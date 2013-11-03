Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Indifference’

A review of tonight’s “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as the color brings out my eyes…
“Indifference” sets a good chunk of the regular cast aside to focus entirely on the two expeditions, one of which ends with Rick banishing Carol for the murder of Karen and David, the other of which outs Bob as the worst kind of problem alcoholic there is: a problem alcoholic in the middle of a zombie post-apocalyptic hellscape. (Seriously, I give the “TWD” creative team some credit for finding a new angle on a fairly stock TV drama character – and also for letting Bob use a metaphor about dominoes, which is only a hop, skip and a jump away from D’Angelo explaining chess.)
Given the show’s problems with minority characters in the past – not to mention the entire history of black people in horror stories – when Bob, Tyreese and Michonne went out on the same run together, it wasn’t hard to imagine at least one of them not returning. But Tyreese survived being overwhelmed by zombies last week, and the group reluctantly decides to keep Bob around for his medical expertise. Instead, the one who’s not coming back to the prison – albeit who is still alive – is Carol, after Rick understandably decides she can’t be trusted anymore.
If this is the end of our journey with Carol (though I suppose she could bump into the Governor, or some other yet-to-be-introduced character, just like Andrea last season), then I’m again impressed the writers and Melissa McBride were able to convincingly turn this mousy nothing of a character into one of the show’s more vital, complicated figures. I’ll miss Carol, which is something I couldn’t have imagined saying for the first two and a half seasons or so. Her discussion with Rick about their respective dead spouses was a nice callback to who Carol was at the start of the show. If Gimple doesn’t have ongoing plans for her, it might be interesting to revisit her in a season or two, like our reunion with Morgan in “Clear,” to see what she’s become without Rick and Daryl to lean on.
Overall, “Indifference” was very much in the vein of season 4: mostly quiet and talky without dragging in the way the farm episodes did, and with some well-constructed action to liven things up now and again. Between the ceiling collapse in the premiere and the walkers in the vines here, it feels like the creative team is really pushing itself to find novel circumstances under which zombies might attack. I’m also glad to see a calmer, less rage-fueled Michonne; she’s another character who required rehabbing from the version we were introduced to, and the show’s found a better balance. I particularly like her and Daryl as kindred spirits. Tyreese’s suicidal despair was better fleshed out, particularly given the delay in getting the supplies, though I still don’t buy that he’d have been ready to die in last week’s episode, when he still felt he could save his sister. And I do like Bob. Like I said, it’s something of a stock character, but they’ve integrated him into the group and fleshed him out in a much quicker, more successful fashion than they have pretty much any newbie before him.
With the sky-high ratings, we’re in it for the long haul with “The Walking Dead” – and the renewal announcement for next season said Gimple would stick around as showrunner, providing some badly-needed continuity. So far, season 4 suggests the new captain has a pretty firm handle on the wheel.
What did everybody else think?
So, Carol has to go after making a tough-but-ultimately-necessary choice when she knew that Rick couldn’t/wouldn’t, but Carl gets stick around after committing cold-blooded unjustifiable murder? Oooookaaaay . . .
Rick is the worst leader ever.
Carol is an adult. You really think they’d send the 12 year old son of the former leader of their group out on his own? C’mon… nah. Two totally different situations.
Come on, Carl killed an armed attacker while the prison was being assaulted. It was messed up, but it wasn’t premeditated murder on two helpless individuals the way Carol’s was.
Rick is a crappy leader though.
They did let Merle back in. So ya…
I think Dave is referring to the time when Carl killed that teenage kid in the woods.
The two helpless individuals you speak of were sick with this new zombie flu. She did what she thought was best for the group. Rick has done far worse than what Carol did. I sure hope they bring her back.Hopefully Daryl will go after her.
Sorry Toni, that’s the Governor’s way of thinking. They weren’t zombies yet, they were just sick. Killing them didn’t keep anyone else from getting sick and killing them didn’t solve any problems. It only created new ones. And if Carol is such a hero, she should have killed the sick little girl too.
The teenager that Carl killed attempted to “lay his weapon down” in probably the stupidest way possible. The way it happened was incredibly ambiguous and the teenager easily could have fired his weapon. That and what Brett said. Carol is an adult. Carl isn’t.
And regarding Merle, they really only let him back in because they kind of needed him to get the Governor. That and he was the brother of one of the most, if not the most, valuable members of their group.
What Carl did was presented as wrong, but the situation was dangerous. However, he’s a child and basically Rick dedicated himself to making sure Carl doesn’t end up a sociopath.
Rick was correct: not everybody at the prison would be willing to let Carol off the hook for what she did. She’d become reckless and had started thinking her choices were better than what everyone else agreed upon. First, it was teaching the kids about knives. Secondly, it was killing people for what she thought was the good of the group. Thirdly, it was her actions in the town or wherever they were. She pretended Sophia never existed. She talked about the kids like they were her own. She sent the obviously ill-equipped couple out into a world where they could not defend themselves. She talked about how cold and calculated she’d become.
Yes, Rick killed Shane. Shane was, however, literally moments away from murdering Rick in cold blood, one that he’d planned in advance. It’s not the same as killing two people who may or may not recover from an illness. If she thought the others at the prison would understand, she should have debated it with the council. She knew nobody else would agree. In the end, I think Rick is right. The group wouldn’t let her back in. By setting her off with supplies and a car, he’s giving her a chance that she may not have had once they learned she killed Karen and the other dude.
@MC — Teaching kids how to defend themselves in a zombie apocalypse = crazy! Because Rick wants to be a pacifist and not hurt anyone. Rick is a goober and unfit for any position of authority. Let him be a farmer and have the rational people continue making decisions.
