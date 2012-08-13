Review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘The Blackout Part 1: Tragedy Porn’

A quick review of last night’s “The Newsroom” coming up just as soon as I take the battery out of my cell phone…
“The Blackout Part 1: Tragedy Porn”(*) was perhaps the most successful episode of “The Newsroom” to date. The clunky romantic comedy was almost entirely absent, and the show was very much aware of what a jerk move Will was making by getting Mac’s ex-boyfriend Brian(**) to write the profile. Beyond that, Mac was again competent and right (and if she failed Sloan, it was because Charlie and Will had previously failed her), Maggie didn’t seem like the worst character in the history of scripted television, and the scene where Don analyzed the way Nancy Grace’s show works was a smart and yet non-preachy bit of media criticism. And the Casey Anthony-related ratings plunge not only created a plausible source of tension among the staff, but seemed like a fair discussion of the practical costs of their idealistic approach to news.
(*) The two-tiered title briefly made me wonder if HBO had uncanceled “Hung.”
(**) If Sorkin hadn’t already avoided having Jenna Fischer and Lucy Davis meet in an episode of “Studio 60,” I’d have been more disappointed that Paul Schneider (Brendanawicz) and Alison Becker (Shauna Malwae Tweep) never crossed paths. Then again, Mike Schur never put Rob Lowe and Bradley Whitford on screen together last season on “Parks and Recreation,” so Sorkin’s not alone in avoiding the in-jokes.
That said, I think there are still some structural issues that I’m not sure can be fixed. Having so many of the decisions driven, for instance, by Will’s desire to host a debate of the Republican presidential candidates didn’t ring true – not that Will wouldn’t want to do it, but that the RNC would consider it for even one pica-second after Will had spent the last year publicly hammering the Tea Party and other sacred cows of the party. Beyond that, by incorporating real people and events into the show, “The Newsroom” then loses the ability to rewrite history. Just as “News Night 2.0” isn’t going to change the way news is covered in general, we know that this new debate format either won’t be used at all, or if it is, that it won’t affect a single thing about the election or the way it’s covered. It makes the show’s Don Quixote, tilting-at-windmills theme even more overt than Sorkin may have intended. It’s an idealistic show about people who are destined to fail at virtually everything they care about. They may be able to outmaneuver Leona and Reese with some help from their NSA contact(***), but they’re never going to accomplish anything about raising the level of discourse. We live in the real world. We know how terrible it is. Josiah Bartlet could change his world if Sorkin wanted him to; Will McAvoy can’t.
(***) Of course Charlie wouldn’t have seen “The Dark Knight.” And Hancock’s description of the program made it sound not dissimilar to the all-seeing machine that powers “Person of Interest.”
And having Reese Lansing exist in the same universe as James Mudoch isn’t quite as problematic as having “Studio 60” take place in a universe where “Saturday Night Live” existed (and “Studio 60” therefore came off as a slavish imitator), but it’s still a more complicated thing to pull off than doing a “Law & Order”-style ripped from the headlines story where you’re not constantly referencing the real people who inspired it.
Overall, though, these last few episodes have been significantly better than where we were around the time every woman in New York was throwing a drink in Will McAvoy’s face, and this was probably the best one so far.
What did everybody else think?
Tweep tweeted about Wiener’s wiener.
Let me preface my comment by saying that I’m probably enjoying the show more than most people. It’s no West Wing, but it’s not as bad as Studio 60, in my opinion.
But I had a weird moment last night where I realized that Don is my favorite character. The show has tried SO HARD to vilify him, but I think the actor has done a good job of showing that’s he just a regular guy who is good at his job. It just happens that his job is figuring out how to pander to the lowest common denominator. And as last night’s episode proved, there’s a place for that.
My favourite character so far, and the biggest surprise, has been Sloan. I thought most of her work this episode, and this season, has been strong, but that little aside with Neal felt silly and poorly rehearsed. But, in all, Olivia Munn has been a revelation and really holds her own on screen. I like Don too, aside from the Jim/Don/Maggie tedium.
I am probably not enjoying the show very much, but I love Don. I think he’s far and away the most interesting character Sorkin’s created for the show. He has genuine conflicts about what he believes and values and his ambition. And, yes, he’s very good at his job.
