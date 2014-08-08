Review: Starz’s ‘Outlander’ an appealing mash-up of fantasy, romance and history

Starz's new drama series “Outlander” tells the story of a World War II combat nurse from England who finds herself flung back in time to the Scottish highlands in the 1740s, struggling to adjust to the customs of this strange place and period, trying to figure out a way to return home, and torn between her love for her academic husband in the 20th century and her growing feelings for the rugged, kilted Scotsman who becomes her friend and chief protector.
These are all elements and overlapping genres that, on paper, I usually have little use for. But “Outlander,” adapted by “Battlestar Galactica” showrunner Ronald D. Moore from the popular novels by Diana Gabaldon, is a classic example of the old Roger Ebert axiom that what a story is about is ultimately less important than how it's about it. That outline above suggests a formulaic mash-up of fantasy and romance novels, but “Outlander” in practice (it debuts Saturday night at 9, though the first episode has been available online for a while) is exceedingly watchable and has far more on its mind than counting down to the ripping of bodices.
It gets way ahead of the game with the casting of Caitriona Balfe in the lead role, and with the way it establishes her as a tough, independent woman trapped in an era that has no use for such a creature. The story is told entirely from Claire's perspective (she even narrates her story, which is clunky at times but also useful when Moore and company need to provide some historical context) and she's on-screen in virtually every scene. That kind of narrative prominence requires someone exceedingly charismatic and appealing, and Balfe never wilts under the camera's strong, constant gaze.
The series also wisely focuses first on Claire's rough adjustment to this different era, while letting the romance end of things simmer in the background. Sparks fly in her very first encounter with the strapping Jamie (Sam Heughan), but “Outlander” is content to take the long game with that(*) and focus on what would obviously be the more pressing concern to a woman in Claire's fantastical circumstance: How do I get back home, and how do I survive this nasty place until I do? So even as she occasionally gets to ride double with Jamie, or enjoy a picnic with him in the beautiful countryside, she is initially putting most of her time and mental energy towards trying to carve out a livable space for herself – as both a woman and a practitioner of medicine – in such an unenlightened time. It's a durable conflict, and one that causes tension from all corners of local life, whether she's trying to stop a priest from performing a violent exorcism on a boy who's merely suffering from food poisoning, or trying to conceal her true identity from the Scottish laird who takes her in as his guest/prisoner.
(*) Your mileage may vary on the length of said game. I've heard complaints that the show moves slowly – the premiere, for instance, spends a whole lot of time in the 1940s before Claire becomes a time-traveler – but to me the show didn't drag. Then again, one of my favorite shows of the moment is “Rectify.” Adjust accordingly.
The series was filmed on location in Scotland, and John Dahl and the directors who follow him get terrific value out of shooting among those actual hills, finding ways to capture both their beauty and their danger. (The first episode is set primarily in the 1940s, and the show pulls off a “Wizard of Oz”-ian shift in the color palette between the grey austerity of the post-war years and the vivid greens and blues of the olden days.) The very busy composer Bear McCreary, who got his start in television providing the “Battlestar Galactica” score, embraces the opportunity to go heavy on the bagpipes with his evocative themes for the show. The commitment to authenticity runs so deep that the show not only frequently features its characters speaking Gaelic, but – unlike “The Bridge” or “The Americans,” which feature extensive use of, respectively, Spanish and Russian – does not provide subtitles, to put us even more into Claire's frame of mind. (She often, but not always, is provided provided abridged translations by the people around her, but – as Fienberg pointed out to me when we discussed the approach – the only other current show that gives its audience so much of a foreign language without constant explanation is “Switched at Birth,” and even that offers subtitles some of the time.)
Balfe is accompanied by a sturdy supporting cast beyond Heughan. Particularly strong are Graham McTavish as Dougal, the suspicious, deadly brother of the local laird, and Tobias Menzies in a dual role, as both Claire's modern husband Frank and as Frank's redcoat ancestor, Black Jack Randall. Black Jack is unsurprisingly the more vivid character – if the show has an obvious flaw, it's that it doesn't do a great job of selling Frank as a man Claire would move heaven and earth to return to (and even that's compensated for by the many other obvious reasons she'd want to escape the past) – but since he's the one we see much more of, it all works out.
The series also dives deep into the customs and rituals of life in that part of Scotland in that time in history, and is as detail-oriented on that subject as “Downton Abbey” is about proper table settings and when, if ever, it's appropriate for a lord of the manor to appear in black tie as opposed to white. “Downton,” by the way, was a show where I couldn't really go along with Ebert's what vs. how theory, even in the days when it was more universally regarded as great. (In this case, I imagine the more dangerous setting lowered the bar “Outlander” had to clear for me.)
Starz has been searching for a signature show ever since “Spartacus” ended. With former HBO boss Chris Albrecht in charge, the channel tried its own prestige-y dramas like “Magic City” and “Boss,” before settling on colorful historical epics like “Da Vinci's Demons,” “Black Sails” and now this(**).
