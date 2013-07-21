Review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘The Genoa Tip’

A quick review of tonight’s “The Newsroom” coming up just as soon as I Google “Alan Sepinwall hate”…
I feel like I should just write several thousand words about all the unfortunate aspects of the scene where Maggie and Sloan confront the entitled, oblivious “Sex and the City” fanfic author, but Aaron Sorkin’s ongoing issues with the internet are self-evident, so let’s talk about some other notable developments in “The Genoa Tip”:
* The clip of Will working on 9/11 evoked the real story of Aaron Brown, whose very first day as a CNN anchor happened on that terrible day. But while the monologue he delivered to the audience was well-written, I don’t think the moment ultimately worked. What’s intended as reassurance instead comes across as self-importance; even if people have been watching ACN all day, this is their first real exposure to Will McAvoy, so his presence or absence won’t mean that much to people dealing with the shock and horror and despair of what happened in Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania. To be fair, there were a lot of TV personalities that day who understandably kept inserting themselves into the story as a coping mechanism, but this moment wasn’t meant to play like that, but as the one where Will McAvoy became a star, and TV’s most trusted middle-of-the-road anchorman. And I don’t buy that it would have.
* I do think Sorkin’s doing some interesting things, though, with how the events of season 1 have made Will gunshy about putting himself out there on controversial issues like the Death Row appeal that Don focuses on. And the conclusion to that story, with Charlie ordering the on-screen Twitter feed turned off as Elliott reports news of the execution, was a vintage Sorkin-y moment of turning a gag from earlier in the episode on its head to underline the gravity of a moment.
* It’s also somewhat impressive that Sorkin is willing to let some characters point out how terrible others are. Sometimes, it’s in the form of a joke, when Mac wonders, “Do you ever think Will might just be a douchebag?” But other times it’s in a scene like the one where Lisa rips Maggie into itty-bitty little pieces. On the one hand, the attack is a pretty fair representation of the behavior of the show’s single most problematic character; on the other, laying the case out like that (with Lisa sounding even more like an ex-prosecutor than Will does when he gets Neal out of jail) makes Maggie seem even more irredeemable as a character. (And Sloan trying to push Maggie at Jim so she can date Don guilt-free is starting to turn me against one of the show’s least problematic characters.)
Lots to potentially talk about here: the introduction of Grace Gummer as Jim’s new Romney bus rival Hallie, the elaboration of the Operation Genoa story that the staff is going to screw up so badly on (even if, at this stage, it seems like the problems are being instigated by outsider Jerry, rather than someone we’re meant to care about), more on Occupy Wall Street, etc.
So have at it. What did everybody else think?
No politics rule
It’s a West Wing reference, no?
Smash, actually.
West Wing… when Bartlett gives a guy the Ambassadorship to the Federated States of Micronesia as part of a power play. Micronesia was referenced several more times in the show subsequently.
I’m a big fan of the show. But I can see some people’s issues with it — although I think it’s become somewhat fashionable to shit on it, which isn’t fair. The premiere of season 2 was good but it was trying to set too much up. This episode was very solid. I like these characters. I have no respect for so called “hate watchers” — it’s not noble. If you don’t like a show, then simply don’t like it. There’s no need to watch for the sole purpose of putting it down. There’s nothing funny or admirable about that.
I disagree. I only hate watch shows that I think are very interesting in the way that they fail and I think there’s a lot to gain/learn from that. For example, I’d say I hate watch The Walking Dead, Dexter and (previously) Smash. And hate watching those shows was born out of the potential they had and how they fail, even with all of that potential. There’s more enjoyment from that and more to learn from it than watching an only okay show do things on a for-par level. Like, I’m not going to hate watch NCIS or CSI because they’re doing what they do well. But I think it’s far less interesting because what they do well is so boring and unambitious.
It’s also a more emotional experience to hate watch. If I were making a show, I’d much prefer to have people who were watching it because it made them feel an emotion akin to hate rather than watch it because it’s just on after a popular show that they watch prior to that.
