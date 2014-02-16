Review: ‘True Detective’ – ‘The Secret Fate of All Life’

A review of tonight’s “True Detective” coming up just as soon as I have an All-Around Cowboy belt buckle…
“There’s a shadow on you, son.” -DeWall
“The Secret Fate of All Life” is a major turning point in the story of Rust Cohle and Marty Hart. It brings us to the end of the Dora Lange investigation, and the deaths of Reggie Ledoux and his partner. It introduces a new time period into the story, as we jump ahead to 2002, which is when we know that the partnership will end. And it finally makes overt what’s been implied for a while: that the cops of 2012 suspect Cohle not only of being the killer in their current case, but for some or all of the killings from the 1995 investigation.
And you can understand how they came to this conclusion. They don’t know as much as we do – a good chunk of this episode, in fact, is devoted to differentiating the fantasy from the reality of the “gunfight” that killed Ledoux – and so are free to look at the obvious holes in the 1995 story, Cohle’s presence at the 2012 crime scene and the cupful of crazy he displayed in their interview and assume that they are staring at a meta psychotic, or someone who knows how to draw a paraphilic love map, the monster in the locked room, or any of Cohle’s other dark theories brought to grim, mustachioed life.
Knowing what we know, though, it’s reasonably safe to assume that Cohle isn’t the killer – and events here also strongly suggest that Hart isn’t – not only because we know much more about his movements in 1995 (that he was undercover with the bikers, for instance, during the period where he claimed to be visiting his father), but because we’ve seen that this was an investigation filled with men every bit as mysterious, dangerous and hard to read as Rust Cohle.
“The Secret Fate of All Life” opens with Cohle and Ginger the biker meeting with Ledoux’s partner DeWall, who seems to share Cohle’s gift for both psychological profiling and colorful dialogue. “I can see the soul at the edges of your eyes,” he tells him. “It’s corrosive, like acid. You got a demon, little man, and I don’t like your face. It makes me want to do things to it.” He may not detect that Cohle is a cop, but he knows he’s trouble and walks away.
And when our complicated heroes arrive at the cook site – in a sequence beautifully joined with the 2012 interviews so we are hearing one version of events at the exact moment we are seeing something very different – and get the drop on Reggie Ledoux, he also demonstrates a verbose quality, suggesting that Cohle is from Carcosa(*) and offering up the “time is a flat circle” theory that Cohle will incorporate into his own elaborate personal philosophy years down the line.
(*) That’s a reference to both Ambrose Bierce’s short story “An Inhabitant of Carcosa,” and to Robert Chambers’ horror story collection “The King in Yellow,” which borrows from the Bierce tale, and whose title no doubt influenced this story’s Yellow King.
Ledoux happens to be saying this as Cohle is having a tense standoff with DeWall, with Hart nowhere in sight, and it is both oddly amusing and completely true to character that Cohle stops for just a moment to identify this as a paraphrase of Nietzsche. Cohle is complicated and unknowable in so many ways, but consistent in so many others, including his ability to segregate his emotions from the task at hand when necessary.
Marty Hart doesn’t have that skill. The tragedies in Cohle’s past have cauterized so many of his emotional nerve endings, so that he only feels things under extraordinary circumstances (like the discovery in 2002 that he and Hart completely missed the real killer). Hart, on the other hand, feels everything too strongly. It’s why he was so insanely jealous when Lisa was dating another man, why in 2002 he’s so cruel and, eventually, violent to his daughter Audrey. And it’s why in 1995, upon seeing the two children (one dead, one just barely alive) who were being kept prisoner by Ledoux and DeWall, he breaks so thoroughly that the only response his mind and body can offer is to march right up to Ledoux and put a bullet in his head(**).
(**) Again, Matthew McConaughey is getting the bulk of the acclaim and will likely win the bulk of the awards (especially if the two leading men compete in the same category), but Woody Harrelson has been extraordinary in his own right, just in a less flashy (and, relative to prior roles, less surprising) way. Look at the expression on his face as Hart emerges from the house ready to kill Ledoux. That is a man who has just witnessed the absolute worst of humanity, and who is now being governed by a single, unshakable directive: to kill the sonuvabitch responsible. Good ol’ boy Marty has been sent to the showers in that moment, replaced by something hollow and angry and unshakable.
That sequence, which ends with DeWall blowing himself up on one of the landmines he and Ledoux buried as a security system, doesn’t feature an elaborate single take like the one at the end of “Who Goes There,” but it’s as tense and visually striking in its own way (particularly the sequence where Cohle fires off the AK to fake the ballistics evidence for the “gunfight”). And Cohle’s willingness to cover up Ledoux’s murder goes a very long way towards explaining why Hart would be so loyal to him for so long, both during the remaining seven years of their partnership and the decade after it came to a sour end.
The flat circle theory suggests we will repeat the events of our lives over and over again, never realizing it, but as the narrative jumps to 2002, we see that these two men are doomed to repeat things even within a single lifetime. Marty has talked Maggie into taking him back, but the dark behavior from Audrey that he tried to dismiss when she was a little girl has blossomed into something he can’t ignore when she’s a troubled teen. Cohle is once again a cop in high demand from every nearby law-enforcement agency, but this time for his interrogation skills rather than as an inexhaustible undercover operative. And though both men have assumed the Dora Lange case was long over, Guy Leonard Francis’ mention of the Yellow King brings back all the old memories, and sends Cohle on a tour of all the old crime scenes.
While the 2012 cops are busy looking at Cohle as their suspect, we have some other clues. Francis mentions that “big people” are behind the Yellow King, Cohle begins to suspect the anti-Christian crimes task force of playing a role, and the 2012 cops wonder if Cohle was looking into the Reverend Tuttle, cousin to the governor. Tuttle died in 2010, right after Cohle returned to Louisiana, and it could well be that Cohle murdered the man he believed to be the Yellow King, but the fact that the crimes have continued past Tuttle’s death suggests that either he was wrong, that the conspiracy was larger than just the one Tuttle cousin, or even that, for all of the knowledge we have of this case and this man, the 2012 cops are on the right track and the monster has been standing in front of us the whole time, making beer can men and drawling contemptuously.
I’ve said in the past that Nic Pizzolatto seems more interested in the story of Cohle and Hart than in the story of this case. But as we draw ever closer to this season’s conclusion, the plot and the characterization are starting to come into balance. (And we’re apparently going to go through this next phase of the story without Old Rust as a guide, unless he happens to agree to talk to the cops again.) It’s possible that we’re not going to truly understand who killed Dora Lange and why until we truly understand Rust and Marty and exactly what they’re capable of.
Some other thoughts:
* After the 2012 cops noted that they were speaking to Hart after they had interviewed Rust, I went back to the start of the premiere, and sure enough, the videotape timecodes show that Cohle’s interview is April 26, and Hart’s is May 1st. It’s a detail I didn’t pay much attention to at the time, especially since we meet Old Marty before Old Rust. And now one of the many reasons I want to rewatch the earlier episodes is to see how the second interview is shaped by the results of the first.
* That’s Elizabeth Reaser (from “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Wife” and the “Twilight” films, among many other things) as Cohle’s 2002 love interest. The 2012 cops’ questions suggest something bad happened between her and Cohle, but that could be anything from a rough breakup to something violent. I like Reaser and would ordinarily hope she gets more to do in the ensuing episodes, but given how underwritten Michelle Monaghan’s role has been – really, how underwritten and/or clichéd every character other than Rust and Marty has been – I’m not expecting much more than a plot function.
* Due to the iffy picture quality of some of the early screeners, I mistook Ledoux’s tattoos for dirt (or worse) when we first glimpsed him at the end of episode 3. Here, we get a very clear and extended look at all the ink on his body, including a hangman’s noose around his neck, a swastika, a 666 and a praying woman. And I have to imagine that Nic Pizzolatto or someone else in the creative team spent a very long time figuring out exactly what would be there and how it would tie into Ledoux’s own personal philosophy, and how that in turn reflects Cohle’s belief system.
* Given the number of cops and other first responders who come to the cook house after the deaths of Ledoux and Dewall, how long do you reckon Cohle had to leave Ginger bound and gagged in a ditch before he was able to go cut him loose? Or do you think Cohle would have such contempt for the man that he would just leave him there to either get free on his own or die trying?
* In case you missed it, Cary Fukunaga told MTV.com exactly how they pulled off the six-minute tracking shot from the end of last week’s episode, including the fact that it was a single take, even though they had inserted certain spots in the choreography where they could have cheated if they’d needed to.
What did everybody else think?
“Marty has talked Maggie into taking” him back, i assume you mean.
Watched the post episode review on HBO with the Director and Writer. Writer referred to both Rust and Marty as heroes so I doubt either one is the Yellow King. I’ll put my money on the mutton chop preacher since Rev. Tuttle is dead.
Damn damn damn that was good. I mean I haven’t been that on edge with a tv show since forever. Since Breaking Bad I think. I mean I really want to know what happens in the next episode and just the previews for this one are already keeping me on edge. My hats off to Misters McConaughey, Harrelson, and Pizzolatto for what is shaping up to be an excellent tv series. Well done!
