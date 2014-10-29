Review: The long and short of HBO’s ‘Olive Kitteridge’

The last time HBO turned a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set in Maine into a miniseries, it was 2005's “Empire Falls,” which boasted a star-studded cast but was exactly the wrong length at four hours: too short to properly tell all of the books' stories and give the audience the necessary feeling of living among these characters, and much too long for the thin slice the filmmakers were able to carve out of the book.
HBO's new miniseries “Olive Kitteridge” (it debuts Sunday night at 9) is also adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel set in Maine, and also clocks in at four hours. And though I haven't read the Elizabeth Strout book on which it's based, it certainly feels like the same mistake has been made about its length.
Directed by Lisa Cholodenko (“The Kids Are All Right”) and written by HBO movie veteran Jane Anderson (“Normal,” “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom”), the miniseries presents vignettes over 25 years in the life of Olive (Frances McDormand), an unyielding Yankee who holds her husband Henry (Richard Jenkins), her son Christopher (played by Devin McKenzie Druid as a kid and John Gallagher Jr. as an adult), and the world at large to a very high standard, and has no problem telling people in the bluntest possible terms how they've failed to live up to that standard. (Christopher grows up to become a doctor, but she dismisses his accomplishments: “You're a podiatrist; it doesn't count.”) She lacks the patience for displays of sentiment – when Henry acts dismayed that she's throwing out a Valentine's Day card that he just gave her, she says, “I read it” – and good manners are what she expects from other people, and not necessarily from herself.
At one point, Christopher understandably objects to how she treats him, and Olive replies with a “Poor you” that sounds very much like it came from the mouth of the worst HBO mother of them all. Tony Soprano once recalled the way his mother treated his father, and marvels that “she wore him down to a nub.” Watching “Olive Kitteridge,” viewers may feel like Henry is suffering the same fate in real time right in front of them.
As Christopher notes, Olive tends to behave more warmly towards people outside her immediate family – a trait she and her husband (who is otherwise her temperamental opposite) share. Olive looks out for troubled kids in school and is attracted to English teacher Jim O'Casey (Peter Mullan from “Top of the Lake”), while Henry has an almost pathological need to rescue the various mousey women who cross his path. (The most prominent, and appealing, of these is pharmacy assistant Denise, played by Zoe Kazan.) The Kitteridge union is simultaneously broken and functional: Olive and Henry don't seem to belong together, but one of the best things the miniseries does is to illustrate the ways in which they do love and take comfort in each other, despite how irritating it is for each to be around the other day after day, year after year.
Along the way, we get glimpses of the other characters who made up the 13 interlocking tales of Strout's book – Rosemarie DeWitt as a mentally ill pharmacy customer, Cory Michael Smith (the would-be Riddler on “Gotham”) as the grown-up son who inherited her condition, Libby Winters as Christopher's bride-to-be – but they're not around long enough to make much of an impact, even as it's clear in each case that there's much more of their stories to be told than the miniseries has room for.
And as great as both McDormand and Jenkins are in the lead roles (both are early Emmy frontrunners), their story ultimately feels too repetitive – the miniseries plays as a collection of anecdotes designed to make the same point over and over and over again – to justify the running time. After a while, one begins to feel trapped in the Kitteridge marriage right along with them; that may be exactly what Cholodenko and Anderson were going for, but unlike Olive and Henry, I had the ability to (frequently) put their relationship on pause to find something less suffocating to enjoy. Things liven up in the final hour, thanks to Bill Murray as a wealthy neighbor whom Olive gets to know late in life, but it's a mark of how dour the majority of the project is that Murray feels like a ray of sunshine even underplaying a depressed character.
So much of Olive's story is about repetition: the routine of a marriage in good times and bad, the way that certain character traits – or illnesses – can be passed from generation to generation. On that level, the structure makes sense, but the mini becomes such a slog to get through – especially with everyone outside the marriage (who could have provided some respite from it) reduced to cameos – that the destination isn't worth the long and difficult journey.
I like the idea of HBO as a place where serious novels can be adapted with top talent, and in a relatively faithful fashion that doesn't have to pander to box office in the way a feature film would. But the next time the channel's execs get their hands on a sprawling novel and designate it for a four-hour treatment, they should think serious about either doubling that time or cutting it in half.
