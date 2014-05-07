Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Stealth’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as the FBI has its own comic books…
Midway through “Stealth,” Paige announces that she feels like a prisoner in her own house, and though there are only two characters in the episode who are being physically held someplace against their will – Anton as a kept man of the KGB, Kate tied up in her apartment by Andrew Larrick – there are an awful lot of characters who are feeling like prisoners of circumstances, and/or like they're on the verge of winding up like Kate or Anton.
Leaving aside Philip and Elizabeth's usual complicated feelings about their situation – which are, other than a lot of discussion about whether to let Paige go to church camp, mostly placed on hold this week to focus on the supporting cast and moving the plot along – there's an awful lot of physical and emotional confinement going on here. Kate gets bound and gagged by Larrick, then murdered when it becomes clear she's not going to give up any more information on her prized assets. Anton remains miserable being separated from his son, even though Vasili has given him a non-awful home and supplied him with attractive sexual partners. As part of the mission to deliver Stealth technology to the Soviets, Philip befriends John, an aeronautics engineer trapped in a body and mind that's slowly shutting down due to cancer he believes was caused by work on Stealth. Emmet and Leeanne's son Jared is trapped in this strange and tragic circumstance that he doesn't fully understand – though perhaps we don't fully understand it, either, give his lunch meeting with an undisguised Kate. And after masterfully playing one or both of Oleg and Stan all season, Nina starts to feel the walls closing in when Oleg reveals to her that she'll be sent back to Moscow for trial (where the best outcome would be a life sentence in a Siberian gulag) if they fail to turn Stan into a full-fledged double agent.
Let's start with Nina, because her role has been one of the most fascinating parts of this season. Most of what we've seen, this year and late last, suggests she is 100% back on Mother Russia's side, is sincerely manipulating Stan as vengeance for Vlad and redemption for her own earlier crimes, and even that her feelings for Oleg are real. But the way the character is written, and the way Annet
Mahendru plays her, there's always at least a 5% level of ambiguity to it all – that, at a minimum, Nina does still have feelings for Stan, even as she's ensnaring him in Arkady and Oleg's trap, but also with the possibility that she is trying to keep her options open in case her needs change – as they so clearly have here. It's telling that Oleg – who once upon a time seemed the slick hustler who kept himself above everyone else in the game – is so shattered by the news of Nina's treason, and that he would go so far as to both reveal what Arkady told him in confidence(*) and warn her to run. Costa Ronin's been sneaky-good in this role, and was great in the first chance he had to show vulnerability rather than smirking superiority.
(*) It's entirely possible that Arkady, who has his own very warm (but more paternal) feelings for Nina, desired this exact response from Oleg, but it seemed more that he was telling him in the event Oleg could use his family connections to ease Nina's sentence if the worst-case scenario materialized.
And it's really hard to say how Stan will react if/when Nina tries to turn him. He's not in a good way right now, between the crumbling of his marriage, his guilt over the collateral damage of murdering Vlad, and his ambivalence over being called a hero for killing Bruce Dameran. I have a feeling he's more likely to choose suicide or prison over treason, but he's just rattled and lost enough that it really could go in any direction, up to and including violence against Nina the moment she tells him what's really been happening.
This episode already provides us with a large man violently subduing, then murdering, a smaller woman, as Larrick takes over Kate's apartment and figures out how to decode messages from the Centre using her notebook. Kate didn't make a huge impression as anything other than the polar opposite of Claudia (and I wonder how this whole story would have played out were it not for Margo Martindale's day job), so the impact of her death mainly comes from getting another example of the threat Larrick poses to Philip and Elizabeth (or, worse, to Paige and Henry), and from continuing the mystery of Emmett and Leanne's murder. Why was Kate meeting with Jared? Why was she doing it without any attempt to conceal her identity? What exactly does Jared know, and why was Kate's dying message to Philip and Elizabeth a request to get Jared out of his present circumstances? We still don't really know who killed Jared's parents, or why, and there's not a lot of season to wrap that up while also dealing with the many other threads, but the trail is intriguing.
And back to Paige, I remain impressed with how well the show has managed to integrate her (and, to a much lesser extent, Henry) this season. In general, this kind of show does not do well by the offspring of its adult characters, since their stories can feel, at best, like a distraction from what the show's really about. But in the case of “The Americans,” the family drama is fundamentally baked into the concept, it provides frequent tension both personally and professionally for Philip (who has made clear that he would choose his kids over the cause) and Elizabeth (who is more of a true believer), and the battle of Soviet and US ideologies makes a story as innocuous as Paige's interest in church become something much thornier and more interesting. So here, we understand where Elizabeth is coming from in her fear of religious indoctrination, even as Philip seems to recognize that they're doing more harm than good by making church into a forbidden thing for their daughter. Paige has no idea what's really driving her parents' opposition, but she accidentally stumbles upon an angle that helps bridge the gap between them: her church's activism against nuclear weapons.
It's not a permanent release from the ideological prison she finds herself in, but at least it's a furlough. Whether anyone else – anyone still living, that is – can escape their current horrible circumstances remains to be seen over the season's last two episodes. I don't expect them to be dull.
Some other thoughts:
* Tonight's creative credits read like a Best of the '80s selection: script by “St. Elsewhere” co-creator Joshua Brand, direction by “Hill Street Blues” veteran Gregory Hoblit. (And in case you missed it, I wrote a thing about the “Hill Street Blues” DVD last week.)
* Boy, was Zeljko Ivanek wonderful at conveying just how lost and empty and confused John has become due to the cancer. Some of that is excellent work by the costume and makeup people, but that dead look in his eyes is all performance. He's had recent experience playing a cancer victim on “Banshee” (a show pitched in a very different frequency to this one), and won an Emmy in 2008 for his last FX gig, playing Ray Fiske on “Damages.” A great character actor whom the business doesn't always know how to use properly (see “The Mob Doctor”), but he was amazing tonight.
* We've reached this place in television where snapping an opponents' neck is treated as this thing that not only every killer can do, but do with relative ease. Larrick is the kind of guy who would have that training, and I appreciated that at least it was presented as something that required some real physical effort, despite the size/strength differential between him and Kate.
What did everybody else think?
Wanted to say – some of the subtitles in this ep are really off. Eg. Arkadyi doesn’t claim to be fond of Nina. Rather, he respects her as a human being.
