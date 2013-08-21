Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Destino’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as I invoke the Three-Second Rule…
“Destino” introduces only our second real suspect for the Bridge Butcher murders of the season, and our first since the show more or less cleared Steven Linder a few weeks ago. And by the end of the episode, it seems pretty clear that Jack Childress is not our man. It’s too early in the season for Sonya and Marco to catch the killer – even though Meredith Stiehm has said this specific case will be closed with at least a few episodes to go – and as Sonya points out, Childress is too crazy to be playing the very long, meticulous game we’ve seen from the Butcher. Also, his attitude towards Mexicans turns out to be a 180 from what little we understand about the Butcher, who seems to feel there’s an unfair imbalance in the lives of people on different sides of the bridge.
So “Destino” could feel like some of those “Killing” episodes that tried to wrap us and the cops around the idea of a red herring character being the murderer. But it doesn’t. The shootout in the trailer park is a taut and unnerving action set piece – even the dramatically-timed murder of Deputy Stokes at the exact moment he was going to tell Marco his theory of the case wound up working because of the bluntness of the gore, and the way Chris Fisher staged the scene and directed Demián Bichir – and one that wasn’t easily sloughed off after it was done.
Sonya carries not just the physical scars of taking a bullet to her vest, but is emotionally wound up (and perhaps thinking of her sister’s death in the closing moments). Even a fairly minor character like Tim Cooper is deeply affected by Stokes’ murder, and inadvertently sets up Hank for a sad punchline to last week’s conversation with Marco about Jim Dobbs.
With the cops busy chasing this one trail, the rest of the episode devotes itself to world-building. We get a better sense of how Linder operates in Mexico – and create another link between him and Fausto Galvan (who turns out to have some vanity, after all, with the way he responds to the tailor’s comment about his weight gain) – see Frye suffering the physical effects of going cold turkey (and see Adriana career prospects rise as a result) and discover Graciela’s very unusual method for closing a deal. The episode’s sex isn’t quite as graphic as its violence, because you’d need something akin to porn to match the image of Stokes’ head blowing up, but the context of each is fairly strange. (Even Alma sleeping with her co-worker to get back at Marco is largely shot via the reflection of the motel TV. On the other hand, doesn’t Charlotte know that any question you ask a man while having sex will not be answered honestly?)
The longer this season goes, the more eager I am to move past this serial killer story, but the characters and the world they live in remain strong enough to stick through whatever the resolution turns out to be.
What did everybody else think?
“The episode’s sex isn’t quite as graphic as its violence”
August 21, 2013 – The first time I heard the word “cum” on basic cable
To be fair, the closed captions had it as “come”.
Maybe she literally wanted him to walk in to her vagina? Crazy Texans…
The Shield regularly utilized ‘cum’ and ‘cum guzzler’, making the absence of ‘fuck’ all that much more puzzling…
Good point. I think the connotations are more graphic than the visual depictions though. I have seen more skin on The Americans, and probably heard worse (and arguably seen more) on Louie both in general dialogue and a specific oral sex scene.
Still, while the sex was fairly graphic (my wife alluded to it being almost pornographic, what with Ray seemingly naked plowing Charlotte on a table or counter and her moaning), Alan has a point in that it was not quite so explicit as the straight-on shot of the hole in Stokes face. Yet, that still seems like only a shade of degrees. It is interesting to consider how different our tolerances for sex and violence are compared to just a few short years ago.
-Cheers
AS it has been discussed here before, the FCC does not regulate cable tv. From what I understand, advertisers generally view certain nudity and the two C words and the two F words as off limits. However, the Sundance Channel broke all those rules for Top of the Lake, so perhaps things are changing.
(Sorry for the caps. Boy, the shift key can change the entire context of a post.)
Actually, “come” is the correct spelling when used as a verb, as she did, for the act she was requesting. It’s been around, as a word for this, for a long time. The noun “cum” for the end-product is no doubt derived from it, as slang.
Why in the name of all that is holy are Wade and Cooper dragging a headless body, wasting time and exposing themselves in the unprotected “kill zone”?!
I was thinking the same thing. “He’s dead, just leave him there! Run, you idiots!”
On another forum the speculation is that cops are like soldiers — it’s ingrained in them not to leave anyone in the line of fire, even if they’re dead. But yeah, that was odd.
After last week, I had suspicions about Hank, because of the way things went down with Gina. But I really, really don’t want it to be Hank. He was rather quick to take his psych file away from Marco, but then I wouldn’t want a co-worker reading my medical records either.
In the chaos Hank and Cooper might not have known just how bad Stokes’s head wound was. Marco was right next to him and saw it all, but the others were busy when the shot rang out. They probably didn’t see his head explode, just that he was on the ground and that he was hit. Instinct would have kicked in, spurring them to hurry to his aid, and by the time they realized he was beyond help it could be difficult to just drop him as if he didn’t matter. They might not have even seen the severity of the wound until after they laid him down behind cover.
