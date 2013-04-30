Review: ‘The Mindy Project’ – ‘Triathlon’

A review of tonight’s “The Mindy Project” coming up just as soon as we spend eternity together playing doubles tennis with Abe Lincoln and Tupac…
Though “The Mindy Project” was renewed last month, it still feels like a show in flux. They’ve brought in new writers – including “30 Rock” vet Jack Burditt, who wrote “Triathlon” – and continue to tinker with the cast. Xosha Roquemore, who plays the practice’s new singing nurse, was just hired to be a regular for next season. Most first-year series go through some amount of transition and growing pains, but “Mindy” has been through more than average – or, at least, has been through more overt, public changes than average.
I’ve for the most part enjoyed this season, particularly in the 2013 episodes, but I keep waiting for it to settle down into the show it wants to be when it grows up. And the large, ever-changing cast – not just the regulars, but the growing stable of recurring characters like the midwives and Mindy’s boyfriends past and present – has made that tough. Maybe the plan is for the show to always stay this busy, but that seems to be undercutting its strengths and making it hard for any aspect of the show to entirely stand out.
“Triathlon” has some of the funnier individual storylines of the season to date. Mindy Kaling works very well opposite all of her love interests (and potential love interests), and the show does a very good job with romantic banter. Mindy’s superficial exploration of Christianity (including playing Amy Grant at the Bible study meeting) had a lot of fine jokes, the triathlon offered several amusing pieces of physical comedy (Brendan massaging Danny, the payoff to the earlier reference about Danny and Mindy having the same size feet, Brendan’s tantrum), and there were other fine stray gags like the construction workers trying to defend Danny’s ex from Mindy.
But it was way too much – both plot and people – to squeeze into a single episode.
Much as I like Anders Holm as Casey, the conversion story really needed a lot more room to breathe. Mindy’s commitment to her existing religion (or lack thereof) really hasn’t been dealt with previously, so the entire question of whether she would or wouldn’t convert was dealt with on a surface level. The idea of a non-practicing agnostic still having trouble letting go of the faith they were raised in is a really interesting one that could have born real comic fruit, but first we have to have a better sense of who Mindy is and what she’s about on this issue, and the episode was too busy bouncing back and forth between all of its stories(*) and guest stars to properly deal with it.
(*) Also, Mindy’s ability to go from her Bible study class to Casey’s church to the triathlon (which would have to be out in Brooklyn, given the beach setting) in an incredibly short period of time was among the least New York-y moments on a show that’s always done an iffy job of faking LA for NYC. Even with the romantic comedy resonance of the Big Apple, I’m not entirely sure why the show was set there, especially since the original (pre-Tobolowsky) version of the pilot wasn’t specific in its location.
Similarly, bringing back the midwives – and now suggesting they have a long-term rivalry with Brendan and Duncan that predates the start of the series – in an episode with a lot of Casey, with Sevigny as Christina, and with the usual hints of something romantic between Mindy and Danny, wasn’t an efficient use of anybody’s time.
Burditt’s old show usually operated at this level of controlled chaos, but it could pull it off because “30 Rock” was generally pitched at a more cartoonish level, and because Liz and Jack were so well-delineated at the middle of it. “The Mindy Project” aspires to be more human (even if, through Morgan and some of the ancillary characters, it’s fond of going very big and broad), and it hasn’t even exactly dialed in Mindy herself yet, though she’s fortunately become less oblivious as the season’s gone along.
Again, I liked a lot of separate parts of “Triathlon.” But as a whole, it speaks to a more-is-less issue that “The Mindy Project” has been battling all season. At a certain point, I’d like to see the show really pare itself down, even if only for an episode or three, so everyone (both the people who work on the show and those of us who watch it) can get a firm handle on the central characters, conflicts and the show’s comic point of view. Right now, it feels like a lot of extremely talented people (in front of and behind the camera) throwing everything they can think of at the wall to see what sticks, rather than stepping back to figure out what the whole picture should look like.
What did everybody else think?
I tend to agree with you on a critical level–the show can be a bit scattered and would benefit from better character development–but overall I don’t really care. I just enjoy the show so much the nit-picky issues don’t bother me. I simply love hanging out with Mindy and her crew, especially Morgan, the Midwives, and all the boyfriends.
Yea, that is my reaction as well. I found myself agreeing with everything in Alan’s review, but at the same time, I really enjoy the show overall, and thought last night’s episode was really solid.
I completely agree with this comment. Critical complaints are true, but I so enjoy the characters and the slightly dialed down from 30 Rock level of cartoonery, that I don’t care. I do hope that Mindy and Danny don’t end up together.
I think the romantic tension is even fine (as I think that sometimes does seem to happen between single friends), but at a very very low level. I don’t want to see them as a couple!!
I completely disagree. This one worked like gangbusters for me, and I think the stories got several great moments a piece while leaving it open for the show to come back to the storylines when wanted. This wasn’t meant to be the exposition and end-all depiction of Mindy’s relationship to her faith; but as a smaller note, it added a bit of character and many great jokes.
More like this, please.
I’m with you – I enjoyed it! I thought the chaos only added to the comedy.
It’s currently a show with 3 actors I like a whole lot (really Anders Holm is killing it in every appearance) and two of them wrestled one in a Speedo. And the joke of Danny finally liking Brendan because of his tantrum was the best character moment for me. I would happily watch more frenetic episodes.
I don’t see the Mindy Project finding a groove. It’s in worse shape than sister-show New Girl was it’s rookie season, and that show had a better cast and fundamentally adjusted two of its leads in order to make it (mostly) work.