Carol has become a hardened survivor of the zombie world. Singing camp songs and pretending the world hasn’t changed and there are no zombies and murdering rapists out there doesn’t change the fact they are out there. Rick eliminated Carol because she was becoming a leader and more influential and he needed to eliminate a thread to his reign. When it comes to Rick he usually makes the wrong choice. All hail King Rick. Long may he reign.
@BBQ Haxor – Part of your comment doesn’t even make sense. Rick has no desire to be the leader. If he did, he would BE THE LEADER and would never have stepped down in the first place. It’s pretty clear why he “eliminated” Carol. I mean, he does say why he’s doing it in the show.
WTH are you talking about? Rick didn’t turn Carol in or stop her from teaching the kids about knives. Carol assumed he wouldn’t want her to, so she asked Carl to withhold that information, but Rick didn’t act when Carl told him. And Rick hasn’t been the “leader” for a while, nor has he acted like he wants to be. Maybe you’re thinking of that megalomaniac the Governor?
Having Merle back in the group makes some sense. That doesn’t change all the bad stuff he did like trying to kill Michonne and doing the governor’s bidding. What Carol did doesn’t even compare. Letting Merle back in the group and kicking out Carol is hypocritical and inconsistent. And btw, they let inmates from the prison join the group.
I have to admit that this whole episode is typical of the writing on this show: characters either behave out-of-character or in ways that can easily be construed as illogical, and then people get to bicker over it who was right and wrong. Neither side is totally defensible because the character’s actions are either illogical or uncharacteristic. Carol suddenly deciding to pull a Shane for the “greater good” just doesn’t make sense, but you can kind of defend it as oddly noble if you ignore her past behavior.
On the other hand, Rick being a self-righteous douche is sort of typical of Rick. I feel like they write episodes like this because they don’t have the ability to write these characters as realistic people, and so the easiest way to create drama is to develop these contrived moral quandaries.
Not a warranted or logical comparison in the least.
@Joel: I agree with you on the writing. And I’m a little sad that the one well-written, well-rounded female character was just sent off into the sunset. (And I agree with your comment below that Rick basically made the same solo decision as Carol, so neither are in the right.)
What they did with Carol this year was a set up a bunch of escalating solo decisions. And, actually, Rick is the only other character who really knows the breadth of what she’s been doing. But if you look back through the season, she was making choices on her own throughout, from little stuff, like going out alone to fix the drain, to big stuff, like killing people or surreptitiously teaching kids how to kill walkers with knives. Rick didn’t have a problem with the latter as much as he had a problem with her telling Carl to lie about it (if I recall correctly). Cleaning the blocked hose needlessly put herself in danger, especially since (again, if I recall correctly), he’d offered to help her with it later.
Killing the sick people was just illogical from a medical perspective. The disease had already taken a foothold at the prison, with at least four flu victims at that point and at least a dozen directly exposed. These two people were already in isolation, so killing them doesn’t seem like it would do much to prevent further spread anyway. It didn’t make much sense, except as a plot point to engineer Carol’s ouster.
It would have been interesting to see what would have happened if Rick just told the group and see what they decided to do. I think he may have been concerned that they would allow her to stay, and he didn’t want to be there with her. So, he was protecting his own self-interest and hoping things could go back to happy farming time at the prison.
@MC You say that Rick banished her because he was concerned the group may let her stay. I say he was doing her a solid by making this decision himself. Some of them, Tyrese in particular, may have wanted Carol dead, not just banished. And even if all they did want was to banish her, she definitely wouldn’t have gotten all the supplies that Rick gave her.
MC, you are so correct, the stupid-ass writers engineered this to get rid of Carol, one of the few characters I liked and worth a damn. If the S-AW had any balls, they would kill Rick and write that aftermath, but they are too S-A…
Still don’t see how it was “necessary” to kill Karen and Dave. Carol did not prevent the spread of the flu, and Rick was right, Tyrese would have killed her. Plus she alone without talking it over with the council decides who lives, who dies? She’s becoming so cold and unemotional that how does rick know she wont decide that Judith is more of a burden than anything, and decide she should be eliminated also. Carol could not be trusted,she had to go.
to DVA and the rest: it wasn’t that the decision to let Carol go wasn’t logical or correct, it was that the stupid-ass writers and showrunner set this up in the first place, THEY made the decision to kill off one of the few good characters in the show. To hell with Carl, Rick, Glen, lame characters in a lame show, this action by the writers shows just how stupid they really are! I hope that Darryl kills Rick and leaves this worthless group of douche-bags to die like they deserve…
OK, time out for a second: the funny thing about all of this is that Carol used to be one of the worst characters on the show. In seasons 1 and for most of season 2 she was incredibly annoying and frustrating. But for the last 16 or so episodes she’s become one the best characters on the show. It points out how uneven and inconsistent the writing for these actors is season-to-season.
And just so there’s no misunderstanding, I will definitely miss Carol. I don’t see how they can write Daryl off the show to chase after Carol, but I also don’t see why Daryl would accept Rick’s banishment of Carol.
so Joel, I can see it now, a bunch of fat-assed comic book writers sitting around with their Twinkies and a bong trying to figure out a way to make some noise in this flaccid show, and Gimpert the showrunner is shooting H while waiting to hear from that S-AW Kirkman, no wonder I stopped buying comics 20 years ago, hack writers with the intelligence of a lemon…
What I don’t get is why everyone is assuming that she’s off the show for good. She’s not dead. She could easily return. And I’m willing to bet that, after a few weeks to cool down, Rick probably wouldn’t stop her from coming back. To be clear, I’m not saying that that is what’s going to happen, but it’s not like they killed her off. She’s still out there. Not to mention they could be setting her up for the spin-off.
