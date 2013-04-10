Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Only You’

A review of tonight’s “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I can find a travel agent staying in a motel under his own name…
“But in a war, blood gets spilled. That’s how it goes.” -Agent Gaad
The casualties of that war continue to mount in “Only You,” in which Derek Luke’s Gregory opts for commit suicide-by-cop over the culture shock of moving to Moscow. It’s a memorable farewell (scored to Roberta Flack’s “To Love Somebody,” one of the show’s better, less obvious musical cues), and one that speaks on some level to Philip’s earlier interest in defecting. If someone born and raised in Mother Russia would want to chuck it all for a life in the States, how much would a black revolutionary and jazz fan enjoy a modest life in the Soviet Union?
But the parts of “Only You” that really stuck out at me involved Stan Beeman. This has been an interesting stretch of the season for the Jennings plan, as Philip and Elizabeth struggle to be separated emotionally even while they work together constantly. But Stan’s transformation from cop to cold warrior has become the season’s most fascinating character arc, thanks to Noah Emmerich and the situations the writers keep putting Stan in.
The show likes to draw parallels between what the Soviets and Americans are up to, and here Stan gets to play both sides of the same scene, presented twice: first as he laments Chris’s death while sitting opposite his killer(*) and then when he denies any knowledge of Vlad’s murder for Nina. In the first scene, he’s a drunk, open book; in the second, he’s casually lying through his teeth to a woman he has real (if confused) feelings for. And the more he alludes to his previous undercover op, the more I really want to see an extended flashback to it, in the same way we’ve seen Philip and Elizabeth’s lives in the USSR. Regardless, Emmerich is superb.
(*) Assuming Stan survives the events of this series, I like to imagine a scenario where Hank Schrader (who also has to survive the rest of “Breaking Bad”) somehow meets an elderly Stan in a rest home and the two men realize just how much they have to talk about.
Which isn’t to knock Keri Russell (great in the final minutes as Elizabeth dealt with the sacrifice of her lover), Matthew Rhys or Margo Martindale. It’s a pretty well-oiled machine by now, and “Only You” was another brisk, brutal, effective outing for “The Americans.”
Some other thoughts:
* Richard Thomas is just so good in the role, and Gaad has become prominent and complex enough, that at this point I think I’m retiring the Agent John-Boy gag.
* In case you missed it, FX PR apologized profusely for the DVR screw-up last week that caused many of you to either miss the final scene or (if you recorded the second airing) caused you to see the end before the rest of the episode.
What did everybody else think?
Gregory’s real problem wasn’t culture shock it was being a black guy on a television show. He should’ve known he wouldn’t make it, he was the walking dead since he made his first appearance this was his last resort. Minorities – if you’re on tv you’re going to die.
LOL. A least he had a swanky send off. The Slow Motion effect and some cool farewell music.
I don’t think it’s fair to put “The Americans” in that kind of category yet. . . it’s not “The Walking Dead.” Amador and Gregory were three dimensional characters whose arcs were organic to the plot and whose deaths were meaningful to the audience.
After what they did with the maid in episode 2, I think that’s a fair assessment. The question’s whether this approach represents the racism of the 1980s, or now.
To be blunt, one character’s a glorified mammy, the other, an improbably self-sacrificing Magic Negro (he can make spies’ wives and cars disappear! He’s fights the Soviet cause by being a cop-killer, whose true conspiracy theory death probably inspires more than one raw rap masterpiece…) Sure, TA has a Negro problem, but one can count on one hand the American TV shows that don’t.
Yeah, I’m not going to lump the Americans in with The Walking Dead yet. However, some common stereotypes just keep popping up on t.v.: Women can’t be “heroic” without having been damaged by abusive men , minorities almost always die, men are emotional unavailable, etc.
The best thing to be on television is a young, good looking white dude. The CW will always have a job for you.
The reasons I would disagree with you are that a LOT of people on The Americans have died (they seem pretty equal-rights), and Gregory was one of the most developed and sympathetic characters in the series. They had a pretty convincing romance/relationship between a black man and white woman that avoided going into cliche’, and you got to see the actor Derek Luke portraying a compelling and sympathetic Black KGB agent. That seems kind of like a hard thing to pull off when I say that out loud, especially for a show that takes place in the 80’s.
I will admit KROLIN10 is right. We have the heroic-emotionally-damaged women in The Americans and TWD, however I think The Americans does a much better job with Elizabeth. The minorities are handled much better on The Americans. Except Tyrese; I have hope for Tyrese. But I get the impression anybody NOT named Rick or Carl are potential zombie-fodder. On The Americans, the characters seem like living, breathing individuals. Minority or not, most everybody seems like they could live or die. The only way to avoid being seen as cliche’ or as stereotypical would be to have one of the main characters a minority who lasted the whole series, either having cast Stan as a minority or make one of his bosses a centric minority that never died. Not to excuse it, I also think the 1980’s makes that a bit problematic, although there are ways. Plus, Gregory was one of the best parts of this show to me. The fact he died was not problematic to me probably because they did such a great job with the character and to him it was an empowered move of sorts.
-Cheers
Also it’s important to remember that Gregory doesn’t just happen to be a black guy. They made it clear that the KGB infiltrated the civil rights movement, so it had more to do with a believable American defector than a Magic Negro.
Elizabeth may be an incredible liar and actor, but there’s no way she can really sell Moscow as being cosmopolitan. Good thing she’s an effective spy, because she must suck as a travel agent.
Great episode.
I love this comment up.
Sure is more Cosmopolitan than the Rest of the Warsaw Pact (except maybe Budapest).
Sure as shit beats Pyongyang…
Bet he would have gotten the job at the radio factory…..
I think you don’t understand Moscow at the time. Sure there weren’t black neighborhoods per see but there were many socialist revolutionaries from all over the world of all colors staying and visiting there, including from black African nations like Angola. Moscow was at the center of it. That is what Elizabeth meant.
