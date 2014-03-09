Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Alone’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I offer you a serious piggyback…
Last week, I suggested that Scott Gimple would do well to follow a Keep It Simple, Stupid mantra whenever possible. “Alone,” unfortunately, suggests that approach is not infallible, as it was only slightly more complicated than “Still” – following the Maggie, Bob and Sasha trio in addition to more adventures of Daryl and Beth – without being nearly as effective.
I appreciate what the Bob and Sasha end of the episode was trying to do in taking two relatively new and largely underserved (Sasha more than Bob) characters and let us get to know them better in the same way we did with Beth last week. And Larry Gilliard Jr. continues to work wonders with what little he's given at Bob; there's an ease and self-assurance to his performance that the show very badly needs after the loss of Scott Wilson as Hershel. The idea that Bob the alcoholic is temporarily at peace because he's found a group that didn't die on him en masse was conveyed neatly in the bookending of the episode with the story of what he was up to before Daryl and Glenn found him, and then his reunion with Maggie and Sasha en route to Terminus. So that was fine.
I even liked his kiss of Sasha, mainly because it didn't work and he just shrugged it off. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, but it's not the end of the world for him. That's a nice contrast to Glenn and Maggie, who were never all that well-defined to begin with and are now defined entirely by being each other's One True Pairing, unable to so much as discuss anything else until they're reunited. Separating them hasn't done much for either, nor did tonight's spotlight do a lot for Sasha. The idea that she's trying to be stoic in front of Bob but can break down and cry and admit to being scared when she's away from him (and especially after she finds Maggie and they survive a zombie attack) played out like an obvious character beat that was being treated as a mystery, or at least dragged out long past the point of interest. Among the prison survivors characters, Sasha's had perhaps the least screen time to date other than the little girls; this was an opportunity to make her into a person the way the show did with Beth last week, but nobody had an idea of what to do with her.
The Daryl and Beth scenes played off of the bonding moment they had when they burned down the shack – at the cemetery, they even held hands in a way that I imagine would seriously displease Carol if she learned about it when they're all inevitably reunited in Terminus – but were ultimately a placeholder to get them separated, and to put Daryl in among Joe's groop of looters, whom Rick narrowly escaped a couple of episodes ago. Having seen Jeff Kober's name in the guest credits, I initially assumed that his gang kidnapped Beth in the car, and that may still be what happened, but they seemed to be a bunch moving on foot when they came across Daryl by the train tracks. I like Kober, and because Joe appears to be a relatively small-scale menace, he doesn't have to overplay the way David Morrissey so often did as the Governor. So that's somewhat promising.
We've now gone couple of episodes in a row without Rick or Michonne, and without finding out more about Abraham and Eugene. I like what the idea of what the creative team is trying to do in this half season by focusing on character more than plot, but the execution's been spotty. Last week worked very well; this one mostly dragged.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.. Not like Daryl to be so careless about the dog. Poor Beth.
Yeah, especially since you could clearly see a human face through the cracks. #sigh
I am getting quite tired of these characters’ own instances of stupidity being what puts them in danger. This world is dangerous enough that the writers don’t need to resort to making Daryl haphazardly open a door when he could have easily figured out there were walkers behind it.
as I said below, they actual did mention about that earlier in the episode. Daryl said that was the only way in and they booby-trapped the rest on the house. The zombies are not smart, so it is a question as how they were herded to the front door. (did the person who took Beth do it?)
Yes, someone herded the zombies to the door. But that does not excuse Daryl from not seeing them through the cracks or hearing their moans. It’s yet another example of a character’s random stupidity driving the plot.
It makes Beth’s comment to Daryl earlier in the episode that soon she wouldn’t need him anymore even more ironic.
Given how clean the funeral home was, with Daryl noting the absence of dust and such, I wonder if someone is using the place like a spider web to entrap people.
I agree – poor writing crops up again. 25 zombies all at the door – sound like a little dog kicking a can. Totally sloppy on the part of the creative team. TommyKEY – your idea is awesome. NO WAY they would ever do anything that interesting or cool
I really have liked these episodes in the back end of the season that actually is trying to build some characters. I know some consider it too little too late, but I don’t. Yes, not all characters are equally compelling. (see “Lost”) but you do have to try to make the characters more than zombie fodder.
