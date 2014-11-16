Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Consumed’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I offer to take the top bunk…
Given the way the last few episodes had been structured, I assumed we would eventually get an episode like “Consumed,” which would both explain how Carol wound up in the hospital with Beth and reveal who was with Daryl in the woods after Bob died. I still think the editing on the latter scene was awkward, but I don't know that having Tyler James Williams emerge from the woods with Daryl would have had any more impact on the audience than us being left to wonder who else was out there in the night. But in terms of the timeline, three of our four main story threads have tied together now, as we're all caught up on things at the hospital, with Daryl, and with Rick's group at the church. Now it's just a matter of staging a daring assault on the hospital, and whether Abraham's shell-shocked group will make it back in time to be of some use in the matter.
More than any episode so far this season, “Consumed” felt like a throwback to those wandering hours from last spring: two characters isolated from the rest of the group, musing on who they used to be and how the apocalypse has changed them, occasionally running afoul of walkers, and slowly but surely making their way towards linking up with other lost members of the flock. In this case, our group in miniature was made up of two of the show's most interesting characters, played by two of its best actors, and even if there hadn't been car crashes and fighting and whatnot, I think The Carol and Daryl(*) Power Hour would've been pretty darned compelling.
(*) As a child of the '80s, every time I see their names together, I think of the line in Run-DMC's “It's Tricky” where they complain about the girl named Carol who follows Darryl to every gig they play. (“Then D dissed her and dismissed her; now she's jocking Jay.”)
The device of intercutting Carol's current adventures with tragedies and violence in her recent past (being exiled by Rick, burying the little girls, the aftermath of her one-woman assault on Terminus) had me a little concerned that we were heading towards Carol's death. And that may still happen – given how well fortified the hospital is, and that the group all survived their captivity at Terminus, odds are someone we know isn't making it out of a similar situation twice in short order – but it's less of a binary decision than when it seemed like only one of Beth or Carol would be in the woods with Daryl. Given all the talk in the episode about how much Carol has transformed from the mousy abuse victim we met in the quarry, the show probably could have stood to expand those flashbacks at least back to season 1, but I don't know how logistically difficult that might have been. As it is, McBride's a good enough actress, and the sequence in the battered woman's shelter written well enough – particularly in the silent sequence where Daryl takes care of the woman and kid who suffered such a horrible fate in a place where they thought they'd be safe – to get the point across.
As for the action sequences? It seems pretty ridiculous that the two of them would escape that van crash with only minor injuries, especially since Carol's seat had no air bag. But the idea of them being in such desperate circumstances that they would view the Thelma & Louise approach as their only option made the scene work despite that. I'm also trying to figure out exactly how all those people got turned into zombies while zipped into tents and sleeping bags that were largely undamaged – were they all bitten but not killed, after which they all zipped in for a good night's sleep? – even though the imagery of them writhing around inside the camping gear was creepy.
It's a transitional episode, but also a strong character piece – and one I'm hoping doesn't signal the beginning of the end of Carol's tenure on the show. Once upon a time, I couldn't imagine caring this much about her staying alive. But as she and Daryl discuss at length here, they've changed a lot from who and what they were.
Before we go to the comments, it's time once again to explain how this blog's No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that's happened in the comic that hasn't happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that's been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
I’ll start. I really liked this episode and increasingly like and admire Carol, a character I found annoying in the first seasons, then bizarre (at the prison) but now identify with and want to keep following.
I am of an age where I find her pretty cute. In a bad ass blood covered child-murderer kind of way.
Aside from that and her good acting, I think the character development has been pretty amazing. Go back and watch some episodes from season one. Daryl looks like nothing more than an angry kid with a chip on his shoulder, Carol is a mouse, almost a disposable character. One small piece at a time the writers have totally transformed their characters, it was very well done.
Somewhere about the middle of this one, I just realized. They spent three plus seasons trying to get away from Atlanta, only to end up back there again?
RWG (or was this some other unnamed large city?)
That was ATL
Credit to the show’s production staff for getting those shots in the actual city. The scenes look great and I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to shut Finn entire bridges and such to film.
As for the world of the show, it seemed like the characters were able to move around a little too easily. Based on this episode, you’d think the city would actually be a great place to hole up — lots of high vantage points (zombies are pretty incompetent at climbing stairs and ladders) and plenty of food and resources still around.
I think the first season Atlanta scenes were filmed there also.
I mainly got confused because I thought the church was somewhere north of Atlanta since they were headed to DC. Yet when D&C were following the mysterious car, one of them mentioned the car was travelling north and *poof* they end up in Atlanta.
As for holing up in Atlanta, that group in the nursing home in the first season seemed to be holding out fairly well.
RWG (with all the other call backs in this season, I wonder if they’ll get a mention next episode)
@RWG Remember, at the beginning of the series they started off going south towards Ft Benning. So, everything we have seen thus far has taken place south of Atlanta.
Yeah, I remember that. But at the end of that season, they were back in Atlanta at the CDC. And the map that Abe gave Rick seemed to indicate that they were in North Georgia somewhere.
