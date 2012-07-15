Review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘I’ll Try to Fix You’

A review of tonight’s “The Newsroom” coming up just as soon as I talk to you about Bigfoot…
“I’m on a mission to civilize!” -Will
I spent the first 50-odd minutes of “I’ll Try to Fix You” gawking at my TV set, both impressed and dismayed by the way that Aaron Sorkin had managed to incorporate so many of his worst tics into a single episode of television.
Then I spent the last 7 minutes getting wrapped up in the “News Night” coverage of the Gaby Giffords shooting.
Every time I think I’m out, they pull me back in!
Let’s take the bad first, because it so dominated the episode – and, because it was the last episode critics got to see in advance, so influenced many of the reviews. Just a mess.
We got scene after scene of Will lecturing superficial women about how superficial they are, and even though they all rightly think he’s an ass – and throw drinks in his face like they’re the biggest “Smash” fans in New York – and even though other characters give him a hard time about his behavior, there’s still a sense throughout the episode that Will’s message is the right one, even if his delivery of it is too abrasive by half. And given that the previous episodes already turned two of the show’s three female characters(*) into ninnies who need to be told by the men what to do (and who gaze adoringly at said men in the men’s moments of triumph), building the bulk of an episode around the lead character lecturing women only plays into the show’s worst impulses.
(*) Sloan doesn’t get enough to do to be turned into a ninny. On the one hand, I wish Sorkin was writing more for Olivia Munn, because I think her delivery works well with his material. On the other hand, given what kind of horrible material Emily Mortimer and Alison Pill have to carry, maybe Munn’s better off just being off in the corner and tossing out a sarcastic one-liner now and again.
And those impulses continue to be on display with the various romantic shenanigans involving Will, Mackenzie and Gordon 2.0(**), or Jim, Maggie, Don and Maggie’s insecure roommate, who needs constant reassurance that she’s smart enough to date a guy as awesome and wonderful and perfect as Jim Harper. (And I say that as someone who likes Jim Harper, though he winds up telling Maggie what to do nearly as often as Will does the same to various women.) Just lots and lots and lots of screentime spent on the characters being immature, irrational, obnoxious or all three, and as much as I like several of these performers, I am rooting for exactly zero of these couples to make it work, darnit.
(**) He even has Gordon’s old job as a federal prosecutor, and gets mocked for blowing easy convictions the same way Casey used to mock Gordon. Like I said last week, reusing certain turns of phrase is one thing; recycling whole scenes is much more problematic and weird.
Couple that with Neal’s Bigfoot obsession that just would not go away – and was improbably used as a device to get the full staff in the newsroom at the time of the Giffords shooting – and with “News Night” devoting a lot of air time to debunking stories that were debunked pretty quickly in the real world at the time they were happening, and you’ve got a long stretch of TV time that was tough to get through.
But then Maggie got the news alert about Tucscon, and the staff began to mobilize the way they did after the oil spill in the premiere, and the instrumental bridge to “Fix You” (a song I love despite being generally agonstic about Coldplay) began playing, and I found myself swept back up in it all. Aaron Sorkin did not magically forget how to write good dramatic television. He’s always had weaknesses, and both this show and “Studio 60” unfortunately have put those weaknesses on display more frequently than his first two shows or many of his movie scripts did, but the guy didn’t lose his fastball. He’s just chosen to throw a lot of less effective pitches because he thinks they’re as good. But when a crisis is breaking, and his characters are coming together like this, and he’s working with a good director like Alan Poul, it’s hard not to feel everything Sorkin wants you to feel in this moment.
That said, I still took issue with some elements of the Giffords sequence.
I think Sorkin absolutely has a point about how cable news rushes to report breaking news developments before anyone has complete command of the facts. That was evident in real life with this story, where the cable channels really did follow NPR’s erroneous story, and it was evident a couple of weeks ago when CNN and Fox News got the Supreme Court’s healthcare verdict backwards. But, to borrow one of Mackenzie MacHale’s pet phrases, “The Newsroom” didn’t present the best form of the argument for why Jim, Mac and even Don didn’t want to placate Reese and go along with the NPR report. As the NPR ombudsman explained in the aftermath of the mistake, NPR reporters got word of Gifford’s “death” from two shaky sources who were not identified in their story, and after that it became a game of Telephone. But Jim doesn’t ask Maggie anything about the nature of the report, just whether NPR is the only one who is reporting it. And when Mac explains to Reese that everyone’s going off the NPR report, at no point does she, Don, Charlie, etc. take issue with the nature of the report. They come across as working on gut instinct, and/or a reluctance to, as Don puts it (in the first moment of the series where we’re not supposed to hate him), let the news declare a woman dead before the doctors can. And that’s no more legitimate a journalistic approach than what Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, etc. did on that day. The decision was right; the motives as presented less so.
The other thing that bothered me was the way the sequence eventually turned into an excuse for the characters to feel good about themselves, to turn this shooting – in which six people died (including a nine-year-old girl), Giffords suffered brain damage that has (for now) ended her political career, etc. – into something that’s all about them and their problems. One of the pitfalls of using real-life stories, particularly a tragedy like this one, is that the problems of a few fictional characters don’t amount to a hill of beans next to them. I was glued to the TV the day Giffords was shot. I still remember how I felt watching the coverage. When I see those images again in this context, I don’t care that Jim’s instincts were proven right, that Will is going to fight back against Leona, that Mac is just so, so sorry about the many ways she injured Will. That becomes irrelevant in this moment, and the show and its characters seem self-indulgent, even though I imagine they would be feeling genuine professional satisfaction at covering a story, even one this gruesome, as well as they did.
On balance, though, I thought the emotions of the sequence worked, and if they didn’t erase my queasy feelings about the majority of “I’ll Try to Fix You,” they at least reminded me why I’m probably going to keep watching this frustrating show for as long as it’s on the air. Because Sorkin is like the girl with the curl, and when he’s good, he is very, very good. And when he’s bad… well, you have to hope the good is coming soon.
(Note: I’m taking much of next week off, and then press tour starts. So depending on my schedule and HBO’s screener delivery schedule, I might not be able to review the next few episodes. But it’s not being dropped from the rotation. Good or bad, there’s too much to write about here.)
What did everybody else think?
I mostly agree with this review, that most of it was absolutely horrible, but I’d amend last 7 minutes to last 15 minutes. The point where it all comes together and we see just how much trouble the tabloids were about to get Will into I thought was good dramatic tension and actually helped to redeem some of the awful stuff that went before. Still, pretty bad for most of it. And, yet I still watch for some deranged reason.