(**) One thing the shows of all Starz eras have had in common is an almost comically gratuitous approach to nudity; though “Outlander” is not shy about sex, particularly in its first episode, it's easily the most restrained of the bunch.
“Outlander” is by far the best of these Starz costume dramas I've seen. It knows the stories it wants to tell and the strongest way to tell them. I haven't read Gabaldon's books and can't speak for the show's fidelity to them, but “Outlander” feels like it can have an audience far beyond those who have already read Claire and Jamie's adventures in print. To borrow a line from Fienberg and paraphrase “Sports Night,” if Starz executives can't make “Outlander” into a big hit, they need to get out of the hit-making business and go back to just showing movies. But I'm guessing they won't have to deal with that problem.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I watched this show with my Aunt, who read all the novels. She liked it and said it was true to the books, except she thought Jamie was not supposed to be as conventionally attractive as he is in the show.
I thought it was ponderous, boring, lame. It had the vibe of a terrible romance novel – except without any of the fun or self awareness sometimes found in them. For me, it was an unwatchable slog with cardboard characters and laughable dialogue.
I also have a suspicion that the source material is terrible, because the main character doesn’t react to her situation in any kind of recognizable human way. Maybe the book deals with this better, but I have no interest in finding out.
Hey folks, I gather from the tone of your comments that many of you are Outlander fans who are new to this blog, so let me explain that we have some commenting rules here, and number 1 of those is pretty simple: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. If you can’t praise the show without insulting the views of people who don’t like it, your comments will be deleted (as several in this thread have been).
A longer explanation here: [www.hitfix.com]
It’s true, the first episode on TV as well as the first 50 pages of Outlander, do seem ponderous (I almost gave up on it for some of the reasons you mentioned) But now I am happy I did not. If you will hang in for a couple more episodes, you will find it will take off at warp speed. It truly is a well crafted, well written series that has sold more than 25 million books. You will discover as you follow the story that it is the furthest thing from a “bodice ripper” and is brimming with action, and history. Everything you might imagine yourself doing in the 18th century to survive is far surpassed by what you will see as the episodes continue…
I will give the benefit of the doubt to Ron Moore, my Aunt and all these passionate fans and watch at least the first six episodes. There are a lot of great shows I would have missed out on if I stopped watching after not liking the pilot. This one has many reasons to give it a chance, even if it’s somewhat likely that (like Alan says) it’s just “not for me”.
Outlander is a fantastic series that, to date, spans over 40 years and several wars. I have read the entire book series 3 times and was worried the filming wouldn’t stay true to Diana Gabaldon’a story. I was delighted with the pilot episode that followed the story to the letter. I’ve been in love with Jamie Fraser for years now and can truly say that Sam’s portrayal WAS Jamie Fraser.
All I know is that my wife is really looking forward to this – more than any TV program since I’ve known her over 25 years. In fact, it’s making me quite uncomfortable.
Put a kilt on and join her Saturday night. :)
I feel for you, Brian S, as my husband is going through the same thing you are!
I have read all of Gabaldon’s novels and agree that the show does a great job (thus far) translating the complex world of Outlander to the screen. The story is SO MUCH more than a romance, since it includes meticulously researched historical information (the entire 18th c setting is based around the British occupation of Scotland and the Jacobite rebellion) and the storyline is very centered around those events. The love story of Jamie and Claire to me kind of anchors the story, but it is by no means the complete focus. Many of their interactions throughout the story are focused on solving one crisis after another, as they are often in the midst of social and political scandal and intrigue. The real fascinating thing to me is how their love for one another begins as that slow burn, as is shown in the first episode, and then grows and matures into something very real and relateable as two people who love one another respect each other as equals. The show CAN take its time building these relationships with the characters since they have a 16 episode order for season 1, and I am sure viewers will not be disappointed if they stick around for more.
This was great. Very fair. Quite frankly, I can’t wait to see the comments at the end of the 16 episodes. This story is going to take you to surprising places. I’m sort of glad you haven’t read the books. I’m going to enjoy hearing your responses to what only gets better…book after book and hopefully show after show. Can you recall a network exec reading the source material and then telling an exec producer (Ron Moore) “make it for the fans and trust everyone else will come along for the ride”? This ride gets fun! Sad that it seems unless someone is raped or getting killed in the first episode folks are bored. Maybe this will change cable TV! Hope so!
Thank you for the honest review!!! If you are a patient and thought intensive viewer who can pick up on subtleties it is a LOVELY ride! All of that apparently slow moving boring stuff in the 40’s is IMPORTANT LATER! It’s not there just to waste time :)
Exactly, have to admit I almost put the first book down because of the same thing. Now I see all the foreshadowing! And how skillful the slower pace was for immersing the reader (and viewer?) in Claire’s new reality.
Thanks so much for the review! I have been wanting someone to turn Outlander into a premium cable (or PBS) show for years, and, so far, I love what I’ve seen. I think that if I were Claire, I would be happy to dump boring Frank for awesome Jamie, but I’m willing to go along with the idea that Claire would be focused on getting back to her modern life, especially in those dangerous times. I did think the first 30 minutes of the pilot were a bit slow and the voice over a bit much, but it is definitely going at light speed compared to Rectify (love it too!) Now that Claire is “through the stones,” I’m sure we can all expect the plot to speed up.