That’s I specifically asked here about that map a couple of weeks back. And the general consensus I got here was that the group was north of Atlanta.
But, in the end I guess, like the geography of the LOST island, it really doesn’t matter in the end. Though I guess it’s pretty good that the group found out Eugene was a fraud…
RWG (because, at this pace, it would take them ’till season ten to make it anywhere near DC :-)
Some liberties definitely need to be taken. Although it wasn’t until after the CDC blew up, that they started heading for Ft. Benning.
IRL, Terminus was an early name for Atlanta….so we can assume that Terminus is fairly close to Atlanta. And now, with this new info, we can assume it is just south of Atlanta.
In my head, they have been north of Atlanta as well. And it is likely that Abe’s map did start with a destination in north GA…..but perhaps it was just a vague idea of the route that they were taking (i.e., from Atlanta, we’re going this way, etc)
No, I do now remember the trek to Benning thing being after the CDC.
And it would make much more sense that the farm (with swamp) be south of Atlanta, because the area around Atlanta is really kind of hilly.
Just kind of disappointed that it seems the whole series will take place within one hundred square miles of the same old same old. With the Eugene reveal, I don’t expect the scenery to change much for the rest of the series…
RWG (unless it goes for twenty seasons or so)
Holing up in a high-rise building would be a death trap. Easy, quick points of escape are crucial to surviving in Zombieland. Once you’re a couple floors up, you’d only have stairwells to rely on. Most buildings only have one, and most stairwells are narrow choke points. You could repel down the outside, but you run the risk of repelling into a waiting zombie horde. The cities would be full of zombie dead and attract human scavengers who might see you as potential prey to rob, murder, or worse.
I’ve worked in the “high rise” hotel industry for twenty plus years now and all of them have had at least two stairwells from top to bottom.
I always figured it was an OSHA mandate to be able to get rescue folks to clear people out depending on where an actual fire might be, but what do I know?
RWG (a building with only one stairwell is not a place where I would want to be)
It’s kind of funny / sad that since the apocalypse they have basically wandered around maybe 10-20 square miles it seems. I think the CDC was couched as the longest trip but otherwise they haven’t really gotten anywhere. The crew going to DC only made it 15 miles or so. And now we’re headed back to Atlanta. I suppose any city is as good as any other after an apocalypse…
@RWGibson13:
I wouldn’t say “poof” then they were in Atlanta. Aside from the journey being edited for time (like how a scene with two characters in a TV show can be in a night scene and then less than a second later it is the next day daylight scene with those two same characters in different clothes) we don’t know how fast they drove and how far. An they never were that far from Atlanta. We don’t know how far the Episcopal church is from Atlanta, nor Terminus (never mind those maps that had it superimposed over Macon, GA), or the prison exactly. Most of the time they have been walking and most of the time we don’t know how far they have walked and in what directions, so we don’t know how far Carol & Daryl (hey that rhymes-almost!) had to follow that car 20, 30, 50 miles? At fifty miles per hour they will of course travel 100 miles in two hours. Do we have any real reason that the Church is significantly more than 100 miles from Atlanta? The Church is close to Terminus obviously. How far was Terminus from the prison? Hershel’s farm from the prison and the farm from Atlanta? We just don’t know what are the relations between the various stops the gang made regarding distance from Atlanta, so nothing can be said to contradict.
Alan, watch the episode again. You see bullet holes in the sleeping bags. I didn’t see any in the tents though.
Ah. The perils of watching middling-quality screeners. (Some of the bookstore scenes at night last week were visually impenetrable, they were so dark.)
They also could have just starved to death in the tents.
Yes, it was my assumption that an evil person either shot or stabbed people in the sleeping bags then robbed them of their supplies. This was evident from blood stains on all the sleeping bags. The tents were more of a puzzle, though; didn’t see blood there so I’m not sure how the people in there died
I thought the folks in the tents had been shot as well. The guy appeared to have blood stains on his shirt as if someone had shot him in his sleep and then sipped the tent back up leaving him to turn inside.
Yeah, I noticed the bullet holes in the sleeping bags as well. My guess is that group was murdered in their sleep for their supplies. The set designers seem to enjoy crafting little back stories for the different zombie groups, like the little class war that was depicted at the country club Beth and Daryl went to.
My assumption was that the ‘camping’ walkers in the skybridge were a gauntlet of sorts- easily navigable if you knew they were there, but intimidating at a glance…
My theory about the urban zombie campers. Tent dwellers shot the people in the sleeping bags, but then ended up dying from that nasty flu.
You can see blood on the sleeping bags indicating shots, and I’m pretty sure I saw the same on the ones that emerged from the tent. I agree with the gauntlet theory. I’m guessing that there are (or were) people in either one of the buildings connected by the skybridge who did this, then left them to turn. It would keep most people from using the bridge to cross from one building to the next, and thus help protect their space.
I was sooo happy that Noah told Carol & Daryl about the hospital & Beth in less than 40 seconds. It still pisses me off when l think of season 3 & how tight lipped Michonne was about Merle & Andrea when she got to the prison.
