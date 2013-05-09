Review: ‘The Office’ – ‘A.A.R.M.’

A review of tonight’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I throw the summoning bag at you…
Though it’s an hour long (like last week’s episode, it feels like a regular show that got padded out due to both storytelling and scheduling needs), “A.A.R.M.” is the last regular episode of “The Office” as we know it. The finale will take place after the documentary has aired, and as Oscar notes in this episode’s final scene, “Nothing will ever be the same” after everyone’s seen it. There are still some storytelling bows to be tied off – particularly whether Jim stays in Scranton or Pam convinces him to go back to Athlead – but for the most part it feels like the narrative of the series we’ve been watching ended tonight, and next week will be the characters reacting to what we’ve already seen.
And as a quasi-finale, “A.A.R.M.” was surprisingly (given the quality of much of this season) terrific in most areas. We still had to suffer through some Andy godawfulness, and had to watch Kevin continue to regress mentally as he threw a tantrum over the attention being given to baby Phillip, but the scenes involving Jim and Dwight, Jim and Pam, and Dwight and Angela were among the best featuring those pairings in a very long time.
In particular, Jim enthusiastically throwing himself into the role of Assistant (to the) Regional Manager was so much fun – and such a natural extension of how Jim and Dwight’s relationship has evolved over the years – that it made me sad they didn’t think to try this much sooner. My belief in the past was that Dwight as branch manager couldn’t possibly work as an ongoing thing; this suggested a fashion in which it could, with Jim amusing himself to no end while also shielding the staff from Dwight’s more psychotic tendencies. There have been times in the show’s later years where Jim pranking Dwight has felt like bullying, but here the power balance – and the increased level of trust between the two men (who have made their peace with each other) – was just about perfect. I don’t know how long the show could have sustained this exact dynamic, but I wish we’d gotten a chance to find out, because this show was a much more amusing, satisfying one than most of what we’ve gotten since Michael left.
And the episode did a good job of weaving the comedy of Jim manipulating Dwight in with the bigger story of Jim and Pam’s marriage and Jim giving up his interest in Athlead. Given that the comments here each week eventually turn into one long Pam-bashing thread, the writers have perhaps not done the best job of articulating her reasons for not wanting Jim to take the job, and of balancing the two sides in this argument. But I thought their stuff tonight was great, as Pam realizes the kind of life she’s sentenced Jim to, and then as Jim in turn provides video evidence as to why he’d be just fine with this exact life.
That the production team was able to present Jim with a perfectly-edited PB&J’s Greatest Hits montage in the space of an afternoon stretches both credibility and their previously-established attitude about non-interference. (Remember: this is a filmmaker who fired Brian for saving Pam from a savage beating.) But I ultimately let that go because the sequence was so good – not so much Pam watching these old moments, but the way it was all setting up Jim producing the note he was afraid to give her back in season 2’s “Christmas Party.” That’s not only a fabulous payoff for longtime fans, but a combination of pictures and words(*) that drove home Jim’s message. I’ll be disappointed if the series ends with them staying in Scranton, simply because the barriers to him taking the Athlead job don’t seem strong or convincing enough, but I liked the conclusion to the marital troubles they’ve been having. And since the crew told them at the start of the season that they were mainly sticking around to follow Jim and Pam’s story, it felt right that the two of them got the first extended look at the documentary footage, before the rest of the gang at Poor Richard’s.
(*) Which we never get to read, because anything the writers came up with at this point would likely pale in comparison to how people imagined it back in the day.
Even the Dwight/Angela reconciliation worked, despite that being a terribly uneven part of the show for so long, and Angela being written so unsympathetically so much of the time. Jim’s pep talk to Dwight cemented his feelings and the new, genuine friendship between the former enemies, and Dwight proposing through a megaphone – “This expresses how loudly I love you!” – was the right blend of romantic and ridiculous that any Dwight K. Schrute love moment would require. This was more a case of a few great scenes salvaging what had been a problematic story arc for a while, but those scenes were just that good.
The less said about Andy auditioning for an a cappella singing show – and somehow forgetting everything he’s ever demonstrated previously about his musical tastes – the better. Blech. I’d like to think that if NBC had insisted on this being a 30-minute episode, every single second of that would’ve been cut in favor of more no-nonsense with Jim and Dwight.
These have been a rocky few years for “The Office.” Every now and then, though, the show provides an episode that makes me feel like I’m sticking it out til the end out of more than just nostalgia. The best parts of “A.A.R.M.” felt like a fitting close to the non-documentary-viewing portion of the series. Whatever comes next week, we’ll always have Jim and Dwight checking the hierarchy mobile, right?
