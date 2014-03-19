Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘A Little Night Music’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I have half a sock drawer…
“The Americans” is a show about espionage, and it's a show about a marriage, and at its best – which so much of this season, including tonight's episode, “A Little Night Music,” has been – it is about both at once, about the blurring of the lines between the fictional lives of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings and the real emotions that the spies playing them (who might, on occasion, still think of themselves as Mischa and Nadezhda) are experiencing.
“A Little Night Music” was filled with such intersections of reality and invention. Some were light, like Philip and Elizabeth folding laundry while calmly divvying up a honey-do list that includes affairs, extra spouses, blackmail and more. Many others were less fun, but each fascinating in its own right.
We learn, for instance, that Paige's new friend Kelly is not a KGB watchdog, as many of you suggested last week, but simply an enthusiastic Christian girl whose existence is incredibly threatening to Philip and Elizabeth's way of life. Even if Paige's parents were exactly whom she believes them to be, the introduction of religion into an atheist household would be fraught enough. But what elevates this particular subplot over its equivalent on “The Good Wife” is that Paige's newfound interest in religion is a fundamental threat to the way of life – a way of life which teaches that religion is, as Elizabeth succinctly puts it, an opiate for the masses – that her parents have done so many terrible things to protect. It is not a coincidence that the episode opens first with Philip at a synagogue, listening to a refusenik Jewish scientist named Anton discuss his escape from the Soviet union – an escape that Philip, Elizabeth, Arkady and Oleg are all plotting to undo – as it primes the pump for the religious threat the Jenningses find in their home later in the hour.
Or look at the fight between Martha and “Clark.” It is a conflict entirely generated by Philip so he can get the heck out of that apartment and participate in the abduction of Anton, and yet the rhythms of their argument feel entirely authentic – they sound like an actual married couple (which they technically are, give or take Philip's multiple fake identities) having it out over issues that have been brewing for weeks or months or years. And Clark's abrupt exit, while necessary to his mission, winds up creating a very real problem that Philip is going to have to solve when a drunk, bitter Martha vows to fill out a federal job application form that will have Clark's name on it as her spouse.
And there's Elizabeth's seduction of lonely sailor Brad, who could help her figure out whether a SEAL on his base might have been Emmett and Leeanne's killer. Keri Russell is excellent in those scenes, fragile in a way the undercover role she's playing would need to be to hook this poor guy, but also reflecting the emotional turmoil she's been feeling since her shooting and since the murders in the season premiere. There's a moment in Brad's motel room where Elizabeth pulls back from kissing him, and it isn't clear at first whether this is part of the play or if taking her marriage to Philip seriously has made it harder for her to use her body with other men, even for Mother Russia. And then a few scenes later we discover that she has been playing him masterfully – and yet when the moment comes for her to actually perform a sexual act to keep Brad motivated, we see on her face how much she has come to loathe this part of the job. It is, like so many parts of her life, two things at once.
The frontseat of Brad's car isn't the only place where Elizabeth's focus falters. Claudia makes a welcome return right before the opening credits – I cannot express enough the pleasure I felt at seeing Margo Martindale back here after she departed for “The Millers” – and not only sets Philip and Elizabeth on the trail of Emmett and Leeanne's killer (adding a strand of whodunnit to the show's already complicated DNA), but expresses genuine concern about the condition Elizabeth is in after recent events. Elizabeth understandably doesn't trust the woman who imprisoned and tortured them, and whose face was turned into hamburger in response, but we know from the first season finale that Claudia's concern for her charges is genuine, just as we know from watching the show this season that Elizabeth isn't quite right yet. And Claudia's concern proves true in the exciting, unexpected concluding sequence, as the attempt to snatch Anton is interrupted by a pair of enemy combatants, origin unknown. Philip and Elizabeth do well fighting against them both (in a nice touch, each goes up against their opposite gender rival), but then Elizabeth gets so distracted venting all her recent frustration on her opponent that she doesn't even notice that Philip's has climbed into the car and driven off with their package inside the trunk.
It's a genuine cliffhanger on a show that hasn't often felt the need to use them, but it works because of the very uncertain times in which Philip and Elizabeth are living, and because it's not just a piece of thriller business, but something that ties into so much of what the two of them are dealing with on all fronts: the attempt to send a religious man back to a country that looks down on his religion, the new threat level created by the murders, and Elizabeth's recent problems.
Put that all together and you've got another multi-layered, wonderful installment of “The Americans” season 2.
Some other thoughts:
* Fewer '80s references than in most of the recent episodes – Henry's campaign for an Intellivision, for instance, is continued from the premiere – but Anton's involvement with stealth technology is a big deal for the period, and a far more viable piece of defense engineering than SDI.
* More of spy art imitating life: when Stan has to talk to someone about his affair with Nina, who should he choose but his new best pal Philip Jennings? Their discussion of whether Philip has ever cheated on his wife is a loaded one: technically, he is not cheating on Elizabeth, both because they're not really married and because she is aware of all the women he sleeps with and why, but he is cheating on Martha every time he goes back home to Elizabeth.
* Then there's Oleg, stirring up trouble right and left. He uses his family connections to get his security clearance raised, forcing himself more on Arkady in the process while also gaining access to the reports about Stan and Nina. Interesting that Arkady is trying to keep Oleg from finding out the nature of how Stan and Nina's relationship began, but Oleg seems a relentless sort who will keep pushing until he has access to everything and everyone he wants.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I think it was a good enough episode, setting up some huge important arcs, and it was fabulous to see Claudia again. But, on Comcast in Chicago, the show ran 3 minutes over and my DVR cut off the episode during Martha’s drunken voice mails. I had no idea a street fight had taken place until I read this recap. Luckily FX plays it again so I was able to finally catch climax of the episode. I don’t know whose fault that is… FX or the local Comcast ? But it sure was annoying!
Oh, and I don’t think it was Phillip who drove off with Anton in the trunk. I think it was Phillip’s female opponent, no?
Oh, and I don’t think it was Phillip who drove off with Anton in the trunk. I think it was Phillip’s female opponent, no?
Same thing going on with cutting the ending by my cable provider Charter in Texas. Not just this show. Justified too, very irritating.
Alan said “Elizabeth gets so distracted venting all her recent frustration on her opponent that she doesn’t even notice that Philip’s has climbed into the car and driven off with their package inside the trunk.” Lovely that the preview for next week told us who the rival pair work for.
I routinely add 5 extra minutes to my Comcast DVR recordings. I’ve learned, the hard way. At least this program repeats 3 times consecutively for damage control.
This is an hour that I look forward to all week.
I struck out thinking that Kelly was a KGB shadow for Paige (although I do maintain it was perfectly plausible given Elizabeth’s background and how she came up in the Service), but I will try again LOL!
