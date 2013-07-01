Review: ‘Under the Dome’ – ‘The Fire’

A review of tonight’s “Under the Dome” coming up just as soon as I spray paint myself a door…
When I see a debut episode that’s interesting but uneven like the “Under the Dome” pilot, I tend to look to episode 2 for signs of which way the series will go. Will it emphasize the parts of the pilot I liked, or magnify the parts that were problematic? Are there hints of whether this is a concept that can function over the long haul?(*) Is my understanding of the characters and/or the world growing deeper?
(*) The pilot was the most-watched summer premiere on any network in six years, and CBS’ biggest summer debut in thirteen years. CBS has been very careful in the descriptions used for the show, in a way that would allow them to end it this summer and claim it was a miniseries all along, or renew it in success. TV is a marathon, not a sprint, and viewers could get bored in a hurry. but with those numbers as a starting point, the odds of more episodes after this summer seem pretty good.
“The Fire,” unfortunately, was a pretty uninspiring second installment. It gave us a bit more of crazy Junior (easily the show’s weakest, cheesiest link), introduced another hammy character in Big Jim’s clergyman sidekick, was much shorter on the weird dome-related imagery that made the pilot so memorable (explosions are cool, but they are not a patch on a bisected cow), and couldn’t make up its mind about how bad it wants things to get in Chester’s Mill, and how fast.
There was a palpable sense of panic in last week’s episode. Of course, that was when the dome had first gone up, planes were crashing, corpses were being discovered, etc. But the town and most of its citizens felt much too calm for only day 2 of the crisis – puzzled and annoyed by this giant invisible barricade separating them from the rest of the world, but (other than the gun-hording deputy who cracked and killed his buddy with a ricochet) the people reacted with the same level of concern as they might if the local diner sprung a completely new menu on them with all of the popular specials removed.
More troubling, though, is that I’m not sure I care about a single one of the characters we’ve met so far other than Big Jim, and that’s owing as much to the pre-existing awesomeness of Dean Norris than anything he’s being given to play here. All the characterization is fairly thin at this point, with everyone conforming to their basic types.
I’m not giving up hope here. Talk to any veteran TV writer, and they’ll tell you episode 2 is one of the hardest to write, particularly for a high-concept show like this one. But “The Fire” certainly did nothing to make me more excited for the future of “Under the Dome.”
What did everybody else think?
Perfect summation of why I will no longer be watching this show. It does not seem like they are trying to do anything overly interesting.
I’m rooting for the Dome.
Although it has a penchant for killing police officers (convenient ricochet, I see what you did there dome), it’s really more interesting than these flat characters.
But wait.. Will the mystery of the excess propane ever be solved? I’m at the edge of my seat…
The Dome really does hate the police, so much so that it’s concocted an elaborate, Agatha Christie-style series of improbable murders.
The chief goes down when his pacemaker explodes, after he stupidly touches the dome that he already knows has caused his pacemaker to flutter.
Then the future brother in law of our heroine is killed by a freak shot that made the magic bullet from the JFK assassination look like child’s play.
Next week? The gun-hoarding deputy will somehow be mauled by a bear even though he’s locked up in a jail cell.
I thought the propane had something to do with the drug-running operation. I think they pretty much addressed most of the mysteries from the first episode (like why Barbie was burying Julia’s husband).
I liked the pilot but this one was pretty awful. I’ll sick with it for a couple more but I am not optimistic
Wow Junior is comically awful. Every scene he’s in has me giggling. Prisoner girl isn’t fairing much better. I’m already dreading the awkward scene where she fake-seduces him only to hit him with a blunt object and steal the key (I never read the book, so no clue if that’s how this conflict resolves. I just don’t doubt at all that the show will pass up this cliche…)
Speaking of awful characters, I’d be remiss not to mention seizure boy’s beyond stupid friend. Not only did he not know what a sieve was, but he thought he could somehow leak through the dome because we’re 70% water? Grooooannnnn…
The Vogel character had a chance to be somewhat interesting, but they pretty much ruined him with that flashback to open the episode. *Of course* he didn’t mean to kill the guy, and *of course* the guy was basically a jerk. Yawn…
A lot of stuff went terribly wrong in this episode, and Alan couldn’t be more correct about the puzzling lack of panic. Pretty big letdown from a pretty decent pilot.
