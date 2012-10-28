Review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘Careless Love’

A quick review of tonight’s “Tremé” – and, in case you missed the news, HBO announced how many episodes there will be in the fourth and final season – coming up just as soon as I misquote Spinal Tap…
Late in “Careless Love,” Antoine realizes that even at his age, there are still things he can learn about his craft, and education – both the official and unofficial kind – is one of the big themes of the hour. Antoine gets a lesson in bureaucracy and the sorry state of the New Orleans school system when he realizes his prize pupil Jennifer is illiterate. Janette gets several lessons in what life is going to be like as part of Tim’s corporate restaurant machine, including an endless HR lecture, the inability to hire undocumented workers for the kitchen, and a mortifying photo shoot. David evolves and grows enough to quit the radio station for once rather than be fired, then gets a memorable lesson in how to gracefully say no when Fats Domino himself performs “Blueberry Hill” for him(*) in his living room. And Sofia gets a crash-course in metal when she accompanies LP to one of the shows he likes.
(*) Loved Steve Zahn’s reaction to the whole bit. On the one hand, this is Fats’ way of declining to participate in the opera. On the other, Fats Domino is performing “Blueberry Hill,” just for him. For someone like Davis, that’d be a life highlight.
Not everyone’s quite so open to learning and changing, however. Albert refuses to start his cancer treatments before Mardi Gras, to the frustration of his kids, and even as Larry continues to be the most flexible, understanding husband in the world, LaDonna can’t help flirting with Albert when the big chief is hanging around her bar.
And then there’s Sonny, who falls back into an old pattern with his drug use, but recognizes more quickly than the last time that he needs to stop. My one real complaint with this storyline so far is that Lin has never really felt like a character herself, just an idealized woman who gives Sonny a reason to get sober again. Tranh has been more clearly delineated to this point. But Sonny’s stumble provided a good showcase for Michiel Huisman.
Lots more to talk about, including the progress of LP and Toni’s investigations, Nelson skipping town to make money elsewhere, Colson losing patience with the cops under his command, and more. So go read Dave Walker’s episode explainer at his NOLA blog, and then tell me, what did everyone else think?
Whatever didactic notes I found in Treme Seasons 1-2 I could overlook because the structures and unique stories told in both those seasons were compelling. I guess since those stories were so close to the storm, and were told about a period and situation that few could understand, there was a universal appeal to watching them.
I dunno, this season has its moments, but, like Wire Season 5, the expected didactic scenes annoy me more this season than before. I winced through that scene between Janette and the HR rep. I guess that I should read that scene as specific to Janette’s character expressing her opinions, and not the opinions of the writers, but jeez, I found myself siding with the HR rep about having set regulations for sexual harrassment and a system for firable offenses, where I was assuming they wanted me to be behind Janette. That sledge hammer 10 percent that Simon slips in pulled me right out of Janette’s story, and was akin to those horrible editor depictions in Wire Season 5. Like I said, usually I can handle the balance, but feels off this season .
Maybe my issue feeds into a pet theory of mine that these specific stories are/were told best in other forms. For Treme Season 3, feel like these stories were told best in the newspaper and magazine stories published at the time, without the forced dramatization in some moments. Of course, those articles didn’t have great musical performances to accompany them, but even those are waning right now. Need’s somthin’, I dunno.
All the restaurant stuff this season is written by Anthony Bourdain. If you have read his books you know where he is coming from on all of that.
I did read No Reservations, great book. Again, sorta to my later point, his stories worked well there, as they were nuanced with the space that long-form non-fiction writing provides. Here, it feels a weirdly opposite viewpint from a writer/writing team that has consistently touted collective bargaining, unionism, etc. But then I’m looking at economic philosphies in a (immediately educated) TV shows. Maybe I should just read economics analysis instead.
Sorry to have brought up Wire Season 5, as that is a discussion for another time.
I didn’t necessarily see that scene as didactic in so far as I didn’t really think the issue was whether or not the firing policy was a good one. I think it was more about stressing how, despite the promises that were made to her, Jannette is being asked to do a lot of things that aren’t about what she loves to do.
So I think it needs to be seen in concert with the photo shoot and the rest of it and sort of contrasted with the terrific scene where she’s trying to put together dishes. On their own, yeah, neither is all that unreasonable but combined it definitely looks like the too good to be true offer that enticed her back to New Orleans is proving to be a little hollow.
I get that Janette was bored and restless during the HR presentation,but surely she and all the other employees were subject to the same rules and regs up in NYC. That stuff that the HR person was talking has pretty much been standard in the restaurant industry for a while.
I will be incredibly disappointed if LaDonna and Albert have an affair. I think LaDonna is too smart to risk losing ,as Alan says,”the most understanding husband in the world” at least I hope so.
