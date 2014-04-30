Review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Yousaf’

A review of tonight's “The Americans” coming up just as soon as I take a briefcase with me on vacation…
“What kind of man are you?” -Annelise
The fever of rage and guilt that consumed Philip in last week's episode has largely broken by the time “Yousaf” begins. Whether it was Pastor Tim's words about forgiveness, the realization of what he could have done in that church, or simply time taking him further away from that dire Martial Eagle mission, Philip is back to being his usual self – still conflicted and regretful, but able to function, and a softer touch when it comes to both missions and his family.
And yet “Yousaf” isn't just a hit of the reset button to how things were before the blood spilled on Martial Eagle. When it comes time to murder Yousaf's boss so that the more pliable asset can be put into power, Elizabeth insists on doing it, knowing how much recent events have weighed on him. (And in her reaction to the assassination in the pool, we see clear evidence that the burden isn't any lighter for her.) And earlier, when Elizabeth is in the preliminary stages of seducing Yousaf, Philip decides he would rather have his asset and sometime-lover Annelise(*) do it. The clips from past episodes featured Elizabeth's encounter with Brad the sailor, and though he doesn't appear here, it's a reminder that she's had difficulty this season sleeping with men other than her husband – or with her husband when he's pretending to be another man – and it's interesting to see the different parts of the job that are affecting each of them. Both struggle with the sheer amount of killing, but Philip hasn't had problems performing with Martha, or here with Annelise. Elizabeth isn't especially happy that he changes the play on her, and if we are heading for an arrangement where he is still having sex outside the marriage for work reasons while she is not, I look forward to the show addressing the complicated realities of that head-on.
(*) At the risk of the episode opening with a 15-minute “Previously, on 'The Americans'” sequence, I could have stood for at least a quick reminder of Annelise, whose only previous appearance was in the series' second episode ever. (The hour opens with Philip having sex with her, and later she takes photographs of Caspar Weinberger's study for him.) I appreciate that the show is trying to build out the larger ensemble by re-using Jennings family assets from season 1 (like the Charles Duluth episode a few weeks ago), but so much has happened since we last saw Annelise that she felt like a new character dropped into the narrative in the hopes we would pretend she'd always been there.
And whether it's Paige complaining about not getting to go to church camp (including the understandable complaint about getting punished for praying while Henry skates on misdemeanor breaking and entering), Annelise getting angry over having slept with Yousaf (after earlier talking about trying to take her marriage more seriously), or Kate understandably objecting to Philip putting Annelise in the middle of this (and to the way her charges keep acting like she's irrelevant), it's clear that the stress our two leads are under is leading them to make mistakes, and enemies…
… not least of which is smiling Andrew Larrick, who returns to America for retribution on the agents who killed American soldiers at the Martial Eagle base, and who keep blackmailing him. (Larrick tells a pal, “Some things in life you can only handle yourself,” which is advice Philip doesn't follow in assigning Yousaf to Annelise.) In short order, he tracks down the KGB's DC-area switchboard operator, whose half-fried gear gives him access to Kate's phone number, and will presumably lead him straight to Philip and Elizabeth's home. For the most part, they have killed people who were surprised by the threat they posed, and/or who didn't possess the same skill level. But Larrick knows exactly who and what he's dealing with, and he's a killer every bit as trained as them, if not more. Strength in numbers, but I suspect this tough season is about to get tougher for both of them.
* The sequence with the murder in the pool while Yousaf and Annelise have sex upstairs was accompanied by “It Must Be Done,” a new song written by Pete Townshend (whose “Rough Boys” was memorably used in a season 1 episode) and the show's composer Nate Barr. In general, I prefer my period shows to use period music, but I also understand that FX got an extra round of publicity for the show by having Townshend do this, and it didn't sound wildly anachronistic in the way that, say, using a Decemberists song on “Mad Men” did, but like something Townshend probably could have released in 1982 without raising too many eyebrows.
* As expected, Agent Gaad returns to work (after a visit to his home by Arkady) and shows that his skills haven't gone rusty when he both identifies Emmet's briefcase as the needle in the evidentiary haystack and figures out where the secret compartment is. On the other hand, his return to work also means that the bugged pen Clark gave to Martha is now back in that desk.
