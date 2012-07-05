Review: ‘Wilfred’ – ‘Dignity’

A review of tonight’s “Wilfred” coming up just as soon as I schedule an exit interview with the snow globe…
“Wilfred” is so unflinching about the darkness of its premise and its characters that there are episodes (or even multiple episodes in a row) where the writing seems to not feel the need for laugh-out-loud jokes. And I’m fine with that, but it’s still fun to get a more traditionally comic episode like “Dignity” – which, appropriately enough, casts Wilfred in the role of a frustrated stand-up comedian trying desperately to revamp his struggling act.
Where last week’s episode focused so much on Ryan’s personal life, “Dignity” spent most of its time at the new job (albeit with many scenes involving his flirtation with Amanda), and also on Wilfred’s attempts to hang onto his surprising new role as “office dog,” well after the novelty had worn off for Ryan’s co-workers. I particularly enjoyed Wilfred brainstorming ideas on notecards, as if he was in the show’s own writers room trying to finish the next episode; I have to assume that the real “Wilfred” writers assistant does a better job at taking notes than poor Bear.
(Also, Wilfred going on and on to the pigeons about how well he did at work felt reminiscent – not in a bad way – to the “Seinfeld” episode “The Bizarro Jerry,” where Kramer stumbled his way into an office job.)
“Dignity” also gave Steven Weber more to do, first as Jeremy gives a horrified Wilfred a prolonged, intimate hug, then as we discover just why Jeremy is so friendly towards Ricky the janitor. Because he began on a pleasant but unremarkable comedy like “Wings,” then segued to a genuinely bad comedy like “Cursed” (aka “The Weber Show”), it took me a while to realize just how talented, versatile and game a performer he is. But now he’s someone whose presence I look forward to in things, whether as one of the few appealing parts of “Studio 60,” as an Armenian mobster on “Party Down,” or here as the boss Ryan now gets to blackmail. A fine addition to the larger ensemble, as is Allison Mack.
Very satisfying, funny episode.
And just to repeat the housekeeping points from the end of last week’s review:
1)I’m again moderating the “Wilfred” Comic-Con panel a week from today, with Wood, Gann, Gubelmann and Dorian Brown (who has yet to appear so far this season), plus producers David Zuckerman and Randall Einhorn. If anyone has anything they’d particularly like to have one of the actors or producers answer, I’m open to suggestions, either in the comments or by email.
2)Because of my upcoming travels, vacation, etc., plus my feeling that this show is probably better served not being analyzed every week, don’t expect regular reviews for the rest of the season. I’ll pop in again either when there’s a particularly notable episode or when I just have some extra time and can weigh in on a recent stretch.
What did everybody else think?
“….as an Armenian mobster on “Party Down,””
Damn, I caught the high school reunion episode of Party Down this week and it still bums me out that show never found an audience until it was too late. Ricky Sargulesh was a great cameo.
I love this show, and sometimes I’m not even sure why. But I look forward to it every week, and the time just seems to fly by.
I especially got a kick out of Bear’s paws moving from scene to scene when she(?) was supposed to be typing notes. They had changed position every single time the camera went back to Bear.
Haha, I didn’t even notice that, that’s awesome!
Anyone else feel weird about laughing at this show sometimes? I really enjoy it, but the tone of some of the episodes just make me real uncomfortable. Maybe I am in the minority, but sometimes its just weird.
I know it was an easy joke, but having Wilfred get up from his water cooler crash and say, “Are you not entertained? Are you not entertain?” killed me.
Jason Gann is just great. That scence with the pigeons and the line: “You typed h for 45 pages?”. I was laughing my ass off.
Haha, dammit, I wanted to mention this line. The “h” line had me rolling.
I also laughed out loud when Wilfred referred to Ricky the janitor as “Slow Piscopo.”
Loved the episode and the surprise insult about Deliverance.
Don’t get me wrong, I love watching Wilfred and I laugh while watching it, but does anyone else feel like it’s easier to remember and laugh about than to watch and laugh at? I feel like I’m laughing even more thinking about the “h” line and the Gladiator reference now than I was laughing when I watched the ep. Also, Alan, Wilfred continued his confusing but still hilarious habit of calling everyone he has conversations with guys, including people in the office and (most notably) the pigeons he was talking to. I also loved how he had a long conversation with them about his successes at the office, started to walk away, and THEN ran at them, scaring them off, in classic dog fashion.
I was laughing at it while I was watching, and I’m still laughing now. I loved that scene with the pigeons. “I’ll kill you!” I also loved when Wilfred was supposed to hide in Ryan’s office, but came running out, “Look Ryan, there’s person there, and here’s another person, and here’s another person!” This show gets dogs and I can’t help but laugh.
I just had a salty lunch!
Best line of the episode! Thank You, Rob Riggle!