It’s really intriguing that True Detective takes perhaps the mood of many, if not all, horror films without ever being horror in the genre sense. But the general sense of dread/fear and that bad things are going to happen seems to pervade the episodes. They manage to keep it going without anything ever really that bad (in terms of horror) ever happening too, it’s remarkable.
Also…did HBO edit out the Pink Floyd on Marty’s t-shirt for the media release photo?
It’s more likely the picture was taken during a rehearsal or earlier take and that the decision to put him in the Pink Floyd shirt was made after.
Are we sure Marty isn’t The Yellow King behind all of this? I won’t detail everything, but his daughter’s odd behavior, the immediate killing of Ledoux, and several other factors leave that a very real possibility for me. Not saying I necessarily predict that’s the case, but Alan mentioned in passing that doesn’t seem likely and perhaps I’m missing something but I didn’t reach that same conclusion.
I completely agree…I believe that trust is deep undercover investigating Marty for the murders…there’s z connection between Marty and the religious guy in the first episode…I believe they belong to a satanic church….
I just don’t see any way that it’s possible. Marty doesn’t know about the Pharmacy killer talking to Cohle before they find him dead, Marty is too angry and emotional to pull it off, and Marty killed Ledoux because he was so horrified at the two kids locked up. It would be a huge twist that isn’t really based in any reality we’ve seen, and it would be extremely difficult to convince the viewers.
The person or persons who have committed these crimes are meticulous, cautious, patient, and devoted to the act itself. That doesn’t describe Marty, and Marty exhibits none of the behavior that would characterize a psychotic personality of that order. So no, I don’t buy it. Everything you mention have very reasonable explanations.
It’s not Rusty. It’s someone connected to the creepy oily Not Falwell who wanted that task force. He is using that task force to hush up killings done by the black sheep of his family.
I thought the same thing. I figured pretty early that Marty and Russ we’re being interviewed because the IA guys thought one of them was involved in the murders. And Russ was so blatantly eccentric in the 2012 that it felt like we we’re being set up to think he was a killer. So *if* one of the detectives ended up being responsible, then my money was on the guy with the beautiful wife, nice house, and two kids.
Also, he shot a deer, so he has access to antlers.
Theory: Rusty is just play-acting crazed/deranged/lunatic. He’s “undercover” sotospeak. He had to get out of law enf. cause there’s people there that are covering up. He had to go “rogue” so he could continue to investigate these killings. The crazed/deranged thing is a cover to make law enf. people think he’s gone off the grid.
I think Shea Whigham = Yellow King. Opportunity to find victims, evangelist crazy, but respectable enough to mix with the rich white degenerates.
I think it’s Marty too…although I guess it could be a “higher up” that we haven’t met.
Just my two cents, but I don’t see how it could be Marty. What’s odd about his daughter’s behavior? Are you referring to the 1995 daughter making the dolls into that strange scene or 2002 daughter dressing in black and exploring her sexuality as a teenager? Because I don’t see how either act directly relates to her thinking her father’s a serial killer or how it relates to murder in any way. Like Joel said, it doesn’t seem to me like Marty is smart enough or calm/meticulous enough to covertly be a serial killer while also having a family/doing family things and, for a time, probably being a serial adulterer. I mean, look at how shitty he was about not being caught for his adultery. Plus what’s his motive for tying things into the devil, the whole Yellow King thing, all of the weird sculptures, the stuff drawn on the original victim’s back, etc.? At least right now, it doesn’t add up to me, there are way too many loose ends for it to be Marty. I bet it’s someone we haven’t seen yet.
Goood points, Kobracola. I have mixed feelings and your points are the reasons I’m not sold. When you ask what Marty’s motivations would be though, I suppose I’d just say what is anyone’s motivation for such cult/satanic crimes? Beyond that, the current interviewing detectives actually say to Marty in the most recent episode something along the lines of “he might not be satanic but tied to this in another way for money or cover or something else” I don’t remember the exact line, but the first thing that crossed my mind is that they might have the reasoning correct, but are looking at the wrong cop. Another thing that crossed my mind is that if it turns out Rust ruined his life/marriage after where we are in the middle narrative, perhaps it’s revenge. As far as the daughter goes, we’ve seen examples of “fathers” perhaps being the downfalls of their daughters — Dora Lange, etc — in the show and then Marty’s daughter happens to be extremely troubled. Even if it isn’t a direct connection, it may just be a sign of the deep lack of health within that house, the “rot” to use a Breaking Bad term.(Though, that could just be a troubled teen and Marty could be just be a hot-head adulterer and she’s lashing out against a much more standard home troubles, as you indicate). One last thing that I haven’t seen discussed elsewhere, there was a strange, dreamy scene where Marty was talking about time slipping that focused on his daughters wearing and passing around a princess type crown and then it would up in a tree. It was very focused on the crown upon their heads and in the tree — both images we’ve seen relate to the various murders. I think Rust might have finally caught on and he’s investigating Marty the only way he could, from the outside and that’s why he’s so hesitant to cooperate with the cops to see his storage and all. Hell, maybe he’s leaving them a tip with the beer can men stacked in a circle like the baby dolls. Then again, I could certainly be reading into this too much and it could be something else, unrelated to Marty (or Rust) being guilty of anything beyond the character flaws that are already out in the open, I’m not sold on anything. I generally don’t even like this sort of conjecture, but this show with the clues, weird allusions (The Yellow King, Carcosa, etc), and it’s mystical tone seems to be much more appropriate for such discussion than something like Breaking Bad or Mad Men. There is also a paper plate on Marty’s wall that resembles the circular branches. It’s intriguing but again, could be nonsense or just eggs thrown in on purpose to get us talking/thinking!
Marty has never used his gun before in the line of duty. Marty is an emotionally indifferent father to his little girls. But, Marty murders the lead suspect in the back of the head because he’s horrified at the sight of the children???
It’s Marty’s wife. She wanted to frame Marty for the killings to get revenge for his affairs, but the cops arrest and try Rust instead, who gets off on a lack of evidence. This is going to end just like Presumed Innocent.
@PopzillaJoe: I guess I just don’t think Marty has the imagination to make up the Yellow King stuff, do all of the weird symbols, and make those strange wooden sculpture things. His character, as shown to us so far, is a pretty straightforward character. I guess I don’t believe he’s capable of hiding something as deep as being a serial killer with voodoo pretensions. Another person’s motivation for including all of the symbolism and sculptures that they do is because they’re insane or believe that stuff conjures up something. How is he getting revenge on Rust? By making Rust investigate his own crimes? I don’t get that part. I like the predication somebody made in another comment that Marty’s daughters, perhaps both of them, were molested at some point, which is why they arranged the dolls in a sexual manner and why the older daughter is acting out in that manner, perhaps. Now who molested them is an entirely different question, and I have no idea who it’d be. The molesting thing also works with Marty discussing the Detective’s Curse and how he didn’t see stuff right under his nose/he was focusing on the wrong things.
@Thinking: Well, Marty SAID that he’d never used his gun before in the line of duty in front of his family, but we know Marty and the truth aren’t exactly best friends. And Marty seems to care about his kids to me, he just seems like he’s not very good at being a father. I totally buy that Marty got fucked up emotionally from seeing these 2 kids, one dead, one almost-dead in terrible conditions and just went, “Fuck this guy, he doesn’t deserve to live” in his head, then executed LeDoux. It must have been a shocking sight for Marty and we can safely say he’s not always in complete control of his emotions.
@two-cents: Is there any even small piece of evidence that suggests Marty’s wife is capable of being a voodoo-y serial killer? Because I haven’t seen one.
Is it even supposed to be a mystery at this point whether Marty is the Yellow King or not? The way this episode was edited to immediately bathe Marty in a yellow glow right after the prisoner told Cohle that the Yellow King was still out there seemed an awful lot like a blatant reveal.
I don’t think Marty is actually doing the killing, but rather is acting as a true “King”, giving orders that are then carried out by his followers. And whatever type of ceremonies his cult carries out include children. That could be where Marty’s daughter inadvertently picked up the sexual images she drew in 1995 and why he appeared so angry before killing Le Deux, not because Le Deux had taken kids prisoner, but because he had not killed the kids and they were possible witnesses to his true identity.
As a side note, I hope this is all wrong, because I would hope for a less standard trope(good guy turns out to be the bad guy) for a show that up to this point has been well above standard.
after re-watching the first two episodes the idea of Marty being the killer seems slightly more viable to me than it did on the first time round. In the scene where they first see Dora Lange’s body Rust says he thinks she’s a prostitute and that the killer “may not have known her, but this idea goes way back with him”. Marty dismisses this as jumping to conclusions. Marty’s interaction with the madam at the trailer park brothel, his mistress and his eldest daughter seem to indicate that female sexuality triggers feelings of insecurity and violence in the character. The scene where he slaps his daughter and calls her a slut in 2002 after she was caught with two older guys in a car seemed particularly important. He didn’t act like he was concerned for her (just as he didn’t express concern at the sexual drawings from 1995, or the creepy staged dolls). His automatic response to the situation was to physically punish her and shame/humiliate her. I would buy the very ugly feelings underlying this behaviour as motive for the murder of Dora Lange.