I also liked Brian, the new journalist. That might be my love for Paul Schneider coming through, but I thought his conversation with Mac was pretty good.
If the Newsroom took away Mac, Will, Charlie, and Maggie, I’d love it. (Yes, all the principled principals.)
I don’t think Don’s been particularly villainous since the first few episodes. He’s an ass at times, certainly, but he’s gradually come over to being a decent human being underneath it. The Egypt storyline was a big turning point for his character – his goading Elliott into venturing outside, then feeling responsible when Elliott got beaten up.
Don is probably the most practical character – Will, Mac, Charlie and Jim are all about ethics and high standards, but Don is the guy who’s trying to balance high standards with producing a show that will attract and keep viewers.
I agree on the Don point, from the get-go, he seemed like the most fully realized human being, and for whatever reason, it seems like his dialogue is more natural than other characters’. As for Olivia Munn, I think her acting is ok, but I hate how she delivers the long ‘a’ instead of ‘uh,’ and says ‘thee’ instead of ‘the.’
I agree about Don and, in general, I think that he represents the sort of character Sorkin really needs to write more of. A person who we’re not entirely supposed to admire. Someone with flaws that are anything other than responses to “What would you say is your biggest weakness” type questions in job interviews.
Am I the only human who really liked Studio 60, pretty much unreservedly?
After the first five minutes, I was surprised that Mackenzie hadn’t annoyed me yet. Half an hour in, I was amazed that I actually liked her. This is the sort of stuff you need to establish before having her slip on banana peels.
Don’s monologue on Casey Anthony coverage was probably the best thing in the series so far – let’s talk about media coverage, but let’s talk about the specific details of why the media does the things it does. It was, for a change, not telling me something I didn’t already know. On top of that, Sadowski has really grown on me since the beginning of the series – that was a great delivery of a fantastic speech.
Everyone’s angry and disappointed with each other. There’s some nice tension building. I really hope the season ends in a dark place – lost trust, people leaving (actual leaving). I want to see them fail in their endeavors because (as you wrote) they’re in the real world they can’t change it (unless the show is going to change in the second season to fictional stories).
The first 56 minutes were good-to-great. Which made the last minute all the more frustrating. It was a cheap way to extend the conflicts set up in this episode for another hour.
I wasn’t in love with the first 56 minutes, but that last scene was excruciating. It was honestly trying to create tension for a prerecorded interview. As though, by doing the interview, their morals were gone for good. Never mind that they could always just not air the interview. Awful.
I thought Maggie’s scene where she was ripping on Michelle Bachman, was waayyyy too preachy. Not to get a religion conversation going, but I cant believe Michelle Bachman was saying that she literally heard the word of God, and I am hoping that the last scene where Mac “prayed” for a sign and something happened, was a way of saying that “god” works in mysterious ways. That was gods way of talking to Mac, and we dont know how god talked to Michelle Bachman, but I am sure it wasn’t meant to be a literal conversation. Even the biblical conversations between Abraham and god and Moses and god, and the prophets and god, I dont believe are meant to be taken as literal conversations.
Yeah, that scene went on a little long. You really can feel when you’re getting a Sorkin monologue or preachy banter in a scene. When it works it flows from the scene, when it doesn’t it’s just one person screaming in a room.
This scene, to me, broke the aesthetic distance by reminding me of what is apparently one of Aaron Sorkin’s writing tricks. He creates a character, like Will McAvoy the Republican, or Maggie Jordan the Christian, in order to establish some sort of credibility for that character in the community. Really, Sorkin is labeling these characters as a member of those communities solely to provide them at least some cover later when they harshly criticize those communities. McAvoy self identifies as a moderate Republican, but he’s really not taken any moderate Republican positions during the course of the series. In last night’s episode, Maggie (for the first time, if memory serves) identifies herself as a Christian so that she can immediately criticize Michele Bachmann.