* Watching the snow level increase as the season moves along was a reminder of what a brutal winter in the northeast production had to deal with. Still probably an improvement over season 1 conditions, since Hurricane Sandy disrupted everything then, but it's closer than it should be.
* Holy shoulderpads, Batman! During her brief attempt to catch Yousaf's eye, Elizabeth was rocking a serious Krystle Carrington from “Dynasty” look.
* Anyone discussing the idea of being a counselor in training in this era evokes thoughts of “Meatballs” and all its wacky CITs, who even sing a song about the woeful life of a CIT towards the end of the movie. Enjoy both the young Bill Murray and the younger Matt Craven (the guy in the headband), who would grow up to play, among other things, Raylan Givens' ex-boss from Miami on “Justified.” (“Meatballs” trivia: the movie was filmed at the Ontario summer camp that was attended, in different eras, by both “House” showrunner David Shore and HitFix's own Dan Fienberg.)
* Oleg and Nina also talk about summer camp, and we get a reminder of the ways in which childhood in the USSR could be similar and also very different to childhood in America.
I love the show but I still spend every week rooting for the KGB killers to get caught. A fruitless exercise on my part I understand, but taking down all these innocent people is hard to stomach.
For this week’s episode I didn’t see the same angst for Elizabeth’s murder this time that Alan felt. I thought it was more a reaction that the poison had a 2% chance of killing her as well.
“I didn’t see the same angst for Elizabeth’s murder this time that Alan felt.”
I agree.
Agree on both points.
Also agree with Alan’s comment about Annelise. My one complaint about this show is that I lose track of some of the minor characters that are later brought back. Was trying to figure out who Annelise was and when she was on before.
The show reminds me of Barney Stinson’s approach to The Karate Kid in HIMYM where the Cobra-kai guys are the heroes and the Karate Kid is the bad guy.
GloWorm! So many memories came rushing back when that kid pulled that out.
“It Must Be Done,” a new song written by Pete Townshend”
That explains it!
Since I was born in 1952, I know just about every decent song up until I got too old and turned to talk radio.
As I listened to that song I thought, “Wow….this is just too good. How in the world did I miss this?”.
Being its world premier brings me peace of mind.
I particularly remembered Annelise because she was the one who took the photos of Weinberger’s home office in order for the furnishings to be studied to determine the best item to appropriate for the installation of a listening device (the clock.) She’d treated the whole experience as an exciting lark. It made her feel important, something which I’ll bet was rare, considering that she was the much younger wife of an important man and likely considered about as substantial as cotton candy.
Gaad’s bluff was proven to be good enough to get the job done.
I liked tonite’s episode. It appears that things are beginning to unravel. Elizabeth & Paige are about to go head to head in the Mother/Daughter Wars. Evenly matched, it seems that Paige has inherited her mother’s steely resolve. It will be interesting to watch that play out.
I had no clue we had meant Annaliese before Alan mentions it here and thought the show was just doing a terrible job of introducing a new character. I agree that there should have been some sort of reminder in the “previously on” segment that we had met this person before. Respecting an audience’s intelligence is one thing, but, including the extra time that FX gives this show, we literally met this (at the time) very minor character the equivalent of 24 hours ago (and in real time, over a year ago). I wonder how many people knew who she was immediately, remembered it as the episode progressed or, like me, had no clue who this person was throughout the entire episode.
I knew who she was immediately, but then again I re-watched the first season a little while ago in anticipation of the s2 premiere.
Still though, I think I would have remembered her because there was always a lingering question of what Clark was going to do to keep her on the hook. The show seemed to give the impression that this was more than just a one time hook-up — there was talk of running away together, even though both parties knew it was just a fantasy. I’m glad that the writers didn’t just leave that thread hanging, because I always got the sense that there was intended to be more there.
Agree, it helps enormously to have rewatched season one.
