Review: ‘The Mindy Project’ – ‘Frat Party’

A review of last night’s “The Mindy Project” coming up just as soon as I live in a furnished apartment right across the street from the Holocaust Museum…
“Frat Party” returned to a creatively fruitful area for the show: Mindy interacting with younger people. “Teen Patient” was one of the show’s best early episodes, and the dynamic worked nearly as well when we moved from high school to college. (There was even a nod to the earlier episode’s running gag about Slime by having Katie explain that one of the hot new campus drugs is called Mucus.)
The episode was also kind of the inverse of last week’s “Triathlon.” It was much more focused in its storytelling – even combining the A-story and B-story near the end by having the guys bring Morgan to the frat party – but probably wasn’t as funny overall.
The opening scene with Mindy and Casey in the shower was another amusing example (like Josh wearing Mindy’s shirt earlier in the season) of the show pointing out the mundane realities of romantic movie cliches, and the frat party offered some fine physical comedy with Mindy on the pole and then Tom(*) and Casey’s ridiculous brawl. (Casey twirling his flip-flops like nunchucks was my favorite.)
(*) Nice to have Bill Hader return for some closure on that relationship, and also as a mark of how much Mindy’s changed from the character in the pilot.
I was briefly worried that the writers were trying to throw Casey under the bus so we wouldn’t be disappointed when Anders Holm had to go back to “Workaholics,” but the apology scene at the end, with him speculating about a pregnant Mindy (“You’re going to be like Donkey Kong!”), was charming. That he’s going to be away for a year, at a time in Mindy’s life where she can’t necessarily wait a year, gives the show the necessary wiggle room to have them break up without either party looking bad, but I’d be curious to see if they try to make the long-distance thing work for a while, the way “30 Rock” did for a stretch with Liz and Carol. What does this show become if you temporarily take the romance component out of it?
Still waiting for one that’s both coherent and funny all the way through, but these last two have both suggested the show’s getting close to finding the right balance of things. One more to go, and then Kaling, Warburton and company can spend the off-season fine-tuning. The raw material’s definitely there for a season 2 leap (like the show that airs right before “Mindy”).
What did everybody else think?
Morgan kinda makes the show for me.
I agree. Glad he is going to be back in the mix at the doctor’s office. I was hoping that spelled the end of the dancing/singing nurse, but I think Alan wrote last week that she was signed on to be a recurring character.
I actually thought this episode was pretty funny but fell apart on some story issues. Tom just got married in the premiere, his wife got pregnant from cheating while married, already had the baby and moved to Serbia? And then Mindy freaking out over the stripping pole seemed either forced or rushed, like they just needed an excuse for the physical comedy that followed. And it seemed like they flubbed a chance there to draw a parallel there from the girl’s behavior to Mindy’s tendency to lower her standards and contort herself to have a guy. If the student had called her out for the fact she used to date the creepy old guy who’d been hanging out at frat parties, that would have made more sense than for her to be critical of Mindy’s perfectly reasonable decision not to have a long-distance relationship with a guy she’d been dating for a short time, and it would have been a better observation to make about Mindy’s character.
The brawl scene has been done too many times before on this show, and Casey’s behavior seemed out-of-character for such a chill guy and/or downright scary.
The shower scene was great and I think it shows that the show could commit to having Mindy in a relationship for a while with plenty of comedy still to be had.
The sense I got from Mindy and Tom’s conversations is that a lot of time has passed since the pilot — more than would be normal for a season of a show (which usually takes place in something close to real time).
I supposed that’d have to be true, considering everything that happens. It just surprised me, especially since things like holidays have been happening on schedule, indicating it was happening more in real time. Maybe there were bigger time gaps early in the season, or since Valentine’s Day.
Good call Alan about the possibilities of a New Girl’esque Season Two improvement from Mindy Project. Even the character parallels are pretty obvious. Lead women with quirks who the show is built around (Mindy and Jess), serious/angry/possible love interest male (Nick and Danny), sort of rediculous other male who is often the funniest character on the show (Morgan and Schmidt); other lead who they aren’t quite sure what to do with (Winston and Dr. Reed), and a solid use of guest stars. I have high hopes for this show.
Your review highlights the difference between the male and female perspective (the flip flops as nunchucks being your favorite)while most females I have spoken to or seen post online mention the jokes about McDonalds, sour straws and conditioner. Also no one else I have talked to thought the Triathlon episode was funnier than this one. This was probably the funniest episode of the entire season. I guess your review is the equivalent of a female reviewing Two and a Half Men.
I wish this show would just settle on cast. It seems to be still very much in flux.
Are you going to review the finale? That was my favorite Mindy episode yet! Lots of laughs and heart there and I’m really loving the new nurse, great addition for once as I still dislike Morgan.