You’re right. These “hate-watchers” have become a caricature of themselves. Like hipster irony. It’s annoying and no matter how cool they think they are, the come across as a bunch of repetitive sheep.
I don’t even like this show that much. I watch it because I can relate to it professionally and want to see the show’s interpretation of what goes on in a major newsroom. Like going to a movie that was filmed in your home town/city.
Tim Goodman wrote a nice piece for THR on about the so-called hate-watchers in his Season 2 Preview: [www.hollywoodreporter.com]
It’s a cool line – but the post disproves it. If someone’s questioning why you hate-watch, clearly they don’t understand why. I agree with VelocityKnown, and I also think most of these shows have some strong redeeming feature that keeps people engaged. In the case of Smash, there was the music and certain actors that kept me coming back longer than I would have considering the actual storylines and many of the characters. Same with Glee. In Newsroom’s case, the misogyny and self-aggrandizement is accompanied by Sorkin’s ability to write compelling television, and to encourage dialogue. I can’t say I truly enjoy any of the aforementioned shows, but they are usually entertaining and I’m interested in discussing their strengths and weaknesses.
Pringle – Tim Goodman doesn’t seem to indict hate-watchers (at least Newsroom hate-watchers) at all. He’s precisely on point – people rarely watch shows solely because they hate them, but usually because there’s enough they like about the show to keep watching, even as they find aspects of it indefensible, and even angering.
Hate watching and posting might be annoying, but it’s nothing compared to folks complaining about it. No one’s forcing you to read the posts.
‘Girls’ falls into the category of shows I can’t stand watching after I’ve scheduled all the episodes for my DVR, AND watch the on-demand episodes my cable provider provides. It’s not hate-watching, it’s my own personal love of quirkiness, shallowness that tries to point to…something. No one on Girls is beautiful, particularly talented, (except maybe Marnie who is sorta beautiful) or successful (Charlie, maybe, but he’s leaving) they’re annoying as hell, but that is what passes for realism. So I pick up scraps, I pick and choose what I watch, what I eat, and sometimes I throw a few back or go for seconds.
Overall, I thought this was the tightest episode, and a little more balanced than usual. Alan, it seems like you are bending more to “hate-watching” this show than before. Agree only on the Maggie-sloan-lisa interactions being not useful.
So…..we learned today that Will doesn’t have too much on-air experience, right? It’s hard to imagine a newsman earning the “most trusted man” status entirely within the Bush era.
Hardly.
Even the youngest generation of news anchors has been around longer than Will. Katie Couric has been anchoring since 1991, and Anderson Cooper has been anchoring since 1999. Sorkin sets up Will as a rough equivalent of Brian Williams (1993) or Bob Schieffer (1977) prior to his meltdown in Spring of 2010. Is it possible to establish the “most trusted man” status in only 8 years, entirely within in the era of divisive news coverage, and on cable? Unlikely. As Alan said, the 9/11 backstory isn’t believable.
Are we really going with the premise that our real-life anchors are so enormously trusted that a fictional anchor couldn’t possibly pass them in a decade?
I didn’t catch all the back-and-forth on the 9/11 footage scene, but wasn’t 9/11 supposed to be his first time “anchoring?” Like most network reporters, he’d have done at least a couple years anchoring as a fill-in, on weekends, or hosting a smaller show. That is the case with everyone listed in the previous post as well. Aaron Brown was working on network news long before his first stint on 9/11. In fact he worked for 10 years on ABC before that job at CNN, and another 15 in Seattle as the anchor on two of the three local networks.
My point is, Americans would have been familiar with McAvoy long before 9/11. It’s not like he got called up from local news the week before.
However, I did get the impression his career had been lengthier, so I was thrown by that too.
Each of the names I listed worked as correspondents for years before they got their anchor jobs. However, the years I listed are the years they started anchoring. They’ve all been in the anchor chair for longer than Will and some of them are still considered green.