And yes Moscow did have a jazz scene:
[www.jazz.com]
Moscow would have been an amazing place to live at certain times during the 20th century. Their art scene was second to none. Of course, it didn’t end well for them…
@Jerseyrudy.:
You’re absolutely right. Elizabeth was very young when she went in for KGB officer training. She hadn’t really lived yet at all never mind as a normal Soviet citizen and she hadn’t been in the USSR at all since 1965. In fact I think if she went back to the Soviet Union I don’t think she could live there despite her idealism for the Motherland, not after living so long in the US. Philip was and of course is what, five, six or so years older and actually had a bit of a life before being chosen to join the KGB? At least long enough to have a girl friend while Elizabeth didn’t have a chance to even have a proper first boyfriend? I think she would be in for a culture shock if she went back.
Oh and let me be clear while there were blacks in the Soviet Union at the time going to university and such that doesn’t mean there wasn’t racism. There was; a lot of it and there still is a lot of it.
Here are two links that describe the experiences of two people of what it was like living in Russia today as a black person, and including how it was like back in the early 1980s. Some of it is hard to read in terms of what happens there sometime, but in the second link among the sad things there is also the very nice story about a little town north of Moscow that looked past a person’s color:
[www.england-moscow.com]
[www.npr.org]
Man, supporting characters are just killbait here. Love every storyline this show’s taking. Best on tv.
Last two episodes have been my two favorite by far. This show is really hitting its stride, and it’s thrilling to watch. Gregory was a great character, and Derek Luke was fantastic. Couldn’t believe they’d actually kill him. But what a send-off.
I’m glad Gregory died. I didn’t like him….he was written well, but I just didn’t like him much.
The fact that he went out and attempted to kill a few innocent cops just because he couldn’t tolerate the cold only made his death more satisfying.
Great episode! I love Keri Russell and Philip.
The reason why Gregory went out the way he did is the same reason he turned against his country in the first place. He, as a civil rights activist, likely developed a deep-seated hatred of American authority figures. the opportunity to take out a couple cops (he doesn’t consider them innocent) is his reward for loyal service to the KGB.
This is likely also why you don’t like him. Phillip and Elizabeth are Russian spies, so their quest is understandable, but Gregory was a traitor of your/my country. That’s not to say his reasons aren’t understandable, but for some they might be. Also, if you want to see Phillip and Elizabeth together, Gregory was a major obstacle to that, so there’s that.
LOLOL “innocent cops.” Good one.
1) I don’t need a lesson in why Gregory did what he did…I get it. I just didn’t like him and was glad to see he died.
2) Travis: Seriously? Seriously??? What are you even trying to say with that little smug quip?
Civil rights activists didn’t have a great relationship with cops:
[www.spd.org]
[www.spd.org]
So it’s hard to blame Gregory for wanting to take some “pigs” with him on his way out the door.
I wonder how many defenders of Gregory’s motivations would feel the same thing about members of a right-wing militia. I say this as someone who thought Amador’s death in the previous episode was justified on a karmic level for his abuse of his badge to attempt the arrest of a romantic rival (particularly at a time when he was supposed to be concentrating on an important professional concern – his claim of being a better agent because he was unencumbered is clearly shown to be bullcrap).
Murdering an innocent guy who is just doing his job is not justified no matter your political outlook. Philip & Elizabeth killing the security guard was in their capactity as legitimate agents of their country, whose mission was endangered by their discovery. Gregory was a dead man walking who would not be preserving any cause or protecting his life by his kill – it was an act of pure spite, and not remotely heroic. If he was really only trying to give his life for the cause, he could have got the same reception by firing into the air a few times: regular cops who are just doing their jobs would not be keeping cool and noting that he hadn’t killed anyone yet – once guns were fired, they’d be interested only in putting him down first to keep themselves and their friends alive.
It’s amazing how often the prejudice against police officers is ignored on the part of men like Henry Louis Gates and Rodney King: in both their cases, the lead arresting officer had a history of going above and beyond for minorities (including giving mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, yet each one thought he was justified in being a douchebag because he presumed the worst of them based on their race and job. How does Gregory know that the man he shot was not one such?
I am not keeping it a secret, but The Americans is the best show on television. Martindale, Emmerich , Rhys, Russell even in a calmer episode show Emmy award awards.
If you tape Nashville and watch it after The Americans you get to see ms. Misner in two roles. !
Thanks for pointing this out. Very interesting and I’ve never seen her before, have I?
Another fantastic episode. As great as Stan is, part of the greatness is due to how broken they’ve made him at this point. Between whatever horrible things he did during his previous assignment, his messed up marriage/cheating, and now the murder of someone Nina gave a background to, he’s in serious trouble. As much as I love his performance, I just don’t see them keeping him around deep into the show. And if they do keep him around, I’m not sure how they could maintain the fantastic balance of his struggles they’ve already shown. Looking forward to see where they take it though.
The Americans deserves award recognition. And yet, I have my doubts it will crack the list of Emmy nominees for best dramas. Sheer inertia will probably guarantee we see the same six this year that we saw last year, and FX doesn’t have Emmy magic to begin with. Kerry Russell might get a nomination in a weak Best Actress category.
MORETEARS: I agree. Also, The FX brand doesn’t have the magic of the AMC brand…but honestly I think FX has taken first place in the drama category away from AMC and HBO. AMC is about to lose two of its best shows, while bringing back one of its worst. FX is rolling along with Justified, The Americans, SOA (The “Walking Dead” of FX), and this new show The Bridge looks really interesting.
AMC gets all the credit, but I think FX has overtaken them.
The only thing I watch on HBO is GoT, but maybe other people think that channel is stronger than FX…but it’s hard to make an argument that AMC is still the best drama cable network.