Awesome review! finally someone who gets it!
I got interested in this because of Tobias Menzies. How big is his role ??
Pretty big, I’d say, since he plays dual roles in the first episode alone. He plays sort of the villain in the first season.
Thank you for such and enlightened review. While you have confessed to not reading the books, it doesn’t show. You have done your homework, and you are gifted with a rare insight into Diana Gabaldon’s writing and the faithful adaptation of the Outlander TV series. The first episode in the TV production as well as the book, is by design a deliberately slow process of character and plot development. All I will say here without any spoilers, the story is about to take off at warp speed.
Just watched the premiere and I must say I was pleasantly surprised. I haven’t read the books but I liked the set up for her time traveling. I’ll definitely be checking in again.
I read the first four or five books a while back and enjoyed them for the most part and so I was interested in seeing how a show would turn out. And with Ron Moore running the show that was an added bonus for me because I enjoyed DS9 and Battlestar Galactica.
I do hope that they can get at least a few seasons because there are characters that won’t show up until much later that make the time travel element even more intriguing.
So far I have enjoyed the first episode and while it started slow I don’t think it was that bad.
I am not sure if I like that it is being dumped in with Downton Abbey since they are both set in the past because Outlander, if it follows its source material , is going to cover things that Downton Abbey wouldn’t dare.
As a huge fan of the books, the first episode was appropriately paced. The set up is crucial. Knowing what to expect, I didn’t tell my husband about it except for broad categories: history, political intrigue, adventure, sci-fi, romance. That was enough to get him to watch. He was sold and came back into the room just to get the previews for episode 2. Now he wants to read the series. Score!
I managed to sit through this episode with my wife, but I doubt I’ll watch the next one with her.
Too romance novelly for me.
We both really enjoy Davinci’s Demons, though.
I watched the pilot and enjoyed it. It was a gorgeous production, from the cinematography, to the music, to the actors. I wonder though, if Leftovers is supposedly “sadness porn,” then would this be “Scottish Fetishism?” The answer is no, to both shows obviously, but there is something to be said about the latter. It’s actually what I enjoyed most about the pilot. Ron Moore, and maybe Bear McCreary too, had worn their appreciation/influence of Scottish culture on their sleeves in BSG – kind of like how The Last Airbender borrows bunchloads from Chinese and Japanese culture.
With Outlander, it’s overt (obviously), but that’s the pleasure of the pilot. The lush atmosphere during the dance in the woods, the calm interactions with the aging Scottish tourism industry, the Wizard of Oz like transition to misty, grasshopper-buzzing, nature-soaked Scotland of yore.
I don’t think the plot was particularly intriguing, and there were many things that felt cliche (maybe not fair considering the source material is decades old, but when adapting for now every choice is new, even the choice to remain faithful). The sexual chemistry works because of the smaller details, like good-looking and therefore less chauvanistic Jamie wrapping his cloak around Claire, not because he’s horny but because he legitimately wants to keep her warm – but ultimately, two stunning people riding on a horse together day and night is going to force some intimacy.
The lead actress, as well, was very good in a technical sense – she used to be a Victoria’s Secret model, and I was surprised at how good and natural she was as an actress (similar to Tricia Helfer, now that I think about it). Still, there was nothing particular revelatory about her performance – it was stock “strong female,” which is a problem that starts with the writing, and I don’t know if I’m not allowed to make that criticism considering I’m a dude and the source material is written by a woman, but that’s one (positive) criticism about this show that I keep hearing that doesn’t ring true at all for me.
I couldn’t make it through the first book, but I loved the first episode. I really like the character of Claire. The looks of the show is stunning. I’m happy to see that they actually filmed in Scotland, because it adds a sense of authenticity. Things definitely got more interesting when Claire traveled back in time, but I found the whole episode entertaining, particularly the history lessons from Frank about the time Claire eventually ends up traveling to.
If you haven’t read the book you shouldn’t review the movie. Read the book. Then review the movie.
Linda – Are people who haven’t read the books also not allowed to watch? If you’re outlawing all consumption of media to people who have read the source material, then you’re absolutely correct that somebody who hasn’t read the book shouldn’t review the show/movie, because otherwise their experience will be different from ALL of the people watching the book/movie and therefore not representative.
If, however, some people are going to be allowed to watch the show/movie without having read the book, then you’re ridiculous and wrong.
-Daniel
I have only recently caught up to Outlander and in spite of my skepticism as I do not normally watch period drama or overly romance based shows, I was immediately intrigued and soon hooked. I think the key is that you soon forget that this is period drama or whatever because the plots are well written, well executed and well acted. The characters are quickly and effectively given depth, esp. Dougal and Black Jack. The casting seems quite effective though I haven’t read the books. It strikes me that the pilot/first episode is the weakest as Outlander really finds its feet when galloping through the beautiful Highlands. I’d definitely put this show in the category of best new shows of 2014.