‘Rob’ – ‘Pilot’: Meet the parents

Senior Television Writer
01.12.12 9 Comments

I posted my review of CBS’ “Rob” (or, if you prefer, “¡Rob!”) this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? Were you predisposed towards liking or hating Rob Schneider? Did you enjoy the ethnic humor? The misunderstandings and slapstick? Cheech? The wacky uncle? And will you watch again? 

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCHEECH MARINClaudia BassolsDiana Maria RivaEugenio Derbezrob schneiderROB!

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP