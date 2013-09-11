Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Old Friends’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as we’re on Mars…
Because “Bron” season 1 only ran 10 episodes, and because Meredith Stiehm has said that this case would conclude before the end of season 1, I assumed at a certain point that this episode would bring a close to the Tate investigation. Instead “Old Friends” is mainly a (pardon the pun) bridge episode, filling in the gaps from Tate’s abduction of Gus to the revelation of his end game. We still don’t know whether he’s dealt with next week, the week after, or even in the finale (it’s entirely possible Stiehm just meant that they would identify the killer before season’s end), but a lot of this episode unfortunately felt like marking time, despite the continued strong performances by Diane Kruger and Demián Bichir, conveying the varying levels of physical and emotional exhaustion both Sonya and Marco are feeling at this point. (At the same time, it feels absurd that Hank would let these two, in their conditions – and with Marco’s personal investment in the case – work alone like this, rather than sending Cooper or some other unidentified officer to travel with them for backup.) I like that Eric Lange has been directed to play Tate as extremely calm and laid-back, which undercuts a lot of the criminal mastermind tropes he embodies(*), but I’d have been more than happy to see him disposed of this week rather than down the line.
(*) Alyssa Rosenberg wrote a terrific piece earlier this week about why TV needs to take a break from evil masterminds for a while, referencing “The Bridge” and several other current shows.
As a result, the episode’s most interesting parts happened outside the main plot, with Charlotte executing Tim and taking an unapologetic step into the criminal life, and Adriana nudging Frye to attend his first AA meeting. Even 10 episodes in, Charlotte’s such a blank slate that I can’t decide if I buy her going gangster like that in the desert, but as with Graciela’s death last week, this is a direction that at least seems more compelling than her fumbling for answers earlier in the season. And Matthew Lillard was just terrific, both in the empty newsroom scene with Emily Rios and later at the AA meeting. I have to keep reminding myself that this is the guy from “Scream” and the “Scooby-Doo” movies, because he’s doing some really mature, grounded, powerful work here, and I sure hope that Tate just drugged him without killing him in the parking lot.
Before we go to comments, I should warn you that the season’s final three episodes will be airing at a pretty terrible time for me, scheduling-wise, with all the fall premieres. I may not have time to watch every episode in advance, and reviews may be some combination of short, late or non-existent. Things will have slowed down a little by the time we get to the finale on Oct. 2, but there’s a chance even that review may be delayed a while. I can only do so much.
What did everybody else think?
My prediction is that next week Tate will give Marco an ultimatum: Kill Frye and he’ll tell him where Gus is or his son will drown.
I agree that is a possibility. It also could be he will have Frye kill Marco since I feel Tate could feel that Frye was the least culpable of the three offenders that are still alive: Santi Jr. was driving the car even if it was Frye who asked him to get another batch of coke and then helped cover things up; and it was Marco who was banging Tate’s wife causing him in Tate’s view to leave in the first place. He has already killed Santi Jr. Marco is the next logical person to hold responsible. Yes he might spare Gus just like he gave Alma and the girls a fighting chance to live. What he will do to Frye afterward I don’t know. He may kill him anyway, just like he killed the judge for selling her office and Frye admits he sold his responsibility.
There is one more person responsible for getting Santi Jr. off: Santi’s dad. I wonder what Tate got in store for him? Maybe nothing. Maybe Tate would feel that Santi’s dad did what most fathers would do if they could-but I won’t count on that. :-)
Oh I am beginning to think he maybe “The Beast” after all, the serial killer who has been killing Mexican girls. He was pretty dismissive of the suffering going on in Mexico along with the known killing of innocent people he did like the illegal immigrants; and this Hastings guy disappeared in 2006, *before* his wife and son was killed in 2007 six years ago (assuming the present events of “The Bridge” take place in 2013). Maybe he was killing back then?
Now that you bring up Santi Sr., he might make more sense as the person Tate wants Marco to kill. He’d be harder to get to than most of Tate’s victims, especially now that everyone knows he’s the killer. Instead of Marco having to suffer over taking an innocent life, he would end up in a lot of potential trouble for killing a rich and powerful man. We shall see.