This episode for me was all about humanity – how do you get someone to do things that they naturally resist, how you unwittingly push someone to start being deceitful (Paige), codes of honor among thieves (Gaad/Arkady), everyone’s conflicted feelings. Great episode, and I have a feeling it’ll be the last relatively quiet one. Such a great show!
I remembered her, but I saw that episode for the second time only a few weeks ago (I am in the process of getting my teenaged son caught up on the show). I have no idea if I would have otherwise.
Annalise was also an important character because Phillip slept with her and then lied about it to Elisabeth. That is the reason that Elisabeth told him to move out last season. If I remember correctly, it was Claudia who told Elizabeth that they had hooked up, after E had asked him point blank if he had had sex with her….. oops! That’s probably why Elizabeth looked at Phillip funny when he suggested that Annalise “take care” of Yousaf instead of her and then she asked him when the last time he spoke to her was…..
I understand that Gaad was reinstated but i’m not clear on how Arkady was involved in that.
Gaad was in trouble because of the kid Stan shot while eating a hamburger last season. They got the DC police to call it a robbery gone bad, but the Rezindentura wasn’t buying it. By making Arkady agree to the DC police’s events, there’s no longer an internal investigation and everything is hunky dory.
Gaad was in trouble because the Russian government would not accept the official story of a robbery, and was threatening to turn it into an international incident. Diplomacy in such a case calls for identifying someone who can be blamed and firing or jailing them to placate the aggrieved party. By convincing his government to back down and not make an incident out of it, Arkady was able to get Gaad reinstated.
The whole thing was more than a bit of a stretch and kind of awkward, but it’s over now and I’m just going to try to forget it and move on.
It was particularly nasty that the outdoor scenes with snow show up shortly after Paige notes that it is ‘almost April’.
I suppose that the original script might have said ‘almost May’ since ‘almost April’ for a June deadline didn’t make the signing sound all that urgent. However, I would bet that they realized that late March was about as late as that amount of snow would be plausible.
I think Paige was just trying to get a parent’s signature ASAP. An adult most likely would not have worded it that way, but a teenager would.
It has been March for about the last four episodes which have been close in time to each other, not necessary things happening in the next episode supposedly was the next day, but a few days apart. I have to check back to be sure but about two episodes ago when Stan got his code word security clearance to be red into Project Half Blue (stealth) it was about the 19th of March, so this episode is like the 25 of March or so which would make it about a week before April 1st (I don’t think a 11 year old kid will be two exact :-) ) And since it is still about the last week in March it is plausible for it to snow in the Virginia-Maryland area during that time of year (we in New York City just had what is likely the last snow fall of the 2013-2014 “winter” season around April 15!) so that didn’t bother me (although I don’t know if it snowed during the real last week of March 1982 in the Washington area)
1) Who does Annelise think that Philip is, that she should be helping him spy on and sleep with a visiting delegation? I think I heard him say something about “the Swedish embassy”: does she think he works for (and is from?) Sweden? I’m not buying that she’d do all this for him, whoever she worked for. But then again, I didn’t recall her at all from season 1. I suppose if she’s as besotted with him as Martha is (but why should she be? she seems far more sophisticated), which maybe was shown in season 1, that could be a reason.
2) Why did Elizabeth need to swallow pills before killing Javid? What sort of pills are these?
Regarding question 2, Elizabeth took the pill to have a 98% chance of avoiding a heart attack that Javid experienced after inhaling the gas.
Yes, it’s established in the first season that she knows Phillip as Scott, a member of the Swedish intelligence service. It’s not a terrible stretch because many Swedes speak very good English, especially those who would be working as foreign agents. They have a whole conversation where she begs him to get reassigned to the home bureau and take her with him, and they can live happily ever after in a snowy cabin in the Swedish forest or something. She also tells him that she loves him, and he reciprocates, if that gives any indication as to how far along their relationship is. It’s also intimated that she really gets off on the spy role playing stuff, which is why she lights up when she realizes that he’s contacted her again not for sex but for espionage.
The pill that Elizabeth took was to protect her from the effects of the poison spray. Even though she’s holding her breath when it goes off, it was still very near her face and a small amount was bound to enter her system through the skin, eyes, mucous membranes, etc.