Some other thoughts:
* Also excellent: Daryl’s dance-out with the entire office staff. Some of the build-up to it felt like a meta discussion of the best way to end a series: do you go big, or do you just do what you always do until you’re just not there anymore? But Craig Robinson and the cast threw themselves into that sequence (Kevin and Oscar vogueing was a particular highlight) in a way that – like much of “Cafe Disco” – straddled the line between watching talented performers (in real life, Phyllis Smith was a dancer) and watching goofy white collar workers try to shake their groove thing.
* Meredith has been on her “best behavior” for the last nine years? Yikes.
* TV Guide’s Mike Schneider talked to Greg Daniels and Ben Silverman about the show’s origins, and about paths not taken (Jim and Pam as an interracial couple, with Craig Robinson as Roy), and Daniels tells the story about how Oscar became gay only after the wardrobe people put Oscar Nunez in a pink shirt. I thought about that with Oscar’s comment about how, “When this thing started, I was still having sex with women – as was Kevin, I believe.”
What did everybody else think?
Allow a moment to say: I called it! Totally called Jim & Pam staying with Dunder-Mifflin.
That said, this was an amazing episode (except when it wasn’t). It just felt like classic Office again.
Do you think we can get a “fan’s cut” of this episode with all of the Andy stuff excised?
Wow –so did thousands of others.
Congratulations to everyone.
I’m totally calling it — People are going to ge eaten by zombies on Walking Dead next year.
You head it here st!
…congratulations?
Sorry, nothing gets under my skin more than someone yelling “I called it!” like a six year old.
Anyway, glad that Pam finally got the letter. Agree with Alan that not getting to hear what it said was the best possible choice. The writers may have lost the magic over the years, but they’re not totally stupid.
So you’ve seen next week’s show already?
It’s funny you think Jim and Pam is resolved.
By next episode, Pam has seen the documentary, and presumably has more reasons to understand that Jim wanted more for himself than Dunder-Mifflin.
We’ll see if that matters to her, or if she’s going to let his love for her trap him in the role of Goofy Jim office playmate forever.
So “I called it” was the wrong thing to say. Because I didn’t really call it. I didn’t think they were going to take this ending because it’s far harder to do than the “Happily Ever After” ending where Jim and Pam move to Philly or Jim ends up running Athlead-Scranton or whatever, especially given how some people have reacted to Pam during this whole storyline. I just think it’s a far more interesting ending and one that stays truer to the characters.
Now if they walk that all back next week, I think I’ll be disappointed because they’ll have gone with the “Happily Ever After” without laying in any of the emotional groundwork to get there.
And @RCADE, I don’t know that Jim really wants more than Dunder-Mufflin. We’ve seen him pass up other opportunities to leave specifically because he wanted to be near Pam (going all the way back to the 11th episode of the series when Pam suggested Jim apply for a job in Maryland). And I can think of worse things than getting to work my wife everyday. Like, say, spending three months on the road without getting to see my wife or kids.
@RUGMAN11, 3 months is nothing. I’ve seen my wife for a total of one month since last September. As a married couple, you have your whole lives ahead of you. You can withstand 3 months apart in order to achieve a dream. The lifetime of resentment that will build from that lost opportunity will have much more impact than 3 months of sacrifice. In fact, the 3 months apart will probably bring them closer together in the end.
“I don’t know that Jim really wants more than Dunder-Mufflin.”
He’s said it directly multiple times, most recently this season during his rough patch with Pam. He created a new company to get away, spurred in part by envy over Roy’s success after leaving.
What reason have we ever been shown to doubt him on this point?
To ask another way, if Pam was non-committal about Jim working at Dunder-Mifflin or Athlead, which one do you think he would choose?
“So “I called it” was the wrong thing to say.”
In fact, your entire analysis was completely wrong. The idea that Pam would force Jim to stay in Scranton would have destroyed the character entirely. That they delayed her coming around to the finale was just the final mistep in this story.
I am just going to pretend The Office ended when Michael left. Or it ended when Jim first asked Pam out in Season 3. Either way, this CAN’T be the real ending.
I disagree with your stance on Ted Mosby, but that’s probably the right call. For me, the show ends with “The Job,” and then I combine the odd season 4 through 7 episodes into some Christmas specials ending with “Goodbye, Michael”. If that makes any sense. It probably doesn’t, but it’s my fantasy viewing.
Much better than tonight;s community, at least.
Remember that Dwight stuck that teapot up his nose to demonstrate its sinus cleansing abilities. God this show was so funny.
Ed Helms, Greg Daniels owes you. Big-time.
While I’ve always appreciated Jim and Pam- I think the early years was one of the best examples of a real life courtship- the drama for them this year has been mildly interesting at best. Pam watching that video was a bit of a meta moment for us since we’ve seen it in Office highlights or on Youtube. So it was cute, but we’ve already seen it many times. Jim staying at DM would be ridiculous, not matter how much he loves Pam.
I’m sensing Daryl may not be in next week’s finale. This felt like his swan song.
The original material the last few weeks is still iffy, but the nostalgia is worth watching just as Alan said.