As someone who has never seen any of Aaron sorkins previous shows I actually liked the first few episodes and disagreed with most of the reviews. Now 4 episodes in and I can’t stand it! The scene where Allison pill kept interrupting her roommate was the last straw for me. I deleted the episode at that point and don’t think I’ll watch it again. All of the endless talking just grates on my nerves.
The endless talking? You realize it is a TV show, right?
I think Svetlana means the manner of the talking…. not the fact of the talking.
It’s not horrible, but it could be significantly better. Sorkin does better in teh segments that show the producers and reporters actually covering the news stories and much worse when it tries to delve into their personal lives. What I found most interesting, however, is how McAvoy’s boss (played by the fantastic Sam Waterston) figures out that his own cable network — meaning the woman at its top — is responsible for undermining McAvoy publicly, albeit with his dumb and unwitting cooperation. What I’d have done, at that point, is to go on air with the the revelation that his own cable exec doesn’t like the fact that he’s trying to bring truth to power and doing a good job of it — and wants to be rid of him because of the power of the Tea Party in Congress. Let him fight his own boss on air and see how many more viewers **that** brings in. Should get fun.
Beyond that, I don’t want to see or hear one more word about 1) McAvoy’s and Mac’s former relationship (I don’t give a damn about what it was or wasn’t and don’t care to waste time finding out), b) the newbie babe and her producer boyfriend who keep breaking up, while Jim pretends he’s not interested, and c) Bigfoot. Talk about stupid: that’s worthy of the Enquirer, not a major news network. Give me more about the struggle of trying to retain your integrity while reporting the news and hoping your ratings don’t plummet, more about McAvoy fighting against people who prefer unreality TV and idiotic cocktail-party gossip elevated to ‘news’ by people with bad (or no) news values, and Mac struggling to do this before the Big Boss Lady manages to bury her lead anchor. THAT I can watch. This personal claptrap in the story arcs? Save it for USA Network, not HBO.
One of the stranger things about this episode was that it presented Will as tiptoeing ever-so-timidly back into the dating world, when the previous week’s episode showed him dating so regularly that Mackenzie was getting unnerved.
The only good thing about the repeated throwing drinks is that it reminds me that this show is better than “Smash,” which is almost all you can say about it that’s positive.
Sorry, not to be too much like a vapid person who watches too much TV, but I think you mean “Glee”.
No, he meant “Smash.” When it first aired there were a lot of comparisons to the drink throwing in Glee, but on Smash they’re usually adult beverages thrown in the face of someone being a self-righteous pig (which Will is in both situations). On Glee it’s just bullying.
I feel bad for Neal though. I mean, what are the freaking odds that, shortly after discuss the NRA and gun control, the Giffords shooting breaks and not a confirmed sighting of Big Foot.
The NRA is always there in the background of anh highly politicized story, as is the Tea Party these days. that’s more a commentary on how bad the Republican Party has deteriorated and less a reflection on Sorkin and verisimilitude (I say this as a print reporter with friends and colleagues in broadcast). BTW, don’t feel bad for Neal: that diatribe and calling people in on a Saturday to be forced to listen to it would have gotten him canned in a real news operation.
This was another horribly written episode. My three biggest problems were: (1) Bigfoot. Really? THAT was how Sorkin handled the analogy of believing false news? (2) I find it VERY problematic that both Jim and Dom know more about Maggie’s feelings than she does. Dom obviously knows Maggie has feelings for Jim (she’s not exactly hiding them, my God), but Jim comes off as so smug and condescending around her. The way he treats her (what we’re shown) is in direct conflict with how he feels (what we’re told). And (3) that ending was not earned. At all. The music swelled, there were tears in everyone’s eyes, but how did THEY (the characters) know how triumphant that moment was? Shouldn’t that have just been a regular moment of reporting for them? And why in the world does that magically fix the problems between Mac/Will and Maggie/Jim?
And Alan, I am so glad you mentioned how absurd and self-centered those last scenes were. Sorkin used a really upsetting (and human) moment to show how good the News Night staff is at… umm, what, exactly? Intuition? And the story becomes about them. Being superior. Again. Was that supposed to be suspense when everyone was looking to Will to see how he would report Gifford’s condition? Was there ever any question to how he’d respond?
Still, it was a lot better than the last two episodes, but that’s not saying a whole much.
I don’t think Jim and Don were supposed to “know more about Maggie’s feelings than she does.” I think she was just mistakenly thinking she was covering her feelings better than she actually was. It worked fine for me. I could buy Jim picking up on it, and I could buy Don picking up on it (although he seemed oddly indifferent towards his girlfriend showing all kinds of signs of being hung up on another dude).
*** Sorkin used a really upsetting (and human) moment to show how good the News Night staff is at… umm, what, exactly? Intuition? And the story becomes about them. Being superior. ***
Completely agree. There’s no real “reporting” on the show, just hand wringing over whether and when to regurgitate facts being reported by other sources or follow the herd. It’s one reason I’m surprised to see that Jim is one of Alan’s favorite characters; I think he’s my very LEAST favorite for the reasons you identify…. he’s completely smug and condescending, and never seems to have earned the right to act that way (OMG Jim!, your sister’s best friend’s uncle is on the inside of upper level Halliburton? You’re such a hard charging no nonsense reporter!).
Alan, I know it’s not Nielson, but what’s the trend been for page hits with your reviews? I’m checking out of the show for good, and will likely only read the reviews out of curiosity. Curious how many other people have bowed out.
The problem here is that Sorkin is trying to do a dramedy instead of straight drama, and he doesn’t know how. The supposed comic moments here are the garbage ones, and he should stop trying to do that. You want a good example of how dramedy on this topic works? Watch reruns of Murphy Brown. Those writers got it right.
BTW, Dunlop, this IS a show about them — the anchor, his producers, and the reporters who show up on small screens for a few seconds but whom we never get to meet. it’s not about the stories. A show about the stories and how they actually got covered would actually be a documentary, probably on PBS’s Frontline. This is a dramedy about the anchor and his staff and how they struggle against their own management to try and get it right — so yeah, folks, it IS going to be about them and not the stories they cover. Get over it, or tune in Frontline instead.
Just wanted to comment to Fuzzy Dunlop, that I love the Wire reference in your name.
I continue to have so many issues with the show. I’m probably going to keep hate-watching it through the rest of the season though.
I guess I don’t see the point Sorkin was trying to make with the final few minutes of the show? Is the whole thesis of the show “This is how I feel the news should be done?” Is that really all he wants this show to be? Maybe I’ve become spoiled by shows like The Sopranos, Mad Men, The Wire, and Breaking Bad since The West Wing was on, but I really expect more out of a show than just that basic thesis. I think Sorkin would be offended, but two dark comedies, Louie and Girls, delve deeper into the human experience than this show has ever even come close to.