Nope, it was lazy writing. They wanted to drag out the excitement of the shootout longer, and the best way to delay the cops from getting cover was for them to literally drag around a corpse.
I thought it was weird, however I am siding more with Jonas.Left. I do not think it was lazy writing at all. It was a conscious decision. The most likely solution I can come up with was the cops were acting on instinct and adrenaline to get an injured fellow officer out of danger. It took me out of the moment a bit as my intuition tells me survival instinct and training would make you dive for cover and try to take the bad guy out. Of course, if they did not realize at first that his whole face was blown off I have heard enough stories of heroism where people have done similar things in war that I could honestly see it going either way.
-Cheers
The primary reason they were dragging the body was so that gore-loving viewers could enjoy more time with the disturbing special effects and the result of us could be grossed out — again.
I’m with Kronicfatigue. Maybe “lazy” is a bit too strong a word, but it was definitely sloppy. I mean, the guy’s head was just obliterated. There’s no way anyone could think he was still alive. And it’s not like they’re behind enemy lines in a war zone or something. They can always collect his body after they’re no longer in danger of getting shot themselves.
He had no face, and instead had a gaping hole where the entire front of his head would be, because a bullet had just pierced his skull. While I want to believe Hank and Cooper are glass half-full guys, I find it hard to believe they thought he had survived that wound or would want to, and they certainly didn’t miss it because he was lying face up in plain view.
It was silly. I can buy instinct combined with panic, but all the rest of this is absurd speculation.
I thought they were pointing to Hank as a possible suspect, too. But wasn’t he around Gina at her father’s murder scene and at the office?
I don’t think it was bad writing. I am sure one can read tons of combat testimonies of how men in combat risking their lives for a fallen soldier/marine/sailor and yes Law Enforcement, if only for a few moments, that if they looked for a second they would realized that the comrade was “obviously” dead and beyond hope, but during the heat of the moment of being in shock and not it sinking in your head of exactly what happened one would do the same. The same with parents of children who are killed in front of them and are similarly mangled. An objective observer with no emotional stake in the matter could tell but not someone that is close to the victim in some way personally and/or as a college/comrade.
I have to admit that Graciela’s deal-closing method had me laughing out loud. Clever turn from the usual way men dominate sexual situations on TV dramas.
The other two sex scenes WERE strange. Obviously Charlotte asking that question mid-coitus made little sense. Only thing I can think of is that she knew she’d get the answer she wanted (even if she was aware that it might not be honest) at that precise moment.
The scene in the hotel was odd just because I can’t imagine most dudes already being in the hotel room with Alma and THEN deciding to double check if she was sure she wanted to proceed. Maybe this says more about me but if someone who looks like Alma has made it clear that she willing to sleep with me, I’m not giving any reason for her to have second thoughts.
By the way, this is the second week in a row that The Bridge has actually started a few minutes early on my cable system. I’ve been watching live both times so it hasn’t really mattered but if I weren’t home, my DVR wouldn’t catch the first few minutes of the show. Is this happening with anyone else?
Guess TPTB on “The Bridge” watch “Louie”. Maybe this will be a thing that we will eventually see on network TV. Does FX have a copyright on this?
How’s faustos girlfriend, sara vega? She is fine! Anybody know her real name ?
Her name is Sandra Echeverri
This show has so many flaws, and yet I can’t wait for a new episode every week.
This episode has me curious about the killer’s ultimate plan. I agree Jack Childress is a tool and not “the guy.” However, he also seems like a racist militant type of mentally ill killer. He is a bit of a loose cannon. While I can see how a mastermind killer (such as the parson who has orchestrated this whole thing from the border bridge incident to now) could use such a person, Jack Childress seems to lack the same ideology. Is a seemingly racist and mentally ill equivalent of a foot soldier the best he can do, or was Childress chosen to make a point about some American sense of superiority? Also, why was Ruiz so quick to accept him as the one, despite evidence to the contrary?
I do like that we are seeing how and why Sonja got to where she is. While it was odd she saw the signs and everybody else seemed so quick to disregard them (or at least Ruiz did), I like that her mind is sharp enough to warrant her position. Also, was it her intellect or her “gut” that helped her know to keep looking for clues in the live feed of Maria in the desert? That line stuck with me for some reason; maybe Sonja WAS listening to her gut on some level. She just works differently that he does.