I liked that too, but I’d have rather that Noah mentioned the hospital when he stole their weapons. “Hey, word of advice, don’t go near Grady Memorial, or you won’t come out.” Since he was trying not to hurt them, it would have made sense, and given Daryl a better reason for not letting Carol shoot him. Wouldn’t have had the van/overpass scene, though.
It is true, unless Andrea never mentioned Rick and others of her group Michonne should’ve known who at least some of them were and said so to Rick.
What bothered me about the overpass van scene isn’t that Daryl & Carol made it out of the drop crash with out much in the way of injuries-they were wearing three point seat belts and Daryle did have an air bag and the van being in just a 50 foot drop wasn’t moving that fast when it landed, but HOW it landed. It should’ve landed nose first and then settle back on its wheels if momentum and a snag in the pavement didn’t cause it to ground loop. Instead it landed with a perfect four point landing. Maybe that way they should’ve had broken hips.
As for Noah telling them about the Hospital, I don’t need for him to do it right then and there and Daryle did ask later. And if Noah did tell Daryl & Carol about the hospital we wouldn’t have seen Carol try to shoot Noah (for good reason) in the back but Daryl deflecting her arm and then Carol lying that she was aiming for Noah’s legs. :-)
Regarding the flashbacks, I think there was a contrast between Carol having to go it alone, and Daryl pulling most of the weight on their trip together. She starts off all grim and nihilistic, having decided to quit the group and go off on her own, and by the end, she is urging Daryl to help Beth’s friend from the hospital. I think Daryl knew it, too. He was drawing it out to show her that she really did want to take an active role, rather than go off by herself and do the minimum to survive, like kill a kid over their weapons, or drive strangers off the road and beat answers out of them. We know about the hospital folk, but they don’t have any justification for such behavior.
In previous seasons, we might have expected Daryl to kill people over weapons, while in this one, he is the more positive, humanity-preaching character. Carol acknowledges this in saying how he’s matured, and Daryl is returning the favor, by keeping her from killing the kid (it’s not like they knew there were any medical treatment options available, even if she was going for his leg, he’d be effectively a goner), and then making her see that she does still care about other people, by making her want to get him out from under the bookcase.
The flashbacks showed her why she wanted to leave when Daryl found her at the car, and highlight the importance of the changes that happen with her in the episode.
Yes it played into the weariness Carol was feeling. She had become the person who did what needed to be done. Whether it be with Karen & David, Lizzie, or Terminus. It was beginning to weigh her down. I t think that’s why she said “they can’t save everyone.” I think she was speaking more of herself. I think it was also a relief to have Darryl who was also a survivor of abuse to some of the “saving” for a change. Finally when it came time Carol realized they had to try and save people. This time it was Noah.
I know no one will like this comment, but I didn’t like this episode. I know everyone likes Daryl and Carol and think they are the best characters, and especially like them together, but this episode was kind of flat to me.
First, I didn’t like the three episodes to tell one story from three points of view. It seems like milking an idea after burning through the terminus story in one episode.
Second, although their was lots of gabbing between the characters, we didn’t really learn anything we did not already know. We know what Carol been through, so I did not see what the point of the brief flashbacks were. The first one after she was exiled at showed something new, but the rest were retreads. Where backstory is rare, we previously knew Carol was abused and Daryl had little brother syndrome, and this episode showed us Carol was abused and Daryl had had brother issues..couldn’t we learn something new?
Finally, I always think its funny when people (like on “Talking Dead”) complain Daryl and Carol should be together because its “age appropriate” when the actress who plays Beth is 30. I’m sure Norman Reedus is saying, “all man I look old” when a guy in his mid 40’s is considered too old for a 30 year old.
The actress who plays Beth might be 30 in real life but the character Beth is supposed to be a barely legal teenager, hence the ick factor at the thought of pairing her romantically with Daryl
Considering how strong the ratings are, AMC is gonna milk this show for as long as possible.
No matter how mired the plot gets(the farm, the prison, etc.), the ratings keep going up.
What else can the writers do but spin their wheels until viewers start to get sick of it?
The point of the flashbacks showing what Carol had been through was to show why she was so weary. Carol was questioning whether to go on. Darryl helped her to see she could.
Beth in the show is only about 20 tho. So in that respect, Carol and Daryl are closer in age than Daryl in Beth. But mostly Carol and Daryl are “shipped” about because the show had been developing their friendship since early in the series run, are now both very popular characters, and are both characters that people love, and not because of ‘age appropriateness’ or what have you.
I don’t think the show is going for a relationship sort of vibe with either Daryl/Beth or Daryl/Carol though, so it’s pretty moot really.
I really have to agree with you. I didn’t like this episode either. For me it was also flat. Nothing really significant happened until the end. I love Carol and Darryl and I love them together, but this episode just didn’t do it for me.
I met Norman Reedus at OhioCon a few weeks ago. He shook my hand and called me “sir”. I replied “Sir?! You’re three months OLDER than me!”
At the risk of going all Comic Book Guy (of the Simpsons, not the actual Walking Dead comics, which I haven’t read) on you, the continuity of the van crash didn’t work. From the outside, it’s clearly going to land on the roof. From the inside, it’s clearly going to land on the grill. And then it magically lands on the wheels.
