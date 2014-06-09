Review: Steven Bochco goes retro with TNT’s ‘Murder in the First’

Earlier this spring, the complete run of “Hill Street Blues” was released on DVD, and it was remarkable to see just how well the groundbreaking cop drama held up three decades later. Some elements of it felt dated, but on the whole, you could find common DNA with many of this century's best dramas.
That's because for a long stretch in the '80s and '90s, “Hill Street” co-creator Steven Bochco was way out ahead of the curve, experimenting with what was and wasn't possible within the confines of a broadcast network drama, and in the process paving the way for this cable golden age in which we live. “Hill Street” popularized multi-layered, morally complex serialized storytelling in primetime. “NYPD Blue” broke down the barriers between network and cable with its raw language, sexuality and criminal subject matter, and the popularity of Andy Sipowicz (who would've been a villain even on “Hill Street”) made it easier for audiences and executives to prepare for Tony Soprano. “Murder One,” a legal drama Bochco introduced in the mid-'90s, was the first network drama to try to follow a single case over an entire season.
“Murder One” was a critical darling but a commercial failure, and some other Bochco experiments didn't really work on any level (though I will occasionally hear from partisans of “Cop Rock”), but the man could see what the future of television was going to be and wrote towards it.
Time passes, tastes change, and what was once bold and can eventually risk feeling quaint. Had Bochco's new TNT series “Murder in the First” (which he created with Eric Lodal) debuted on ABC back in his heyday, it would seem an impressive experiment. In 2014, though, it's just one of many cable dramas devoting a whole season to one investigation.
The show (it debuts tonight at 10) is pretty good, though. It doesn't have the artistic pretensions of many of the other series of its type – though Bochco has worked with artists over the years, he's always been much more of a craftsman (and a hell of a salesman) – but that means it also doesn't have to live up to an overly inflated self-image. (“The Killing” says hi, while looking for its umbrella.) It's just a police procedural in serialized form, with a big mystery at the center, a brisk pace, and some familiar actors to help things along.
Check that: a lot of familiar actors. Taye Diggs and Kathleen Robertson play our cop heroes – he's grappling with his sick wife's impending death, she's a single mom whose dates always go awry when the guys find out what she does for a living – and they're surrounded by an absurdly deep ensemble of character actors, many of whom could have been the lead in a show like this once upon a time. Ten or 20 minutes may pass at a stretch before someone appears on screen whom you might not recognize from something, and many of the actors rise above basic Hey, It's That Guy! status. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movies) is the chief suspect, a self-made billionaire who runs a San Francisco tech company. (Think of him as Evil Zuckerberg.) Richard Schiff and James Cromwell play two of his lawyers, and Steven Weber is his pilot (and when we have to go home to briefly meet his wife, she's played by Paula Marshall, in a reunion of the short-lived NBC sitcom “The Weber Show”). It feels as if each role was written with the actor they got in mind; when it's time for Diggs and Robertson to interrogate a junkie who's a suspect in a related case, Bochco and Lodal didn't get a Skinny Pete type; they got the actual Skinny Pete from “Breaking Bad” (whose friends and family know him as Charles Baker).
The descendants of “Hill Street” and “NYPD Blue” tend to work more with unknown actors, both because they're cheaper and because they don't bring baggage from other roles. But there's value to name performers, too, including a character shorthand that comes in very handy on a show with a sprawling narrative like this one. You get one look at a bearded Cromwell as Felton's defense lawyer and you'll know he's a force to be reckoned with, just as Weber goes instantly into sketchy potential suspect mode. And that's another bonus of having so many faces in the cast: anyone and everyone can be a red herring, because they didn't just hire one semi-famous actor and a bunch of others who are just getting their SAG cards.
The character beats with the heroes are as familiar as the show's ensemble, but the leads do some interesting things with them. Robertson in particular comes across as more genuinely damaged than the archetype requires, so the various scenes of her going on bad dates don't feel like filler, but like the build-up for an explosion.
The challenge of this kind of show is to come up with a satisfying payoff to the mystery, and Bochco has an iffy track record there. The one “Murder One” season that followed a single case (season 2 featured several smaller arcs in a futile attempt to boost the ratings) ended with the killer being revealed as a character who had only appeared briefly many, many episodes earlier; it fit the logic of the story but felt like a cheat. (Even some of that show's writers told me not long after that they blew the landing.) So we'll see how this ends, but I was engaged in the early going.