While the sex was the interesting/weird portion of the episode, what I liked was the consequences of actions. Specifically Alma and Frye. Alma’s affair seems dissociated from the rest of the show. Yet, it does add some depth to Marco’s situation. I cannot say I am crazy about it, just because for now it is taking away from the main story. However, for all its awkwardness, it felt real. That clumsiness, the lies neither of them believed, and just knowing this was reactionary to Ruiz’ betrayal made it seem genuine. I appreciate that attention to details in making it less glamorous. With Frye, I suspect they are going to transform his character a bit. After his near-death experience(s), why not? Not sure I totally buy that since most would probably just sink further into alcoholism. However, I like that there were consequences and it did not just wrap up in a single episode (ala. Under The Dome for instance where everything is self-contained in purely episodic fashion). Withdrawal is brutal. Alcoholism and addiction in general are noted as harrowing. I enjoyed that they gave that aspect of it justice.
Actually, what I am enjoying about this show is how it deals with the fallout. We are seeing the fallout of Hank’s shot that did not kill Sonja’s sister’s killer, yet destroyed any true sense of closure or finality in regards to why it happened for her. We are seeing consequences for Ruiz letting Charlotte and her husband cross the bridge, as well as his affairs including his pregnant wife’s current (and entirely resultant) affair. The show seems to do well with exploring the aftermath of characters’ decisions, even with details like the decision by a cop to let Gina walk home leading to her almost-kidnapping and eventually seeing “the Beast” which may have ultimately led to her death.
-Cheers
Re Sonya’s intellect and gut instinct — I don’t know if it’s an Asperger trait, but twice now it was Sonya’s doggedness that helped the investigation. The first was when she kept watching the Maria video — she knew that as the sun changed position, a shadow might reveal something. The second time was working through all those vehicle sales with just three non-sequential VIN’s.
I think getting lost in the details might be a comfort to her. It’s not OCD, quite, but it’s close.
I basically agree with you about everything, but the guy that let Gina walk “home” was her father, not a cop.
Gina’s father (who ended up dead) was the person who let her walk home, not a cop.
But I bet that all plays into The Beast’s decision to kill them both…
I thought the sex was over-the-top and just… ew.
I pretty much didn’t, but OTOH, I did keep saying “GEEZ, Bobby Cobb! I know you aren’t getting any on Cougartown, but this is ridiculous.”
After last week’s episode which deployed a well-worn cliche to set up Gina’s death, this week’s did a lot better with scenes that could have been cliches. So many shows and movies have the cops arrest a suspect only to have the hero or heroine declare it was “too easy.” Oh, there’s plenty of evidence, more than enough to lead to a conviction, but the audience and the story’s lead understand that the plot neccesitates that the guy in custody didn’t do it, so story logic trumps actual logic. For all its problems plot-wise, The Killing avoided that with the arrest of the Pied Piper by allowing the detectives to react like real cops. “We got our man.” The Bridge avoided it by having Sonya’s doubt make sense. Some gave complained about the seeming omniscience and meticulousness of the killer, but it gave weight to her skepticism about Childress. We don’t need to count episodes to realize Childress isn’t the killer, because we undertand that he isn’t the kind of man who’s capable of what The Butcher can do.
That final scene of Sonya was very haunting. If I recall correctly her sister was strangled to death, and after being shot Sonya said she couldn’t breathe as she writhed in pain. Presumably, it felt like dying, and I wonder if in a strange way it has made her feel closer to her sister, now that she can imagine what she must have felt as she died. Or maybe as she grips her own throat she is freshly horrified at the thought of what her sister suffered in her final moments.
The Stokes stand-in dummy with the blown off face was definitely a convincing and gruesome prop. And they sure as hell got their money’s worth out of it. It was on screen an uncomfortably long time. It was even the first thing they showed after coming back from commercial. It was certainly more graphic than what I expected from this show. Which is odd, given how graphic the show is. Decapitations, autopsied corpses, Colombian neckties – Been there, done that. A goofy Paul Blart type with his head hollowed out by a rifle blast – OH MY GOD!
Another averted trope was that, despite the fact that Stokes was killed mid-sentence, he had only just begun his thought (“I have a theory….”) instead of being *this close* to finishing it (“I found out that the killer is….”). Now I’m genuinely curious as to what his theory could be, considering it came to him during an orthodontist visit, while looking at a picture of a generic desert vista.
I’m confused…what did Fausto’s girlfriend say to Linder about what he is to her mother? She called him something in Spanish, and then said she met him at her Quinceanera?
Also, my prediction is that Alma’s colleague/lover is the real killer…or, the guy that Sonya slept with…
It sounded like “coyote”, or the Spanish word we’ve heard them use for coyote. Maybe it’s actually coyote but just sounds different in Spanish.
If the killer is Alma’s colleague or Sonya’s one-night stand, I’ll be seriously pissed. We’ve seen nothing that points to them.
This isn’t The Killing.
She said: Eres el coyote de mi madre (you are my mother coyote)
She called him her “mother’s coyote,” as in someone who specializes in smuggling people across the border.
Joel has it right.
The one-night stand guy has been conspicuously absent the past few episodes. After his appearance at the police station it definitely seemed that he would tie in to the story somehow. I’m still suspicious of him.