I assume the way it’s written is that the subtitles come first and then someone else translates them into Russian for the actors.
Agree – since the script is being written (almost certainly) in English, I would trust the subtitles over the spoken Russian to accurately reflect the writers’ intent.
I wouldn’t trust the subtitles that much – they can be abusive in certain instances. Like when Arakdyi actually says “Romance in the Western spirit” or something to that extent, the subtitles break up his words into multiple sentences. “Very cosmopolitan.” That’s not what he says at all.
I don’t know how the scripts on the show are written, but the Russian-speaking cast should get Russian-version scripts for their scenes.
Translation is an odd thing… even though there can be literal translations from one language to another, the words don’t always have the same subtext. You seem to know Russian pretty well so I’m not trying to school you here, but while cosmopolitan in English literally means “worldly”, it has a connotation in America of “indulgent” – perhaps the Russian equivalent “kosmopoliticheskiy” doesn’t have that same connotation in Russian (this may not at all be true, but just as an example). Language is very relative to culture, after all. If his literal words are “Romance in the Western spirit”, it would appear to me he’s mocking Americans as being indulgent in that regard, which is much better conveyed to us as Americans by the phrase “very cosmopolitan”.
Don’t get so worked up about it.
Just found this blog, and I salute Mr. Sepinwall for his keen perception. If I may ask something off topic, what was up with Paige asking her dad Henry, 2 episodes back, whether he knew the difference in a lie and the truth? This happened during the violent argument over the youth group. I can’t believe the writers just let that lie there, other than to torment me. Does Paige know something is up or not? She’s too bold to not confront Elizabeth and Henry with any real suspicion. And if she does not have suspicions, why did she say that? Again, a great recap. Thanks.
That’s a good question. I think Paige’s ‘spidey sense’, if you will forgive the anachronism, has been obvious since the end of the first season, when we see her looking suspiciously at Elizabeth emerging from the laundry room late at night. When Elizabeth is recovering from the gunshot wound in the last episode, Paige is seen looking around the same laundry room, as though she feels something is being hidden from her. So yes, I think she does feel her parents are dishonest on some level.
Phillip wanted to apologize to Paige and Elizabeth told him not to and E to Phillip that she made Paige clean fridge and mop, or something like that. E feels Paige has it too easy so she’s not interested in soothing her feelings. E wants to toughen up her daughter and prepare her for life.
No, neither Paige nor Henry have any inkling that their parents are KGB operatives. Paige was, as Athabasca said suspicious that her parents aren’t being honest about *something* but at most she thinks one or both of them was having an affair as she mentioned to Kelly on the bus to Pennsylvania when she went to see her mysterious aunt who she didn’t hear much about before and to see if she really existed. She still is suspicious in the back of her mind, but her parents as spies? No way (unless Kate or Claudia are meeting the kids behind Elizabeth’s and Philips’s back that is LOL! That was a “WTF?” moment when we saw a disguise less Kate meeting with Jared!) .
@Athabsasca:
“Spidey sense” is by no means anachronistic in 1982. Spiderman, IIRC was created in 1963 IIRC, definitely the early to mid sixties, and the term “spidey sense tingling” is almost as old if not created with Spiderman. :-)
Is it possible Paige suspects something is up, but only involving Elizabeth, not Phillip?
In that context of the conversation Paige’s line was just a way of saying that Philip was accusing her of lying when she wasn’t. But she also has suspected for a while that they have secrets and are lying. She has no idea they’re Soviet spies. She’d probably think that was crazy.
Paige was suspicious – though probably not of her parents being spies but something more normal and regular, like having an affair or just hiding something – hence her earlier snooping in the laundry room and walking in while they’re having sex and got an eyeful of dad butt, but I thought that was mostly laid to rest when Paige visited her ‘aunt’ and got some confirmation, she did seem mostly convinced.
So mostly I kind of feel like she is acting like a regular teenager, in terms of arguing with parents and stuff. The remark about lies and truths only seems more pointed because of the underlying fact that they have been lying to the children all their lives.
“[Kate gets] murdered when it becomes clear she’s not going to give up any more information on her prized assets.” Why do you say “more” information? I’m really confused about this. I at first thought Larrick was referring to Emmet and Leanne (Jared’s parents) when he demanded to know who had killed “his friends.” Now I think not. What motive would the commies have had to kill them or Larrick to think that they had? They were working on Stealth. So I think the CIA or someone in the DOD is the more likely suspect there. So Larrick must have been referring to some of his own dead but un-named American buddies in the spy biz. Am I right? Thanks. Great recap too.
His friends were at the training camp in “Martial Eagle”. The plan was only to kill some Contra leaders, but Phillip was seen and had to kill some American soldiers as well.
Larrick’s “friends” were the soldiers at the base camp that Phillip and Elizabeth murdered. The “more info on her prized assets” are the identities of Phillip and Elizabeth.
He’s talking about his friends at the Contra training camp that were killed by Philip and Elizabeth two episodes back in “Martial Eagle.”
I have a suspicion in the back of my mind that the young civilian Philip had to kill at the base was possibly more than a “friend”. I have no evidence of that, just circumstance and a “Hmmmm” feeling (and yes if Larrick wasn’t gay and it was a female civilian that was killed my mind will go there in that instance too). He could just be what it appears him avenging those three men that were killed in part out of guilt for providing the info that allowed Philip & Elizabeth to get in the training camp.
I perceived the Arkady/Oleg conversation consistent with your alternate take, Alan, i.e. that the former was not-so-subtly telling the latter to clue Nina in on the potential for her being snared by Soviet justice. IOW, I believe Arkady expected and wanted Oleg to be the messenger.
I’ve probably noted here before that I think the Oleg character is one of the best things about season 2 and nothing tonight changed my opinion. No matter what he turns out to be, he’s another great addition to an already-strong cast.
The burning question has been was Kate a naive novice or was she something more? I believe tonight’s events proved that she was pretty damned competent. The irony is that she seemed an expendable character but now that she’s shown her mettle it’s kind of sad to lose her (though hopefully this paves the way for the return of Claudia).
Philip the disgruntled Vietnam vet was probably my favorite disguise of his yet. And it was a treat to see Ivanek, whose season on Damages (as mentioned by Alan) is one of my all-time favorite performances.