I went back and watched the Marty bathed in yellow light scene after Captain T pointed to above. I can certainly see how this could viewed as a reveal… but Marty is doing such pedestrian stuff in that scene. Longing for days gone as he stares at his old rodeo belt buckle (from 1982). Examining his receding hairline.
I dunno, maybe even cult god figures reminisce about their youth and struggle with the realities getting older but it just doesn’t seem sinister at all to me.
If anything I’d say the yellow light is casting massive shadows over Marty’s life and he is completely unaware.
@LN: Slut-shaming women for being sexually active or independent is very commonplace amongst both genders. Overly protective and/or abusive fathers aren’t anything special either. However, these may be further signs that Marty has some deviant sexual appetites, adding ammo to the theory that he molested his daughter. I’ll wait and see, but Marty doesn’t strike me as such.
Like Joel said: I can completely buy Marty as a killer, even a serial killer, but not this one. This one is flamboyant, artistic, symbolic, patient, meticulous. Marty’s been hitting girls with rocks and dumping them in a river? I can believe that. But I can’t buy him carefully staging elaborate faux-religious tableaux for passers-by.
[I can buy Rust as the killer, but I don’t think he is]
@Joel; I am, sadly, very aware of how common slut shaming is, and you are probably right about Marty’s misogyny (or whatever you want to call it) not being sufficient motive for the murders in the context of this show. I guess the scene with him slapping Audrey is more to draw a parallel between his behaviour and attitude towards women and that of the killer’s when he (or they if its a group of ppl) are revealed
If Marty is the killer, why not shoot Rust in the head while they are out at LeDoux’s? Marty definitely has issues with women. We’ve also seen him commit crimes: drunk driving, B&E, assault, and now murder. He says things like, “I’m fucked up” and “Do you ever wonder if you’re a bad man?” and “I ain’t no psycho.” But he’s largely reactive. I suspect that what we’re seeing is parallels between Marty’s life and the crime they are investigating. I do expect something bad to be revealed about his daughters, however.
Gotta say: Marty Hart is not the serial killer.
Not in this story. The writers here are a fine and talented bunch and they have not given anyone enough evidence to believe that. Marty’s a mess. He’s all f*cked up (self admitted!). He has real demons surrounding his relationship with female sexuality, violence, possession and control. He’s a shitty dad and husband. He may have these demons (pretty commonplace, really),but he does NOT have the organizational skills and the calculation required to pull off those crimes. Also, the writers have not written him to have the intent. So , if you all are indulging this “Marty as the Serial Killer” speculation because it is amusing–then, fine, but it’s impossible for me to believe that anyone actually believes it.
Can someone explain what Rust found at the school at the end?
I didn’t pause. I’ll have to look again but it looked like wooden carved figures around a barren tree (with cobwebs covering it). I took it to mean in 2002, the Yellow King is still alive even if the carvings are covered dust, etc.
They also appeared to be representative of antler’s, the ring of dried thorns Rust (2002) goes to view where Dora was found?. Symbolism and some type of proof that Yellow is still alive. I also took note when Rust was driving of a billboard of a young girl with a question mark, Do You Know Who Killed Me (10,000 reward) I did not see the date, if any.
All of the little things seem to give credence to Rust after being told that the Yellow King is alive (big people).
Rust found more of the devil traps at the school, along with a mural that showed angels killing someone who was hung up, just like the murder case from 2012 that Gilbough and Papania showed Cohle. Also, there were black stars all over the outside of the school, which we saw on the pan out in the final shot.
I paused the show and and noticed that the date on that billboard was 1987. That same billboard could also be seen back in 1995 (albeit, less weathered) in one of the earlier episodes, possibly the first episode, I don’t remember. I imagine that it’s more than a coincidence that this same ‘Do You Know Who Killed Me’ billboard has shown up twice.
Im guessing the killer is the school lawnmower man.
About that billboard…on I-10 in Vidor, TX (about 15 miles from the LA border, between LA and Beaumont), there has been a controversial billboard up for decades now about an (unsolved?) murder of a young woman, put up by a relative, which openly accuses a local politico of the crime.
It’s been a matter of controversy for a looong time down here in this part of the country, and I’m thinking that’s probably where the writer of TD drew the idea from…
RWG (I think it’s been torn down and put back up/moved more than once)
The “Cases Made in Error” unsolved went back to 1978. There were dozens and dozens of them. I thought maybe each of the devil traps in the school represented a Yellow King murder. There were lots of them in there.
What a creepy show. So good. However they decide to tie all this up at the end, it won’t affect how much fun I am having watching this show now.
This is the philosophy I have and I wish more people had it when Lost ended.
To be fair, if True Detective had been wrestling with a single case for 5 years the expectations would be through the roof just like LOST.
Right on brothers, the journey is everything and the destination incidental.
@Carey
True, but Lost didn’t just have one mystery or one question to answer. It probably had at least a dozen. And that’s just the major questions.
@Hollywoodaholic: You must suck as a navigator.
We’re talking existential storytelling here, not a drive to Fatburger.
This is the best thing HBO has had in a long long time. Boardwalk reaches this level in spurts, and Luck was pretty amazing as a one-and-off, but this show is the first time I’ve felt a need to grab my friends on the shoulders and DEMAND that they watch it.
The acting, cinematography and music are all top notch, and taken individually would make this show watchable. Combine them all and throw in a plot that I’m finding riveting, and it becomes epic.
This is a great show. But I’m surprised you didn’t mention Game of Thrones. I think it’s reached this level before… I personally prefer it to Boardwalk most of the time.
Good point. For some reason I don’t think of Game of Thrones as an HBO show. I always forget it when mentally going through my HBO rolodex. You are correct though, seasons 1 and 3 are right up there with anything else out there (most of season 2 rubbed me the wrong way)
I will agree that this has been some great TV, but we’re five hours into it and the only developed characters are Rust and Marty. Everyone else is a cliche or a one-note character, and compared to the best HBO shows that’s pretty light on characterization. So I’d have to say I’m enjoying the hell out of it, but I think Game of Thrones, Treme, Luck, and/or Boardwalk are all modern examples of better HBO dramas.
That said, this will probably be in my Top Ten for the year.
I tend to think that it’s actually somewhat on purpose that only Rust and Marty have been developed as characters. They’re really the main focus of the show and everyone else essentially serves almost as set dressing.
Aside from Maggie and possibly Marty’s insanely hot mistress, are there really any other characters that the show has? I mean there’s the two 2012 cops, but I’m pretty sure that, at least until this episode, them not really being characters has been intentional. So in my opinion, the only current problem with this show is the characterization of Maggie.
Didn’t see Scott’s post until after mine went up. Sorry for basically making the same point.
Yeah, that was my argument after the first four episodes. But it’s beginning to get a bit tedious that we’ve spent five hours with the two 2012 detectives and I still don’t even know their names, or that Maggie is essentially just an irritant for Marty. Great drama doesn’t rely on a forest of cardboard cut-outs.
@Joel
I didn’t really have a problem with them not elaborating on the 2012 detectives, but that was because I was so fascinated by who they were questioning and knowing more about the interviewers would have taken away from the time devoted to Old Rust and Old Marty. But anyway, they both got a bit more characterization this episode. It seems like Brother Mouzone is the higher ranking one and the other one seems to be losing his patience a bit too quickly. I’m fairly sure they ended up revealing that they suspected Rust for the murders quicker than they meant to. I also think they’ll both get more characterization in the next two episodes, now that Old Rust has walked out.
And let me back it up here a bit. I think it’s an amazingly effective display of pure pulp storytelling. The writing has been fun and both the lead performances are excellent. The direction, cinematography, production design, all exemplary. And if the show is intended as a top notch long-form thriller, then it’s an A+ effort and probably one of the best examples I can think of the history of the medium (so far at least). But when we start comparing it to other HBO shows, the hallmark of HBO storytelling has always been great characterizations. So in comparison, that stands out as a glaring weakness. But in the genre of a thriller, it’s probably fine. On the other hand, when I compare it to something plot-heavy and expansive like Seven, I have to note that Seven does an excellent job developing both detectives, the wife Tracy, and John Doe, all in less than 2 hours. And Seven is mainly concerned with its plot to develop its point, where as True Detective has (up to now) used the plot as an excuse to develop only the main two characters. I’m just saying.
Part of my gripe is that I’m really tired of people referring to one detective as Brother Mouzone. We don’t even have a nickname for the other guy. Maybe it will end up being a virtue of the series that two main supporting characters are cyphers for the first five hours, but it’s painful that they don’t have identities yet they’ve been in every single episode in numerous scenes.