What is Sorkin’s point in the final few minutes of this episode? That, gosh darnit, this is how it should be done? Thanks man. I got it. But wouldn’t showing them screw up the same way every other news station screwed up be a better service to this audience? Wouldn’t showing them how good people make mistakes but are still working hard and doing their best to stay current illustrate to audience members what really happens behind the scenes of a newsroom? Everyone makes mistakes when reporting breaking news. Why lie about it and turn it into “Our characters’ news instincts are better than real people!”?
And I totally agree with Alan that the recycling of subplots, characters, and larger story arcs from previous shows is discomforting and weird. All that does is keep bringing me back to the word I use over and over again when talking about the show: lazy. Sorkin is making the most obvious political points he can make from the leisure of hindsight, and in the meantime telling human stories that he’s already told three times before.
The big foot thing was not funny in any way and no one would ever get me to come into work on my day off so that they could show me a power point on their theory. And am I supposed to believe that Will McAvoy is so smart and instinctual a reporter but can’t pick up basic human notes like “Don’t call your date a bitch and expect her to understand what you really mean.”
Can we just address the fact that a woman entered Will’s apartment with a legal firearm, and Will was so angry that he (expertly, of course) aggressively unloaded it and then pointed it at her head? I mean what the heck? How does that little glimpse inside the head of Aaron Sorkin get left out of any review of this episode? He pointed a gun at a woman’s head!
Well, not that it makes it right, but just before that she was pointing the gun at him…
The scene didn’t stand out to me as I watched it. Upon finding it, he unloaded it and handed it back to her (clearly not wanting a loaded gun in his house, legal or not). And he only pointed it at her after she pointed it at him, making the point that pointing a gun at someone is a really good way to end up with a gun pointing back at you.
My only problem with the scene is that you’d think any serious gun enthusiast wouldn’t have been playfully pointing it at him in the first place (especially knowing he’s uncomfortable with guns). That’s the act of a child, not an adult who knows anything about guns.
the only problem i had with the scene is that will seemed to be james bond in a past life. no way cronkite or cooper has that in depth knowledge of the mechanics of a gun and can use said knowledge practically. the only major criticism of the show is that will comes off like a super hero or secret agent (if you will) from time to time.
@jimabbott
I used to have a cop and gun enthusiast roommate and he pointed his gun at me a few times as a joke. I didn’t enjoy it but it happened.
@ Devo – If you don’t think Cronkite knew anything about guns, you don’t know much about Cronkite. He spent his teen years living in Houston, Texas and covered WW II alongside Allied troops in Europe and N. Africa. Given all that, I’ll bet anything he knew how to use a gun. It doesn’t mean he carried one or even owned one for most of his life, but that’s different than saying he didn’t know how to use one or how one works, or how to disarm an inexpert armed opponent and turn the gun around on him. Which is what Will McAvoy did to the ditzy gun-toting dame in his apartment. the only mistake McAvoy made was to not ask the dame to leave immediately and avoid toking up with her.
yeah, i feel all that webdiva, but i doubt cronkite can diasemble a gun in less than 20 seconds.
Righthandman is correct, Aaron: the ditzy dame pointed her gun at Will first, thinking she knew what to do with it. And the only reason he pointed it back at her was to disabuse her of that idiotic notion. Too bad he didn’t ask her to leave immediately after that.
@Devo – Don’t forget, Will is a Republican, so of course he knows how to handle and unload a gun.
I just wanted to point out, that: Aren’t firearms strictly illegal in NYC? I was under the impression civilians cannot even obtain carry permits in NYC. Anyone else notice this?
Simply dreadful. So smug and self righteous. I don’t know why I keep watching. What was Sorkin trying to say at the end when he intercut the Giffords newscast with the E!-like entertainment show? Was he really trying to show how vapid those types of shows are while “real” news is being made? Who cares. Why isn’t television big enough for both?
The point was that even at supposedly all-news networks, real news programming is often interspersed between nitwit-programming like so-called entertainment news (which is an oxymoron meant for morons, BTW). It’s a fair point because it’s true.
I guess I’m in the minority. This show has me captivated. I thought the Bigfoot schtick was lighthearted and goofy. The show doesn’t bother me that it’s not realistic. Tv isn’t supposed to be realistic. I thought the last scene was amazing.
Exactly, this shows works if you watch it as a comedy. Well, mostly. And if you can overlook the sexism.
i completely agree. if you watch the show in the same way you watched the social network i can’t see how it wouldn’t be funny and entertaining. i also completely agree that the women do come off as slightly useless when they’re not doing the news. that should definitely be fixed. BUT they are all written as pretty much brilliant news women except for pill’s gaffe with her ex who was an aid for the gov of (i believe) arizona.
I watched it on demand this afternoon and it had comments from Sorkin afterwards. He definitely considers the show a comedy despite his perspective on the news being a big part of the theme.
Right there with you WC.
I may be the perfect sheep for any new HBO or Showtime serIes, but I find this show pretty riveting and entertaining so far. While yes, the sappy love triangle story and Bigfoot gag were nowhere near as captivating as the final 10 minutes. But as WC said, it was goofy, and I feel not completely invaluable. All the earlier filler plot leading up to the shooting only makes the harmonious but dysfunctional Newsteam work better. No hate-watching here for the rest of the season. I’ll Watch cause I am thoroughly entertained. I say keep it up.
Actually, watching The Newsroom makes me somewhat uncomfortable precisely because this show IS truer to life than I’d like to admit (except for the crap about Bigfoot). Which doesn’t say much that’s good about cable network news. Still, I find myself watching with the same gruesome feeling I would a horrible car crash or bloody train wreck. And I’m not hate-watching, either (that’s just a waste of time; read a book instead, for pete’s sake!).
I don’t know, having seen all four episodes that Alan based his original review on, I can’t say that I really disagree with the multiple criticisms, but I am still entertained and think it has potential to improve.
There seems to me to be an easy way to solve the problem with having News Night magically be the lone correct outlet or first to a story: have the show misreport/total blow a story. And Will for all his faults seems a bit closer to likability and realism in my eyes.
Anyway, we will find out in the coming weeks and months.
I keep reading Jim Harper as Jim Halpert.
Well, he’s in love with a co-worker who is dating someone else in the building who is obviously totally wrong for her. So you’re not too far off.
The Bieber-ish haircut, hangdog look and the dishevelled shirt and tie look also scream “Jim Halpert.”
