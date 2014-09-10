Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Eidolon’

Earlier today, I published an interview with “The Bridge” showrunner Elwood Reid about how great season 2 has turned out to be. Now I have a review of tonight's episode coming up just as soon as I throw in a pair of custom boots…
There were times early in this season where I worried that the story was becoming too big and diffuse. Marco and Sonya were only occasionally together and the entire ensemble (seemingly larger than ever) was scattered all over the map in stories that were vaguely linked to one another. Even though I was enjoying certain parts of the season (Frye and Adriana's investigation, or the compelling oddness of Franka Potente's work as Eleanor), the whole of it wasn't entirely working.
But this second half of season 2 has been a powerful, thrilling reward for the slow and expansive first. Everything is moving faster now, and everything has contracted down to the bare essentials. Though “Eidolon” offers a few brief interludes where the reporters follow CIA spook Alex Buckley around El Paso – with the rekindling of their partnership a nice parallel to the similar one happening between Sonya and Marco – virtually all of it is simply dealing with the immediate aftermath of the massacre at Red Ridge, as wounds are tended to(*), trails are followed, back-up plans (like Fausto kidnapping Sebastian's daughter) are deployed, and characters are literally colliding with one another. It's tense, it's exciting, and on a few occasions I had to remind myself to keep inhaling and exhaling, lest I collapse just like Eleanor does at the end.
(*) What an excellent job by both the creative team and Andy Buckley (David Wallace from “The Office”) to give us a sense of this character's entire sordid, desperate history in just a few small details, including the toddler seat in the back of his car and the swig of beer he takes before operating on Eleanor. The pathetic doctor (or ex-doctor) who does emergency house calls for organized crime is a very familiar trope (and even inspired an entire FOX series a few years back), but this one felt like an actual person and not just a plot device.
This is a big event, both as a crime for the relatively peaceful city of El Paso, and as an event that disrupts the lives of our characters. Hank is in danger. Charlotte is dead, and while she was never one of the show's more successful creations, I appreciated that there was room for Marco to mourn the loss of a woman he slept with, and whose justifiable fears he shrugged off because he didn't need more drama in his life.
Given that we have an omniscient view of the world and know more than any single character, it could feel frustrating to watch, say, Sonya and Marco figure out that Sebastian and Fausto have turned on each other, or Daniel and Adriana slowly uncover the CIA's involvement in things. But the characters are too well-drawn for that to happen, especially since nobody seems to be kept in the dark just for the sake of moving the plot along. When Sonya and Marco are finally in a room together thinking logically about everything that's happened, of course they're going to recognize the schism in the cartel, and they don't come across as dumb just because they don't have the ability to watch an episode of “The Bridge” like we do.
Terrific, elegantly simple stuff this week, and the next few episodes are just as strong.
Love this show and really enjoyed another episode. The only part I disagree with Alan on is the Daniel and Adriana characters/storyline. I find Daniel to be unlikable and really don’t enjoy watching those two characters really do much of anything in the show. Just my two cents. Hoping for a renewal and third season!
I like the dynamic between Daniel and Adriana. Their relationship is growing and he considers her to be his best friend. He’s accepting of her lifestyle and he gets along great with the couple; funny at times too.
I love Adriana but hate Daniel since like I said he has situational “bravery”. He opens his big mouth like a big man but starts to cry like a wuss when he gets himself into a situation he suspects he isn’t coming out of in one piece. At least Jaime is-I suspect-mentally challenged.
BTW One power couple that we haven’t seen in awhile: Linder and Eva (and they really are a couple in the romantic sense of the word). We have to look in on them next week to keep up with their revenge tour.
This episode flew by. Can’t wait to see what happens next.
“This episode flew by”
Agreed. I watch with the Closed Captioning on and you can tell the end of a show just a few moments before the credits roll because they put up a “Captioning by….”
I was SHOCKED when that came up and thought…”No, no, no…that must be some mistake by the captioning guy”.
When the “stay tuned for scenes from the next ep” came up, I thought, “No! I want more Bridge now!” Really can’t wait to see what happens next, and glad to hear from Alan that the excellence continues.