@Jeff, I think Stan will probably be around deep into the show because he may sort of represents an opposing arc to Philip & Elizabeth. He is turning into a cold/hardened character, while Elizabeth & Philip are perhaps becoming more “human” or at least starting to have problems with certain parts of their lives. They provide a nice balance to each other. Still, it’s early and this could go any number of directions.
@KROLIN10, I think it’s hard to de-throne AMC at the moment. They still have Breaking Bad for another half-season (or whatever) and Mad Men is still on for at least another two seasons if you count this one. The Walking Dead, while not my favorite, still draws pretty huge numbers. There is also talk of a “Better Call Saul” spin-off; we’ll see if it happens much less if it works, but that could milk the Breaking Bad crowd for a while, or indefinitely if it ends up being good.
FX? I love The Americans. Justified and SOA have followings, however do not seem as acclaimed as the big three on AMC. FX still does not have the recognition of AMC, and of the shows missing I think only The Americans is really getting the kind of draw to merit this discussion. It does not help that they let Terriers die after horrible marketing, but fortunately aired the whole season. The Bridge? We’ll have to see.
Still, things are looking up for FX, and I do not feel a need to label any channel “the best.” I just like the shows being produced. With some of what’s on (in no particular order) AMC, FX, HBO, Showtime, and some of the other channels (Sundance Channel has some shows & mini-series that look and sound amazing), I am just happy to have these options to discuss in the first place!
-Cheers
Cheers to you too. Sundance Channel’s Top of the Lake is great…albeit really intense and probably couldn’t hold up as a series the way it is structured.
As for this argument…I’m going to break it down and see if FX really is better now that AMC (just my opinion on the subject).
Disregarding audience numbers (which don’t necessarily reflect the value of a show, aka American Idol), and only focusing on quality of the show, the quantity of the shows for each channel, and the immediate prospects each channel is showing for future shows:
AMC: 2 shows about to end, Breaking Bad and Mad Men. Considered two of the best dramas ever (although I think Mad Men is overrated).
FX: 2 shows considered to be 2 of the best dramas on television right now, and have a significant way to go in their lifespan: Justified and The Americans (it’s still too early to know where The Americans will rank, but Justified is probably a top 10 show of the decade, right?)
One show that is highly popular, has a loyal fanbase, but is ridiculed relentlessly on message boards: AMC: The Walking Dead. FX: Sons of Anarchy
Underwhelming/underperforming shows: AMC: Hell On Wheels (slightly panned or liked by critics…can’t figure out if it’s going to be cancelled or not). FX: Wilfred (generally good reviews, small audience, surprised it hasn’t been cancelled)
Mistakes: This is where FX, I think, has done a better job than AMC. AMC: The Killing…and then The Killing Again! It won’t die!
FX: cancelling Terriers. The show never had a chance with that marketing disaster.
But Terriers was a better show by far than The Killing.
Mistake: AMC: Comic Book Men. Kevin Smith…just go away. Please.
FX: not sure…have they made any other mistakes?
Comedy: AMC: comic book men, i guess. Although I would say it’s a tragedy.
FX: Louis CK. I have never watched this show, but people swear he is the greatest comic since Jesus (who was clearly a very funny guy).
Future shows: AMC: The Killing AGain! It won’t freaking die! And that’s about it…right?
FX: The Bridge. Looks promising, but who knows.
I think FX has the greater upside, and AMC seems to have lost some of their magic through the mistakes they’ve made. Not to mention that FX had The Shield, which people love (I just finished episode three and would classify it as one of the dumbest acted shows I’ve ever seen).
I think FX wins.
A few notes/additions:
Breaking Bad: It’s going away. However, there is a possible spin-off for Better Call Saul (or whatever they call it).
Mad Men. Who knows? It’s rumored to end after next year. That is not a given.
Louie. It’s funny, but it’s smart. I think it’s every bit as great as people say, I’m just surprised it found an audience and such widespread critical acclaim. Louis CK is just very poignant and insightful, selling it as an everyman yet doing so in very quirky ways that at times end up very moving. It’s so good.
Comic Book Men. I could not make it through one episode.
Terriers. Massive mistakes made with that amazing show. HOWEVER… Huge props for them letting the whole season air.
Wilfred. Really good show with a likely limited audience. It does some things I find iffy, but overall solid and I still, I enjoy it.
Archer. This is an FX show that is simply amazing. I’m only a few episodes into it (you try watching an adult-only cartoon with kids in your house), but I love it.
So yes, FX has greater upside. I somehow forgot they had Louie and Wilfred, never watched SOA although a friend of mine loves it and it’s got Henry Rollins which, yeah, actually goes some distance with me. AMC just has the pedigree in movies and their original series. That has been diminished a bit by Comic Book Men and there was some other show that sucked and quickly vanished after TWD (maybe reality shows and AMC don’t/shouldn’t mix?). I think The Walking Dead SHOULD be great, but like getting a BMW that is a lemon, it ends up disappointing regularly. I want to love TWD, I like it, but they have managed to screw up several of the characters and made a lot of missteps that I will credit being due to multiple showrunners.
Still, both have great shows, a few mistakes, and the real promise to be places for more great, risk-taking, story-driven shows. As for who “wins?” Beats me! I’m just optimistic there are more great shows that end up calling either of them home that are better than mainstream TV generally gives us. I will grant you FX seems to have the greater upside. With AMC, a lot will depend on what replaces Breaking Bad & Mad Men. And The Bridge looks interesting, it’s just I know virtually nothing about it other than its visuals and implied creepy premise/atmosphere.
-Cheers
I think FX is waxing, while AMC is waning.
FX just has so many good shows, and they keep adding more. The Americans has really wowed me, I had no idea that it would be THIS good. The Bridge looks cool, and I actually liked the first season of The Killing, so if they can learn from their mistakes I think there’s potential there. Their great shows might not be as lofty high art as Mad Men or Breaking Bad, but a show like Justified is just so much fun to watch. And while I like to bag on Sons of Anarchy, it’s still a pretty good show, whereas Walking Dead just sucks.