That said, as Joel said above, Carol was probably the worst character that the show had in Seasons 1 and 2. I wouldn’t be surprised if the time jump after season 2 that was about 6 or 7 months long wasn’t at least partially done just so that the changes in some of the characters’ personalities and demeanors could be properly justified.
Greg: I definitely can see your interpretation that Rick was being compassionate toward Carol by releasing her now before Tyreese killed her. I also agree that I really don’t think we’ve seen the last of Carol. She’ll be back in some capacity.
Joel: I agree that Carol became one of the best characters. The writing can be inconsistent, but I think it also a pretty natural growth, given the circumstances. She was a timid follower with her husband Ed, when he died she felt a bit more empowered. Losing Sophia destroyed her (not an unreasonable response), but it eventually made her cold and hard. Because of that, she became a great decision-maker and a strong personality. But she went too far and lost too much of her humanity and compassion.
I think, though, that Darryl will feel so betrayed that Carol killed the people that he will not go after her. He was angry about it, too. To find out it was one of his closest friends? That’s gotta be upsetting. I don’t think Darryl will go anywhere.
If she doesn’t show up again this season, I see Carol showing up in a spinoff…..
Wow. I didn’t think about that, but you could be right since the spinoff is currently in the planning stages.
The spinoff is supposed to be all new characters – nobody from the comics and nobody from the mothership.
That is what I was going to suggest. Well played Sheldon. Bazinga.
Out of curiosity, where did you hear that Mgrabois?
Are we sure she is gone? I didn’t get that vibe from watching Talking Dead. I could see her coming back in a couple of episodes. I don’t know. It just didn’t feel like she was done with the show or the end of her character.
It very well could be, and would be cool to see characters leave the show without dying, but… I don’t know. It’d be sad to lose one character that was actually developed and seemed to be suited for this world.
Many stories, Greg. Here’s one I picked at random: [www.hollywoodreporter.com]
“AMC envisions the series for a target on-air date of 2015 for the original drama that will feature a brand-new story and a new cast of characters based on the rules of the universe featured in Kirkman’s long-running comic book series.”
The statement from AMC doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be a character from the series in the spinoff. Since it was released before tonight’s episode aired, they definitely wouldn’t spoil that a main series character could cross over.
A spinoff with Carol – who has become one of my favourite characters – as the Rick of a new group is a cool idea. Rick’s parting words to Carol strongly indicated we’d see her with a new group.
I know a lot of folks are disappointed this season isn’t more actiony, but I thought they had a nice blend of that here. It seemed a little hard to believe the couple Rick and Carol ran into could have survived this long considering how clueless and inexperienced they seemed. That seemed implausible considering how far into this we are, and I kept expecting them to turn the tables on Rick and/or Carol. But I guess not, considering the girl got eaten.
Also, why not pick the green tomatoes too? Come on, thems good eatin’.
This show still struggles to make depressed characters interesting or sympathetic. I’m completely over Tyrese. If he wants to die foolishly, go ahead and die then. I’d miss Cutty, but Cutty wasn’t ever this annoying or dumb.
The Wire’s writers were better. That’s why Cutty was never this annoying or dumb.
Totally agree. Especially about the tomatoes :) And I also thought those 2 kids were gonna shoot Rick or something. Kinda wish they did. Idiot.
I thought they were setting something about the kids being naive/unprepared for this world. When they said they had no real skills I assumed they were lying. Nope just another band of hapless idiots who somehow survived.
Not a Tyrese fan. The writers have done him no favors.
Thought that the 2 kids said that they were with a group until becoming separated a few days prior, which makes their survival plausible.
They should have dug up the tomato plants and replanted them at the prison. Plants vs. Zombies anyone?
Would a walker still be in a house alone at this point in time? They’d be hungry, and attracted to any sound outside the house.
Ha, maybe I should have waited another 10 seconds to see why a walker was in the house.
Walkers don’t seem to be able to work doorknobs, despite the fact that most of the time nobody closes doors behind them (to be fair, sometimes they might want a fast getaway, but other times, they’re being pursued and just don’t shut the doors). She could’ve been dormant in there a long time.
Banishing Carol for doing the right thing to save the tribe is seriously WRONG! I luv Carol and what she means to the sanity of the tribe. The 2 she nicked off would have had eventually turned and she did the right thing. What about Rick’s son shooting humans some episodes back? Double standard. Rick is turning more into a real pain. Carol adds a softness to the really depressing environment and keeps hope alive and practical. This is NOT the way to up the ratings by writing in absurd stuff that greatly irks fans.
The logic on this show isn’t consistent, but then again in this case it may just be Rick being an inconsistent leader. Daryl is going to have something to say about this. Considering all the talk about tracking down the governor, I wouldn’t be surprised if Daryl goes out looking for Carol.
I didn’t get the impression that Carol intentionally tried to get those 2 kids killed? Why did Rick say that – besides being generally stupid? I need Carol back – and soon. She has been the most fun to watch this season.
If Carol is such a hero, she should have killed everyone in the infirmary, including crazy sick girl. The girl who thinks being a zombie is better than being dead is sick as well, and represents as much of a threat as the two people Carol murdered. Carol’s rationale was pointless: she didn’t keep anyone from getting sick and by murdering them she caused more problems than she solved. I liked Carol better when she wasn’t behaving so foolishly.
Agree. I can’t believe Rick banished Carol. He may not have made the same decision, but he must understand why she did it. The sick people would have died and they were infecting the others.
The problem is that we won’t ever know if the two she killed would have turned or not. It’s impossible to say. They very well could have survived, and ultimately been stronger because they’d fought off the disease.