I think this is the first time in the history of the show they actually tried to define the remaining characters, and really is the first time they have done so since Rick, Shane and Lori back in season 1. So this is a positive development for me.
They did do a Daryl centric episode in season 2 when he went out to search for Sophia alone got injured and started to hallucinate his still missing brother Merl.
the big question I had from this episode is what happened to Beth? They specifically mentioned the front door was the only way in as they put wire up everywhere else, so either the zombies got smart or someone led them there on purpose. (someone was trying to kill them by zombie.)
I also hope they do not drag out what happened to her like the little girl from season 2.
Agree. I’ve watched the episodes since the prison disaster pretending it’s a new show. Previous seasons simply didn’t happen, and what few details of their plots are important I pretend came to me via exposition. I have some fond memories of Season 1, so let that be an old miniseries ala Battle Star Galactica.
This sounds silly, but vastly improves my viewing experience.
I thought tonights episode was good. Not great, but not horrible. Its nice to see some character development going on here… Gonna make it so much harder to deal with losing some of these characters (hopefully not soon) now that we know them a little more.
On a side note…
Am I the only one bothered by the fact that there are so many tracks leading to Terminus ? The obvious question would be “how hadn’t they noticed them before?” But I’m not going to ask that… I’m curious if its a trap or just a bunch of B.S. a la a certain other movie’s sanctuary…
Am I allowed to mention that Alan? Hope so :)
Googled “Train tracks in Georgia and there are n where neat that many. Oh well. This is The Walking Dead afterall and attention to detail is not their strong point.
Nor is proofreading on my part.
I don’t think those are all railroad tracks on that crude map, but also highways and secondary roads leading to the city. And about the city: It could be a one ugly joke on the group. “Terminus” was the original name of Atlanta, Georgia, like “Nieu Amsterdam” was the original name of New York City. It was originally created as the end of line-terminus-for the railroad that went there, one of the first in the Southern states. It could be a homage to that with typical TWD sadistic humor when there is humor. They all could be walking back to Atlanta. It is possible that none of them know the history of Atlanta if I’m right LOL!
At anyrate I strongly suspect that there is no one there whatever city it is. That and the bogus name will also explain why The Group never ran into it or anyone they encountered ever mentioned it and the audience never heard of it. Some one in the episode did reference a radio transmission form late in the first half of season 4. It was never mentioned again until now. It could be on an automated loop and no one is there. Someone could’ve riged it for solar power during the day and battery power at night.
When I look at the map of Terminus it looks topographically similar to Atlanta on a map of Georgia. But, can it be? My memory is foggy, but wasn’t Atlanta bombed 20 episodes or so back?
Sharknose, I’ve heard others say that the location of Terminus is more likely Macon.
I have since read around the net that some are speculating that they are heading to Macon, Georgia. That could be, but I still lean to it being Atlanta because in real life as mentioned “Terminus” was its old name for that city, and for the other reasons I mentioned above, but it could be Macon for all I know (I don’t count that as spoilers since it is pure speculation and not from an official source or even a website/blog that claims to be in contact with official sources).
And while Atlanta was shown being bombed by helicopters IIRC (maybe jets I have to check) with incendiaries, in some places in a season two flash back (showing Lori, Carl and Shane as refuges and them meeting up with Carol, her abusive husband, and Sophia), by no means it was a bombed out city. The vast majority of the city was still intact as seen in season one.
Can walkers smell humans? I’ve honestly lost track.
Yeah, remember that great scene in Atlanta when they put the guts and stuff all over themselves. So much for continuity.
They can smell the living, but it’s a close proximity thing. They’ve established that walkers are primarily attracted by sound and rapid movement. They splattered the guts on themselves to move amongst the zombies without attracting attention via scent.
The scent/close proximity thing makes sense to. Human beings have really weak noses compared to most other mammals. It would be really silly to say that whatever causes the zombie plague somehow improves smell.
Michonne used two walkers to mask her own scent, so if that’s remotely plausible then scent is almost irrelevant.