I don’t think “The Beast” will figure into this case. That would be wasting a storyline they can get a lot of mileage out of in future seasons.
Alan, you’re my favorite reviewer and I follow you religiously, but did you have to send me to a far left website by clicking on that link? I couldn’t believe the paranoid musings emanating from there. I went in search of a good article you recommended by was a bit shocked by the content over there.
I applaud you for trying to keep politics out of the comments and your reviews. I do wish you would do the same when sending your readers to the extreme fringes of either political party.
If a piece is good, then it’s good, and people on both ends of the political spectrum are capable of writing insightful analyses. It’s not like the piece is spouting political commentary. It’s about television shows.
Did we read the same piece? It’s quite insightful and not political in the least. paranoid musings indeed…
Const56, what was the political content in the actual post I linked to? Yes, there are links on the page to other ThinkProgress stories, but Alyssa’s post is pure TV criticism. Over the years, I’ve linked to many pop culture pieces on sites that overall have one ideological reputation or another, and this is the first time anyone has complained about being subjected to the mere existence of one of those sites.
Alan, my objection was not the article by Alyssa. That was the first time I noticed the accompanying articles on that particular site. I did not complain about the “mere existence” of the site, just the content associated with it.
So you’re not complaining about the site, just its content? That’s hilarious. you should be in politics.
uh, the content and site are one of the same there partner. I was responding to Alan.
CONST56 – The comments section is a public forum. Anybody can respond to anyone, even you slick.
Const56: If you think ThinkProgress is far left, you aren’t reading enough far-left sites.
It can’t be that harmful for you to see something you disagree with now and then, and it’s interesting to see how the other side sees the world. I look at Fox News every now and then for exactly that reason.
Thanks for the link, Alan – very interesting article.
Rosenberg makes some excellent points – although she misinterpreted the plot developments on Newsroom (Charlie’s friend didn’t mastermind Genoa – he simply provided false verification when the staff were investigating the story).
I had to laugh when I read this particular sentence of hers:
“But as soon as David Tate emerges on the scene, his outrageously disproportional reaction to his wife’s death – I mean, seriously, the man is murdering random migrants as cover – renders Marco’s behavior relatively unimportant.”
…which she had written before the following exchange in this episode, between Marco and Tate:
Marco: “All of this because she chose me?’
Tate: “Yes”
It’s as if the writers were trying to defuse the wildly implausible nature of the plot by having the characters voice the wildly implausible nature of it.
But seriously, are we at the point yet that we can agree that this show is more of the Sons of Anarchy ilk of FX’s shows, and not in the same league as Justified and The Americans? I’m afraid basing your story in a potentially interesting location for socioeconomic exploration – and stating that your ‘real’ objective is to eventually develop that potential – does not, in itself, deliver rich, layered content. And I’m afraid the quality of the plotting/writing this season does not, in any way, portend that it EVER will.
I don’t think it really matters that the piece was on ThinkProgress. Yes, it’s a left-wing site (whether it’s “far left” or merely “leans left” is irrelevant in my view, as it would be if the site was on the right side of the political spectrum). So what? She was just talking about television. Sometimes, a critic’s politics can seep into his or her television commentary, but I didn’t think that was the case here (and I read it looking for even a hint of bias, just to see if the complaint was justified, but I couldn’t find anything).
Also, I agree wholeheartedly the last paragraph of MadMeme’s comment. I still think there’s time for the show to get better if (when?) it gets renewed for a second season. But yeah, The Americans was miles better in just about every way (to be fair, I ranked The Americans as the third best drama this season, behind only Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, just ahead of Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire and Orange is the New Black). And even a weaker season of Justified was still significantly better and much more entertaining than The Bridge has been.
I definitely agree about Lillard in this episode. I’ve never been all that impressed with him as an actor (obviously because of the roles I’ve seen him play), but he was great here.
Personally I try not to judge an actor badly because of a certain role he or she had before. I remember earlier this year when another FX show, “The Americans”, debuted people at first just couldn’t let go that Kerry Russell (who plays KGB officer Elizabeth Jennings on that show) was Felicity on “Felicity”. People were surprised by her great performance on that show as if her “Felicity” role made her a light weight actress somehow.