Not sure who directed this, but, um, 14 zooms is a bit much. Distractingly bad…regardless of all the other issues…
PS. We’re complaining about an hbo show! wait for a doctor to diagnose it!!!
i thought the visual part of the show so far has been impeccable.
So many issues with this one but how bout this one:
Don, who no longer works on Will’s show or with Will at all, is brought in to a meeting with Charlie because he is, magically, “an expert in damage control”?
Really Aaron?
It reminded me of Happy Gilmore when Shooter McGavin is, for no reason whatsoever other than lazy writing, in Happy’s disciplinary hearing.
Sorkin has sunk to Happy Gilmore levels.
Yikes.
So many issues with this one but how bout this one:
Don, who no longer works on Will’s show or with Will at all, is brought in to a meeting with Charlie because he is, magically, “an expert in damage control”?
Really Aaron?
It reminded me of Happy Gilmore when Shooter McGavin is, for no reason whatsoever other than lazy writing, is in Happy’s disciplinary hearing.
Sorkin has sunk to Happy Gilmore levels.
Yikes.
yes, that’s exactly what sorkin has done. he is now writing bad adam sandler vehicles from the 90’s. are you serious? why are you watching the show still?
Because I actually liked the first three episodes. I really just thought that this episode was glaringly terrible.
exactly my thoughts Chris. A little too convenient.
I liked that it was Will trying to do the fixing. The show is normally about Mac trying to fix him, it was pretty funny to see how badly it backfired on him every time.
As for the Giffords segment, I think it conveyed a pretty important message. Integrity is more important than getting a scoop.
yeah i found that moment where Jim and Maggie smile at each other during the montage weird, why would they be grinning?
because they just spoke truth to the fact that have humongous crushes on each other. the acknowledgement of their (up until now) hidden feelings for each other. der. are you people even watching the show? or just reading the terrible reviews and “hate watching” it?
yeah, totally agree.
No, it’s not just that they were doing what they love to do — it’s that they got a chance to do it on a big breaking story **and** to do it well. And they did it ahead of the competition. It’s all those things, but the getting a chance to do it well really shouldn’t be underrated: nobody goes into journalism to get underpaid and wanting to do a half-ass job. Most of us went into it wanting to be Walter Cronkite or Christiane Amanpour or Seymour Hersh, not Geraldo Rivera. We went into it hoping not just to get a chance to write the big, important stories but also the chance to do them right and not be forced to cut corners or dumb things down for deadline. When Sorkin shows **that,** he’s showing the reality and the dilemma that is journalism today.
Alan, can you confirm the rumors that the big reveal at the end of the season will be that Jim is a time traveling humanoid alien with two hearts from the year 2012 who travelled back two years in time in a time machine called TARDIS to work on a news show and use his knowledge of future events to secure a senior producer spot on a cable news program?
I’m kidding of course but, weirdly, I feel like some absurd plot twist in which the show became a cross of Dr. Who and Network would be about 10X more watchable than the utter crap that this show currently is.
I’d watch that show !
Am I the only one starting to find the shows critics much more smug and superior than Sorkin? Yes the show is flawed but “Hate Watching”, a “terrible” fifty minutes, really? This is terrible television?
It seems kind of fitting that we’re discussing an episode about exaggeration and the stretching of the technical truth.
“This is terrible television?”
Yes. Was that a rhetorical question?
Are you really comparing a person’s opinion of a TV show and news regarding one person’s survival or death from a gunshot wound?
The difference: the first one doesn’t have any “technical truth.” It’s an opinion.
And it’s not just opinion-based. This show fails on several fronts. The narratives are clunky, the editing is awkward, the emotional moments are forced (and unearned), the female characters inept and the male characters utterly unlikeable (who are we supposed to be rooting for, exactly?), and the representations of the conservative right are downright insulting (even liberals have agreed to this).
It’s not just bad television. It’s insulting to the viewers, thematically, constructively, and personally. This is where “hate watching” comes in. We are enraged — and I say this as a longterm Sorkin fan — that the person who brought us ‘The American President’ and ‘West Wing’ is so condescending to its audience. Not just people in general, but to the very audience it’s intended for.
As a previous commenter said, really? Is the entire point of this show that these people can do news better? Does he really have to hammer it so hard every episode? And if so, then why isn’t Sorkin writing the characters better? If we’re supposed to care about “better” news, we should care about the characters who are producing it.
Well to be technically true – what a horrible phrase – I was more comparing a critics opinion on a Tv show to a pundit’s opinion on a politician, but that stuff happened during the fifty minutes of the show that was shot on a camera phone using non-union actors, around the scenes where McAvoy dressed up like a woman so that he could play Marilyn and impress his angsty teenage son, so I guess it makes sense to have skimmed over it.
While its true that there is no right reception to a show I really struggle to see how this one is so terrible. I get why people have a philosophical problem with its intention but that is separate from the quality of the show itself – though not your enjoyment of it – in the same way as Walt’s ethics are on BB.
I guess I just wonder why people these days can’t simply respectfully disagree or say “ok, this show is not for me”. But now I’m starting to sound like Will. I’m not trying to civillize you or Alan in particular, he is one of the least offensive haters and I have no idea what or why you think. It’s just the general malaise that makes me mad as hell and as I wasn’t going to take it anymore I opened my window and shouted it out, only it was a Firefox window not a literal one.
Yeah, V, this isn’t the first time that Sorkin’s critics are almost more smug than he is. It’s often a toss-up. And yes, hate-watching is a dumb waste of time, but if you want to do it, it’s certainly your time to waste (just don’t brag, because it’s nothing to be proud of and the rest of us couldn’t care less).
The worst episode of a terrible series so far. Using the Arizona shooting in the way they did — disgusting. I think I’m done with The Newsroom.
I wish you would stop speaking for Journalists jerseyrudy. Or at lest stop referring to them as ‘news people’.
Corso: Really? You’d rather pretend that they missed that story entirely??? That would be totally unbelievable. Remember who this show is about, and critique accordingly.
And BTW, LN, I don’t have a problem with JerseyRudy referring to my colleagues and me as news people. I am one. Although I usually use the term reporter, which, strangely, in a broadcast newsroom is usually the person at the bottom of the barrel instead of the one on the cutting edge of the story, as would be the case on at a newspaper or magazine. Strange how broadcast reverses the importance of who does what: the talking head (in this case) never makes it out into the field or makes most of his own calls to get the story, but he’s the highest paid guy there. I, on the other hand, as a print reporter get to make all my own calls but do get the byline and the credit (though not the support staff, fact checkers or the huge salary). But at least I know who said what to me and whether or not I got a quote in proper context, as opposed to Will, who has to ask his various aides and junior producers who said what on a given story because he never talked to the sources directly unless they were interviewed live on the show.
well isn’t it lucky that my comment gave you the opportunity to let us all know that webdiva, subtly done
To JerseyRudy: It isn’t so much that they used the story. Read my post again. What I criticized was “the way they did.” I thought it was cheap and awfully tacky.