I really enjoyed this episode, but seeing Jim behave like prankster season 2-3 Jim saddened me.
I get that he loves Pam more than Athlead, but does he have to regress?
I don’t think he’s regressing. He’s putting on a happy face and trying to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation; he’d rather be at Athlead, but he’s at Dunder-Mifflin for Pam. He’s not just the goofy Jim of seasons 1-3 all over again; he’s only pretending to be. I’ll be very surprised if we don’t find out in the finale that he’s back at Athlead, with Pam’s blessing.
I am way too old to hate a TV character as much as I hate Andy.
He’s repellent. That episode a few weeks back when he returned was the most unpleasant thing I’ve seen on TV that didn’t involve Nancy Grace.
But now I just fast forward past any Andy parts. No harm done.
Wow I know! I don’t think there was any reason to keep Andy on the show after his engagement with Angela ended- maybe even when his original branch closed. Andy is the ONLY thing I win’t miss about The Office. It’s been so great and I hate to see it end! :..(
Wow
Post a comment…
Thank you Office for making me realize my relationship is inadequate.
I’ve stuck with this, and the last few years have been uneven, but John Krasinski has been killing it the past few eps. Emmy?
Darryl’s dance sequence was good but did not hold a candle to the one at Pam and Jim’s wedding. But, overall a good episode. Next week should be fun.
For those of us that quit right after Steve Carell left the show, what’s a good jumping in point if I don’t feel like watching what seems like a rather mediocre and disappointing few seasons?
There is no good jumping in point. Maybe tonights episode simply because it is the last before the doc airs.
This season, but only pay attention to the Jim/Pam stuff.
the consensus is stay away from episodes with andy/ed helms. there were some decent episodes last season where jim and dwight went down to florida while andy stayed behind in scranton. too bad they cant just take the last 2 seasons and just edit out the andy acenes. this season was decent when andy was not around. i like the 2 new characters nicknamed dwight jr (clark) and jim jr (plop/pete)
This season, starting with The Target/Ep 8. Andy’s gone and it kicks off the Angela/Oscar plotline, which I have found a pleasant highlight of the season.
I don’t know that there’s any need to watch any of the Robert California, Nellie, or Andy stuff. Aside from that, it’s really just been mediocre.
The first few episodes of this season were tolerable, occasionally amusing. Clark Duke and Ellie Kemper have had some great moments. Once the Pam and Jim drama starts though, my opinion is that you quit. In fact, I’d go for a supercut of the season with those two edited out.
I think the best quitting point is actually Pam and Jim’s wedding. That would have made an all time classic series finale.
But to your question, there’s no reason to watch after Michael left. Unless you want to see confusing decisions made by a top notch writing staff.
I’ll admit to tearing up when Pam watched the footage of her and Jim through the years. I still think Jim should follow his dream, though. While his A.A.R.M. prank on Dwight was great (the “5 days without nonsense” sign killed me), it also made me feel very disappointed with his (apparent) decision to stay in Scranton. In the early seasons, Jim spent all his time coming up with extravagant pranks that, while hilarious, just showed how bored he was at Dunder Mifflin and how much he was wasting his potential. So I’d love to see him and Pam and the kids take off on that cross-country tour next week!
I did love the Darryl dance-off, though! Is that the first time Toby has truly smiled on the show?
The dance-off was “excellent”??
Oooh, no. Sorry
Can’t go with you on that one
…?
What don’t you understand?
I understand, but you’re expressing what’s likely a counter-majoritarian opinion without an explanation. I’m just wondering what you didn’t like about it.
Counter-majoritarian opinion – wow!
I get that it’s a silly show but that was a just a little too silly, I didn;t find it funny, it’s been done before (J+P’s wedding) and seeing people dance just doesn’t make me laugh.
This is one of the funniest shows ever and never had to resort to “Hey, let’s have everybody do a random dance routine in the middle of the office” to get laughs
i agree that it was kind of over-the-top silly, but i liked it anyway. i think it was meant to be more of a meta send-off recognizing that it’s not just Darryl leaving the office; it’s all these characters leaving us for good. but to each his own!
Clark wants to spend 10 hours with Darryl just recording his stories.
“Just let the tape roll and see what we get.”
Clark, although used in a limited role, has really been great on this show. Considering essentially every character they have added to the original cast over the years (save Holly Flax) has been pretty bad, it makes me wonder what it would have been like to have Clark from the beginning.
I think Ellie Kemper has been pretty good. She got off a good line in that scene as well – something about putting Darryl’s time into excel after she watched an ehow video on how to use excel.
The character of Erin was pretty good at the beginning, but the writers did the thing they did often with Michael and Dwight — making her act like an 8-year-old in an adult body. In fact, Erin was often as bad as Kevin, stupidity wise.