I’m not going to stray into the merits of the issues that McAvoy or Jordan discuss, but it seems as if these labels exist solely as a pretext to permit the characters to offer the criticism. We really don’t see Will reference his Republicanism save as a defense to charges that he is too harsh on Republicans or the Tea Party. Maggie, who has not really been portrayed as a religious person heretofore, declares her own faith, really just as a shield to give her criticism of Michele Bachman some additional validity. (Incidentally, this is somewhat reminiscent of Harriet Hayes from “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” who was identified as a Christian but typically disagreed with the supermajority of Christians on many issues.).
It just seems that this is a particularly lazy writing technique from someone as talented as Sorkin. Maybe Will represents the kind of Republican Sorkin things Republicans should be, or that Harriet Hayes and/or Maggie Jordan represent the types of Christians Sorkin believes might be reasonable. But in the program, the only evidence we see of these traits are statements which preface some criticism of the larger community to which they purportedly belong.
Groo, I agree with you. They need to do something on that side first, republican, or christian, to show their allegiance, before they go off on it. Had they done that, I think that would have been a simple writing technique, that would avoid these issues, as opposed to know where we have a lazy writing technique, that is just missing something.
It also makes things like Will’s call to Anthony Weiner incredibly unrealistic.
A) Will is gonna give advice to one of the Top 5 Democrats Republicans love to hate?
B) He thinks Weiner would even consider listening to said advice?
Ken,
Michele Bachmann was literally saying god told her to run for President. She also said god literally told her husband that his wife needs to run for Congress. She said she had to do what her husband says because women are subservient to men.
I live in Minnesota, so we’re very familiar with her and what she says.
She’s a WELS Lutheran if you want to know more about her and her beliefs.
TJ, I dont think she was literally saying it, or rather she didnt mean what she was saying. Here is an article where she talks about how she heard gods calling. You cant take that to mean that she was called. But to bring this back to Maggie, It kind of shows her charachter also being Naive into thinking that this is what Bachman meant. Although this is the same fresh out of college girl who thought that LOL meant lots of Love.
[www.cbsnews.com]
That’s her spin after people started calling her out on it.
She has said many times in public in this state that god has told her to run for office. Either directly to her or her husband.
I’m glad you’re very skeptical about such a claim being true, but I’m saddened that it’s actually true and you don’t believe it because it’s so outlandish that you don’t believe it can be true.
Seriously? Listen, this show is way too preachy, and every monologue seems to go on about three paragraphs more than is comfortable or necessary.
But Michelle Bachmann? She believes God’s voice and hand are present in every major news story of the day. She once cited earthquakes and hurricanes as proof that God despises gay marriage. How crazy you have to be to ever believe that God is trying to convey something to you personally is up for debate, but there is no denying that Bachmann (and her extremely gay husband) are guano-droppings insane.
Missing the big point!!! Yes, Maggie brings up the debatable is Bachmann’s, “God spoke to me” taking the spiritual into the literal. However, The Newsroom is about “facts” so it’s consistent with the kind of questions and analysis ACN uses. I hope we would all want politicians to speak in facts, not what they think they heard (spiritual/literal–both are still illogical) from whatever deity they believe in. The biggest point missed is that Maggie says that God is basically CHOOSING a political party; he’s choosing sides based on politics. From what we know about “God,” he wouldn’t choose sides; he wouldn’t be involved in politics! That’s the point. Christians can be dems or repubs, but Bachmann doesn’t have the right to claim that God wants her party, and specifically her, to be president. Apparently, Bachmann needs to listen better because God didn’t choose her, or even Mitt Romney.
To say Sorkin’s writing is lazy is appalling as there are several standout monologues each episode by multiple characters, Sloane, Dom, Will, Mac, and Maggie– to name a few. With language alone, Sorkin forces you to pay attention to every word used, as political jargon can be dense. Finally a show that makes my brain think instead of go on autopilot.
“We aspired to intelligence. We didn’t belittle it—it didn’t make us feel inferior.”
It felt, to me, that the debate will likely be cancelled or traded somehow, and all of the sacrifices the news team will have made, and all the high-minded ideals they’ll have abandoned to get the debate will be wasted. Maybe they can string together enough footage to make it seem like the debate really happened, but it feels more likely to me that the debate will be the motivation to swallow their pride and do trashy news, and then they’ll have the debate pulled away leaving them with egg on their face.