I think it is one of those cases of that a person was perceived as incompetent-or at least green-because of their looks. She was young and attractive so the naive kid and/or bimbo thing was hung on her because of how she looked and so was underestimated by Claudia, Philip & Elizabeth-and the audience.
BFish, I think Arkady’s “It’s out of my hands; I have no one to shield me” if things go south was an appeal to Oleg for his family connections to protect Nina. Telling her to run seems like an improvon Oleg’s part that may throw a monkey wrench into Arkady’s plans.
I don’t think she proved herself as very competent. She wasn’t completely incompetent or anything, but she didn’t suddenly rise to new heights imo.
I lived twice in Russia – the second time very recently. I immediately thought that Arkady was hinting for Oleg to be prepared to get his connections to help Nina. Russians tend to be very fatalistic, something the show conveyed very well the first season. At the same time, they believe that connections are the key to resolving almost any problem that would remotely be possible to resolve.
[“It’s not a permanent release from the ideological prison she finds herself in, but at least it’s a furlough.”]
So, church isn’t an ideological prison? Elizabeth seems to think so. Frankly, I’m getting tired of Paige, just as I got tired of Sally Draper. I’m getting tired of the public and the media getting their panties in a twist over these non-adult characters.
Paige is hurt and confused that her parents could somehow object to her joining a church. Add that to some suspicious about what her parents (or her Mother anyway) is up to and a teenager wanting to make more of her own decisions and I don’t see it as surprising.
Re church as ideological prison, I think different churchgoers often do so for a number of different reasons. Doubt all churches are equally serious about all aspects of theology.
Church is no more an “ideological prison” than the Soviet ideology of state atheism Elizabeth has been indoctrinated with herself.
This is the ironic point of the entire plotline this seasons involving Paige’s growing religiosity and Elizabeth’s consternation over it. At times during the Cold War American parents were paranoid about agents of the Godless commies swaying the susceptible minds of their children with red propaganda. Elizabeth, on the other hand, as an actual “Godless communist” true believer (masquerading as an apple-pie suburban American mom), is equally horrified at the idea of her daughter being somehow brainwashed at a church camp.
The truth is every even moderately responsible parent tries to instill -some- set of values in their children. But Phil and Elizabeth have been too busy playing cloak-and-dagger to give their kids any moral guidance in life deeper than preschool-level precepts like “It’s wrong to lie” (and the intuitive Paige may be starting to sense her parents’ hypocrisy even in those admonitions).
I have seen other commentators mention in episode recaps this season that nothing would have stopped Phil and Elizabeth from intentionally raising their kids as atheists if they wanted to; it’s not like atheism was unknown in the US in the 70’s and 80’s, as if it would have instantly given them away as fifth-columnists if they openly espoused that point of view. But it seems like the Jennings just sort of took it for granted that, even if they couldn’t get away with raising their kids to walk around wearing Lenin pins on their shirts, enough of their belief system would rub off on Paige and Henry that they would grow up free of any convictions that would be seriously offensive to mom and dad’s sensibilities. But there are other forces influencing Paige and Henry in their adolescence outside their home life. It’s certainly not unusual for teenagers to flirt with ideas that run counter to their parents’ beliefs even in homes where mom and dad have made a concerted effort to pass on a particular worldview; Phil and Elizabeth’s parenting style could perhaps best be described as “moral benign neglect.” Without any more guidance than they get from their parents, it’s no wonder Paige (and probably in a couple years Henry as well) starts looking elsewhere for a foundation to build her life on, for something to fill the void. As touched on in the conversation between Phil and Liz in last week’s episode, some kids would act out, run with the wrong crowd, turn to drugs or alcohol. But for Liz the idea of Paige singing praise choruses in a cabin by a lake is (hilariously) much, much scarier.
While the Jennings weren’t looking, their kids have grown up to be what they pretend to be: Americans. The Jennings home is a house divided against itself. The show has been building towards that conflict becoming an open once since it started, but it’s ramped way up in season two.
Paige would be expected to exaggerate as a teenger, but it is silly for anyone else to really suggest she’s in any kind of prison, much less an ideological one. Her parents aren’t even stopping her from going to church. She’s been given freedom to explore her own beliefs. Her complaint here is about not being allowed to be a CIT at the church camp for three months. Her parents even attended church with her because she’s so into it.
I disagree that Philip and Elizabeth’s parenting style would be called moral benign neglect or any kind of neglect. They clearly have instilled plenty of values in their kids. They just haven’t yoked the kids to a particular institution. Paige just happens to be like her mother, someone hungry for a cause to completely dedicate herself to and look to as an authority on what’s good, and the church is stepped up and offered her a place to model her behavior, feel guilty/superior about helping others. I wouldn’t assume that Henry is looking for the same kind of thing. Plenty of kids grow up without being attached to something like that, sometimes while dedicating themselves to activities they’ve come to think are right.
OK, I was resistant to the idea that Kate was so naive in her work as an agent previously, but this episode really shipped the idea that she was woefully unprepared for this job, so my apologies for doubting the doubters. However, it’s kinda shocking that Larrick took more than 1.5 seconds to completely subdue her considering his training and her relative ineptitude, plus the physical disparity between them. I don’t know, but this whole depiction of Larrick as a SEAL is a bit odd. And I agree, the neck-snapping trope in popular fiction is ridiculous. As far as Hollywood is concerned, looking over your shoulder is tantamount to instant death.
As I said a bit further up, I don’t see Kate as the incompetent as she was perceived to be. P&E and Claudia did because of her looks and she was younger than them (P&E are in their very early 40s while Kate was in her mid 20s I think so they couldn’t help but see her as a naive kid) but that was the perception, not necessarily the reality. And I think, even though she lost proved she was competent. Practically as soon she walked into her apartment she sensed someone was there. She then went straight for her bathroom and wrote the code message inside the toilet paper tube just in case she didn’t make it out the back end of that alive. The she got her gun and started to clear the place. Captain Larrick caught her by surprise and landed some good blows but Kate was able to hit back a little, but the combination of being caught by surprise and fighting in confined space got her at a disadvantage as well as the size and weight differential. Maybe in the exact same situation Elizabeth would’ve won, but the fact that Kate lost doesn’t prove her incompetence. And finally the fact that she didn’t leave anything to indicate the identities and the living places of the illegals in her home and she didn’t talk are final testament to how good an Officer she was.