So yeah, I give the gold star and 100 points to FX. I hope splitting into 2 channels isn’t a mistake for them. Their brand is so strong right now, it seems like it might kill their forward momentum.
I loved, loved, loved Gregory, and now I am sad. At least he got a great sendoff.
Really don’t see how they get a second season out of thisshow. Its been really well done but they’re boxed – you can’t have them eluding their next door neighbor for another 13 episodes – so if they don’t kill off Stan prepare for another Homeland Season 2. Good in spots but a noticeable drop in overall quality and believablity.
I really enjoy the show but I agree that it may struggle in future seasons. FX has just recently got into making miniseries and I think the subject matter of the Americans would have been perfect for a miniseries.
Wouldn’t any show pitched to any network be required to have a master plan? Is it really, “we have stuff for one season” “Sold!” If I were creating and running a show, I would spend a few years just thinking about a full novelistic story I could tell through many seasons, and then within that overarching narrative, while making the show, I would have standalone episodes on topics I just found out about or was interested in.Like novelists spend years writing one book.
Bob mostly producers are very happy to sell a show to air – they may have some vague notions of what paths they want to follow but the “show bible” is hardly set in stone. Look at 24 – they had an initial pickup of 13 episodes in season one and S01E13 would have made a decent stopping point. They got a pickup for the back 11 early enough to continue story lines but they had no way of knowing then that they had to come up with 6 more seasons of plots.
I’m just saying that the potential is there to run into some serious problems in season 2 – just like Homeland experienced last fall. It’s going to get ridiculous if they keep staying one step ahead of the neighbor. An easy way to do that is kill Stan and possibly Granny. In fact that would work well – have Stan stumble upon Granny tail her and then he sees the next door neighbors. Shootout ensues – Stan and Granny are dead in the final episode of Season 1. Agent John Boy and friends search for the killers in Season 2. Speaking of John Boy this is the best role he has had in decades and he is just working it – definitely deserves an Emmy nod.
Of course i think Homeland Season 2 would have been better if Brody had exploded at the end of Season 1 so take my musings at that value.
I’m glad you have the ability to see the future!
Post a comment…
Fortunately, it is from the writer’s imagination that the 2nd season will come, so it’s not necessary for any of us to see it now. Any fan of Justified would probably tell you their favorite season is still S2, even after a very strong S4 . This show’s writers have done an excellent job so far. I trust them & FX to continue this excellence into S2.
@Matt from Raliegh: Thanks for the info! Being an avid TV watcher, I kind of new it. I guess there are advantages to this kind of make-it-up-as-you-go-along way, and TV has produced some great art that way, but I do like the novelistic approach too. Actually, novels too are made up as they go along, with hardly bad results. I guess when there’s a good story with a good person or people behind it, serendipity happens.
I haven’t seen it. Thanks for spoiling Homeland, jerk. JK! If I ever get around to watching it, I’ll just stick with season 1.
@Krolin10: I’m way more than a gorgeous face. I can also stimulate with my mind any part of the human body.
BOB7…I don’t know what this means…but my comment was a comment to the original post, not your comment.
@Krolin10: Oh, sorry, I thought that was directed at me for writing that TV shows should plan before airing. As for the comment, it was a bawdy joke, just because I was in the mood for one.
I don’t think they need to kill off Stan. Think about how much great TV we’d have missed if Hank Schrader had been taken out by the twins.
I just think they need to cool it on Stan investigating the Jennings’ specific actions. It would be cheesy if he was always on their tail, so if they pull back a little and just have him be hunting KGB in general, he can be our eyes into the FBI side of the story for years to come.
Breaking Bad has done it effectively for 4.5 seasons, and Walt and Hank are a lot closer than Stan will ever be to his neighbors.
I was left bawling like a baby. Wonderful show. Great actors. Fantastic writing.
You know all the praise that Homeland gets? Well, this is the show that actually deserves it. Great acting, pacing, plotting, etc etc. A minor quibble with the ring, as it didn’t seem realistic that a chop shop guy would find it when agents sweeping the car couldn’t (and then feds find it at a pawn shop?). But whatever, this show is awesome
Didn’t the chop shop guy find the ring before the feds even knew about the car?
I don’t think KGB agents swept the car…I think it was Gregory’s crew and they weren’t very careful.
Kronicfatigue:
Gregory and his gang aren’t professional KGB Officers. This is another case in which nomenclature misleads people.
The KGB call the people they recruit overseas “Agents”, BUT they aren’t part of the KGB but are resources, contacts, they aren’t professionals.
The CIA and FBI calls people like this “Assets” while the professionals actually part of the CIA or FBI are called “Officers” or “Agents”. Nina for example is an FBI “Asset”.
If roles were reversed and Nina was American working for the KGB in the American Embassy in Moscow doing EXACTLY the same thing now but for a KGB version of Stan then she would be called by the KGB an “Agent” even if she doesn’t have a stitch of professional training.
That said Gregory’s men aren’t going to thoroughly search the trunk to see if Amador did that little trick to help lead the FBI to them. They were supposed to get rid of the car and did by giving it to the scrap yard, that’s all.
Also one could blame Philip for not searching the trunk as well since if anyone should know better…
Thanks Hunter, that was really helpful and informative, both in terms of this particular incident, and then going forward as new characters are introduced
I didn’t feel comfortable using agents in my original post but couldn’t think of an alternative
The one implausibility that Elizabeth and Grannie never dealt with: How many people of African descent lived in the USSR, and how in the hell wouldn’t Gregory stick out like a sore thumb, being an African American English-only speaker with no plausible cover story? And, someone who arrives hot on the heels of an international murder indictment? And if Russians had a problem with Jews, even after the Holocaust (yes, I know it’s more that they had a religion than that religion, but still….), how in the hell would they consider blacks of any heritage as Russians — even spy heroes?