By the same rationale, it’s likely the story of ACN phone-tapping won’t become national news, since the show has so far refrained from creating new world events out of whole cloth. My guess is once the phone-tapping scandal is a big enough card, they’ll cover it up to let Will keep his job. It’ll go away quietly, in-house. Just my guess.
… which is why the whole subplot itself is useless. The targets Will has are paper targets, since his actions can’t affect known history one jot. And, in the real world, his corporate heads would pull a Rather on him anyway, separate from the phone-hacking Deep Throat, and discredit him completely just to save on the severance costs. (I’m not even ruling out it being done through publication of his therapist’s notes, considering how porous folks are with confidentiality, in Sorkin’s world.)
Also, if Will’s seen to be so morally flexible as to not go after his own corporation’s practices which coincidentally violate basic decency and the Constitution, in as public as forum as he can snag, what bloody good is he? The first thing any bankster, reality-show moll or Internet troll will seize upon, once Atlantis’ phone-hacking scandal hits (and it will hit, for the same reason *other* gossip shops run with Will’s tangled personal life), is why Will worked for such a company as a corporate shill for years without one word of ethical complaint. Isn’t his crusading now due to his age, his relative uselessness as a liberal Republican, and part of a rebranding to make his overmedicated rant seem intentional? Would he be pulling this ‘principled’ crap if he had a trophy wife, or a fiance who didn’t cuckold him?
In short, all his enemies need do is to attack him through MacKenzie — cause her PTSD to flare into a suicide attempt — and “Will MacAvoy” becomes another name for “industry joke”. I don’t think Sorkin has it in him to write a true tragedy, and not telegraph it seasons in advance, but if he did, this would be one solid way to start. Remember: Don Quixote lost, considered insane, and his Dulcinea was gang-raped. Gilligan could go there; Sorkin, so far, can’t.
He, and Sorkin, are so close that it’s not funny. No, really, it’s not.
“He and Sorkin” = “Will and Sorkin”….
I had the same general feeling about Will vs. Bartlett. It just doesn’t feel like what these people are doing is important/consequential enough. For example, the group of 3 being stuck on the plane. The whole time Don is complaining about how important it is that he get off the plane I was thinking “why is it so important?” I mean, hes the backup executive producer, whats the big deal. I kept picturing how much better that scene would have been with Josh, Toby and Donna on the plane, having just found out that the US Special Forces had just killed the equivalent of Osama in the West Wing World. There struggle to get off the plane would just feel way more impactful.
Yes, definitely, this is exactly what I was going to say. When Sorkin writes about things that really are important, like in West Wing, Charlie Wilson’s War, American President, and A Few Good Men–it’s brilliant. When he writes about things that are really not important to anyone except the characters, but doesn’t attempt to convince us otherwise, it’s also brilliant, as in Malice, Moneyball, and The Social Network.
But when he writes about things that are not really that important to anyone except the characters, but attempts to convince us the audience of their grave importance in a way that just comes off as ham-fisted, corny, or preachy, it’s kind of terrible. As with this show and much more egregiously, Studio 60.
Nailed it!
Are people who deliver the news as important as the president’s closest advisers? Of course not. But you all do realize that the founders referred to the press as the fourth estate and thought of it as essentially the unofficial fourth branch of government because it was THAT important right?
I’d like to point put that the ACN website that is shown on character’s computer screens looks EXACTLY like CNN.com
“Of course Charlie wouldn’t have seen ‘The Dark Knight,'” but last week, he not only knew The Rock, but that The Rock had a relative who was a Navy Seal?
Um, he really likes wrestling but never goes to the movies…? Never mind.
He knew that because Neal’s girlfriend mentioned it earlier in the episode.
