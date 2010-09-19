‘Rubicon’ – ‘No Honesty in Men’: Won’t you be my neighbor?

A quick review of tonight’s “Rubicon” coming up just as soon as my cereal gets soggy…
“New York is perfect. Makes me feel like I’m not alone.” -Andy
As Kale explains, this episode’s title is a quote from “Romeo and Juliet,” and for one week, our spy drama takes something of a detour to consider some potential love stories. But given the world these characters work in, and the hornet’s nest Will is poking, are these love stories all destined to end as badly as it did for the star-crossed lovers from Verona?
Will goes across the street to use the apartment of neighbor Andy(*) to stake out his own place – and even after she sees the gun, and Donald Bloom breaking into Will’s apartment, Andy seems into our bushy-haired data analyst.
(*) Played by Annie Parisse, who was also in “The Pacific,” but in a different storyline from James Badge Dale’s.
Miles’ crush Julia gets assigned to the team while Tanya’s off at rehab, and he finally blurts out (in very Miles fashion) that he isn’t really married anymore, and they’re busy flirting while we see even more pressure build in Grant’s marriage after his breadwinner wife Lisa loses her TV producing job. They need more money than he makes, and the fact that he can’t even tell her what this job is that consumes so much time and pays so little is certainly not helping.
And we even, perhaps not coincidentally, spend a few minutes watching Kale with his boyfriend Walter, discussing mundane Thanksgiving plans. Now that Kale has placed himself directly in Truxton Spangler’s sights right next to Will, might Walter – or Andy (assuming she’s on the level and not some kind of spy herself) – become collateral damage in the Atlas McDowell mess?
I really liked the relaxed tone of Will’s half-work, half-real courtship of Andy. He’s way down the rabbit hole now, but he does remember how to be around a woman, and Dale and Parisse worked well together as they flirted, swapped pieces of backstory(**) and ultimately got down to work.
(**) The bit about Will being “older’ than the 32-year-old Andy seemed like the writers’ way of trying to deal with the weirdness of a character who is played by a 32-year-old actor but is supposed to have lost a daughter nine years ago. The grey hair lets Dale pass for older than he is, and if we pretend Will is in his mid-late 30s, then the 9/11 backstory matches a bit better, even if technically it could work at Dale’s real age.
With Katherine finally learning about Spangler(***) and API, with Kale now untrusted by both Spangler and Will, and with Will practically inviting something bad from Spangler, it looks like we’re barreling (by “Rubicon” standards) towards the payoff. Mo Ryan did an e-mail interview with Henry Bromell in which he suggested that most of this would resolve by the end of season one, and that if there’s a season two, “it’s clear that the self-contained stories work better dramatically and so there will be more of that next season.” Assuming AMC is willing to overlook the ratings, I’ll be curious to see what that version of “Rubicon” looks like.
(***) After all the emphasis on how the members of the conspiracy have been friends since children, I liked that we saw Spangler scarfing down cereal like a little kid.
What did everybody else think?
Interesting take as always. Nice write-up.
As to Will’s age, not knowing anything about the real actor and just going by how he’s treated and how he looks I’d been assuming he was in the 38-42 range. I don’t put much stock in his budding relationship with his neighbor since it seems very likely that Maggie is his intended significant other long term in the show.
A more self-contained Rubicon is what the show wants to be: a Homicide: Life on the Street (if not a Wire) for the intelligence genre.
I kind of assumed Andy is not what she seems. The fact that the day’s crossword puzzle was prominently displayed on her table made my suspicions even stronger.
I missed the last line that Andy said, and I don’t have DVR. Can you help me out?
@Jack – She said “I loke it that you have a gun.”
Note to sound mixer: I had to recue that bit 6 times until I figured out what was being said. Please save us in the remaining eps this season!
That’s not the first time this season – with both Rubicon and Mad Men – where neither me or my wife could understand what people are saying after multiple recues. Very frustraighting.
I am so happy to hear others comment on the sound problem with these AMC shows. It was the same with “Breaking Bad,” and seems to be especially evident at the top, during the previous episode recaps, although I find myself rewinding the DVR or muting for the closed captions. I just assumed it was my old, low tech TV.
It’s an interesting show. And I love the the music they use in the opening credits.
How many episodes are left this season?
4 more episodes.
Scott – check out:
[www.televisiontunes.com]
Enjoy!
I really liked the chemistry between them. However, her interest in him seemed to have some DangerSlut (TM Cracked) characteristics, which seems likely to go badly for Will.
It’s interesting – Miles has only been single for a short time and he’s borderline hopeless around his crush. Will has been single (and, perhaps, celibate), for 9 years, and he’s still Smoothy McSuave. I guess when you’ve got it, you’ve got it.
