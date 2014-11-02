Review: ‘The Affair’ – ‘Episode 4’

Thoughts on tonight's “The Affair” – and the early part of the season so far – coming up just as soon as I'm not much of a cuddler…
As I said in my initial review of the series, infidelity isn't a topic that I have ever found that dramatically compelling in and of itself, and even with this cast and with Sarah Treem running the series, my expectations weren't high. But the specificity of the two families, and the way the dueling POV structure made me question the truth of everything I was seeing, kept me engaged in the first episode, and also curious to see whether Treem and company could keep this going past the pilot.
What kept me engaged for the most part in episodes 2 and 3 was watching the ways the four different stories – Noah's POV, Alison's POV, and the versions each of them tell the cop – intersect and conflict with one another. We know, for instance, that there are things we see that the cop isn't privy to, like Noah and Alison's kiss by the gate to his father-in-law Bruce's private beach. We know that there are many minor discrepancies – clothing worn, time of day, change offered (or not) for a jam purchase – that can be ascribed largely to memory.
But then there are things that apply more to perspective, from the superficial (Alison inevitably looks more put together in Noah's account, while she's usually unkempt and/or washed out when we're getting her story; he remembers a sexy waitress, while she remembers herself as a mess just barely hanging on) to the substantial (each of them recalls the other as the aggressor in the relationship). And there are things where incidents in one story simply don't happen in the other, even though the two of them were allegedly together for it: Noah's version of Bruce's party omits him catching his daughter Whitney going upstairs with Cole's brother Scotty, as well as Helen adjusting Alison's bra strap, both of which we see when it's Alison's turn, while in her version of the town council incident, Noah never showed up at all, nor did they fool around by the water that night.
Because we know they aren't telling the cop everything – even though he seems awfully interested in the details of a years-old affair while investigating what may or may not have been a hit-and-run – we can't just chalk it up to one or both of them lying to us. This is how they are remembering things – or choosing to remember things – and memory and personal bias can create huge discrepancies(*) when revisiting such a fraught period of time.
(*) It's been interesting watching this series at the same time that “This American Life” rolled out its spin-off podcast “Serial,” in which reporter Sarah Koenig revisits a 15-year-old murder case, with much of it dealing with seemingly irreconcilable memories of the day in question – not only memories from today, but when people were questioned about it in the weeks and months immediately after the event.
So that's been fun to watch and keep track of, and episodes 2 and 3 also did a nice job of filling in our sense of Montauk from the perspective of both wealthy transplants like Bruce and more blue-collar natives like Cole. Neither Maura Tierney nor Joshua Jackson have gotten a ton to do so far, but both have been so strong that they have me itching to see things from Helen and Cole's perspective in later seasons, if we get them. (Treem told me that the show is sticking to Noah and Alison's POV for this first season, at least.)
Tonight's episode was the first to play with the pre-established format. Technically, we get half from Noah's perspective and half from Alison's, but the two halves occur consecutively rather than concurrently – Alison's half picks up only moments after Noah's ends – and they are together for virtually all of it. You can look at the division as still offering us a sense of the different views they had on the affair: in Noah's half, they shop and flirt, and get a hotel room together, while in Alison's half, they fight and panic and talk about death. The difference this time isn't in the facts, but in the mood.
Even with that split, though, it's about as straightforward and conventional a version of this stage of an affair as the show can offer, and one that leaves all the other characters behind as Noah and Alison take their trip to Block Island. And, frankly, when you take away the POV device and you take away the supporting cast(**), “The Affair” – or, at least, this episode of it – becomes much less interesting, and much more like the kind of thing I feared when I first heard about the project. Dominic West and Ruth Wilson are fine, fine actors, and there are some good character beats – and also some sketchy ones, like Alison letting Noah get this early glimpse of where she cuts herself – but on the whole, this one dragged.
(**) The interrogation at least stays, and it offers us its own conflicting version of events, albeit one we can chalk up to the crafty cop telling each subject what he or she wants to hear about the state of his own personal life.