The show is pure fantasy, so I’m not denying that Sorkin’s fictional character was able to mesmerize Sorkin’s fictional audience. I’m just pointing out that Will McAvoy hasn’t been anchoring for very long and did it all on cable while Bush was president.
Rachel Maddow didn’t start her show until September 2008. That’s two months before President Obama was elected. She’s now the face of MSNBC in less time that Will gained his status.
Maddow may not be the most trusted name in news, but she’s the biggest star and face of a cable news channel.
I don’t see why you’re having such a hard time with this.
Rachel Maddow hosts a syndicated opinion show on a cable channel that’s essentially an advocacy organization.
She’s become successful in the way that Sean Hannity is successful, and in much less time. She is not a middle-of-the-road, “most trusted man” anchor of a news program. That takes decades.
I think the 9/11 backstory was a retcon and undercuts what we were lead to believe about Will’s career in season one.
Also, whoever scouts locations for this show has no idea what my home state looks like.
Alan, In truth, I think a lot of mainstream journalists don’t like it because “The Newsroom” depicts a newsroom that is challenging politicians in power. Yes, Fox News challenges Democrats and MSNBC challenges Republicans while CNN plays he said, she said all day long. “The Newsroom” points to a way that newsroom that can be fearless and resist corporate pressures not to cover certain stories. I hope Al Jazeera America takes, “The Newsroom” to heart and allows its reporters to dig for the truth no matter what political party is in power, Democrat or Republican. We need real life Will McAvoys and more Glenn Greenwalds of the world,
I would like to add that many mainstream journalists lack the courage to tell the truth because of corporate interests with Washington. Hence, when David Gregory asked that stupid question of Glenn Greenwald about should Greenwald be prosecuted. Gregory showed real arrogance there.
I also think many journalists don’t like the idea that people think they are bad at their jobs. Journalists, especially television reporters, are notoriously narcissistic and insecure.
Many journalists these days are simply stenographers. They’re used as bull horns by politicians and big business. The tail is wagging the dog. It’s disappointing, damaging, embarrassing, and shameful.
“The Newsroom” has a powerful message, and I love it.
There’s a difference between trying to do that, and doing it successfully. The criticism is largely that the show isn’t doing it’s job effectively, not any criticism of the message. Even the Daily Show and the Colbert Report have more effectively satirized and highlighted the way the news media is falling down on its job, and didn’t even get the benefit of 2 years hindsight.
I am baffled by Sorkin’s fixation on “Sex and the City,” and it’s making me want to defend a show that, when it was airing, I actively despised more often than not. Without getting into how a show with such problematic representations of women seems tone-deaf in mocking a show that at least made a stab at showing a different side of women than had been depicted on TV previously (even if, again, I often hated those characters)…it is 2013. Why the hell is anyone, let alone someone as young as Maggie, involved in a plotline about “Sex and the City”?
Sorkin works out his own issues on the air and he’s always trying to win the last war.
Last year he was dating Kristen Davis (Charlotte). And he’s distinctly middle aged. Do you think he even knows any actual women currently in their mid 20’s well? That’s not a dig, maybe he gets input from the writers/researchers.
Also, he works for HBO so all that is easy and cheap to do. Yeah, he could be talking about Girls but that would be current. Watch Studio 60 and giggle as the characters try to mention “hip” musical acts, it’s a bloody riot.
I love him, I really do but he’s always charmingly retro and it’s best when he runs with that. SATC is in the rear view mirror now the way that CJ doing the jackal (from 1993) was in WW season 1 (1999). I prefer that to crazy foursquare stuff. At least I feel confident that he actually watched SATC ya know?
Grace Gummer’s character, who’s already fairly annoying, is obviously poised to turn the younger folks’ ever-growing love pentagon into a love hexagon. We get it — they’re smart at work, dumb at relationships, blah blah blah. Who’d have thought Aaron Sorkin’s greatest influences would turn out not to be Edward R. Murrow and Howard Beale, but Ross and Rachel and Pam and Jim?