If they don’t stop mumbling and they don’t mix the mumbling louder over the music there won’t be another 3 episodes. I can’t hear any of it. But I do want to have sex with Maggie.
I turn the captions on.
Given production schedules, I know it was impossible for the series to have copied it, but it was impossible to watch the Spangler-Grant scene without thinking of the Gus-Gale scene from “Breaking Bad.” Also, I really hope this pays off in an interesting way, because if it’s just a bad-guys-get-together-in-childhood-and-plan-on-world-global-domination show, I’m going to be awfully disappointed. I almost hope for some left-field reveal which turns it into sci-fi.
Berkowit28 what was the last line that Andy said? I figured you know since you turn the captions on. I couldn’t hear it.
“I like that you have a gun.”
Right.
Thanks Drew!
I’m so interested to see how this is all going to be resolved. Spangler’s interactions with Kale and Grant turned up the heat quite a bit, which was much needed. Can’t say I’m jazzed about the prospect of more self-contained stories in a second season, though it’ll likely be irrelevant anyway. Ratings have been pretty awful and it’s hard to find a reason to believe things will turn around. Plus, it’s doubtful this’ll be up for any awards, right? If anything, considering the kind of brand AMC is building, wouldn’t a plan to do more standalone stuff work against it returning?
I enjoyed the episode. I think Andy/Will relationship is not what it seems. I’m sorry Andy seems too relaxed at the fact that Will is obviously dealing with danger. Perhaps, she’s attracted to danger but that’s almost too easy.
Katherine walking past API and looking straight at the camera has it’s own implications. It was interesting that she knew where API is located. Is it listed on the internet? Yellow pages? Doubtful.
@Ed W-JBD is 33 (curious so I looked it up).
I did like seeing JBD getting some action. It helps that he exudes hotness (to me).
I laughed when Miles stopped by Grant’s office and ran down a list of things going 100 miles an hour and ends it with “Good Morning.”
Spangler-is he lining up Grant and Tanya (remember what he said last week) to make them exclusive to his demands?
Also, he is onto Kale but he made the comment of remembering when he had blood on his hands in Syria. Will Spangler use his knowledge of the mysterious Kale to make him a pawn?
Not to be too shallow, but JBD definitely exudes hotness for me too. :D
But every episode, Will will always do something silly – in this episode, he thinks wrapping the gun in a piece of garment would do? And then hiding the documents behind the bathroom cabinet? I’ve hidden diaries in more discrete places.
I also am getting the feeling that Spangler is lining Grant and Tanya up to be ‘his’, in case Will doesn’t ‘work’ out. I’m curious as to whether Julia is under Spangler as well (and thus, he gets Miles too).
I do hope that Andy isn’t a spy, because that would seem so cliche.
I’m going to be terribly bummed if this doesn’t get renewed for season 2. They especially did a great job humanizing Miles and Grant tonight, as well as putting the fear into Kale (who still has the stones (or the patriotism) to want to help Will even after knowing that Truxton is having him followed).
I gave up after watching the sneak peek episode #1, but after seeing more positive reviews – thinking about watching again — does anyone know if AMC is planning a marathon of this season so my DVR can catch up with all the episodes?
I love this series. As a EU citizen I have to watch it in an alternative way ( if you catch my drift ) . I am reading the ratings are not good but then Mad men’s ratings are not so hot either compared to other US cable shows. I really hope they will order a 2nd season. Love the pace, characters and 70’s feel of Rubicon.
I’m glad you like it but personally I think it has more of a late 1980s feel than the 70s.
Interestingly in last night’s episode Andy directly referenced plot elements of “Three Days of the Condor”, a 1975 spy film set in New York. I can see parallels in story, style and tone between the film and “Rubicon” so I think that Euroviewer’s impression of a “70’s feel” makes sense.
Glad you mentioned the “Three Days…” reference, Joseph Turner. Before Rubicon aired its first episode, several reviewers mentioned “Three Days…” (1975) and “The Parallax View” (1974) as the seminal genre.
Didn’t Will meet Katherine at Spangler’s wife’s charity benefit? Or was that another event? That gave me the impression that Katherine knew the Spanglers.
I think Katherine was invited by James Wheeler, who obviously knows Spangler, which is why the names sounds vaguely familiar to her.
I love Miles on marriage problems – something like “listening is what you want to do – problem-solving and strategizing are somehow not the right answers. Listening”
Yep. Nudged my husband on that one for sure.
I’m loving Miles more and more every minute he’s on screen, but that moment was especially funny and certainly provoked some pointed glances in my house!
