Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘New Car’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I sell one of my kids…
Earlier today, FX announced that “The Americans” had been renewed for a third season, an enormous relief given the great disparity between the show's quality and its live ratings. (Though, as noted in that story, half the audience watches on a DVR delay, a huge percentage for any show even in 2014.)
The sense of elation I felt at knowing this great show will be around a while longer (and hopefully live up to the “on our schedule for five years or more” vow of FX's straight-shooting PR chief) comes in a nice contrast to “New Car,” an episode whose prevailing emotions are despair and frustration that other people don't believe as deeply as you in the things that you think matter, and that even when they do, belief alone can't prevent great tragedy.
Elizabeth has always been the more ideologically pure half of the partnership, and as she sees Philip pull up to their home in the new Camaro – a big, loud, expensive symbol of the kind of American decadence she despises – it's a tough reminder that even as their feelings for each other have deepened, their feelings about their adopted country remain very far apart.
Elizabeth's sense of frustration only worsens when Lucia goes against orders and attempts to murder Andrew Larrick, putting her need for personal justice over the greater mission to expose America's involvement with the Contras. Elizabeth hasn't been above revenge herself – it's how we were introduced to her in the show's very first episode – so there's more than a little hypocrisy here. And when given the choice between saving Lucia's life or saving the Martial Eagle mission, she chooses the mission. She's not cold about it – like every piece of violence she's witnessed or experienced since her shooting, the whole thing shakes her – but she makes that choice anyway, and Lucia dies with a look of betrayal and disbelief on her face. It's a great scene.
And even Philip doesn't get to enjoy the new car smell for very long, when Kate tells him that the plans they stole earlier this season were responsible for the sinking of a Soviet submarine, with all 160 men aboard lost. Oleg later suggests to Arkady that it was the military's fault as much as theirs – that the design might have worked on an appropriately-sized sub, and with the proper testing period – but even if he's right, there are too many layers between Oleg and the Jenningses for them to hear that theory and take any solace in it.
The small tragedy of Lucia and the greater one of the dead sub crew only winds up hardening the specific beliefs of the spouses. Elizabeth watches a Ronald Reagan speech boasting of his commitment to the defense budget, and he comes across like the absolute personification of evil to her. And when they abduct the regular driver who services the Martial Eagle base's septic system, Philip refuses to kill him, despite the danger he poses to the mission, because he's tired of killing, and, especially after last week's homicide, feels bad for a hard-working guy who is just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and is not a symbol of the larger threats of American capitalism.
In the midst of all this, Henry gets caught by the Intellivision-owning family down the street and breaks down sobbing in front of his parents, so guilt-ridden over what he's done and upset at the thought that they won't think he's a good person. It's a tricky scene, because young Keidrich Sellati is still learning his craft, but the moment ultimately lands on Russell and Rhys, who have to respond to seeing their son in so much genuine distress, and also at the realization that they've raised a pretty good kid, but also that they're raising him in a culture where he would be so envious of another boy's video game system that he would break the law just to enjoy it. The longer they stay in this country, the more bound up in its ways they and, especially, their children are going to become. And it doesn't matter how ideologically pure Elizabeth remains, because the world and their specific assignments don't allow for a whole lot of purity.
Some other thoughts:
* Elizabeth isn't the only character feeling like she's the last true believer left. Stan gets frustrated that no one at the FBI or the Department of Justice will let him look into Anton's abduction and what the Soviets might be doing with his discoveries. (The irony, of course, is that he's getting so high-and-mighty even as Oleg and Nina are getting closer and closer to turning him into an asset.) And even “Clark” tries to play a holier-than-thou game with Martha when she first suggests she wants to stop spying on her colleagues. Fortunately for Philip, his surprise appearance at her apartment wins her back before he has to play her the slightly doctored audio of the FBI agents making fun of her appearance.
* Most of the show's trips back to the Soviet Union have been flashbacks to Philip and/or Elizabeth in their younger days. The scene where Anton meets our old friend Vasili – who is doing decently for himself back in Mother Russia, perhaps because Arkady informed their superiors that Vasilli was framed – suggests we may be getting more contemporary action in the USSR.
* Reagan's speech was from the 1982 CPAC, which would place the episode at the end of February. Among the '80s references: Martha and Clark are catching the tail end of a popular local ad for Jhoon Ree martial arts schools (the “Nobody Bothers Me” song was written by, of all people, Nils Lofgren). Driving home with the new Camaro, Philip and Henry go crazy to “Rock This Town” by the Stray Cats. Also, I'm pretty sure that the video game Oleg and Nina are playing is Choplifter, which I wasted many an hour on using my dad's old Apple IIe.
What did everybody else think?
Hard to imagine the show can maintain this level of quality for five more seasons….but I’m all for letting them try. Great episode on a lot of different levels. Sort of striking how Oleg has gone from annoying to one of the more interesting characters. And Nina…I have no idea anymore who she’s really working.