He truly had a better chance blending in by living in Compton — and a hell of a better chance surviving any dragnet, considering how the Crips and Bloods were armed — than he did on a Moscow street. However convenient his decision was for Phillip and Elizabeth, Gregory was acting rationally when he chose suicide by cop, since the long-term alternative was suicide by CIA agent, in retaliation for the spying operation he was connected to, and the subsequent embarrassment of the US.
In fact, it would be perfect for any agency wanting to please the Great Communicator to send their best assassins to lynch him on a Moscow street, just so Gregory, at the end, wouldn’t forget his place as a Negro, and to send a message to any other gangs providing aid and comfort to the enemy. And, with Stan’s previous assignment, you think he wouldn’t jump on the chance of sending that message himself? By the 1980s, no one cared about showing America as more civilized by treating minorities better.
Gregory, if he had believed the Soviets would keep their word — and, as with that wife he helped dispatch to the next life, why would he? — would have risked a death without meaning, either by Soviet or American hands. Now, even as a drug-dealing miscegenationist traitor, he becomes a potent a martyr as Mumia Abu Jamal, with just as much chewy ambiguity, for both sides.
Yes, he made a fascinating choice… but he’s still a Magic Negro. Too convenient, too handy, not enough time to see his inner life in contrast to P$E’s goals, alas….
The 1985 movie “White Nights” dealt with the issue of a black ex-pat in the USSR. Keep in mind that that was before the wall had come down, which was in 1989. The movie starred Mikhail Baryshnikov as a Russian ballet dancer who defected to the US, Gregory Hines as an American who defected to the USSR, and Isabella Rossellini as Hines’ Russian wife. Baryshnikov is flying to Japan to dance when his plane crash-lands in Siberia. Hines realized his mistake too late and is a bitter drunk when he is assigned to babysit Baryshnikov.
The movie is really very good if for no other reason than lots of dancing by Baryshnikov & Hines, both accomplished dancers, and for the soundtrack.
In this video, about the making of the movie, Isabella Rossellini talks about racism & the USSR (3:17):
“We assumed that because the ideal of Communism is that everybody is equal, we didn’t think [the USSR] had racism. Now we know, now that the wall has come down, they have a tremendous problem with racism.”
[www.youtube.com]
…
Cgeye:
There were black socialist from African countries and America living in Moscow mostly going to university at the time so he would’ve have been alone. And no if you think the FBI wouldn’t have found Gregory in Compton then you are as mistaken as he was.
And “miscegenationist”? What does that have to do with anything? Is that significant to you?
OK, I may have missed something but if the FBI had Curtis’ mugshot all along, surely they could have raided his house sooner? Stan clearly acknowledged that he recognized Curtis from the earlier episode so why would they not have checked the book back then?
Great episode by the way, just a small thing and I’m probably being stupid and it probably has a simple explanation.
Maybe he did check mugshots–but from Philly, since that is where he saw Curtis. No reason to think the guy had gone there from DC.
I thought it pretty amazing that he remembered what the man in Philly looked like well enough to recognize his mug shot weeks or months later. But hey, it’s Stan, and he’s The Man.
Stan wouldn’t have gone through local drug dealer mugshots – he’s looking for spies.
My issue with this episode is a small one too – was Greg based out of Philly. Why would his crew be in the DC area? How did he pop down from Philly so quickly for the morning meeting with Elizabeth in that bar?
Matt, I thought they were all based in DC and went up to Philly for that operation. Or Greg had people in Philly he could call in for occasional jobs. Greg lives in DC for sure–that came up last night when he was comparing Moscow to DC.
Yeah I think Che is right. They are all based in DC, and went up to Philly for that specific op. So Stan would have had no reason to check the local mugshots if he thought the guy he saw was based in Philly rather than DC. That explains it I think.
@Chrispepper:
He never had Curtis’s mugshot or yes he would’ve questioned him before. What happened is that Stan recognized him from the chase he had in the housing project in Philadelphia. When the corrupt junk yard manager turned to the page in the mug book and picked Curtis’s face out Stan had an “I know him!” moment, but before that he never knew who he was, just the face.
@Chrispepper:
He never had Curtis’s mugshot or yes he would’ve questioned him before. What happened is that Stan recognized him from the chase he had in the housing project in Philadelphia. When the corrupt junk yard manager turned to the page in the mug book and picked Curtis’s face out Stan had an “I know him!” moment, but before that he never knew who he was, just the face.
Keri Russell is so unbelievable as a Russian spy! The 90-pounder beating the crap out of thugs!! Pul-leze! She looks like she’s actually playing Felicity again in high school.
I disagree. I think she is doing great work. I don’t notice her small frame much because she comes across as being so damaged and psychotic. (someone on here didn’t like that I used the word psychotic in reference to Elizabeth, but for the lack of a better definition of someone who kills people without remorse and comes from an emotionally vacuous and abuse background…I’m not sure what else to call her).
@Krolin10:
But that’s just it, she *doesn’t* kill people without remorse. Now I will say she still has anger issues from the rape that still hasn’t been resolved totally despite the death of her rapist. Claudia’s face partly paid the price for it; the Motherland in a way betraying her twice despite her fierce loyalty, first physically by the then KGB Captain when she was a cadet and again, by the higher ups who ordered Claudia to torture them on their mole hunt, but that is still far from being a psychopathic remorseless killer.
She feels remorse over what she has to do but she knows it is part of her job. Sometimes there is no choice like when she killed the neighborhood security guard that was about to call the police when they were caught staking out Caspar Weinberger’s house; sometimes she is ordered to by The Centre like when she killed Adam to SDI engineer; or both she and Philip would’ve done if the (presumably) East German assassin was uncooperative and didn’t have a bomb; or again with no choice when Amador had to die she told Philip not to use the gun but give him morphine overdose (this of course seconds before Philip discovered that Amador already had passed on), but neither her or Philip are cold to it.
