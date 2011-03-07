Review: ‘The Event’ returns, same as it ever was

What is The Event?
I know I opened my initial review of “The Event” back in the fall with that sentence, but now my question is different. Back then, I was asking what “The Event” – as in the NBC show, which returns tonight at 8 – was, because it was hard to tell if I was meant to take it seriously, or as a parody of all the most annoying aspects of “Lost” and “24.” By now, I unfortunately know it’s meant to be taken seriously, so I’m wondering what the actual Event – as in the thing that the show’s characters keep warning us is coming, even if they won’t tell us anything about it – itself is.
Because this is getting kinda silly.
I stopped watching “The Event” after the third episode, when it became clear that A)it was playing the same irritating shell game that all these post-“Lost” sci-fi thrillers do, and B)that there wasn’t a single character I cared about remotely enough to suffer through A.
Some friends of mine stuck with, some out of weakness for anything on TV featuring aliens, some out of a perverse desire to see how long the show could drag the whole “What is The Event?” business out. Whatever their reasons, everyone agreed when the show went into a prolonged mid-season hiatus at the end of November that it was a pretty terrible show, and they would have a hard time mustering the enthusiasm to watch again come spring.
Now, “The Event” creative team had to know how their show had been received in the fall. They had to know that the enthusiasm many fans had after the first few episodes quickly waned, then turned to anger. I don’t know if they specifically knew that the two episodes that air tonight would be their first back after the long hiatus, but they had to know that they needed to turn things around in a hurry if they wanted to stop being a dead show walking. They needed to stop being cute, start actually move the story forward and, if possible, find a way to make some of the people within that story matter.
But these two episodes are more of the same, which means either the creative team was willingly blind to the reaction, or that they simply didn’t know how to fix this mess.
NBC has been running a series of ads for the show’s return that reveal more about the show’s alien characters and their agenda than anything that was actually discussed on the show in the fall. Well, guess what? It’s also more than is revealed in the two-hour return.
At one point, alien leader Sophia (Laura Innes) tells our everyman hero Sean (Jason Ritter, who looked so happy to be back on “Parenthood” last week, playing a three-dimensional character and not a rat in a maze), “I imagine you have a lot of questions.” Sean replies, “You could say that.” It’s the sort of wink at the audience’s frustration exchange that “Lost” did often in its middle seasons, but nothing of import comes out of the discussion. Worse, Sean’s girlfriend Leila (Sarah Roemer) is then forced to choose between staying with Sean and splitting up with him again, a decision that’s a false, unnecessary conflict – where the writers wanted Leila to be angsty to fill some time in an episode but couldn’t be bothered to justify it.
Other than the addition of Virginia Madsen in a recurring role as an Alaskan Senator’s widow who harasses President Martinez (Blair Underwood) about the secret military base in her district, this is basically the same silly, loud, pointless show it was in the fall. The whole thing feels reverse-engineered, where somebody came up with the “What is The Event?” tagline, then tried to build a series around it.
If the show was better, nobody would mind that we still didn’t know what The Event was. “X-Files” fans waited a long, long time to learn anything substantial about the government conspiracy, and “Lost” fans didn’t really start getting cranky about answers until the polar bear cages came out in the third season. If you tell interesting stories with compelling characters, you can test the audience’s patient for quite a while. If you’re a flat cartoon, then people will start demanding answers in lieu of actual entertainment. “The Event” offers neither – still.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
This show is like 24 if Kim Bauer was the star and Jack was simply a side character who occasionally got a spotlight episode.
FlashForward
Watched FF, never saw The Event, but both look pretty similar to me.
I meant (cough) FlashFoward (cough). Didn’t register the brackets…..
Not that I don’t respect your opinion or that I’m a huge fan of The Event, doesn’t seem like you should be the one writing the reviews for it, especially considering you haven’t seen half the episodes. that would go for any show for that matter, if you don’t watch it as a whole, your opinion loses credibility.
There are many shows I return to review without seeing every episode in between. It’s simply not possible, and in those cases, I’m transparent. I say here when I stopped watching, and if you feel that disqualifies my opinion, so be it.
A lot of these reviews are written from the perspective that I think a lot of early Event viewers had: they stopped watching (some a bit later than I did) but might be curious if it got any better in the interim. Most of those people aren’t likely to go back to see the previous episodes, but will try to jump in with the new ones tonight. If they don’t work for me, they likely won’t work for others in the same boat.