To webdiva: I don’t want them to pretend they missed the story. They don’t have to. They are cherry picking the past news to cover, so they certainly didn’t have to go with this story. And they certainly didn’t have to play a real tragedy for cheap drama like they did.
It’s a bad show. And the 20/20 hindsight reporting gimmick is only a small part of it.
Considering the presence of Gordon 2.0 in the first half of the show, when the bizarre custom tuxedo gift reveal came up in the last half of the show, I thought somehow that Will was sleeping with Leona! “Will, you’re wearing my tuxedo!”
I wasn’t crazy about Oliva Munn on the Daily Show, but I grew to really like her in the short-lived sitcom with couples that I’m too lazy to look up. I think she and Dev Patel are the best things about this show.
Then again, I also love Don. Maybe because I hope he’s secretly working to bring down the Newsroom.
This show is my guilty hate-watch pleasure, and I normally enjoy watching it clunk along spouting self-righteous cliches and setting fire to its various strawmen. The Giffords sequence was horrible. There was nothing about reporting there, it was all a device to use this violent act to heal characters relationships. It was worse than any Gray’s Anatomy episode.
dude, im 24 and have never seen what ever the fuck show “gordon 1.0” supposedly came from. please stop belaboring the point that the two characters are similar. you said in the last two reviews. we get it. he recycled a character. get over it.
Well, then you probably aren’t qualified to comment on whether or not Gordon 2.0 is annoying or (in my opinion) jarring and distracting, are you (as though commencing the comment with “dude” wasn’t a sufficient clue)?
Dude, I’m 23 and I can still remember Casey mockingly saying, “I killed him. I killed him. I killed him dead,” to Gordon 1.0.
This was the first episode in which the Sorkin canon echoes really bothered me. Will’s mission was similar to any number of Dan/Casey plots (I was waiting for someone to recommend Napoleon’s Battle Plan) and a better version of the Big Foot speeches could have easily been delivered by Jeremy.
Having said that, I also found the last 10ish minutes extremely effective and will keep watching.
no, i understand it’s annoying, mike (dude). but once it’s been stated three times is there any value in stating the same shit a fourth time?
@Devo – It is worth mentioning a fourth time because Sorkin keeps taking the parallel deeper. First time Gordon 2.0 shows up, I thought it might be interesting to see a different take on the dynamic. However if Sorkin keeps going the same route, why bother with it and Alan is right on calling him on it.
Also do yourself a favor and hit up Sports Night immediately! It’s worth it to see how good a comedy Sorkin is capable of.
(Also, not meaning to pick on you)
also, in previous reviews you reamed sorkin for trying to convince us that will is a nice guy even though he was acting like an asshole. in this episode he gets repeatedly punished for acting like an asshole and you ream sorkin for that. does that not seem contradictory to you? and last thing, everyone interjects their personal lives into their work. you actually do it semi-regularly in your reviews. their work is the news. their personal lives continue on even when their working and reporting the news. i don’t think it was self-indulgent at all for a situation with the stakes as they were to inspire them to not only take pride in their decisions but also for the emotion of the story they’re covering to lead them to personal discoveries about themselves in that moment. i don’t think they were any less sensitive to what was happening in arizona at the time.
*they’re
I agree with you Devo. The show isn’t perfect, but the glee that some people seem to get from watching a TV show and micro-picking it apart is part comical and part pathetic.
I love Sorkin. It’s not his best, and maybe our bar has been raised by Breaking Bad, etc., but goodness folks, it’s a TV show. If it drives you that crazy go ready a book.
Or watch an hour of TV to have something to do, not to write a doctoral thesis on it.
My two cents.
pretty much every show that i watch is because you suggested it in one of your columns. i truly love your reviews and i think they’re the best out there. but as far as the newsroom goes, it seems as though your standards are impossibly high compared to how you review everything else. these last four reviews have come off as extremely nitpicky in a way that i’ve never experienced from you on your old blog or this site.
Agree!
well, it is a show that is critical of the media so it’s not really too crazy to think that the media wouldn’t like it.
I’m with you though. This show is not as bad as the reviews and comments. If this was on CBS it would be a big hit.
Jim: 1)The kind of media the show is criticizing isn’t the kind of media I do. 2)I AGREE with most of what Sorkin has to say about the media. I just think the show is, most of the time, dramatically inert, sexist and not funny.
I know that Alan. But you have worked for a major news organization and through that couldn’t there be some bias……even if it is latent?
Someone must have advised Aaron Sorkin that having supposedly hip characters hash out the details of their intimate personal relationship in the middle of a crowded newsroom, as he did in the first few minutes of the first episode of The Newsroom, was absurd, so last night he had them do it in an empty newsroom with everyone else—or so the characters think—in a sound-proofed, glass conference room a mere feet away. Except the glass is not sound-proofed, so it amounts to the same thing. When I find myself muttering repeatedly at a TV screen, “This is ridiculous; this is ridiculous,” I suspect that I am watching a program that is ridiculous. Sorkin apparently believes that the flaws in his audience are the same as what he has his characters complain about: superficial fascination with gossip. The premise of the show is not only cynical, it is poorly executed because the characters do not act the way real people would in real life.
Sorkin does not trust that his audience would find sufficiently interesting the tension and differences in opinion in the Newsroom about how to assess a breaking story about the Gulf drilling disaster—very well done except for the absurd stubbornness of a seasoned producer’s attempts to resist the story—necessary, I suppose, for drama and conflict. But it is so unrealistically drawn. Couldn’t a decent writer have found a clever way to depict the tension and conflict? Sorkin is like a student in a screenwriting class trying to follow advice to add personal drama to the inherent conflict, but lacking the talent or creativity to introduce the problem in a way that it might actually happen. He has to slather us with the oily mayonnaise of clumsily depicted love triangles.
I DVR the show so that I can fast-forward whenever I see Maggie alone with Jim. I do worry that I am missing some of the meat; but the mayonnaise I am hoping to avoid swallowing is just too difficult to watch.
Not to contradict myself, but Will’s problems with the tabloids was well done—a secret conspiracy to test his moral fiber? Nice. But Maggie/Jim/Don; Bigfoot; Will/Mac? Awful. Self-congratulatory tears welling up in eyes and emotional music to match? Awful.