I actually appreciated the fact that even though they went into both dangerous situations alone; at least they called for back up. No one ever calls for back up. Love the show and I hope FX renews for a third season.
Yes they coverned that by saying they will be first on scene.
The DEA agents that got killed made the mistake of not calling for back up although to be fair back up probably wouldn’t have arrived in time; but of course would’ve caught Eleanor, Cesar, Monte and Jamie in mid clean up and the would’ve been arrested or killed then with no confrontation between Eleanor and Sonya later.
Oh, and at the start of the episode we got to see exactly what Eleanor’s enforcer had done to Eleanor to get killed over. Not so much for sexual assault, although that played into it (but he didn’t try to rape her, just petted her) but it seemed she was getting to ready to kill him anyway for just looking into her Ledger since she was setting up to stab him with the pen even before he started made his crude pass, just for being curious about her book.
He was trying to “get something out of the deal,” when he found out Eleanor was “cooking the book.” I don’t understand, as intelligent as she seems to be why, if she was skimming, why she would include that in her ledger, right there in black and white, for all to see? (“Moving a decimal point here, moving a decimal point there”). I have no idea what her obsession is with carrying that book around but it does seem stupid to me to assume no one would ever peek into the book and/or get their hands on the book.
I became a little queasy with the entire “blood bath” scenario. I also thought Ceasar killed Hank at first, when Hank’s eyes rolled back in his head. Poor Hank. Do you all think he will make it?
Excellent episode and show!
I keep thinking about the little beat where Monte changed his hat from white to black. I’m so glad I stuck with this show though the end of the serial killer story. This just keeps getting better.
Yes, loved the hat!
oh yes! those little details.. I love them!
I thought he did that because there was blood on the white hat.
All of the characters are three dimensional since the writing is excellent. Also, with brilliant actors like Ted Levine and Thomas Wright as “1B” characters to back up Bashir and Krueger, you have force coming from all directions. This is as good as it gets –
I’m glad Marco (and the show) paused to mourn Charlotte; if he’d brushed off her death (or worse, had forgotten about her) he would’ve looked pretty pathetic in my eyes and the show wouldn’t have looked good either. Though Charlotte wasn’t exactly a compelling character, ultimately they spent a lot of time with her through most of two seasons and she played a role in the massacre, so I’m glad they had a moment where they referenced their previous connection (and what could’ve been, had he listened to what she had to say) instead of moving on and forgetting she ever existed.
I’m REALLY curious now to see what else is in that ledger of Eleanor’s too. I wonder if anything we learn will be resolved this season, or if it would be used as setup for Season 3 (assuming that still happens, of course)?
And Cesar got away!
He and Ray-Ray will survive the Apocalypse ;)
loved it, excellent directing, great acting.
Fx plz renew it. or.. Netflix plz take it ;)
If it does become necessary I hope Netflix would recognize quality it has like it did letting “The Killing” finish off its run with them (I still say that is an under appreciated show). I hope they or someone else will pick up “Longmire”.
Oh and I forgot to say, maybe Cesar got away for now, but if Hank lives he can identify him, so at the very least he can’t show his face on this side of the border again or at worse Fausto will kill him to tie up a loose end, and that’s if he don’t already think him a traitor for just being with Eleanor. I think his only hope is to plead for asylum and witness protection here for him and his family-if he can get them over here.
sweet tony kornheiser cameo too…
Dang, I knew that guy looked familiar!
Great Episode! I guess that’s the payoff for the slow moving first half. Two get spots when Caser found Hank I let out a “OH NO” and when Marco saw that Charlotte was among the victim’s. Everything should be in a line for a tremendous final episodes. I’m getting the feeling Sebastian’s daughter will not make it, hence Marco losing Gus last years.