We've seen a trend in recent years of cable dramas doing episodes that strip away everything other than their two leads for the whole hour – “Fly” on “Breaking Bad,” “The Suitcase” on “Mad Men,” “Fight” on “Masters of Sex” – but those have tended to come later in the run (even “Fight” was early in season 2), functioned as an alternative to a formula we knew pretty well, and/or involved characters opening up to each other in ways they hadn't in a while, if ever (“The Suitcase” is as powerful as it is becomes it comes at a low ebb in the Don/Peggy relationship). Here, the show is new, the relationship is new, and the characters have already had several opportunities for heart-to-hearts – even if the conversations have been different (or non-existent) depending on whose version we're seeing. Given the subject matter of the show, the first time these two go off alone like this and have sex is a big deal, so I understand the impulse to devote the whole hour to it, but the focus made me less interested in their relationship, rather than more.
I've already seen the fifth episode, which is back on Montauk and back to toggling between their experiences, and it was a relief after this one. Maybe down the road, the show can succeed without the multiple-POV device, but it couldn't tonight.
What did everybody else think?
Glad you’ve chosen to review the show, Alan, albeit sporadically.
I agree that this hour suffered from the lack of switching POVs. I’ve seen other reviewers complain about the device, but for me it’s what makes the show special. I thin the show wanted to advance the plot quickly beyond their initial transgression and into the body of the affair. Now we’re into it and things are going to start to get interesting.
How long will Noah and Alison be able to get away with making out in Alison’s driveway? It’s a small community and they’re being awfully reckless.
Reckless and very risky was my thinking too. And I speak from experience. This is not believable.
while she’s usually unkempt and/or washed out when we’re…”
Assuming the end of this is “listening to her.”
In my limited experience in having an affair , I tend to look for a person who is nice to me . But I’m seem to be caught in this whirlpool.
Tonight was my favorite episode. I think it was needed to establish their relationship. But I don’t want another one like it this season. Hopefully it was just a break to show their first time actually together.
They do not seem to like each other – more like an old married couple
Man this is all so cliched when you strip away all the devices and leave a linear story. He is bored and she is depressed and they both want to escape…yawn.
The sex was pretty awful, I mean man does Noah last like 10 minutes? Yikes!!!! I still do not understand their motivations enough to believe what they are doing.
Noah and Allison are threatening to blow up their lives and yet the show has no way nearly given me enough reason to care about them or the consequences they face.
This show just has to work harder.
This show is truly a major yawn. I don’t find the acting believable, the writing is bad, and I honestly don’t know why I’m still watching it. The male lead is unappealing. Unfortunately I’m one of those people who will stick with a boring book to the very end, thinking surely it must get better. I keep hoping for the same with this clichéd bore.
I agree … I thought the first episode was interesting, but I barely made it through the second episode and probably won’t watch any further. Typical infidelity storyline with a cliched murder plot and a story telling device that doesn’t hold my attention.
I don’t find the story boring, but I am much more interested in the mystery surrounding the hit & run than the actual affair. I am a fan of both Ruth Wilson & Dominic West, but I don’t find their love scenes nearly as hot & sexy as many seem to.
Thanks for confirming my decision midway through the premier to quit watching. These two are not attractive people and I don’t care about them. I wonder if Noah’s kids are any more bearable. I wanted to kill each one of them, slowly.
One thing I noticed was that she was smoking a cigarette in present day with the cop. One of the differences in the two versions of the story was who offered a cigarette to who. It makes me believe that she may the one doing the lying with the cop
Alan, this feels like a very composed short novel, or a series of short stories. Have you any idea how this is going to last multiple seasons?
I’m enjoying it but I wonder if there’s all that much there. I’m certainly curious about the underlying mystery, but I wonder if they’re going to have parse out details in extra small bites to make it last.
As for the episode itself, what a knockout performance by Wilson.
Also found it interesting that she seemed to be panicking outside, and that the cop told both of them different stories about his own marriage.
“Have you any idea how this is going to last multiple seasons?”
Treem has said that she and Hagai Levi have a plan, but didn’t elaborate. Obviously, we have to get from the events of this summer to the time of the police interviews, which should cover several years in theory.
I’m pretty sure Treem said she has a three season plan that Nevins is on board with….
[www.indiewire.com]
“I’ve planned three seasons in outline format. And then I have a vague idea of what a fourth or fifth season could look like. When I pitched it to them, I pitched it in three seasons. I think David Nevins wants it to go longer, but three seasons was enough for him to greenlight the show.”