I’ll get crucified for saying this … but I’m not as enthralled with Game of Thrones as everyone else seems to be. I don’t think it’s a bad show, but the early seasons always seemed to be trying way to hard to be “gritty.” It’s gotten subtler overtime, but I always felt like they were self-consciously trying to compensate for the fact that it was a genre show.
@Joel…I call the other 2012 detective “Laroy” because that was his name on Sons of Anarchy.
I love the world building of shows like The Wire and Deadwood, but True Detective is going for something else…along the lines of In Treatment. Sure, In Treatment had a different character every day, but once you got int the therapists room, it was just one on one, and nobody else mattered.
I PREFER that Mouzone and Laroy (and even Maggie) are one note cliches. This story isn’t about them. It isn’t even about the serial killer (I loved how they tied that up at the beginning of this episode). It’s about the true detectives. I wouldn’t want all my shows told this narrowly, but it’s working here as a nice change of pace.
I completely agree with you KRONICFATIGUE. I’ve been saying to people for the last week now that episode 4 actually sold me as this being the best show on televison today. Now, this is obviously tentative, and since murder mysteries depend so much on their ending for how good they turn out to be, I could end up rescinding that statement in a few weeks. But for now, this is truly brilliant TV.
As for the characterizations not being great outside of the two main characters, that’s clearly not what the show is going for. In terms of story and characters, this is a character study of two very interesting men investigating a very interesting case, and that’s pretty much it. It’s never seemed to care about having an awesome ensemble like Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, etc. But I would argue that it has those shows beat in terms of atmosphere, direction, and cinematography. If someone holds it against this show that it doesn’t have a brilliant ensemble, that probably says more about that persons expectations for what “makes” a great show than it does about the show itself. Which is fine frankly, since we all watch shows for different reasons and have differing expectations.
I have no problem with the lack character development apart from Rust and Marty. When 2 Hollywood A-list guys sign up for a TV show let them run. I hope they keep re-making the show with 2 big name actors and a single great director for years. It’s a whole new medium.
To be clear: female lead actors would be great. Biggest prob with the show is its misogynist tendencies. Then again we are in the deep south.
Wow wow wow wow.
This show is just oozing with atmosphere. Let’s not forget that that episode started out the a perfectly delivered “Jesus, you’re a prick” line. That killed me.
Question: We understand that as narrators, they can be full of shit. However, are we to believe everything in the flashbacks? I mean, if so, Cohle asking Reggie Ledoux about the antlers when no one else is around lends support to him being uninvolved.
I will say that I first formulated a theory like the current detectives had a few episodes back when Cohle conviently found that other body that hasn’t been pinned as a murder right away. Anyway, I have no idea where this is going.
They’re walking a tightrope with a net. If they fall, it could get ugly. But, if they make it across, it’ll be worthy of Philippe Petit.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure everything we see is real. Otherwise, it’s a huge cheat and I’m going to be pretty pissed. That said, Rust could still be guilty if he has Dissociative Identity Disorder or Schizophrenia or something similar.
I believe the flash backs are to be taken by the viewer as what really happened… but its a fair question.
@Gfeg,
There really isn’t anything that could tear from this anthology (fascinated, engulged) but Rust having a diagnosis of DID related to the crimes would disappoint me a bit. I think that would be tried route, don’t you?
I feel Nic P. is on to something with this and can’t wait for the last 3 episodes.
Sorry – Greg
engulfed not engulged
When the series started, I thought Brother Mouzone and sidekick were working on the theory that Rust became a quasi copy-cat killer. Then, a couple episodes in, I thought maybe the twist would be that they were going after Marty (who’s proven more violent).
This new theory (at least new to me, maybe it was laid out there) that Rust was the killer all along, is pretty great. I don’t think you could ever convince Marty that Rust BECAME a killer. But the way the original case played out, Marty’s definitely going to second guess everything.
I can’t even begin to contemplate where the next episode will go. The “past” crime has been been solved, and Rust just walked out of the interview room.
Brother Mouzone! That’s right … Michael Potts. Thanx. It was bugging me not to be able to place actor.
Remember, though, that Rust has hallucinations from time to time. The show makes it pretty obvious when he has them (and I don’t think he’s had one in the last few episodes), but still, not EVERYTHING in the flashbacks happened.
You heard it here first: The killer is Cohle’s dad.
Cohle’s FIL is not the killer but is or is directly associated with the Yellow King.
Theory: The killer is Cohle’s dad.
No, but it could be Marty’s father-in-law. . . . .
When they showed Rust looking up all those cases that were filed in error, I thought it really added to the task force cover-up theory. And I’m watching episode 1…he drives by the same missing persons billboard as in tonight’s episode…he has an interesting reaction when he sees it, seems worried. I’m officially obsessed with this show.
It reminded me more than a bit of LA Confidential, the book. In it, we find out a serial killer who is a son of a proxy of Walt Disney is being shielded from justice and whose crimes are routinely covered up.
Here, it is suggested that some kind of relative of the creepy oily Not Falwell we met in earlier episode is dead. And that the death is linked to Rusty.
I think the billboard scene is THE pivot point of the eight episodes. Chole had an epiphany: He gets it. He now knows. But, he has to prove it. The date on the billboard is critical: 1987. Previously, Chole had only looked as far back as 1990 for DBs. As he looks at that billboard, it all makes sense. You can read it on Cohle’s face: I get it. Where have we been told about 8 years before? One is the ‘king’ (antichrist figure) and the other is the ‘preacher’ (false prophet figure). The spiral is a snake. The tree is the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The horns are raised arms, fingers spread. Also, the shape of a crescent moon, the symbol of the moon god Sin (aka Baal, Satan). The woman is a human sacrifice. “The face you wear is not you’re own.”
@Thinking – What is the reference to 8 years you’re talking about? What do you mean “One is” and “the other is” ? One and the other of what? I’m having trouble following your logic.
My theory is that Cohle’s current degenerate persona is actually just another form of undercover. But Cohle isn’t on anyone’s payroll–he’s gone rogue. The police department can’t be trusted, obviously, and if Tuttle is involved, then this conspiracy goes all the way up. Cohle has taken on this pathetic, drunk role so that he can gather evidence, which is what is in his storage locker. He’s been making this case for 10 years now, and when it’s finally reveals, it’s gonna be big and scary.
Also, pretty sure Marty’s daughter was molested and that will come out eventually.
I agree. Cohle went free agent on 2002. I was typing out more or less the same thing at the same time as you. That’s a pretty strong theory about Marty’s daughter too. It sure would make sense. Other than the obvious stuff (drawings, dolls, slutty behavior) any other clues you’ve caught on that?
Now, I’m just thinking of tangential things, Marty’s daughter-Marty’s wife father?
Is there even time to get into a situation as complicated and gruesome?
Marty talks about his inattention, about how he didn’t notice what was going on right under his nose. Parents often say that when they find out their child was molested. No idea who the molester is, though. Maybe related to the Yellow King, maybe not. Maybe just run of the mill not paying attention to your kid’s pain.
Cohle was outside the house of the latest victim because he was watching out for her–staking her out, maybe? That’s my theory. I’ve read the theories that he’s got DID, that he suffers lost time, that his face really does have scars, hence the eye mirrors, but we are only seeing him as he sees himself, ala Tyler Durden. I don’t buy it. That’s all been done, and I think Nic Pizzolatto’s smarter than that. The whole “it’s a circle” thing was a big hint– Cohle has been undercover before. He’s gone deep, so deep he may have seemed lost. But he’s not. All those who read The King in Yellow go insane, but the line between genius and insanity is a spiral. You can quote me on that.
Anyone else notice the black stars all over the outside of Tuttle’s old school? The place where all the devil traps were?
Good stuff. The “detectives curse” relates to Marty’s family. He practically said that word for word in this episode. I just didn’t put it together. Thanks for the insights…
That’s definitely how I felt about Cohle. That he’s gone rogue and has become obsessed? with the case. And I agree DID would be lame. It’s not much of a character study if they just wave off everything at the end with, oh by the way it was Cohle the whole time he just didn’t know it.
I had exactly the same thought.
But in addition, I feel pretty certain that the actual killer is somehow related to Marty and his family. Specifically because of the way Hart has said, on at least two separate occasions, that the clues were right there, he just wasn’t seeing them. And then, you have the girls fighting over the princess crown, which ended up in the tree. (A princess is a King’s daughter, after all.) It could even simply be that Aubrey is among the 2012 victims. It’s certainly possible that Hart wouldn’t even know she’s dead, if she had been a runaway. (And after that confrontation, that seems like a definite possibility.)
But… for now, I’m hedging my bets on the father-in-law being involved in the cult. Among many other people, obviously.
I agree about the daughters. That scene with the crown was so full of palpable dread. The older daughter laying on the ground with an introspective disturbed expression on her face, seemingly cold and detached. Then intense anger towards the younger sister, perhaps for her innocence and also for her possession of the “crown”. I also recalled her whispering to her sister when Rust was over for dinner in an earlier episode. Right under Marty’s nose. He chose to ignore the disturbing positions of the girl’s dolls, and didn’t even discuss this with his wife. Why?