Yes they can sniff out the living. This was brazenly demonstrated sometime in season three, when Rick and Carl first met Michonne. It was the episode in which Glenn and Maggie were abducted by Merl and taken back to the Governor while they were on a formula/diaper un for the baby. Michonne picked up the supplies they goten and she headed for the prison dispite being woulded when she escaped from Merl. She had covered herself in Walker guts and was able to walk amoung the walkers that were at the perimeter fence. However she was still bleeding and the smell of fresh still living blood caught the attention of a Walker standing no more than six inches from her and her cover was blown. Weak for blood loss she was almost killed but Carl saved her.
So yes they can smell fresh blood. How far they can smell it-10 ft, 20ft away(?)-is yet to be established. Be safe and stay upwind from them. :-)
They can, and I wouldn’t say it’s a continuity issue so much as a time period thing. When Glenn and Rick covered themselves in Guts in Season 1, Humans still smelled like humans. Much less likely without running water and other such things.
Humans still smell like humans despite the limited opportunities for personal hygiene. It is not so much human smell, but the smell of any living thing. There is a difference between smelling really bad, even homeless for a month without washing bad, and decaying flesh. Decay has a specific smell, so you can’t just smell bad and think you can get away with it.
I’m confused, was that a flash forward at the beginning or a flash back when Bob took off with Glenn and Daryl?
It was a flashback to when Bob first joined the group (it had been mentioned that Daryl was the one to bring him in).
At first, I was convinced it was a flash-forward and was like “This does NOT bode well for Sasha and Maggie.” Lol
ok, makes sense now, was definitely lost for awhile ’cause i couldn’t recall how Bob was introduced.
I had the same confusion, and would feel better about myself if that was the intent.
Thought that was very poorly done. Had to go back and watch the last ten minutes of last week, Thinking I had missed something. Then still wasnt sure.
I wasn’t confused, just frustrated. Who cares at this point how Bob was accepted into the group? That was explained on the medicine run during a conversation between Daryl and Bob. I think we all get it at this point. One cannot survive the ZA alone. Now, when the hell will some of the group be reunited?
I thought it worked great and that was my favorite part of the episode. I was initially confused because Bob had a beard and I assumed a lot of time had passed. But then when I saw Bob was drinking and just pretty much drifting along, I figured out when we were. I’m not sure how anyone could be that confused once Glenn and Daryl showed up. It was very clear they didn’t know one another.
@Guest
I disagree with you about it being unnecessary to show what Bob was doing prior to joining the group. By showing it now, after we at least know some things about the character, it served to further define him to us. If he had just been introduced this way, there is no way we could have seen him walking around, drinking, lying on the van, etc. because we would have had no idea who he was (not to mention that he was an alcoholic).
I get that you want the group to be reunited, but that is the whole point. To get the audience to care enough about the characters to see them together. If they all just scattered and then immediately found each other, that would be stupid. There would be little to no conflict.
I personally think the episodes that have aired since the beginning of February have been a huge improvement over the 8 prior. A lot more character driven, but still not lacking in zombie action. This still isn’t the best stretch of episode The Walking Dead has had (that’d be the first half of Season 3 that aired from October 2012 to December 2012, easily), but it’s definitely a huge improvement.
Besides explaining Bob’s commitment to not letting Maggie go it alone (though it was interesting that he was willing to leave Sasha on her own to accomplish that), the flashback 0 in which Bob says he doesn’t care who Glenn and Daryl are – serves to telegraph the contrast that Daryl’s already begun to experience – and which will likely intensify – now that he’s on his own and has been picked up by Joe’s group.
I think Bob was willing to leave Sasha either because she would be staying in a safe place and be less prone to zombie attacks or, more likely, he was extremely confident that she would change her mind and catch up with him.
I absolutely agree. When she caught up with him and called his name at the end, he wasn’t surprised at all; in fact, had a little self-satisfied smile. He knew he wasn’t leaving her alone.
It’s funny that a commercial had more “zombie strategy” in it than this entire crew or dummies.
1) Have an escape route
2) and have a backup escape route in case the first one is blocked.
They should try and avoid calling attention to stuff like that.
I must say I enjoyed this episode (shocking considering I watched this after the True Detective finale). I was interested in it the whole time and that’s what is important. The acting wasn’t noticeably poor this time, and despite a few dumb decisions by the characters, I enjoyed it.
I’m not certain what will come of Terminus (likely bad), but I was with Sasha (Cutty’s sister, right?) in finding a nice lofty place like that and establish something. Perhaps go on and scout out Terminus before committing full blown.