Now I swear I didn’t see the promos of next week’s episode so this is a pure analysis/guess
on my part as to who were the Refusnik’s guardian angels: CIA, or more likely, MOSSAD.
I will take a bit of credit that it was a professional hit and not a random crime that ended Emmet and Leeanne and her daughter, but I didn’t figure that it was an agent of theirs that could’ve been responsible. It makes sense. This would be one way to get them of his back without exposing him to the US government as a traitor who was blackmailed by the KGB for his homosexuality and of course he can also stay in the closet since this was still a good 11 years or so from even “Don’t ask, Don’t tell” nevermind some 31 years before gays can serve openly and so being backmailed was less likely.
If it is him of course that killed Emmet, Leanne and their daughter. No real evidence yet, just a really good motive and of course his skill set.
Post a comment…
For what it’s worth, I have Comcast in Atlanta, but I use a TiVo. My recording was automatically set to run 5 minutes over, based on the data sent from FX (since I didn’t set the overrun myself.) So your problems were likely due to Comcast, given that FX apparently sent out the correct listings data.
Oleg seems like one who would maybe become jealous of Stan (he’s made it quite obvious he’d like to put her feather in his cap) and/or start meddling. I could totally see a situation where Oleg find’s out about Nina’s betrayal and uses it to blackmail her.
Also Stan’s boss being placed on leave could cause more problems for team Russia. Will they clean out his office and find the bugged pen?
Add the Martha issue and the botched kidnapping and it’s starting to look like the Soviets might not win this war.
I think the bugged pen became moot once Clark got Martha to carry a tape recorder in her purse into the office on a regular basis.
Cabo, Alan wrote “she doesn’t even notice that Philip’s has climbed into the car and driven off with their package inside the trunk.” (Note the possessive apostrophe “Phillip’s” referring to his opponent).
Loved the episode, love the show. Totally riveting drama. Great review /recap too.
The tape recorder in the purse is how they get the audio from the pen they planted. Without the pen, the recorder would be useless because she’s not in the office when discussions happen.
Yep the pen is the transmitter.
I know Philip had to get away from Martha to get to his abduction mission but antagonizing the wify-poo was the wrong way to go even before her need to get in touch with him. He needs her to spy for him at the office, best to keep on her good side as much as possible.
Ironically her not wanting to purger herself on a government form is yet another hallmark underlining all of the lying by everyone: Stan, Nina, the Jennings, including Paige, “Clark” and Martha, Stan and Gadd to Congress about the death of Vladimir. It never ends.
didnt it look like Martha was trying to hide the transmitter from Phillip, she covered it with a pillow and didnt give it to him. What was up with that? She having second thoughts about doing that for him?
Was Martha fiddling with it when she was talking to her mother? I definitely thought it was a sign that she was nervous about it, whether or not she was consciously aware of it yet. I wonder if she thinks of telling her mother about it.
Clark gave Martha some B.S. reason to stay at her job, but she’s starting to realize that he wants her to stay there because it’s beneficial to him (she doesn’t know he’s KGB, but she knowingly is spying on Gaad for “Clark”). So now she’s pissed at him and is going to switch jobs because it’s better for HER, not for her husband’s job. I think that was the meaning of seeing her fiddle around with the transmitter but not wanting Clark to realize she’s doing it.
Very good episode. I liked the ending where their karate/fighting skills didn’t quite win out- I mean, you gotta keep it real. Anyone can train at that stuff.
Well I am sure the intelligence service they work for (Mossad?) train their officers just as well as the KGB does (not neccessarily “Karate” but I understand it is a generic term for any Asian Martial Art), so it was an even fight, but the Jennings won in the end.
It was a nice contrast to the pilot when they “force repatriated” that KGB Colonel that defected to America. Everything went smoothly then.
I do wonder if the Jennings’s car can be traced back to them. I suppose they will have to come up with a stolen car excuse with maybe a few “Aunt Helen” like officers to back them up. :-)
That is my point- that it would be silly if Phillip and Elizabeth were always better at hand to hand combat than everyone else they encountered. You win some you lose some. Not sure how they won- their target got away. But moreover, it tells them that somebody was either watching the target and/or watching them?
Force repatriating the Colonel didn’t go that smoothly–they wound up keeping him in the trunk and then killed him!
I believe Mossad trains in Krav Maga and Russian intelligence trains in Sambo. I’m not sure how the actors were trained but the idea of the two disciplines going against each other is cool.
@Bikerdude:
I see your point and it is a good one of course. They lost the mission, but they did win the fight in that Philip had the female operative down and Elizabeth was slamming the trunk hood on top of her opponent’s head repeatedly, so they did win the fight, but because Philip had to essentially come to the rescue of the male adversary operative to keep Elizabeth from killing him, the female operative that Philip had down was able to get in the car and drive away with Anton in the trunk, thus losing the mission.
But they won the fight. :-)
Oh and the reason the Jennings seem to win so easily most of the time is that they are going against untrained people most of the time, certainly not trained to their level. I think this was the most even fight they had since Philip and Elizabeth separately fought the KGB Colonel they were trying to send back to Russia. Philip did have a rough time with the Maid’s brother because he was so big. Philip ended up breaking the guy’s arm IIRC.
But it is generally not a “you win some, you lose some” proprosition in most of their fights. It is not on equal terms normally; they come with the advantage usually with the people they encounter and it gets physical even if it is say up against a police officer-or FBI Agent. This is one of the few times they came up against equals.
Just a small point, but I believe Elizabeth was slamming the guy’s arm in the car door, not his head. So she wasn’t so much killing him as being very violent.
For those wondering….the song playing in the bar while Stan spilled his guts to Phillip was the magnificent “Loan Me a Dime” by Boz Scaggs with Duane Allman on lead guitar.
I like this compartmentalization. Philip and Elizabeth have no idea the person Stan is having an affair with is a fellow KGB Officer. Of
course eventually that career climbing new KGB officer will exploit that when his clearance is high enough. Even now someone in the know now at
“The Centre” could task Philip to pump Stan discreetly about the affair to get Stan’s side of the story and compare it to what Nina is saying.
I like how when Phillip told Elizabeth about Stan’s confession, and she expressed surprise, he explained “We’re friends.” Or really more like, “We’re ‘friends.'” Nice moment.
Are we sure they don’t know about Nina having the affair with Stan? Because Phillip said “He finally told me about his affair”…how did they know he was having one? I’d assume the Dir S OPs are the most in the know….or maybe i just missed something
I presumed that they would have known as well. It seems like the Center and the Rezidentura work through their own channels with Moscow. I guess that’s why last season’s closer with Claudia and the Rezident was surprising. It made things seem much more coordinated than suggested.