The Mac thing bothered me last night (not from a dramatic television perspective, I too thought this was probably the best episode they’ve done) because she’s (and presumably Sorkin as well) really not seeing the forest for the trees on this. It reminds me of an old quote by Tom Morello of RATM when he was asked why with their anti-capitalist stance they sell their CDs at Walmart. “When you live in a capitalistic society, the currency of the dissemination of information goes through capitalistic channels. Would Noam Chomsky object to his works being sold at Barnes & Noble? No, because that’s where people buy their books. We’re not interested in preaching to just the converted.” Mac’s highroad plan here will do nothing other than get Will fired, and lose all their viewers. How are you going to effectively raise the discourse if there’s no one there to see you do it. If covering Casey Anthony means getting more viewers, it also means getting more people seeing what else you’re covering which is actually important. Someone watching ACN for 20 minutes on Casey Anthony and the rest on hard news is better than someone frying their brain by watching an hour of Nancy Grace.
And what frakking stopped him from digging into Nancy Grace’s coverage, subtly? Sure, Don made the media barrage seem unstoppable, but what stopped his team from adding some small notes of doubt, dissent, intelligence?
And how dare these people be ashamed of work they gladly did before Will didn’t care about ‘telling truth to stupid’? For years, they got paid by airing trash, and only a year changes them, as if they didn’t know how? They have careers in TV news, news as it is, not news as Will tried to make it. If they go to another job, they’ll have to explain how crazy that concept was, to get paid at firms who need that ritual denunciation to hire them.
Mike- I mostly agree with everything you said, although Sloan mentions (and I heard similar statistics back when I was in J-School) that people only watch the news for 10 minutes.
CGEYE- They have said multiple times that almost none of the team from News Night Stayed. They all jumped ship with Don when he went to do Elliot’s show, except for Maggie.
Everybody catch Mackenzie’s (snuff film) line? You can add that to the Sorkinisms youtube clip now.
I still found Maggie incredibly frustrating, but at least this week it wasn’t about character traits as the dialogue they were asking her to deliver.
As for Sloane, really…am i supposed to believe that someone who looks like Olivia Munn is going to go crazypants as Neal explicitly tells her “i’m going to make up lies about you to further a story”. In the “real world” people would bend over backwards to give her anything and everything she wanted, lack of confidence in their appearance isn’t a trait generally attributed to the extremely attractive.
Another addition to the clip: “Big Thing Badly”
So, okay, in a newsroom one breath away from being canned out of corporate principle, a newbie employee is given permission to post sexually-harassing opinions about another employee, from an account that will be traceable to the corporate IP network (since this employee has been used for comic relief, and hasn’t grown much from that, even with the Egypt episode), for a story that will be paid for out of corporate funds? It doesn’t matter that Sloan approves or not — the act itself is against so many anti-discrimination practices, social media corporate protocols, that — just let me stop. It’s Sorkinland, where men are proud and the babes are nervous.
No matter how I despise Munn’s marketing of herself, this is the first role I’ve seen her in that I liked. Even she doesn’t deserve the eventual humiliating dialogue she’ll say, once this plot’s blowback hits.
HR should have an office on that floor, like a confessional; it’d stay jam-packed, 24/7.
She is supposed to be a super smartypants economist and the thing that she freaks out about is the size of her ass, REALLY? REALLY? This despite the fact that she looks like, ya know, Olivia Munn!
Regarding the whole Sloan thing….you all do realize that extremely attractive people typically have WORSE self esteem than those who are average looking?
And beyond that, Sloan got the job because she’s good looking. When Sloan said “Oh I can suggest several great colleagues” Mac replied “They won’t have your legs.”
I’m a long time Munn fan from her AOTS days, though I’m shocked her acting is as strong as this, never expected it.
So maybe I’m the only one who got this – Olivia does have a rather prominent booty and is self-conscious about it.
Wait you mean a TV series actually got better as the show went on? That never happens! I mean this in no way is similar to a lot of shows most notably Parks and Rec who Sepinwall adores. I bet everyone thought the first five eps of rec were the best…(for those of you without a clue, that was sarcasm)
The P&R people recognised that they had to make changes. Sorkin, at least publicly, doesn’t. This episode is probably a blip.
Ah, phew, sarcasm! I was really worried you just didn’t know what you were talking about for a second there. Glad you cleared everything up.
Didn’t Sorkin fire his writing staff/research team? That’s an odd thing to do if you don’t think you need to make changes. Also wasn’t his response to being asked about the drawback of shooting the season before it aired that he didn’t get to change things because of feedback?