Maggie is annoying. I truly believe her or Glenn needs to die to salvage those characters. I know that won’t happen, but I can hope.
Daryl meeting up with a gang of raiders will be interesting. If this show cannot give me quality writing, acting, or smart characters, at least make it interesting.
Just as Beth’s softened Daryl up, he hooks up with guys much like his brother. This will be interesting, especially since I suspect Daryl’s going to have to save Beth from these guys.
Indeed. He still has the ‘cache’ to roll with hard men like that and I imagine he’ll be conflicted slightly — although if he didn’t go with his brother these new schmucks won’t get him to turn. I’m more excited if it gives an inside look into banditry. Setting traps (terminus? the funeral home?) and robbing people. That dynamic might be interesting to show. Hopefully we get some glimpse into that.
My reactions to the last two weeks were the reverse of yours. I found last week terrible but liked this week’s.
I am, however, starting to think that Terminus will be like Lot’s Hatch in Season one where we will not see what it’s like until next season.
That should read “Lost’s Hatch” and I’m not sure how I ended up liking my own post twice…
Same here. “Last week worked very well; this one mostly dragged.” I don’t know if this week’s worked well, but it worked a lot better than last week’s. I physically CRINGED multiple times last week.
I’m not a big complainer about these episodes, but at this point I’m not sure what the real point of these episodes are? It reminds me of the end of season 3 were it felt like the writers ran out of story and had several dragging episodes were nothing happened.
Same thing here. The battle that destroyed the prison is only a couple days ago in storyline time. At few of these Lost type standalone episodes were good, but its starting to feel like they are just doing it save some money by having episodes featuring only a few regular cast members each episode. Its pretty clear at his point that the season is going to end with the groups getting to Terminus and dealing with whatever is waiting for them, whether its walkers or the biker gang. I’m getting kinda frustrated at this point. Just feels like the show is dragging its feet.
The way I see it these episodes since the break are more about ‘fleshing out’ some characters. Its working for me and gives some great stories why these guys are how they are.
Ultimately though its a way to fill the season -treading water if you will, till the goal at the end which is obviously all of them coming together at Terminus.
Loved last week’s episode. What was the music at the beginning and end of tonight’s show?
The showrunner has probably been watching a lot of Sons of Anarchy and decided to use what that show does (every single episode)
It was nice to see how these randomized groups go through differences and end up coming toghether and realizing that sticking toghether is the best chance of survival. Its not looking good for beth
Meh episode, but I really enjoyed Daryl’s battle against some zombies in a tightly enclosed area. Clever tactics with the use of the gurneys.
I find it comical that zombies are so weak and nonthreatening now that even hitting them with the butt of a crossbow kills them now. He had like 3 of those kills last night!
You know what’s boring? An endless series of redundant zombie kills. I like the direction this show is going.
Sorry meant to post my above comment here, not on Mark’s.
This episode was boring as usual and dragged. I found myself flipping channels again this week. Where was Rick? Did he die? Did he and Michonne elope and move out of Georgia? Is he still the main lead for this show?
i thought this episode was much better than last week. i also think bob is my new favorite character, and i liked the beth-daryl scenes better this week.
The second half of this season has been OKAY. I think this episode was about on average for the second half average.
In my opinion TWD works best when the sense of wonder is cooking well. And tension. I don’t think it will ever be an amazing character driven show. But I still think it can be more serious than an action gorefest too. But only when the wonder of what’s out there and the tension of what’s out there is going well. The world has to seem big, but our vantage point has to be small. In that context I think some characters can be drawn and we can get attached to them. But the character growth has to be efficiently built.
I appreciate the attempts at character this second half, but it hasn’t been done all that efficiently. It’s been sloggy and overwrought at times. They have tried to infuse some wonder back in some with “Terminus” and Abe/Eugene. And the tension – the Z’s are *a little* more dangerous than S3 when they were just mostly easily disposed of.
But, still, overall not quite there. But I wanted to share what I think works well on the show and what I hope to see each time I turn it on. (posting without edit)
I just binge watched “The Returned” on netflix. A much more interesting show about people returning from the dead than this meandering dreck.
Did you know the title of the episode is ‘Alone?’ Just to be sure, let’s have the characters say the word in the episode like 45 times. Perfect.