I just have to say, I thought that was one of the greatest episodes the Office has ever produced. I’m sure that opinion will be scoffed at and thats fine, but sometimes television elicits that emotional jolt of pure joy and entertainment that just for awhile washes away the everyday stresses of life. Tonight’s episode of The Office delivered big time. Bravo!
agreed. It was finally fun to watch again.
Yea, I’m scoffing. It looks better in comparison because the last 2 season have been bad. It was solid, but I don’t think this one even cracks the top 20 episodes the series has ever done.
I agree and I can even forgive the Andy scenes just because of how this episode moved me with Jim-Pam, Dwight-Angela and Darryl’s stand off
How anybody can be okay with Pam essentially forcing Jim to give up his dream is beyond me. Yes, she eventually changed her mind…after it was too late. The writers have irreparably damaged what used to be TVs best couple and especially Pam. Even if they turn things around next week and have Jim leave DM, I’ll never look at Pam the same way ever again. Other than the stuff with Dwight/Angela, I hated this episode. Terrible.
Is it his dream or dream job?
I think he realizes that his dream was to marry Pam.
That someone’s dream would revolve completely around another person doesn’t exactly warm my heart.
Believe it or not, there are millions upon millions of people who enjoy living in a small town doing a job that others might not being exciting, but provides well for their family, who they love dearly. Millions upon millions.
Yeah, in theory Athlead seems like “OMG, I will do anything to do that,” but the shiny new toy may also involve travel, tons of risk and not fully giving yourself to the ones you care the most about.
The way Jim and Pam has seemingly ended is one of the most real, true-to-life things that has ever appeared on television. God forbid there be unselfish acts and a focus on being with the woman you adore.
But it’s not that Jim is in a job “that others might not find exciting.” It’s a job that HE doesn’t find exciting.
I suppose he’s okay with the sacrifice, but don’t pretend that it isn’t a huge sacrifice for him.
DB – I think he showed last night it isn’t a “huge sacrifice.” maybe it’s a sacrifice, but life is often about sacrifice.
If Pam is being insecure and egotistical for wanting to feel valued by her husband, you pretty much proved my point that this is more real-life than TV usually gets.
I do not understand how this is anything less than a huge sacrifice. Athlead has been his dream for a long time. However, he has dreaded being stuck in a smalltown paper company as his endpoint since season 1.
To some extent, I can understand the pull between Jim & Pam’s visions. I actually thought (and still think) it would be MUCH more interesting and real-life if they had divorced given the build-up. However, I can see Jim sacrificing his dream to stay with Pam. I think he would feel some loss over it forever frankly. He can say Pam’s enough, however that seems like something you try to convince yourself of more than anything.
What I really cannot see is Pam letting him do it. It was one thing when she seemed kind of clueless about what he was actually giving up. After the last two weeks’ episodes, knowing this is much, MUCH more than just “a job,” I think Darryl was right. So if they are still both at Dunder Mifflin, and it’s pretty much because (as they’ve portrayed it at least) Pam does not want to move, that flat-out does not work for me on any level. Especially if there is no fallout. I mean, Jim JUST said a few episodes back they’d need a lot more than counseling if she made him stay in the job/role/life he did not want. I really do not believe one good hug cures all of that.
Also, how is Pam NOT feeling valued by Jim? Or more importantly, how does forcing him to choose between her and his dream (when they could easily have both) “fix” that?
-Cheers
“Believe it or not, there are millions upon millions of people who enjoy living in a small town doing a job that others might not being exciting, but provides well for their family, who they love dearly. Millions upon millions.”
I don’t doubt it but statistically it has been true for some time that most people are unhappy with their jobs. Certainly people like providing for their family but I suspect most would prefer to do it without having to participate in 9 hours of drudgery every day.
It is absolutely part of growing up that people often give up their dreams for the stability of a steady paycheck but that is not the scenario that was presented here with Jim and Pam.
@BrentAlistair, and beyond that, Jim was presented with the realistic opportunity of following his dream of being a part of a company HE helped envision and found that seemed like it was taking off, would provide more money and arguably even more stability for his family (paper companies HAVE to be taking a hit), all while working at a job he loved and not the job he had actively been trying to leave for the past seven years. Jim and Pam in this instance can literally have it all at this point. It’s almost inconceivable for them NOT to move to Philly. They were heading toward a pretty obvious divorce I think three weeks ago but made a miracle-turnaround (that I still am not buying, but whatever). If they are the most important things to each other, why would Pam not just allow but FORCE Jim to take the job that would enrich his life and fulfill his passion? That has to be more important than keeping Jim and the kids in Scranton where she has connections (sort of, I guess) with people at her job. It makes no sense to me.
-Cheers
-Cheers
Jim was always away, and Pam was left to be basically a single mom, when she wanted to be a complete family. And he did it without asking her initially. I don’t see her as selfish for not being happy in that situation. What about “her dream” or happiness?