Secondly, her killing them did not prevent the illness, so it was stupid and ill-advised. At that point, there had been several infected people. It was already there. Logically, killing Karen and David accomplishes nothing and anyone who had even basic understanding of how viruses/illnesses spread would know that. The pair were isolated. If they turned, then you kill them. Stabbing two defenseless people in the head is a special kind of sociopathic. She explained to Rick that they were sick and were going to die, she “had to do it, it was better” for them.
I think this is a parallel to the sort of thinking she was subjected to as a battered wife. Her husband, you assume, would twist things to justify his actions, that he “had to do it” because she’d done something wrong. I think that’s why they brought it up again tonight. She may have moved on from being that person, but she never truly escaped… it’s just that she’s the one who has the power.
As for Carl, he’s a kid. You assume he can be reformed. It appears that he has.
I think Rick did a terrible thing here. Carol isn’t some freaky sadist who enjoys hurting/killing people. She wanted to eliminate the threat. She loves the group and is very protective of the kids. Rick totally lost his s**t for a while there and now suddenly he’s so above violence and making the hard call.
Joel, have you been watching? When carol killed Karen & the other guy, they were the only 2 who were sick … There were no other people in the infirmary, it was the next episode that they all got sick. She did it because she thought maybe she could contain it.
Yeah, I have. The doctor said (and everyone understood) that they didn’t know how this virus was spreading, and that likely everyone inside during the initial attack *had already been exposed.* He also said contact with the infected was bad. Carol executing them was pointless, as the damage was already done. It might seem like Carol did the “right” thing for the good of the group, but she didn’t stop the sickness from spreading and she actually caused a lot more problems than she solved. It’s even possible Carol got other healthy people infected through contact with the people she murdered. She may be resistant to the sickness, but we can’t know that. I’m just saying.
I don’t necessarily love Rick banishing her, but I can see his point that her returning means that either Tyrese kills her or the group can no longer trust her, and either way that’s spells trouble. Her presence would just lead to new problems. However, by the exact same reasoning you can’t defend Rick either. He’s making big decisions for the “good” of the group without consulting anyone either, and his choice to banish Carol will also have unintended and big consequences.
Neither one of them is in the “right.”
Maybe I’m missing something here but why is Darryl and the others out looking for medicine to cure the swine flu? As far as I know, the flu is a virus and there’s no cure for a virus. It just has to run its course until the body fights it off. The only thing medicine can do is alleviate some of the symptoms. Now, if they find the right flu vaccine, they might be able to prevent the others from getting sick, but they can’t help the people already infected.
I admit I was doing some work on the computer while I was watching the show tonight, so I may have missed exactly what kind of medicine they were looking for.
I was multitasking also, but I seem to recall from last week that they are looking for medicine to help with the symptoms, not to cure the flu.
They didn’t explain it very well, but one of the main reasons people die from flu infections is actually because they get a secondary bacterial infection-usually pneumonia or bronchitis. This is because the immune system responds less effectively to varied pathogens-the massive amounts of type I interferon produced during an anti-viral response are actually deleterious when it comes to coping with a bacterial infection.
Right: the medicine is to help with some of the secondary infections, similar to the way that Hershel is at least trying to bring down the fever of the sufferers.
And to MC (above): when Carol killed Karen and David, only they were sick. By the next morning, not only had she crossed the line by killing them, the flu had spread.
I still think they should initiate immediate lock-down protocol!
Very true. Antibiotics don’t help the flu – they only work on bacterial infections. Maybe they’re taking a shot in the dark and hoping it’s not viral…
Carol was nuts to murder those two people, and Rick was right to banish her. No matter what her motivations were, in hindsight it was clearly a TERRIBLE decision. It didn’t prevent anyone from getting sick, it caused serious problems for Tyreese and for the harmony of the group, and I can’t believe people are on here defending it.
Carol can probably handle herself well enough to survive. It would be interesting for Rick to run across her again sometime in the future, maybe when things haven’t gone so well for him and his group, and see how she welcomes him.
People are saying Darryl will go after her, and he probably would, if Rick told everyone the truth about what happened. Why would he do that, though?
I agree that Carol was in the wrong, but I wish Rick had given her a choice between leaving on her own accord and coming back to stand trial. I fear that his banishing her was unrealistic and was simply a plot contrivance to cause a split amongst the prison folk.
Rick is an awful leader. He cast her out because she’s becoming a better leader, more decisive, more likeable, more influential, and more useful. She even made moves against him by teaching the kids how to defend themselves and asked Karl to lie about it. Rick is a poor leader, but his only discernible asset as leader is eliminating threats to his reign and consolidating power. It was jealousy and he cast her out for the same reasons he killed Shane. He fancies himself the alpha, and despite being woefully ill-equipped for such a role, is willing to do whatever to maintain that position even at the expense of the group. And because this show presents him as the protagonist, despite his countless missteps, the audience will, by and large support him.
Carol attempted to protect the group, or atleast the core part of it. Just because she failed to prevent the outbreak does not mean her attempt was dumb. You should not judge decisions solely by their outcome. Hindsight is 20/20.
Yeah, Carol “attempted to protect” where as Rick actually protected the group.
Honestly, I don’t know what show you’re watching. The writes are not implying he’s some egotistical maniac trying to “consolidate power.” That would be the Governor.
You must be a troll.
LB, hopefully the writers won’t go the contrived route and have that scene merely reflect on Rick not wanting to see her dead and giving here time and RESOURCES to live due to their shared history.
Rick is an awful leader, one could arguably say was worse than the Governor until the Governor went over the top because the writers cannot develop nuanced antagonists. Rick is a turrible leader and is not fit for leadership.