Yes, I imagine having then time to watch every single show you need to review would, well, give you no time to do the said review, or for that matter anything else. I understand where you’re coming from with The Event, but a show like this, one with a continuing storyline – no matter how all over the place it might be, is a bit different than missing a few episodes of a sitcom and then writing a review of it’s return from a hiatus. Being said, I respect your opinions for the most part and I’m not necessarily doubting that your review of The Event isn’t dead-on, just thought I’d mention. Funny thing is, I only caught up to several episodes on Hulu, wasn’t appointment viewing for me, so I’m not surprised tonights is lacking.
I think that Sepinwall is finding that, with his growing success, it’s created a difficult obstacle course to navigate than he used to have to deal with. His reviewing has been consistent, of a high quality and though-provoking as long as I’ve been reading him (basically since the last season of The Wire).
Somewhere along the way, his audience’s expectations began to shift from expecting him to represent his take on a show to expecting him to represent and clarify THEIR point of view on the show. This all works well when the reader and Alan’s point of view is mostly agreeable. When they are divergent, however, it is problematic.
Negative comments that disagree with Alan’s analysis are totally fine – That’s the beauty of having a vibrant community. It seems, however, that more and more the comments that disagree with Alan’s analysis have largely stopped commenting on the actual analysis and have started commenting on his legitimacy to write about a given show. That seems wrong.
Alan writes consistently and transparently. I don’t agree with him some of the time but I never feel duped by his writing. He’s not “in the bag” for a show (or opposed to one, for that matter) any more than we are as fans. We should read him in the spirit in which he writes, not wish that he wrote in the spirit that most affirms our opinion.
He’s not the one who has changed. We have.
If a show can’t stand on it’s own at all, even coming in midway, then it’s pretty shitty. I started watching Parks and Recreation and The Office midway through their seasons and liked them…of course I liked them better having seen the first episodes, but still. If a show demands that viewers see them all, then these shows with continuing storylines would be in trouble.
While this is a silly show, I’ve kind of rolled with it (and rolled my eyes at it). Having seen tonight’s two episodes (they aired in Canada last night), I’d have to disagree that we haven’t been told or given enough information to figure what “The Event” is; it seems like quite the hint was dropped in the first 10 minutes or so of the first of the two new episodes.
Really?
So explain then what this “event” is. I’ve watched every episode and there is no indication what the event was from last year. The “aliens” (we didn’t know what they were until the very last minute) had unclear motives with shifting goals every other week.
The only thing I know of the event is that the producers said the series would deal with the build-up, the event and then the aftermath.
Now that the episode has aired, I’m referring to the apparent upcoming invasion that Thomas called in being “The Event”.
But how does that track with what both the aliens and the president’s people were saying, however obliquely, about The Event back in the first few episodes?
It must have been so oblique that I don’t remember. Did they really specify “The Event” by name?
I remember Sophia saying “he’s going to tell them. About the event.” But I honestly don’t recall if that actually happened or if it was only in the ads.
I assume the Event is whatever happened to force the “aliens” to leave Earth, sometime in our future.
C’mon people! “The Event” is when we saw Leila and Vicky fighting in episode 2. It’s been all downhill after that.
Sarah Roemer is hot! But that’s still not enough to get me to watch again.
I caught up on the last two eps this weekend so I’d know what’s coming for tonight, and I’m still in. It’s pretty much all for Jason Ritter, though. His is the storyline I like best. Also, I’d really like to know what kind of aliens these are and where their home planet is and why it’s apparently uninhabitable. Mostly, I miss “The 4400” and this fills that gap nicely :-)
Ha ha, yes! I miss 4400, too. Though the last season wasn’t so great.
Though I’m on the opposite side of the fence. I don’t care about Layla & friends. I’m in it for the aliens. I’m a sucker for aliens. I want them to be evil & give the president what he deserves. Which is evil aliens. Same reason I stick with the even dumber V.
Ironically for Jason Ritter the person to have written the best alien show I have seen recently is Jason Katims. One of his earlier works on the WB called Roswell.
I don’t really care what the Event is. It doesn’t seem to me (and maybe I’m remembering poorly) that the characters referenced it all that much after the first episode or two.