@DrunknSailor809, I can agree with that. However, two things:
1) Jim was always away because they lived miles and miles apart. Pam moving out to Philly corrects that by-and-large. Unless the three-month road trip would turn into a regular thing.
2) Jim not asking. This is more of a fundamental problem to their entire marriage. Something I find hard to believe one majestic hugging session fixes.
3) Pam’s dreams/happiness. Well, what ARE her dreams? And I think they can both be happy in Philly. They can both be happy in Scranton too, except she knows Jim is stuck in a position he never, ever wanted to be in, and it is virtually entirely because of her (even if Jim’s fine with it). Plus, her job is what exactly? Some made-up/opportunistic manager of who knows what. She could get a mid-level management job in Philly. I mean, it’s Philadelphia and she went on precisely one job interview. They did not give the impression she had done a particularly thorough job hunt.
If they were/are going to have Jim & Pam stay in Scranton it should have been done better.
-Cheers
I agree that the writing of Jim and Pam’s conflict was not solid but I’m OK with this because real life you always have to make compromises
@Charles, pretty much agreed on all parts. Pretty much. If by “throw everything away” you mean Jim & Pam getting divorced, then honestly? Possibly. This is not a one-time event. Jim has pretty much been a dictator for their whole relationship from before they were even together. I think they have some deep, fundamental issues. That said, even though it was pretty streamlined, they seemed to come to the conclusion that no, they did not want to throw their marriage away.
If you mean throwing away what they could have in Philly? I would say no, it is not a reason to throw that away either. It is an unlikely dream scenario, however it is happening, right now, for Jim. And by extension, the whole family. You have to dig kind of deep to find the downside for Pam, unless you consider the office and her family as anchor points. Her family is a possibility, however honestly we never see evidence pointing to that. The office, we are supposed to believe that is what’s holding her back. In actuality, she does not seem to really like or connect with anybody there all that much, except Dwight in some weird way. Before that, Michael (again, in some weird yet genuine sort of way). Now? It’s a stretch to say she is legitimately close to anybody else in that office other than Jim. Maybe Darryl, kind of? And, as you said, if she wanted to try for her dream (not to mention letting her husband have hers), Philly is a much better place to start looking. Plus, it’s kind of ludicrous to think she could not get some mid-to-upper-management job in Philly.
I guess the directorial decision for the finale, and maybe the last few seasons for that matter, just do not work for me. There have been some good and some great moments, and the acting has been great (especially John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer this last episode in particular), yet I am not really fond of the storytelling that got us where we are at. I am happy for those who love it. It’s nice to get a satisfying payoff at the end of a series. For me, it is just flat-out NOT working.
-Cheers
Jim has pretty much been a dictator for their whole relationship from before they were even together.
Wow, I couldn’t disagree with this more. Jim has continually supported Pam’s decisions regardless of their wisdom (Michael Scott Paper Company?). The idea that Pam couldn’t sacrifice a few months of hardship for a great new opportunity made her come off badly, a fact the show itself recognized in the finale with all the questions for her on the panel. This was just a really poorly written arc that was resolved with a tacked on happy ending that doesn’t really track with what came before.
Since the Pam-Jim relationship is one of the key parts of the documentary, I don’t think it stretched credibility too much to have those scenes handy. I mean, for all we know those scenes are part of the documentary in a segment recapping the courtship. I also don’t have a problem with them giving the disc to Jim and interfering because the documentary is finished. It was airing that night. What’s weird is that they are still filming. Why are they still filming if the documentary is airing that night? You would think they would have finished filming months (if not many months) before the air date. I would have preferred that they did this episode in a non-documentary style, with no talking heads, just to avoid this kind of confusion.
They are making a documentary about office workers watching a documentary of themselves in a bar.
Agreed with Sean. I felt Alan’s characterization of Brian’s firing was a bit unfair. There was no proof that the warehouse guy was going to give Pam a savage beating, and an appropriate way to fend off an anticipated attack would have been putting bodies between the assailant and Pam, and maybe put her in the TV van or something and circle the block until he calms down. As the event actually played out, Brian attacked a guy with a blunt object. I don’t remember if he actually grabbed Pam or anything, but despite the context and common-sense understanding of the situation, Brian could be charged with assault for his actions, and the documentary company could face liability, if not criminal charges for allowing it to happen. Brian’s firing was almost certainly a legal necessity on the part of the company, and no doubt a contributing factor would have been a lot more involvement with Pam & co than we actually got to see.
Brian’s firing was justified by more than just interfering in events to save Pam, and with that stipulated, it DOES make sense that they’d give Jim the footage, especially since they stated at the beginning of the season that they were sticking around for the personal stories anyway. If they can wrap up their documentary with a Pam & Jim happily ever after “cause we helped!” flourish, so much the better for their show.