One observation that is wholly unoriginal – wouldn’t you be taking sex where you can get it in the apocalypse? What’s it going to take for these two to hook up – beds that aren’t bunked?
Well, the creators of the show have been very aloof about addressing Daryl’s sexuality. One theory is that he’s gay, and it gained a fair amount of traction recently. There was an article about it in the Oct edition of GQ, which said the following:
===
“As [Reedus] told GQ in their October issue, ‘I remember Frank Darabont, after the first season we were at a party in L.A. He said, ‘I’ve got an idea for Daryl. He’s gay. Would you be interested in that?’ I was like, ‘Let me hear you out.’
‘He said, ‘Well, he’s prison gay — like, you’ll catch him looking at a member of the same sex, but if you mention it to him, he’ll just stab you and be like what the f***?—he will never admit it.’ I was like, ‘That’ll blow minds — let’s do that.’ And he said, ‘I knew I hired you for a reason.’”
==
So who knows…
The desperate circumstances made the van crash scene work? Come on, Alan. The desperate circumstances were entirely due to the trope of the magical, stealth zombie horde that the show employs at least once every other episode. “Let’s check out this cool van, maybe we can find the registration behind the visor. OMG – we’re surrounded by zombies! How’d that happen? LOL”
It was another weak episode. Which is very disappointing considering it involved the only two characters I care about.
I thought the episode was “okay” but it had a lot of padding only to get to the end and rush through the van stealing scene. The moment with Carol removing her poncho was a particularly pointless transition between two points we saw previously. At least the episode kept the characters moving. Being stationary for more than two episodes is a story killer on this show.
The bridge stunt was terrible. It would have been better if they had let it crash on it’s roof than rely on a clumsy edit to make it land on the wheels. Also funny how with the van precariously hanging off a bridge, both Daryl and Carol decided that it would be safer if both of them went to the front to rummage around for supplies instead of one sitting on the bumper to add some counter balance.
Yeah I totally didn’t get the whole van thing. Why go there to begin with? Why go with walkers all around you? Why not clear the walkers before going into the van, you could just push them off of the bridge? Why not have one person stand watch while the other rummages around? The whole thing was ridiculously contrived. Then it fell off the bridge and they walked away, totally dumb.
Just like the exploding bus last week, I never understood that either. Polluting the fuel of a bus doesn’t make it flip over, it probably dies a long slow death. But I guess you need something dramatic.
Not a huge deal and I’m glad they made this a side order of action for what was otherwise a dramatic episode.
The bus can be explained, but not the van. I agree about the van landing in that awkward position off the flyover. It should’ve landed on its nose, then either flip forward on its roof upside down because of forward momentum with its bumper or grill or something snagging on the concrete or settled back on its wheels if there wasn’t enough of an angle when it landed on its nose on but not on ts four wheels directly at one time as shown.
But the exploding bus last week can be explained by the established engine fire and then it can be said even if we didn’t see it by the gasoline that spread from a leak that later ignited.
Did anyone else think the water jug Carol was drinking from was a tad old? Its been about 2 years into the Apocalypse. Wouldn’t that jug of water be moldy as hell?
I think the same thing every time the crew finds a car and it starts. Gasoline that’s been sitting in cars should have degraded to the point where it’s useless by now.
How do you guys become so certain of stuff like this?
I have a half-full jug of reverse-osmosis water in my garage that’s been sitting over a year. No sign of mould. Filtered water bottled in a sterile facility, sitting in a reasonably clean dispenser won’t last forever, but I don’t think 2 years is much of a stretch.
On two separate occasions, I have started up a ’95 Jeep Wrangler — once after it sat for over 4 years and, most recently, 2 years — without putting fresh gas in it, though it did need a new battery or a jump, a problem the show has addressed in other episodes. It ran a bit choppy, but it started almost immediately, and smoothed out once the engine warmed up.
I dunno I think filtered/treated lasts a long, long time with all the fluoride and everything.
It is true about gasoline though. When I leave a gallon of gas in my shed from fall to spring it doesn’t work. No idea how these people are driving around in gas-powered cars after 2 years. All the gas they get would be 2 years old and scavenged from small containers exposed to the elements. To be realistic these should be diesel cars which you can power with various oils such as peanut oil, fryer oil, etc.
Am I the only one who just cant fathom how there are never any Black Zombies on this show? We are in Atlanta aren’t we? Have the writers and anyone associated with this show ever been to this city? I don’t mean to touch on any racist lines here, but Atlanta has to be one of the most predominantly African-American cities in this country, and yet we never see Black walkers, and we get the token 1 or 2 black characters in the storyline. Any explanation for this lack of dark meat in the Zombie apocalypse?
All the time.
This show is actually one of the most racially diverse casts on television. There are four African American people in the main group (there were five before Bob bit the dust a couple of weeks ago), an Asian character, and a Latino character. There are plenty of things to complain about on the Walking Dead, but racial inequality isn’t one of them.
I would bet you money they skip that because white survivors routinely killing black zombies (or any other non-white zombies) would eventually cause quite a stir. Skip realism to avoid the backlash.