Why is it strange that Captain Larrick is depicted as a US Navy SEAL?
Maybe the snapping of necks-unless done by characters that suppose to have super strength-has been shown too easily, but I think that is not to dwell on the fact and see the victim’s extended suffering. For instance do we want to see how hard it is to strangle a person in fiction as it is in real life? It takes at least a couple of minutes and not the 5 to 10 seconds it does on TV usually (also the short period is to not waste valuable scene time). But I think things like this are being depicted more realistically on TV and in the movies more and more.
For instance in the second episode of WGN’s “Salem” a woman is hung and as she is strangling to death (this wasn’t the drop and instantly snap the neck type hanging, but lifted off the platform by the neck style of hanging) she urinates herself. I have never seen that depicted before. However in real life hanging victims-and strangling and smothering victims like that also defecate. Wanna see that?
I learned recently that most women during child birth defecate as well so be careful all in what one wants to be depicted realistically on TV and in the movies. :-)
Hunter, it was also depicted, memorably (I thought) in The Sopranos.
If I have a problem with the way Larrick’s capabilities are depicted, it’s that he seems like way too good a spy. He’s a SEAL; a SEAL is a commando, special forces. They’re trained to sneak into places, yes, but once they’re inside they kill people, break stuff, and then leave. But Larrick also seems to have a lot of spycraft ability – disguise, detective work, codebreaking. The espionage stuff doesn’t seem like it would be in the skillset of an “ordinary” Navy SEAL.
Larrick has been forced to be a spy for years and by his own admission he turned it around to hunt down the Illegals who were blackmailing him. He’s had good reason to learn other skills.
I don’t know where this “spying for years” is coming from. SEALs have historically performed all sort of covert missions, and are highly-decorated in every American military effort since Vietnam, but they’re work as spies is more along the lines of tapping into enemy communication networks or long-range surveillance of enemy personnel and installations. They needed a capable and believable threat to Elizabeth and Philip, so they’ve envisioned Larrick as the 1982 equivalent of Jason Bourne, and I get that.
“(*) It’s entirely possible that Arkady, who has his own very warm (but more paternal) feelings for Nina, desired this exact response from Oleg, but it seemed more that he was telling him in the event Oleg could use his family connections to ease Nina’s sentence if the worst-case scenario materialized.”
-I think this scene, like so many others in this show, does both. He knows about the two (he said as much), wanted to give her the extra edge desperation would provide, and should the worst happen, he was hoping Oleg could help. Or, he was bluffing Oleg, because I think Nina’s treason would reflect badly on him, and he hasn’t told Moscow about her beyond her having been approached.
[SPECULATION/SPOILER]?
So, am I thick in the head for not putting together until this ep. that Larrick killed Emmett and Lianne? Or maybe he didn’t and it’s a misdirection? Anyway, I finally got it during the “previously on…”
I certainly missed that. And I’d say I’ve missed, or don’t at all understand Larrick: who he likes, who he doesn’t, and why he does what he does. I’ve found everything involving him to be excessively criptic.
crYptic
I’m still think he told the truth earlier; he didn’t kill them. Too many little signs something else is going on ; like the getting Jared out message.
I haven’t figured Arkady out enough to guess if he is deliberately using Nina to get at Oleg.
@GARYC: Yeah, I guess it makes sense. The more I think about it the less likely it seems from a season arc “construction” standpoint, that Larrick would have murdered them, including the fact that the show is keeping the son in play. But this show never really relied on mysteries to keep the drama going, which is why it would seem very logical that this very dangerous guy, who has proven capable of murder on numerous times, would be the one who did it. The endgame the season is building towards in that storyline would be more of a cat-and-mouse game between him and the Jennings than a big mystery reveal. “Claudia was behind the whole thing!” or something…
@REB: Yeah, it’s true he’s a bit of an enigma, and as I said previously maybe it’s not entirely obvious that he HAS to be the killer, it just seemed like a logical conclusion to me.
I need to rewatch a couple of episodes in anticipation of the finale, I think.
If it wasn’t Larrick, then who? I can’t make a convincing case for anyone else – FBI, CIA, KGB, Mossad, etc. I suppose it is possible that the murders COULD have been a random crime, but I’m not sure what that would do narratively for the story. So at this point, I am assuming that Larrick killed them.
I also strongly lean toward the belief that Captain Larrick is telling the truth. My suspect is Sam. My cheif reasons are is that he was in the area during the DOD meeting (and the dead drop) and to me the killing of the family despite the head shots with a silenced weapon seem slightly amiturish to me now after seeing how Larrick operates. It happened during the day and in a semil public area a hotel (it was in a hotel room but still the risk of being seen was great, something I don’t think Larick would do, but then again he traced the phone tap thuogh a private house risking being discovered that way). Why not sit tight and follow them home if he found out they were in the hotel? and it seems that Larrick took the time to get rid of or hide at least one body (Kate’s and maybe George’s) . And of course he has a stated alibi, that he was at the Martial Eagle Contra camp when the killings went down as he said to what he thought (maybe) where CIA Oficers (namely P&E).
But Larrick has a strong motive to kill Leanne & Emmett while on the other hand Sam has no known motive; and he seemed genuinely broken up about their deaths; plus he seems to be ideologically motivated and willing to betray the US while it was Larrick being blackmailed into it. Still, I sense that Larrick is the “good guy” here (if he didn’t kill Emilia E&L’s daughter, Jared’s sister. All the people we have seen him kill and menace are KGB and what’s wrong with that? LOL!
I don’t see how they’ve made Larrick particularly cryptic. He’s a gay military man who was blackmailed into giving info to the KGB. He did that, but also worked on his own to track down his handlers and kill them. He claims he wasn’t able to do that. Now he’s forced to work for P&E and he’s trying to get out of that, first by trading the info on the camp, and now by hunting down P&E in revenge. We don’t know if he lied about killing the Connors, but he’s been pretty clear about his mindset. He’s pro-America and anti-Soviet, gay and hates being blackmailed.