I was so hoping the shot to Sonya was going to be fatal, I hate that character. Remove her and maybe you have a decent show.
Eh sorry, I’m just having a hard time getting into the show. It’s all becoming too goofy, like a caricature of other great dramas. I guess Alma’s purpose is to provide us with that one wife/female character that everyone hates but it’s feeling way too forced. And it all stemmed from a really corny plot twist where Marco slept with Charlotte.
I think Alma exists because her colleague/new lover is going to have meaning in the plot…maybe even turn out to be The Beast…something about his eyes! ;-)
I don’t think Alma is intended to be hated at all. She is very sympathetic. I don’t hold her revenge sex, if that is what it is, against her at all BTW.
I am one of the “Breaking Bad” fans who didn’t understand all the Skyler hate when she was shocked over what Walt was doing and get the kids away incidentally.
There was a lot more reasons to dislike Betty Draper on “Mad Men” but considering what Don was doing to her she was at least partly sympathetic.
Lori on “The Walking Dead” was overall sympathetic to me even if she did a couple of dumb things. How could she know her husband was still alive? :-)
We didn’t hear much about Childress’ “attitude toward Mexicans” is. He said he intended to “shoot the Mexican”, but immediately after shooting Stokes he says “White… brown”, as if alternating between the two. I guess he also has a theory about aliens.
I think it been a great show so far. I think alot of watching the quality of good dramas is that we have been spoiled by watching Breaking Bad. Quit spoiling good shows BB!!!
($&@” you The Walking Dead)
The Walking Dead is the anti-Breaking Bad. Such a turd of a show.
I can’t imagine AMC BEING SO sexually graphic as THE BRIDGE.
Great show, but don’t think all of the sex should be shown
Disagree. It’s an adult show. It’s not for kids. It is clearly designated as such before each segment. Let’s get rid of censorship, including the taboo words you can’t say on basic cable.
I can’t imagine AMC BEING SO sexually graphic as THE BRIDGE.
I guess you haven’t seen FX’s other new show “The Americans” earlier this year. :-)
But you are right AMC isn’t as graphic, although if they wanted to they could. Hell, they could show frontal nudity if they want since it is up to the station’s standards and practices. The FCC has no say regarding cable. It is the advertisers they are worried about who are in turn worried about us.
I was drinking beer while watching this episode, so forgive me if I pull a Stokes and can’t finish my thought, but for some reason the idea that Marco’s son Gus is the killer jumped into my head. Something someone said made me think of it, and it kinda makes sense – Gus is basically bi-national and crosses the border daily, they’ve given us enough back story to make it credible that he’s emotionally disturbed, and the actor just kinda looks like he could pull off being a bad guy.
It would be pretty dumb to have the lead character’s son be the killer, but I can’t shake the theory.
He rides the Short Bus too much to be that calculated…
Simply no evidence points to him, not even talented computer hacker skills. I still say it is someone in or used to be law enforcement to know how to shut down Boarder Patrol surveillance, build a “fake” but sophisticated bomb and know bomb squad tactics (leave your ass when it is clear that there is no hope for you LOL), know the business of an FBI agent (the one with his head cut off) to get the good on him, know who the LEO psychiatrist is to steal confidential files, and be able to get a used Crown Victoria and paint decal it to look like a police cruiser and is able to know where Gina was with Sonya and Hank and get ahead of her when she escaped. He seems ominipotent if he is in a position to know. And no not Cooper. :-)
Oh the other hand “One horse town” I don’t think Gus is stuped just a moody teenager. And i like how he sided with his step mom Alma against his dad.
I still say Alma’s colleague means something. Alma and he work at a college or a school that Gus attends, either in EP or in Juarez. So, that guy could be a brilliant, Psycho Professor.
NO WAY is it Gus.
I liked this episode except for the scene where Ray had to seal the deal with Graciela. I realize it proves what a crude and nasty person she is but I found it rather tacky.
I think as another poster said that it shows the reverse power relationship that Graciela has. Usually it is the woman that is bent to the man’s will sexually. Ray is her “bitch”.
Whatever the sheriff figured out in the dentist’s office, and was about to tell Marco, is definitely going to be figured out by someone and lead to them catching the real killer. I’m curious to figure out what it was.
We likely be shown it during the next to last or last episode. :-)
If Childress isn’t the killer than why did Sonia have his phone number? Am I missing something here?
I think she got it either from the vehicle’s sale papers or Childress stuff in his house. Also, she’s a clever cop.
What Mathew said, plus, if Sonya had the real killer’s phone number, don’t you think she’d be trying to use that to track him down? The killer spoofed his caller id with all zeros.
“Even a fairly minor character like Tim Cooper…”
He is the killer: check the eyes in the partial composite sketch completed in Episode 6.