@Dan and @ Hampshi:
I am sure the Centre had told them previously that Stan was having an affair, but I’m reasonably sure that P&E don’t know it is a fellow KGB officer and I certain they don’t know its Nina even if they do know it is a fellow officer Stan is kanoodling with. You don’t want them to know that in case they are caught so it is on a need to know bases and I don’t see any reason that P&E should know of Nina or even if a KGB operative is involved. Hell Arkady wouldn’t know who Philip & Elizabeth are if he passed them on the street (but they likely know him of course).
Thank you so much! Ive been looking everywhere for that song
Thank you so much! Ive been looking everywhere for that song
“Thank you so much! Ive been looking everywhere for that song’
You’re welcome, mysterious stranger.
The song has such a long fadeout because everyone was grooving so much that nobody wanted the jamming to end. So they finally picked a spot and turned the pots down.
I am not sure why you continue to insist that “Clark’s” marriage to Martha is somehow legitimate. It is an alias. To keep harping on this annoys me when I agree with you on 99% of what you write. This relationships has mo foundation in reality and Martha is a complete idiot that cannot be killed soon enough.
I think that legitimacy is only referenced insofar as there was a marriage license obtained in a proper fashion, even though Philip’s identity is fraudulent. Viewers understand that neither marriage is legitimate in the eyes of the law.
And yes, Martha is a trip. Not so blinded by love anymore, it seems. If everything for her goes toes up, she won’t do well in jail.
Lelisa, what makes you think “there was a marriage license obtained in a proper fashion”? I seriously doubt it.
I agree it annoys me as well. And how do we know for a fact that Phillip and Elizabeth arent legally married? I’m sure the KGB would want these relationships to look as legit as possible so they probably do have these people really get married….The only thing not real about Phillip and Elizabeth’s marriage is that it was arranged and wasn’t based on love. But that’s all changed now, they are both all in and its 100 percent real to me in every way now….enough with the Martha comparisons, shes a mark, nothing more.
@Dan:
The marriage between Elizabeth and Philip are as fake as their names. How could it be made to “look legit as possible” by having actual marriage license from the Soviet Union and a ceremony performed there when no one in America besides fellow Officers and their agents aren’t supposed to know their true identities? It is a waste of time to actually marry them. It is just a cover. I know it is hard to understand and get one’s head around it since we put a very high value on marriage in our normal lives with the vows and commitment and ceremony but this isn’t a normal situation by any means that Philip and Elizabeth and “Clark” and an unknowing Martha have. There were no vows, promises of commitment or fidelity nor a ceremony for Philip & Elizabeth-nor for Emmet & Leeanne-back in the Soviet Union. Any marriage licenses, wedding photos, the place it was held, pictures of where they honeymooned are as fake as “Aunt Helen”.
Now on an EMOTIONAL level between Elizabeth and Philip it has become real thing, Elizabeth finding it hard to “sexpionage” with the shy geeky sailor could be a symptom of that but legally speaking it is non existent.
Clark’s and Martha’s “marriage” is legit in that there is actual paperwork involved including marriage license. *HOWEVER*, since Philip is not who he says he is or even that is his real name and is an illegal alien, he has perjured himself on a legal document-the marriage license-which could very well render it null and void. Anyone knows the actual law on this, especially back in the early 1980s? Anyone know of in history of the status of a “married” couple when it comes out that one of the spouses name and personal history was false and not what he/she put on the licenses?
Of course the irony is that Martha won’t perjure herself by not listing Clark on a legal form as her husband and so unravel the whole thing if she does and sends it in and a background check is done.
@Hunter
I get what you’re saying. But as far as what we’ve seen on the show, there is no concrete evidence that Phillip and Elizabeth are not married…..They could of just gone to city hall and got it done there. I assume it would come in handy and make them more believable if anyone ever looked into it for them to actually be legally married, despite them having fake names. They have all the fake documents they would need to get a city hall wedding and im just assuming that took place sometime after they got to America. They did have 2 children together, with birth certificates, etc. All that would just seem a lot more normal if they were a married couple. And since they have never said on the show for a fact that they are not married, i’m going to assume they are because it just makes alot more sense.
“Clark’s and Martha’s “marriage” is legit in that there is actual paperwork involved including marriage license.”
Again, Hunter: what is the evidence for this proposition? I find this claim extremely dubious. Why and how would Philip go to so much trouble to obtain an actual marriage license (thus requiring that he put the marriage “on the grid” needlessly) instead of just faking one up and assuring Martha that he (and the “priest” or “minister”) had taken care of all the paperwork?
Also…late in season 1 when Phillip and Elizabeth had their problems they discussed getting a divorce and saying the center probably wouldn’t even care. So there’s another piece of evidence to make me think they do have an American marriage license.
I’ve wondered if the series might do something like Philip and Elizabeth deciding to “repeat their vows” to celebrate an anniversary and make it legit to each other. It’s a very American thing to do, even if it is a bit schmalzy.
Dan, in the ep “The Vow” Elizabeth specifically says to Philip that they never had any sort of marriage ceremony at all so they never went to City Hall for one. They don’t actually discuss divorce in S1 that I remember. Philip says that if Elizabeth doesn’t want to be married to him the Center probably wouldn’t care, because it’s a modern country. Iow, he’s saying that she could drop the marriage part of the cover. He doesn’t say anything about paperwork for divorce.
Elizabeth’s whole point in “The Vow” seems to be about how they never actually got married in the sense of having a ceremony, whatever paperwork they have.
@Dan
In “The Oath” episode, there IS concrete evidence that Philip and Elizabeth are NOT married. It was discussed after the wedding ceremony of Philip and Martha. Elizabeth made a comment that the vows were touching and if they themselves had said it, it would have made a difference (because, remember, at the time they were separated).
My bad, I didn’t mean “it would have made a difference [to Philip and Elizabeth’s marriage]” had they actually exchanged vows. She was asking Philip and he replied with IDK.
@Hunter2012 – I was also curious about Elizabeth reluctance to “sexpionage.” Wasn’t sure if that could just be because of Brad or more of a general feeling on her part.
Also, I know in last season’s finale, Claudia shows that she was truly on the her agents’ side, genuine. When she showed up again this episode and was showing her care/concern for Philip and Elizabeth, especially Elizabeth, I had a hard time accepting it as genuine. Seems kind of unbecoming of a KGB handler to show so much emotion.
To me all that means is they never had a wedding or a ceremony where vows were exchanged or anything romantic….doesnt mean they didnt go get the document. Just seems to me at the very least for the sake of their cover they would get legally married in america just in case any feds ever looked into them for whatever reason. I’ll rewatch season 1 again soon to be sure, but still none of that makes me think they dont at least have the document….all that stuff u guys are saying just means they never had a real wedding or anything romantic and love based, which we already knew.
I get what you’re saying. But as deep cover KGB, I’d presume the detail of a fake marriage doc would already be there but, yes, we don’t know that for sure.