Brian’s firing was justified by the fact he was a terrible plotline that was distracting from the final season. Really just a giant fail on all levels.
I wish more of this season had been this good. This was some of the best of The Office!
My god…I corrected Jim on BSG before Dwight did….
Please don’t turn this into a Nerdgirl Problems thing, keep that stuff in tumblr.
If it isn’t revealed that Pam makes Jim go on the business trip, I’ll be furious. If the note the show ends them on is “Pam gets placated by an iMovie music video” I will be livid.
Easy parts first: AARM/”No nonsense” was the best Jim/Dwight interaction of the series and the perfect way to end their relationship. and Andy’s scenes should be cut out of the episode.
Dwight + Angela is kind of gross. She only renewed her interest in him b/c she was down on her luck. I don’t remember the “proof” that Phillip wasn’t Dwight’s, but now that she claims she knew it was his, isn’t it just a bit wrong to deny Dwight knowledge of his child? Just b/c Angela selfishly wanted to be wanted?
The only acceptable Kevin payoff would have been if he deadpanned to the camera that he’s been faking being dumb just so people would do stuff for him.
Pam and Jim felt so forced. It’s like the writers needed something “big” to end the series, and they went to their gravy train: PB&J. So you pull them apart unnaturally just to bring them back together unnaturally. There’s just no balance in this plot. Jim has always wanted out of DM. He has a chance to get out (after supporting Pam’s failed attempt to leave) and she pulls him back. Maybe there’s a way to write that story w/o Pam being a villain, but they didn’t here.
Also, the “OMG, these camera men are real” has been the worst development of the show. It was so on the nose when it started, but only when it wants to be. Rewatch the scene where Dwight pulls Angela over. There’s a cameraman in her car, and then driving ahead of them (who apparently stops right in the middle of the highway to get the still shot of both cars), and another camera to the right of Angela’s car when Dwight first gets out. This in addition to all the cameras that are at the bar. When the bartender asks “what’s the documentary about?” why don’t they say “um, us, see all these cameras?”. Heck, wouldn’t the bartender already have had to sign a release to allow footage in his bar?
The writers should never have gone with this documentary angle b/c quite frankly they aren’t smart enough to pull it off. It’s been convoluted. Boom mics for people that are wired up. 9 years in the making (who funds that?). A best of DVD that was made on the fly.
These hour episodes just drag on and on and on. Like my wall of text.
It was highly implied that Angela was lying to Dwight when the baby was born if I recall.
I don’t really get the Pam hate. Jim treated Pam like crap for most of the time he was in Philly. I never saw it as, Jim I don’t want you to have your dream, as much as I don’t want your job to be more important than your family. It wasn’t that he was away, or that he was more focused on it. She supported him going to Philly, then was mad at his wife she she said she was struggling without him.
I’m not saying the whole thing was written well, or that Pam never overreacted, but up until she forced him into counseling he was being a jerk for several episodes.
Jim wasn’t acting like the job was more important than his family. He was launching a new business, which is a massive undertaking that takes away from the rest of your time. There’s no way to do that and keep your family life exactly the way it was before.
The resolution of the Jim/Pam storyline is good and emotionally satisfying, but also apparent from a mile away – of course they are going to stay together and there will be a happy ending. (Since that story-line pretty much is the whole show, it’s essential for that to happen!)
The set-up of the need to have a resolution, however, was mishandled pretty badly. And, it’s a really bad mischaracterization to lump every criticism of that mishandling as “Pam-bashing.” The actions of both Jim and Pam were pretty scattered and out of character for the past couple of seasons (frankly, the entire cast was out of character), but especially this year during the relationship “troubles”. Assertive Pam is great. But, Clueless Pam, who wants to condemn her family to working for a dying company? Not so much. And Jim’s failure to address Pam’s concerns directly? Equally clueless.
I’ll never understand the comments that you have to choose between your job and your family. Surprisingly, millions of Americans manage to pull this off every year. Yes, Jim might need to spend more time at the office and they may not work together any longer, but guess what? Folks pull that off all the time. Pam’s objections just have not made sense and left her in a bad light. The writers are to blame for that.
Fantastic episode. Honestly, that could have been the series finale and I would have been absolutely satisfied. These last few episodes have really gone far in reversing my previous opinion of “Goodbye Michael” having been the suitable series finale.
I teared up when Pam told Jim she was worried she wasn’t good enough for him. That scene was so well played by Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski. Beautiful stuff.
Also, Philip being Dwight’s son totally solved the whole “why wasn’t the (state) senator paying Angela child support” thing. I assume that that’s something that Angela would have confessed at some point but that the senator would accept to maintain his public image.
I’m pretty sure a child born during your marriage is legally considered yours, making you obligated to pay child support, whether or not there’s evidence someone else may be the biological father.