I’m not sure who Sam is–do you mean Fred? Emmett’s friend? He was in the general area of the murders, but was actually at the amusement park, not the hotel, and he was being trailed by the FBI at the time. He also found it hard to kill Philip. I don’t think there’s anything amateurish about taking out two trained agents with headshots.
@3HARES: See, when you say it like that it sounds entirely logical, obvious even, that he killed E&L. I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s that much of a character, though, but I get enough to realize he’s a very real threat.
Well, he was very open about how he’d planned to kill E&L. He just told the people who thought could be CIA or could be KGB that he wasn’t able to track them down yet.
With almost no basis whatsoever, I wonder if Oleg should be a suspect in the killings? He first appeared at or near the tie of the killings. Also, when he initially showed up he was painted as very pro-western in regards to American pop culture and lifestyle. At that time my spidey sense told me he wasn’t quite what he appeared to be
@3HARES: I’ll admit, I had forgotten that. He didn’t really have a reason to lie at that point, did he? Well, we’ll see how it pans out.
@3hares:
That’s right, “Fred” is his name. I don’t know why “Sam” stuck in my head. As for the story that he was being tailed by two agents of some kind, that is what Fred said to Emmett though the Service, presumably George. I looked at the scene again in the season debut at the fair/carnival in which Emmett told Philip about the hastily arranged drop. Emmett said his agent Fred (in Soviet nomenclature “agent” means “asset” or “source”, “spy”, not actual KGB operatives like P&E are or E&L were) called the “service” and said that the surveillance was tight on him. Fred told them that he had a two man team trailing him about five feet behind. Emmett didn’t hear directly from the service about any surveillance. Fred told him that. I suspect that the two men we did see behind Fred were just two dudes who just happened to be behind him.
As for how he managed to over power two trained KGB operatives: As I said they know him and if what he said is to be believed they liked him and trusted him so it is possible they opened the door to him and let him in maybe under the pretext of an emergency. Even trained KGB officers can be taken by surprise if they don’t see it coming and they are worried about protecting their daughter being killed and they were unarmed (it was supposed to be a simple dead drop, nothing dangerous and they certainly wouldn’t have their children with them if they thought it was), so it would be easy pickings.
Also the bodies appeared to have been moved, that is staged. Assuming the makeup department and the director got it right (and not just randomly daubing blood throughout the set just for drama’s sake) the blood flow that has dried on Emmett’s and Amelia’s faces indicate they were shot standing up and were vertical for a while before they were laid down. And there are blood pools and spatter on the sheets of both beds where there shouldn’t be. If I’m right why move the bodies? I mean it seems that Larrick moved at least Kate’s body to some other location, possibly George’s as well, presumably to bury it/them; but that wasn’t an option at the hotel.
Lastly consider the theme of the show over the past season: Things are not always as they appear. Kate was taken as a green maybe even incompetent handler. She wasn’t. Oleg was taken as an air head annoyance who only got his position in the KGB because of his family connections. He wasn’t. He was more capable than everyone thought, bout in the show’s universe and in real life judging the character.
It is possible that Fred isn’t the just the paper pusher functionary who has willingly betrayed his country and who supposedly isn’t capable of carrying out a triple murder.
Hey I know full well I could be completely wrong-“thems the breaks”-but it is possible that Fred was the one who killed them. But yes I concede that Captain Larrick looks like a far better suspect with a huge motive, the skill set and could be the one lying about his alibi and he was there at the hotel.
As for other alternative suspects like other intelligence services, I believe none are responsible because it would make a lot more sense for the CIA for example to take Leanne & Emmett into custody than kill them because they would have valuable information. Only with the KGB it would make sense to kill them for “some” reason as potential traitors or the like. With Kate’s meeting with Jared undisguised that could be an indicator of the proverbial “something”.
@garyc :”Get Jared Out” appears to be Kate blindly assuming that the intruder in her house is related to Leanne and Emmet’s murder. I don’t think she knows more about their killing than Philip and Elizabeth do and I think her coded message is a red herring to Philip and Elizabeth, but it’s hard to know what Kate knows or why she was meeting with Jared.
Larrick: We’re assuming he was being honest when he said he didn’t commit the murders, but why would he be? Whether they were DOD, CIA, or KGB, copping to unsanctioned hits of two alleged KGB agents and a civilain teenager would be dumb no matter what. It’s three counts of murder one. Larrick had every reason to lie. That said, I don’t think Larrick would be so sloppy. Whomever killed them did it like a professional hit but left behind quite a mess. As Gaad pointed out, the suitcase was the one obvious sore thumb in the room of a family of four on a family vacation. Whomever killed them didn’t care about the briefcase, because it was easy enough for Philip to find immediately.
I don’t think Fred could have pulled off that hit either. Emmet is killed with a headshot at the bed, Leanne a shot to the neck. The daughter took a headshot to the temple. The crime scene is relatively clean and there’s no real sign of a struggle. I think they were taken unawares by someone poising as a hotel employee, likely a maid, which implies a woman. Note that the room was unmade and it was mid-afternoon, the time when housekeeping would knock on the door. Hence, I’d bet it was the female Mossad agent. I can’t figure a great motive, but the Mossad have a long history of messy assassinations meant to send a message.
I don’t know–there’s always a way to explain how things weren’t how they appeared, but assuming that Fred killed the Connors still seems to rely on throwing out everything we know (he wasn’t really under surveillance as if Emmett couldn’t tell, he could run to the hotel faster than Philip and Elizabeth and kill three people–and also maybe rearrange the bodies?– just because they knew him even though he had a gun and they were trained to react to this sort of thing, that everything he’s said about “Paul” is an act, that he didn’t kill Philip for unknown reasons and even pretended to call “Paul” while Philip was still unconscious.) It’s like everything about Fred is set up to intentionally be something else–and it’s not Fred doing that, it’s the show. They don’t usually do that.
I disagree that Kate was revealed to be not what she appeared. She seemed to always be fairly green and not the best at her job, and her death and message about Jared didn’t change my opinion of that. She wasn’t completely incompetent, but she wasn’t secretly better than that either. Nothing about Oleg contradicts what we saw of him from the beginning, we just learned more about him. He still is a kid who uses his connections to get things for himself. He’s just also patriotic and smart.
I was a bit disappointed to see the Kate character killed off this soon. I thought there was some potential for some interesting things to happen between her and Philip. Good point about the neck breaking device, I find it as irritating as the single blow to the head knock out device that so many television shows and movies like to employ.