Alan, I agree with your assessment that Phillip is no longer filled with rage and guilt, at least outwardly, but there seems to be a dark cloud surrounding him, or a heavy weight on his shoulders. I kept waiting for him to say, “I can’t do this anymore.” The look of exasperation he gave Elizabeth when she said the war will be won or lost in the Third World was telling. He looks as if he long ago gave up the notion that there would be a winner in all this, at least not for him or his family.
Agree. And also thinking he is starting not to care who wins as he is stuck killing more innocent bystanders. But he’s stuck in a position similar to Nina where he can’t win and is just trying to negotiate the different twists and turns coming his way.
Phillip and Nina…hadn’t thought of that before. Great comparison. And both are looking for a way out, which they’re not going to find.
Agreed it does not look good for either of them. One advantage for Nina is she doesn’t have children to worry about, and disappoint. If there is one thing that I could see making Phillip willing to switch sides is a desire to not have his Americanized children find out their parents have been spies for a foreign country.
I thought the way Alan characterised this was a little strange. Weren’t we supposed to take the scene with Phillip sitting at the table in the middle of the night as being right after he got back from the church? So he may not have been in a “fever of rage and guilt” any more; but “back to being his usual self” is way overstated IMO. He was still semi-broken at that point, and there were pretty clear reverberations throughout the episode.
I remembered Annelise from her short appearance in season 1. I remember how unstable she seemed, like Phillip really couldn’t control her. Also, I remember Elizabeth being surprised by her beauty, and maybe a little jealous when she saw a photo of her. Phillip choosing to use this unstable woman shows how he himself has been compromised by the events of the past few episodes. On top of this, both Beeman and Larrick are closing in on them; the tension is becoming excruciating! For us viewers it is exquisite torture.
I don’t think closing in on Elizabeth & Philip is the right term yet. I know Stan showed the eyewitness sketch to Jared but I don’t think those sketches look much like E&P, just like in real life they often don’t look much like the eventual suspect. Sometimes they do a few looking like they posed for it, but often they don’t so I don’t think Jared is going to confirm anything to Stan so as of now E&P are in the clear. maybe he will say his parents met another family at the fair but that’s it unless he can provide a more accurate sketch.
On the other hand Captain Larrick is just one torture session from knowing where E&P live. Maybe I am underestimating Kate, but I don’t think she will do well under torture even with KGB training.
It is looking more and more like maybe he did kill Emmet and his wife and daughter after all contrary to what I thought but there is still room for a surprise.
He won’t even say they met another family at the fair. It seemed pretty clear to me that the two couples never socialised together with their kids watching. They met outside somewhere at night with no kids in sight and talked freely; the plan they made then was to let them get a peek at each other’s kids at the fair while pretending to be strangers.
But then Emmet gave Philip a little eye signal, and they had a clandestine, under-their-breath meeting while one of them pretended to tie his shoe and neither of them looked at each other. Emmet got a reluctant Philip to use Henry in receiving the pass-off of the intel from that one guy (forget his name). There was never any interaction between the families in a way that the kids would have been aware of.
One thing that’s unclear, come to think of it, was what Philip was intending to do at Emmet’s hotel if Emmet and his wife and daughter hadn’t been killed. That may have just been an oversight by the writers. Or maybe Philip was going to pretend to be at the wrong room and quickly pass Emmet the blueprints?
Note too that Philip walked by the surviving son in the hallway and the son wasn’t like “oh, hey, Uncle Philip (or whatever fake name), my dad and mom are in the room”. He did not know Philip from Adam. Although he might say that the drawing looks a little like the guy who walked by him right before he found his parents dead (though judging from the drawing, not likely).
I wasn’t buying how easily Larrick used the “telephone man” stuff to locate everything, especially since the actor made it look like he didn’t have much expertise in it.
Also not sure why the KGB wouldn’t be monitoring and/or murdering Larrick at this point, since he killed their agents and has said he wouldn’t work for them anymore.
Captian Larrick is trained SEAL and I won’t be at all surprised if tapping into phonelines is part of the training. I would be surprised if it wasn’t. He was having deficulty because the last duty the KGB “telemarketer” was try to destroy the telephone router, but it wasn’t totally burned up, but it did make Larrick’s job harder.