I think he probably recognizes that like all shows it’s not a finished product.
I am with you about the romance silliness, but I do love Alison Pill’s acting.
The constant haze of cigarette smoke in Will’s office got to me. I felt like I was transported back to the 1970’s and early 80’s when I had to go outside for a breath of fresh air after visiting my bosses’s offices. Strangely enough, I haven’t felt the same way after watching Mad Men episodes where almost everyone smokes.
Re: the smoking, I find Jeff Daniels to be a very unconvincing smoker, so that’s what threw me off. And all the romance-y stuff missing made this my least favorite episode, so maybe I’d better head back to Lifetime where I belong. But,seriously, I missed the big heavy dramatic moments of the last few episodes. Yes, I’m spoiled. I want my HBO shows to have a big payoff to make me feel better about paying for it.
Can people in NYC smoke in offices, anymore?
No. You can’t smoke in offices in NY. Not for quite a while. I imagine that was supposed to show what a rebel Will is? Cy is right, Jeff Daniels is not a very convinsing fake smoker.
That episode didn’t have the volume of sexist crap, but it did enjoy the most sexist “comic” moment of the series as Munn’s character gives us a punchline that suggests she is more concerned with the perception of the size of her ass over the suggestion she slept her way to the top. Nice.
Also, bringing in a current issue such as the Murdoch hacking/wiretapping issue in as a semi-fictional story into the world of past ‘real’ news is not only problematic, but just begging for disaster. Adding a fictional supercomputer – whether it be from Person of Interest, Batman, or Terminator – is just plain ridiculous.
I don’t see how it’s ridiculous. The Project Clarity and/or super-computer stuff is just a heightened version of what our government was actually doing with the Trailblazer Project. Of course it’s a bit more sensationalized than Trailblazer, but it’s also a television show and not a documentary.
Again, perhaps it’s just because I align quite similarly with Sorkin on a number of political issues, but I’m really liking this show, despite its noticeable flaws. Last night’s episode was a very enjoyable one for me, especially because seemingly all of the opinions (on Bachmann, coverage of Casey Anthony and Wiener, etc.) seemed to be very close to my own, almost causing me to say “Yes!” out loud by myself when watching the episode. Of course, preaching to my choir doesn’t make a good TV show, but I will definitely be watching this show for a while, if only so I can feel better about my political views when they’re spouted by better-written characters than I can articulate.
LOVED the Nancy Grace scene, what a speech by Don/Thomas Sadoski. I remember you saying early on in the show, Alan, that Don was being set up as the “bad guy” of the series, but I think I have to disagree with that at this point. I think it’s more complex than that. Don certainly has a different way of making his show than News Night 2.0, but I think Don realizes the value of what NN2.0 is trying to accomplish. He just understands that he can’t do the same thing on his show because he has a less-watched/-known anchor and he needs every viewer he can get, even if they come for Casey Anthony bulls***. The point that Will would never be allowed to host a RNC debate is a great one, but I still have no problem with the show addressing real-world problems that occurred in the past.
One more thing I wanted to talk about, and this will probably turn into Sorkin-esque preachy BS, so feel free to skip this paragraph. The American news’ and, therefore, public’s obsession with certain stories really f***ing bothers me. Of course, this is a fictional TV show that incorporates real events, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a guy like the one mentioned in this episode who finds certain crimes and turns them into stories for national attention. I do my best not to get caught up in stories that obviously have no national relevance but are trumpeted about by seemingly every national news source as a patented BIG F***ING DEAL BECAUSE WE SAY IT IS, but it becomes obvious to me that everyone else seems to care because they’re told to. It’s an inevitable cycle too, from Scott Peterson to Casey Anthony to Anthony Weiner to Trayvon Martin to the next big thing. Why do certain stories, especially ones that happen on a daily basis in major metropolitan areas, like murder for racial reasons, get broadcast on the national stage in such a manner? It’s all a part of the sensationalism and 24-hour news cycle that have slowly but surely been bringing down the quality of the Fourth Estate. The Wire addressed this issue and now The Newsroom is addressing it in a not-as-well-done and more preachy manner. If for no other reason, I will continue to watch this show to see it bash the way news stories are done these days. God knows the media could use a little bashing these days.