It is to both save time (unless the plotline calls for it) and not to be overly graphic (again unless the plotline calls for it) you see abbreviated versions in both TV shows and movies.
Most blows like that results in concussion anyway and they should be hospitalized. That’ll slow the storyline down (again unless the storyline calls for it).
Zeljko Ivanek also recently played a character dying of cancer on ‘Revolution.’ Three ‘Big C’ roles in a row is mildly worrisome, I certainly hope we don’t find out that it’s not an act.
I disagree that Nina was playing Stan 95% of the time and it was just 5% ambiguity while with Oleg she was virtually totally honest with him. I think it was a nearly equal share between them. I have always thought that she had thought of them as having an equal option, but that she had feelings for both of them-maybe not of completely equal measure but it wasn’t a put on with Stan-but also she could turn to either if the other option was blocked. Oleg she probably had more feelings for him since he is younger handsomer and of course literally spoke her language and was of the same background, but I think she did care for Stan and while using him really did care for him. Right now the only option she has is defection because Oleg gave no signs of being willing to use his father’s connections to shield Nina. No “I’ll see what I can do”, just “run” which I interpet as meaning to “defect” (and maybe go into the Federal Witness Protection program). So Stan is her only hope.
And I don’t think Stan is going to commit suicide. I think he will kill Arkady first before that (and of course there is an out show reason I think Stan won’t kill himself. He is this show’s Hank Schroeder). And I don’t think he will commit full on treason. I think he will avoid that. But I don’t think he will kill Nina if her duplicity becomes known to him. I still think she was feeding him unnecessarily valuable KGB information to him and if I’m right that means she still feels for him and as I indicate above didn’t betray him fully. He already knows that Oleg and Arkady had her over a barrel. I think he will see the need for her to “play” him a little for information. But if Stan does hold what she did against her, then yes Nina is doomed anyway you look at it, but I think Stan’s way would be not to kill her himself, but simply let the Soviets have her, knowing fully what will happen to her.
Further also I disagree with the characterization of Larrick being a large man violently subduing and murdering a smaller woman. I mean I agree that is what happened strictly speaking but I don’t regard it as like I would regard a normal situation in which a man invades the home of a lone woman. Kate was a trained KGB officer and Captain Larrick a US Navy Seal, two trained people. And regarding what can be said of the mix man women combat w4e have seen Elizabeth has shown to be more than capable of taking down a man twice her size with her skill (and the internal rage of being a rape survivor) on several occasions And then there was the female Mossad officer that gave Philip a really hard time. He won but it wasn’t at all easy.
So, if you will, I have been shown that the women officers of the intelligence services aren’t your average weak and vulnerable woman. While I felt horror for Kate, it wasn’t in the traditional way of seeing a man beat up a woman but a officer taking by surprise and beaten by a possibly better trained man along yes with him being physically stronger. I looked at it as the same as one male officer overpowering another male officer or female vs female. I mean I morn Kate but I don’t feel the horror as it was a normal man murdering a woman situation. She was an operative. She knew the risk.
Also until it is revealed that he was the one who killed Emmett and Leanne’s daughter one can say Captain Larrick is the good guy here. Yes we have come to be able to root for the KGB officers, Philip & Elizabeth, Claudia, Kate and even Emmett & Leanne even dif we didn’t know them well but one has to remember Captain Larrick was forced to betray his country because he was gay.
Yes he turned over secrets to the Soviets and as a result two soldiers and two civilians were killed but right now the only confirmed kills Larrick is responsible for are George the “switchboard operator” and Kate, both KGB officers. We don’t know if he killed Leanne & Emmett and their daughter (I think Sam did that because he was in the area at the time of the killing-the DOD meeting-and I don’t see Larrick killing them in such a public place, this man who took the time to apparently attack Kate at night and take Kate’s body with him-unless it is in a closet somewhere in the house. In that light the killing in the hotel at “high noon” seems to be amateurish despite the head shots) but yes even if Larrick killed all three of them, including the child I think since we have collectively as an audience gave a pass to Phillip & Elizabeth for killing innocent Americans-let alone soldiers and traitors- to carry out their missions I think I can forgive Captain Larrick for killing five people, four of them KGB, even if it includes one innocent, but like I said I suspect he wasn’t the one responsible for their deaths. I think it was Sam and, as a really, really dark horse, maybe Kate had something to do with it. That meeting with Jared undisguised was suspicious.
Other things:
I give better credit to Elizabeth vis a vis her kids. Yes she is the more ideological one, but if push comes to shove she will choose her kids over the Soviets just as fast as Philip would.
Given the nuclear freeze moment at the time lots of center and left of center churches were involved. It was Philip’s & Elizabeth’s ideological blindness that caused them not to consider this connection.
If Sam did it, why would he then let Phillip go from the trap? That doesn’t scan for me. I think if they end up saying that, it will be something they decided on later, “24” style, regardless of how ill-fitting it is with what was shown earlier.
Why should Elizabeth and Philip have been considering the connection between left-centered churches and nuclear disarmament? They’d probably prefer her to just be anti-nuke on its own.
@Slackernic:
Killing a KGB officer in his house would be too risky better to play the innocent victim and cozy up to Phillip than having to come up with a lie to explain it especially with a fourth body that the Centre can link to him (as far as he knows) that he can get caught up in it.
Again the reasons I consider that it could be him is he was in the area at the time and it is possible since they know him as a true believer they would open their door to him. That goes to opportunity. Granted beyond that it is sketchy. No known motive and we don’t know if he can handle a weapon competently but it is possible. If to you if it turns out to be him that it is like a “24” solution fine, I think it will be no more a “24” solution than it being Kate somehow as a few has suggested.
@3hares :
Because it is in line with their beliefs and Elizabeth in particular wants Paige to be in what is seen as a leftist cause. If Philip and Elizabeth knew the culture more they would have known that some left of center churches were anti nuclear weapons. They reacted with a presumption that she would be a “Jesus freak”, probably thinking they were stereotypical bible thumpers on the right. This is a good thing from their POV and since a lot of kids did this it wouldn’t be something that is conspicuous that can expose them but it holds to their beliefs. It is a strange gap in their knowledge of America for not at least investigating instead of leaping to conclusions.