This is a good point I don’t remember seeing any. But the zombies’ completion goes ashen and the skin color is not as distinct and you lose many of the typically identifying features. I suppose if 90% of the zombies were obviously black then people would comment about that too.
The show was not really that great about racial diversity in the first couple of seasons. There was the token non-white character and most of the time they were killed off. It is true that statistically you’d have the same % of non-white survivors as you had non-white population. But, in these days of political correctness, if you have a show with 10 survivors and 7 of them are black it would be called a show about black survivors.
This is a good point I don’t remember seeing any. But the zombies’ completion goes ashen and the skin color is not as distinct and you lose many of the typically identifying features. I suppose if 90% of the zombies were obviously black then people would comment about that too.
The show was not really that great about racial diversity in the first couple of seasons. There was the token non-white character and most of the time they were killed off. It is true that statistically you’d have the same % of non-white survivors as you had non-white population. But, in these days of political correctness, if you have a show with 10 survivors and 7 of them are black it would be called a show about black survivors.
I don’t know where people are getting this. One, we see black walkers all the time. They may be less obvious because of the gray pallor that all walkers have and the various level of decay but they are almost ever present. And they are killed off by both black and non black living people all the time.
Two, the Walkers aren’t going to be bound by pre apocalypse demographics black walkers and white walkers and Asian walkers are going to stay in predominantly black, white, Asian or Hispanic neighborhoods and regions. After two years of wondering around the previous census figures aren’t going to mean much, not when a swarm of Walkers can be lead to Hershel’s farm by a helicopter, knocking down fencing as they went.
Regarding the people in the tents, wasn’t there an initial mass infection that occurred in some form that wasn’t spread through bites? The show hasn’t really gotten into that other than to say that 90% of the world was infected, and there is no practical way that could have happened if each incident required a bite. I typically think the people we see dead in odd places (like a sealed car) without any signs of bites were turned that way.
The campers were all murdered by others — the bloodstains and holes showed that.
I don’t remember the show actually saying it, but the sweeping nature of the apocalypse argues that there must have been an initial outbreak where people just “turned” and attacked others. Otherwise you’d have many, many more fortified areas that survived, like military bases or other compounds.
I theorized long ago that yes, there was an initial outbreak where the majority of people “turned” spontaneously. So army bases, etc., were overrun by their own zombie personnel.
In my head, anyway, some people are partially immune, so they don’t turn until they die or are bitten, making the zombie disease “active” rather than “latent.” It also explains why families seem to survive the initial outbreak — maybe the partial immunity is genetic.
This is just me theorizing — I don’t think the show said it and I know the comic didn’t.
I don’t think it would take an initial outbreak. Military bases would have been dispatching soldiers to deal with some of the anarchy and bringing their wounded (zombie-bitten) back to the base.
Well, there definitely was some initial infection, which is how everyone now has the virus. The only question is whether that infection also killed people upon reception (which would seem likely) or if it just laid dormant and didn’t take effect until the people died in some other way. The latter seems unlikely to have caused a 90% mortality rate, as a handful of dead people becoming reanimated is something that could be contained fairly easily. There had to have been some type of mass outbreak.
Of course, this is something Kirkman said he would probably never explore, so it’s all hypothetical.
In the George Romero zombie mythos, even the recently dead rise up and begin attacking the living. In movies like World War Z and 21 Days Later, it’s some sort of contagion that results in fast-moving “infected”. There 316 million people in the US. Approximately 8,000 people die in the US every day. If all 8,000 dead turn and bite one human person, they double their numbers. Realistically this is likely in the initial outbreak. As the outbreak spreads (it would extremely hard to contain early on), panic ensues leading to more deaths and injuries, accidental or not, thus increasing the zombie numbers.
I don’t know if “fortified” institutions would be any safer. We saw the military failing to save Atlanta, and we’ve seen zero military presence since early season 3. The military is reliant on resupply and support from civilian entities that would be non-existent early on in a breakdown of society. Military bases have no way to supply themselves with food, water, or fuel for very long, and they’re full of people who are as prone to death as the outside world. Many people on base have families off-base and would refuse to “defend the fort” in an event such as this.
I think the theory, whether or not it holds water, is that the contagion spread until basically everyone was a carrier but didn’t have any symptoms besides a weakened immune system. Then some people died and became walkers, and attacked others, who became walkers, until quickly the walkers outnumbered the survivors.
If you think about it though, everyone is a carrier, but they don’t get sick or die; you can get splattered with the blood of walkers and you’re fine; you can break a leg or cut yourself on a knife or rusty piece of steel and no problem; you can eat humans who were recently attacked and no problem; but if you are bitten or scratched, somehow that causes you to turn in short order. Not totally sure I get how that might be possible.
