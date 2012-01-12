‘Rob’ – ‘Pilot’: Meet the parents

I posted my review of CBS’ “Rob” (or, if you prefer, “¡Rob!”) this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Were you predisposed towards liking or hating Rob Schneider? Did you enjoy the ethnic humor? The misunderstandings and slapstick? Cheech? The wacky uncle? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
I love Cheech Marin, and the promos for this show (which mostly focused on him) were entertaining, but I had a bad feeling, because most of the promos didn’t show actual scenes from the show and I don’t much care for Rob Schneider.
My bad feeling was right. This was meh. Cheech wsz good, but there was very little Cheech. Most of the focus was Rob and his hot but bland wife. It would be nice if we had some inkling of what this babe sees in him, but Rob is so annoying throughout, it’s hard to see.
I suffered through Work It out of curiosity. I cringed through Chelsea for reasons I don’t even know. But Rob was not nearly as bad as either of them. It was fine with a couple of amusing moments. I would even say it was funnier then the Broke Girls pilot. Definitely doesn’t deserve the vile reviews it deserved. Wouldn’t be surprised if this ends up being a hit for CBS.
It was ok loved cheech the uncle! mom and the grandmother rob just needs to be a bit less annoying and the girl Maggie needs a different look less like Penelope wish she had her own style.
Not bad, will watch again
Eugenio Derbez is just awsome,the best mexican comedic actor, i hope this show gives him an oportunity in the U.S. because this crap wont last
I love Claudia Bassols she is so funny and beautiful
Bad, but not as bad as “Work It” or “How to Be a Gentleman”. The hot wife at least isn’t a cartoon like Sofia V. Schneider has an inexplicable following, so this could end up being a hit.
I loved it.. “best friends” my husband & I say this to each other bcuz of this show.. I loved evert character on there!!!7 when does the show start again