@Dan:
All of that, marriage licence, pictures and such that could’ve been faked by the Soviet Union. Why expose themselves like that to even that level of American government scrutiny by actually getting licenses themselves? There is no need for that. It would be like trying to get real passports when fake ones can be provided. Now they certainly have legit documentation for their home, business, real driver’s licences and the like but there is no need for real marriage documents.
Could they have actually went down to city hall and got married? Yes but I am sure they would’ve mentioned it. In the season and a quarter we have been with them so to speak they have never mentioned that. Is it possible they could’ve done what you said? Yes. Is it likely? No.
And the “divorce” they were refering to was them splitting for appearences because in the time since they came to america in 1965 divorce in America was no longer such a social stigma, but that doesn’t mean they would’ve gone down and got lawyers and get divorce papers since that would also involve the legal system in an intimate way.
On the other hand:
@Slackernic:
Martha would think it was real and she would likely get and sign that paper work from legit sources. And of course there was a real clergyman (no evidence given that he was a fake) that is invested with the power of marriage by the state of Maryland and/or District of Columbia (or whereever the ceremony was held). He likely would’ve had to sign paperwork (anyone who knows the ins and outs of marriage legality please speak up. What were all the documents you had to fill out when you got married-if any?) s o from a legal stand point it is more real in that there likely would be actual documentation by others not in on the scam like Clark’s “mother” Claudia LOL!). But even so his entire identity is a lie and fraudulent and I would think that would delegitimize any marriage no matter how authentic any documents that exist and were signed by Martha and “Clark” and the Priest and the ceremony being real as far as the clergyman and Martha and her family may have thought.
But it is possible Moscow provided fake documents for Martha & “Clark” for others not in the know to sign and for all they think they know they are on file with the state/district government when they aren’t? I guess yes.
But either way I do agree with the basic point: Both marriages are fake, it is that “Clark” and Martha’s legal documents are probably real and signed as opposed to be faked by Moscow like Philip’s and Elizabeth’s American marriage documents but given that Clark doesn’t really exist, his legal documents are probably null and void.
It is just a matter of degree and what situation governed the “marriages”.
Again, anyone can describe what they went through to get married from a legal point of view?
I see it the same way Dan.
And SLACKERINC their marriage has always been “on the grid”. I’m assuming they pay taxes under those names.. plus as others have pointed out their names are surly on their kids birth certificates. Also if they are trying to blend in a a normal american couple they probable have a mortgage too.
@Hunter:
I don’t know that we will ever get any kind of official resolution of this, but I still feel really strongly that the “priest” or “minister” was a KGB plant, just like “Clark’s” “mother” and “sister”. Is anyone else with me on this?
I went back and rewatched the wedding scene, and I guess there’s no evidence either way. But would it not seem rather suspicious to hold a “wedding” in a church with so few people present?
In any event, it is certainly possible to do a fake wedding without the family knowing. I should know, because my first wife and I did it. We had secretly eloped before we even told our families we got “engaged”. When the wedding came around, we enlisted a minister on the plot with us. She said she had done this a number of times before, and even had some pretend paperwork for us to go up and sign afterward so our families wouldn’t notice that little detail being left out. No one asked us to see a marriage license or anything (if they had, we would have been sunk).
Now, in this case Martha would also have to be out of the loop. But if “Clark” said he would take care of it, and came bearing a real-looking marriage license, would Martha really object? There are potential pitfalls either way, but to me the worse ones involve officially registering, with the state, a marriage involving a high level FBI secretary and a phantom man who would have no history to check, not to mention no photo on Martha’s desk, etc.
I can shed light on the other issue debated, though: Elizabeth says to Philip at the church “you and I were never really married”.
@SACTOWNBULL: We are talking about different marriages. Certainly they want the Philip and Elizabeth marriage, the one that is their cover and is out in the open, to be “on the grid”. My scepticism was about their wanting the Clark-Martha marriage on that grid. I can’t see any good coming of that.
regardless of whether there was a ceremony, license, etc…. Don’t most states recognize “common law” marriages after 9 years?
Virginia (where the Jennings family lives) did not at the time recognize common law marriage. I’m not sure if they do now, but I asked a lawyer friend to explain to me what was and wasn’t a legal marriage for Philip at this point. Even though he’s using an assumed name as Clark, he is technically married to Martha at the moment, but if she were to find out that he has faked his identity, she could get it annulled. But they got a license, had a ceremony, etc. Whereas Philip and Elizabeth are using forged documents for everything and never had an actual marriage ceremony.
“But they got a license…”
Alan, are you saying you’ve heard it from the horse’s mouth (Weisberg or his partner) that they got a license? If you did, I will accept that. But if you just got that from watching the scene, it’s purely an assumption with no evidence for–or against–it in the “text” (as I say, I just rewatched).
@Ahh… my bad
sorry that should be @SLACKERINC
The thing is, from a “legal” standpoint, Phillip and Elizabeth could at actually be looked at as a legitimate husband and wife. True, there was never a ceremony. True, the papers on their license are fakes. But, they have lived together, combined all of their assets, and have had multiple children over a course of 17 years. That is a common law marriage if I ever saw one. If they decided to separate (for real) a court would give them a divorce and divide assets because they lived as man and wife for so long.
Dan, I completely agree with you. Although I agree with virtually every other point made in the episode reviews, Martha is NOT his “real” wife in any way, shape or form. “Clark Westerfeld” does not exist. Their paperwork (if any was even filed, which is a HUGE if that I would find unlikely) is all falsified and therefore not valid in any way. One can no more be married to “Clark Westerfeld” than one can be married to Mickey Mouse. He’s not a real entity.
Philip and Elizabeth have no more or less legal “realness” than Martha and Clark. They may not have had a ceremony, although certainly they would have the same paperwork. What Philip and Elizabeth have is 17 years of living together as man and wife. Martha can only boast that “Clark” stays there for a few hours a couple times a week.
Larger topic…
When this show started I thought the concept was intriguing. People root for the main characters of shows, be they mobsters, meth dealers, or whatever.
In this case, they aren’t just the bad guys. They’re the bad guys against the United States.
That’s a great idea for the show. We see them kill people and spy for the USSR and that’s all fine. They’ve been killing people that they had to for their government or to prevent their identities from being blown.
Then came tonight.
I thought they’d never touch Refuseniks. It’s hard to think of our favorite Russian spies as good people if they kidnap Jews with families just to send them back to a country that oppresses them.
I feel like the show may have tried to blend Philip and Elizabeth’s distaste for Paige’s religion into the same episode to make it seem like they dislike all religion in Soviet Russia. That’s not the case.
I understand that they’re just following orders as they try to kidnap the Jewish guy, but Soviet Jewry seemed like a topic the show would leave alone just so we don’t feel like our protagonists are anti-semites.