It’s kind of incredible just how much Jim Harper is based off of Jim Halpert. In fact, when I was catching up on Season 1, I noticed that both John Gallagher Jr and John Krasinkski are doing very similar things when their names appear in the on-screen credits for Season 1 of the Newsroom and the original Office credits: they’re both on the phone looking to their left, shot from more or less the same angle.
Very strange just how much Sorkin is ripping off Jim.
It was a little strange watching “Orange Is The New Black” right before “The Newsroom” and seeing the same actress in each show–Maria Dizzia played the “Sex In The City” “it’s not fan fiction!” writer.
She looked familiar so I IMDB`d her and discovered that she played Delores on a couple of the funniest episodes of Louie. Her scene with Louie in IKEA is one of the most hysterical moments in the series.
I think this episode, while it had it’s bright moments, continued to really highlight Sorkin’s problems with characters and relationships and in particular his obnoxious habit of a weird driving need to have his characters be “better” than the people around them.
The Lisa-Maggie thing in particular was just rough. Lisa is a more conventionally attractive woman than Maggie. Every time we’ve seen her we’ve seen no sign that she’s dumb or unserious or incapable of conversing with the other people on the show. So why in the world are we supposed to believe that BS about Maggie thinking that she’s the “safe” choice for Jim because Jim won’t develop any feelings for her? If we’re supposed to believe that she’s flighty or whatever it is that makes her “not meet many parents” Sorkin seems incapable of showing us rather than telling us because, as usual, Sorkin seems to be of the belief that people are either no flaws or nothing but their flaws(and, no, not being able to use email doesn’t count). If Maggie had a ditzy roommate that she wanted to hook Jim up with because she knew he wouldn’t get too serious about her, great, but then you actually have to write her as a ditz.
The other issue, and this is something I hope doesn’t dwell into spoiler territory(although Sorkin has spoken about it publicly and it’s based on true stuff so…), but the need to introduce the new producer so that it’s him specifically who makes all of the bad decisions re: Genoa…again, I really wish Sorkin had the stones to take one of his main characters and set them up as the one. Introducing a new low-stakes character for the seemingly sole purpose of “See, my characters aren’t all perfect, I’m going to introduce someone who screws up big time” doesn’t really address the criticism.
Lisa’s gorgeous and charismatic, but Maggie might regard her as a good place to park Jim because she isn’t impressed with her friend’s intellect. She’s a fashion buyer, not a brainy, nerdy news obsessive.
Personally, I’d rather see Lisa and Jim than any more of this fated-to-be-together stuff with Maggie and Jim.
@ RCADE But that’s what I mean. Lisa is not presented as dumb. Maybe not a brainy nerdy news obsessive but that’s a pretty flimsy reason to think someone wouldn’t make a fabulous girlfriend. Unless she knew that Jim was only interested in people who work in news, which is a pretty odd fetish, that doesn’t really explain much.
@ JerseyRudy I’m not talking about the decision to pursue the story because you’re right, there’s reason to investigate, but based on what Sorkin’s said and what we know about what this is based on there are going to be some very specific things happening that Mac can’t be responsible for(or else she wouldn’t be able to continue on as a cast member). It’s pretty clear this new producer is the guy who’s going to be set-up to take that fall.
Thank you Dr. Dunkenstein, I was thrown by the Lisa stuff too. Maybe Sorkin meant something else, but it’s hard to read the lines about constantly being embarrassed by guys and Maggie seeing her as “safe” as anything other than Lisa being the dumpy roommate with appearance/body-image induced self esteem issues. Which is insane.
I’ve only watched season 1 when it aired, but I distinctly remember them establishing that Jim enjoyed Lisa’s company, *really* enjoyed the physical relationship, but had little in common with her or much to actually talk about. As I recall, it was painfully obvious that Sorkin was giving him an out for dumping her when the love quadrangle collapsed (and we all knew that was inevitable).