I’m not saying the writers are implying to do it, that would require that they have some semblance of a plan and idea how to develop characters. I’m just interpreting what they are doing. Rick needs to go.
BBQ_HAXOR – We get it. You think Rick is a bad leader. However, you have offered no logical basis for your opinion. Simply stating it repeatedly (I count 4 times so far for this week’s episode), does not make it true.
As others have noted, Rick didn’t kill Shane because of leadership issues–he killed Shane because Shane was about to murder him. You really need to re-watch that ep without your Rick-blinders on.
I think Carol deserved a fair trial by a jury of her peers. Rick owed her that. He had no problem pondering endlessly in Season 2 about whether to kill that dude in the barn. And ultimately, everyone voted. Rick’s idea of justice fluctuates so often he really shouldn’t be the one making any final decisions. This was a decision for The Council.
Do I really need to give the countless examples of how Rick is a poor choice for leader? His countless poor decisions that have endangered the group? His own son suggested he was unfit for command.
Let’s go ALL the way back:
1) In a zombie apocalypse he refused to allow the survivors to not carry weapons around on Herschels farm.
2) His call for everyone to hide under the abandoned cars (S1 premier) ultimately proves costly, as it results in Carol’s daughter Sophia being chased into the woods by zombies.
3) Constantly endangers the group looking for Sophia (or allowing the search for her).
4) Vacillates over whether or not to kill Randall even though killing this kid is the clear choice to protect the group. Indecision is both inhumane (torture, lulz) and a danger to the group as the kid nearly escapes. Shane has to step up for the best interest of the group and is vilified.
5) Then institutes Ricktator or whatever as a response to Shane’s death and his failure as leader during the course of the farm.
6) Rick literally becomes insane following the death of Lori. Great leader, nah just the insane Governor is bad. Insane Rick is justified (he’s grieving, wah wah).
7) Group wants to bring in Tyrese (who was calm and collected at this point, not the angry suicidal goober he later becomes) and Rick chases him off to the Governor due to his insanity, giving the Guvnor information on the group.
8) Continues war against the Governor despite being heavily out gunned and out manned rather than simply leaving.
9) Decides that kids should not be taught survival in the zombie apocalypse.
10) Exiles Carol on his own volition for doing what she thought was best to protect the group.
11) Allowed Herschel to bring back walkers to the barn, the barn the group was sleeping like 100 feet from.
12) Did I mention he’s legitimately crazy?
Even Carl suggested that Rick was a poor leader. His own son recognized it! Now some of these decisions are debatable as to the degree of their stupidity, but I have also omitted the countless discussions, indecisiveness, and general stuff unrelated to the main story. Often times he has to be dragged to do the correct/prudent decision because he cannot recognize that the world has changed. He vacillates between the two extremes and is generally a turrible leader for the group putting them in dangerous positions which jeopardize the safety of the group unnecessarily.
Can anyone explain HOW he is a capable leader? His decisions are often too late and too poor to justify his position of leadership.
I will add that while Rick is poor, the writing is so poor that it may reflect poorly on him. He’s not the best actor, nor is the writing stellar. The writers often times cannot communicate what they are intending nor are they capable of developing nuanced characters very well, they oftentimes exaggerate traits just to get their point across.
More poor decisions by Rick:
13) Going back for Merle.
14) Allowing the Shane situation to get worse rather than nipping it in the butt early. Shane nearly killed him multiple times. He attempted to rape Lori. He was sowing discontent and continuing to mention all of Ricks flaws as leader.
15) Deciding to stay on the farm was a questionable decision. Idyllic in appearance only.
16) Not teaching/preparing the people how to survive in the zombie apoc until coaxed into much later. Refusing to take responsibility in preparing the group for the dangers they would likely encounter.
17) Allowing the Woodbury people into the Prison following the Governor-Rick battle for insanity. So these people who were having gladiator fights, supporting the Governor, and otherwise just at war with you. Probably not the best decision to instantly allow them refuge in your sanctuary.
18) Not finish the job he started with Andrew (the prisoner who unleashed the zombies killing T-Dogg and basically Lori. Good call on that one Rick!
I’m sorry. You may not agree with all of those as poor decisions (or even Ricks fault) but that is a fairly substantial list of flaws. It’s probably bad for your leadership abilities when both the Governor and Shane have made better decisions regarding the safety of their people.
If the goal of a good leader in a zombie apocalypse is to protect their group — Rick fails.
So who said Rick is a great leader? They’ve all made poor decisions from time to time. No one else has taken it upon themselves to murder two helpless, completely innocent members of the group out of a misguided sense of what was needed to protect the group. In the end, Carol’s actions were cowardly (much as many of Shane’s “tough” decisions were rooted in moral cowardice). For better or worse, Rick is not about doing the most efficacious, easiest thing. He is trying to preserve not just their lives, but their humanity and their hope. I agree that the writing is sometimes awful and I have found myself annoyed with all of these characters from time to time, but what Carol did was completely outside the scope of acceptable group behavior.
I will say, I’ve been fairly critical of this show but I thoroughly enjoyed this episode (until Rick casting out Carol) and thought Talking dead was great. Hats off to Jericho and Gillian. They provided thoughtful and entertaining commentary which kept me watching the whole time.
It wasn’t a perfect episode, but I still think the world is the star of this show and when you can focus on a few characters exploring this crazy world, it makes for great television.
The writing wasn’t perfect, but I wasn’t laughing and rolling my eyes throughout and was intrigued and excited. I still find Rick annoying, a poor leader, and am not rooting for him. Might be an issue when your main character is so flawed and isn’t particularly good at what he’s supposed to be doing. #TeamCarol
BBQ
Rick is a good leader. U have to remember he made a lot of those choices with limited options and fast thinking.. Like hiding under the car when Sophia got lost he had no other option it was her fault for moving. Many of your other examples are off too and don’t reflect him as a leader.