Often after a job they sit in silence contemplating what they did especially if an innocent person-someone not involved in espionage in some way-got hurt or killed, like the maid and her son or Robert’s wife knowing that Claudia wasn’t going to ship her to Cuba, with her standing there looking haunted as she watched the van recede into the darkness. Psychopaths don’t do that, they just know that things like that happen on the job and they both lament it, often saying that.
this wasn’t a review, this was a lazy synopsis. This show is too good, turn the review over to someone else.
sigh…Alan doesn’t need defending, but could you just leave? Go somewhere else and read a “good review”. I swear some of you guys that come on this review site are just the most pompous, annoying humans I’ve ever (not) met.
Krolin10 go away, you are even more annoying than a herpes sore. so irritating!
Outstanding episode. This show keeps getting better recently.
I hope Alan will do longer reviews of the Americans in the future. If it weren’t for his initial review, I don’t think I would have given it a try.
Pretty cool Mad Men fake Facebook posts for the first episode. People have a lot of time on their hands apparently. [www.happyplace.com]
Oops sorry worng recap.
I’m glad you mis-posted. That’s hilarious.
I was sad to see Gregory go down that way. It was such a great idea of using the recruitment of civil rights activists – I am wondering if the KGB will use this sort of network again on the show. It’s a pity if they don’t. And, you know when you have a conversation with Grannie – that usually isn’t good.
For me, it’s past time that they showed us Stan’s backstory- I’ve been asking for it since the show started. Maybe next week? I hope so. I am weary of the Stan-story-arc but will be happy if they explain all soon. He seems to be increasingly isolated and lying to everyone – except Phillip. And he won’t tell him vital secrets. Seems he had no choice but to lie to Nina about Vlad because he went all trigger-happy on him last week. But her attachment to her murdered friend just might get her killed off. It doesn’t seem that it would be too hard for her to find out about Phillip and Elizabeth once she got into some serious snooping at work. As a professional liar, I’m sure she will see through Stan’s lies soon and I’m guessing that won’t be pretty.
Ellen M.
It is unlikely that Nina is gong to do any snooping. She is not a KGB officer but just a secretary who smuggled western consumer goods and currency back to the USSR that Stan blackmailed. She is not a professional liar in terms of espionage so I don’t think she will be doing any investigating on her own to find out who killed Vladimir. It is unlikely she would even can find out who took Amador since not even Arkady knows who are the KGB officers in America due to operational compartmentalization.
@Ellen M.:
It is unlikely that Nina is gong to do any snooping. She is not a KGB officer but just a secretary who smuggled western consumer goods and currency back to the USSR that Stan blackmailed. She is not a professional liar in terms of espionage so I don’t think she will be doing any investigating on her own to find out who killed Vladimir. It is unlikely she would even can find out who took Amador since not even Arkady knows who are the KGB officers in America due to operational compartmentalization.
As for seeing through Stan’s lies I don’t see how she could right now No one but Stan and a few FBI knows what Stan did. Not even Philip who thinks Stan was depressed over losing his partner. Unless Stan says something stupid like we took out on of theirs” which I was afraid he was going to do when he went to Philip’s motel room (which must have been déjà vu since he and Elizabeth first stayed in a motel room when they first came over in ’65) but he didn’t thankfully, she is in no position to know. What could happen is that somehow Martha finds out it was Stan and during pillow talk blab his name to “Clark”, Philip reports it and somehow Stan’s name for some reason is blabbed in the Embassy and Nina hears about it. If so what is she going to do about it?
I absolutely want to see Stan’s KKK involvement. That seems like it could be awesome t.v.
Seems like the show is at a crossroads now. If it wants to go the 24/Homeland Season 2 route then Gregory is not really dead and the FBI just released that information so they can integrate with impunity. Or it can go the Homeland Season 1/Americans thus far route and have him really be dead and deal with the fall out of that. Crossing my fingers.
He’s definitely dead.
Gregory’s dead. Stan was looking at his death picture at the very end.
I missed that. That’s god. I was hoping that would be the case.
*good
I don’t think there is much to worry about involving Gregory’s death. They made it pretty clear he died. As for a crossroads…this show is doing a good job with these little “mini-arcs” within the framework of the show. I don’t see why this can’t be the case for season 2.
Shouldn’t the overall arc be whether they get caught or survived the downfall of the U.S.S.R. and are given amnesty (or some such plot)? The individual seasons don’t need to answer that question…the show could run on smaller arcs like Justified does.
I know the season isn’t over yet… but The Americans should pull a Wire like move in season 2. AKA switch it up, pursue another story line but keep the big players involved (which should be easier since it’s really just Phillip, Elizabeth and Stan).
Enjoyed last nights episode, but thought it was one of the weaker one’s overall. Sad to see Gregory go this early in the series.
As amazing as Noah Emmerich has been as Stan, this episode seemed just slightly heavy-handed with him handling the aftermath of shooting Vlad, at least with Nina. The scene with Philip was amazing.
What I found most compelling for whatever reason was the interaction between Elizabeth and Philip. The tension worked for me, mainly in the kitchen scene and the car scene with Claudia. In the kitchen scene, I just enjoyed how they took digs and how Philip’s line about not having to ask to see his kids and their overall tension. It seems inevitable they will get back together, however it is nice that what is a major falling out between them has some gravitas. I also appreciated the car scene how Philip acted very human. It was not pretty, however him telling Claudia he was suspicious of Gregory undermined Elizabeth’s attempts to save her lover. It just felt real, how a jilted husband would act after finding out his had said the same things about him to his superiors and kicked him out of the house in what is the prelude to a divorce. It seemed a bit more subtle in some ways than Stan dealing with the aftermath of last week’s episode (although I have to ask, what could really compare to that so immediately afterward?).