The same for Richard Thomas who plays a FBI Counter Intelligence supervisor on the same show having his old “John Boy” role brought up. He was given kudos for his role by people who were a little bit surprised.
I never seen the Scooby Doo live action movie so I was unbiased by Mr. Lillard’s previous role as Shaggy so I am not surprised by his good work here. The role probably was shallow and cartoonish but that doesn’t mean the actor is.
Spotted Lillard in “The Descendants” when I finally saw the film recently. Was thrilled to see him in another role as I think he is great in “The Bridge.”
Lillard has been operating on a different level to most of the show for the past few weeks. A great performance in a grounded and real world and leaps above his Scooby-based baggage.
Kruger however is stuck inside a woeful example of a cartoon.
For fun, try and figure out how Dr. Evil managed to intercept Sonya on an isolated route to an unknown safehouse that he didn’t know she would take and how he managed to steal a truck and also leave his getaway car at the ambush beforehand. Which one did he drive there first and which one did he walk back into town for? Maybe he towed them? Did he spend the night looking for a truck randomly abandoned along the the route as Sonya was racing towards him?
Const56, he linked a single article relevant to the review. You didn’t have to click other links. You made it political. If you can’t stomach other people’s political views for a few seconds, maybe the internet isn’t for you.
Anyway, “The Bridge” must be an excellent show because I don’t like this revenge plot, but I find it to be very well done. I agree that Tate’s calm nature makes it work. I was glad to see Frye return. Lillard’s work has been a revelation.
I was happy to see Charlotte take aggressive action. It’s the first real hint at what the show will be after the Tate plot is completed.
I could definitely see them taking Charlotte in the direction of a certain Walter White. She has the means to start a criminal enterprise with the tunnel and without the inheritance, the motivation. Perhaps we will see our detectives take on Ms. Heisenberg next.
Definitely agree that this is a nice turn for Charlotte’s character. This scene in the desert played very well. A woman who was cut out of what she thought was her rightful inheritance from her late husband. Love how she ended up executing the rat who was an informant for the authorities.
Brilliant how she took control of the gun from Ray and did the deed herself. I half expected her to turn and kill ray as well but of course she needs him now more than ever to make the tunnel a successful enterprise. Immigrants & Guns for now but who know’s what’s next?
ATF? What organization is that? I assume he was working for the FBI but now i’m not sure. who else would be investigating drug trafficking from Mexico to US?
Alcohol, tobacco, and firearms.
Another ditto on Lilliard being awesome on this show. Good for him.
I loved both Ray’s and Charlotte’s expressions when Tim alluded
to certain extra-curricular cunnilingual activities on Ray’s part.
I think Tim may have signed his own death warrant with that.
I don’t think so, it was likely it was his letting slip that he was working for the ATF. If it was for the muff diving slip if anyone would kill Tim it would have been Ray.
I had liked what Lillard was doing for the first 9 episodes, but last night convinced me that he has the strongest character on the show. In fact, if he dies at some point I will probably stop watching. Going from insulting the fellow AA member to completely falling apart and admitting how pathetic alcohol has made him was a standout moment. The Bridge is a deeply flawed show- the serial killer story needs to end very soon- but I like how it approaches Asperger’s, addiction, and human trafficking.
If the show tightens things up with storylines and characters, I still think it can be a success. Also, the desert scene stood out for a few reasons. One, I laughed when the boytoy tried to hush Patrick Swayze’s brother in front of Charlotte about “the incident” a few weeks ago. Completely out of place yet funny. Two, Charlotte established herself as a very bad individual after that straight-up execution. She’s obviously going to become a major player next season.
IMHO the center of the Bridge (and the original Broen) are the two main detectives and especially Sonya and her character development.
The story basically is the mean for having those two interacting and give some really solid acting.
This is the prism we should review/talk about this show.
I liked how Ray could not kill Tim, because “we played kickball together.” I thought Alan might use that one for a quote or lead-in to his review. Not sure how I feel about Charlotte at all, at this point. Where can they go from here? And did Ray say something like, “You killed Tim. He was our BANK?” I couldn’t hear what he said, but I would not think you could make much money by being involved with a snitch. Maybe I heard wrong?