“the miniseries plays as a collection of anecdotes designed to make the same point over and over and over again”
This is pretty much how I felt about the book, too.
Please fix the tony soprano quote – “wore him down to a nub.”
i’m a bit disappointed. i really was looking forward to watching this and i suspect you’re spot on in your assessment here.
Thank you for having watched this so I don’t have to–having read this, I feel I can safely skip actually watching the thing, which does sound like a slog with too few redeeming qualities.
Glad I read this one; sounds like I c tune in for the last hour and enjoy Bill Murray even without reading the book.
Shoot. I’m a huge Cholodenko fan — and hoped that the re-pairing of her and McDormand (loved Laurel Canyon) plus Jane Anderson was going to be a magical combination.
I will still watch, but maybe with lower expectations it will be a more pleasant surprise.
Sort of shocked as the reviews out of Cannes were so flowery.
Oh well. Thanks for the heads up!
I too love Laurel Canyon, a film I’ve watched many times. AS makes good points but the first two hours I found pretty engaging. Richard Jenkins is a marvel.
HBO is cornering the market on shows about depressed white people … I watched the first two episodes on HBO GO because I like both of the leads but this was just painful … Now I’m debating whether the leftovers or olive is more depressing … I’m not asking for sunshine and lollipops but not every new drama has to be a brooding character study …
Wow, Alan, “Olive Kitteridge” really wasn’t your cup of tea, was it?
You are such eloquent and talented TV reviewer–enthusiastic and rhapsodic when you like something, but it has always been clear to me that you are very diplomatic and restrained with your negative criticism. You don’t like to step on talent or good effort. This review of yours is tantamount to an almost total pan of the the miniseries “Olive Kitteridge”.
I am surprised. I watched it with my husband, and my 15 year old and 12 year old kids. We are enjoying it very much. We can’t wait to watch the second part tonight. At several points my husband exclaimed,”That’s good writing”, in order to let my kids appreciate the nuance and subtlety in which the story was being presented.
I loved the performances of all the actors: the magnificent Frances McDormand, Richard Jenkins, Rosemary Dewitt, Zoe Kazan, the New Zealand guy from “Top of the Lake”, the kid actor who played the teenage Louie C.K. in Louie’s FX TV show, and the kid actor , John Mullen, who played young Kevin Coulson. He played a stillness, sensitivity, and hurt that would be difficult to convey in such a young actor. Can you imagine being that young, and probably in experienced , and having to hold your own against McDormand, Dewitt, and Peter Mullan? We were all very moved by his performance, as well as everything else about “Olive Kitteridge”.
I’m surprised, Alan, that you found so little to enjoy in this production. Really, I am.
Just to point out that Peter Mullen is Scottish. Very, very. I too am enjoying the show. The young man who played the Kitteridge son as a child was also terrific.
Even though I realize I’m extremely late to the party, I just got a chance to watch this and want to join in agreement with how great this miniseries was – beginning to end – and how much I disagree with Alan’s overall assessment, as well as with a number of specific points he made in his review (e.g. repetition, length of the series, etc). I suspect he was not in a good head space to properly absorb this very-adult and ‘real’ drama – possibly from watching and reviewing too many comic-book based series.
For those wanting a much more balanced perspective, I highly recommend Matt Zoller Seitz’ thoughtful and insightful review:
I’ve got say, I loved it, too. I thought it perfectly captured the spirit of the book. I did not find it depressing, but simply honest in examining all the things we have such a hard time talking about in our culture—the long haul of marriage, the miscommunication and frustrations of parenting, losing the people we love and then carrying on. The ending in particular was beautiful and fully did the book justice, I thought. And superb acting all around.
You missed the mark here Alan. Just like with Damages. And initially with Enlightened. Oh yeah, and you also don’t really like Six Feet Under that much. The Comeback? Didn’t like that either. Getting On? Not really. I hate to be hostile, but I love your reviews. I’m just feeling like you never give “female-centric” shows a chance. Despite your twitter background. Mad Men and Breaking Bad don’t count despite their female characters. Alan, you need to open your mind to quirky, unlikeable female heroines a little more.