Ironically, Gregory was everything he claimed he was, and in many ways likely a better match for Elizabeth. I realize people are commenting how he’s yet another minority-who-died on a show with a lot of white people as leads. That said, I thought Gregory was one of the most fully-realized characters in his own piece of the world in The Americans. The way it was handled, I personally find it hard to find fault with it. As an industry-wide trend? Sure. In this show? I cannot say I have a problem with it. Great job by Derek Luke regardless. I really hope to see more of him. His character was probably one of the flat-out coolest on the show in his own way. Maybe THE coolest, except I did not get to see him armbar anybody or take out two guys with a folder or whatnot, so props to Philip in that regard.
-Cheers
I just want to know WHO sang the version of To Love Somebody in the last episode. I can’t find it and I NEED it. Thanks.
Roberta Flack: [www.youtube.com]
Please tell me who sang the version of To Love Somebody in the last episode.
Didn’t Alan say it was Roberta Flack?
I love this show, and this was an incredible episode, but I think they really wasted Derek Luke. He was so good every time he appeared onscreen, I had hoped he would be around for awhile.
Also, as much as I hate to admit it, have to agree with you on Thomas. Took me a bit to take him seriously, but he’s really in it now. And this is coming from someone who will never forgive him for his take on Stuttering Bill in IT.
I feel that the show is heading for troubled waters with no rescue in sight. The weakest link in the show is the relationship between Philip and Elizabeth. They have almost no chemistry (compare to his former girlfriend), and Keri Russell is a stretch for this role. Sexual/romantic tension, as well as a longing for one another in spite of their estrangement, is missing from their interactions. The relationship is the backbone of this show, and it is very weak.
The actor who plays Stan is excellent, and Rhys is quite good, but Keri Russell has been miscast. In addition, there is the ridiculous amount of time that they are away from their home and children at night, while performing their KGB duties. Who, even spies, would leave their kids on their own night after night.
“The Americans” could be a much better series, but it needs some work to save itself from unappealing primary characters and ridiculous parenting.
I couldn’t disagree with you more about “the weakest link” and your comments on Keri Russell.
I hope you find a better show to watch, because it sounds like you are going to be really disappointed in this one.
There’s a reason Elizabeth and Philip have so little chemistry: They were paired off in an arranged marriage by their KGB handlers.
I think Keri Russell is excellent in this role.
IMKITTY: There are lots of reasons that Elizabeth and Philip have so little chemistry, including the one that you mention. However, this is a fictional vehicle, and if the series is to survive, there needs to be a viable relationship between the two leads that keeps the viewers coming back. As of now, there is almost none.
Krolin10: I have watched this show from the beginning, and I have enjoyed parts of it. However, the main plot is the relationship between Philip and Elizabeth. A series can’t survive with only sub plots week after week. This show started off with a very interesting premise, but, they derailed it when they failed to building on a meaningful relationship between Philip and Elizabeth. And by “meaningful,” I mean that they need to have a tension between them that is based on romantic longing and love, no matter how deep it is buried in the debris of spying, murder, and extramarital sexual activity. It’s just not there.
Jane: I don’t think the show has “derailed” at all, even with Elizabeth’s & Philip’s separation. In fact I think it adds another layer. The show is not based upon their marital relationship; the show is based on espionage. You may not find THE AMERICANS interesting now that they’re separated, but I’m hooked.
IMKITTY: The separation has nothing to do with my becoming disenchanted with the show. In fact, it could actually enhance the chemistry between them, if there was any. And the relationship is primary to the plot, and the espionage should revolve around that, not visa versa, or in time,the show will become a series of meaningless espionage activities.
Whatever. We don’t agree. I love the show and you think it can be better.
@Jane, the relationship does not exist. At least not as you see it. There never WAS a relationship, and now they are trying to build one pretty much from scratch and on the ashes of a lie. It’s like The Office, in a tangential way. You could say the heart of The Office is about Jim & Pam (or I believe Tim & Dawn in the U.K. version, it’s been a while) becoming a couple. However, initially there was nothing.
With The Americans, it seems to be at least to an extent about Philip & Elizabeth trying to create something real after a couple decades of faking everything. They are pretend married and Elizabeth only started having feelings AFTER Philip killed the KGB agent who he just then found out had raped her. To me, the backbone of the show is what develops after that.
So you say there is no chemistry between them. I am saying there are a lot of deep-seeded and buried mixed-emotions between them. The chemistry is there, however it’s occluded (and rightfully so) by them being together as a job, having kids, each having separate lovers, not knowing each other as they are beneath the facade, and these new-found emotions from Philip apparently having some feelings for a while while Elizabeth just starting to have them for Philip yet them being compounded by everything else I just mentioned. So it does not matter to me if the relationship resolves into a normal relationship or spins some other way ala. Mad Men and they have some different sort of relationship as exes (forever or for a while). The espionage stuff and the interactions between the characters is pretty incredible in its own right. While I am interested in Elizabeth & Philip, I do not need them to turn into some happily-ever-after Disney princess story to still enjoy the show. If they realize they do love each other and stick together, which I fully expect will happen, then great. If they break up and have this complicated anti-Hollywood relationship as an estranged/divorced couple, then great. All I really care about is that they do a decent job with it.
Regardless, the show will still be interesting to me as long as they maintain the quality they have had thus far.
-Cheers
You misunderstand…I don’t want them to “live happily ever after.” They don’t even have to be together as husband and wife. I just want some chemistry that keeps the viewers coming back. Some actors and actresses have it together, and some don’t. It makes all the difference in a production. These two don’t have it, and the ratings and viewers are dropping. That is why–and that is all…
@Jane, if you do not think there is chemistry, I do not know what to tell you. I find it compelling and think this show gives a pretty compelling portrayal of the chemistry that would exist under the circumstances. I also found it pretty believable how they reacted to the situations. To me, the characters are compelling and have just fine chemistry, especially for the situations they are portraying.