I don’t agree with him letting carol go. I’m not saying in the end that shouldn’t have been the ultimate decision I just don’t feel it was his to make. He should have talked to the group first since he had fallen back as a leader. I don’t think carol would have killed any1 else after she realized how far it had spread. She wouldn’t kill Carl or judith in that way. Rick over reacted like she was some insane killer. She was thinking clearly and didn’t even lie about it. Bad decision that will hurt them in the end.
I really wanna see how Daryl takes the news.
Rick had a mental breakdown and even then was a better leader than Carol.
Carol says pretty words about her actions being for the group but they’re lies. She’s not afraid anymore but she’s only thinking about her survival.
Additionally, logically the two sick ones she killed were locked up. They couldn’t have escape so even if they did turn they could have killed’em. And, she didn’t prevent anything from spreading as everyone still was sick.
Not only that, but if she was willing to unilaterally murder two members of the community who were sick, who knows what else she would be capable of doing. Once you cross the line and murder someone, even if you think it is well intentioned, then it becomes easier to do it again. She’s become a loose cannon.
I agree, Tommykey. She might next start killing people with colds so they don’t spread their germs. Or she might start killing old people because they are close to dying. Maybe she’ll even kill the kids because they don’t pull their weight and are just extra mouths to feed.
Dear TV producers,
Hi. I like your products. I like your stories. But could you please retire the end of episode musical montage? It’s been overdone to the point of absurdity. And it’s hard to pull of because you have to fight exactly the right piece of music, and sometimes, waiting until the end, after an hour of no music, just makes it glaring how incongruous and out of place the music is when you’re told to feel something instead of feeling it naturally. You need to better integrate the songs with the show. For a master class on this I recommend one Breaking Bad. Please keep this in mind for the future.
Yours,
Bob7
The ending song was awful.
I have mixed feelings about Carol being exiled. In some respects, she had become the sort of person who did whatever it takes to help the group survive, but in a way where her own ego is completely effaced. This is completely unlike the Governor who was all narcissistic ego, and Rick who has been too hampered by his own series of breakdowns and his very reluctance in being leader.
She is the character who seems to have realized that you can’t just turn the switch back to the way it was: thus, she has become capable, thus she teaches and trains the children (not just how to kill zombies, but how to survive).
But her actions in killing Karen and David, though for the group, did go beyond acceptable, especially in light of the three questions. “How many walkers did you kill? How many humans did you kill? Why?” Telling questions. (Side note: I don’t necessarily think Rick would pass his own test, especially with the character (from when they first found the prison) and his advocating (though he didn’t actually do it) the execution of Randall because he couldn’t trust him.
Carol’s turned into a very capable walker killer, and it is clear that she killed Karen and David because she feared for the safety of the group. But in light of the second part of the show with the Irish woman: “There are some things you can’t come back from.” In Rick’s world, this is one of them. Thought the bonds of family are attenuated here (community, not family), in his logic Carol killed someone before the moment when it would be ethically possible and necessary. And so, she shouldn’t come back. (His logic.)
I think it’s a terrible loss for the group, but I’m not sure I would feel too safe with her in my midst at this point, especially since Tyreese is a very big, very loose cannon!
Great episode.From the very outset of the planned meds/chow run you could sense Rick wanted to get Carol alone.Traumatic stress can change a person, and so with Carol,Rick found the pendulum had swung to far the other way.With Tyreese determind to kill the person responsible for the auto-de-fe’ and the group unlikely to trust Carol, Rick knew what he had to do….Having already decided before they left the Prison….the only way to protect the group and save Carols life was to leave Carol behind and return alone…It will now be interesting to see what awaits Carol…Hopefully she breaks away completely and goes off on her own adventures…Will Tyreese figure things out and hunt her down?…Will Daryl leave the group and go after her?…What will Rick tell the group happened to Carol upon his return…The “Dead’ keeps us at the edge of our fence each week…
really? really, do you believe this?
A few thoughts:
How did Carol not mention Daryl? Wild that she didn’t tell Rick something about him; either that he wouldn’t accept this or that he should say goodbye to him for her. I cannot believe it. I guess that is the writing specifically showing how cold she has gotten that she doesn’t even care about her best friend!
Maggy hasn’t had more than 5-6 lines this entire season. Glen has had a few more but Maggy is barely even on the show anymore. Wonder why. Maybe couldn’t balance her and Carol?
Lastly, these comments I am reading make me feel like a weirdo because I actually think Rick was a great leader. I don’t understand why everyone thinks he was so bad. What did he do wrong? He had to kill Shane, the guy tried to kill him. He kept them alive. He cleared out the prison. He rescued Woodbury. What else do you want from the man? Perfect? Probably not but he did keep them all alive and strong.
PS Carl did kill that kid but it was justifiable self defense and absolutely has no correlation to what Carol did. That person he killed could have had another weapon as he literally just tried to kill his people.
He kept them “all alive and strong”? Beth’s old boyfriend, all the people at the quarry, Merle, Mrs. Otis, Andrea and Lori (to name a few) might disagree with you.
Obviously people died but that wasn’t from his lack of leadership. They died because they live in a zombie world and had a crazy lunatic murderer opposing them for no real reason. They died but it wasn’t because of faulty leadership. Seems like Daryl is the only one who realizes how great a eager Rick was. Also Hershel.
Nathan, count me a weirdo too because I also think Rick was a good leader.
I seem to be the one mainly pushing the “Rick is a bad leader” train mainly because of his indecision or lack of understanding puts the group in danger unnecessarily. I don’t expect perfection, but I expect a pragmatic leader who recognizes what reality is and how to deal with it. A sane one would also help.