Well said regarding Oleg and Nina. It’s remarkable how this show makes me, as an American, root for the Soviets in a small way. Not just Phillip and Elizabeth, but now Oleg and possibly Nina (though I still think she has allegiances to Stan)
I think Nina genuinely has feeling for both Stan and Oleg but she is also looking out for herself, not putting all of her eggs in one basket. If Stan can’t get her out then if she has to go back to Russia Oleg and his influences can protect her from getting a bullet to the back of the head.
Failing that and if Oleg is just stringing her along, maybe Stan could get her out although from what we the audience have seen of Stan his influence is near zero after he shot Vladimir and got his boss Agent Gadd in trouble.
But I do think Nina likes both of them but she is still mad at Stan for shooting Vlad, although she said she understood why, so maybe she could get her head around it.
I think Nina genuinely has feeling for both Stan and Oleg but she is also looking out for herself, not putting all of her eggs in one basket. If Stan can’t get her out then if she has to go back to Russia Oleg and his influences can protect her from getting a bullet to the back of the head.
Failing that and if Oleg is just stringing her along, maybe Stan could get her out although from what we the audience have seen of Stan his influence is near zero after he shot Vladimir and got his boss Agent Gadd in trouble.
But I do think Nina likes both of them but she is still mad at Stan for shooting Vlad, although she said she understood why, so maybe she could get her head around it.
I no longer believe Nina has any feelings for Stan at all, if she ever did. When he shot Vlad, that was it for her. She told her boss about her theft and her spying, so she will not get shot and has nothing to worry about from her side.
That is what we missed, Stan really has nothing on her. That is what made Oleg’s threats to out Nina so ironic. They already know everything about Nina. Why would she want to defect or be extracated? She is no longer in any trouble with the Soviets. Its all a big con on Stan now. She said she understood why Vlad died, but I think she was lying, because she told her boss about Stan after he killed him.
You could see in Phillip and Elizabeth’s face while Henry was trying to convince them (and himself) that he was still a good person that they recognized that is what they have been doing without saying the words. Elizabeth was demonizing Reagan to justify letting Lucia die to save the mission and Phillip letting the driver live because he is still carrying the weight of the other wrong place/wrong time people he has killed this season were their attempts of convincing themselves that they are still good people even after the awful things they have done in the name of Mother Russia.
The conversational parallels were spot on, too. Henry saying he didn’t steal anything. And the parents probably thinking, We’ve stolen secrets and people’s lives by murdering them…
I agree with most of this, except that the things she was saying about Reagan didn’t strike me as any kind of desperate rationalisation. But then, I don’t remember anything she said about Reagan there that I wouldn’t vehemently agree with to this day. The stuff he pulled in Central America was truly vile.
Yes, this was a great episode. I was feeling a lot of pain for the septic man and Henry, but also for Philip in Elizabeth in those same scenes. The show does a good job of setting up people as afraid of the Jenningses, and you sympathize with their “victims”, while still wanting Philip and Elizabeth to succeed in their missions (this also played out prominently last year, for example with Caspar Weinberger’s maid).
I can’t explain why, but from the beginning I’ve liked Oleg and he becomes more fascinating each week. I guess we were supposed to dislike him for being smug and seemingly only being there because of nepotism; so I’m feeling kind of vindicated that he’s now being shown as someone with a brain, not just family connections.
If Henry feels bad, he should. He got no punishment more than others’ awareness. Methinks he protest too much about his goodness.
There’s no reason to think he didn’t get a punishment. I sincerely doubt that his parents just let him off just because he felt so guilty. The audience didn’t need to see the punishment because that wasn’t really important to the story. His overall reaction and feelings about what he did were more relevant. Just because we didn’t see them punish him doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
As a parent who didn’t punish I can tell you that guilt is the most effective means of dealing with these situations. When you can’t pay for your crime and you Know the guilt will just sit there and make you sick, you’d be surprised how well that works in making kids be good. My parents didn’t punish me either. My kids will tell you not getting a punishment ( assuming not being beaten or anything) can be worse.
Having experienced both as a child, I disagree. Being punished is worse than not :)
I agree with Annie. I was the “good kid, excellent student” up until the end of 9th grade (junior high) when I got suspended for something pretty egregious. Classes were over but my friends and I were banned from graduation and the graduation dance. Our parents convinced the principal to allow us to participate in the former event. But by no means did that mean I was forgiven! I don’t recall that they did anything in particular to add on to the official punishment, but their disappointment and disapproval was intense and nothing more was needed! Let me note that my parents were very strict and didn’t hesitate to discipline thoroughly and promptly when called for. Henry is in agony over how he let his parents down. They can see that and recognize that “piling on” now could be counterproductive.
I have to disagree with the idea that Henry breaking into the house has to do with him being raised in a culture that would make him just that envious. Because I’m sure a kid in the Soviet Union might consider breaking into a rich neighbor’s house to use something they weren’t using at the time too under the right circumstances. The USSR is full of people breaking the law over consumer goods at this time, isn’t it?