My problem is that it’s so seemingly telegraphed that Terminus is going to a Governor: Part 2. I hope I’m wrong. If it is what I fear, I don’t know if I can go through more of that.
I’m really really hoping that isn’t the case. Having a stable place to live can open up stories. And once the stories run out you can always just have the Zombies over take it and move on to something else.
Did anybody else think that Daryl might have killed Beth by accident in the darkened stairwell?A woman’s figure,her face in shadow,limps onto the landing and is promptly stabbed in the head.So that would mean Beth wasn’t the one who took the car.
I doubt it. It seems far more likely that someone took her, and she went either willingly or unwillingly. I would vote for the latter.
Beth’s backpack was lying in the road. She was abducted.
I thought that initially he may have, considering how dark some of the scenes in this show are shot, but I knew the show wouldn’t do something crazy like that. Also it seemed pretty obvious she ended up in the car.
Re Bob and Sasha’s kiss…
(This response doesn’t seem to have posted.)
Perhaps there were no fireworks, and an overwhelming desire to get down and dirty, but I think the kiss was extremely important. Without it, would Sasha have broken down in the abandoned building? I think that kiss, that gentle human touch, made her aware of how lonely and vulnerable she was, and how important human connections were. Without the kiss, she might have missed Maggie, too.
Just because there were no sparks, doesn’t mean it wasn’t an important kiss. Sometimes human contact is more important than animal passions.
@MINMIN – Agreed.
Also, that building Sasha found didn’t seem at all secure (or even secure-able), and it seemed even more dangerous when a bunch of zombies poured out of the building, attracted by the noise Sasha and Maggie were making outside.
I think you could make a loft brick warehouse pretty secure given some time. How come Sasha didn’t yell to warn Maggie? She really couldn’t do that, she *had* to run down to warn her?
I don’t know. I still don’t get all the negativity and I’ll never understand “Hate-watching”, but I have always loved this show and it’s barely ever wavered. I like that we’re focusing on characters, because inevitably we will care more about them (even though we don’t think so right now). I think the tension, dramatic moments, and character development ARE the show, and the zombies are just the high concept creating the drama. After all, these people (aside from Rick and Carl) wouldn’t even know each other outside of this apocalypse. Dramatic moments, tension, fantastic acting. That’s what I like about this show.
Agreed. I thoroughly enjoy the show. Last week was the first episode that didn’t grab me, but that didn’t change my opinion of the show overall. I’m digging all the character stuff, although I don’t like that we’ve gone two episodes without a sniff of Rick and Carl (and Michonne) and the previews for next week seem to indicate that we won’t see them again. That’s really my only complaint.
Bobscoughsyrup: It’s hard for me to endure a week or two in a row without Daryl, as happened earlier during those episodes with Rick, Carl and Michonne. I enjoy all the episodes for the reasons Nick points out … but I may not watch as devotedly as I do now if Daryl and/or Rick were not around. I wonder if other female viewers feel the same?
I just don’t think TWD is the type of show that the critics want it to be. I am so bored of them trashing it because it never lives up to their expectations any more. I thought this week’s was really engaging, myself. It may not have the writing talent of Mad Men or Breaking Bad working on it, but it has huge viewing figures with a diverse loyal fan base. But then, I loved season 2 on the farm, so what would I know?!…
For unsigned poster:
I have always felt that TWD is often not the show some people want it to be and it gets a lot of criticism for that. Especially in season two in which the whole season-about three weeks in the show time line (including a one week time jump)-was on the Farm with a lot of talking interaction between the characters. I have often said that is what you have to expect from a AMC drama even a zombie show. It very likely wouldn’t have been picked up by them otherwise with “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad”, “The Killing” and for a season “Rubicon” in its line up.
Some also want the characters to go exploring, maybe even for a cure. Notice how some latched onto Abraham for that (as I have said personally I think he is lying or a bit nuts). They never “abandoned” that “goal” after season one with Dr. Jennings at the CDC, they never intended that.
I think this show-and yes its “source material”- was always about average group of people, not superheroes or particularly driven people to get to the bottom of things, just people who want to survive and get something of at least a half ass life in this hell of a world, so when they get someplace half way safe like the farm and the prison they settle down and start talking again. :-) They don’t know how to even begin to find a cure, they don’t know how to find out what caused it. They just want to live and have a life. That is what the show is about, but some people didn’t get it and is bored by all the talking-even if there are usually a walker kill or two almost every episode, even the ones with a lot of talking LOL!