Besides in in real life The KGB did try to influence the Nuclear Freeze movement at the time (but their influence was negligible):
“K.G.B. OFFICERS TRY TO INFILTRATE ANTIWAR GROUPS
By JOHN VINOCUR, Special to the New York Times
Published: July 26, 1983
COPENHAGEN— Over the last two years, the Danish and Swiss governments have exposed attempts by ostensible Soviet diplomats, actually K.G.B. officers, to influence or buy their way into groups trying to block deployment of new medium-range missiles in Western Europe. The cases are the best evidence offered by Western counterintelligence officers who believe that the Soviet espionage agency’s highest priorities in Western Europe include attempts to exploit the disarmament movement.
The counterintelligence experts are quick to acknowledge that there are hundreds of thousands of people who oppose nuclear weapons and are not dupes of the K.G.B., of the local Communist Party or of the Soviet Union in any way.
Nowhere is the antinuclear movement regarded as a creation of Soviet policy. Rather, it is seen as an unusual target of opportunity for a full range of Soviet influence, extending beyond the K.G.B. A Reluctance to Prosecute
But in trying to demonstrate the Soviet efforts convincingly, Western officials run into problems. One is a reluctance to prosecute citizens involved in the antinuclear movement – where the K.G.B. has been conspicuously present – because of risks of domestic political backlash.
In 1981, when the Danish Government ousted a Soviet diplomat, identified as a major in the K.G.B., for trying to buy a place in the debate on nuclear weapons here, a Dane was arrested in the case but not prosecuted.
Danish disarmament groups described the whole affair as an attempt to defame them. Something similar happened in Switzerland this spring. The Government closed the Bern bureau of Novosti, the Soviet press feature agency, threw out its local chief and forced withdrawal of a Soviet diplomat it said was the K.G.B. officer responsible for overseeing Novosti’s local operations.”
[edit]
More at:
[www.nytimes.com]
Exerpt:
“According to the Danish Ministry of Justice, in the early 1980s the KGB promised to help finance advertisements signed by prominent Danish artists who wanted Scandinavia to be declared a nuclear-free zone. In November 1981, Norway expelled a suspected KGB agent who had offered bribes to Norwegians to get them to write letters to newspapers denouncing the deployment of new NATO missiles.[13]
In 1983, MI5 and MI6 reported to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on Soviet contacts with the peace movement, based on the testimony of KGB officer Oleg Gordievsky. According to Christopher Andrew’s official history of MI5, Gordievsky’s evidence indicated that there was little effective contact between either the KGB or the Soviet embassy and the peace movement.[citation needed] This evidence was consistent with previous intelligence assessments.[citation needed]”
[en.wikipedia.org]
It would make a good plotline for season three to involve Paige in deeper and it would be something that she can bond over with her parents, especially Elizabeth. She must be happy as a clam with this development. :-)
But it’s not like Elizabeth and Philip like the idea of her being in a church group just because some of its members protest nuclear weapons. They’d just assume she protested nuclear weapons with secular protesters.
I’m not sure how current the Bible-thumper stereotype is in 1982 D.C. They probably don’t associate Christianity with being pro-nukes particularly at all, since they’ve lived here since the 60s when there would have been plenty of hippie churches. I suspect that was exactly what Elizabeth was picturing when she talked about cooing about Jesus. They have a problem with the religion and the politics that come with it are a separate thing.
8 paragraphs? jeeze… maybe you need your own blog… or an editor.
Hunter2012. I appreciate your analysis. One sentence or 8 paragraphs.
Anybody want to lay odds on Paige getting arrested at the nuclear protests next week? That could provide another avenue for law enforcement to close in on the Jennings.
The guy with cancer, why was he talking about bats dying? Or did I not hear correctly.
Is that really how stealth technology works? If so, is it already common knowledge or is this TV physics?
I thought Arkady was telling the Oleg about the situation so he would warn Nina that she had to turn Stan or else. He said something about her heart not being in it. I was a little surprised that Oleg told Nina she might have to run.
Haven’t seen anyone else mention this, but Elizabeth being so against Paige going to church, and how they get them when they are young so they can indoctrinate them, and Nina talking about going to Young Pioneers camp with such a fond memory, where they shipped Soviet youth off to when they were young so they could indoctrinate them.
The U.S. used bats to test the stealth paint. Per Zeljko Ivanek’s character, contact with the paint caused the death of the bats and his impending death.
Yes it is real technology:
“One of the most commonly known types of RAM is iron ball paint. It contains tiny spheres coated with carbonyl iron or ferrite. Radar waves induce molecular oscillations from the alternating magnetic field in this paint, which leads to conversion of the radar energy into heat. The heat is then transferred to the aircraft and dissipated. The iron particles in the paint are obtained by decomposition of iron pentacarbonyl and may contain traces of carbon, oxygen and nitrogen.”[citation needed]
[en.wikipedia.org]
The guy was saying that his cancer was cause by the RAM paint. That is what caused the bats to die. I presume that in the factory in which the paint was developed and/or applied to the aircraft or test models/mock ups they had bats in the rafters of the vast cave like room, probably a hanger.
I took the reference to bats to mean that bats were used to test the radar-evading effectiveness of the paint. The bats wouldn’t “see” the painted surface and would fly into it, killing themselves.
There’s no way I’d ever buy that bats were just living in the hangars were stealth was being secretly tested and constructed. I’m sure that those testing and development labs were heavily-controlled, heavily-secured clean spaces, not some dusty ramshackle building. Any rodent or bird in the building would be a threat to the process.
@Jack:
Bats use “sonar”, that is audio feed back using sound waves bouncing off solid objects like walls water trees and the like and back to their ears, not their eyesight. Indeed bats have very poor eyesight hence the old saying “blind as a bat” and that is their reason they use their ears to get around. So any testing for stealth technology to see if they can “see” it would be useless. It would be like giving a mirror to a blind man.
In this case it was the fumes of the paint that killed the bats and allegedly gave the man cancer.
I’m a little discouraged that I really have no clue who killed Emmett and Leanne and their daughter. We know it has something to do with how close they got to stealth. And they were handling Larrick, but I just have no clue. And with only two episodes left, it seems like its going to come out of nowhere. I mean, it could be CIA, but I think this show is better than that and will give a real twist. Might it have been Claudia somehow? And what motive would she have? I have no idea.