They’ve also been (broadly speaking, in some cases in terms of the wider effort) blackmailing gays; poisoning a maid’s innocent son; tricking a friend’s wife into going into a van where she will be killed and her baby sent to the USSR; ruining Martha’s life with a fake marriage; etc.
I’m not even including things like killing the security guard or the busboy, or threatening the children of the warehouse worker, as those can be argued to have been necessary in the heat of the moment for self defence. But a lot of that other stuff was cold-blooded and calculating.
Yet I do still root for them for the most part, as you say! The refusenik bit just seems par for the course. (I guess it could feel different for someone who is Jewish, but that is after all only two percent of the population.)
On the flip side, don’t forget that they are not grabbing this refusenik “just to send him back to a country that oppresses him”, but because he is providing the U.S. technology for their Stealth fighters and bombers, a huuuge deal militarily.
I think that this show, similar to the Soprano’s, keeps us on our toes by letting us like and root for the protagonists but then occasionally giving us a reminder about how horrible they are- e.g., Tony kills Christopher. Last night’s attempted abduction struck me as one of those moments. I thought that during the opening scene, when Philip hears the guy speak at his synagogue, I thought Philip might have felt some sympathy for the guy. Let’s not forget, in the very first episode of this show, Phillip was ready to defect.
Antisemitism was and is rife in Russia and there were times when Jew’s lives were in great peril from the Soviet Government, most notoriously and deadly was Joseph Stalin’s racist paranoia over Jewish doctors supposedly launching a conspiracy against him and the Soviet Union by killing via poison under the guise of treating them various party officials to take over the government and the Communist Party and working with the new state of Israel during the so called “Doctor’s Plot” in the early 1950s. Needless to say there was no such plot by Jewish doctors, but a paranoid anti-semitic Stalin made plans to ship all Soviet Jews to Siberia. This was a mere eight years after World War II and the revelations of the horrors of the Holocaust.
Fortunately Stalin died before the Internal exile of Jews started, but before that many Jews were purged from professions and in some cases executed and some sent to the already existing Gulags in Siberia. Nikita Khrushchev stopped any remaining forms of this deadly nonsense (this was on top of a general purge that was started against the Soviet leadership including executions. Even long time Stalin cronies like Vyacheslav Molotov was likely to die. His life was spared by Stalin’s timely death).
Since then even after Jews were let back into the professions and high positions in the Communist Party antisemitism was still there and yes the Jews were singled out for special oppression, in part because of the charge that some how they were Zionist spies for the Israeli intelligence service MOSSAD and of course refused visas of Soviet Jews who were facing great discrimination during the Leonid Brezhnev years (who is the Soviet General Secretary during the time of “The Americans”) to leave the Soviet paradise and emigrate to Israel (in part to placate their Arab allies).
All that said while it is true for the above reasons that Jews were singled out for discrimination, the official Soviet Communist line was that they were an atheist nation apposed to all religion, hence the Karl Marx quote of it being the “Opiate of the Masses”. During Stalin’s reign Orthodox Chruches were destroyed and priest sent to concentration camps including the Gulag-when they weren’t murdered where they lived. Again all this all but ended after Stalin died and the Church was allowed to operate but very quietly. However the Communist Party apparatus that ran the state including the education of children in the schools railed against religion as per communist doctrine and actively discourage any belief in anything other than the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Elizabeth being worried that Paige is getting religion was by no means fake or somehow an effort to mask the oppression Jews faced in the Soviet Union. It reflected perfectly the state party line against religion of all types and Elizabeth is a true believer and atheist. Her concern is “real” (as a character in a fictional show of course) and just another touch point of how the Soviets viewed religion, along with their repression of the Refusniks.
Now all that said, can I “root” for Elizabeth and Philip not getting caught and “respect” them as worthy adversaries who are working against the USA? Yes. Adding this refusenik plot line is just being truthful to the historical facts of what the Soviet Union was doing at the time and their relation to the West, just like with their stealing of SDI, Stealth and Submarine propeller technology. Even without touching on antisemitism and the oppression of religion in general they represent a dictatorship that could be very brutal and still had thousands of political prisoners in prisons all over that country. As ugly as it is, one just can’t in my view stop rooting for the Jennings’ because they are representing Soviet policy at the time as offensive as it is. I mean in the first episode of this season, Philip executed Afghan Mujahadeen who were fighting against the occupation of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union. One would be horrified by the brutality the Soviet Union did there like making small land mines look like toys that children would pick up, and the possible use of chemical warfare. That is what the Soviet forces including the KGB were doing there. Should we stop “rooting” for Elizabeth and Philip because of that?
Maybe people didn’t realize this going in but this is the system Philip & Elizabeth are fighting for even on a personal level they are human beings doing their jobs and we can respect them for that even if they are the enemy of the US and kill innocent people on occasion in the line of duty.
I wonder if the disappointing ratings reflect the fact that it may be hard for people to root for our enemy, just on a visceral level. Tony Soprano and Walter White may be monsters but dammit, they’re our monsters! We also know that P & E are on the wrong side of history – in less than 10 years the whole thing is going to fall apart, so that makes it even harder to justify
their actions. They’ve done heinous things from the start but there are some things this season that seem different: Phillip point-blank shooting that young busboy, right after he tells him it’ll be okay. Going after Jewish refuseniks. There’s no way, morally, that that can be spun in any sort of positive way for the Soviets, given the brutal history of oppression of the Jews that was still going on at that time. And even Elizabeth’s seduction of Brad felt especially distasteful. Her sex targets so far have not been particularly sympathetic guys, but Brad is a sweet, sensitive soul. She played him like a violin and it felt very, very wrong.
I’ve been able to be sympathetic to the Jennings but that’s starting to change. I can still enjoy the show but now I’m hoping that the Mossad kicks their asses – hard. Also doing a fine job of kicking their asses is Paige. Every parent dreads dealing with a rebellious teen-ager. But it’s especially delicious that Paige’s particular form of rebellion is a big f-u to mom and dad for all their lies and deception. Paige clearly knows that things aren’t right, she just doesn’t know the details yet. This should be interesting to watch play out.
I think it’s pretty clear that we’re supposed to A) root against the USSR, and B) see how conflicted Phillip & Elizabeth are over their position. Just because they carried out a mission to kidnap a refusenik doesn’t mean that they personally believe in what they’re doing. They’re just following orders. That’s the drama of the show. If they refused any orders that we (the American viewers 30 years in the future) find offensive, then it would be a pretty corny show.
To GAZER’s point – there are absolutely people who won’t watch the show because of the premise. I bet I couldn’t get my parents to watch it (but to be fair, I can’t even get them to watch Property Brothers).
GAZER, you may have a point. But this is FX, home of The Shield, whose unofficial motto (per Michael Chiklis) was “The Shield: it’s so wrong”.
