craziness to distract. I’m not giving up yet. I mean the pilot for Spartacus was even more dreadful and that show turned out very well.
“Alan is more INTELLIGENT than he came across in the review”
I have to assume Alan doesn’t really give a shit about how he comes across in his reviews, he just speaks his mind. Which is a trait I like.
“There is no point in making an on going TV drama series about pirates unless it covers all the small “day in the life” stuff that nobody would have dreamed of including in an Errol Flynn movie.”
Still doesn’t excuse how boring the pilot was for the most part, this is a Starz TV show not a documentary. Loved the opening theme and seeing our docile Jody punch a qt in the face, but Alan’s lack of enthusiasm for the 4 episodes he’s seen in advance doesn’t inspire much hope.
Was the pirate ship a manly ship, full of manly men in the pride of their manhood, who engage in stern punishment under the auspices of the fearsome Captain Ned?
Starz has no idea what they’re doing as a channel. Difficult to believe Chris Albrecht is running the show.
If CA is running the show, then you can expect it to be all f’d up. He’s the one who messed up HBO and Deadwood, isn’t he? Is that what you mean?
I guess it helps if you love pirate lore but I enjoyed the pilot. Definitely good enough to see where it’s going. My thoughts are in line with Tim Goodmans review – worth a look and better than expected. And I preferred more dialogue to sheer action.
Weird, the 2 critics I trust the most are Sepinwall and Goodman, I didn’t know other people did the same thing. After both reviews, now I’m split.
I liked the first episode. I thought it looked stunning. Also, I found the characters to be entertaining. I’m disappointed that future episodes will not have the same scope/scale as the first episode.
Guess I’m deleting this one. Seems you can’t rely on Starz. Whatever happened to the FX pirate show?
I enjoyed the pilot a lot. I was actually thinking how Blacks Sails was so much more interesting than the recent and dreadful Moonfleet. Disagree about the characters being boring or the need for all the action to take place at sea. I thought it was plenty interesting on land as well. I’ll definitely be watching more.
The Pilot Aired? I thought it was this weekend, no?
Anyway, I’m disappointed. I was really looking forward to this but the reviews seem “meh.” I’m hoping to be pleasantly surprised, but I doubt it (the last time I really disagreed w/ Alan was Sons of Anarchy when he first started his criticism of it, and man was he right on point on that one.)
Alan hit the nail directly on the head with Black Sails. “Droopy” is being generous. In what will stir any real pirate to jump up and cheer, the first 5 minutes are wonderful … And then the rest of the episode plods along quite drearily.
Big gamble for STARZ but it appears not to have much return value.
Since most of the treasure of 1715 sank off the coast of Florida in a hurricane (fact) maybe they had nothing to do.
How did “The Wire” get into this conversation? Based on the pilot “Black Sails” promises to pair quite nicely with “Banshee” for winter premium cable guilty pleasure viewing. As for Anne Bonney, I think she gets her point across quite efficiently whether she’s wielding twin blades or uttering three word sentences.
These are very modern actors with very modern looks and quite upper class accents most of them playing at pirates. I loved Master and Commander, the film, and had hoped this would be more along those lines. Yes Black Sails is a bit droopy.
Reminds me of the old tv serious the winds of war. Sucks pirate sope opera !
Black Sails is Awesome !
Really?? After trying to get through the first 4 episodes I finally just gave up after falling asleep twice through the fourth one. This show is so boring and it B-looooooows. Doesn’t help that it looks like they film it in Disneyworld. The Gratuitous lesbian scenes are also so cliche.
Very disappointed, I find it very hard to follow with all the mini stories that are going back and forth constantly. With all the hype they gave this series it really lays a big goose egg.
Starz took a sure hit series about pirates exotic women killing looting across the seven seas turn it into a chest of dog dodo send it to davey jones locker deep six it hint drop were they stand around talking about doing something and do it up the violence 75 percent up the Brest 25 percent drop everything eles waited months for this’s pile of shit hail hail to the walking dead
The last 2 episodes have ramped up the action a bit. Game of Thrones can get into this too much dialogue spin as well. Production value is great, the characters are starting to get interesting and the plot is starting to form so I’m sticking with it.
Just saw the finale. I don’t have any problems at all with how this season unfolded. The moment when a vessel from the Spanish Navy goes full broadside makes the entire season worth it.
Alan comes off like a not very intelligent critic. More talk than action? Good because usually ploys based solely on action are awful.
omg I’m at episode 4 and it’s sooooo boring.. coming from a LOTR/GOT/Vikings fan.. this show is very shitty so far. I had big expectations when I first saw the trailer but i was really disappointed. Catchy opening tune though.. I apologize to everyone who likes this tv show but I don’t think I’ll be able to finish watching the 1st season..
Probably one of the worst reviews I’ve read in awhile. The author? Free thy head from thy rear-end before writing further.
Love you, Alan, but you have missed out in getting on board with this one. Episode XIII and all that led up to it — extremely well done, well played, well written and acted. And because you weren’t looking — not to denigrate you because you just don’t care for it and have other interests, as is your wont — it was even more effective. When the leading TV critic in the USA misses such a moment, the moment only grows. It was great.
very good serie, i’m desagree with Alan sepinwall. Watch all and speak about after
Yep, it’s dreadfully tedious. Why waste all that cash on something so slow and badly written?
Black Sails was a bit boring and tedious at first, but it does eventually pay off, especially in the second season. This series took about six full episodes to grab me, but the latter part of season one and all of season two and three are amazing. It has come into its own as one of the most well-written, unpredictable shows on TV.
100% agree – I really like the writing, a cross between Spartacus and something Sorkin would pen. The show started off slow but season 1 ended on a high note. High enough for me to plow through season 2. Alan – do you ever go back and revisit shows that have been renewed after you have already written them off?