By contrast, The Mindy Project chose to double down on it’s core problems. If the writers could start fresh and write a good show, there’d be a better balance between Mindy’s smart/valley girl side and her dopey romantic/insecure side; Danny would be decidedly less cartoonish, as well as less macho, less jaded, less all of the other things he is that make him and Mindy a truly impossible potential couple, and Ed Weeks wouldn’t have a job. But none of those things have happened, and it appears at least the latter two will not happen, so it just doesn’t seem like this will ever come together. You can’t build a show around two leads who only work in specific zones and a rotation of supporting cast who often don’t work at all.
I guess Anna Camp (best friend Gwen) and Amanda Setton (receptionist Shawna) have been further downgraded from “regular” to “recurring” to “never appearing again”?
Wasn’t Setton completely booted to “pare down” the cast (which doesn’t make sense since there are so many new characters)?
I’m with Alan on this one. It felt like we skimmed the surface of a lot of plot points that deserve better. Not that there weren’t laughs (I laughed out loud when Brendan was stretching Danny), but as a whole it felt very unsatisfying.
“Busy” was my big takeaway, too. So many funny moments in the dialogue, which is Mindy’s strength, but the plot flow is just off. Completely agree that I wish she stuck with the religion thing longer and fleshed it out. Same with Danny and his ex. There was no reason to resolve both in the same single episode.
I’ll stick around for the jokes, though. I really enjoy Mindy’s “voice,” — I just wish the show was more than an arrangement of hilarious one-liners.
Frustrating. I want to make a born/borne identity joke, but I can’t decide which way to go with it.
Besides Danny and Mindy, the rest of the regular characters don’t really work entirely, yet the guest characters do. Which does really remind me of 30 Rock (he other writer characters were often only good when used very sparingly, and Kenneth ran into, albeit it took a lot more time to reach that point than Morgan, the issue of being completely overused and became pretty annoying)
But hey, if they can turn this into a romcom version of 30 Rock, I’d take it. They already have decent dialgoue and individual jokes, if they can actually get a handle on the larger plots/joke setups in each episode, this could happen.
Or maybe I’m still just trying to convince myself, but I do think there is actually a better show in there somewhere.
Danny was unrecognizable in this episode and I hated it. What happened to our mysterious angsty man??
Danny wearing wearing a Speedo and pink shoes, I don’t buy. Guys you we’re trying to hard.
I know, this show is meant to be comedic but there should be some room to let the characters develop.
Also why didn’t Mindy bring up the hand holding??she is typically intuitive and would have brought it up.
The new nurse is annoying.
Danny was out of character. I personally hated it. Come on a Speedo and pink shoes ya right.what happened to the sad mysterious guy.
This show had comedic relief at the expense of a characters persona. What the hell, if Morgan was such and important person to Mindy and Jeremy why, didn’t they defend him? This would have caused development in the characters. What was the point in the triathlon?? They could have found abetter way to get Morgan back.
I wish they would develop the characters more.
I’m curious for everyone’s opinion. What SPECIFICALLY would you change about this show to make it better?
I agree that the supporting cast doesn’t work (and only Morgan, Mindy, and Danny are on the same humor wavelength) and that the guest stars are really fantastically used… but I might also add changing the office setting. Seriously, why is she an OB/GYN doctor instead of a general practitioner, where there’d be more opportunities for jokes? If these characters are connected by work, jokes should come FROM work.
But what else would you change? I really want this show to be successful, but it seems like there’s just too much that needs fixing.
Keep It Simple, Stupid: Don’t feel the need to include every character in every episode (assuming you even need to keep every member of this large ensemble). Don’t be afraid to devote an episode to a single story (the New Mexico trip really didn’t need the Morgan/Jeremy subplot, even though their dehydration was a really funny scene). Decide on a consistent point of view for each character and stick to it.
There’s a lot of excellent raw material here, and a lot of it was on display in “Triathlon.” The show just needs more focus.
I freaking love this show. I don’t think there’s “too much that needs fixing,” personally. But I do agree with Alan that think they need to focus more on the main characters more often. (Oh, they are OB/GYNs because Mindy Kaling’s mother was an OB/GYN, so I doubt that will change.)
I like that their world is big because it always seems strange to me when move/TV characters never seem to have any friends beyond other main characters. However, they never really just settle in with the people we’re supposed to care about the most. I’d like to settle sometimes. No midwives, no best friends tier, no boyfriends. Just office folks.
i like what you said here KIS, S, Alan…
i feel like i’m watching an old vaudeville show with buskers half the time — so much work and i am not really finding myself laughing a heck of a lot….
i love mindy’s voice and she’s a total charmer but i would be VERY happy to not see about half the cast ever again. it’s a bit of a slog, this show. i don’t want to have to work this hard.
but i’m conflicted because i love mindy, want her to do well.
ugh!
shes an obgyn bc shes paying homage to her mother who passed away…mindy kaling’s mom was an obgyn and i think the profession has nothing to do with the plot, besides the office setting
I’m going total TV geek here, but am I the only one who notices the ADR (dubbed audio) is incredibly clunky in Mindy a lot?
I think that a bottle episode would work well for this comedy. I liked the way that the cast worked in the car when they went to the female prison and it may help them figure out who each of these characters are.
This should could use a better executive producer, frankly. Kaling (or perhaps the network, I guess) simply can’t keep her hands off the controls for 10 minutes. Too many characters, plotlines, and relationships have started, stopped, restarted, etc.
She needs to keep it simple, but also give things time to work. It’s said that it’s good to “fail fast,” but this show doesn’t even give any idea a chance before moving on to the next one.