HISLOCAL, I get your point but there is precedent for their not following orders: in the first season, Philip convinced Elizabeth not to turn in the intel about Haig and the nuclear football, out of concern that it could cause an escalation and potentially nuclear war due to a basic misunderstanding of the U.S. political system.
Ok, but at the risk of sounding insensitive, “concern that it could cause an escalation and potentially nuclear war due to a basic misunderstanding of the U.S. political system” is a more compelling reason to disobey orders than “being nice to a Jewish man”.
I agree. Just saying that they do bear responsibility for the orders they follow.
I don’t know if this is the best episode of the series to date but it is certainly my favorite. Until now I wasn’t sure I agreed with Alan’s pronouncement that the show has risen to the next level but now that definitely seems to be the case.
A few things:
1) It is really stunning to me how Philip and Elizabeth’s differing reactions to Paige’s rebellion mirror both their own relationship issues and their reactions to the murder of Emmett, Leanne and Amelia. Philip is clearly more upset by Paige’s dishonesty and unwillingness to embrace their reunited family. Paige won’t delude herself into believing their family is fine but Philip needs that delusion and Paige is slowly undermining it. Elizabeth, the far more ideological of the two, is distressed by specifics of Paige’s rebellion but also by the impossibility of sharing her real values and beliefs. There is real distance now between her and Paige. Comforting Jared and burning Leanne’s letter gave Elizabeth some small amount of relief but it also underscored how much of a stranger she has become to everyone. Well, everyone except Claudia.
2) The show has been judicious with its use of devices like cliffhangers but since the very beginning it has also been careful to demonstrate how easily one of Elizabeth and Philip’s missions can go wrong. Are the other man and woman working with Oleg? Are they Mossad agents keeping tabs on Anton? Regardless of who they are, I welcome it if only because it keeps the show from feeling like a procedural.
3) Beyond Keri Russell’s excellent performance, I think the Brad plot is important in that it continues a trend we’ve seen develop this season. The show is committed to showing us all of the different ways that the Jennings accomplish their missions without simply relying on the same stuff we’ve seen before. It isn’t all sex, blackmail, intimidation and a collection of really nice wigs. The writing staff deserves credit for how carefully they have crafted Philip’s patient cultivation of Stan or Nina’s cat and mouse game with Oleg but they also let Keri Russell carry the load and demonstrate how menacing she can be when she speaks softly and carries a big crowbar. We also get to see the different ways in which empathy can be used as an asset. Philip relies on it to gain Fred’s trust while Elizabeth uses it build Brad into a weapon. Somewhere down the line the Jennings are likely to be caught. It wouldn’t surprise me if it is the Brad operation, rather than Stan, that begins it.
4) This seemed like a piece moving episode for Stan and my guess is that he and Oleg are headed for some sort of confrontation. My hope is that Nina, with Arkady’s tacit support, will steer them into each other. I have faith that awesomeness will ensue.
5) Martha is so going to die.
Really good analysis on a number of fronts. I too found this a particularly good episode, though I’m not sure if it is number one or just in the top two or three.
I had assumed “Mossad agents keeping tabs on Anton” was the deal there, but who knows.
Great point about Elizabeth’s despair over “the impossibility of sharing her real values and beliefs” with Paige. I do wonder, though, why they were not instructed to join a church as “nones” were not very common thirty years ago.
I hadn’t even thought of the possibility of Nina steering Stan and Oleg into a confrontation. That is a really awesome idea though!
Some kind of shit is definitely going to hit the fan with Martha. You may be right that she will die, or it might be something else. The status quo cannot hold though in any case.
“Elizabeth, the far more ideological of the two, is distressed by specifics of Paige’s rebellion but also by the impossibility of sharing her real values and beliefs”
LOL…I’d like to see her reaction if Paige campaigns for Ronald Reagan’s re-election.
I agree great comment. As far as Mossad “keeping tabs” I read it slightly differently. I also think the two fighting our “heroes” are Mossad, but that he is not having an affair but faking an affair while passing technology to the Israelis. I seem to remember that in the late 80s or early 90s that Mossad was caught having a source in the US defense establishment.
I hadn’t thought about Philip needing Paige to believe in the reunited family–good call! It’s felt to me that Philip is horrified by her lying because he sees her turning into himself and he hates that he just lies all the time. Like she’s caught it from him.
Another example of the blurred lines between fiction and real emotion, in this episode, is that when Elizabeth tells the story in the diner about being attacked, she is doing it to play Brad, but she is also recounting in detail her real experience of being raped by the KGB operative from the pilot. There were so many layers to those scenes with Elizabeth this week, it was fascinating to watch.
On that note, Keri Russell was really excellent in this episode I felt, one of her best to date. It just reminded me of how happy I am that she’s back on TV in a role and a show that can utilise her talent.
I really hope the show continues to fire on all cylinders for the rest of the season because it’s one of the best dramas on TV at the moment.
i was about to come on here and point that out….good job
Yup, I too noticed how her description so vividly matched what we were shown in the pilot.
It’s troubling to learn the ratings are so low, and that they have actually been dropping week after week. I can understand when something like “Enlightened” fails to catch fire, much as I lament it. But why wouldn’t a show like this, with all the cloak and dagger and suspense and action scenes, do decently even with relatively mainstream audiences? Just not cheesy and cliched enough? Sheesh.
Had no idea what kind of ratings it gets.. yeah that it troubling. Let’s hope FX knows what they have on their hands.
Let’s hope! Executives in this business often feel pressured to be mercenary, however, so I’m not that hopeful.
This show does not appeal to the lowest common denominator, because it requires one to think. That’s an ability most Americans seem to have lost. TV is not called the boob tube for nothing.
When I was a kid – 10 to 13 years old – the “bogeyman” under my bed was a Communist (whatever I may have perceived that to be). I grew up under the threat – real or propagandized – that communism would eradicate life as I knew it in the US. I married when I was barely 17 because I wanted to have a baby and I wanted to hurry up and do it before the Soviet atom bomb destroyed the US. I was an Army brat, so I was more aware of the Red Threat than the ordinary American kid. After Reagan’s “Mr. Brezhnev, tear down this wall”, it was inconceivable to me that, overnight, this all miraculously disappeared. Through all the years since the Wall came down, I have maintained the deeply inculcated fear of the USSR/Russia that was a part of my childhood. When George W. made that inane comment that he could see Putin’s soul, all I could think was that when I looked at his soul, I saw – and still see – KGB. The recent aggression in the Ukraine has me terrified. How does something as strong and all-pervasive as Soviet Communism just go away?
A terrific episode. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. If this show doesn’t get some love come Emmy time, I’m going to be royally disappointed. This is the way to do a second season and I am reminded of how poorly Homeland handled each season after its first. Fortunately I was watching the show live so I wasn’t caught up in Comcast’s timing snafu.