We saw Philip do almost the same thing when he posed as a telephone repairman when he went to tap the line at Sam’s house when he thought he might have something to do with Emmet’s and Leanne’s murder. I would imagine the skill of tapping into phone lines would be a required skill of a covert Intelligence officer or special forces commando.
SEALs are highly trained in combat and counter insurgency. They are not James Bond. They don’t go around forging govt documents and impersonating the equivalent of the local FBI, and it’s unlikely that they’re adept at circumventing the KGB’s best efforts to corrupt and destroy it’s own intelligence efforts. Larrick is absolutely absurd. Navy SEALs are the best trained and best outfitted killing machines the world has ever devised. They aren’t super spys. The two rolls are mutually exclusive in their value and reasons for existing.
Seals are not trained to tap or trace phones, but I’d buy that Larrick had some other such training later in his career. My issue was that the actor portrayed it as though he didn’t know what he was doing and was surprised it worked – both at the exterior phone box (notice his stance, etc., and not operating like a phone company man); and his look of surprise when he gets a connection at the KGB location.
Yeah, on second thought that is a possibility. Maybe he was a communications tech in the Navy before he joined the SEALs. I’m not sure why that bugged me so much, but it’s a stretch to believe he has the training and skills to forge a court order or official credentials. I’d like this storyline more if he were acting more like a SEAL and less like CIA. There’s just nothing remotely secret agent about Navy SEALs.
Larrick’s been forced to be a spy for a while now, and he told P&E he was close to figuring out Emmett and Leanne’s identities. So any stuff like this he knows now he could easily have learned intentionally in response to his situation. He’s smart and has learned what he needs to learn to get himself out of this position.
FWIW, I didn’t recognize Annelise at all.
“The clips from past episodes featured Elizabeth’s encounter with Brad the sailor, and though he doesn’t appear here, it’s a reminder that she’s had difficulty this season sleeping with men other than her husband”
Interesting. When I saw the clip, I figured that plot would directly come back in this episode, and didn’t make that connection when it didn’t. At the time, my take on that scene wasn’t that Elizabeth wasn’t wasn’t comfortable sleeping with someone else, it was that the ‘character’ Elizabeth was playing was timid because she had been sexually assaulted, and that scene was the beginning of her revealing that to Brad.
But when she is pleasuring him in the car later in the story, we see on her face that this is not nearly as easy for her as it used to be.
Oh, good call. Did they show that part in the ‘previously on’? Either way, I wasn’t disagreeing with your version; if anything, I think having two different reasonable interpretations of it makes it more interesting.
Actually I think it was a mixture of aboth. He was telling her a story of how she was sexually abused but as we all know she really was sexually abused in her past, raped in fact, so she was probably drawing on that raw experience in her act with that sailor. Combine that and her new reluctance to have sex with strange men it wasn’t an act at all. Probably something close to her story and how she felt just with not her real or cover name used.
Of course it got worse when she goaded “Clarke” to have sex with her just like he does with Martha.
Elisabeth is having trouble with the sex encounters she and her husband have to perform, the intimacy feels like betrayal now that her marriage has become more real than ever before and because she was raped by her instructor.
Philip has problems with his wife having sex with others since he knows it hurts her and he simply doesn’t want his wife to be intimate with anyone but himself. Strangely enough he does not seem to be bothered by his own “affairs”. For him it is the killings that hurt him. And interestingly enough Elisabeth seems to have less problems with that.
But the beauty of the show is that they both show and use their own real feelings when being undercover to convince their marks. Elisabeth was clearly discussing her own real rape with the Navy guy and Philip literary told Liesel that it hurts him to have the woman he loves ( he does not say : you) do things like this. As old good spies know the best lies are mostly true.
Agree with everything said about Elizabeth. But Alan, I don’t agree that “Philip hasn’t had problems performing with Martha”. The very last time they were shown together, Martha was trying to initiate sex with him and he begged off and said “I have to go”.
I’m not saying he’ll never be able to get it on with her again, but still.