I liked Jeff Kobar as Joe – he acted rings around everyone else in the episode, even though he appeared only briefly and said very little. Joe seemed like an actual human being. We don’t see those very often in this comic-booky show.
I can’t say anything good about the other characters and their “development”, however. The opening sequence was horribly done, and needlessly confusing. And, I’m not sure how I feel about the stylized cinematography they’ve introduced this half of the season: the car trunk last week, the fog this week. Seems awfully gimmicky when you don’t have a plot or defined characters. Keeping it really, really simple might work (and such cinematography might help in that context), but you’ve got to have some really tightly drawn characters, good acting, and some recognizably human behavior (let’s stop wandering aimlessly through the woods, OK?). This show doesn’t come close to having any of those elements.
I agree. TWD is just good enough for me to keep watching, but I can’t help but feel that it should have been so much better than it is.
The new Battlestar Galactica at least had a recognizable story arc running through it, it was moving towards the discovery of Earth. Granted, I didn’t like where it went in late Season 3 with the Final Five. With TWD, it just meanders from one place to the next without any seeming end game in mind.
More contrived plot devices. Maggie says she doesn’t want to endanger the other two by searching for Glenn, as if breaking apart in a world full of zombies is remotely safer.
And then someone apparently kidnaps Beth for god knows what reason. (As dark as TWD is, sexual assault usually isn’t part of the equation.)
I don’t mind the format of breaking up the group to get to know everyone better (and I bet it saves a ton in production $$), but its still a show that has been spinning its wheels since Season 2. I understand that we’re not going to get into the Why and How part of the story yet, but watching survivors despair in the post zombie apocalypse has a limited shelf life.
While I agree about the sexual assault angle, the cast has said repeatedly that they “really went for it” in the back half of the season and I believe they said something to the effect of the finale being brutal (I’m paraphrasing). So, is it possible that this will be the way they go with Beth?
Without spoiling anything, there’s definitely some “brutal” stuff in the comics, so it’s a possibility, I think.
The only plausible reason to kidnap Beth is as a rape victim. If they “don’t go there” then you would have to have a very shaky plot contrivance to rescue her.
I can think of other reasons, Mark. Cannibalism, for one. But I’ve been enjoying the return of Hannibal lately. My guess is the warped funeral home director (for lack of a better description) took a fancy to Beth based on her singing.
Did anyone else note these two things about this and previous episodes following the jail’s destruction?
(1) Before going to sleep on a narrow, flat surface – like a truck roof – placing your backpack between your legs can prevent you from rolling off the side. I hope I’ll never have to use that information, but it seems handy to know.
(2) The characters’ inexorable pull toward the railroad tracks and from there toward Terminus reminds me of Stephen King’s story, “The Stand” (even though “The Stand” ‘s pull was supernatural).
For me, this episode underscored what a waste of time last wee’s episode was. You could skip it and cut to last night’s episode with Daryl and Beth at the cemetary without having missed anything you needed to know.
On another note, I have a bad feeling about this Terminus place. I haven’t read the comic or any spoilers. It has that too good to be true vibe about it, and just the name Terminus suggests “the end”.
Hated it. No Rick, Michonne or Carl means I have no interest.I wish there was a way to know which characters will be in which episodes. I wasted an entire hour watching that crap and no one I cared about was in it.
Serious rules. I liked your analysis again. I agree with the Bob – Hershel comparison. It’s nice and needed. Again, my comments start at about the 20 minute mark or so.
did anyone else notice the cross on the back of the car during the kidnapping of beth? i think it a priest (who may be played by andrew west).
Other people have called it a hearse, and I suspect that’s what it was. My guess is that it’s the individual who has been maintaining the funeral home and burying zombies. He/she was spying on Daryl and Beth, and decided he/she wanted Beth (the singing, perhaps?). He/she lured a herd to the front door, and used that as a opportunity to abduct Beth. Not a good plan, but it also might be that he/she wanted them OUT of the funeral home, and just took the opportunity to grab Beth — though her injury did make it more likely that Daryl would fight zombies while she hid or fled.
