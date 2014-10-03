Review: ‘The Knick’ – ‘Working Late a Lot’

A quick review of tonight's “The Knick” coming up just as soon as I tell you about that habeas corpus they've got in the law…
I hadn't planned on making “The Knick” into a weekly thing, and I don't know if I'll have time or interest in writing up next week's episode (which I haven't seen yet). But “Working Late a Lot” was in some ways an even more impressive technical achievement than last week's riot, finding its spectacle through internal rather than external pressures.
Thack suffering through cocaine withdrawal is, like so many of this show's storylines, something we've seen in broad strokes in many previous TV dramas (and films). But the way Soderbergh shoots and edits those scenes does an amazing job of putting us right inside Thack's feverish body and mind, so we understand what he's going through on a much deeper level than we often get with this plot. In scenes where Thackery appears – unless it's one explicitly told from another character's POV, like when Lucy comes downstairs wearing his shirt – the camera's first and only focus is on Clive Owen's sweaty, uncomfortable face. Other characters exist primarily as blurry shapes on the edge of the frame, or disembodied voices Thack barely notices as he tries to maintain his composure. When he uses one of the cocaine vials Lucy was able to scrounge for him in order to get through the presentation of the hernia paper, the camera movements are fast and jagged (a hand-held sprint up the aisle as he delivers the paper), and when he sits down and listens to Levi Zinberg's own presentation, the lightning-quick cuts back and forth between Thack's face and Zinberg's makes clear just how impatient the drug has made him in this moment.
There are other stories of interest here – Cornelia and Algernon's reckless affair, Gallinger trying to use baby Grace to shake his wife out of her grief-fueled insanity, the ignorant judge letting Typhoid Mary go free – but the star of the show this week, as it's been for the previous seven, isn't any of the characters on screen, but the man who keeps finding unconventional, fascinating ways to film their adventures.
What did everybody else think?
This show is brilliant! SS gritty shots are impressive. I’m glued. Every week.
I hope you continue your reviews of the knick. I look forward to reading your thoughts.
This is the best HBO series on/
Can’t wait for next episode!
Yeah, this was another fun hour. I know they did the drug withdrawal thing on House (amongst other shows/movies) but I don’t recall anything depicting it like this.
Barrow’s quickly becoming my favorite walking punching bag on TV.
If this were wrestling, it would feel like they were setting up Chickering for a major heel turn once he finds out what his mentor and lady love have been up to in the wee hours.
Yeah, I’m very curious to see how Bertie will react when he finds out about that. Wass Thack aware of Bertie’s feelings for Lucy? I can’t remember.
It really was brilliant filming. Made me feel fidgety during those sequences. I’m not big on Emmys, but Clive Davis should be nominated for his performance on “The Knick.” He has such a great screen presence.
*Owen* not Davis. It’s early and I haven’t had much coffee yet. Throw me a friggin’ bone.
Then you have something in common with Thack: Just like he needs coke before he does a surgery, you need caffeine before you post!
That’s pretty good Hunter. Thanks for the laugh. :)
I must admit that Thack’s attitude to racism or predudice is not only refreshing but fantastic. Thack does not care as long as he can get his name first on any paper they co. Write, lol.
That may sound negative and kinda crappy but it sure hell bests the stereotyping and bullshit cliches that exist on shows these days and even great ones too (here’s looking at you Mad Men season 1 and your treatment of Jewish people…..oyyyyyy!!!!!!!!! UGH!!!!!).
I do not need Thack to be something we know not many people in his position in his time were not but I hate laziness and cliches and stereotyping .
Bravo.
Can you elaborate what you mean by the way Mad Men season 1 treated Jewish people?
I really would like to know.
Thanks.
Please keep reviewing The Knick.
I love the show, and I love the music they chose – combining the old and the new, and somehow it just fits. There is enough humor to keep those intense moments from bringing down the mood completely. I love the Typhoid Mary story, and those bits of history thrown in. I am very worried about both affairs, as I am sure all will be revealed eventually.
I agree completely about Clive Owen’s acting. I am a huge Owen and Soderburgh fan. Great show!
I am also enjoying Cliff Martinez’ incredible scoring.
This is hands down my favorite show on right now. The look, the score, the editing – Soderbergh has shown it doesn’t matter what medium he chooses, he’s an amazing storyteller. Unfortunately, I fear this show is reaching a wide enough audience relegated to Cinemax. I look forward to this show every week. Top notch television.
***isn’t reaching a wide enough audience. D’oh!
Agreed. How can there only be 13 comments about this brilliant show??!!??? I know it’s already been renewed for a second season, but it deserves more love. If it were on HBO there would be a lot more buzz.
Soderbergh chose Cinemax for a reason. At HBO, he knew that he would be treated well, but he also knew that HBO is a very busy network and wouldn’t necessarily let him do whatever he wants. Cinemax on the other hand has literally zero shows on the level of The Knick and they therefore needed him a lot more than HBO would. I would guess that this allowed Soderbergh to negotiate for more creative control.
Cinemax also has this problem with Banshee. IMO, Banshee is the best show on television, period. Yet no one I talk to has heard of it, much less watches it. It’s a shame. The Knick and Banshee are two very different shows, but Cinemax has struck gold with both. I hope they can keep it up.
Even with the seen-it-all-on-previous-hospital-shows writing and plotlines, Alan should be ashamed of himself for being so cavalier about whether he should review it every week or not. Just recap Soderbergh’s camera work — that already puts it above anything else on TV.
Yes, amazing work from Soderbergh – surpassing, IMO, Fukunaga’s work on True Detective. I think this is the first TV series I’ve ever seen that has both a completely distinct, yet strictly adhered-to, visual style – which feels absolutely intrinsic to the material.
Having gone thru that awful withdrawal, I can say that the depiction of it on The Knick is amazing. I found it to be truly disturbing (in a good way) because it really have an understanding of how horrendous that feeling is. My question is- why did Thack take strict 9? And why did they have it in the hospital medicine room?
In very small doses, strychnine (not “strict 9”!) was used as a performance-enhancing drug on both athletes and animals around the turn of the century, considered to be a stimulant. And in small-bordering-on-disappearing doses, it was used throughout the 18th and 19th centuries as a “tonic” for appetite.
I love The Knick! I live in NYC and want to visit the locations where the show was shot: [nypost.com]
This week’s episode seemed very rushed and disjointed – as the season winds down they are trying to juggle too many storylines: cocaine addiction, Lucy and Thack, Cornelia and Algernon, Bertie and his father, Barrow looking for money, Typhoid Mary, Gallinger and baby Grace.
I hope Alan can review the remaining two episodes of this season and decides to do each episode of season 2.
I love this show. It have the right mix of drama, history portrayal and action (unlike Mad Man that bored me to tears). I hope this show gets renew and continue on it’s path. I have no idea how the season finale it’s going to be like since and in a way it’s amazing because it keeps you on your toes, you don’t know what’s going to happen.
I assume Bertie’s mention of a Gauguin show in 1899 in the Met is pure fancy; I can’t find mention of it, or any Gauguin show in the US before much later. Does anyone know?
Genius filmmaking. Love the look and feel. Unique.
Great show but im really botherd at how they depict cocaine withdrawal. You dont need cocaine to function normally like you would with opiates and there is no hardcore physical withdrawal like they show.
It makes no sense but I guess severe psychological dependence isnt as exciting on camera.
Interesting! I didn’t know this.
Would someone just get really lethargic then?