I’m liking that we’re seeing more of Don’s good side, both with how he handled the breakup last week, and of course the Troy Davis stuff this week, because if he continued to be one dimensional it would be boring.
Also I’m liking Maggie’s arc. I’ll admit that even though I could see how she was being totally unfair to Lisa, I didn’t quite see just how bad it was until Lisa totally dressed her down. But now Maggie is going to do something reckless (going to Uganda even though violence is escalating) and have something really bad happen to her. She may be people’s least favourite, but at the least her character will be getting more interesting by season’s end.
The show pulled off a weird trick with Don last season that I’m not convinced Sorkin intended, in that he was set up as a mouthpiece for the “wrong” way to do news in many instances, yet I often found myself agreeing with him and sympathizing with what he was doing over what the people with the “correct” attitudes and opinions were doing. I think the most stark example of this for me was when everyone was pontificating about how the street revolution in Egypt should be covered from the studio and we were supposed to think Don was doing it “wrong,” but Don’s broadcast was the only one that seemed to actually have a reporter on the ground covering the events.
Now that Sorkin’s decided Don’s opinions can be just as “correct” as Mac’s or the rest of the characters who were supposed to espouse truth all the time last season, I suspect I’m going to start liking him far less.
I actually am having a similar fear, Smreyno, and had a similar reaction last year. The theater-y, pontificate-y scene between he, Elliot, and Charlie really concerned me. Last year Don would be OK with tweets scrolling; in fact, he would have thought of that. Now instead of telling them all how to make their news more compelling (thus enabling them to continue to do the ‘right’ news); he’s monologuing about why he really, really wants to threaten and harangue a parole officer publicly. Not cool, Don.
We’ve also had three characters — Sloan, Maggie, and Jim — call him “really a good guy” in the last three episodes. I think Don’s a good guy, but I’m fine with him being the pragmatic one. Having everyone know that he’s secretly nice guy takes away any shading that the character may have had. He goes from being potentially two dimensional to being two dimensional in one way, as jerseyrudy described it.
Am I the only one who hates the new opening credit montage? Sure, the old one was a bit cheesy but I thought it fit the the style of the show. This new credit sequence looks like it was whipped together by some IT geek intern with ADHD.
Yes. Last season’s was much better.
The show is about an idealistic version of the media. The 4th estate. The media is just as important as the three branches of government.
Last season’s opening credits implied gravitas and importance. Who cares if people thought it was too much? That’s part of the whole problem. The public holds the media in such low regard that they think the media shouldn’t be viewed with such reverence and awe, but that’s exactly what they should do if the media did it’s job.
No, you’re not the only one! I agree completely. The Season 1 opening was just nominated for an Emmy award, and completely deserved it. I’ve given the S2 opening 2 tries now, and I just don’t get it. It’s inferior in every way, mutilates Thomas Newman’s music, and turns the show into just another New York-based workplace TV show.
Alan, what role does pageview play in Hitfix’s decision to either review or not review a show? Asking because there have been other shows that you or other reviewers have stopped writing about because they felt like they were making the same argument each week about the flaws of that particular show. But just curious to know if Hitfix will continue to review this show because despite all its flaws (and there are a lot and lot and lot and lot and lot of flaws in The Newsroom), this show generates a lot of pageviews for hitfix.
So Don was Will’s producer before The Newsroom started, right? So why does Don need to explain to Will that he’s been following this story for nine years? And why do they need to have a ten-minute conversation about something that Don has presumably covered for “News Night” in the past?
The best answer is that Don was only Will’s EP for a few months or weeks. If you’ll remember, it was mentioned that Will didn’t keep EP’s for very long, or hadn’t in awhile.
In the pilot, Don says he’d only been Will’s EP for 13 weeks (which Will says is the longest he’s ever kept an EP).