I find their chemistry fine, however I am also looking for (and seeing) a different sort of “chemistry” than I think you are. I think I see what you are getting at, however their interactions pretty much play out how I would expect, and the chemistry you are describing as lacking I see as being displayed just fine at times like after Philip killed the KGB guy. Not the same chemistry as, say, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, however to me right now it should be kind of stunted and fumbling by design. To me it would be telling to see how that develops.
I really think IMKITTY is right; we are just coming away with different impressions of the show, as well as the chemistry between the actors and how that is coming across on-screen, and that is fine.
-Cheers
The Americans is one of those deeply layered shows that keeps getting better and better. I am, however, disappointed that they have Elizabeth and Phillip going off the rails so early on, but that’s another issue.
Gregory was an absolutely fascinating character. It makes sense that the KGB would infiltrate civil rights and women’s rights movements. Ultimately, in theory, that’s what Communism was about – equality for all. (It clearly didn’t pan out that way). Like Sepinwall says, I was also moved by the fact that Gregory couldn’t just “chuck it all” and move to Moscow. He might have been fighting for Mother Russia, but he is still an American at heart.
Derek Luke is fantastic – I really hope this role leads to bigger things for him.
Finally, Moscow is not the barren wasteland most people think it is. My parents went to medical school in Moscow in the 60s and early 70s, along with other students from countries all over the world. They always say the scene was vibrant, multi-ethnic and culturally sophisticated. If Gregory had decided to opt for Moscow, he might have actually enjoyed it.
Hands down, the Americans is my favorite breakout show this year.
I was one that got screwed last week and was thoroughly confused – finally got it figured out, thanks to the internet. Last scene this week, with Roberta Flack singing, is one if the best of any television show I’ve seen.
When Margo Martindale said to Derek Luke’s character that they should sit down at the table, I was waiting for her to offer him a glass of bootleg, Harlan County “Apple Pie” moonshine.
I want to offer my take on that last scene. It’s not one I’m hearing anyone else saying.
Let’s look at Philip’s action there. In yielding to Elizabeth’s emotional request that he not kill Gregory, he is:
1. defying a direct order from Moscow
2. chancing that Gregory will make a run for it, be caught, and give up his name under interrogation (he’s already told Grandma that he doesn’t share Elizabeth’s confidence in the guy)
3. Granting mercy to the guy who cheated on him with Elizabeth for many years (and who he’d probably love to shoot).
I see this is an astounding gesture of love to Elizabeth. And she seemed to be pretty darned knocked out by it. It’s way more effective a display of love – well, spy love, anyway – than taking out the rapey KGB colonel in the garage a few episodes back.
And that, I think, is the meaning of “To Love Somebody” playing over that scene. How’d you all miss this? Did you think that it was about Elizabeth’s lover for Gregory? The scene wasn’t about Gregory, or even Elizabeth. It was about Philip, and why he did the thing he just did.
I don’t see why the song can’t be representative of all three of them, not only Philip’s love for Elizabeth, but her love for Gregory and Gregory’s love for Elizabeth. That was theme of the episode and Roberta Flack’s song covered them. The very last scene was Elizabeth watching the news report of Gregory’s shootout with the police with the song playing in the background with her keeping her mask on in front of the kids so I think that is evidence that the song was meant for Gregory and Elizabeth as well.
And lets not forget as the song played Nina was shown with other Soviet Embassy staff and KGB escorting Vladimir’s body. I don’t know if she loved Vladimir romantically but she clearly cared deeply for him.
Oh and I think another thing that I believe was missed in that scene: Yes Philip did defy orders from Moscow, but in a way that is, if not actively expected, in no real surprise. What was the big thing was Elizabeth’s defying Moscow’s orders in her desire to let Gregory do what he said he was going to do because she trusted him. She put someone before her loyalty to Moscow before this I would’ve said her kids were the only ones that she would’ve done that for.
I don’t think Elizabeth and Gregory cheated on Philip at all, even if Philip may look at it that way. Elizabeth had made it clear in the time before the pilot it wasn’t a real marriage even if Philip wanted it to be, just a cover, so she was under no obligation of emotional faithfulness to Philip.
Oh, that’s when that happened. The DVR glitch. When they ran the “previous on’s” I thought maybe I’d missed an episode. Forgot this had been cut off.
He wouldn’t have really been sent to Moscow. He was going to be killed, it was just a question of when and how. Not sure if anyone other than Granny knew that tho.
Gregory would’ve really been sent to Moscow for being a loyal follower. I know why you think they would’ve killed Gregory because they lied to Robert’s wife and killed her but that was because she didn’t serve the cause. She was just baggage not worth the trouble and risk to relocate. Gregory could be used as a symbol that you would be rewarded for serving the cause.
And it wouldn’t make sense to give him a choice of leaving for Moscow or dying if the only real option was to be killed anyway. Just have Philip or some other officer put a bullet in his head.
Stan arriving with the beers to the motel made me chuckle remembering Emmerich doing the same in The Truman Show.
Great episode. Solid writing
Roberta Flack’s cover of The Bee Gees “to Love Somebody” was the perfect pick.
If Gregory was so into the cause, wouldn’t that mean he loved Russia. So I just can’t wrap my head around why he would choose death over at least trying a new please, even a new adventure, to at least see what it was like and if he liked it there. This part of the plot just felt “off” and untrue to me, kind of like watching a bad movie, and playing with the viewer’s emotions. Still processing, but that is what I am thinking after just watching the episode.
I meant “a new place.” Posting while too sleepy. :)
who sang the song you dont know what its like to love somebody of episode 10 of The Americans?
Who sang the song You don’t know what its like to love somebody on episode 10 of The Americans?