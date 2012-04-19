‘Suburgatory’ – ‘Entering Eden’: Still clueless after all these years

A review of last night’s “Suburgatory” coming up just as soon as I have joystick-based security…
The hype for “Entering Eden” was about the “Clueless” reunion between Jeremy Sisto and guest star Alicia Silverstone. But even though George used the word “clueless” in a sentence, and even though Silverstone still does that bashful flirty smile thing that’s been part of her repertoire since she was a teen actor, most of my enjoyment wound up coming from other parts of the episode.
Though “Suburgatory” has grown a lot over this season, with last week’s episode feeling like an example of a new show that had figured itself out, the Tessa half of the show still feels stronger and more assured than the George half. That’s not so much about Sisto as about the way that the kids feel more like characters, and fit better with the exaggerated tone of the show. The adults have been more of a mixed bag on that front. George is absolutely human, and the show has managed to find enough recognizable emotion underneath Dallas’ well-maintained exterior, but the grown-up Shays are still cartoons, and outside of the Chinese take-out scene with Dalia last week, Noah’s been pretty two-dimensional. (And not even as funny as Sheila and Fred can be at times.) And too much of the George/Eden story wound up revolving around Noah and his wife. I enjoyed Sisto and Silverstone together again – even as I knew that Cher would never betray Tai (Brittany Murphy, RIP) by dating Elton – but it looks like this story is going to be tied to Noah throughout, and that’s not something I’m looking forward to.
Dalia acting out because Dallas sided with Tessa over her, on the other hand, was terrific. I love the weird, selfish, but entirely understandable logic that Dalia operates under – only Dalia would act like a promise to never sweep again was the ultimate act of selflessness – and the way that Tessa and Dalia can interact, and occasionally help each other out, without liking each other any more than they did when Tessa first moved to Chatswin. And the late ’60s/early ’70s-style cop show chase scene through Mr. Wolfe’s building was very funny, and another example of how Jane Levy absolutely commits to whatever ridiculous thing this show asks her to do. (Just check out the way she ran through that parking garage.) I was also glad that Mr. Wolfe finally got his own subplot, sort of, even though the greatest benefit of that was setting up the following Dallas/Dalia exchange upon Yakult’s return:
“But these are all homosexual boy clothes!”
“Yakult was living as a gay male dog in East Chatswin.”
One larger complaint: ABC requires all its shows to be structured in a different way from the other networks to allow for an extra commercial break. Sometimes, I don’t notice it, but last night, it felt like every segment of the show lasted about three minutes before the act break. Really choppy, really annoying, hard for any story to really get going. (Even if you fast forward through the commercials, there are still frequent breaks where you’re not watching the show itself.)
What did everybody else think?
Thank you for confirming the commercial thing. I was wondering if i was losing my mind. It absolutely messed with the flow of the show and not in a good way.
another reason to watch stuff online illegally.
not that i’m saying i _actually_ do that or anything… :-)
the more the networks make accessing the content a hassle, annoying people who are actual fans, the more the networks will lose market share and relevance. don’t the commercial views affect how much they can charge or some other such indicator?
it is 2012, already, networks. you are fighting a losing battle here. you need to get creative and give the content some room to breathe.
So they said the word Clueless in the first scene and referenced “suck ‘n blow” in the last scene. Any other Clueless references I missed?
I think the girls were sort of plotting in a Clueless type manner when they were trying to figure out how to get the dog back. But that’s pretty typical of the show. Did anyone else notice the fact that her name is a reference to Blast from the Past? Is there a show connection there?
Wasn’t there a Cranberries song playing at one point? I was concerned that George didn’t realize that he’d left his Cranberries CD on the quad.
Yes. They were playing Linger during the scene when they met. And it was my favorite Clueless reference. :)
Yakult’s awesome wardrobe was pretty Cher-esque.
For the most part I absolutely agree. However, Alan Tudyk’s scene where he had to pretend like he was trying desperately to be sympathetic and apologetic to Eden but kept bursting with uncontrolled joy when she confirmed she wouldn’t be dating George had me in stitches. The man’s comedic timing is absolutely genius.