Yeah, if you’re locked in a storm cellar, and you’re at the top of the stairs while your captor is simply standing at the bottom, dangling the key in front of you, maybe you shouldn’t just crumble up crying. Maybe you should jump down on him and try to knock him out.
I’m starting to think the Dome was placed over Chester’s Mill to bottle up the stupidity of its population.
I would agree with most of that. My one disagreement is that I can see why people would not be losing it quite yet. First off, after the initial disaster of the invisible dome dropping/appearing, there is nothing they can do yet things are pretty much normal. There is nothing to really worry about. For now. Also, there is the storytelling to consider. In both instances it behooves the writers and the story to build up to a slow burn, and it actually kinda/sorta makes sense. Or at least I can make that argument and think that in this scenario it might go either way. A bit. I think people would be panic buying a bit more and doing that sort of stuff. Still, they did not realize they were totally shut off until the reporter lady (stupidly) announced things were pretty dire since this impenetrable wall covered them all and they could not get airlifted out or anything. Still, I could chalk most of this up to shock that should fade away pretty quickly.
My biggest critique is the unnecessary stupidity of the characters. I mean, you inherit a house, moments later it catches fire, you find the priest in there, and just accept he broke-and-entered to get Lapidus a suit for the funeral and the house just so happened to have a possible gas leak according to Big Jim that somehow caught fire? I mean, no talk of an investigation or questioning the uber-convenient selective-amnesia? I’m not Sherlock Holmes, however that’s a bit coincidental.
Also, ditto what Otto Man said. If some psychopath guy has you locked up, maybe egging him on thinking you banged some other guy is not the best way for him to let you out. But no, let’s infuriate the mentally-unhinged guy who has you in a soundproof bomb shelter (or whatever), and then after you get free of him and hit the locked door just crumple when he jangles keys right in front of you. Not that I expected her to go all Bruce Lee, however she is being held captive by a madman so maybe a little more of a struggle would be appropriate, or even trying to seduce him (which will probably come in another episode or two).
-Cheers
What bugged me most was there has been no serious attempts for the two sides to communicate. What, people can’t write on paper and hold it up to the dome. No one inside really cares what those outside the dome are doing, no one on the outside cares at all about the welfare of those in the dome? No attempt to ascertain what those inside noticed when the dome appeared? All these things drive me crazy, no one is acting in a rational manner.
I’d say the show kinda addressed this in the scene where red haired reporter was throwing the ball at the dome.
She states that she’s tried everything to get the soldier’s attention (including getting naked, I guess) but they’re ignoring everyone. I’m guessing the military has essentially quarantined the perimeter on the outside of the dome, and is not letting people near.
Of course WHY they’re doing this isn’t exactly clear, as we discovered that the government/military isn’t really sure what’s up with the dome either. I’ll give the show a little break here, as this is only day two. It at least makes some sense that the government is still trying to suss out what they have on their hands.
@COUSIN LARRY APPLETON. That’s what I get for going to the bathroom, I missed that scene! Still the overall tone of how both sides are reacting feels off. The dome-folk’s demeanor, to me, should be somewhere between the too calm acceptance of the situation most are showing and the mental breakdown of the one cop.
@Ken, I get what you are saying. However, in defense of the show (sort of), it’s only day two. Everybody’s too cool, yet you could argue people are still in shock, not much has changed yet, and they JUST learned that the dome is, well, a dome and they cannot get airlifted out or supplied food/water/smokes/etc. It feels too passe, however it’s probably just shock/transition in a calm-before-the-storm. My fear is that it becomes a way to milk the series with a disaster-of-the-week thing the town has to deal with so they can d-r-a-g the mystery with the dome and the propane/drugs and the mystery with Barbie out as slowly as possible if this ends up a hit and not a mini-series.
So I’ll reserve judgment for a few more weeks and see what they do with this.
-Cheers
@Dave I. The fact they JUST found out it is a dome raises a point. Since they didn’t know till the second day it was a dome, they sure took it pretty damn calmly that no one attempted to rescue them the first day by trying to fly a helicopter down into the town. They are taking being trap pretty magnanimously, it you ask me. In truth, this is America, 2013, we’re pretty much a nation of paranoid conspiracy-nuts these days. I’m surprised they aren’t thinking they are guinea pigs in an Obamacare/FEMA Death Camp!