I agree, that might be how Elizabeth would see it, but I think the scene where the kid kept saying I’m a good person was what the breaking into the house was about. They are questioning whether they are good people too.
I visited the USSR (including several parts of “the” Ukraine, btw) in 1990, and had a good friend in the ’90s who was a Soviet expat. I don’t believe there was as much covetousness as you are indicating. There were some “connected” party types who had access to greater material comforts, but they were a pretty small minority. Otherwise, everyone had the same little pink radio, so no need to steal it.
Similarly, they had vending machines that dispensed mineral water for a few kopecks. Similar to the classic coffee/soup vending machines here. One key difference in the USSR is that there was a kind of mug (a durable object, not paper or plastic) that sat there for people to use. Sounds gross, I know, but there was also a mechanism that allowed it to be washed between uses.
Anyway, my emigre friend went back a few times in the ’90s and reported that all the mugs had been stolen from those machines. His explanation for why this didn’t happen in Soviet days was not that everyone was afraid or anything like that but that there was a kind of collectivist sense of “the right thing is to leave it there for everyone to use” and that this evapourated after the collapse of communism.
If you’re argument is that today’s generation of Russian kids behave like American kids after being exposed to 20 years of free market capitalism, your argument probably needs some work.
The sort of materialism that we have here in America (and the first world generally) has a lot to do with our lifestyle and expectations. It’s a First World Problem in spades.
@slackerinc I didn’t indicate there was lots of covetousness in the USSR. I was saying that Henry’s impulse was not born out of American society forcing him to be so covetous he had to break the law. It’s a far more universal impulse. We know he really wanted an Intellivision, and then the neighbors went out and left one sitting there that he saw he could play with it without anyone knowing. That, to me, is not an example of American capitalism working on his mind so much as having something you want right there and thinking you can get away with it without even having to take it from someone else.
@Jack Nope, that’s not my argument at all. My argument is that seeing something that you want in a place where you think you can have it without getting caught or even taking it from someone else is not really an example of American capitalist culture. I completely agree that there is a difference in lifestyle expectations–but Henry was not being driven by lifestyle expectations. He was just tempted by an opportunity to do what he wanted to do without hurting anyone else (in his mind).
Basically, you could set up the same situation without any material thing at all. Make it about somebody lusting after his neighbors wife and when the neighbor goes out during the day the wife invites him in for sex. It’s about something you want being dangled in front of you with seemingly no strings attached or harm coming to others, not the culture making you need the sex.
In the same ep we had Oleg saying that kids in Russia lined up for days to play the pinball machine. That’s the exact same impulse as Henry had. Only those kids had access to the game as long as they waited their turn. In Henry’s case the game was just sitting there so he snuck in and played it.
To me, the striking thing about Henry and the Intellivision was that it shows that Henry is a chip off the old block. He seems to have inherited the spy gene or obtained it through osmosis.
He doesn’t know who his parents really are, where they are from or what they do, but somehow he is exhibiting the same tendencies.
He wanted an Intellivision, was denied it, so though espionage and patiently stalking his target, he found the intelligence he needed to make it happen. And he is an opportunist, too.
When it comes to second-generation illegals, I’m not so sure Paige could be an asset, but Henry? He’s a natural!
Thinking as objectively as possible about who is the better spy, I would think the Soviets would say Philip is over Elizabeth. They have hard jobs, and he seems more balanced. He does not kill to kill and create necessary complications, but will if he is ordered to or has to. Plus, I find it hard to believe Elizabeth’s hard line ideology never surfaced to get her in trouble in her “normal” life. Her politics may have been overlooked in the late 60’s, since she would have been in that hippie college age range, but in 1982 Reagan era suburbs, such left wing politics she has would be odd. They never showed how she talks to regular people about politics. Her kids are at an age now where they may start to wonder about her anti-capitalist attitudes.
I think the soviets would approve of Philip’s Camaro. He occasionally treats himself without falling into greed and tries to have a life with some joy despite still doing his job. He also did not play the tape for Martha because he knew it would unnecessarily hurt her. He would have if he had to, but he did not have to, so he didn’t.
That contrasts with Lucia, Elizabeth and Nina and Oleg and even Stan who do what they do no matter who gets hurt. Nina and Oleg are really putting a number on Stan. However, Oleg is starting to put pressure on Nina to go out in public, and I think that was foreshadowing Stan seeing them out and realizing he is being played. I thought she might be playing them both (as others did), but as of this episode since they confirmed she was working with Oleg to turn Stan, I think she actually likes him as wanting to be with him.
Finally, I think it is ironic the soviets got so upset about the sub deaths. How dare they fake plans we were stealing! Instead of questioning, like Oleg and Arkady did, about the efficacy of stealing technology they do not understand, Elizabeth blames Reagan. Its an lol moment seem through a historical perspective.
I disagree, Phillip declining to kill the driver could only harm their mission. Elizabeth not killing the guy in the factory was relatively pragmatic, considering where they were.