Marty may just be in some garden variety denial. He’s a macho guy– of course he would not want to know that his daughter was molested right under his nose. So many people resist knowledge of their child’s abuse because they just can’t deal with it for selfish reasons. So much self-blame and self-abnegation comes with realizing that you were not able to adequately protect your child, especially from a cop whose job it is to protect people.
Don’t forget that Maggie also failed to consider that Audrey’s disturbing drawings might have some more sinister explanation than “girls know stuff at a young age because they have to.” Marty wasn’t the only one in denial.
I agree that the crown was a HUGE symbol, paralleling the devil trap in the tree where Dora Lange was killed. Both of them hung there for years, both of them grew tattered as symbols of… the victims of the Yellow King.
Brace yourself. This story is going to get even crazier.
@Pab – I don’t see the stars on the outside of the school. Here’s a shot of it I took from HBO go and there are no stars I see?
[imgur.com]
Ben, you file opens up blank to me. I watched it twice, and I see the stars. Look on the window first if you can’t see them. There are trees drawn on the outside of the building with black stars scattered among them. I’m looking at a freeze frame of the scene right now. They are clearly there.
As the camera slowly dollies back on Rust examining the tree sculptures at the school, a broken window frames the scene. There are black six-pointed stars drawn on the broken glass. Then it cuts to the end credits.
@PAB and @JOEL – Ah, thanks, I get what you’re referring to now. I was looking at the wide tracking-shot taken as Rust was first walking into the school earlier in the episode.
I don’t think those drawings we see on the ending frame are the outside of the school though, it’s too dark (remember the shaft of light coming in through the windows). I thought they’re the next classroom or hallway over from where he is.
It seems clear that Marty does not understand or believe the sprawl that is the murders or the true nature of the Louisiana power structure. Not in 1995, 2002 or even 2012. It seems likely that the upcoming fallout between Marty & Rust will be over a dispute about some of these larger truths.
No way Rust is the killer. The flashbacks rule out any role in the 95 murder, especially that final scene tonight the in abandoned the school. If he was involved with the 2012 murder he would never be so sloppy as to be visible around the crime scene.
Seems very likely that 2012 Rust has kept himself occupied by pursuing this case under cover as a free agent for the past decade and Marty knows absolutely nothing about this.
Marty and Rust lied about Rust’s undercover stint with the Iron Crusaders, they lied about what went down when LeDoux was killed, maybe they are lying about the “falling out” also. They could both still be working the case together but from differen angles
Oooh. I like that. It would make sense. I mean if Rust shows Marty the old school in 2002 how can he keep his eyes closed.
Best new thought posted. I like it a lot, especially if writer considers Rust and Marty to be hero’s. But, I still see signs of sociopathy in Marty (and Audrey) — “People who are incapable of guilt usually have a good time.” Adultery, murder, loving the idea of family, but not the feelings of the family, Etc,etc. So many more examples —
Cohle is clever, and methodical, and used to working deep undercover.
My suspicion is that Cohle continued his investigations after leaving the police force, and deliberately showed up around the 2012 crime scene so that he’d get noticed and pulled in for questioning – which would then let him “consult” with the detectives in exchange for a look at police files that he wouldn’t otherwise be able to access. He only called an end to the interview after he saw the file and left in disgust once he realised that there was nothing there he didn’t already know.
It’s possible that he was already tracking the Yellow King before his transfer to Louisiana CID in 1995, and that transfer was deliberately intended to put him on the killer’s case – in which case he’s been “undercover” in one way or another throughout the entire show. We know he’s an unreliable narrator, so it might be that his daughter didn’t die in a traffic accident at all.
Do we know for sure what happened to Ginger? He was tied up in the back of the truck as they approached the cook site. Rust said he was ‘tied up in a ditch’ when Marty asked but it was never addressed when the cops came. Did Rust stash him somewhere and pick him up later (off screen), or kill him, or what?
Ginger knows too much to just be released on his own so I’m really curious to see where his story goes from here.
I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if, as Alan mentioned, Rust just left him in the ditch to rot or if Ginger “happened” to be dead when he was left in the ditch tied up. Rust never mentioned if he was tied up alive or dead…
I think Rust’s attitude toward Ginger was that he needed to be dead, so he was tied up in a ditch………dead.
This show is like a more restrained Breaking Bad. I love it. It’s like Dexter on HBO instead of Showtime. If the show’s core theme is about the humanity of men, although Marty is a great story, Cohle is the real show. To me, he’s a genius who has seen through the facade of reality – or at least thinks he has. That’s how an actual genius might snap when his daughter dies – instead of processing the grief, he explains it to himself. But the important thing about his character is not that he’s nihilistic, but also just as much narcissistic. The scene when he crushes the can – “We think we live in a sphere, but ‘they’ see it as a circle.” He’s not so sure he’s one of “them” anymore, as he flips the circle around. When he sees the billboard, “do you know who murdered me?,” it’s a sign from the universe, (a bad one). It’s like the crows, the insane visions that only he can see, even if he’s rationalizing them as drug flashbacks, it’s important and empowering because he’s able to tap into the ethereal truth that most normal sheeple can’t…except that he didn’t actually catch the killer. The killer went so far as to leave another branch pyramid at the original tree for him. Cohle’s refused to go to the authorities because that would give up Marty – which speaks to the unwavering humanity still left in Rust – bromance. So he’s taken on the case alone, in secret, and has been on it, since 2002.
Or, you know, he’s insane and blacks out and really is the killer.
I think the best comparison is the best British drama, which tells a story over 8 episodes. Edge of Darkness, State of Play, Broadchurch, etc.
Did that go through? I tried to say RED RIDING is the parallel, swan wings/occult symbols, corrupt power structure: “This is the North [South], we do what we like.” Same tone and visual style, too (though a lot longer–three seasons!).
When rust asks marty if he’s ever hunted he replies that he shot a 10 point buck. The original murder victim was found with a crown of antlers. Just saying…
I would say more things DON’T add up as Marty being the killer than do. For one thing, Marty sucks at committing acts he doesn’t want others to find out about (i.e. his adultery) and controls his emotions about as well as a 3-year-old.
Emotional immaturity coupled with antisocial behavior and a failure to take responsibility for it (excuses offered to obtain sympathy, etc) are the hallmarks of a sociopath.
A sociopath is not the same thing as a serial killer with voodoo pretensions.
I’m assuming that Marty is still with the force (if I missed a detail, let me know)? Is he judged more credible due to having a stable career (a farce but what’s presented) than Rust.
And can we split the vote evenly between MM and WH as far as performances are concerned?
They are both hauling weight.
Marty runs a private security firm and does PI work. He probably retired at his 25, though that’s not stated.
Thanks PAB.
Alan, if I may, I connected to a link that goes a bit further into Carcosa and Yellow King.
[io9.com]
Just read the link. Explained a ton. I am not worthy to watch this show, there are so many layers to the story line. Great addition to the conversations.
I’m with you that WH is keeping right up with MM. Because of the nature of the roles most people gravitate towards MM but the WH character is executed with amazing skill and is actually starting to show more range. He used to just seem like the straight guy, beer pounding, partner. Now not so much.
Guy Leonard Francis’s suicide– did he cut his wrist on the edge of his bunk? Is that what we were supposed to glean?
Fun little Easter egg: Reggie Ledoux has the letters AB tattooed on his chest. Ambrose Bierce? Author of “Inhabitant of Carcosa”?
When they interview Charlie Lange, they scoff at him having tattoos indicating he’s a member of the Aryan Brotherhood (evidently that’s for more hardcore prisons). Ledoux was his cellmate, likely also a member. Although Ledoux doesn’t settle for an ordinary swastika tattoo, his is made out of snakes! It’s somewhat reminiscent of the triskellion-like “three hares” pattern:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Well, I think LeDoux has an ordinary swastika tattoo, though it’s the smaller one next to the 6’s, and also a swastika made out of what appears to be an octopus. Check it out:
[i.imgur.com]
The octopus could be an allusion to Cthulhu. The AB probably stands for Aryan Brotherhood, but eh, maybe it’s doing double duty as a shout out to Bierce. My cursory Google research on the black handprint reveals that it is a symbol used by the Mexican mafia, which seems unlikely to be the reason for Ledoux’s tat. Anyone else know what that one might mean?
Good catch with that screen-grab.
The Mexican Mafia is supposed to be allied with the Aryan Brotherhood, but I agree that’s probably not it.
Yeah, considering the Yellow King/Carcosa stuff inspired Lovecraft, the octopus likely has something to do with Cthulhu. No idea about the black handprint, but, to continue your analysis, 666 obviously refers to the devil, the “swp” could be Socialist Workers’ Party, another name for the original Nazi party in Germany? There’s also a pentagram, more devil stuff, and a Parteiadler, or the Nazi’s party bird. I’m guessing the noose is because LeDoux has always considered himself a dead man, perhaps it’s a way to assuage fear or maybe just look tough in prison. Unseen or only partially seen in my still image from above, there’s also a pentagram with a circle behind it and an evil-looking goat face in the middle of it on his back. One of LeDoux’s elbows appears to have a cobweb tattoo on it. He also has a black star or perhaps snowflake on his right forearm. There’s a skull-type thing with a swastika in its mouth on his right arm and maybe a rose? right above his right wrist. I see some sort of skull-thing on his left arm too, but it’s hard to make out quite what it is, the way they filmed LeDoux’s scenes. I think I’m most curious about the woman praying on his right pec. Who is that? Or is it just a random woman praying and if so, what’s the purpose of that tat?
