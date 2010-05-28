RIP, Gary Coleman: Let’s hope you’re remembered for the right reasons

This morning, I wrote about how the “Sex and the City” movies have made me retroactively dislike the TV show, which I once enjoyed. And in hearing the sad news about the death of Gary Coleman at 42, I again can’t help but think of the issue of legacy and how dark later years can overshadow beloved earlier ones.
If you’re around my age or older, you remember Coleman from those first few years of “Diff’rent Strokes.” People talk about how he was much older than he looked because of his kidney condition, but he was still only 10 when that show started. Ten. I’ve seen sitcom stars with several more decades of training and experience not possess a fraction of the timing and camera presence Coleman had at 10.
The show’s premise (noble white millionaire takes in the black orphaned sons of his deceased employees) hasn’t aged well, but Coleman’s performance still holds up as one of the best Cute Sitcom Kids ever. It wasn’t that he seemed natural, because you were always aware that this was a (little) actor who was very aware of how the audience was responding to him, but he was so confident that the calculated nature of what he did only made him seem more likable.
But as Coleman aged but did not grow, there was nothing but sadness and humiliation for him and his co-stars. The show’s ratings decline in its later years (including a one-season move from to ABC after NBC canceled it) were blamed on the notion that Coleman wasn’t cute enough to be funny anymore. His managers and parents ripped off most of the money he’d earned on the show. Because of his size, the audience’s intense identification with him in this one role, and his erratic personal behavior, he became unemployable as an actor. Meanwhile, his on-screen siblings Todd Bridges and Dana Plato fell in and out of trouble with drugs and other crime, and Plato died a decade ago from a prescription overdose.
Coleman ultimately spent more of his life as the butt of jokes then as the actor who delivered them And that makes me sad. A lot of people younger than me know him only as a cautionary tale and tabloid punchline, and I suspect even a lot of my contemporaries immediately think of his post-show misfortune and missteps before they remember how quick he was to deliver a comeback to Willis or Mr. D.
Rest in peace, Gary Coleman.
I didn’t see him in Avenue Q (I saw it later), but his participation suggests that he did reach a point where he can make light of what happened to him. A tragic life indeed.
Coleman was never in “Avenue Q.” He was actually rather upset over the portrayal (understandable considering the part is normally played by a female actress) and threatened to sue although it never came of anything.
I don’t think he ever actually appeared in Avenue Q – it was always an actor or actress portraying him. I think he repeatedly threatened to sue the producers, but never followed through.
I always thought that he could have appeared in one of David E. Kelley’s dramas. Wouldn’t he have fit right in on shows like Picket Fences, Ally McBeal or Boston Legal?
Wow, that would have been a great idea. I also think Quentin Tarantino could have made something of him, too, the way he made John Travolta cool again.
I’ll always remember him for the show. I loved it when I was a kid.
I try not to get to tied up in actors personal lives. Unless I’m in that situation, I don’t feel I’m entitled to judge. The athletes I root for, the musicians I listen to and actors I enjoy all have some demons. Just like me.
Glad though that Todd Bridges seems to have fought his.
RIP Gary Coleman
I remember the later years of Diff’rent Strokes, and thats what I’ve always associated Gary Coleman with. I never paid much attention to his later career and most of what I heard in the news never seemed to be his own doing so I usually relegated it to internet-gossip. Whether true or not, I usually gave him a pass.
I remember his co-stars for their troubles rather than their acting careers, but not so with Coleman. I’ve always remembered him from that first sitcom, and either fortunately or not, for not much else.
Thanks for the memories Gary! Diff’rent Strokes was one of the most memorable shows during the 80s because of Gary-
RIP Gary!
He mad me laugh hundreds of times as a kid. And his “The Kid with the 200 I.Q.” was a great TV movie to watch that night when my parents wouldn’t let me see “The Day After.” He was good on Buck Rogers, too.
RIP
If you asked me a decade ago, I wouldn’t have guessed that Todd Bridges would be the last survivor from Different Strokes.
Anyway, aren’t Mr. Drummond and Mrs. Garrett still alive?
Yep. Conrad Bain and Charlotte Rae are still with us. Sam the bedwetter is with us too. RIP Dana, Dixie and Gary.