Quite good, quite compelling – and it’s not over yet. Not sure what to make of Cesar – he’s killed people, yes, but he seems to have his own code as well, esp. where Hank was concerned
I think most of it is under threat. He doesn’t want to be in the position he is in. As far as I know he hasn’t actually killed any good guys yet and he did try to speak up for Hank. but if it means a choice between his family’s life or yours guess who will win? He will have the decency to be genuinely sad and even shed a tear as you get a bullet in the head LOL! So Hank goes into the trunk. :-)
I had a theory that the CIA was working with Sebastian to take down Fausto – but it kinda blew my mind when it was revealed that they had put Fausto into power in the first place. What is going on there?
I love the way the storyline has looped back to show what happened in the first two episodes. I also really liked the scene where Sonya got Jaime to tell her where to find Eleanor. It shows how far her character has come – in season 1 she never could have done that. Diane Kruger has done a great job this season.
I had that either or motivation as to why the CIA is involved and whether or not they are good guys or bad guys saying they at worse are helping to run drugs into the USA for profits or at best killing off Fausto and his men so Sebastian can be an informant connected to other Drug Cartels and maybe they would perform wet work on them (I hope that’s what the CIA is doing in real life. I don’t care if they are killing genuine big time drug traffickers overseas-or in this case across the border-just like I don’t care if they are killing terrorist, just as long as they are not doing it on American soil) as a way of helping the Mexican government get rid of them because I believe in real life Mexico is in a real civil war for control of the country with the criminals just like Columbia and Sicily before it. It’s not hyperbole to call it a drug war down there and it’s really coming to our boarder towns in real life including in real El Paso if one reads the news.
But as it turns out the CIA are the bad guys. They are not trying to stop the drug trade and help the Mexican federal government regain control over their country, but to control the drug trade and the money for their own purposes.
I don’t agree that Sonya would’ve been incapable of getting Jamie to talk in season one because of her autism. I think she would’ve recognized something in his situation akin to hers. Not that they are alike. I get the felling that Jaime is retarded not autistic although he could very well be autistic. I certainly not claiming to be an expert, but they are both awkward people in the world and I think she would’ve been sympathetic to that. Marco and others didn’t see that with Jaime (he reacted to Jamie like unfortunately most people would I think).
I think it will be the same with Eleanor who is also awkward in the world, perhaps by sexual trauma, but Sonya would recognize something in common with her too and try to get through to her on that basis if she gets to interrogate her. Of course I have every reason to believe Eleanor will then threaten the life of whom I believe is Sonya’s mother (the women we saw Sonya give a lock of her sister’s hair to a couple of episodes ago) so I don’t think it will end in a feel good secession, and Sonya will still remember that boy Eleanor killed, not to mention what she did to Hank.
This show seems to feature a lot of “off beat” characters: Sonya, Linder, Eleanor and Jaime. Is there a message there?
It’s sad too because season 2 has been amazing. And I actually liked season 1. Hoping this gets a 3rd season and brings back those that bailed on David Tate. Can’t wait to see what’s next!
I was one of the few who didn’t mind the Tate plot since I didn’t see hm as the super human as others thought, but I hope now that he is gone, likely I hope some people will give the show another chance with the show getting good word of mouth over the past five or so episodes.
I do hope FX will be more like AMC giving “Halt and Catch fire” another chance than like stupid A&E cancelling “Longmire” for no good reason other than it was “losing money” because it wasn’t getting the right demographic. What did they expect when you have the hero and his best friend fifty and near fifty-somethings and the rest of the cast in their mid thirties and older when they first got the show and the only “obvious” product they were pushing were Ford trucks?
It’s cookin’ now!
I love this show, but lately it has really seemed to be channeling Breaking Bad, and this past episode seemed very heavy-handed that way. The beats, the settings, some of the details – all I enjoyed but also find myself thinking of BB’s end game. That’s a hard comparison to withstand, as good as this show is.
Please renew season 3 and so on. This is a great change from normal who done it’s. Quite mind blowing with the past shots of Eleanors past. I love Marco and Sonya.
Great episode, but I’m a little disappointed that Alan didn’t open the review with his preference for wet-naps.
Um, does anyone know/care whatever happened to Timothy Bottoms? You know, the evil guy who they introduced in last season’s finale as the guy pulling all the strings in the El Paso/Juarez drug trade? Or was he one and done and forgotten?