I’ve accepted that TN is going to settle for “ok”. Sorkin wants this to be an important show sprinkled with well-timed office romance. Given how absent-minded the female characters are and the high school quality of the romance, I don’t think he’s going to get there. The scene in the laundromat was so awful I almost turned the channel. (It doesn’t help that Olivia Munn isn’t a very good actress.)
Anyway, its been telegraphed from miles away that Don will hook up with Sloan, Jim Halpert…oops again…Jim HARPER will get in a triangle thing with Meryl Streep’s daughter and Maggie, ending with Jim chasing after a fed-up Maggie in the rain in episode 11 or 12. And even Dev Patel will have a short fling with the Occupy girl before she tells him he’s too corporate, or something.
I’m sure some people will love that. I just don’t find it very interesting.
Really? I find Olivia Munn to be average to above average. She has exceeded my expectations, and I think many critics have been pleasantly surprised by her as well.
Olivia Munn was good last season, but she was primarily good because she was (up until randomly declaring her love for Don in the finale) pretty much uninvolved in the awful love rhombus. She’s involved in it now, and I fear for her.
I’m not sure I’d cast Olivia Munn in a remake of Sophie’s Choice but I think she’s done a fine job here. Up until this episode, she was the one character I hadn’t found anything to hate about, and I think she’s held her own with Sorkin’s dialogue. She’s clearly got his particular comedic timing down pat.
The Newsroom should stick to the News business and related politics.
All of the romance stuff is a bore and a waste of time. Who cares who these people hook up with? Behind the scenes of a 24 hour news station is interesting with a wealth of stories. It’s an insult to the viewers to make us watch a “romcom” within the series.
How is Sloan pushing Maggie toward Jim a bad thing? Sure, she’s doing it so she can date Don, but she also knows that Maggie is in love with the guy…also, the 9/11 tape of Will; I think the point of it was to show that even despite the fact that it was his first time anchoring he decided to stay on for atleast 24 hours straight (the 16 he’d allready been on plus the rest of the night). It shows devotion and fearlessness
I got to give it to you Alan for being level headed about this whole mess of a show. A lot of your peers are putting an incredible amount of distance between themselves and the Newsroom. They basically are lambasting the show about everything it does.
I do not exactly think they are wrong, but they are not even doing what you are doing and giving a fair and balanced review. There is some good in this show amidst all the condescension and sanctimony. Yes we know what side this show politically leans on, yes we know what any show of Sorkins politically lean on…but to be embarrassed by these leanings is a little short sighted in some cases for me. I do believe he is right about some of the things that the real life News is getting wrong, I just wished he was better at it like in the days of the West Wing.
Oh well……
OK. So in The Newsroom land (1) Anwar al-Awlaki is taken out by a drone? That’s bad. (2) ‘Occupy’ Wall Street (or a park near it) begins? That’s good. (3) A convicted felon is put to death by exhaustive due process? That’s so bad it has to be reported in harsh and reverent tones reserve for reporting the death of a president. (4) An allegation is made that the US military used nerve gas on civilians? That’s so great because we can take down the US government…… Christ almighty. That episode was mad liberalism on speed. Even for The Newsroom.. Enough already…… Isn’t there some obligation to be ( dare I say) fair and balanced?????
Alan, why do you have a problem with Aaron Sorkin. Is it personal? It’s obvious you aren’t going to like anything about Newsroom which I, as a faily selective viewer, think fills a gap between some of the literally horrifying options we’re offered on cable tv and broadcast options which are just plain horrifying.
I agree that this show gets a lot of stick for no reason. I love the show and yes I see its flaws, it is very cheesy at points and often the very left wing stance sorkin takes undermines the shows message.
What I like about it is that it takes a serious stance on politics and journalism and makes it interesting, which in my opinion no show since the west wing has achieved. Its interesting and fun at the same time. It is entertaining and that’s all I want from a TV show. No its not realistic and yes it is overdramatized but once you accept its flaws you can enjoy it much more for what it is.