Jeff Daniels, Sam Waterston, Olivia Munn and Jane Fonda are the only ones who can act. Too bad the show does not have writers worthy of them.
Someone must have advised Aaron Sorkin that having supposedly hip characters hash out the details of their intimate personal relationship in the middle of a crowded newsroom, as he did in the first few minutes of the first episode of The Newsroom, was absurd, so last night he had them do it in an empty newsroom with everyone else—or so the characters think—in a sound-proofed, glass conference room a mere feet away. Except the glass is not sound-proofed, so it amounts to the same thing. When I find myself muttering repeatedly at a TV screen, “This is ridiculous; this is ridiculous,” I suspect that I am watching a program that is ridiculous. Sorkin apparently believes that the flaws in his audience are the same as what he has his characters complain about: superficial fascination with gossip. The premise of the show is not only cynical, it is poorly executed because the characters do not act the way real people would in real life.
Sorkin does not trust that his audience would find sufficiently interesting the tension and differences in opinion in the Newsroom about how to assess a breaking story about the Gulf drilling disaster—very well done except for the absurd stubbornness of a seasoned producer’s attempts to resist the story—necessary, I suppose, for drama and conflict. But it is so unrealistically drawn. Couldn’t a decent writer have found a clever way to depict the tension and conflict? Sorkin is like a student in a screenwriting class trying to follow advice to add personal drama to the inherent conflict, but lacking the talent or creativity to introduce the problem in a way that it might actually happen. He has to slather us with the oily mayonnaise of clumsily depicted love triangles.
I DVR the show so that I can fast-forward whenever I see Maggie alone with Jim. I do worry that I am missing some of the meat; but the mayonnaise I am hoping to avoid swallowing is just too difficult to watch.
Not to contradict myself, but Will’s problems with the tabloids was well done—a secret conspiracy to test his moral fiber? Nice. But Maggie/Jim/Don; Bigfoot; Will/Mac? Awful. Self-congratulatory tears welling up in eyes and emotional music to match? Awful.
Jeff Daniels, Sam Waterston, Olivia Munn and Jane Fonda are the only ones who can act. Too bad the show does not have writers worthy of them.
my first question would be why do you continue to watch something you find ridiculous. that seems counterintuitive. and i think the entire cast are pretty capable actors. dev patel and amy pill are decent. and the dude who plays jim is good besides the occasional overacting that probably stems from him being, almost exclusively, a stage actor before this show. i think he’ll be great by the second season.
one more thing, i think people are forgetting that we’re watching the first FOUR episodes of a SERIES. the first four episodes of mad men were not anywhere close to anything we’ve seen since. the show matured, as did the writing, and acting, and everything else. same with the sopranos, the wire, breaking bad, etc. if any of those show were as intensely critiqued as this has been over the last four weeks we probably would’ve hated those too.
and this is not a terrible tv show. white collar is a terrible tv show. hell on wheels is a terrible show. most every drama that nbc has made ever were terrible tv shows. this is a young show trying to get it’s footing. and i think it has potential.
*shows
Good point about Hell on Wheels. I watch it because I like the subject matter but the wrting and acting is no where near what this show has to offer…..and nobody is wringing their hands over that show. Oh well.
I’m going to disagree with you on this point. I’ve seen every episode of every show you just listed and there is a very, very strong difference between their first four episodes and the first four episodes of this show. All of those shows had incredible first seasons. One of the reasons they stood out so much is because they had extremely strong, unique, and diverse characters and were set in worlds that were uncommon on TV. They all also have very strong voices behind them that are trying to use their story lines to delve deeper into all kinds of recurring themes, ideas, human experience, and also be entertaining at the same time.
There are countless essays (even classes at Harvard) about how The Wire used it’s characters and it’s world to slowly unravel the War On Drugs and show, bit by bit, how it is destroying social institutions, political careers, real police work, schools, labor forces, and worst of all our communities. The show did this intelligently and patiently. You could watch the show and gleam all kinds of political ideas from it, and the show wasn’t always subtle, but you could also enjoy it as a cop show. You could watch it and just get wrapped up in the characters and their stories and not bring any of the political baggage with you.
The first four episodes of The Wire and every other show you met also are extremely consistent with their characters. That’s a huge point. Everything we learn about Don Draper gets revealed to us slowly, episode by episode, in that first season. What we learn in the first episode informs the second and then the third and so on. There are contradictions but they are the kind that every human has. Don Draper, Tony Soprano, Walter White, McNulty, and everyone else on those shows are fully fledged characters from the start and the further the story gets, the more we understand them and see how they develop.
Now, getting to The Newsroom. The reason people are being picky about it is because Aaron Sorkin can be a great writer. He’s certainly an acquired taste, but he can reach greatness. He just wrote The Social Network and Moneyball, two amazing adaptations of very tricky material. So when people seem like they are being extra harsh on him, it’s because he’s done such great work and it makes the frustrations of the show feel extra annoying because it often just seems like he’s coasting by.
I saw on a previous comment that you said you don’t know what the hell Gordon 1.0 is. And that may be a key reason you don’t understand other people’s gripes with the show. A lot of it comes out of seeing his previous work. If you ever sit down and watch Sports Night, The West Wing, and Studio 60, you’ll see there is definitely some similarities between them.
There was the video that illustrated his use of phrases over and over again in his dialogue. But that isn’t what’s bothering people. What’s bothering people is that he is literally lifting entire character arcs, scenes, and subplots and putting them into The Newsroom. It’s one thing for a writer to return to themes that fascinate them or character types they enjoy working with; that’s very common, especially in prolific writers. But the problem is if you’re familiar with his work, you’ve literally already seen these scenes in previous series and is using characters in the exact same way he has already done it. It’s just strange that he thinks no one would notice that there are multiple scenes in every episode that are basically straight out of Sports Night.
And back to the issue of consistency with the characters. Their overall arcs and moments are ripped off from his own material, but on and episode to episode basis, they’re all over the place. Sorkin has Will going out on date after date with basically supermodels last week, then this week we have him unsure of how to talk to women and people encouraging him to get back out there and start dating more. It just doesn’t make any sense. Wasn’t he off on vacation with Erin Andrews during the pilot? That may seem nitpicky to you, but regardless, it’s bad writing.
And during the third episode of the entire series, Sorkin decides to jump through about 6 months of timeline just to show us the election cycle news coverage. But by the end of the episode, all the guys in the office, Will included, are out getting late night drinks together and bonding like old pals. Sorkin didn’t think it would be important to show us Will slowly becoming closer with his staff or learning about their lives in any way? Once again, it may seem nitpicky, but it seems to a lot of people to just be poor execution.