The noose tattoo is a KKK tat, apparently (though oddly, African Americans also get this tat to protest lynching). The black hand seems to be a common symbol of secret societies.
I regret to say that “swp” is likely “southern white power”
Haha, that makes a lot more sense, I was honestly reaching with the Socialist Workers’ Party thing. I assumed it had to do with Naziism/white power stuff, but I wasn’t sure how exactly that tat tied in.
I may have been seeing things, but when Ledoux knelt there was a close up of his back and it looked as though the “spiral” tribal tattoo seen on all of the victims had been removed or burned on (at least not in ink). But again, it was a pretty quick shot.
Confirmed:
[www.uproxx.com]
“UPROXX: Back to Reggie’s tattoos, there seems to be some debate online about whether or not Reggie had the spiral symbol on his back that Dora Lange’s ex-husband Charlie claimed he had while they bunking together in prison. I don’t know if you can talk about this or not. Was that symbol/tattoo there and some of us just missed it? Or not?
CHARLES: Yeah, no he’s got it, it’s branded on there, like right above the pentagram on his back, between his shoulder blades.”
I actually didn’t see it at all, so I had to go back and closely look and it’s FAINTLY visible if you look and stop the episode at the right times. Interesting stylistic choice.
This is just a thought off of the top of my head, but what if the two 2012 detectives secretly have something to do with everything and they just kill Rust and Marty at the end of the show
That would be AWESOME.
I don’t know about simply killing them (more likely locking them away). Rust does suspect they “have friends in high places” and I fear he is right…
The black detectives don’t enunciate well and I couldn’t understand what they were saying- which was frustrating !!
Love the show, and this episode exhibited great acting skills of MM.
Using the phrase “shuckin’ and jivin'” is a perfect reflection of East Texas/Southern Louisiana idiom. I was delighted to hear it. However, Alan, in that neck of the woods, it is “sumbitch” not sonuvabitch”. What I find missing is anyone who speaks with a Cajun dialect.
I’m really glad the series has returned to the reality it had set during the first few episodes. As good as some parts of last weeks episode were, I thought plot wise the whole thing was a bit ridiculous. It felt like the producers had decided half way through the series to film a late 80’s/early 90’s cop action flick. A motif that the series Banshee has done quite well from the start, but seemed a bit jarring in the case of True Detective.
I wonder if the black detectives are part of the cover up, trying to frame Rust..
Very possible and Rust suspects as much.
Louisiana governors are notorious for their corruption and “kingly” approach to running the state. The task force preacher is the brother? (relative of some kind) of the 1995 governor.
This is my new favourite show. It’s so tense and gripping and kind of exhausting. I said from day 1, that Rust seems a bit out there, shall we say, but that Marty is the real nutcase. I agree with someone above who said that Rust is still working the case and trying to figure it all out. And his crazy drunk routine is just another ‘undercover’ mission to prove the truth, although this time not sanctioned by anyone. I’m not sure about Marty and his daughter, but I wonder if she ends up on the streets knowing more than anyone. Fantastic show, so intriguing
I’m convinced that Rust has secretly been investigating Marty these last 10 years because he is somehow involved in the murders or is the one who committed them. I’ve thought Marty was the killer from the beginning but I’m probably wrong. This show is completely mesmerizing, I can’t take my eyes off the screen for the full episode. I don’t want it to end.
The smart money has to go on Marty’s father-in-law if you’re looking for someone close to home. Marty’s outrage at what Ledoux was up to with kids is so palpable. He may have blinders on but he’s not a bad guy.
May God forgive me for saying it, but I think Audrey deserved the slap in her face for telling her father “FU, Dad!”
She is a disturbed teenager who very likely may have been molested. She is acting out in anger, calling for attention. “It is right under Marty’s nose.” No young woman deserves to be slapped and called a slut by her father. Shame on you.
SMB, you are completely, totally correct in saying that I should be ashamed of myself for saying that. I AM ashamed that I feel that way. I’m old, and I “know” (intellectually) that kids are way different today than they were in the “Donna Reed” world I grew up in, but it is inconceivable to me (emotionally) that a kid would address a parent that way, regardless of the parent’s transgressions. I guess that in “Donna Reed land”, disturbed teenagers just dropped out of school and ran away from home, thus I had no contact with them. Reality is so sad – in any era.
Marty is not able to control his rage. He needs anger management issue. While agree that no teenage daughter should tell her dad FU, he basically coaxed her into it with the “captain of the varsity slut team” remark. Audrey is almost definitely reacting to some childhood trauma that is not her fault and the last she needs is her dad slapping her around.
There was this cool article about the story behind the Yellow King. on Io9 recently ([io9.com]). I’d never heard of the story but this was fascinating read.
Wow. My mind was blown when I read that Shea Whigham’s preacher character has almost the exact same surname as Aleister Crowley’s alias, and that when he did the sign of the cross on his chest he did it backwards. I’ve suspected him to involved with the murders in some way, but boy does that ever confirm my suspicions!
@tyler
And if Shea Whigham is involved, it stands to reason that the man who was crudely castrated was exposing himself outside of the shutdown school while it was still open and knew something. Since police are in on it (recall that the sheriff in episode 1 had many mounted heads of deer on his wall) then they were likely the ones doing the castrating — which is why the man soiled himself when Cohle moved in on him — he’s terrified of cops because they mutilated him.
One of the things I like most about this show is its sense of place. I grew up in Beaumont (as you may recall, in the last episode Rusty told Marty to be listening to the Beaumont police band for signs of trouble). The billboard that reappears in this episode caught my eye because there’s one just like on I-10 in Rose City which is right before the Louisiana/Texas border. The sign was paid for by the family of Kathy Page after she was murdered in 1991. The family claimed that the Vidor police department accepted bribes to cover up who killed her and are unwilling to this day to investigate her death any further (despite enough evidence for her husband to be convicted of her murder in civil court). You can read more about the sign here: [www.beaumontenterprise.com]
This episode has strongly hinted at a conspiracy/inside job with corrupt cops covering up information that is salient to the murder investigation. The billboard could be a nice little piece of foreshadowing to that end (not to mention accurate to the time and place). I’m really impressed with how this mystery has been revealed thus far and looking forward to seeing where the show will take it next.
The 2 things that seem intriguing to me are when rust asks the detectives about ‘missing girls in reference to Andrews’ (1st episode) then noticed all the cases made in error tonite. Episode 2, at langes mothers house, the picture of the horse mounted men surrounding the girl.
You are just the person I want to hear from. I live in the midwest. Is the south really this spooky or is this an over dramafication? I realize there is not a serial murderer behind every tree but I am just weirded out by the swamp scenes. All parts of the country have nefarious types who have an under world culture but it just seems like the backwoods south is so damn spooky. I don’t want to generalize so give me some much needed insight.
Very interesting to hear from someone who is (or was) a local. I know nothing of Louisiana apart from Bourbon St and one of the things I love about the show is that it gives me a sense of the place. Forget the story… I’m just talking the cinematography. Glad to hear the story isn’t too far off the rails. It’s a TV show and of course its going to make some way out shit up to keep us interested (they all do… yes even The Wire) but again, really good to hear someone who grew up in the area vouch for its authenticity,
I grew up in Port Arthur, TX, in the 1950’s 30-40ish miles from the LA border. Teens could buy beer legally in LA at age 16 (it was 21 in Texas at that time), so Texas kids would go “across the river” to the night clubs/beer joints with live music that had the identical atmosphere as portrayed in these beer joint scenes. Southern Louisiana is a world unto itself, like no other place on earth. The haunting beauty of the terrain as portrayed in the show is completely authentic. Ignorance mixed with religious fundamentalism is rampant among the denizens referred to as “coon asses”. The back woods and swamps are full of the Louisiana version of rednecks. Their pidgin English is almost undecipherable. Eating, smoking, crabbing or fishing or crawfishing, music and dancing are what these people live for. This is absolutely NOT a description of the majority of Louisianans, but these are what in some other southern states might be called hillbillies.
Jim: everywhere is spooky! It’s just a matter of filming it right.
[Hell, I live in SE England, the most tamed and ‘civilised’ part of nature you’re likely to find, but you could still make it look pretty damn spooky, with the heath and the woods and the hidden decaying WWII defences and the streams running red and the little winding roads through the woods. Everywhere has the potential to be sinister]
The original Lovecraft stories are mostly set in New England, incidentally – I’ve never been, but I’d never have imagined New England as being particularly terrifying, environmentally speaking, yet Lovecraft describes it as though it is…
I’m glad you brought up the picture of the men on the horses. Did you notice they had tall pointed hats like wizards or on reflection maybe like Klan hoods?