Present evidence suggest that it was a world wide, airborne infection that caused death and then “zombification” by being infected by just breathing it in like say H1N1. It infected the whole world and everyone, all 7 billion of us but only say-and this is a complete guess based solely on what number feels right to me-4 billion died more or less “immediately”- that is over several days-purely by the air borne disease, without getting bit. That left another 3 billion “lucky” people who were infected but not sick and dying because of the disease, but if they died by other causes, anything like cancer to a bullet to the heart, anything that doesn’t destroy the brain, will turn. The speed of the turn from a few minutes to several hours (this is where “Z” Nation differs with its zombies-along with their zombies being a little more intelligent than the TWD zombies-in that people turn within a second of two of death just as long it wasn’t caused by a brain injury). If they are bit or even scratched by a Walker then the disease apparently overwhelms the body’s immunity system and then kills the person even if he was one of the “lucky” whose body was able to hold off the Zombie disease. Certainly being bit or scratched and maybe eating tainted “meat” will kill a “carrier” human-as the rest of humanity is-as well as a infected human.
And that’s my read of the pathology of the Walker disease. I also believe because of how it infected the world so quickly and killed outright and made people infected but carriers it’s a man made bio weapon that went wrong created by somebody in the world. Natural diseases usually don’t pop out of nowhere into the human population. They usually present themselves in the lower animals first, even scourges Ebola and HIV presented itself in animals first before making the leap to humans, but we don’t see any zombie chimpanzees or birds LOL!
Oh and it is a world wide disease without exception because as Dr. Jenner reported to the Group when they first came to the CDC in Atlanta that the French version of the CDC were the last people he had in contact with before they went dark so from that the entire world’s population has been affected and infected with mass death everywhere. I am sure a Asian, African, European, to name a few examples, of Rick and the Governor and Cannibals are fighting it out now. :-)
Strong episode for the characters (which is really the bottom line), but some of the set pieces took me out of it a bit:
1.The van was CLEARLY not going to land right side up. 2. Why would Daryl burn bodies when the smoke would likely be visible to anyone nearby? 3. Carol getting struck by the car was really kind of strange.
Still, a mostly solid episode in a very good run for the show. Carol has become one of the most interesting characters on television right now – who could have imagined saying that about anyone one the show not long ago? I hope she’s around for a long, long time.
Oh, and both characters moving to the front of a precariously placed van was not smart.
1. Maybe it flipped all the way around? LoL
2. Not so visible among tall buildings of a city, and in real life, smoke & fires would be more common than they have been. Once something catches fire after being left unattended, who’s going to put it out?
3. Actually, not so much. Different world, different skills and habits. Carol & co. have not had to look both ways crossing the street for quite some time.
4. It is smart when they are trying to edge it off the bridge.
1. Watching the fall start, I thought it was going to be awful, then it cut to the end, which was about as soft a landing as you could imagine. I’m sure it’s a stunt the crew couldn’t repeat over and over, but it looked like an entirely different crash.
2. The fire just seemed like an unnecessary risk, given that they were trying to sneak up on a group of unknown size and capability. I wouldn’t think fires would be very common this far after the original apocalypse. Smoke in an empty city would definitely be worth checking out.
3. They had just seen a car driving outside – even if she wasn’t thinking about looking both ways, you would think vigilance and stealth would be at the top of her list of priorities.
4. When they are trying to edge it off the bridge at the end of the scene, yes, it would be smart. When they are looking for clues at the beginning of the scene it seemed really odd, especially since she had just told Daryl that she should be the one to go in because she was lighter, then she immediately goes to the front of the van with him.
Agree about the car. There are what probably 10 or 20 operating cars in the entire Atlanta area and one of them happens to run Carol over at a bad time?
A better explanation is that the people from the hospital are aggressively “recruiting” people for their little clan (i.e. intentionally wounding them non-fatally, saving them, then guilting them into staying), and they had been aware of Daryl and Carol for a while, maybe even successfully scoped them out when they first approached the hospital, and were waiting for an opportunity to hurt them.
1) I agree as I note in previous replies above that the stunt of the van was poorly executed.
2) I agree that it was foolish of Daryl to burn the bodies of the walker abused family because the smoke could be seen. Ironically it was shown earlier in the episode that that is exactly how Carol learned that the Prison was burning. I know it was to give Carol & Daryl a tender moment, but practically speaking…
3). While Carol should’ve looked both ways if only to see if those humans were around and not the car itself I do think the cops deliberately aimed for her. The engine revved before she was hit as if the car sped up. It wasn’t an accident she was run over. They heard the shots and knew a live human was around. Seeing her coming out of the glass lobby they stepped on it and ran her down.
4), Daryl & Carol were trying to move the van off the edge of the overpass so they did exactly what they were supposed to do if they wanted it the fall off, go to the front as a counterweight (and whatever feeble strength a mass of walkers have pushing on the van helped too).
Strong episode for the characters (which is really the bottom line), but some of the set pieces took me out of it a bit:
1.The van was CLEARLY not going to land right side up. 2. Why would Daryl burn bodies when the smoke would likely be visible to anyone nearby? 3. Carol getting struck by the car was really kind of strange.
Still, a mostly solid episode in a very good run for the show. Carol has become one of the most interesting characters on television right now – who could have imagined saying that about anyone one the show not long ago? I hope she’s around for a long, long time.
i think they are setting Carol up for a big mid season finale death reminiscent of Sofia. Everytime they go over a character in depth, he/she is up for death. Either her or Beth.