Glad to see Annie Parisse having climbed out of that car trunk in L&O. (She briefly played a hooker in one long ago episode.) She is a dish.
One of my favorite aspects of Rubicon is the location — Lower Manhattan overlooking the FDR/East River Drive, South Street Seaport and the Brooklyn skyline. Plus the street scenes are reasonably authentic. Great little show. Probably not a long shelf life but worth watching. I hope it lasts longer than Kidnapped (NBC) and Life on Mars (ABC).
she was the ada
Anyone who likes Rubicon Loves it, anyone who doesn’t like Rubicon has not watched all of the episodes since the first. This is a great piece of work, they should post all the episodes online so people can catch up.
I am all in on Rubicon, now that i have said that, i doubt it will get picked up for season 2….PLEASE AMC pick up for season 2, i really like the characters and the story, some people complain its too slow, i tell those people to go watch 24 re-runs or something. i think this show is brilliant and wish more smart shows like this would be on TV.
Also does anyone notice the living alone, lonely man thing AMC has got going on? MM, BB, and Rub all have that from their stars, and Walking dead sure seems like that guy will be a loner…
i think miles and julia are twins separated at birth. i like each character but it’s a little off-putting that they talk [stammer] and act almost identically.
on a completely different note, i’m glad they did away with the “coming up on rubicon” spoilers they used to play at about :20. it used to ruin the remaining :40 for me.
I think it’s worth noting that two weeks in a row now Spangler has done a good turn management-wise. Sure, he’s a black-ops, military-intelligence-industrial complex conspiracist, but that doesn’t make him a bad manager. With Tanya last week and with Grant this week, he’s gone out of his way to offer the kind of personal touch in management from their boss’s boss’s boss which engenders a lot of loyalty in people.
But he may be doing so precisely to have loyal spies who will report to him on Will and Kale, both of whom he is now suspicious of.
[I tried this once already and my comment disappeared. If it turns up twice, sorry – or blame the software, again.]
This is my favorite new show on TV. I really hope AMC doesn’t cancel it. There is nothing on TV like it and it’s really intriguing and the acting is great. I really dug the lead guy in the pacific and he’s awesome on this also. it’s really cool how you have no idea what’s going on (especially with kale).
I love Rubicon. This elaborate, slowly revealed mystery full of cloaked motivations and morally complex characters reminds me of vintage John le CarrÃ©. Despite all these reasons to watch Rubicon, what really brings me back each week is my emotional stake in Will’s team–I love the way they reveal who they are as people, and as analysts, throughout the daily assignments. After some kind of resolution to the main story, I would welcome continuing Rubicon with more emphasis on the team and less on the conspiracy. And count me a Miles/Julia fan!
It is perfectly obvious to me that Spangler and his boys had something to do with Grant’s wife losing her job. The way intelligence works is to stay ahead of the game, and in this case, it’s the need for Grant’s earnings to increase. He will be thrilled to stay at the job he loves and earn more money. It also makes him more likely to do Spanglers bidding perhaps. Also I’d like to entertain the possibility that Andy might be a savvy operative who is part of an even more secretive opposition to the 4 leaf clover crowd, “a resistance” within the intelligence community, so to speak. She’s there to protect Will while finding info her contacts can use to counter 4 leaf clover moves. They chose Will because he’s idealistic enough to keep digging for clues in spite of the obvious danger. Also, he’s still alive! Chess anyone?
Any thoughts as to what the show is trying to imply with Andy’s last comment “I love that you have a gun”. That comment made Will’s eyes open wide as if he thought to himself “Oh, s*#t!”. But he already knew that she knew that he had a gun. Thoughts?
Rubicon is hands down my favorite show on TV right now!!
My restless mind wonders what is the crucial information the bugs in Will’s apartment are recording that’s so important that a broken one must be replaced immediately. There’s never anyone there except Will. So unless I’m missing something, all those bugs pick up … silence, lots and lots of silence, silence punctuated by an occasional fart or the sound of Will fumbling around disassembling the thermostat. Again.
I kid because I love.
Has anyone noted Andy is the “secretary” who provided the special service for the Wheeler character at 3pm on Wednesdays? Or am I mistaken?
I don’t think so. Andy is played by Annie Parisse. On her IMDB entry, she is credited only for two episodes of Rubicon, both as Andy (including the earlier one, the Outside, Episode 4, where she was just seen in her window but not heard). If she were also James Wheeler’s secretary, a small speaking part in Episode 9, she would have been credited there. Unfortunately that character is not (yet) mentioned in IMDB or AMC cast lists for Episode 9, so I don’t know who she’s played by.
I’m finally getting the hang of this show and absolutely love it. Considering the current political climate, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.