I missed part of the episode, can someone tell me how and why marty got violent with his daughter?
Essentially, Marty’s underage daughter was found in a three way with two boys who were over eighteen. The three of them got arrested for indent exposure. Marty took her home and made her explain to her mother what happened. During the conversation, tensions escalated and Marty (I’m paraphrasing) called his daughter a slut. She responded by telling him to fuck off, and he hit her.
After Marty locked up the older boys (stat rape charges still a question) he brought his daughter home and called her “captain of the varsity slut team” she told him to “fuck off” and he hit her.
If Rust is the murderer of dora, why would he ask Ledoux “why the antlers?” when they were in the field?
No way Cohle is the killer unless the flashbacks aren’t accurate (the antler question is just one of dozens of examples that clear 1995 and 2002 Rust of the crime) or you buy the DID theory which I so hope is wrong. That would be LAME.
Loved the contrast of the narration over the actual closing in on the satanic shack of squalor. Terrible, terrible images of the two children being carried out. Poor little boy–chilling. Really well done bookends.
Gotta love a show that features fetid Nazi-Devil worshipers, sitting around getting high on their own supply, reading and quoting Ambrose Bierce. Who evidently disappeared without a trace in Mexico in 1913. Renewed interest in Robert Chambers on the horizon too. These are some literate murderous psychos.
Looks like owls and odd dudes in animal hides carrying torches feature in the Carcosa short story.
Nice to see Marty have two moments of introspection this week — One, the comments about his inattention having caused even more damage than his infidelity. And, two, his telling the detectives that though they thought they were reading Cohle, if he had spent that much time with them, HE was the one doing the reading.
Rust’s sphere and circle monologues only work because MM makes manages to make them pop, against all odds. His handling of cigarettes, lighters, beer cans and flasks, helps to make absorbing the teenage nihilist stuff coming out of his mouth. Love the way he holds that cigarette. It’s all very macho but elegant at the same time. Cohle seems to do everything for effect. I wonder if he ever really had a daughter at all — or a wife.
As a description of clinical depression, the business of all of us being born into our same lives without awareness or relief is pretty great.
Anyone else notice that “Hart”= a male deer, i.e. the ones with antlers? Or Cole = coal + hart (heart)= black heart?
“I don’t like your face. It makes me wanna do things to it.”
Definitely a line one can use out in the real world — a lot! The look on Rust’s face when the guy walked out of the booth was priceless. Totally had!
The look on MM’s face after the bad guy tells him his soul is corrosive and walks away…just excellent. He is so taken aback by being accurately described by the speed cooking biker creep he cannot even keep his expression of distant contempt in order. His face falls apart cause his back is turned so no one but the bad guy can see it accidentally crumple. Just superb.
Yeah that was good, I agree.
Wow.I agree. Rust looked as if the floor had just fallen in. Really powerful, but it was a quick moment. Rust waxes nihilistic, but to then have what he fears is true about the emptiness and meaninglessness of existence actually thrown at him and to have He , himself labeled “The Poison” shakes him to his core.
That was unbelievable television! Best stuff I’ve seen since some Breaking Bad episodes. God I love this show!
Does anyone getting the same feeling watching this show as they did watching Dawson’s Creek? That people just do not talk like this in the real world? Lol.
I mean so many people Rust comes across seem so philosophical and deep and have a level of insight into people and life that is surreal. I am not saying killers cannot be smart or deep or anything like that but when Lodoux partner said Marty’s eyes are “……corrosive acid….” I had to laugh.
I am loving this show, I understand people frustration with supporting characters not being fleshed out. In a normal series of multiple seasons I would agree but this show will only last 8 episodes so I am not too concerned. They have only enough time to develop two characters in 8 episodes, I am glad they are developing the 95 detectives, keeps things tight and avoids viewers being annoyed by half developed characters not having their arcs closed off.
Great show.
I’m with you in that folks just don’t talk this way in the real world. If they did, I’d be getting out more at this stage of life. But this is one of the benefits of the gothic backdrop. You create an atmosphere in which this kind of crazy, literate talk is possible and kind of expected when sections of the country are made iconic and grotesquely out of time, if you know what I mean. The corrosive acid thing is a howler, for sure. I definitely chuckled. It’s ridic and kind of great, isn’t it? And it gives the actors a chance to show what they can really do. They have to prove they can pull it off and put it over. That actor totally did. And MM is doing the same in his absurd monologues. These guys have got to be laughing their asses off in between shots. Must be so fun to be working like this.
I don’t want to compare but I guess I am. And don’t mean to compare because I think this show is really, really good, but series like The Wire, The Sopranos, Breaking Bad made their points by having folks talk like folks do.
True Detective is more like a fever dream so I’m okay with it being nutso on the monologue-dialogue front. Southern gothic and now the new Louisiana-Texas thing going on. It’s like America’s id or something.
I kind of agree but then again some of that dialogue seems about right for a cult worshipping assistant meth cook. Almost like the Yellow King was speaking through him. It was interesting that as they climb the food chain they finally bump into someone who can read Rust. The guy lost a little cred when he blew himself up with his own booby trap but he was fleeing a hail of bullets.
Word, Virginia.
AwesomeFantastic!
I am usually a loud mouth on my opinions, theories, etc. on a series but this one has honestly left my speechless. I have a few guesses where everything is going but at this point they are as wild and random as Rust’s drunken philosophical babblings. A few things from last night that struck me-
1. Given how much Marty has tended toward violence with his lover’s man, his daughter, and Ledoux I think that if either of the detectives have a big surprise coming, it’s Marty, not Rust.
2. Everything I keep reading seems to think that Rust is more than what he says. I don’t understand where people are getting that. He’s an open book. He changes stories to cover up indiscretions, but with one person or another he is pretty straightforward about his warped worldview, his past career/crimes, and his general state of mental unrest. Marty, on the other hand, is still very much a mystery. He has his bouts of rage, but what do we really know about his character. We know he drinks too much and seems simple compared to Rust. I don’t think it will play out that way though.
3. As a father that scene with Marty’s daughter in 2002 was one of the most disturbing things I’ve seen since Aceveda got raped in The Shield. Wow.
Okay, so maybe not speechless but I certainly don’t have a clue where any of this is going.
Pizzolatto said in an interview that Cohle’s true agenda would not be revealed until episode 8. That’s where people are getting the idea that he is not, in fact, what he seems.
Okay, got it. Thanks! Trying to take this work as a standalone work without doing any real “research” on it until it has ended. Sort of letting the show speak for itself. But I appreciate the rationale. Makes sense.
Thanks for the spoiler, PAB. I don’t care if Pizzolatto said it in an interview. If it’s about a future episode it’s a spoiler.
Pizzolatto is a loud mouth. Complete opposite from Vince Gilligan.
The fact that Rust fell off the grid for 8 years (even though I suspect Marty knows all about this) makes it pretty friggin’ clear he’s hiding something.
According to conventional storytelling, yes. But is the story you have been watching what you would call conventional? Honest question. I’d say it is about as unconventional a television show as I’ve ever seen aside from Twin Peaks and perhaps Lost.
I think that both the shows and it’s creators are dealing in misdirection. You don’t create something like this and then just give it all away in interviews. What if the creator meant that by Rust’s “true intentions” he was referring to protecting Marty? What if he fell off the grid because they were I. On something together and sticking around would make that too obvious? I think assumptions in this show that are based on anything you might call obvious or clear are wrong. I could be wrong too, but I think at this point Rust is WAY too obvious for any of this to end up being his handiwork.
Cole wanted to be seen at the 2012 crime scene, he knew they would call him in. Maggie knows something . Did she have an older sister ? Audrey was forced to watch a sex act when she was young, like Dorra, men on horseback ? Dorra’s father commit suicide ? Some kind of first daughter ritual ?
Agree that Cohle would never have been spotted at the 2012 crime scene by accident. Too smart.
Another fantastic episode, one that needs to be rewatched. There was just so much happening, I’m sure I missed something.
The Reggie Ledoux shootout scene was done so well, what a brilliant idea to have Rust and Marty describing what did not happen at all to a T while on voiceover while we all saw what really did happen. I was really curious to see where the show would go once it seemed like the end of the Ledoux was the end of the case…and just a brilliant piece of writing, as we see The Yellow King still rules the underworld.
Another fantastic scene was Rust back at the scene of the original murder, with the voodoo stuff still there, like the site was still being used for ritual murders. The large “voodoo ring” on the tree was a match to the beer can “time is a circle” Rust creation.
I like the idea of Rev Tuttle=The Yellow King, but the detectives mentioned that Tuttle died in 2010 from “mixed medications”. Did Rust mix the meds for the Rev? And the murders are still ongoing, so there is a conspiracy with some Big People for sure.