The fact the group has remained strong is mainly due to the fact they are the main characters on this show and therefore the writers can write any outcome they desire. This group hasn’t exactly made the smartest decisions and likely would not last in reality. Rick is at the heart of many of those poor decisions.
They live in a zombie apoc — yet Rick almost refuses to accept that. He may be well-intended most of the time, but those intentions put the group in the danger.
Herschel follows Rick because Herschel realized how wrong his idealism was and had his reality broken. The fact that Daryl follows Rick without question casts poorly on Daryl, in my opinion, and only does so because that’s what the writers dictate to reinforce how great the protagonist is.
You are not alone, Haxor! I’ve thought Rick was a terrible leader practically from the beginning. Indeed, the show started with a bad Rick decision — turning his back on the overturned car of criminals instead of clearing the scene. That got him shot and nearly killed.
And don’t forget it was Rick who left Sophia to fend for herself alone in the woods. Good thinking there!
Last week I suggested a death pool, no one from the main group bought it this week, but Carol did get banished. Didn’t see that one coming.
Random stuff I noticed in last night’s episode:
Why would there be people staying at the Veterinary College or whatever it was supposed to be? Wouldn’t they have shut the place down and sent everyone home? Standard procedure for any dangerous outbreak.
When they were at Cooter’s garage the posted gas price (slightly askew) was $7.44 a gallon. Nothing like a little price gouging during the zombie apocalypse.
How long has it been since everyone started dying? At least a year. The tomato plants had been planted, weeded, and staked. Maybe zombies garden in their down time?
The part that really bugged me, Daryl had a new battery and was pouring distilled water into the cells while SMOKING A CIGARETTE! Don’t ever do that, batteries produce hydrogen gas which is highly volatile. Can’t believe that made it past their safety supervisor.
When Rick was heading back to the prison, he kept checking his rear view mirror. Was he secretly hoping to see Carol, or was he worried she might decide to kill him to keep her position in the group safe?
What caught my attention was that the lawns looked too good. I was telling my wife that with all the time that had passed, the grass should be at least waist high.
When they were at Cooter’s garage the posted gas price (slightly askew) was $7.44 a gallon. Nothing like a little price gouging during the zombie apocalypse.
As told in the following “Talking Dead” show, the gas “price” was actually upside down to spell out the word ‘hell’.
It wasn’t slightly askew, somebody turned the numbers around so they spelled ‘hell’ it was actually a 4 a 3 and two 7s.
As a gardener, I absolutely love all of the tomato plant comments. “Maybe zombies garden in their down time?” Fantastic :)
No reply to that, Omaha Mark?
I thought what Carol did was not right by killing two people who were not zombies yet. She has been a part of the group from the beginning and I am not happy to see her leave alone. Where is she going to go? But, then again, if she stayed, and the dude (forgot his name) finds out she killed his lady, Carol may be better off alone. Also, some say Rick is not a good leader; that may be so. But for a long time he was a good leader, then he lost it.
Better than usual episode. But Michonne’s super-human katana has gotten laughably ridiculous. She was able to decapitate 2 zombies with one blow. Her katana is more powerful than a lightsaber. She managed to cut cleanly through the skull of a zombie in the crowded hallway by just touching the blade to the zombie. Then the head basically exploded on its own.
I do appreciate bringing in characters that behave more realistically. Too bad they continue to make everyone else superhuman.
the thing that annoyed me most out if the whole episode was the picking of the PERISHABLE vegetables to take home in lil’ baggies. WHY NOT TAKE THE WHOLE DAMN PLANT and transplant it in the prison garden?
Pick tomatoes and you’ll have tomatoes once, plant a tomato tree and you’ll have tomatoes forever, duh!
I hate the Bob-as-alcoholic plot. It’s so sanctimonious. Why wouldn’t he/others want to drink? It’s a zombie apocalypse. Nobody else is drinking at all?
Moreover, he had a single bottle of Cognac in his bag — and we’re supposed to believe that he brought NO medicine because there wouldn’t be room in that big backpack because of a single bottle of Cognac?
Sanctimonious crap.
Why nobody talks about the bad acting that is happening in this season? In season 1 and 2 the perfomance was so good that you could relate with the characters. Now? it seems like they just read the script and they show no emotion at all, specially the children and new characters.
I think in general, there’s the show’s PoV and the consequences of actions. The show’s PoV is that Rick is a brave and dedicated leader. But…horror really isn’t horror unless people make identifiable mistakes and then get eaten for their crimes.
The problem for me is that these often conflict. Morgan laid an exact blueprint of what Rick ought to be doing at the prison – set up spike and wire traps with live bait that can’t actually be reached. Watch the zombies impale themselves and get trapped, then kill them, then burn them. Why hasn’t Rick implemented something similar rather than just relying on the fence?
But want a reason that Rick is really a poor leader? The blowback on what he just did is so incredibly obvious – why would Carol choose to go without telling the others of her decision or choosing to say goodbye? Regardless of how right his decision could be, the only way it works is if he tells the others that she’s dead. Or that she murdered the two and his justice was to let her go. And neither of those can possibly go well.
And it is Carol’s fault the two kids died? Rick could have insisted forcibly that he wanted them to stay in the house. Or at the very minimum, the two of them, madly in love, stick the hell together. Or for that matter, come with them so that when they searched a house, they had two extra sets of hands to make things go faster.
i.e. anything other than the decisions that Rick allowed to happen.