I also was struck by the fact that the Soviets were so incredibly indignant that the American intelligence agencies would dare to plant false information for the Soviets to steal. How dare they? It’s just not fair! Har.
fictionisntreal..I would agree, but she was emotional after Lucia’s death and seemed to be itching to kill the guy despite not needing to. She is in the all americans are evil mindset and was not thinking clearly. The guy is a nobody driver for a septic company, why kill him? After killing the computer guy last episode, Philip does not want to kill just to kill.
I would be surprised if Elizabeth or any of the deep cover spies got involved in left wing politics, except in disguise (presumably how she recruited Gregory). It seems like it would draw unnecessary attention and detract from the whole purpose of their cover.
There were plenty of regular, non-KGB people in 1982 (not just in the Sixties) who took a very left wing stance and hated Reagan: my college professor parents were among them. But then, my parents also almost certainly had FBI files. It’s either sloppy, or too clever by half, to play with that fire if you’re an actual KGB operative.
Reply to comment…
I don’t think Phillip’s Soviet bosses would actually approve of the new Camaro at all. He parks it blocks away when he meets with Kate so she wouldn’t see it. Then he looks at it with regret after learning of the death of the 160 submariners.
First of all, their politics aren’t left wing, they’re anti-American. Liberal isn’t Communist.
And we’ve never once seem them get into their politics with anyone else, which wasn’t uncommon in the 80s. People were still political, but they weren’t consumed by it. Partisanship in politics was the exception and not the rule.
First of all, their politics aren’t left wing, they’re anti-American. Liberal isn’t Communist.
And we’ve never once seem them get into their politics with anyone else, which wasn’t uncommon in the 80s. People were still political, but they weren’t consumed by it. Partisanship in politics was the exception and not the rule.
I think Philip and Elizabeth both have their strengths and weaknesses as spies. It seems like the KGB values Elizabeth for her black and white view of the US. They trust her loyalty. One of Philip’s greater strengths as a spy is that he’s more of a chameleon and can understand the mindset of the enemy–but people like that are also always more suspect for that very reason.
I don’t think the KGB would approve of the Camero necessarily, but they might not also have Elizabeth’s problem. To her, enjoying the perks of US life is in conflict with her mission and who she is. For Philip and others the two things aren’t related. But really neither of them is untouched by them. Philip may be more vulnerable to the lure of fun toys and the good life, but he’s also, imo, more honest. Elizabeth just finds reasons to justify or deny things she enjoys because as Philip pointed out, as a human being she’s going to like some of this stuff.
If you are a Soviet operative the last thing you would drive is the hottest sports car available. BTW that Camero was in fabulous shape. What you want is a 4 year old, non-descript dark sedan.
That car is a great cover. The last person I’d suspect of being a KGB sleeper agent is the guy driving around in the mid-life crisis “look at the size of my penis” mobile. Nothing says “American” more than a muscle car.
They’ve typically used stolen cars when they’re on Ops anyway. Part of the reason he parked it so far away from his meeting was so as not to draw attention to the meeting, in addition to hiding it from Kate.
@jack – “People were still political, but they weren’t consumed by it. Partisanship in politics was the exception and not the rule.”
It wasn’t partisanship back then, it was more activism. There were a lot of people who were upset about Iran-Contra and a lot of other situations stemming from CIA covert operations to overthrow democratically elected leaders and supporting dictators when it suited our interests.
Even the protests against Vietnam war were not “partisan”…both parties had their hands in escalating that war, which really was a war of choice on their part.
@SLACKERINC – just want to say I appreciate all of your comments, especially your insights about the soviet union further down.
And you bring up an important point about the FBI files on American citizens who voiced dissent about US foreign policy, etc. Granted, they weren’t thrown in a gulag, but we can’t be in denial of what went on, still goes on, here.
I found this episode added a whole other layer of depth, of introspection about the shades of gray, not only of that time, but of now.
The Reagan speech, the Contra mission, Elizabeth saying, yes, her life here is nicer, easier. but it’s not Better; pointing out that yes, they have the nice house, but 5 miles away…
The creators are taking this show deeper than I expected.
Can’t they be left-wing anti-americans? If communism isn’t considered left-wing, I don’t know what is.
Saying Communism in the Soviet sense is left wing is like saying Hitler’s Nazism is right wing. There are liberals who support socialized medicine or unionization of workers, but Communism as Philip and Elizabeth practice it is the antithesis of individual freedom and democracy. Both freedom and democracy are basic tenets of liberal ideals and values. In my entire life I’ve yet to hear of a single American liberal advocating for a totalitarian dictatorship, even if Fox News claims otherwise.
There are those that identify as religious conservatives and vote far right who also support the KKK and neo-nazism. But based on that, I wouldn’t assume “right wing” equals murdering Jews and killing people of color.
There’s a big difference between supporting Soviet Communism and being a liberal, but sadly in today’s political climate 45% of Americans seem to have forgotten that.
Yes, they’re not liberals (“bourgeois liberals”, as communists might put it). Communism is far-left. And it’s conventional to refer to fascism/Nazism as being far-right.