I don’t think the CIA would sanction a hit on them and then leave one child alive, or sanction a hit that left so much evidence. If the CIA were on to them, it would be much better to take them in and use the kids as leverage to either turn or interrogate them. If the CIA wanted them dead, there’s 50 ways that would leave less evidence and questions. Plus, don’t you think the CIA would have bothered to clean the crime scene of the briefcase?
I’m voting for either a rogue individual (possibly Larrick) or another intelligence service (probably Mossad). But it’s also possible we never find out.
I’m beginning to think Jared killed his parents (Emmet and Leanne). Don’t know why–Maybe his meeting(s) with Kate? They died without any apparent struggle. They trusted whomever was in the hotel room with them. Just a thought…
Amazing show, great blog too…
Just wanna toss this out – we really have NO way of knowing for certain if the Center actually did say that Nina would stand trial if the Beeman op fails. I’ve been watching this show since S1E1, and find it entirely possible that, given the difficulty Nina had with the lie detector (before, of course, clenching that anus!) could very well prompt Arkady to concoct a situation to put added pressure and urgency on Nina to accomplish the goal of turning Stan, and Arkady then used Oleg to convey the message, and exact a little suffering from Oleg at the same time. It could even be that it’s Arkady whose ass is on the line with Moscow should the Beeman op fail, as he no doubt “vouched” for Nina (if he even reported her initial treason to the Center at all…)
Just sayin’…
Also, I would love to see Claudia come riding to the rescue and be the one who gets Larrick in the season finale, though I have a nagging feeling the season may end with one or more of the kids in Larrick’s clutches…
Is it just me, or did Larrick give up pretty easily with Kate? Like, one question, one spit in the face, and that’s it, murder time, without so much as a “Last chance” after grabbing her?
It is not just you.
I third that.
She had a black eye, which is nothing compared to what he could have done. However, nobody wanted to see the actual torture of a young woman. The manner of death was bad enough for most viewers.
Why bother to torture her when you can simply kill her and wait for the KGB to send more agents to investigate. Then follow those leads, and plot to kill them as well. Larrick is being efficient. Torturing Kate could have taken hours, and would have exposed him to whatever assets the KGB would inevitably deploy when Kate didn’t check in, which Larrick would have expected.
THE AMERICANS is an amazing program. The FX doubleheader of FARGO / AMERICANS on successive nights has got me hooked until the end. The story of Elizabeth & Philip, played in the midst of Washington in the 80’s is just mesmerizing — and it just gets better and better by the week, in the capable hands of Joe W., who was there at the time, and playing spy games in for REAL. The next two weeks here should be incredible. Can’t wait ….
One of the things I most enjoy and admire about this show is how it generates mixed emotions about the characters. In terms of the series, I know Larrick is a bad guy, but the American in me kind of enjoys seeing him outsmarting and picking off the Ruskies. It’s very difficult to put all your emotional stock into any single character — this person is a hero! this person is a villain! — because they have so many dimensions. Really well done.
Did anyone else expect Larrick to still be in Kate’s apt, waiting to see if anyone (like P/E) come to check on her, esp since the phone transmissions are out??????
It seems like a case of “Kate, we hardly knew you.” I was sorry to see her killed off, particularly so early. I think the scene was not realistic, because Larrick would have known how to get information. Anybody will break, eventually. Here it was like, “Oh, OK, you’re not going to talk; I’ll kill you then.” I always respect the opinions of Claudia and she questioned the judgment of E and P several weeks ago when they found out that Larrick was trying to track down and kill the KGB couple that he reported to – but someone got there before him, supposedly.
I think there is a whole lot more to Kate’s story that will pop up over the next couple of weeks.
Write a comment…Does anyone else think that the KGB killed Emmet and Leanne? Leanne obviously wanted to tell her son the truth at some point, my guess is she discussed this with Kate, and Kate may have even met the kids. This would explain why Kate was comfortable speaking with Jared without any costume.
My theory: Jared knows a whole lot more than Phillip and Elizabeth think, and may have known a lot before the murder. My crazy theory: Jared and Kate had something to do with it.
I’ve read through the comments and there is no mention of the camera lingering on Kate’s toilet seat being up . Was that a signal to whoever came looking to check the toilet paper roll or was that Beecher leaving a calling card? I can’t believe that he wouldn’t be watching the place to see if anyone came to check on her.
I totally saw that too. remember that Kate pulled all the paper off the roll too…. I figured that she left the seat up intentionally as a signal that something’s not right, b/c I assumed she lived alone and therefore the seat wouldn’t normally be up…. And I agree that Larrick might have been watching, but he also had a dead body to deal with so if it took Philizabeth some time to get to Kate’s he might have had to go start chopping Kate up…
I believe a significant amount of time passed (many hours, if not a day or more) between Kate’s death and P&E checking up on her – there were a couple of shots where they were trying to reach her by phone, but they didn’t go over until Kate missed a scheduled transmission to the Center. I don’t think Larrick had that much time to spare for a long stakeout).
The toilet seat was definitely Kate setting a signal – when she first pulled all the paper off the roll, I thought she might be trying to “MacGyver” a makeshift silencer. The way things played out make much more sense than that!
Good points, but Beecher/Larrick was trying to find our favorite Russian couple, that was the whole point of him tracking down Kate. It would follow that he would surveil Kate’s place to see who would come looking for her.
2 things: First, I think the show is examining the hypocrisy of Elizabeth fearing the indoctrination of Paige in the church while not recognizing that is probably what happened to her and her work for the motherland. Second, there is no way that ceiling fan can hold the weight of a person.
Another anachronism – ceiling fans were very expensive and rare in the ’80’s, and for there to have been one in the dump in which Kate lived would never have happened.
I don’t think your theory is crazy. Maybe Kate and Jared were lovers. Jared’s parents involved their kids in operations, to the disapproval of Phillip. Maybe Jared can identify not only Elizabeth, but other undercover KGB operatives.
I’m glad Alan Sepinwall does these recaps. They point out things that I don’t always catch when viewing the episode. This allows me to enjoy the show much more than if I didn’t have these to read afterwards as a guide.
I amiss SO SICK of Paige….. about ready to stop watching because of it