If so, I hope it’s Beth. Carol’s a much better character!
A visual motif they kept referring to – “where there’s smoke and fire, there’s Carol.”
There were a lot of smoke and fire references throughout the episode. Carol seeing the prison burning, waking up to a fire, burning bodies, at one point she said something about no longer being “ashes”. She was reading quietly by the light of a candle that she blew out. She saved Rick and crew at Terminus by starting a big fire (propane tank).
I think this was some symbolism inserted by the writers. Carol is the Phoenix, rising from the ashes of her previous personalities. She’s on her 3rd or 4th. Fire immolates, purifies, and they probably all want to forget all the horrible things they did and be pure. When there’s nothing left to burn you set yourself on fire…
I’ve been noticing how the columns of smoke have tied this whole season together, even as the survivors of the prison have been struggling to get find each other.
Prison fire smoke–just referenced in the last episode with the flashback
The Beth and Daryl Cabin smoke–seen in the distance by Rick’s kid, and also by Carol and Tyreese.
Terminus fire–seen by Carol (ok the explosion also was).
I’m missing a few, but all this season I have been commenting on the big columns of smoke. I thought they were just going to be used as metaphors, not to actually link story lines together as now seems to be the case.
They really better not kill off Carol. Just noooooooooooo
Was it my imagination or did I hear mechanical gear noises on that zombie that was pinned against the wall?
By this point killing Carol would be as disastrous as killing Rick or Daryl. They’ve got to keep some strong characters and actors for us to root for. And The Walking Dead barely has any women who fit that description. Michonne’s the only other contender, and they give her very little screen time. (Why, writers, why???)
Some of the little things bother me. For a show like this, the details should have been addressed.
Regarding the van.
1. It conveniently crashed between two posts. (ok, I can deal with that).
2. It has no damage, AT ALL from the crash. Come on, not even scratches on the side or a dented fender or grill.
3. It wasn’t teetering, thus, they wouldn’t have made it topple over.
4. Given how gravity and momentum work and the distance that they fell, no shot it does a complete flip. Most likely it would have landed directly on the grill since that part of the van started to fall first.
5. I won’t touch on how they survived it.
6. More zombies should have been falling from the sky. In fact, all of them should have fallen. That would have been an amazing scene.
The detail that seems totally wrong to me with the van scene is the airbags, for three reasons:
1. The van was not on or running, so airbags would likely not deploy when it hits the ground.
2. The van landed upright on the wheels, not on the front bumper/grill, so airbags would likely not deploy. The sensors are in the front of the car, and they are designed to work in front-end collisions.
3. When would the airbags likely have deployed? When whomever was driving the van crashed into the side barrier of the overpass in the first place! They should have been shown deflated when Daryl and Carol first went into the van to look for clues.
@mailman: good call. The GM airbag recall is largely because the ignition shutting off caused the airbags to be disabled
I appreciate TWD powers-that-be resisting a Carol/Darryl romantic relationship, so far.
I can’t tell you all how pleased I am that Carol and Darryl have not displayed the faintest inclination to knock boots. I held my breath for a moment last night, and they did NOT go there. And why should they??
Plus the government bombed Atlanta, which could explain a lot of deaths as well as a lack of zombie hordes.
I didn’t love this episode either. We already knew exactly what the ending was going to be and the action in the meantime wasn’t good enough to justify the lack of suspense. It felt like just an episode we had to get through in order to get to the good stuff. I’ve found that in these last 2 half seasons that while the median quality of each individual episode is vastly improved the constant separation and limiting each episode to one storyline is hurting the seasons momentum. After Beth ‘ s episode I was all gung-ho for the rest of her story and after last week I couldn’t to see what happens next but it takes so long to get back to each arc that I kinda lose my buzz, so to speak
There is something that no one has addressed here, but this “change” thats come for Daryl, this belief in new beginnings and hope – that comes from Beth! Remember how he was when the prison burned? He was a mess. She put him back together with her outlook and belief in humanity and getting him beyond his miserable past (burning the still). Even Carol acknowledges it – hes a man now, not a pissed off kid, which was how he was acting after they left the prison. Carol is great, but Beth has actually made him a better version of himself. In their conversation/voice over in the car, Carol ask him if he saved Beth and he says shes tough and she saved herself, but I think he doesn’t take credit b/c despite her age, she actually saved him more…
I love Carol, dont get me wrong. I think shes a wonderful character and a brilliant actress. I also think shes fairly striking – her eyes are stunning and deep…anyway, I think they threw in that bunk bed scene for the Carol/Daryl supporters, but I hope they don’t ever go there.
I thought maybe Morgan was in the woods with Daryl before this episode, guess it still could be but doubtful. I liked the episode for the most part, yeah the van part was kinda stupid, the fact that they were in the city was cool this show has had way too many scenes out in the middle of nowhere for the most part.
I do hope Morgan comes into play soon he’s definitely a great character and actor that played a big part in the beginning of WD.