@Ken, I wonder how much (if any) of that would change in a fairly rural environment (where they are at now) versus a more urban area. For some reason, and I could be completely off, this seems like a more isolated country-type setting so maybe their isolation (aside from family members or loved ones being outside the dome) takes some time to sink in. As for no helicopters coming in? Maybe something like Katrina or the like would be apt. I would presume it would take a while for them to send the copters in, personally. I mean, everything is pretty much fine inside the dome, unless you have a pacemaker and get too close, you happened to be sitting on the perimeter when it dropped, or your crazy would-be-boyfriend goes off the rails and locks you up in an underground bunker. That aside, most things are still pretty normal. I think most just assume things are going to be o.k., so I can buy it taking a while for the conspiracy theorists or dark sides of human nature to gain any traction and come to the surface.
Of course, I am open to counter-arguments. I mean, not to contradict myself, however while I believe the above may overall be true I would expect a scattering of people to be freaking out and just held in a state of placidity until/unless that first moment of panic or things-going-wrong set them off. I guess I’m sort of riding the fences a bit, but I’m fine with the calm-before-the-storm for now.
-Cheers
Not good. If I’m giving the pilot a B+, I’m giving this episode a C-.
Grades from viewers is so AV club.
When Junior said “you’ve changed, you’ll change back when this is over” I was wondering if they were setting up a twist where he’d turn out to be right, if still a bit crazy.
But then they made it clear just how crazy he was, and I realized I tricked myself into giving them too much credit.
The thing that makes no story sense isn’t that he’s a nutball who locked up his high school crush. That’s campy, but it’s not exactly an unprecedented plotline.
No, what’s bonkers about it is that they established that he was in a halfway-healthy relationship with her 5 minutes before he locked her up. If she knows him so well, why was she so surprised that he went berserk?
I’m not saying she should have seen it coming or anything, but why was she in his loving embrace hours earlier? I feel like for this to make any sense she would have dumped him long ago.
I thought they started with her in his ‘loving” embrace trying to sort of break up with him. Wasn’t he supposed to be going back to school, and he talked about not going back to school because he loved her so much, and she tried to talk him out of staying in town? My read on that was that she really wasn’t all that into him, that she was just killing time until school started up so she could get rid of him without having to dump the crazy guy.
Door closed, fire started in the room, yet fire through out the house when everyone arrives with little damage to room and Minister…he makes a great undertaker!
Is it me or is everyone in this town acting like a fool?
– By all means, lets waste gasoline — the one thing that can maintain a level of civilization — on frivolous things like a rock station and lights during the day.
– Why no, we haven’t considered rationing food or water, why do you ask?
– Hey, spray paint sticks to this dome. I’ll just screw around and draw a door, rather than writing in big letters “GET US THE FUCK OUT” to try to get the attention of all those news vans or to shame the soldiers into acknowledging us.
– The dome is porous you say? Nah, that’s not the kind of thing that you might want to communicate in some way to the scientists working to understand it. Just keep walking.
– Got some flaming evidence to destroy here… hmmm… waste basket near the curtains sounds like a stellar idea. What’s that, the house is burning? Stay put in the corner and absolutely don’t try to leave under any circumstances.
– Cigarettes will be useful for bartering in this fresh new hell! Three packs ought to be plenty for any need.
– Oh hey, it’s the gun of the man I killed. Even though it’s empty and therefore of no use to me, I’d better carry it around on my person to maximize the chances of his wife seeing it and recognizing it.
– She sees that I found the dog tags. I’d better come up with a cover story… rather than tell her that I found it in a place that she wouldn’t have been likely to check, like my abandoned car, I’ll say I found it in a place that I can guarantee she’s been to recently and she would have absolutely noticed its presence had it been there.
– You can’t dig with machinery! The dome will zap you! There’s no way that you could possibly dig without coming in contact with it, say by digging a trench 5 or 10 feet away from it. Or wearing gloves.