The fact that Rust continues the investigation at the school pretty much clears him in my mind. The voodoo stuff is being made at the school? Could the groundskeeper guy they saw on the mower there be involved?
Very cool observation on the tree wreath circle being a version of the circle thing. Thanks! Love this kind of insight. Also looked like the entrance or exit from the birth canal.
It is not that Tuttle is the “Yellow King” just involved as I’m sure are many others in the old boy Louisiana freak network. Maggie’s dad is definitely looking like a prime candidate.
The groundkeeper strikes me as just some blue collar dude. Doubt he is involved. His explanation to Cohle about what he knew about the school (not a thing) didn’t raise my eyebrows.
Am I insane to think that Rust and Marty might still be partners? I mean its called True Detective, and these men have showed that they are willing to bare their souls and sacrifice everything to get the job done.
I had this same thought. The problem though is that Hart would be giving a great acting performance – something Cohle is obviously capable of, but in Hart’s case it might be a stretch.
There may be something more limited going on… for instance, Hart might have an idea what Rust has been up to, even though they aren’t keeping in touch.
@ DLG
That very convincing look of consternation Marty had when the 2012 detectives were making their case against Rust — I’m hoping it was over realizing his ex-partner had opened himself up to these kinds of allegations, and not because he was actually buying their argument.
I disagree that Hart is not capable of solid acting/deception. After 7 years of Rust coaching him up (starting from the second he blew off Ledoux’s head) he has had to spin a lot of yarns. He was damn convincing on the shootout horse shit.
This show is just so, so, so good. I’m really enjoying it. I don’t care about fleshing out other character because other characters aren’t worth fleshing out. We don’t need to find out every detail about these people, just how their stories intersect with the one we’re involved with. We’ve only seen 5 episodes now anyway, as if that’s enough time to flesh out a ton of characters. The real focus is on the 2 guys in the spotlight and the case, as it should be. I have no idea where this is going, and it’s spectacular to have no idea. Neither Marty nor Rust is the killer, you can bank that for sure.
Reading a bit more about Carcosa, Ambrose Bierce’s An Inhabitant of Carcosa, The King in Yellow, and the Yellow Sign is incredibly illuminating. This show might get sci-fi-y before all is said and done. It is apparently influenced by Bierce and Chambers (who wrote The King in Yellow), and those two writers influenced Lovecraft to the point where he included elements of their works in his own stuff, including Cthulu stuff, so we were right in the other thread when we were discussing how this story incorporates elements of Lovecraftian horror. It may be that the symbol that was on the back of the first victim from the first episode is Pizzolatto and Fukunaga’s interpretation of the Yellow Sign. Now check this out:
“The King in Yellow never fully describes the shape and purpose of the Yellow Sign. Nonetheless, ‘The Repairer of Reputations’, one of the stories in the collection, suggests that anyone who possesses, even by accident, a copy of the sign is susceptible to some form of insidious mind control, or possession, by the King in Yellow or one of his heirs. The stories also suggest that the original creator of the sign was not human and possibly came from a strange alternate dimension that contains an ominous and ancient city known as Carcosa.”
Incredibly creepy, in a good way. Plus, Bierce’s An Inhabitant of Carcosa includes an owl, amongst other creatures. The King in Yellow also mentions black stars. The tie-ins from these works is absolutely fascinating. More reading:
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
[en.wikipedia.org]
as linked by other people, this io9 article is also particularly illuminating: [io9.com]
Yeah, remember that CGI owl in the ruins of that church when they found the distinctly creepy painting on the wall the first time out?
Definitely, exactly what I was thinking of when I brought up An Inhabitant of Carcosa including an owl.
Relatively certain now that Rusty’s current burnout persona is an act – he’s there vetting the new cops on the case. Are they in on it? Also relatively certain that Rusty and Hart are still working together.
Just absolutely riveting television. Absolutely in the Wire league now. Every episode finds a new gear somehow.
Also love the fact that we KNOW (because HBO said so) that this story will be over in 8 episodes. So it’s all on the table. Anything can happen. If this were on network, it’d be strong out so far it’d lose all tension.
Just the nest thing HBO has done in ages. Can’t wait to see where it goes next.
I can’t put this show with the Wire yet even though I agree it is as riveting as anything I’ve seen on TV, including BB.
If they do 5 seasons in 5 different locations with 5 sets of A-list actors and 5 awesome directors it will blow past The Wire and anything else that has ever been put on TV.
So I haven’t gone back to the end of episode 3(?), but are we sure that the man in his underwear and gas mask wasn’t Rust? I thought that when they went to the cook house in this episode they would come across Ledoux in a gas mask. In 2002 after everything he sees in the abandoned school, what if he becomes obsessed with the Yellow King and that entire world/mythology. I don’t think Rust is the killer, but I do believe he is connected to it in some way, and he eventually returns to the cookhouse to cook in his underwear and gas mask. Again, I haven’t gone back to rewatch this particular scene, so I could be completely wrong.
Nope. I was wrong. That person was very clearly Ledoux.
I see the idea that Rust and Marty are still collaborating in 2012 and that there was no real “fallout” is gaining traction on this board. I like it. I hope this were we are going. It is clear that more & more of what they’ve disclosed to the rest of the world is bullshit.
My theory: Marty’s daughter is the killer for the win.
Not my top theory, but I think there has to be a consideration that while Rust wasn’t the killer in 95 and 02, he became it as he delved deeper into understanding the Yellow King and whatever else is connected to that. So he could be behind new murders. If everything is bound to repeat itself, that means that even as one Yellow King dies, another is born. So something happens to Rust that turns him into the Yellow King for a new generation.
Again, not my first guess on what happened. But I think it’s something that needs to be considered
Rust certainly seems to have bought in Ledoux’s “flat circle” theory but I don’t buy him as the killer even in 2012. If he was, why would he be so sloppy? He clearly wanted to be noticed around the recent crime scene. Why I have no idea. That said, whatever he saw/learned in his 8 years off the grid was likely some scary shit.
Was there a killing in 02? I missed out on that one. I’m also very much entertaining the thought that Rust has been working (as a rogue or not) on the case from 02 and onwards. BTW I do suspect Marty’s more involved than I initially suspected: after they visit the hillbillybunny ranch, Marty’s actively playing down all of Rusty’s suggestions…
I thought the perp he got to confess said that the Yellow King had continued killing after 1995, but there wasn’t a specific killing in 2002 they were looking at. And then Cohle started looking at old crimes and crime scenes again.
Yeah like Joel said there have almost definitely been ongoing killings for years. Rust just caught on to it for sure in ’02, although I think he had an inkling way back in ’95.
While she is clearly a distant third in terms of being a lead, I disagree that Michelle Monaghan’s character hasn’t been fleshed out. I think that she is killing her role. I wasn’t crazy about her timid take on Angie Gennaro in GBG but I love her work here.
I think she’s been very good also and I don’t think her character is not on view.
There is still a lot of time left for her to shine too. As the drama ramps up with her daughters and (likely) her father she probably has some big scenes ahead.
Exceptional story telling. I will be very sad when this series comes to an end all too quickly.
Rust has been clearly driven under deep cover by this case because its corruption is so dangerously, wide and deep. He says to the 2012 detectives that if Ledoux wasn’t the killer that would mean that this case was “deep and dark”. During these “conversations” he’s trying to read them and maybe lead them in the right directions. He now knows they are not in on the conspiracy because they think he’s the killer and are being used as “patsies” by their superiors just as he ad Marty were used in 1995. They were hailed as heroes when they killed Ledoux and his partner and found the children. The panels that investigated this incident were very willing to believe their shoot-out story with obviously little investigation because it suited the purposes of the conspirators.
I don’t think Marty is involved with these evil ritualistic murders. Rust says early on that Marty is in “denial”. This explains why he doesn’t see that his daughter has been corrupted somehow or that his infidelity was a symptom of unhappiness he feels in his marriage. He wants so badly to be “normal” – whatever that takes. He’s trying so hard to be an “every man” because that’s what you’re supposed to to to be accepted. He represents the average person in this story – something that has no real place in a twisted world like this .
Rust, of course, is just the opposite of this wanting to follow whatever unsavory pathway the clues take him down. Even to the point of no return. I’m not sure they’re working together but I suspect there will be some reconnection of these two ex-partners before the story is over.
I agree with pretty much every word you wrote. If Marty and Rust aren’t working together it is still very possible that Marty knows way more about what Rust has been up to then he is letting on…
The greatest compliment I can give this show is I never anxiously await next weeks episode. I’m content to rewatch each episode and engross myself in blogs and comment sections to read the perspectives of others as it relates to this masterful creation.
The creator said in the video of ‘Inside the episode’ regarding 2012 Cohle drinking the beers: “Once he starts drinking, anything he says in that room is inadmissible.”
Which is truly brilliant, and complements the theory of Cohle being undercover now.
When Cohle tells the investigators to go get his beer, he literally says the line “You guys didn’t want this to be admissible did you”. Surprised everyone is suddenly latching on the drinking as a sneaky smart move only after this 5th episode. It was literally right under your noses all along.