I don’t know about in Pennsylvania, but in all the states I’ve lived in this is certainly not the case. If it’s not your biological child and you haven’t legally adopted them, you are not required to pay child support of any kind. Alimony is another case entirely, but it’s probable that they would have signed a pre-nup before the wedding.
Not in Pennsylvania. Paternity must be acknowledged by both parties. Angela had a blood test done at the beginning of the season. If the senator is not the BF and has not legally adopted the child, he doesn’t have to pay.
Yes – but.
Angela’s an accountant, and accountants are well paid. She’s being written as though she were earning Kelly’s income.
On top of which, someone like Angela would be thrifty and hoard money in the real world. So this feels like another instance of the writers sending a major character around an unbelievable bend, just to service the storyline.
Angela would have had no need to save money after marrying the senator. It was clear she was living the high life in all the glimpse of her we got outside the office during the seasons she was with him. The REAL question isn’t why the writers are acting like she has no money but why she even continued to work at Dunder Mifflin in the first place? I guess you could assume she has a several year contract in place that would be difficult to get out of. I have no idea how a small paper company would hire their in-house accountants, though, and i kind of doubt they would sign on for years at a time and not be able to quit easily.
I dn’t see why, as you said, these comments sections have turned into a Pam-bashing thread. I think the reasons for which she wants Jim to stay, and why I actually think Jim will stay in Scranton, are pretty evident. They are happy together, Jim is happy being near her her everyday, etc. It jives with Jim’s attitude for the entire run of the show – he always wanted to be with Pam. It seems clear that he is not leaving. Plus that little scene with Jim/Pam and Erin/Plop was kinda cool.
They are happy together as long as Jim pretends that Dunder-Mifflin is all he ever wanted out of life, because Pam is so afraid of change.
That’s not happiness.
The idea that you have to spend every minute of the day with your spouse to be happy is frightening. Fortunately, they came to their senses in the finale.
Angela drives a Cadillac SUV and lived in a studio apt with the baby and cats but now lives in Oscar’s closet.
Probably a car she got from the Senator (or at least while she was with him) as part of the whole “look.”
What no shout out for the socialist realism style dear leader painting of Dwight? Hi-larious!
also the fdr’ish painting in his offoce of him and mose
as much as this show has let me down the last couple season it will be with great sadness I say goodbye to Dunder Mifflin Scranton :-)
I’m sad. Have watched every episode, and so wanted to like this. And did like the Jim and Dwight stuff, and Dwight and Angela, and Oscar and Angela. But Jim and Pam have been wrecked for me. I watched their scenes dry- eyed and with a vague resentment. And that makes me sad.
The show killed Jim and Pam for me in season 6 with the co-manager plot. I started to feel like new Jim and Pam killed and devoured old Jim and Pam. I think that is at least part of the reason I was so indifferent to this season’s dramatic arc (other than it not making much sense.)
Fitting that an episode titled “Aarm” featured Aaron Rodgers :) Also, loved the painting of Dwight & Mose in Dwight’s office
Can we have Daniels assigned to guide Thomas and Bays through closing their loopholes? Please.
Alan, I suspect the crew had a Jim and Pam montage already in the can. Makes sense since if they really were only sticking around to see how their story ended. Also several of those scenes were in the trailer.
The teapot was from Yankee Swap, a Christmas present.
So why did the card say ‘Happy Birthday’?
The card says “Happy Holidays”
Wasn’t it an actual doctor–not just Angela–who told Dwight he wasn’t the father after Dwight did a DNA test? Am I just making up my memory? And if I’m right, what’s the supposed justification for having a doctor lie about the paternity?
And regardless, I felt like Dwight should have at least been upset with Angela for lying to him, no?
Season 8 ended with Angela and Dwight waiting for results, and it was only in a talking head in the Season 9 opener that Dwight said he wasn’t the father. I’m pretty sure we never saw the fake reveal that he wasn’t.
when Philip was born Dwight stole a used diaper to get DNA analysis done. it showed Philip wasn’t his child. and they just plain ole forgot!! they coulda come up w/ some kinda weak sauce explanation. anything is better than flat out ignoring previous plot lines. what a fail.
It could have been the used diaper of a Halpert baby — there’s your weak sauce explanation!
Why were they still filming them if the documentary was airing that night?
I mean, I understand the premise for the finale being a ‘follow up’ on them to see what they’re up to 6 months later, but what would be the point of filming them in the office when the documentary of them working in the office is already finished?
they’re filming them watching the documentary for perhaps a follow to the documentary that aired
I left this feeling a bit more disappointed than I would have liked.
Jim & Pam felt like a cop-out. It was beautifully done, however… What is Pam’s motivation to stay? I can realize her roots are there, yet she showed a willingness to move away when she wanted to follow her dream of going to art school. And applying for a (as in one, singular) job with Bob Odenkirk only to come to the conclusion you’ll only end up as a glorified secretary (again) and have to leave your job with a bunch of people you generally dislike at a company with a tenuous reason for existence is not enough of a reason to cling to the small town of Scranton.