Ohh you pegged it there. The whole fire scene was cheese ball! Hey let me kick the flaming garbage can over to the curtains oppps ok Ill just put it out with my jacket – ok the whole room goes up like its been doused in gasoline. Everyone standing outside for what seems like 20 minutes – flames everywhere. There was smoke in the distance then as they got close – no smoke – none. Just cheese flames and of course the guy who sets the fire is still in the room where it all started and hes ok. Even my kids laughed at that. And I told them watch the whole house will explode now… CHEEEEEEEESE BALLLL> and it did. Ehhhh bad
Or how about the fire-fighting technique, which was apparently to throw buckets of water through an open door? Even after the possibility of the fire spreading was mentioned and the propane tank exploded, people still weren’t trying to put out the fire in the brush.
You should, uh, write the editors of this show. They should probably have figured out these holes on their own.
You’re right on, yet most of that I can let slide as stupid but not deal-breaking. What just came across as most indefensible to me, like Revolution-bad, was the fire. Actually, that whole scene. If you’re gong to try and sneak in and find this evidence, why not try to do it without leaving obvious signs of a breaking-and-entering? Why ransack the place then burn the letter? That just seems…suspicious. If he was going to burn the place down, he should have planned it better, yet that clearly was not the case. If he was not, why light the letter on fire, put it into the garbage can, then kick it against the wall/curtains? Moreover, the room going up like a tender box, whole house being on fire, and him just staying there yet being virtually unscathed part went beyond suspension of disbelief. I mean, I can let most of the rest slide just by virtue of people being in shock or not realizing their society inside the invisi-dome is probably about to break down so they are still sleepwalking through this weird (yet as of now seemingly pretty harmless unless you have a pacemaker) event. But that fire scene just defied all logic.
-Cheers
The one thing I can forgive – though there are a lot of other issues – was the idiotic behaviour of the reverend in the house with the fire. The show had clearly defined the fact that he was very high on (I’m guessing, considering the propane thing) meth, and his boneheaded actions lighting things on fire and stumbling them into curtains seem pretty plausible for a tweeker.
@Actually… I had thought of that. First that he was high, sure. It just seemed that, all together, it was a shade too contrived.
Second, I wondered about it being meth. I only mention that because it would be ironic seeing as Dean Norris’ other role is Hank. Part of me thought that might either be a nice nod or a bit too obvious depending how you look at it. I have not read the book, so I’m not sure if it’s supposed to be alluding to meth or something else. It would be sort of amusing if it’s meth that Junior was on it and that’s why he is now sort of tweaking out. I doubt it, however it would be kind of symmetric if it started with Big Jim.
-Cheers
My partner has read the books and is totally entertained by the series. That said, King tends to be very character driven and I agree with Alan. I couldn’t care less who makes it out of the dome alive. Breaking point–the female cop’s sooty face at the end was ridiculoua.
FYI, there aren’t books. There has only been one very thick book. When I was reading it, I got tired of lugging the heavy thing around and bought the ebook from Amazon, returning the hard copy to the public library.
I ‘ve read the novel and feel that I ‘m watching a completely different story, except for names the same.
I know that they have to pare down the book,but they have thrown out some of the best parts of it. Perhaps that will change, but I’m unsure of how they can get back to the original story.
You feel that you are watching a different story because you are. They took the basic concept and characters, then went in another direction in many ways. Something being “based on” a book like this is and being intended to be duplicated from it are different things.
Not really sure what you might be expecting with this show. It was a typical campy King story (not that there’s anything wrong with that) and the show is the same. It’s never going to be Breaking Bad. It’s basically Falling Skies but with a dome and no aliens (I honestly don’t remember how the book ended so I’m not giving anything away).
I actually think the second offering here accorded itself (mostly) well.
My impression from the pilot was that Under the Dome was more in the vein of suspense than action, and considering the size of the ensemble and some of the initial exposition necessarily bleeding over, I thought it worked well. The Junior plotline is rough, but whereas the pilot transitioned from doe-eyed lover to goofy-faced mustache twirler and wreaked of unintentional humor, here he was off-kilter at a consistent and plausible level.