Lillard is good and so is Emily Rios. She is so natural in her role that I never think of her as “Andrea” when I watch The Bridge.
I think he said “He was our bud” or “buddy”.
Ray said “He was our *friend*!” though gritted teeth, making it hard to understand him a little.
Awwww…thank you! I need captions on all my shows. I always have trouble hearing certain dialogue. I knew what I thought I heard did not make sense. :)
I’m DVRing this show and haven’t watched it yet. Should I devote 13 hours of my life to it? I have soooo many unwatched TV show DVDs. And I’m glad I never got involved with “The Killing.”
Watch it. Seriously.
I did the same thing with this show. I had 5 episodes saved. I finally sat and watch them in one sitting. Loved it. And was annoyed that I had only the 5 to watch. :)
Now I watch it live weekly. Then promptly watch the repeat. And have them all saved on TIVO. Because I am going to want to watch it all again before next Summer.
re: Matthew Lillard:
“I have to keep reminding myself that this is the guy from “Scream” and the “Scooby-Doo” movies, because he’s doing some really mature, grounded, powerful work here….”
This sort of shocked me that you said this Alan — I was thinking as I watched this how nice it was to see an actor mature and come into their own. Why do you have to keep reminding yourself of his goofier, younger roles? It seems unforgiving and very shortsighted.
Love the work Lillard has been doing, especially this episode. Very enjoyable and well done.
I’m shocked — where the heck is Sonya’s JACKET?!?
Boy that Annabeth Gish storyline is just a huge dog. When it comes up it’s actually jarring. And poor Swayze brocephus to be shot at the hands of characters one cares so little about, in a truly absurd scenario. Painful to watch. Please make it go away.
At this point, really, how can that storyline fulfill anything but coincident and lazy narration. I’m really over it.
I just mean that it’s a (very pleasant) surprise that he’s become this. It barely seems like the same performer. Often, when young actors mature, you can see traces of their youthful persona; not here.
…I was trying to remember where I knew him from…you saved me a trip to IMDB. :)
Lillard has been amazing, but he did show some glimpses of this before. I thought he was solid in SLC Punk, and he was good (as someone else mentioned) in the Descendants.
I have to differ with that take on the Charlotte storyline. In this episode, I thought that Charlotte shooting Tim was more interesting than the entire Tate plot.
After reading that paragraph in Ms. Rosenberg’s review where she laid out everything Tate has done, I feel like an idiot for sticking with this show.
It’s a testament to the acting, the relationships, the directing, the cinematography that I can accept all that and not feel that the show needs defending.
I like the show a lot-the acting, the production values, the music, the characters, and hoe it is renewed. That being said the motive for the judge’s killing, the illegal aliens is obscure. Why could Tate not just focus on those he blamed for his family’s death? He wanted them to know he was seeking revenge. The abduction getting Gedman involved was by chance-he could have gotten Gedman another way-was the thinking that the non-private motive murders would muddy the water and leave him free to pursue his plan? If so, his victim count seems high. But I’m still very engaged.
Maybe Marco having had sex with Charlotte will become a plot point in Season 2, if there is one, in the same way as his having sex with Tate’s wife. Now that she has become one tough broad watch out! The writers and producers have lots up their sleeves, or so it seems. I hope they get their second season. And Kruger and Bichir are great in their parts. I’d like to see them back.
I am a big fan of the show-the acting, characters, music, setting, production values, pacing, and hope it gets renewed. That being said Tate’s motives for nonperosnal murders (the judge, the immigrants) are obscure-he cannot know that Marco would be assigned, and he could launch his revenge on Marco, Frye and the others he blames for his family’s deaths without the theatrics-he was not trying to keep his identity secret-he wanted those he held responsible to know why they were suffering, and he was believed dead. Can someone explain the need for the mass murders in his scheme? Thanks
Why an elaborate scheme involving victims unrelated to the death of Tate’s family?
His death gave him cover-and he wanted his personal victims to know why they were dying.
I can’t believe nobody mentioned the outrageously silly Dexter syringe in the neck in broad daylight scene. I really like this show but that is certainly a low point.