One thing I forgot to add: communists liked to claim the “democratic” label for themselves. Countries with the name “democratic republic” are typically communist (East Germany, for example), although many liked to go whole hog with “people’s democratic republic”.
I see what you’re getting at. Communist states are also fond of referring to themselves as Republics, which also doesn’t apply.
Yeah, a country being a “republic” basically means it hasn’t retained a hereditary monarchy.
The letter Stan receives from the DoJ denying his request is dated March 18, 1982. Just wanted to point that out :)
This season hasn’t been as intriguing as the first season. I think too much time is being spent in the Russian Embassy. Those scenes suck a lot of air out of every episode. And I’ve been disappointed in the lack of cliffhangers at the end of episodes. There was nothing in this most recent episode that is making me want to see the next one. I’ll still watch but the anticipation for the next episode isn’t present with me. The fear of Elizabeth and Philip being discovered is not as present as last season, and oddly enough the fear of being executed, like their spy friends were earlier in the season, those stakes of that aren’t that high for them anymore.
The show is still good but it is anywhere near the batting average they were playing with last season.
I respect your opinion but couldn’t disagree more. The main characters seem much more complex this year, and the vise is tightening on all of them. And I for one really enjoy seeing the Russian perspective as this all plays out.
I thoroughly disagree and think the show is better than ever. The characters and situations have become increasingly complex and intriguing. The scenes in The Rezidentura are among my favorite since they are filled with a kind of claustrophobic dread. And Oleg is a fascinating character. He might turn out to be an oligarch in the new Russia. Plus, Nina’s always around!
Back to politics: I agree that deep cover spies would not tend to get involved in intense political discussions, but being anti-Reagan in the suburbs of Washington would not have been seen as strange. A lot of perfectly moderate Americans absolutely hated Ronald Reagan and saw his folksiness as annoying schtick.
Although I love the show, I am disturbed by some of reactions I see posted. Although the Cold War certainly had its excesses on both sides, it was not a standoff between two morally equivalent powers.
During its existence the Soviet Union murdered literally millions of its citizens. It subjugated many others in surrounding countries. The US is full of people who fled their homes and lost their families because of the Soviets.
George Orwell, a dedicated socialist, wrote 1984 about the kind of totalitarianism represented by the Soviet Union.
So while the show does a great job of humanizing its characters and reminding us that life is rarely black and white, it is important to remember that there was a better cause and a decidedly worse cause.
Funny, I mostly agree with your comments, but just disagree that the show isn’t as good as last season – if that makes any sense. I guess I agree with the no cliffhangers and the stakes not seeming as high for Phillip and Elizabeth right now. But I don’t think that makes the show any less great, and in fact, I believe this season’s storylines are stronger.
Also, kinda agree on the embassy stuff. It’s not that the suck the life out of the show for me, it’s that I find that I am looking away from the TV sometimes while I watch, and when characters are speaking English I don’t necessarily miss things. But in those scenes, with subtitles, I obviously cannot look away or I miss the entire point of the scene.
And, for me, the stakes have never been higher for them, because their children are now part of the equation. They really weren’t in the first season. And when I say part of the equation, I’m not necessarily talking about their safety. I’m talking about the way they’re growing up. The daughter is so suspicious of her parents, she took a bus trip to learn more. And did you notice how Henry said, “They weren’t home. You weren’t home” when he was talking about breaking into the home? The prolonged absences of Phillip and Elizabeth are having consequences at home. All of this makes the stakes higher and the show more interesting to me.
Count me as disagreeing too. I see your point but I think this season has done an excellent job of creating tension, introducing new themes and plots, and raising the stakes for everyone.
I side with those who think the show is better this year, in part because of the intrigue in the Rezidentura. I like Arkady, Oleg reminds me of Mikhail Prokhorov (owner of the Brooklyn Nets), and Nina – well, (in Jayne Cobb voice) “I’ll be in my bunk…”. I was even happy to see Vasili, back on his feet in the Motherland, playing “good cop” with Anton.
The show can only play the “imminent discovery” threat for so long util it starts to get ridiculous. This year’s threats are more personal and existential, and the show is better for it. Later they can get Stan back on their trail (maybe through Martha), but for now the personal trumps the procedural.
I can see where you are coming from Tyler, but like others … completely disagree. This show is better than ever this season, and in my opinion, is becoming one of the best in the history of the medium.
I don’t think this show will ever have mass appeal because it takes some real work to get everything that is going on. If you don’t dedicate your sole attention to the subtitled scenes, they will be meaningless and, indeed, “suck the life out of the show.” If you put forth the effort to really dig in, however, I think this show is much deeper and thoughtful than 99% of what normally reaches the living room. Luckily, it seems like FX understands all this (at least for now). They just need to make sure they get great ratings from other shows, with more widespread appeal, to help subsidize masterpieces like this.
I thought this was one of the best episodes so far. Really enjoying the evolution of Oleg, Stan and Nina’s stories as well as Henry’s: he’s a more interesting character than his sister.