Far worse for me than Junior, and I think the episodes biggest drawback, is the heavy-handedness with which they’ve eliminated the towns police force. The exploding pacemaker strains credulity, but having one deputy go crazy and critically wound the other functioning deputy on a single bad ricochet? That’s just bad writing, especially given how heavily they seemed to be telegraphing that Big Jim would make Linda the new Chief.
I think I liked this episode a fair bit better than Alan. Isn’t wasn’t great and everybody was acting pretty dumb, but I still enjoyed the atmosphere. This might be a show where I have to not think about it too much and just enjoy the tone and mood.
I think this episode really could have been helped by putting some distance, temporally speaking, between it and the pilot. Everything seemed too rushed, whether it was people seeming a little complacent or the deputy going a nuts.
Why is no one mentioning the awful, awful dialogue? I started reading the book twice (it’s a chore) and don’t remember any lines that were as straight on point, repetitive and ham-fisted as these. The acting is passable, but the writing is an absolute joke. It’s been real, Dome.
I guess I haven’t really noticed it except for the exposition early on about the dome affecting things with batteries. That was all pretty terrible.
After reading the book twice I don’t think I can watch anymore of this. Barbies a killer? Big Jim is the only selectman? Rusties outside the dome? Duke knew what was going on and doesn’t have a wife? Julia’s married? What the hell did they do? this isn’t even based on the book.
Don’t forget that Phil Bushey is a dj.
I think this show was better when it was called Jericho.
This is totally Jericho 2.0!!
Street lights working, restaurant generator running without a sound, no one from the outside looking in (it would be a frenzy), no one inside panicking, does the dome go into the water?, where is everyone?, food should be spoiling soon, this show sucks.
If the writers had been “true” to the original cast of characters, this would be a much better show. As it is, I read the book, it falls so flat, I cannot see how they could ever pull this together. The way they have rewritten the characters makes me so uninteresting, dull and not worth my precious time wathcing.
What the hell?! The characters have said that more than 10 times in the first two episodes. Under the Dome? No. After two episodes and some of the most clichéd and insipid dialogue I’ve ever heard on television, I’m calling this one “Above the Dumb.”
I’m a huge King fan and just finished the book a few days ago. I loved the book and hated the Pilot. Like someone else’s mentioned the characters names are the same, but they are portrayed with different backgrounds and personalities than in the book. I was willing to give it one more episode, but given the poor review of this one I may skip the series entirely. Maybe a movie would have been better.
I’m the one who made the comment to which you are referring. Later on, in the same comment thread, I also posted an email letter from Stephen King, in which he addressed the differences from an “alternate timeline” POV, which didn’t do a thing to lessen the disappointment that I had after watching Episode 1, never mind Episode 2. *sigh*
Crap writing geared toward the stupidest people on the planet. Hence the need to explain what a sieve is.
Also, crazy Junior has her chained in an underground bunker and accuses her of sleeping with a total stranger BUT she knows he didn’t kill anybody because she’s known him since kindergarten and he’s just not that guy?
I’m watching this more for the comedy now. Oh, and did anyone notice the thickness of Barbies beard changes from one scene to the next? Nice going continuity!
She’s chained up…and I’m thinking how come she is not asking for food? Water? A bathroom?
Why aren’t u commenting on the differences in the show from the novel? Characters back stories have been changed. Are we to assume Big Jim and the Rev. Drug business along with the propane used for the meth lab as the cause of the Dome?
I haven’t read the books, nor do I care about the content of the books or the changes made to the series. A book is a book. A TV show is a TV show. Sometimes, they are very similar. Sometimes, they are wildly different.
Again, there is only one big ol’ (wildly different) book. :o)
This show’s getting worse and worse. I agree that no one is reacting how you’d think they would, just two days into this crisis. Why has no one in town tried to shoot a gun at the barrier, or detonate an explosion? The smartest ones on the show are the teens who are trying to map its perimeter and use trig to determine its size, and the ones who are at least trying to dig underneath.
Junior’s character is completely absurd and one-dimensional. The black radio DJ sure didn’t try hard to keep Julia off the air with her announcement. And if we had any doubt Big Jim was a nasty SOB, that was erased when he started beating up on a priest! And BTW, the priest was laughingly inept setting the house on fire while trying to burn the paperwork. Looked like something Mr. Bean would do.