Yeah, the change in format affected my interest, at least for this episode. For the first three, what I thought coming in would be “background noise” (new program to occasionally pay attention to while I multi-task, doing other stuff on my laptop while waiting for John Oliver to come on) instead became something that made me stop what I was doing to pay attention. That didn’t happen with this episode; I wasn’t paying attention enough to realize why Noah was swapping the chest of drawers or realize where exactly they were.
It wasn’t bad, just not enough to make me stop what I was doing and grab me like the first three ep’s.
Alan — You know, I have to admit (though embarrassingly so) that it never occurred to me that the detective changed his story for the benefit of either of them. I suddenly felt this was yet another example of failed memories, and that there’s another layer to the story we’ve not yet seen.
Enjoying your coverage (as always) but disagree with your assessment of infidelity as a compelling topic. I find it grand.
He told Noah he had twin boys, but didn’t get to see them much since his divorce. He told Allison he & his wife had been together for 25 years and still went at it like rabbits.
This made me assume that at the point of the interview Noah & his wife have separated or divorced.
I think we are watching Noah’s book. When Noah makes the comment that he is writing a book about and affair between a man and a waitress, and then comments “he kills her in the end.” And what about the comment to the cop by Allison about getting back to her kids. I like the confusion.
@AFFAIR That was my thought too. A story within a story within a story. I like the thought of that, but would be a bit disappointed if we’ve figured out the twist so early in the series.
I decided by the end of episode three that I’m just bored with it all. They’ve lost me.
I’m only halfway through the episode — it has been grueling to even get this far I’M SO BORED. How did this happen?!? The first episode, was it just a fake-out, a play on structure, sucking us in like chumps?
I don’t know. I can watch McNutty for a very extended period because I find him so enjoyable, but when I spend scenes remarking to myself what a swoopy upper lip Ruth Wilson has, well there’s something rotten in the state of Denmark. Or just this show.
There doesn’t seem to be enough to hang the story on here. I’m dismayed. It’s too soon in the run of a show to be this let down.
Erika
Her lip drives me crazy too (and hers is not nearly as irritating as Renee Zelweger’s….)
Yeah, I’m totally distracted by her mouth. She looks like a Simpsons character.
Her lips and voice are hot! She was a model..so sexy
Overall I have been enjoying this show but I agree this episode was less compelling than it could have been. I do think it was necessary to see how these two people actually began their affair.
I’m enjoying the fact that we don’t know how much of the truth either of these characters are revealing to the detective. I find that pretty compelling. The creative team has done a good job establishing why these two want to escape from their present relationships. But since these stories are being told from their own POV – it’s very hard to know how accurate they are because we know they’re both lying about some things to the detective. Maybe this is all fiction – who knows.
I was glad not to see Noah’s “POV selfish / insensitive family” in this episode. He’s made a Devil’s bargain for his cushy lifestyle with his wife through her parents but it has left him feeling empty and trapped. But he’s very afraid to lose it all the same by having an affair. He’s so paranoid about this that he moves the damaged dresser out of their room. Pretty selfish move – which I think may be the tip of the iceberg with him.
I’m glad this episode is behind us but it may have been a necessary evil to propel the story forward. I’m anxious to get back to the investigation because that’s what’s made this story much more interesting for me than it would be otherwise.
This show is a total waste of my Sunday evening.. I wanted this to be so good.. but it is too slow, to boring, characters are so uninteresting, and poorly developed.. go away please!!!!!!
it dragged not because of the limited POV, but because it simply sucked
They’re losing me. The last episode really dragged. The previews look really good but I am not sure I can hang on that long.
Last night didn’t work because Alison and Noah don’t work. They have somewhat established there are some flaws in their respective marriages to convince me an affair is a possibility but they haven’t even come close to establishing why these two would like to take that risk with one another. The show hasn’t established common interests between the two which might compel them to have an intellectual connection. The show has decided to put all of its eggs in the motive of lust between the two as the reason they want to be together.
Unfortunately, they lack any romantic chemistry and without the believable lust factor, the affair doesn’t work.
This episode took away the parts that are compelling-their lives outside of the affair and the mystery.
I agree that the chemistry is missing and as to intellectual connection – I don’t think there is any
The show bores the shit out of me!