Side note: I’ve never understood the appeal of the Stray Cats and that whole “Rock This Town” sequence made me cringe. Also I’m pretty sure that song wasn’t getting airplay in Feb-Mar 1982, and I would have loved to see Phillip show off the Camaro’s new- fangled cassette deck while playing his new favorite album.
While “Rock this Town” was a hit in England in late ’81 / early ’82, it wasn’t released as a single in America until September ’82. As to their appeal, rockabilly seems to make a minor comback every decade or so – think of the Stray Cats as a gateway to discover the brilliance of the originals like Carl Perkins and Wanda Jackson!
I turned 12 in 82. I had the cassette of that Stray Cats record and played it till the tape broke.
Stray Cats rock!
I’m in the KCRANGER & PAUL camp … THE AMERICANS grows on me week-by-week. We have (at least temporarily) gotten past the seek-and-expose, stay-one-step-ahead, look-over-your-shoulder-24/7-for-fear- of-discovery phase for Phillip & Elizabeth. We’re now in a slower-paced, less frantic, but more intriguing “research & execute” phase of their mission. And through this, we’re learning more and more about the Jennings. Elizabeth was ready to kill the poor driver out in the woods (likely in retaliation for her guilt over Lucia and the submarine tragedy), while Phillip just wanted to get the logistics, then spare the life of this simple worker — who was merely a guy in the wrong place at the wrong time (PJ of course remembering that he dispatched a similarly innocent worker in that computer room just days before). In fact, the interrogation scene with the driver was one of the most gripping in weeks, and brilliantly played out. Some see the story as just creeping along at this point; I know I saw real TERROR in this poor guy’s eyes, then was so relieved when they walked away from him, finally giving me the chance to take a breath. And if that’s not enough to keep me around, the developing dynamic of Stan-Nina-Oleg IS … gee kids, WHO ARE WE ROOTING FOR HERE?? Three weeks ago, I despised Oleg… now I can’t wait to see what this guy is going to say next ! DAMN, I’m IN !
I have to commend the show on doing such a good just with Nina. Every time I think I have her allegiances pegged, there is a scene that makes me question her all over again. At this point, I’m going with the theory that she generally has feelings for both Oleg and Stan and that she essentially is turned on by all this spy game stuff and sneaking around.
Sometime soon, though, she is going to be forced to choose. That is when things will really become interesting.
Reply to comment…
I think Nina’s allegiances have been pretty consistent from the very beginning: Nina’s main allegiance is to Nina. She will do whatever and whoever is in her best interest at the present moment. If a better situation arises, she will shift her behavior and grab onto the better situation whether it’s selling radios for money, betraying the Soviets because Stan blackmailed her, betraying Stan because he lied to her about killing her friend, or being allies with Oleg.
I agree that she is most loyal to herself, but I am thinking at this point she has no loyalty to Stan at all, and this was just a wish from the viewers. She is not political, so has no ideological desires to defect. Stan basically got her to spy by blackmailing her with the knowledge of her stealing. He never asks himself why does she want to defect? Her family is in Russia and she would never see them again. He has been played since he killed her friend.
Plus, she knows he killed her friend, which seems to have pushed her over the edge. I think she was fine being Stan’s spy before someone she knew died, as it was transactional, and she was afraid of being caught by her bosses of stealing. But after that, she told her boss what she did an they are now using her, so poor Stan really has nothing on her know to keep her loyal to him. They know she was spying for him and stole.
He has made a huge blunder by falling for her. (although she is very beautiful, so its understandable..lol) If he was thinking rationally, he would see he is being played even without knowing Oleg and Nina are together.
Alan do you think the Americsns suffers the same problems that Cougar Town did ? That their initial premise came across as off puting to the masses and because of that the show is struggling to gain an audience.
I. Mean I speak to some Americsn friends in the UK and when I recommend the show they all say why should I watch a show where I know we win? Or those damn Commies? Or why should I care about how the bad guys think? Or…….. So on and so forth.
Is this show a niche one that will always struggle and thus FX accept that?
Word of mouth is still the most effective way of promoting a show, but it takes time. I think more people are discovering the show every week. I’m sure there are sound business reasons for it — like wanting people to buy Season One on Amazon — but if I were running FX I would figure out some way to re-show Season One, under a “See What All the Buzz Is About” and let people start from the beginning. Because it’s hard to come in right now and figure out what is going on.
Agree, KCFUSON, and I think their decision to make the show available on Amazon rather than Netflix is really hurting them.
My theory: Oleg is the killer from the season opener, not Larrick. Oleg continually attempts to gain access to the files on Philip and Elizabeth’s program. Perhaps to identify and kill them too? He’s certainly able to play a complex game with Nina and Stan and he has connections that may help disguise his true motives/status. Also, it would tie the season’s two main threads together in a way that could conveniently and dramatically save our protaganists from both sides of the cold war.
Philip’s purchase of the camaro may ultimately push Stan further into the kgb camp. His dissatisfaction with his crummy car suggests that he might succumb to filthy lucre, always more dependable than ideology or love for controlling an asset.