Oh yeah, and isn’t is possible Charlie’s seen The Dark Knight but he didn’t remember the particular scene the NSA guy was talking about? Hell, I’ve seen TDK multiple times and I couldn’t recall that particular scene either.
I want my fist pumps to come from legitimate characters fighting and winning small personal battles that might even change something big in the long term- not from perfect hindsight diatribes against easy targets I already agree with.
Sure. I’m just pointing out that I’m not going to complain about the latter fist pumps, even if the former fist pumps are more satisfying.
Sorkinism of the Week: interrupting another patient’s psychiatric session a la Dan Rydell.
Not to mention a badly-timed appearance by a visiting writer with unfettered access, a-la Christine Lahti as Martha O’Dell on “Studio 60.” And of course, the dialogue repetitions noted above (“doing a big thing badly” from “Sports Night” and “just this side of snuff films” from the “Studio 60” pilot.)
“And the Casey Anthony-related ratings plunge not only created a plausible source of tension among the staff, but seemed like fair” You kind of left that sentence hanging there. Also, you misspelled James Murdoch.
When was Jenna Fischer on Studio 60?
Fischer, as herself, hosted an episode of the show-within-the-show. She wasn’t in it much (akin to Lauren Graham and some of the other hosts), but was there long enough that I lamented the lack of a Pam vs. Dawn scene.
Less than five total minutes of Maggie on screen. Best episode to date.
See the correlation?
Wasn’t there a similar plot point in “Sports Night” wherein the studio loses power at a dramatic moment?
In “Thespis,” they lost the satellite uplink, but that was part of a farcical episode where everything was going wrong at once.
In line with the “Sports Night” episode isn’t everything going wrong for the ‘News Night’ team? No one’s watching, they’ve abandoned their principles, their going to lose their jobs.
In “Kafelnikov”, the situation was reversed. The studio lost power during a Y2K test and regained power at a dramatic moment.
It reminded me of when Will made it rain in The West Wing.
[www.youtube.com]
*Picosecond
I hate how Sloan is portrayed as a brilliant “economics nerd”, but is a bit of an air head when it comes to other things. I know this is just echoing some of the same complaints that many others have, but the scenes involving her big ass and rave/rage really stood out in what was otherwise a pretty good episode, mainly bc the lack of work place romance stuff. Can we please get 1 episode where all the female characters are portrayed both book smart and “street” smart?
“Brilliant [insert nerd type here] but a bit of an air head” covers most of Sorkin’s characters. Pretty much all of his characters are dysfunctional when removed from their element.
Very true.
Any time a female is portrayed as anything less than an economics professor AND street is another shocking display of anti-feminism.
To think there are those who suggest that this important sifting thru each episode to find such disgraceful moments is something of a waste of time
I even heard somebody suggest that having such major issues with a show, not to mention not enjoying it all, would warrant the not-watching of the show.
Mad.
Actually, the RNC considering Will is perfectly plausible considering the fact that he wasn’t/isn’t the only republican disgusted by the tea party. They would know that Will would be their best chance to knock some of the crazies out of the race.
MSNBC hosted at least one Republican debate, and they’re more anti-Tea Party than Will is. The unreality was that they were worried they might NOT get the debate.
Thought it was a really good episode. I liked that there was finally some real tension, real difficulty in pulling off what they were trying to pull off. (I thought Will smoking so much nicely underscored that, BTW.)
I don’t mind the show, but this to me was the preachiest episode yet. What is the point of staring down their nose at programs with different goals and ripping into them for showing people what they want to see?
Look, I get the point about trying to inform people on stuff that impacts them personally, I really do. But in a world of 24-hour news networks, there is plenty of room for both this stuff, as well as the trashier stuff that people want to be informed about for more selfish reasons.
Plus the whole thing was built on a very cynical premise that more than half the people who watched the sophisticated News Night 2.0 would ditch it for not covering Casey Anthony. Presumably the people who watch the show that delivers news Aaron Sorkin’s way would align more closely with Aaron Sorkin’s philosophy.