So no, these first four episodes have been nowhere near as consistent and engaging as the first four episodes of the series you listed. I’m not saying the first four of those shows are the best the show ever did, but they were very strong foundations that genuinely mattered in the arc of the overall show and only got better from that point on.
People are frustrated because it’s Aaron Sorkin. He’s won two thousand Emmy’s, an Academy Award, multiple Peabody’s. He’s a great writer. The guys who write for White Collar can’t say that and that’s why people don’t hold them to as high of standards. People were rough of Treme because David Simon created it and people didn’t think it was as good as The Wire when the truth was it was just a very different show. I imagine if Matthew Weiner or David Chase ever run another show, people will be a little extra critical because they’ve set the bar so high for television already. It’s just the nature of the game. Once you achieve greatness, people expect more out of you.
It’s like the way people hate the movie “Jack”, no one would care about that dumb movie except for the fact that it’s a god awful piece of shit that just so happened to be directed by Francis Ford Coppola. That’s why it baffles people more than if some random nobody directed it.
I’ll keep watching the show through the season and hope it turns around. I hope this has been somewhat informative as to why people are being extra harsh on the show.
I love White Collar. To each his own……
I’ve never seen it. The only reason I cited that was because he had in his comment as a terrible show. I honestly don’t even know what it’s about.
I liked those others shows you referenced immediately, from the first episode on. Even though they took time to develop their characters, they kept you entertained throughout.
This show- not so much. I like certain aspects of it, mostly when Will is doing the news or talking with Charlie. Otherwise, it appears to be nothing more than a junior high soap opera with everyone having hurt feelings and pairing off in the office. No thanks.
Yeah, but we got to see Kelen Coleman on TV again…and that’s a good thing.
I thought the whole point of the final montage was that the shooting WAS important and their squabbles about relationships and tabloids was insignificant to this horrible moment.
It wasn’t that they were taking pride in reporting it correctly, they were putting their problems aside because they’re dumb
I agree with your thoughts. I think that Will was saying that tabloids and rumors are irrelevant, and that life/death is what is really important. Getting the story right was secondary.
That’s the way I saw it as well Nussy. Well said.
I agree with pretty much everything Alan wrote here. All of the problematic and infuriating Sorkin tics are on display here. One other thing I wanted to present here though that was also a major problem for me was the fact that Reese comes out of NOWHERE to of course be the the most obvious bad guy and insist they call Rep. Giffords had passed away. Just like Alan did not think the newsroom’s reasons for hesitating, I did not believe Reese’s reasons for charging forward. Do people really change the channel if they think they are not getting their news fast enough? is that what the problem is with news channels trying to be first because they think we want them to report faster? Sorry but I think anyone interested enough to tune into daily events would rather believe they are getting the news coherently and correctly, if a split second more slowly than fast and furious and erroneous to boot.
+1
Haven’t we established that Reese is a pompous mama’s boy, undeserving of his job? Also if we assume he’s with Mom on manufacturing reasons to fire Will, it makes sense he’d try to bend Will to his will.
Great performance from Daniels up to the creepy last 10 minutes of the episode when everyone became innapropriately syrupy.
Personally enjoyed the first 50 minutes or so, maybe because I’m not taking the mission to civilise as deathly serious as some are. Its light hearted, can be funny and also every single word about reality tv / gossip bull etc from these rants ring true.
Sorkin can be weirdly patronising at times.
But these reviews are becoming more and more weirdly patronising. To state that its all quite bad but you’ll hang in there because it is interesting despite being quite bad is an unusual position.
Probably because many people feel it’s better to have bad Sorkin than no Sorkin at all. And Alan’s right, when Sorkin’s good he’s really good.
Although, from the comment section, I find a lot of viewers did not like this episode: guess what, I really enjoyed it. Oh well.
The main issue of this show is that it’s too focused on the inner-office relationships instead of the characters dealing with the work. The first episode threw us headfirst into all of these romantic relationships when it should have just worried about the characters themselves and then allow those relationships to develop – instead of having highly inappropriate and unprofessional shouting matches with your boss every 5 minutes in front of everyone. How Alison Pill hasn’t been fired yet is beyond me. I wanted to gouge my eyes out during her 4th (5th?) screaming match with Jim.
Pill is terrible, so overrought, and also very unattractive. Even her posture sucks. Are we really supposed to believe she would be in the middle of a love triangle between two successful reasonably attractive dudes?
It’s Sofia Coppola-esque.
That’s pure Sorkin. She’s done a few roles where she had to play attractive– and one (a film based on a Lars Von Trier script) where she had to do a topless scene. Not a brilliant thespian, but not nearly as bad as she looks in this mess.
Has it become a TV trope that 2 people who aren’t supposed to be in bed together both get calls on their cell phones, so that the callers can hear the other person’s phone and realize they’re together? This same thing happened on “The Good Wife.”
Has it become a TV trope that 2 people who aren’t supposed to be in bed together both get calls on their cell phones and the caller hears the other phone and knows they’re together? This happened on “The Good Wife” last season.
This episode was dreadful, until the last few minutes. Adult dating that sounds like high school? I’d rather play solitaire. What the hell happened to Sorkin? And Will’s gun handling was WAY outside his character’s skillz. Cop, FBI, CIA, spy procedurals don’t have weapon handling like that. Nonsense. Drivel, from a deeply talented writer who phoned this in.
This show is a guilty pleasure for progressives/liberals. I imagine anyone conservative either were throwing shoes or worse at their teevees, or just won’t be watching. And while I wish the scripts/dialogue was more “fair and balanced”, I have to admit I’m enjoying some of the drama the characters are going through, although it’s all being telegraphed pretty openly. Absolutely agree that most of the female characters are being treated poorly. But I’d rather watch this than MSNBC or FOX.
One issue with the closing moments — as someone who has covered health for a while I can tell it’s incredibly unlikely that Maggie would have been able to get an anesthesiologist prepping a patient for surgery on the phone: [blog.ctnews.com]
I picked up on that too… what did she do, call the hospital and ask the switchboard operator to be connected to Gabby’s OR? And then the anesthesiologist a) said, basically, screw HIPAA, and b) had time to talk to a cable news producer?
My guess is she had a witness at the hospital who was told she was alive, not the anesthesiologist him or herself. There was a lot wrong with this episode, but I didn’t have an issue with that.
Alan, Can we please have a moratorium on the use of “Fix You'” on a TV drama? Can you pass that on to all producers on your tour?
Mostly because it ain’t never gonna work better than that first time it was used ….on the OC, so just get over it.