Stan doesn’t strike me as at all vulnerable to money as a reason to betray his country. That’s why they’ve had to hit him through a desire to protect Nina.
Am I the only one finding it a little difficult to follow Stan’s storyline, in terms of exactly who is working who, who’s in over their head, who’s feeding who false info, who’s giving up real info? I can follow it, but it just isn’t seamless. I have to wait until the commercial breaks to puzzle it out. Maybe I’m just stupid.
Same here; I’ve foun Stan difficult to follow.
One of the reasons why I love the show is because the writers expect the audience to pay close attention in order to follow the storylines. The characters are constantly lying to others and themselves, so much is left unsaid, and relationships are constantly evolving and changing.
Stan wants to kill Oleg to save his girlfriend. His frustration with the bureaucracy has nothing to do with being a true believer. That’s a misreading.
The Lucia sequence was terribly written. First, she would have had a gun with bullets. Second, you can’t say she wanted to torture him because she had no way to move him to a secure location. Third, Larrick would simply have killed her. Fourth, Larrick wouldn’t believe that giving Lucia up would buy the Soviets off. Fifth, people don’t die that quickly. Sixth, Elizabeth has no better way of getting rid of the body than Lucia had for Larrick. Seventh, the episode timeline does not allow for her to do so, barring a secret crematorium in the lawn mower shed. Eight, the whole point of the Martial Eagle project is supposed to be the expose of US involvement with the contras. But every honest person with an interest already admitted this. The only reason there was a pretense at disbelief was reluctance to publicly admit approving murder and torture aimed at punishing a whole nation for overthrowing a dictator allied to the US.
What’s supposed to be good about the scene? Keri Russell angst? Another lesson in how being a leftist makes you a monster?
I believe the game Oleg and Nina were playing was called “Sabotage.” You used your AA gun to shoot down helicopters and paratroopers who would try to survive their drop and then combine to blow up your gun.
If you were an especially good shot, as I was (pause to pat self on back), you could shoot just the chute of a falling paratrooper and make him plummet to earth and crush one of his comrades who had already reached the ground.
I don’t know if the writers used this particular game, with this particular strategy, as a bit of EXTRMELY subtle foreshadowing. Like, someone sabotaging one adversary and using his/her destruction to also destroy another enemy. A bit over the top, perhaps? A more likely story is that the writers were looking for an 80s computer game for them to play and discovered that Sabotage was a lot of fun.
Anybody know if the submarine tragedy was invented for the show or if that really happened? I’ve tried to Google it with no luck.
There was no submarine. The incident is modeled on a logic bomb inserted into software for a gas pipeline. Or so a guy who worked for the National Security Council said. The pipeline exploded in Siberia so it didn’t kill anyone. The sub version makes the Soviets total incompetents, which fits the show’s basic perspective.
I’m going to miss seeing Lucia’s beautiful face. The only girl that is the equal to Nina in beauty that has appeared on the show so far IMHO.
They are moving Reagan’s speeches again. It’s actually late March in the show’s timeline. Stan got his reply from the DOD and it was dated March 18th
Ironically in real life Soviet Spy John Anthony Walker Walker would provide the Soviets the information in order for them to make quiet propellers for submarines. The US Navy noticed after a while a sudden drop with the noise signature of Soviet subs because Walker told them they were being tracked by the cavitation of their propellers, so where Elizabeth and Philip “failed”-they didn’t really-that Agent for the KGB succeeded.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Anyway as pointed out by Oleg, the real failure was by the Soviet Navy for rushing things and putting the propellers on the Akula class subs when they were meant for smaller ones. If they tested the screws properly they likely would’ve detected any flaws. I don’t think the US deliberately plant plans for faulty propellers that would fail catastrophically if they were used properly, probably just crack or something. It was the Soviet Navy’s choice to use the propellers out of specifications.
Martha isn’t ugly. She is perhaps the least attractive woman who has appeared on the show with the exception being Claudia, but she doesn’t deserve to have a bag over her head. I guess “Clark” didn’t have the heart to use the doctored tape right now. Maybe he will next time.
I knew that Henry was going to get busted “Little Red Riding Hood” style LOL!
Has everyone read that Oliver North is now a consultant to the show?
I think you mean Goldilocks, not Red Riding Hood.
:-)
A quote from the NYT:
“Mr. Weisberg, a former C.I.A. officer, said he was not concerned about negative reaction to Mr. North’s involvement in the series.
“The show itself is not looking to settle history,” he said. “The show is a dramatic exploration of these characters, and it’s certainly looking to challenge people to look at the past through new prisms.”
Mr. Fields added, “Anybody who is looking at this show through a critical, historical eye is itching for a fight.”
Exploring characters while ignoring reality? Show wants to be a soap opera! Set the bar low enough, you can stumble over it.
I watched an old movie, I Was a Communist for the FBI, right before the new season started. The mindset wasn’t nearly as different from The Americans as you might have thought before good old Ollie showed up to bless it all.