That said, I agree that this isn’t a very good show. There’s enough about it that I find fun that I don’t care so much about the stuff that isn’t very good (frequently everything surrounding the main alien guy and Sarah Roemer’s character). And all of the “I can’t tell you everything” dialogue is a huge irritation; if anything causes me to stop watching, it will probably be that. I don’t mind if a show keep secrets, but don’t highlight the fact that you could tell us, but won’t, and that no character has presented a good reason for keeping mute. It would be more interesting if characters would just lie; at least then we could examine the lie and try to figure out what it’s hiding.
I’m faintly curious about what the aliens are (presumably some form of us but are they past, future, alternate, or what?) and what their motives on Earth were/are. And the alien CIA guy is so good looking the screen goes fuzzy whenever he walks in view of the camera. And that’s enough for me, for now. Everything else is on hiatus anyway.
Before the hiatus, I was thinking maybe they should just drop the whole mess with Sean and Leila trying to find her sister (or at least put it on the backburner), and instead just focus on the President, the national security adviser (who somehow always looks like a bad guy, even if we’re led to believe he’s good), the VP who had the Prez set up, etc..
It seems like those characters are where the high stakes (most important answers) are, not with Sean and Leila. Maybe it has something to do with the acting abilities of those actors compared to Roemer and Ritter that I care a lot more about their characters?
I fall into the camp of watching on hulu when i have nothing else to watch. The two factions of aliens are midly interesting, but with so many characters how is it that absolutely none are compelling? I dont feel connected to any of them.
Lost worked because of the characters. 24 worked because “the event” was so imminent. There was a literal deadline. This show haa neither going for it and is just a flat mess.
Very much reminds me of V.
Howsabout merging The Event and V and having Aliens vs. Aliens with The Planet Earth as the ultimate prize in a no-holds-barred, winner-take-all grudgematch. Leila and Lisa could be the ring card girls.
When a show makes me feel like it’s leading me around in circles by the nose and mocking me for being dumb enough to watch it, that’s usually a pretty good clue to its wretchedness. As a lifelong reader and viewer of serious science fiction, I find The Event almost offensive (as in insulting) in its deliberate obtuseness, thinking that it can keep stringing me along to no go0od purpose just because “Lost” had that many fans and that many seasons (guess what, dudes? Couldn’t stand that either, and it actually made more sense that this meshuggeneh mess does). NBC has lost its ability to produce credible, comprehensible sci-fi- shows. I appreciate an attempt to produce sci-fi for prime time, but this is a backhanded effort at best. You don’t keep viewers by insulting them: they learn, at some point, to tune you out and watch something else. Three episodes, and this was worth forgetting.
THE EVENT was when the aliens landed in the early part of the 20th century. This was revealed within the first 3 or 4 episodes.
Paying Attention and Winning: In that case, NBC’s promotion for the show would have been “What was… ‘The Event.'” As the promotion of the show was “What *is*… ‘The Event,'” it strongly implies otherwise.
-Daniel
When was the last time you saw that promo? The Event page on the NBC website has the tagline “What would you believe?” not “What is the Event?”.
Obligatory link to this Mitchell & Webb sketch, which I first learned about from a commenter on this blog:
[www.youtube.com]
“Well, it’s been 600 to 750 days since The Event!”
“Do NOT THINK OF THE EVENT! IT WILL MAKE YOU SAD!”
Make sure to watch all three links.
This is quite possibily one of the most stupid and irritating shows in the history of television. Why it is still on is one of the great enigma’s of network tv. First, this show presupposes the audience consists of vapid, drooling idiots who will not question anything shown of the screen. I sometimes wonder if writers in their most desparate moments decide to test the stupidity of their audiences by creating implausible situations, having supposedly intelligent characters behave irrationally and without common sense. I’d like these writers and directors hell to consist of being forced to watch their crap for eternity. the characters on this series are insufferable, the storylines are insufferable and worst of all the audience if it tunes in is forced to suffer their insufferable program.
Oh to answer your question the event was the disappearnace of a commercial jet liner seconds before it crashed into the summer house of the President in Miami.
The big picture is that the folks interred in that secret prison in Alaska were aliens from a spacecraft that crashed in the late 1940’s. There are two factions, one led by a woman who appears to be a non-threat and another led by her son who wants to bring the aliens from their home planet to Earth.