Too bad they didn’t work in a line where George offers to take Eden to his “Hideaway.” Now there’s an obscure reference. Look it up.
Totally agree that teens work better than adults here, and IMO that’s been true throughout the run.
But I think you let George off the hook too easily. I just don’t understand him as a protagonist. Once he gets used to Chatswin, all he has is his romance plots. He feels more like the protagonist’s father (which, obviously, he also is) than the co-main character.
Stop waging your anti-Noah campaign! Hasn’t Tudyk been through enough????
Ok, just kidding. Probably.
I waited so, so long this season for the show to figure Noah out because of my pre-existing fondness for Tudyk, and they just haven’t.
Dude took a 20-foot stake THROUGH THE CHEST.
I think he’s been through enough. ;-)
I too am a little annoyed at Alan Tudyk’s performance. I feel that Tudyk is trying to yuck it up too much and ends up playing George Costanza in Suburgatory especially with that out of breath grunting laugh that Tudyk does at the end of each of his lines. He is still playing the character a bit too cartoon-y. I am hoping that he brings more Wash to the performance as the series progresses, comedy from real voibles and earnestness.
yes, he really is “a leaf on the wind.”
This is why you get paid to do this and I don’t–yes, definitely the only reason, totally–because I see the problems when you talk about them but am blind to it when I watch the show because of my own love for Tudyk. I do like when he has normal conversations with George, or last week with Dalia, but I’ve also dug his reactions to things or the physical c
Oops! I was saying the physical comedy he’s done, like the sauna wrestling. Anyway, I hope they get him figured too
I love Tudyk too, but the Noah character needs some fixing
They need to keep having Dalia come up with ridiculous theories about Tessa that includes her going on those minute long rants. I cant even remember what she said this time, but I just kept laughing. Its almost like New Girl when they have Nick just blurting out random things in succession. Definitely do not overuse it, but every now and then its great!
I had to re-wind the “Yakult was living as a gay male dog in East Chatswin.” line about 4 times because I couldn’t stop laughing.
I also totally enjoyed Tessa’s karate chop hand running to slice the air to run faster. Wonder if she picked that up from Cougar Town?
I thought Alicia Silverstone and Jeremy Sisto were great. It was unfortunate that the Noah storyling was so ridiculous as it took away from the really funny direction the show was going in up until the end of the hospital scenes. It was also unfortunate that the “concern regarding sex while pregnant” storyline had already been done on “New Girl” this week.
I’ve never really thought about the act break issue before, probably because I only really watch one hour of ABC programming in any given week (the one that features this and The Middle). That said, there seemed to be something extra choppy about this episode, although it felt more like an undercurrent at the time…
At one point, I actually thought there was some sort of affiliate screw-up because of how sudden and jarring the cut to a commercial was. ABC’s commercial breaks are ridiculous.
Watched this and the B_ in 23 back to back… maybe Louie and Girls, even Parks and Rec have ruined the traditional sitcom for me, but finding the characters all too cartoony and over the top. Those other shows have shown you can get laughs by playing it a lot more real.
The solution to
Your problem is to not let yourself get tied down to a definition of what a “traditional” sitcom is. “Cartoony” and “ott” have been standard comic formulas since Chaucer. I don’t see why they have to stop being funny now.
I haven’t checked out Louie yet, but if it’s going to ruin everything else for me, I might not bother.
I don’t watch on TV — I prefer the web versions…so the whole commercial thing doesn’t impact me…
I have been really enjoying this show from the start but I found this episode somewhat mediocre. I can’t put my finger on exactly why, it just didn’t crackle like last week’s.
For me the chase seemed more Scooby Doo than 70’s cop drama. I guess it was the lack of the “Wocka Chicka” music :-)
More Tessa/Dahlia/Dallas scenes! Loved this ep. Didn’t care about Alicia’s and Jeremy’s plot.