For a budding Christian, Paige is, like, one of the worst Christians ever. Lying, faking letters, giving away money that’s really not hers to give away, and the “bullshit” line. Whatever she likes about church, it clearly doesn’t have much to do with being a better person.
Not too insult or attack anyone in particular, but Lying, faking and giving money to the wrong people are all things the church have a lot of experience with
I would have encouraged the kid to go to camp for 3 mo. even if she was turning into a jezus freak.
That’s 3 mo of not dealing with her and hiding stuff from her.
It’s also 3 months of having her out of pocket, in a largely unsecured location, when they think someone is trying to murder them and anyone close to them.
I have this suspicion that the guy that Philip killed at the Contra Camp, the one in civilian clothes that Philip cut the throat of, was just more than a friend. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was Captain Larrick’s lover. I don’t have any evidence but it is possible. It would be a strong motivation to find Philip & Elizabeth beyond that guy and his fellow soldiers being his friends and guilt that he let the enemy into the camp so to speak.
Another great ep. With Hannibal delivering a so-so episode last Friday and Game of Thrones succumbing to its predilection for sexual violence (in a way that was uncomfortable and, let’s face it – clumsy), this was the best show on TV in the past week. I love, love, LOVE this show.
Nice touch that Elizabeth & Philip use the same language when describing their efforts to influ-ence both Annelise and Paige: “getting her ready.”
What was the last thing that Philip said at the very end of the ep, in the kitchen? I couldn’t make it out.
He said, “They’ll smell it” meaning the children would smell the cigarette smoke.
Ah, thanks! (That’s what I thought I heard but didn’t get the reference at all. duh.)
And did you notice the defiant look on Elizabeth’s face after he said that, as she immediately drew long & hard on her cigarette? She’s getting fed up with teenage crap and yet, what’s more stereotypical of teenage crap than smoking on the sly?
Yes, he said “They’ll smell it” but I don’t get why that would matter? Everyone still smoked in the early 80’s. Kids where totally used to their parents smoking.
Molly – I tend to think that it’s because nobody wanted their children to take up smoking and Elizabeth & Philip would have led by example (i.e. We don’t smoke in this house.) They have a great many household rules and No Smoking would just be one more. If Elizabeth gets “caught” smoking she comes off looking like a hypocrite to her already contrary teenage daughter.
By the 1980s many people weren’t smoking cigarettes. It was an expensive habit and repugnant to those who didn’t indulge. And for the record, non-smokers have families that don’t smoke and mostly friends that don’t smoke. In college I had very few friends who were smokers and those mainly puffed when out drinking in bars.
Also disagree that “everyone was still smoking” in the early ’80s. Here’s a graph from the CDC of the percentage of adults who smoked from 1965-2011:
[www.cdc.gov]
In ’82, it looks like only a third of adults smoked. (In 1965, the “Mad Men” era, it was still only around 45 percent, which confirms my hunch that they overdo it on that show; in 2011 it was about 20 percent, so the early ’80s was about halfway in between in terms of smoking prevalence.)
No, no. He meant the Pakistani authorities would smell the conspiracy behind the hastily-arranged, sudden death of Javid.
I’ll watch again tonight, but I missed how Larrick located the telephone man.
He started out at the telephone company, posing as police, he had a badge anyway. The woman at the counter brought up a huge book and said something about she couldn’t get an address but here was the junction box. Then he was at a junction box using phone equipment. Next he was in someone’s house, the little girl at the play house almost saw him. He went down into the basement, was following phone lines, they seemed to go into a conduit that went through the wall. He looked out the window saw something in the house next door, it was a little blurry. Next scene was him walking down the steps of the KGB phone call guy. At least that is how I took it, it was a little confusing.
Yes, I noticed a lot of snow this year on this and other TV shows.
I’m still not clear on the Larrick piece of the puzzle. At first, Philip and Elizabeth presented themselves to him as CIA agents. When did he figure out that they’re KGB? Or did he? What does Larrick believe they’re up to, and who does he think they are?