FX shows never get love at the Emmys, except for American Horror story which is the worst one of them all…..But regardless this show was fantastic in season 1 and has made the leap to full blown all time greatness here in season 2, they are doing everything right and firing on all cylinders. THIS is how to create a great drama series and I’m glad to see another great continuity based 13 episode per season show flourishing in this age where we seem to be seeing more and more lazy Anthology series. I hate that shit, nothing better than a deep layered intricate long form drama that requires effort on the part of the viewer. Praise The Americans…
If the gay SEAL really killed Emmett and Liane, why wouldn’t the KGB just turn over their blackmail material to the Navy as revenge? Then the gay SEAL would get discharged, and it would be a lot easier to find and kill him. I suppose there would be the possibility that the gay SEAL would roll over on the KGB to try to work off his punishment, but really, what could he say? “It’s ok, I’m gay, but I was working for the KGB and I can turn over my handlers – just go to drawers 1,2,and 3 in the Alexandria morgue!”
I’m still nursing my pet conspiracy theory that Fred, Emmett & Liane’s asset was the one that murdered the family. He was at the fair, just like the Jenningses. They would have let him in willingly. It would also play to the sense that everyone thinks it’s a greater conspiracy when it’s probably just a case of Emmett & Liane letting someone get to close to their family.
Well I guess it’s always possible, but Fred would have to be a crack shot to have killed both KGB agents the way he did. And then I don’t see why he’d be inclined to release Philip, considering he would have had no reason to believe Philip was there as anything other than an assassin seeking retribution.
@Hampshi:
Right now they don’t know for a fact if the Navy Seal killed Emmet & Leeanne and their daughter. The KGB feel that it is him and that is one reason they pulled the KGB detail off P&E’s kids but they still don’t know for sure (that and the cost benefit ratio). That is what P&E are trying to find out through Brad who is in a position to get files that would shed light on the matter. Its ironic that someone above in the threads said he was worried that the show may become to procedural because in a way Claudia is having P&E do police work. :-)
And once if they really do find out that it was him that was responsible for the murders then it is better to kill him than expose him because if they expose him there is a chance that he will talk. It maybe unlikely because that would reveal himself to be a traitor rather than just a sailor discharged from the Navy for unbecoming behavior but he chose murder because he wants to stay in the closet and stay a Navy Seal but get out from under KGB control. Murder was the only option. In fact since they were KGB he may not see it as murder but a form of “combat”. I’m sure the daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time and he wouldn’t have killed her if he could help it (Indeed it would be the near perfect mirror of what Philip did to the busboy in the Afghani restaurant. They both had no choice). But once he is exposed to the Navy he will lose his career and be outed. Talking about the KGB couple maybe the last way to get back at the Soviets for ruining his life, even if it risk him being tried as a traitor and a killer who in fact could plead coercion and he didn’t deliberately betray his country. Better to keep it quiet and get rid of him and protect the existence of the Illegals program.
That said it is conceivable that the KGB may still want to use him and use the murders as further blackmail if he is in a sensitive enough position. Having a US Navy Seal in your pocket must be a once in a generation thing despite the risk of trying to control an unwilling agent that would kill to get from under your heel.
Regardless, I don’t think Claudia wants that and that is why she is doing this off book with P&E’s cooperation. She wants him dead whatever the perceived value of the Seal to the Soviet Union.
As for your theory it was Fred. I don’t think so. Why not just kill Philip and blame the unknown person who supposedly killed his handlers? Make it out that he was a target as well. And he was following KGB ex-filtration protocol when Philip woke up after being zapped. He was trusting himself with that same KGB organization. And when Philip was waking up Fred sounded totally frightened. He is a great actor if it was him.
@Jack:
I don’t think being a crack shot is needed but it would help. It was close range in a relatively small room. I’m sure they were taken by surprise (I supposed they didn’t have time to scream since no one heard them just like no one heard shots, suggesting a silencer was used). Take out the Emmet first and then Leanne and then the daughter. (Judging by how they were positioned Leanne died protecting her daughter). At close range and very good training and the element of surprise against unarmed people it probably was a cake walk relatively speaking for the Navy Seal (if he did it); even considering they are head shots.
I know this was covered in season 1 and i’m probably just forgetting. But could someone please remind me exactly who Martha thinks Clark is, what his job is, and why he is always gone for long periods of time and where she thinks he is while he is away? I think he said he was some sort of internal affairs type guy looking into counter intelligence, but i could use a refresher on all that….Thanks
Yeah, I think it was just that- some kind of internal affairs for FBI counter-intelligence. His job is super secret because the actual FBI counter-intelligence can never know who he is in order for him to do his job effectively. Sure, its tough on a marriage, but its all for the good of the country. It may sound far fetched, and it is, but sometimes we forget that Philip/Clark was able to play on Martha’s fear of becoming a spinster.
Clark told Martha he’s part of the “internal affairs division of the committee to oversee United States counterintelligence agencies.” He’s goal is to “uncover the leaks that we have been looking for in your office.” “…with my job and my security clearance, if my superiors were to find out I was even secretly dating, let alone married to someone I’m supposed to be overseeing in an investigation, I could go to jail.”
Ok. Thank you Brick. That is a mouthful lol.
Another great thing about this show is they sort of have that Breaking Bad dynamic going both with Beeman (who would be Hank in this instance) and their children (who would be Skylar and Walt Jr.)…so on top of all the other exciting shit happening on this show, you have those 2 inevitable moments/reveals to look forward to, i especially cant wait to see Stan’s reaction, should be epic. This show is just so wonderful.
If Hank had a panic attack when he found out about Walt, Stan probably will have a full blown heart attack given the stakes involved when he finds out about his neighbors and what Nina is actually doing.
We might possibly be in danger of Paige becoming that annoying pain in the ass teen character that this show has so far managed to avoid turning her into…but we seem to be coming to that dangerous crossroads with her where if she becomes an annoyance it could hinder what as of now is a pretty much perfect show….We shall see…
I was actually hoping that girl on the bus was KGB, i think that would of made Paige’s story a lot more interesting….Now i have no idea. But my trust in this show is very high at the moment.
They focus so much on Paige, that I can’t help but think that they are using her as a red herring. That it’s actually Henry, the quiet, smart one that will figure things out.
I don’t know, Henry seems pretty damn oblivious to me. If he ever develops that type of intellect it will be many seasons down the line.
I think the small difference here (that really makes all the difference) is that the entire point of Paige’s storyline is that she’s becoming a thorn in their side, instead of the sweet little girl that they’ve gotten used to. So she’s not just annoying to us at home, her annoyance to her parents is an organic part of the story.
This show is so good at creating multiple layers with each plot development, no matter how small.