Yes, that was my primary problem with the episode. The two kids weren’t handled very well — it didn’t make sense for them to separate with one injured and one disabled. It also didn’t make sense that the girl didn’t get off a single shot, thus alerting the others. On the other hand, the leg discovery scene was incredibly creepy, particularly when Rick simply latches the gate and leaves without comment.
so true, Bryan, sloppy, lazy, weed-induced writing, that this is still going on really reflects how stupid the viewing public is to watch this and think, wow, good episode!
Rick is a leader with a moral compass, he didn’t want to lead or make the tough decisions because he doesn’t want to become the Governor. Carol is becoming the Governor,a sociopath with a disconnect to empathy. Those people were already quarantined and she has no knowledge of disease. The council could have made a better decision, she blew it and showed herself to be a bad leader with a dark path. Rick retains a certain amount of optimism and hope, he retains his humanity. Carol had to go because she was the void. The darkness. She leads with no compassion and acts like she has no regrets. That’s a horrible future to lead to.
So his moral compass wasn’t working when he took Merle back in and let his son get away with murder? Interesting compass.
I realize l am too late joining this discussion, but l will voice my opinion anyway. Carol actually did display emotions that indicated she felt remorse. See breakdown after Ty said he could tell she cared about people, please look in on Sasha. Don’t get me started about Rick, but he has always been a reluctant leader. Team Shane was safe before Rick showed up. The man is lucky enough to find his wife & son alive & what does he do? He decides to go back for a bat shit crazy racist son of a bitch because his brother Daryl is pissed. Should have sent Daryl & T Dog. Let’s see Rick left Merle chained to the roof & something bad happened. So Rick tells a frighten helpless little girl to wait for him to come back because he can’t watch her & fight walkers at the same time. Another brilliant move by the would be leader. Son gets shot & Rick tries to leave again, but that bastard Shane volunteers to go get the items Hershel needs. Rick allows Hershel to collect walkers to feed chickens to in the barn really because he now needs an obgyn for his self centered pregnant wife. Crazy bastard Shane enlightens delusional Hershel killing the barn walkers & Sophia walker. Then reluctant leader Rick has to leave his family again to find the recovering alcoholic at the local bar. This leads up to the most preposterous, ridiculous scenario of Rick being so kind hearted ( or just plain stupid ) that he rescues a would be killer from death by walkers or bleeding to death only to debate with crazy ass Shane as to whether they should let him loose or execute him. That was a mess. Rick seeing the absolute delight on Carl’s face when he says ” shoot him ” suddenly thinks it best to set the would be killer free. Crazy bastard Shane has a great idea. Pretend prisoner escapes and trick Rick into helping him look for him. Did Shane lead Rick out to kill Rick or did Shane lead Rick out so that Rick would eventually catch on & kill him? That’s a whole different subject. Rick has a moral compass. Do what keeps his family safe & hope everyone else benefits. He is a flawed leader, but the only one in this group willing to make mistakes. He has made so many that we all could debate them for hours. That being said, this time he did the right thing. Carol has a chance & she won’t have to deal with death stares from the people who loved & trusted her.
killing two sick people might seems wrong and unneccessary at least in rick’s point of view. but i think what the writers want to show is that carol needs to do things rick couldn’t do for the group, just like how others in the group would have done in the past. I think rick’s people(the old team) would understand what carol needed to do providing what they’ve all experienced. but other people especially tyresse couldnt accept carolns action and rick is doing carol a favor cause he knows carol would have bigger chance survivng outside with zombies rather than facing tyresse.
That’s how I read it too. Rick is caught between Tyreese’s legitimate anger and Carol’s action. He has to tell Tyreese something along with solving the crime, because the group is not going to just forget two murders. Further, Rick’s point about Carl and Judith are important — if one of them got sick, would Carol just “put them down” too? Her comments to the contrary, Carol’s not going to be able to “handle” Tyreese unless she shoots him. The “best” thing Rick can do is exile Carol. However, I suspect she’ll show up again, probably as part of whatever group the Governor has formed. My guess is she’ll redeem herself by killing him, probably dying in the process.
I’m confused about why Rick would let Merle rejoin the group after all he had done, and essentially “punished” his son for killing someone by making him work in the garden, but Carol gets exiled. So in essence is Carol was related to Rick it would have been okay, or is she had a relative Rick really wanted to keep around he would have overlooked what she did. I hope someone knocks Rick off soon, his character is wildly inconsistent.
Team Carol… while I may not agree with what she did, she stood by her choice and saw it as the only option at the time. The only info they had to go on was how fast Patrick died. I still love Rick, but he has made some pretty crappy choices of his own. The writer’s a f’ing up the characters something fierce this season and personally I don’t know if I want to keep watching.
This was my favorite episode of the season.
Maybe I’m tired of the sedentary life on the prison/farm.
Or maybe I’m tired of Hershel and the children.
They really should have named the randoms who were hiding in the bathroom Ted and Alice.
This show is so much better when they’re away from the prison.
It’ll be interesting to see show Rick explains Carol’s absence to the rest of the group.
Not really lovin’ the Bob is an alcoholic sub plot, though I do like the character.
This ep wasn’t perfect, but solid.
This show is so much better when they’re away from the prison.
It’ll be interesting to see show Rick explains Carol’s absence to the rest of the group.
Not really lovin’ the Bob is an alcoholic sub plot, though I do like the character.
This ep wasn’t perfect, but solid.
I like that the show did something interesting here with Carol, but at the same time, she’s one of the very few characters on the show – and one of the very few females – who actually has layers and resembles whole character , and it sucks incredibly to not have her around. I do not wish they make her into some cartoony villain a la governor or become really really dumb a la Andrea, but I want her back in the show at some point.
Also, wth, Daryl is not going to take this well at all.
Listen to pearl jam “indifference” and see if there’s any correlation. Great name for an episode.