They revealed themselves to him as KGB when they showed up at the club he was at and then took over running him in place of their friends. He knows they’re KGB and he’s giving them info on the Contra project to get them off his back.
This show uses much “tradecraft” that gives an excellent idea how simple but effective the Soviet techniques were/are. To put in 21st century terms, the phone guy is a communications hub at a local area network to allow agents in the field (e.g. Larrick) to call in or get information using basically a local area network (the manual switchboard and all the phones), that don’t go thru the internet in a normal way (the phone company switching circuits), but indirectly thru that junction box that the Soviets jacked. Larrick gave the number to the phone company that he used to call in on to get to the hub, and they gave him the IP address (the junction box address). Larrick knew exactly what he was doing. “The Larrick-inator.” God I love this show.
I have to say, while I enjoy the show on some level, I have only the foggiest notion of what’s going on. I couldn’t explain it if I were being tortured by the KGB. Throwing Annelise into the mix didn’t help matters. And if she’s on Phillip’s side, why was he wearing a disguise with her?
They wear disguises and use false identities even with people who are working with them, to help make it less likely their real identities can ever be discovered if any of those people talk to the FBI (or whomever). Also, Annelise is only sort of on Philip’s side: she thinks he’s spying for friendly Sweden, not the USSR.
Loved the tender opening scene with P&E, and was equally impressed that Philip preferred that his wife commit murder rather than have ‘honey trap’ sex with a target. Is he really in love?
The show has great, well-thought-out Soviet characters but it should hire some writers who are better familiar with the Russian language and the Soviet life. The Soviet errata is not a terrible as in most Hollywood movies, but it’s irritating on a show this smart.
When Oleg is supposed to give Nina “blue line tickets” for a hockey game and instead says “it’s in the blue sector”, I can write it off as bad translation. But in Yousaf the Oleg-Nina dialogue goes off into a ground which is obviously quite shaky for the writers.
ALL Soviet schoolchildren where Young Pioneers, absolutely every single one of them. It was a requirement from the third grade to the eighth. Under no circumstances would Nina need to explain to Oleg what a red kerchief was.
The pins with the picture of Lenin was not worn by Pioneers. A small, star-shaped one with a young Lenin was worn by “Little Octobrists” (first to third grades) and a flag-shaped one with an older Lenin by “Komsomol members” (from ninth grade up).
Not every Soviet child went to a Pioneer summer camp, so that part of the dialogue makes sense, but when Oleg answers that he was never a Pioneer and Nina begins her explanation, the whole scene becomes nonsensical and absurd.
I know that the American audience will not catch these things, but the show takes such pains to be realistic and these small errors really grate.
Yes, this discussion has come up a lot. It’s really a jarring note in the episode. Especially because the idea behind it is fine–having Oleg the rich boy wish he’d gone to the camp and having the two of them talk about Young Pioneers. I just don’t get why they put in something so silly as having Oleg imply he’d never been one. It would even have been a better scene if they were bonding over the shared memories. Yet it seems like there’d be plenty of people who could have pointed out this error–including Costa Ronin, probably.
Exactly! But there are many small errors out there that suggest that the folks they have working on the Russian plotlines are less than qualified. It begins with military medals scattered over a colonel’s chest extremely randomly and his shoulderbars on backwards, and ends with this.
In season 1 they had a scene which suggested that Nina doesn’t know how to make tea “the old-fashioned way”, without bags. Bags were a novelty in Russia well into the 1980s and every single person over the age of 6 knew how to make “zavarka.”
The Americans are a great show, but it really needs to tighten up its Russian angle.
I don’t catch mistakes like this, but it’s fascinating to hear from someone who does. Thanks!
Can someone please explain how Emmet made the connection between a “random” murder of a family in a hotel and a DOD meeting 2 miles away? That seemed a little far fetched to me.
Sorry, I meant Stan.
Martha reminded Stan that the murder had happened that same weekend, and so there would have been police in the area looking around. So he decided just to be safe to not only gather all the info the police had picked up that weekend, but to investigate the murder just in case. So the connection was far-fetched but since he had nothing else to go on it did maybe make sense that he investigated the big mysterious murder that happened at the same time and place.