I generally don’t read tabloid crap, so thankfully I don’t know any sordid stories about this. But I only vaguely remember him from Different strokes. Either way he went way to early …
If the episode where Gary Coleman and the other kid (Reggie…?) were molested by the pedophile wasn’t TV’s first Very Special Episode, it was certainly the most memorable.
The thing I remember most about it was that the molestor was played by Gordon Jump aka the same guy who played “The Big Guy” Mr. Carlson on WKRP.
Thats when Dudley got diddled by Mr. Carlson
While not what we’d call high-quality television these days, that episode was very memorable. I’ve always been convinced that it hurt Gordon Jump’s career. After that, Paul Dooley got all those parts and Jump had to become the Maytag repairman.
It’s also worth noting that Coleman’s breakout performance was a memorable guest shot on “Good Times.”
I’m a little too young for Different Strokes, so I mainly know him from the various parody things he did over the last decade. Most of them were hilarious, especially that Simpsons episode at Christmas that ended with him channeling Tiny Tim Cratchit: “What you talkin’ bout…. everyone.”
gary colemans passing was really sad. dude never really got any breaks post different strokes. guru/gary coleman/dennis hopper rest in peace
I think you managed an even-handed rememberance of Coleman, which I respect. I know that show the first time around, and I think alot of it was mugging vs acting, and child actors can learn that timing, easier than reactions and responding. I do think he managed some good episodes as well when he got wiser to acting, but there weren’t many opportunities in such a maudlin-driven sitcom. It does not age well. I think that in the end, there is something more apt about Coleman’s inclusion (with his acceptance or not) within a range of satirical productions, than recalling him for that awful tv show. I don’t know what his life was about but it seemed far too long to be mis-managed and mis-directed. In a way, though frustrated and demoralized at points, he seemed to find some humility in his story, while at the same point, living it out on Celebrity reality shows and the like. Rest in peace indeed.
as a unapolegetic cynic, many a time I lauhged and passed along the jokes when some celeb met his/her early demise. But I remember GC as a little kid who made a series of commercials for a local bank in the Chicago area back in the 70’s. He had “IT” and it’s a shame that as he got a older, he was exploited and kicked to the curb. With proper management and parenting, he good have developed into a big star well into old age. I haven’t checked yet, but go to you tube and see if there are videos of Gary Coleman and Harris Bank, RIP GC
I’m old enough to remember the early days of Diff’rent Strokes, and used to watch it regularly, though it wasn’t my favorite show. I remember when “Whatchoo talkin’ ’bout, Willis” was a hugely popular catch phrase. Coleman came up with that himself: the first time it came up, the line was written as a simple question, “what are you talking about, Willis?” and Coleman chose to deliver it his way, which got a huge laugh. Call it mugging, call it whatever, the kid was a genius at getting the reaction he wanted out of people.
It’s a terrible shame what happened to him. I thought there were laws in California to protect kids against that kind of exploitation, but apparently not. He was left broke, working as a security guard, hounded by autograph-seekers and bloodsucking paparazzi. It would be nice if, in his memory, the California legislature toughened its protection of child actors.
It’s a shame you had to pick up some trolls with your move, Alan. It was such a nice blog (except when TV and politics overlapped)
Hi Alan,
I’ve been away, and spent a considerable amount of time searching for you on NJ.com. I understand about moving away from the only job you’ve had. I hope your move is a positive one.
I’m 43, and remember Diff’rent Strokes as you did. I saw the show once or twice, but his catchphrase was ‘everywhere,’ and G. Coleman’s image was so adorable everyone tried to talk like him. His later years seemed to bring out the worst in him, but people act a certain way for a reason, and it seems that, despite their protestations, his parents took his money? AP said he was worth $6 million…I’m curious whatever came of that.
I did think there was some law protecting child stars from their money-hungry parents. I’m flabbergasted there wasn’t. There should be.
As for Dana Plato and Todd Bridges, their stories were just as sad, but their details never made the papers: Plato told a talk show she became pregnant while on the show and had to abort the baby to keep her job b/c Hollywood didn’t want to see her pregnant. No idea if she was married at the time. A few days before her death she foolishly appeared on Howard Stern where he and his henchmen called her a ‘has been’ and other insults…. A day or two later she swallowed all those pills.
Todd Bridges told one of the cable channels that his agent sexually abused him and that his father didn’t believe him, believing instead the lies of the agent (his father’s friend). Sad all around.
Rest in peace, Gary and Dana.
Glenn