I’m wondering when Morgan is going to appear as well — if Michonne & Carl stay behind at the church they know who Morgan is… and hopefully he remembers them. Rick heading to the hospital obviously knows Morgan… but no one in Glenn’s group knows Morgan… and that could be bad.
I’m wondering when Morgan is going to appear as well — if Michonne & Carl stay behind at the church they know who Morgan is… and hopefully he remembers them. Rick heading to the hospital obviously knows Morgan… but no one in Glenn’s group knows Morgan… and that could be bad.
Here’s a question: is Morgan Noah’s uncle. He told Beth he and his dad were looking for some family members.
Here’s a question: is Morgan Noah’s uncle. He told Beth he and his dad were looking for some family members.
To rock around that’s right on time…
I liked this episode because it gave us a look at what actually happened to Carol after Rick banished her and how she came to be looking for them and eventually crossing paths with Tyreese.
With that said, the van scene was pathetic. These guys are much better than that, and could have made a more believable scene or just left this stunt out and did something more plausible.
The way Noah meets them was unacceptable. He robs them? Come on people. Either the writing is getting poor, or they are struggling. I think it may be a little of both. I hate this new format of showing one or two characters each week. It used to be we got little bits of the story on everyone and every group throughout an episode. It makes it really hard to follow and uninteresting as you really lose the story line.
This episode was as close to the good old days as we’ve gotten in a while. I want to see survival, scary oh crap situations, zombies, close escapes, success stories. This episode had the most of the above we’ve seen in a long while, but was still lacking. It was full of empty scenes with a whole lot of talking. I think this shows that the writing needs to incorporate different groups into the same episode as this seemed like they were struggling to fill time when they could have given us a taste of what was happening back at the church with Rick, and Mechonne who we haven’t seen in so long I’m beginning to forget what they looked like.
Also missing were the little tidbits. When Carol and Daryl came across the makeshift camp on the bridge, and everyone was turned, you had to look to see what might have happened. In past episodes Daryl would have looked them over and said they’ve all been shot or stabbed who would have done this? Its those subtle bits that help us follow the story better.
I think it may have been when Scott Gimple came aboard that these changes started and although Scott is a great producer, I think its a bad direction to go into when the first two seasons were more dead on. No pun intended.
The show always had “empty scenes” and “talking” since it’s character development that it’s forte. It is the very reason that we have come to care so much about the characters despite some complaints. If one wants to have more action and less talking there is “Z Nation”.
“When Carol and Daryl came across the makeshift camp on the bridge, and everyone was turned, you had to look to see what might have happened. In past episodes Daryl would have looked them over and said they’ve all been shot or stabbed who would have done this? Its those subtle bits that help us follow the story better.”
So… by your definition, it’s MORE subtle for Daryl to blurt out exposition “to help [you] follow the story better” than it is to just have them with obvious but un-commented-upon injuries, allowing the viewer to figure it out without having their hand held.
Yeah. OK.
How come every new car battery I ever get lasts about 1 year or maybe 16 months if I am lucky? These old pre-apoc. vehicles must all have top of the line Interstate Batteries.
I love the series, but I thought this episode was kinda of weak. But a weak WD episode still beats most of the tripe on TV today.
What are you doing to your batteries that they only last a year and half? Even the cheap ones are good for 48 months. Granted that they can still have a charge after almost two years is a stretch. They should be looking for vehicles with manual transmissions parked on a hill, or be carrying around a portable power pack.
But even a manual transmission on a hill still needs something electrical to make the spark.
Which comes from the alternator.
@Mervis, think of a Model T with a crank on the front. no battery.
Children of the 80’s see Daryl and think D.A.R.Y.L.
I actually thought this was a week episode. Nothing really happened of any interest and the van crash was ridiculous. It’s funny you mention the zombies in the tents because that’s exactly what I thought.
One of my favorite sequences – Daryl and Carol moving through the landscape/cityscape/buildingscape without needing to speak much, just trusting each other, not only to come through when needed, but trusting each other’s competence. I am loving Carol’s character, and find her ever more beautiful with each camera shot.
Anyone else notice the two references to all-time tv favs?
1) In the van, there is a Virgin Mary statue on the dash – ‘Lost’ shout.
2) The brand of cigarette Daryl smokes after pulling the bookcase on Noah is Morley, the preferred brand of Cigarette Smoking Man from ‘The X-Files’.
Don’t know the significance, if any. Maybe keeping with the smoke theme of the ep.
“I’m also trying to figure out exactly how all those people got turned into zombies while zipped into tents and sleeping bags that were largely undamaged”
I thought the implication was they went there to die – you don’t turn immediately – so they probably gathered there and sealed themselves in
Going back to the episode where Rick kills Shane, and then Carl has to put him down again after he reanimates, you don’t have to get bitten by a walker to turn. It happens to everyone when they die, unless you are killed by decapitation or a shot to the head. The campers in the tents simply expired by non-violent means.
apologies for the multiple posts.
My physics may be a little off, but I’m pretty sure that van was moving less than 40 mph (squareroot(9.8*15m)–>17m/s=38mph). You’d have to think it would have been less realistic for them not to be able to walk away from a van crash at that speed, than what actually happened.