On the positive side, I now think Barbie has targeted Julia for a reason, so maybe his going home with her is not as contrived as I thought. Also, as much as I’ll miss Jeff Fahey’s sheriff, I give the writers credit for killing off a significant character so early in the season.
Had high hopes for this, but I’m just frustrated at this point.
Somebody DID try to shoot at the barrier, and it ricocheted back and killed a cop. Now, this all happened while folks were freaking out about being suffocated by smoke while the two kids who realized the dome is somewhat porous stood there, smiling … so that’s dumb.
What killed ME was the red-headed journalist (whose name I wish I remembered) kept saying in a monotone voice … “The fence is on fire. … The car is on fire now.” It was horrible.
At one point I thought — What’s wrong here? No normal human reactions. Is it poor acting? poor writing? poor directing? Yet I didn’t even care enough to try to figure out.
Even Dean Norris, so brilliant in Breaking Bad, doesn’t seem to know enough about who is character is to make him interesting.
Really disappointing this week, as I really enjoyed the pilot. The acting is horrific, and very easy to see why Rachelle Lefevre was replaced on “Twilight” (even though I never saw one of those movies). I know her part is written for her, but she is very good inserting the word “hell” into every sentence of dialogue…
Terrible.
Was the guy who played the cheesy clergyman the guy from the Seinfeld episode where George’s dad cooks for the singles night social Kramer put together?
Sometimes a plot can be so over the top that the suspension of disbelief is destroyed. Who sends ALL of their fire trucks to a parade in the next town along with all but one of the town council???
I’ll check out a few more episodes but if the panic doesn’t amp up soon because the carry out won’t be getting their Tuesday delivery then I’m out too.
They killed off Jeff Fahey!!! WTF??
There is really no way I see this going much longer than one season unless they pull something like more gas out of their butts.
It reminds me of Jericho or the first season of Twin Peaks.
No, as Good News Alan says below, it’s not Game of Thrones but I think it caught the GoT flu, a virus that kills off major characters just when you were getting fond of them. And yes! on the firetrucks. There are so many stupid moves in this series that I couldn’t think of them all when I wrote my piece down at the end here. How are we supposed to keep caring about characters too dumb to live? So far it’s just another everyday dystopia. Trust no one, get a gun.
At least this show is no Game of Thrones, Alan. It’s lightly based on a Stephen King book, but it’s so dissimilar that even if people drop end-book spoilers there’s NO reason to think they’ll appear in the series. One example: Linda the cop is a minor character with two daughters in the book, her husband Rusty – who is a physician’s assistant inside the dome – is a major character.
The series has taken a premise and character names and some character traits, but is clearly forging its own path. The book isn’t one of my favourite King books, but at least you don’t have to fend off jerks with spoilers like Game of Thrones. It’s so radically different (another example: the radio station is a computer-run hardcore Christian preaching station with no staff, and Dodee is a waitress that gets killed in her first scene, which only impacts a character that isn’t in the series) that book readers can’t really spoil it.
That said – I’m enjoying it as a summer series, though I thought the writing and directing was a bit worse in the second epi.
What gets me is why it took a kid with a protractor to figure out that it’s a dome and how big it is. If the transparent wall comes down to block one side of town, wouldn’t people head off immediately in the other direction to see if they can get out that way? Soon they would know at least the rough dimensions of the dome.
I missed the ending. When I saw Looney Panic Cop stiff-legging it across town I had to go and type “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” over and over and over and over…
Late to the party here (just finished with eps 1&2 on DVR) – but STUPID, STUPID, STUPID. An entire town full of Mary Sues. And way too many of them have the Stephen King gene – small town IQ’s with nasty underbellies. Captured girl taunting her kidnapper – yeah, that’s gonna work out well. Stupid parson – I thought he *meant* to fire the house – he’s tossing fire around like rice at a wedding and then oh! no! He’s trapped! How did that happen? I like the kid who’s good with math. Maybe I’ll come back next week for him. Maybe.
Big Jim running a drug ring
Duke’s pacemaker exploding out of his chest
The plane crashing into the dome on the inside
Woman getting her hand cut off by the dome when
doing some gardening
Barbie wrting them to contact the FAA
I could go on and on…
