RIP, Dick Winters: Hero of D-Day, central character of ‘Band of Brothers’

Dick Winters, World War II veteran, winner of the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroism on D-Day, and the central character of HBO’s “Band of Brothers” miniseries, has died.
If you watched the miniseries (which I reviewed on my old blog a couple of summers ago), or read Stephen Ambrose’s book on the exploits of Easy Company that inspired the miniseries, or watched the various documentary tie-ins, then you know that Winters (played in the miniseries by Damian Lewis) was a calm, selfless, inspiring, exceedingly decent man, and the very model of what Tom Brokaw dubbed The Greatest Generation.
After the jump, three clips: one involving real members of Easy Company singing the praises of Winters (he’s the first man who speaks), one featuring Lewis at the end of the D-Day episode of “Band,” and one the “Band” recreation of the assault on the German guns at Brecourt Manor on D-Day that won Winters his biggest medal:
R.I.P., Major Winters.
Nice tribute, Alan.
Bye major, if hbo taught me anything, you were one hell of a man.
Just a few days ago I was think about BoB and wondering if Dick WInters was still alive.
He was a truly exceptional human being, but seemed to take greatest pride in just being a normal guy.
R.I.P. to one of the best.
All I know about Major Winters is from watching the mini-series and I think he was the kind of guy everyone would want and should know. Everyone could learn a lesson in grace and humility from him.
How Damian Lewis didn’t become a star after BoB still perplexes me. To portray such a man and not have it come off as corny and preachy takes immense skill and talent.
Thank You and R.I.P. Major Winters.
Currahee!
Sad news. The short clips of him made it clear that Damian Lewis’ portrayal of Winters was on the nose.
Winters was a natural and brilliant leader. His method of leading in the military is essentially how one learns to lead in business school. He was way ahead of his time. A great man and a great soldier. I would hope my kids would turn out like Maj. Winters.
Band of Brothers had me spellbound each week for an hour. I read Ambrose’s book, too. The scenes where they’re flying over the channel about to jump…seeing one of the planes blown out of the air. How everyone didn’t immediately go to the pilot & force him at gunpoint to turn around, I’ll never know.
Winters seemed too good to be true. Apparently he wasn’t. Nice to see thoroughly decent men recognized for being decent.
Crazy thing is, before he had a chance to live in peace on his piece of land, he was back in the service headed to Korea, though he didn’t actually make it there.
Thanks for this tribute Alan. My dad served 20 years in the Army and Band of Brothers might be his favorite TV program ever produced. Pretty sure he was actually a little heartbroken when I told him Major Winters had passed.
A true, American hero. Pure and simple.
R.I.P Major Winters.
I watched Band of Brothers for the first time at the back end of 2006. Of course it was a brilliant piece of television, but it also helped give me an understanding of WW2 that hadn’t been instilled in me previously. And that is what it was like for the people truly involved, and what they sacrificed.
I am thankful for this and the humble example Dick Winters and the Men of Easy Company have provided, especially with the profile that has come their way in recent years. I’m glad Major Winters was able to spend the rest of his days in peace.
And Alan thanks for posting this. I live in England and hadn’t seen anything about his passing so I appreciate you taking the time to inform your readers.
Brought a tear to my eye. America lost a hero, that’s for sure. I hope he had the life of peace he deserved.
make sure you watch The Pacific too… and read Eugene Sledge’s book.
I can say I could probably stand the European theater, but if I had forewarning of the kind of shit those guys went through vs. the Japanese, I can’t say what I would have done.
“I cherish the memories of a question my grandson asked me the other day when he said, ‘Grandpa, were you a hero in the war?’ Grandpa said ‘No…but I served in a company of heroes.”
RIP
With the going down of the sun and in the morning; We will remember them.
Rest in Peace Major Winters.
Rest in peace Major Winters.