Andrew, that Twitter background is from my top 10 shows of last year. Orange is the New Black, which is loaded with prickly women — particularly its central character — was my #2 show. Enlightened was #3. Top of the Lake, with a complicated and difficult female lead? #4. Masters of Sex, where the heroine is more sympathetic than the hero, but still pretty darned tough? 5. I love The Americans, The Good Wife, Shameless, and plenty of other shows with complicated female leads. My issues with Damages had nothing to do with Patty’s gender and everything to do with the bullshit rug-pulling narrative style. And I have no idea where you got the idea that I “don’t really like Six Feet Under that much.” And I’ll be writing a review of The Comeback revival later this week, where I will discuss the exact issues I have with it, which have nothing to do with the gender of its lead character.
My taste does not overlap perfectly with yours. Nor should it.
Didn’t mean to offend. Realize now I came off a bit abrasive. And suggested you were an anti-feminist. And didn’t like “female-centric” shows. In retrospect, it was an immature comment to post as gender and quality are two different things.
Respect your criticism a lot. More than any other critic out there – even though Maureen Ryan is a close second. You always write about quality. I think I was just mad – peeved, maybe – that you didn’t like Olive Kitteridge. I mean how can you not? But that’s beside the point.
And, c’mon, “bullshit rug-pulling narrative style?” One day you’ll come around, I know it.
I mentioned “Six Feet Under” because I have no idea what you think about “Six Feet Under” so I assumed you didn’t like it. Even though, now that I think about it, you do mention it in your book. And it’s moot to the argument at hand, anyways, so there’s that.
Sorry, once again.
Here’s the last extended thing I wrote about Damages: [www.nj.com]
Orange is the New Black? Frankly, I don’t understand why there isn’t more of a backlash against that show. It’s a comic book look at prison. A fantasy. And an offensive one. This show, Olive kitteridge, is for grownups.
Write a I am still watching this and am loving it. I feel the series is doing a great job keeping with the tone of the book, despite the challenge of representing Olive’s inner monologues which breathe life into her actions. Both MdDormand and Jenkins are perfect for their parts and often, with a single facial expression, helped save the writers from having to scribble out pages of dialogue.
And regarding the criticisms of your review, that is just silly. Nothing is ever 100% liked by everyone. So, while I am very satisfied with this adaptation of a book that I loved, I completely understand why it may not be your cup of tea (and I read your review in that vein, as well)comment…
Whatever the complaints might be, Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins gave performances that I don’t see the likes of much anymore.
Genius. AS missed the boat.
Glad to see the thread didn’t die because the show turned out to be far better than what one might have expected. I can understand AS’ criticisms and thought his rationale for them was totally valid and well expressed. That said, I enjoyed the series and will watch it again. It’s hard to get through because it is so depressing but there are some great moments in every chapter. My own personal favorite is Olive going through her nasty brand new daughter-in-law’s gear and wrecking it and stealing it. Genius. And Jesse Plemons so talented that man, got a chance at a great, small part and killed it.
I didn’t see a fault in this show. I even found it funny at times. This is what people are like. I don’t get it frankly. AS loves Transparent. Aside from Tambor’s character I thought it was a total waste of time and couldn’t relate to any of the kids’ problems. I watched two episodes of the humorless and seemingly pointless Leftovers and have enough. This show was a delight from beginning to end.
Just finished watching this quiet masterpiece. Losing a little faith in Mr. Sepinwall over this review. He condemns this but praises some of the more shallow fare on TV. He calls this depressing, but not Transparent or The Leftovers – two pretty weak shows. I’m surprised he didn’t like this but maybe I shouldn’t be. OH well.
AS… just (barely) finished watching OK last night. Omfg… it was a tough slog! Dour would be the one word to describe it, or perhaps nasty. While Richard Jenkins’ acting was really great… the endless, endless harping of OK against her husband was just to painful for me to endure. I feel that her character was way too extreme and overwraught. I almost stopped watching just before Bill Murray entered the scene, but I was glad I hung in there to the end. However, I find it funny that no one is commenting on how out-of-character the ending was for OK. What?! She crawls on the bed with Bill Murray, a man she has barely met and lays her head on his chest and cuddles him? Wtf? After enduring 4 hours of her sharp tongue and nastiness, to me this was so out of character I really didn’t understand what the purpose was. Yes, she has regrets… get that, but such personal intimacy was too bizarre for me. Frankly, wish I hadn’t watched the dang show… kept waiting for something to change, but as you said Alan…. the same point was made over and over and over again. OK was a terrible woman, wife and mother. There, that summed it up pretty nicely in only one sentence.