For example this week we see Stan sending over some extra business to Philip’s travel agency business in a gesture of friendship. On two subsequent occasions Philip makes a point of emphasizing how much he appreciates Stan’s gesture, and how good it is to have some extra money for himself and his family. Is this another indication (going back to the Pilot episode) of Philip genuinely appreciating American Capitalism and the advantages of extra disposable income? or is another example of Philip telling Stan what he thinks Stan would want to hear in order to become closer friends, with the goal of Stan confiding in him (as Stan does in this episode)? Or is it some of both? Great stuff!
I think Phillip would defect in a heartbeat. He is going along with this whole KGB thing at this point solely out of his love for Elizabeth. I think he loves America, loves his family life and would be happy as hell to be free of all of this and just live with his wife and kids in the west cause he realizes how much better it is than Russia. I think Elizabeth will get to that point eventually and thats how they will ultimately end up, but until she gets there he is just gonna go along. He’s great at being a spy but he is doing it out of love for his woman not out of hate for America. Thats how i see it anyway.
That is certainly valid. I think Philip, like most of the characters on this show, is struggling with the choices and goes back and forth in how he feels. The first scene of this season was important: the genuine disgust on Phillip’s face as he confronts and kills the Afghan Mujahadeen representatives being financed by the United States in their fight against the Soviets.
I think Philip definitely loves his family. But I still sense that he is realistic about the United States being a genuine enemy of his country. I don’t think he hates the United States as he did as a young recruit, but I think he still believes that he is fighting a good fight against the United States. At the same time he wants the best for his family, and understands that his kids are much better in the United States at this point
I don’t buy that Philip is so in love with the US that he would defect for it. He’s had ample opportunities to work against his superiors on missions that are very damaging to the US and he’s always done what he was told. He seemed quite convincing when he killed the Afghani Jihadists in the season opener.
But I do think he’d defect if it were his only opportunity to save his family, and I do think he has a lot of concerns about the people running these operations.
The Afghan killing may be the best scene of the series so far. “the KGB is everywhere!” Show of hands – how many saw that and wished that on 9/10/01 somebody could have said and done that to the hijackers? We really got to see Philip’s visceral Russian patriotism….
Anton’s protectors are Mossad agents. Very likely he is completely unaware they are shadowing him.
or there is no affair but he is passing technological information to Mossad with an affair as a cover. I remember that later in the 80s a member of American intelligence was convicted of spying for Israel.
I agree that it’s most likely that they are some sort of “bodyguard” that were protecting him.
For her story to Brad, Elizabeth replayed her sexual assault by the sadistic KGB senior instructor when she was a trainee.
Oleg is pretty transparent. He’s gunning for Arkady’s job and is cozying up to Nina to get whatever ammunition he can find to do it. Oh, and technically, yes, Philip did cheat on Elizabeth with Irina. Whether or not Philip and Elizabeth are really married, they were in a real relationship by this point.
My theory is that Oleg was somehow involved in the combatants who attacked Phillip and Elizabeth. He pushed for the op and then got the security clearance to know it was going on – so he could’ve been involved in setting up the ambush and pushed for the op to lure Phil and Elizabeth out into the open. He could be acting as a double agent for the US like Nina briefly was – which would explain his fascination with her and that speech he gave her at the end.
The theory that the attackers were Mossad is also interesting. Doesn’t rule out Oleg being involved though.
I thought Philip picked the fight because a piece of him is jealous because he thinks Martha may be the married woman Stan is sleeping with.
Also like others, my DVR also cut off. That happened a bunch last season but this is the first time this season.
You can’t understand Clark/Martha and believe Phillip/Clark could experience jealousy regarding Martha.
I thought that was the entire point. To parallel how Elizabeth’s feelings regarding the sexual aspects of their job were changing, Phillip’s were changing too, but in a different way: he was becoming more emotionally invested in his sham marriage to Martha in spite of himself.
Clark originally promised to spend a lazy morning with Martha. Then plans changed and Philip had to meet with someone else first thing in the morning. The only way he could make that meeting was to pick a fight with Martha and cut short the lazy morning. He looked at his watch during the fight to make sure he would make the meeting on time.
What I’d like to know is — is “The Americans” based on any true characters? I get obsessed on this. I know there are/were actual spies in this country but is there any inside information or are there former spies spilling the beans now?
Joseph Weisberg said in an interview with Time magazine last year that the 2010 Russian spy ring busted by the FBI was the inspiration:
“That was absolutely the inspiration for the series. Those spies are called “illegals,” a type of spy that is somewhat unique to Russia’s intelligence service. They were the spies living among us. Some pulled off some real espionage of note, but more often, they would come over, open a business, and try to get a cover going. Then the business would fail, the spies would start telling some lies back home, and then they would sort of disappear. That’s who was arrested in 2010, and Philip and Elizabeth are the 1981 version of those espionage officers.
But a modern day [setting] didn’t seem like a good idea. People were both shocked and simultaneously shrugged at the [2010] scandal because it didn’t seem like we were really enemies with Russia anymore. An obvious way to remedy that for television was to stick it back in the Cold War. At first, the ’70s appealed to me just because I loved the hair and the music. But can you think of a better time than the ’80s with Ronald Reagan yelling about the evil empire?
Did anyone else notice a vibe between Stan and Martha? And at the bar he told Philip the woman he’s having an affair with is married. Could he have been talking about Martha and not Nina?
No. Stan and Martha are friendly in the office; nothing more. The look they shared was because they both knew that the visitor to Gaad’s office meant TROUBLE for Gaad.
Stan told Philip that his lover was married because he wanted to convey that the affair was doomed but was unable to say the real reason why.
Characters on this show are almost never able to tell the complete truth. Stan was telling Philip as much as he could without betraying professional confidences.
Although for the most part I find your episode reviews thoughtful and well written, like another commenter I also find the persistent championing of Martha as the “real” marriage to be grating. The paperwork is filed as surely for Philip Jennings as it is for Clark Westerfield. Both are equally false. The real man behind the aliases, Misha, is legally married to no one, and it’s pretty clear on the show where his heart lies.
Do we know for sure that Paige’s friend being religious definitely rules her out as KGB? I know they hate religion, but that seems like a really great cover. I understood why Elizabeth kind of freaked out about it in front of Paige, but also thought that was strange behaviour that would have only made Paige the more suspicious. When was the last time your mom got mad at you for reading the bible?
I find it difficult to accept that after one songfest at a church, Paige is now wanting to read the Bible. That’s Shakespearean English, and a teen who has not grown up reading the Bible would be totally turned off by it and ill-equipped to understand the language.
What is the name of the song playing in Paige’s bedroom when Elizabeth knocks and walks in? I have it in my head but can’t place it. So 80’s.
‘I Melt With You’ by Modern English.
Oleg killed Emmett and the Russians know about it
Found it especially harrowing how Elizabeth used her real life rape story with details and accompanying emotions to trap her mark. The nest lies are mostly true…
Oleg must die..I predict that Nina will do it..