As for Sonny,he’s never been one of my favorites,so I was not that moved by his predicament,I was just hoping they’d move through his scenes quickly so we could get to other things.
One thing that has bothered me on this show is that the re-building and tearing down story seems to have omitted a part of the story that got a lot of publicity at the time: Brad Pitt. There were lots of articles written about him and his dedication to rebuilding several of the homes destoyed by Katrina. I was even in New Orleans in 2008 and saw some of those newly rebuilt structures. Why,with all the emphasis on who gets to stay and who they want to push out,hasn’t this even been mentioned? In the Janette part of the story and of course, anything having to do with the music,Treme has no problem blending real and fictional people,so it is puzzling.
However Tim,there is no more overused cliche in film and television than the “bored woman” that has an affair with some guy she considers exiting just to realize that the grass isn’t greener on the other side. Tired,tired,plot device.
I posted this earlier,I don’t know why the comment disappeared. Tim,LaDonna’s husband may be bland to you,but what is bland to me is the overused cliche of the “bored woman” that has an affair with some guy to spice up her life,only to find out that things aren’t always what they seem. I think Treme is too good a show to go for that tired,boring plot device and ,again,I think La Donna is too smart a character to fall into that.
W, I’m not sure that’s where they are going with this. Have you been a watcher from Day One? She owns a bar and she has always flirted with the customers–it helps sales. After violence was done to her (and not from flirting) it took her a long time to be herself again. She is flirting with quite a few people now. What is more amazing to me is her husband–he “hates the damn bar” but he had a big grin on at Indian practice the first time.
I love the whole scene where Davis gets Paul to ask him to write with him. Heh.
There are no words for how much I loved the scene with Fats Domino. Bravo!
Alan, any plans to release an action CD of Davis’s Opera? Based on what we have heard so far, I think it will be a CD that will sell.
Go read the NOLA blog that Alan links to at the end of every Treme review. It’s already a reality.
Could not find a reference or link in any of the NOLA commentary. Alan, plans in place to release a CD of Davis’s Opera ? Thanks !
RL, Walker’s blog has two parts–one a “what did you think?” and one a “Treme Explained”–under the latter there is an explanation of homage,and link to “Nine Lives” on which Davis Mc’s work is based.
About time New Orleans Heavy Metal was shown – it’s as great as New Orleans Jazz, New Orleans Blues, New Orleans Country, New Orleans Pop, etc, etc, etc
Alan, and all: If anyone is still watching Treme and reading this, I’d like to suggest a thing or two: First, remember that much of Treme begin filming in New Orleans in @ 2010. Much is still filmed in New Orleans and the show has endured the adversity of the loss of David Mills, and the power outages and other disasters such as the oil spill and subsequent weather events not as severe as Katrina but causing power outages. It’s 2012 IRL and the show is up to early 2008. Think about the difficulties of that working method for a minute. Two,the show has its own rhythm. Some of the that is the music and some is the speech patterns. I’m real familiar with Southern speech in general, but I miss things that I pick up on rewatching, such as when jazz musician Delmond said, “Tell that to the NBA”–it took a moment to understand both the words and what he meant. This use of language was true in The Wire and Generation kill. It’s partly why the Dave Walker blog enriches the experience. Treme rewards patience. That’s all.
I’ve been noticing the darkness in which scenes were filmed that have shown recently. I’ve wondered how much was artistic choice and how much was a necessity; remember reading something about having to meet a production schedule during one of NOLA’s weather events AND remember that in some parts of the city the power was inconsistent for months. I’d like to see some discussion of when production dictates (for example) using only 2 characters OR filming in darkness.
That was a terrific episode. Probably because I appreciated Antoine doing the right thing, Davis showing some maturity with his nemesis after weeks of nothing more than whining about the inevitable loss of Annie and Sonny waking up before it is too late. Throw in the break in the Glover case and you have easily the best episode of the season. Well done
Maybe someone has already noticed, but most flexible husband Larry, aka Lance E. Nichols, was in the Daydream episode of Newsradio with Khandi.
Khandi’s Catherine is having lunch in the break room and the first employee to join her is George, played by mr. Nichols.
Well, it made me happy
Loved this episode and miss your more detailed weekly reviews, Alan!
First of all, absolutely love how now this show includes metal. Personally, I love both jazz and metal and very excited for this show to feature heavy metal.
Also, am I the only one who is almost completely on Tim’s side in the restaurant thing? I’m probably biased as a business owner, but I think everything he’s doing (at least in this episode, not talking about hiring waitresses based on hotness) is completely justified. Shades of Mad Men season 4 theme – in today’s world, you can’t win just on quality, you have to do self promotion as well. And protecting yourself from lawsuits in regards to sexual harassment and illegal immigrants? Fully on HR’s side as well.
And finally, why is the episode called “Careless Love”? There’s plenty of love on the show and in the episode, but why “careless”?