Plus, this existence is NOT enough for Jim. Yeah, he says it is, yet Darryl was kind of right. She is basically dooming Jim to give up his dream to stay in the job he always vowed to never want to spend the rest of his life with. To me, if they are both still at Dunder Mifflin in the six-months-later grand finale, frankly I am not buying it.
That said, their resolution worked. The build up did not, and to me they seemed much more like a couple heading to divorce so their sudden “hug it out” that fixed everything like magic just felt like they did not know what to do with it, or did not have the guts to do something other than turn it into a happy ending. I will always hate that part of this series. I loathe that cheap/easy contrivance because it felt wrong. That said, that HUGE issue aside, you had some good acting showing yes, they still love each other and are willing to make sacrifices to prove it. Nice pay off with the letter from the teapot.
Personally, I thought Jim & Dwight together just felt sad. Their relationship and budding/begrudging friendship was fine. However, it felt to me like Jim was covering up how disappointed he was or otherwise overcompensating for the fact he gave up his dream job to be in the place he always dreaded being stuck in. I thought Jim was trying really hard to use that to cover up the loss of his dream. Him saying how cool he was with it and how Pam was enough struck me as false, or as him trying to convince himself that were true and thus regress back into the guy he used to be when that was his only choice. I also did not buy Dwight & Angela were still in love. Sorry. They had not made us feel that for a long while.
Still, I am left wondering why they bothered with certain threads. Erin and Pete . . . They never really developed that. It felt an awful lot like they were writing to fill space. Even worse having Andy bring in their exes, only for them to never, ever appear on the show again. It was pointless to the point of being a distraction. Then there was the camera man Brian and his implied crush on Pam. And his defending Pam only to get fired. For stopping an angry man from beating a woman? And then his divorce, and then… Nothing. Poof. Gone. It made no sense.
Then there was Andy and Kevin. It feels a lot like they did not know how to use Ed Helms, so they took him from being a salesman with an anger management problem to a reformed people-pleaser to essentially giving him material that turned him into Michael Scott. Only he left on a long boat trip then came back a total jerk. His auditioning was terrible too. They could have at least just had him quit his job, or even take some vacation time to audition and not have him be a total freak. I mean, he HAS shown some proclivity to singing and acting. Dialing it back a little bit would not have killed them. And they made Kevin retarded. Or even more retarded. It was just so stupid and unnecessary!
This episode was…better. A lot better than most of this season or the last two for that matter. However this whole season brought up too many things as filler and very often used not just ridiculous but stupid ways to resolve some of the plotlines. Even though this episode had some good stuff, it did not strike me as great. Some nice acting actually, however it had become a story I realize I largely stopped caring about some time ago. Moreover, the ending to me is ultimately unsatisfying. There seems less of a payoff when everything seems so contrived.
-Cheers
agree i would be OK with this being the series finale. the group gathering to watch the doc had a nice Rent feel to it. if only Andy sang seasons of love at his tryout.
the whole andy at the reality show tryout was weird though… especially when mark mcgrath dropped there was a mole for no reason. though i did enjoy CASEY D WOOOO!!! and for a brief second i thought she was snl’s kate mckinnon.
Hahaha I’d forgotten about the mole comment!! Hahaha what on earth was the point of that?!! Went absolutely nowhere.
It seems to me the resolution of the Jim/Pam dilemma was very straight forwardly presented. Pam was insecure that she would be too small time for Athlede Jim. When Jim made it clear that she is everything to him, she would now be able to accept a new life without the fears that she had been having. We’ll know next week.
By the way, I thought the nonAndy parts of the episode made it the best of the year. Ed Helms deserves better than this.
It seemed to me the Jim/Pam dilemma was Pam being insecure about leaving. Then the made Jim into a prick and they both kind of realized that A) Jim had been steering their relationship (without Pam’s input) from the start, and B) they both ultimately wanted different things.
So that made the resolution of said Jim/Pam dilemma just hollow and forced. It was beautifully done, but it was BS storytelling.
-Cheers
The idea that Jim has been steering their relationship from the start ignores huge stretches of the show. The idea that buying the house and going to Athlead represent the sum total of their relationship is foolish.
i just had a funny thought. What if they air the documentary and edit out all the andy scenes. and they decide to end it with Micheal Scott leaving?
Well, Andy WAS in the trailers for the documentary. Not to mention, why would the documentary crew still even be there for ~two years after the fact?
-Cheers
At first, I agreed about the P&J tape being unrealistic, but then I realized the show-within-a-show was premiering that night, so it might be something they already had prepared in some form or another.
Why God, why do they keep having Andy in the show??? Why can’t he just go away and stay gone? Why did he ever come back from Anger Management???
Other than that, the episode was a 10.