Review: ‘Wilfred’ – ‘Dignity’

“Wilfred” is so unflinching about the darkness of its premise and its characters that there are episodes (or even multiple episodes in a row) where the writing seems to not feel the need for laugh-out-loud jokes. And I’m fine with that, but it’s still fun to get a more traditionally comic episode like “Dignity” – which, appropriately enough, casts Wilfred in the role of a frustrated stand-up comedian trying desperately to revamp his struggling act.

Where last week’s episode focused so much on Ryan’s personal life, “Dignity” spent most of its time at the new job (albeit with many scenes involving his flirtation with Amanda), and also on Wilfred’s attempts to hang onto his surprising new role as “office dog,” well after the novelty had worn off for Ryan’s co-workers. I particularly enjoyed Wilfred brainstorming ideas on notecards, as if he was in the show’s own writers room trying to finish the next episode; I have to assume that the real “Wilfred” writers assistant does a better job at taking notes than poor Bear.

(Also, Wilfred going on and on to the pigeons about how well he did at work felt reminiscent – not in a bad way – to the “Seinfeld” episode “The Bizarro Jerry,” where Kramer stumbled his way into an office job.)

“Dignity” also gave Steven Weber more to do, first as Jeremy gives a horrified Wilfred a prolonged, intimate hug, then as we discover just why Jeremy is so friendly towards Ricky the janitor. Because he began on a pleasant but unremarkable comedy like “Wings,” then segued to a genuinely bad comedy like “Cursed” (aka “The Weber Show”), it took me a while to realize just how talented, versatile and game a performer he is. But now he’s someone whose presence I look forward to in things, whether as one of the few appealing parts of “Studio 60,” as an Armenian mobster on “Party Down,” or here as the boss Ryan now gets to blackmail. A fine addition to the larger ensemble, as is Allison Mack.

Very satisfying, funny episode.