This episode took two elements of The West Wing and combined them – the holiday party (the Christmas & Thanksgiving episodes of Wing are some of the best) and block of cheese day (the Bigfoot story). The problem is both parts were done much better on The West Wing. By the way, I’ve lost track of how many people I know who HATE this show. I’m sort of on the fence but it does certainly elicit some strong reactions.
The “Gordon 2.0” scene is even weirder than you give it credit for: as you mention, it starts out as the scene from Sports Night where Casey is mocking Gordon over blowing an easy conviction. But then it morphs into the scene from The West Wing where the DOJ attorney is complaining to Josh about Congress not giving them enough money to fight Big Tobacco. There’s even a reference to Big Tobacco in the scene, which makes it seem Sorkin is quite conscious of what he’s doing.
I’m terribly on the fence about this show. On the one hand, I am giving it more than the benefit of the doubt because the subject matter and setting – and yes, also the message – hits extremely close to where my career will hopefully be headed, and also because I was expecting great things from Sorkin and HBO. I also have a thing for arrogant, intelligent and troubled male lead characters, so I can overlook a lot of what has been rightly put forward in criticism of this particular fold of characters and their dynamics so far. I really, really want to like this show.
But I keep being completely floored by the shocking ineptitude with which the series – the writing, the editing, the character development – is being handled. It is horribly jarring and unsubtle and so, so wooden in so many places. And I can’t understand why, because I really can’t believe Sorkin could be this bad.
Take the plot devices, for one. There was this completely idiotic business with the staff emails in one of the episodes – beyond the fact that it was weird and anachronistic on a technological level, why, for crying out loud, would a grown woman with a responsible job try and settle the question of her cheating on her right then in that way? Why the hell did it even come up all the time? Same thing in this episode – beyond the fact that, really, Big Foot (and it kept getting lamer every single time it came up)? – do really none of these people have a single professional bone in their bodies that would tell them to, gee, NOT randomly yell at someone over who they slept with last night during a staff meeting? And what’s with the emotional meltdown during the 30-second break in reporting at the end? I don’t understand why these characters act like that. No one does this. It’s beyond heavy-handed.
Then you have the general writing style. I love sarcastic one-liners, quick banter and witty comebacks as much or more than the next person – hell, there is a place in my heart that will always, always be reserved for Gilmore Girls – but whether it’s the writing or the actors’ delivery, I have rarely watched a show where so many of those seem to come out… completely wrong and I-see-what-you-were-trying-to-do-there and dear-god-no-one-talks-like-this. The one that stuck out most was Will’s thing about the blog in episode one, but the banter with Ms. Economics in this one was pretty bad as well, Neal coming up to people about Big Foot, and actually a vast amount of Mac’s lines feel extremely off to me as well. Half of them could maybe work in a sitcom, but they don’t work in a drama, because comic relief is fine and dandy, but you can’t do it at the expense of the characters’ feasibility. At some point you have to decide what genre you’re trying to do.
Add to that the inconsistency of the way Will is being written and the blatant hammering of the most obvious political messages, the constant soapbox monologues which should come with quote marks for “Listen up, kids, this is my message to you, Love, Sorkin” and Alison Pill’s complete overacting most of the time, and… yeah, no, this show is a complete trainwreck. I’m hoping BADLY that it will pick up, because I still refuse to believe that something that should be as good can be as bad, but seriously, what the hell.
I don’t remember people being so nitpicky about the various CSI versions where cops have an equipment coming out of Minority Report to solve the crimes. Yes, it is fictional and there are many flaws but the critics on this show are turning into a circus. You can point out narrative flaws (like how some characters are sometimes inconsistent) but the reviews don’t even seem objective anymore. Whenever a man talks to a woman, it is almost immediately considered mysoginist (and I’m a woman). I don’t get a very good opinion from the guys either. Will seems to be on a quest to “civilize” but he’s a jerk and eventually it seems like he’s gonna have to learn to be less obnoxious and not lecture people. I might be wrong but I hope that’s where the show is going and that the character is supposed to be seen that way. Jim and Don are great at their job but their personal lives are as messy as the women’s. Don is a jerk to Maggie and Jim is kind of a coward. So for me, men and women are pretty much equals : great at their jobs, not so good in their personal lives (which is something that happens when you are passionnate about your work and that’s pretty all that counts in your life). The love triangle could be more subtle but is practically used in every TV show on the planet.
I love Sorkin, there are things that truly bother me about The Newsroom but it’s turning into extreme Sorkin bashing. Calling it “terrible” is a little extreme, do you remember what else we have on television?!
I think Aaron Sorkin’s problem is that he doesn’t realize what other dramatic shows currently are on television.
To MLE at July 16, 2012 at 4:52PM EST…
No, I definitely meant “Smash.”
Oh very good. Sorkin writes fables about how the world could be better if good men existed in the world. Strangely some prefer the shit of reality.
I thought this was the worst episode so far, but I still liked it. As you pointed out, Alan, there were just a lot of problematic things with this ep. I really enjoyed last week’s episode and the pilot and even the 2nd episode wasn’t bad, but things in this episode did start to annoy me a bit. Dev Patel’s character hammering home the Bigfoot thing and repeating his points over and over again got pretty tiring. Will not understanding how to deal with women was also stupid. Obviously Sorkin’s gender politics are still off. The ending part was enjoyable, but I hope they return to the form of the first 3 episodes this week (yes, I realize many people thought those first 3 episodes were sh!t too).
During the gun debate Will makes a point of saying that foxnews was erroneously reporting Obama’s position on gun control and then cut to Glenn Beck on his RADIO program making the comments. Beck’s radio program had no affiliation with foxnews. I see this as another example of the show being too political and cheap, trying to use the foxnews stigma to manipulate the audience. If Will actually wants to get it right and report the news, he would not make this mistake. But clearly this is Sorkin pulling the strings, invoking a biased political narrative on an audience he believes are morons.
Why did Will admit (in the Saturday meeting about the TMI cover story) to smoking weed with Kathryn Hahn’s character when they clearly didn’t? Given the way things played out, there’s no way that it could have even happened off camera prior to the gun argument.
I had the same thought- either that was really sloppy writing or an incredibly implausible scenario they were trying to portray.
I gave up after ten minutes of whiny relationship crap. I prefer my television for grownups. I’ll keep reading Alan’s reviews so if it miraculously improves I can come back.
When Will tells Don “You are a newsman” in the middle of the Giffords story it has echoes from Apollo 13 when they solve the problem of the CO2 buildup “You, sir, are a steely eyed rocket man.” In the height of an important problem solved.
I was just surprised that when that the blind date was with Lisa, the name was pronounced correctly, rather than Lisa pronounced Liza but spelled with an “s.”