Anyways, not a bad episode, just the preachiness and the potshots at things that it wasn’t necessary for the show to take potshots at bothered me.
Are you gonna continue, every week, to compare this show to all of Sorkin’s previous shows, be it failure or success? I get it, he seems to write in a familiar pattern, but I didn’t watch ANY of those shows. So, I have no point of reference to what you’re taking umbrage with. You do make comparisons of old/current work of other show creators, i.e. Terrence Winter, but with more regularity when it comes to Sorkin.
An odd aside: the first episode took place in April 2010. This episode took place in June 2011. Firstly, I find the time compression a bit weird, the characters aren’t necessarily acting like they’ve been around each other for so long.
Secondly, that means we’ll be somewhere around September 2011 by the time of the final episode. I wonder what the chances are that season 2 could overtake reality and start creating it’s own events? Would the show work better or worse with that?
We may not have gotten Brendanawicz and Shauna Malwae Tweep on screen together, but Emily Mortimer and Paul Schneider played husband and wife in Lars and the Real Girl.
In Person of Interest, there is an all-seeing AI at the center of the surveillance. In The Newsroom (and The Dark Knight), heuristic algorithms sift the massive amounts of surveillance data (mining) to extract likely intelligence; which a human must then analyze and deem actionable.
There was a lovely and elegant reference to All the President’s men when will was at his psychiatrist’s office- the story about the man who holds his hand above the flame and when asked how he does it, replies, “The trick is not minding’, is G. Gordon Liddy’s and was attributed to him during the Watergate scandal which is all about illegal wiretaps, and slush funds and influence buying and selling. The psychiatrist and Will raised it to a new level by suggesting that it implies forgiveness, in Will having Brian so very near Mack.
But the Watergate implications of that story simply resonated for this viewer.
You’re all missing the main point of this episode, which is trolling. You’re the victim of a troll when you fail to correct other people’s mistakes.
Watching it now, buddy. It’s enjoyable, save Waterston (sp?). Ick. Love that my google search turned up with your review.
Its says a lot about this show that an episode that is praised for being the least unfair to its female characters still contains Maggie derailing an office meeting with a hyperbolic one-person rant about Michelle Bachmann (which she might be fired for in real life) and Sloan having a freakout about what Neal thinks about the size of her ass.
Also, Neals troll thing is not even close to news. It says a lot that Mackenzie thinks anonymous people on the internet being mean is deserving of any attention.
If Sorkin would’ve started the show with these current storylines (the character plots, not the news stories) to introduce each of the characters as strong, smart and good at their jobs and then waited 4 episodes before doing all the crappy relationship material, this show would be a huge hit and have a big following.
With the material laid out the way it was, the Maggie character is useless at this point and nobody cares who she’s gonna end up with. Olivia Munn’s dialogue seems very forced (probably because she’s not a good actress, just pretty). It’s taken 8 weeks to finally get a plot worth caring about regarding Mac and Will’s relationship (great to see Paul Schneider aka P&Rs Mark Brandanowitz). Sorkin is still under utilizing Jane Fonda, while wasting too much time with Waterston (and his goofy delivery). I would’ve rather seen their roles switched.
All in all, I’m starting to hate-watch this show less and less each week.
This show is so confusing to me. I love Sorkin, and really respect what he’s trying to do – the jacked nature of the MSM is something that needs to be talked about, and what better way to reach the masses than an intelligent rom/com romp. I would have hoped the man who brought us West Wing and An American President could do that, but as much as I have tried to defend the show… it’s problems are far to blaring. You hit the nail on the head, Alan, with your comment about how the characters are doomed to fail, and will never enact real change. I think this idea might have worked better as a dramatization of a real news network – FOX News could give us a ton of despicable antiheros HBO would love. But I think Sorkin might be too much of an idealist for that.
It was good to see Paul Schneider on the show. Apart from her bizarely out of character freakout re: the size of her ass, Olivia Munn is doing some strong work in an underwritten character. Emily Mortimer too, altho her character’s faults are a little too glaring.
I also think Sorkin has grossly overestimated Will McAcoy’s charisma.
A modest proposal; we could ourselves commit murder on our air.