The way Weisberg contradicts himself in about three sentences makes things pretty plain. Fields’ truculence makes it plain that it takes an uncritical, ahistorical eye to really appreciate this show.
Character exploration (and ignoring reality) =/= soap opera. One can appreciate the show and still possess a critical and/or historical eye. Just not your own particular critical and historical pair of eyes.
I had that Stray Cats record on cassette and played it till it broke! I was 12 in 1982.
I was tickled that Phillip’s winning(!)argument for the Camaro was, “its just like your love of shoes”. Liz had that look of resignation.
When Phillip was staring at it after hearing about the sunken sub I was shouting at the TV “Don’t hit the car!”
‘Reagan’s speech was from the 1982 CPAC, which would place the episode at the end of February’
It may have already been mentioned but there was a date of March 18, 1982 on the letter Stan received.
I am not 100% certain what game Oleg and Nina are playing but it’s most definitely not Choplifter.
I thought the game was Astrosmash, FWIW.
I wonder – what’s the difference in ratings between Terriers and The Americans? Terriers had to cheaper to make … No disrespect to John Landsgraf (the man consistently picks winners) but could the undeserved cancellation of Terriers be the reason Americans is getting a longer leash?
Robert – “The Americans” drew 1.4 million overall Live+SD viewers last night. “Terriers” drew under 800,000 viewers in its finale and had several weeks with an overall audience under 500,000 viewers. It premiered at 1.6 million L+SD, but never got above 900,000 again. DVR saturation was different then, but I believe that including encores and DVR figures, “Terriers” only made it to 1.6 million viewers on average. L+SD was more important then and it has become vastly more acceptable for networks, especially cable networks, to reward shows almost entirely on the heft of L+3 Day ratings or even L+7.
“Terriers” was cancelled because its ratings were half of what even FX’s lower-rated shows were doing at the time. That same year, FX also had “Lights Out” that same development cycle. They established the bar for what it takes to NOT get renewed by FX. I loved “Terriers” and quite appreciated “Lights Out,” but neither cancellation was undeserved.
“The Americans,” as weak as its live numbers are, is still well above the numbers for “Terriers” and “Lights Out” and it has the advantage of getting good DVR traction at the moment FX is finding that most important.
-Daniel
Had to smile a little when young Henry snooped on the neighbors and helped himself to the video game. Apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Has his parents’ genes and makes for a good spy himself. Granted, juvenile purposes, but still.
As a bilingual native Russian speaker, I’d like to point out that the Russian scenes are an absolute joy to watch. While the first season still had some dodgy accents, they’ve really upped their game – the pronunciation is perfect, foreign accents are hardly noticeable (Nina’s has improved dramatically since the beginning of the show) and the writing is very nuanced and pitch perfect. Even the actors’ looks and mannerisms are very authentic. It’s like watching an actual Russian show inside the American one, nestling-doll style.
(Back in the first season they also made some rather odd translation decisions where the subtitles sometimes gave a very different tone to a sentence or conversation than the text actually conveyed, but even those are pretty much gone.)
I still remember the woefully mispronounced “Ivan! Davai! Vodka” gibberish that passed as Russian in most Bond films or Hunt for Red October and the like. With this show, even early Season 1 Russian scenes were never actually cringe-worthy, but by now they’ve really hit an unlikely level of quality.
As a person who doesn’t know a lick of Russian, I think it’s really brave of the showrunners to devote such a big chunk of the show to scenes where the audience has to read subtitles in order to follow what’s going on.
Brickwalls, most non-American, non-anglophone viewers (among which me — I’m Brazilian) have so much experience reading subtitles in American movies in order to understand what’s being said (which I had to do during most of my adolescence — I couldn’t speak English well enough yet) that it comes to us as second nature when watching American movies… I hope Americans can also get used to that. :-)
C, I agree with you. It’s a pleasure to watch their nearly flawless Russian (and now that they aren’t having Philip or Elizabeth speak Russian — the few scenes in which they did, they had such an obvious accent), I think things are OK. Did you really think Nina had an accent in the beginning? As I recall, the actress had Russian as one of her native languages.
I swear they showed the date being like March 18 somewhere during the episode
I couldn’t wait to read your review and see if you included the reference to Jhoon Ree martial arts school. I grew up outside of DC and that commercial was played non-stop during my childhood. I recognized that kid and the song immediately!
I love the way that ‘The Americans’ so forcefully undermines the whole notion of one side or the other in the Cold War being morally superior, or their actions having anything to do with “their” nation representing a better way of life: clearly Larrick who does dirty work for Reagan et. al. is evil and corrupted, as are the Soviet protagonists, even though each side can no doubt justify its respective actions – the lust for power and security and the need to feel ideologically “right” has dehumanised these people. This is challenging and subversive stuff, in some ways far more than any US or SU propaganda could ever be. And no agent’s corruption can be based on the immoderateness of his leaders’ ideology, because British, Israeli, French, Dutch, etc., agents were equally as bad (and equally as good).