Because I feel the chemistry of the 2 leads is getting even better (and I thought it was already good to begin with), I really enjoyed this episode.
Not the strongest one for me (that would probably still be the pilot), but I’d say my second-favorite so far.
I beleive that in the future, at the time of these police interviews, Noah and Alison are together, and married. I just got that feeling when she was being interviewed by the cop. And then later when they both declared, twice, that they have no plans to leave their current spouses it confirmed it for me. I guess we’ll see.
As for this episode, I think it was necessary to see the evolution of the affair so I didn’t mind the episode focuing solely on them.
Ummmmm can no one else see that the son is being abused by the grandfather.
The thing I am hating about this show is Dominic West as the lead! I may be alone in this but I find him repulsive and the sex scenes for me are not watchable because of it. Worst bit of casting I have seen for a long while.
I kind of agree with you. His american accent is quite bad in my opinion and it’s a bit distracting. I liked him in the wire because there he at least had a sense of humor. I’m not loving Ruth Wilson either. If you’re going to cast two Brits in the lead roles then just let them speak with their native accents. I usually like a slow paced show but this somehow slow and chaotic at the same time, not a great mix. My biggest problem with the show is how reckless they are, it’s not very believable. Most people who have affairs go out of their way to be discreet, these two keep almost getting caught at every turn. I’ll keep watching because I like the premise so I hope it improves.
I also agree. For me the big mistake is the miscasting of West. I also find him repulsive and a pretty bad actor who seems to be listening to the director for every move–to smile, then grimace, then look worried etc. Then look to the left etc `etc. He doesn’t have the spontaneous acting skills that are plausible. I just don’t CARE whether he is lying or not. The plot devices are a little too clever and contrived for its own good.
The show lives and dies by the characters. You either find them interesting or don’t. So far I do.
It was BORING – and I liked this show! I also missed the interaction with the family and the husband and his family.
Interesting premise with the switching POVs, and I love Dominic West in general (also disagree with two commenters here who said his American accent is lousy). But it’s got the HBO virus: Sex Sex And More Sex Equals Great Storytelling.
It’s like a kid who learns a cuss word and then goes around repeating it ad nauseam. All these sex scenes just scream: “Look at us! We’re not like network TV! We can have naked bodies bumping and grinding in every episode! Aren’t we great?!”
It’s childish.
Other than that, agree that this episode dragged. But I’m still interested in finding out whodunit and what exactly they’ve done. (And the fishermen, including Cole, are surely dealing drugs on the side, aren’t they?)
-Lisa in Baltimore (sorry, I’m not on Facebook so I can’t register that way)
Glad someone else brought up the drug smuggling; it’s this ominous background note that’s only been shown a couple of times, but it’s there.
Not only are they starting to bore me but their British accents are creeping in and it drives me bananas. When Dominic West played McNulty, his Baltimore accent was often hilarious but now they are just getting on my nerves…..
Look at me.
Late post, I know. I keep waiting and hoping for the show to get better. The only intriguing thing is the police investigation, and that is because it reminds me of True Detective. The POV gimmick is “meh” – I don’t love it and I don’t hate it. But their recklessness is completely unbelievable. You wouldn’t be that open with an affair in New York City, let alone a tiny island where virtually everyone knows either you or your famous father-in-law. And why does Noah keep getting thrown off when someone sees them together? He has made up at least three different lies on the spot, and he can get caught in each one because they are verifiable. What is wrong with the truth – he met her at the local greasy spoon and she helped save his son’s life? It is OK that they are seen talking, they do know each other. For a writer he does a pretty bad job of building a believable narrative.
And I agree with the prior comment – enough with the sex scenes, HBO. They are unnecessary and uninteresting. I don’t watch porn for the story and I don’t watch a TV show for the porn. Plus, it is bad sex. Missionary position with no space for air between the two because neither of them actually want to be filmed naked. Unless something is done or said in the bedroom that advances the story, show them going into the bedroom and the door closing behind them, or a brief shot of a kiss then pan to an open window and fade to the next scene. We’re adults, we can probably imagine a much better tryst than the one HBO shows us.
This guy cannot write..
I loved the show, the suspense, is there going to be an episode#11 ? I keep checking on demand but haven’t seen #11 yet.