Once upon a time, “Murder in the First” would have blown its viewers' minds. Now – thanks in part to all the shows that have built on the foundational work Bochco did 20 and 30 years ago – it's a show with a format and execution every bit as familiar as its actors. But if the arc of Bochco's career and the evolution of TV drama has turned his fancy recipes into comfort food, it tastes good and goes down easy. Bochco's previous TNT series, the legal drama “Raising the Bar,” was so retro that it seemed as if the business had left him behind. “Murder in the First” suggests he has the capacity to adjust to changing times, even if he's no longer the one instigating the changes.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Of course, Sipowicz WAS in Hill Street Blues, as a sort of early version of his NYPD character — Norman Buntz.
Sure, and before that he was Sal Benedetto, who was completely villainous.
Andy Sipowitz was in NYPD Blue.
Norman Buntz was in Hill Street Blues.
Murder One wasn’t the first drama to follow a single murder case. It was inspired by a season-long storyline that Bochco did on L.A. Law that followed a single client from arrest to trial to final appeal.
Yes, but LA Law was telling lots of other stories even as Kuzak was defending Earl Williams (who only actually appeared in seven episodes, sprinkled over a long stretch of time).
Always interested to see Kathleen Robertson on TV
Sounds like something that just might hold me over until Netflix makes *all* the seasons of HILL STREET BLUES available! I won’t start watching it until I know that I can see the entire series.
Speaking of the reveal of the killer in the first season of “Murder One,” I just caught up with the first season of “Veronica Mars,” and we found out whodunit exactly the same way — thanks to the discovery of a previously unrevealed technology. (That’s an obscure enough description to avoid decade-old spoilers, isn’t it?)
I think so, though I believe (based on vague 20-year-old memories) in Murder One, other people knew who did it and were covering for him, whereas in VMars, only the killer knew.
More importantly, the killer in Murder One was a nobody — a character we barely heard of, and (IIRC) saw like once or twice. In VMars, the killer was a major character, both in on-screen presence, and in general importance (not sure how to say that more clearly without spoilage — in VMars, the killer was an important part of someone’s life, in Murder1, the killer was more like a business associate).
Oh, I’m not trying to compare the shows, just the fact that we all found out who the killer was based on a last-minute secretly-recorded videotape that clearly showed the face.
Looking forward to checking this out, although I’m getting wary of dramas with season-long arcs, since so many of them seem to end poorly. (Somehow a good novel with a bad ending is a lot easier to forgive than a good TV show with a bad ending, although I have no idea why.)
what actress played the wife. was it the girl from in the heat of the nite
I have wondered the same thing BUT can not find out
the answer………I like the show & will follow it to the end………….Thanks………..Mary Ann
No. She’s the DA.
After viewing Longmire and Major Crimes, I was really looking forward to this show. Murder in the First has to be one of the most boring shows. I will not watch it again.
couldn’t agree more. I was reading this review not an hour before it came on and was gradually getting well not excited exactly but gradually getting interested in checking it out–and before I know it we’re at the half way mark and I realize I havn’t connected or engaged with a single thing that has happened so far. In fact I’m not even sure what we’re supposed to take away aside from the main suspect (guy from Harry Potter) is obviously a creep and that Taye Diggs’ wife is not long for this world. Everything about the suspect, the relatives of the suspect was just dead weight. (sorry) I’ll probably give it another shot or two just because its summer and I’m a lot less picky about stuff to watch (mostly because as of right now there isn’t much else) but yeah its no Longmire or Major Crimes. (and I don’t even like Major Crimes all that much in all honesty–it could be a lot more compelling but at least it has a well drawn cast of characters and actors playing them thanks to the years of getting to know them on The Closer before.)
Thought I had a new show to watch, but was sadly mistaken. Can’t look at Robertson’s face; especially the crossed eyes. Their actions and dialogue is pitiful, and who would want to watch an entire season of the Blunt character, who I doubt has reached puberty.
It took me a few shows to get engaged… and I do like it.
Yet, I like The Following as well. It is the acting that sets them apart with the wondrous wondering of how will it go….
Sorry to hear so many do not appreciate….
Just watched this with my On Demand. It was decent until they got to the trial. Oy, vey. I’ve seen baby lawyers give better opening statements. Blunt’s multi-million dollar lawyer did everything we teach new lawyers not to do. Not to mention that the majority of the testimony we were shown would be inadmissible.
This is a perfect example of why I loathe most legal shows.
I loved the original ‘Murder in the First’ and I had every intention of watching this one. But I was so sick of the unending commercials for the show that I had lost interest by the time it aired. Bad move on TNT’s part.