Season finale review: ‘Community’ – ‘Basic Sandwich’

A review of the “Community” season – and hopefully not series – finale coming up just as soon as I rob your brain…
“The point is, this show, Annie, it isn't just their show. This is our show. And it's not over. And the sooner we find that treasure, the sooner the Jeff/Britta pilot falls apart.” -Abed
When I reviewed “Basic Story” last week, I said I almost felt as if I should wait to write a review until after I had also seen “Basic Sandwich,” since “Story” felt less like an episode than an extended prologue. And taken together with “Sandwich,” I find myself thinking more highly of “Story,” even as I wish both of these concluding episodes had been funnier overall.
Though Dan Harmon has done series finale-style episodes before, he used these two to comment on the very nature of sitcom finales, and of the sort of endless limbo that most sitcoms have to exist in until the finale comes. The latter phenomenon – where Gilligan has to keep foiling attempts to get off the island, or the Korean War has to be stretched out for 11 years, or Ted Mosby can apparently not meet his (doomed) future wife for years on end, or else the show would be over – was the subject of “Basic Story,” while “Basic Sandwich” turned into a running dialogue (mostly between Abed and Annie) about how sitcom characters often behave when the show is about to end, whether or not a spin-off is in the works.
As a potential last glimpse of the characters of “Community,” I think season 3's “Introduction to Finality” was the more effective episode – and not just because Troy and Pierce were still around – but if this winds up being the actual end (more on that in a moment), it felt appropriate that we would go out with an episode that was so acutely and vocally aware that it could be the last episode of a low-rated but beloved sitcom. And if Jeff thinking warmly about Britta, Annie, Abed and even Dean Pelton to reboot the computer wasn't a surprising character moment at this point in the series – even he long ago stopped pretending that he'd rather be rid of this place and these people – it was still a touching one.
Because “Community” can be so many different things in any given episode or season, there have been these splits among fans who prefer simple college hijinks episodes(*) and those who love the high-concept Greendale dystopia episodes, or between those who love when the series comments on itself and other pop culture and those who wish the concept of “meta” had never been invented. But the last couple of scenes of the series – before a tag suggesting the spin-off won't be about Jeff and Britta getting married, but about Richie from the school board as the “Thought Jacker” – are a nice mix of many “Community” flavors at once. Jeff saves the day through his love of the group, Abed looks directly at us and promises a sixth season – “If not, it'll be because an asteroid has destroyed all human civilization. And that's canon.” – everybody dances to Starburns' beloved “Ants Marching” again, and the Save Greendale committee achieves its purpose, even as we've been warned that the school, like the show remains “unmarketable and still on the permanent chopping block.”
(*) “Introduction to Teaching” was really the only episode this season to fit into that season 1 mold, as Harmon set aside the back-to-basics approach fairly quickly in favor of experiments, sequels to past successes or (in the case of the MeowMeowBeenz episode) stories that were supposed to be simple before spiraling out of control.
Will there actually be a sixth season? Since I did that long interview with Harmon, there have been some reports that Sony is already planning a movie of some kind (which could be directed by Justin “Modern Warfare” Lin), and the only reason to bring back the already renewed “Parks and Rec” and not “Community” is that “Parks” is fully-owned by the network, while “Community” is not, but I imagine Sony can make it worth NBC's while one more time if need be.
Looking back at my reviews of each episode, this was a more up-and-down season than it appeared it was going to be at the start (when I had seen the premiere, “Introduction to Teaching” and “Cooperative Polygraphy”), and the first half of the season was stronger than the second. But the highs (“Polygraphy,” Troy's farewell, the Jeff/Duncan outing) were so very very high that I'd like to see Harmon, Chris McKenna and company get the chance to come back for one last go-around, both to tell more stories – and, perhaps, give Harmon the opportunity to go back to his original plan of showing more of the group's life post-Greendale – and to turn that ridiculous running gag from the fake clip show episode into a reality.
Six seasons and a movie. It has to happen at this point, right? Nearly every piece of this show's real-life story defies logic, so why not that?
Some other thoughts:
* I didn't recognize Chris Elliott as Russell Borchert in the photo from last week, but he was his usual excellently weird self in this one, and Britta's demonstration of how enthusiastic dumb people had won was one of the episode's best jokes.
* Okay, “Goonies” fans, who wants to take issue with Abed's suggestion that the film's story doesn't track logically?
* Abed asks if anyone has any rope, and Buzz replies, “I'm offended by that question.” If there is a sixth season, I would guess “Better Call Saul” would make Jonathan Banks unavailable – at least to the extent he's been on the show this year – but Buzz has been an excellent addition.
* Related: I interviewed John Oliver for his upcoming HBO show (look for that near the end of the month), and asked if he'd be willing and/or able to do more “Community” if the show gets renewed. He said he'd really like to, assuming they can make the schedules work. (He wasn't in season 3 because it was a presidential election year, which consumed all his “Daily Show” time, and wasn't in season 4 because he had no interest in doing the show without Dan Harmon.)
* Jeff and the Dean are swimming against the tide on the '70s sex symbol question, given how Elliott Gould was viewed compared to Donald Sutherland at the time. Here's Gould and Sutherland each in their best '70s hair, plus the two of them together in “M*A*S*H.” You make the call.
* I got a kick out of the songs for the opening and closing of the door to Borchert's lab. (“Specially timed to the duration of the opening process!”)
* Which of the fake NBC shows would you be most excited to see on a real NBC schedule?
What did everybody else think? Did this season make you want one more season, or will you be content enough in knowing that Harmon and company restored the show to something resembling its former glory?
This reminded me of the season 3 finale in that the emotional moments didn’t work as well for because the plot was so absurd. Still funny and touching, but I wish it could have been done with a less intrusive plot so more time could we spent with the characters if this is indeed the end. Like you said, it seems like they lost touch of the “re-grounding” of the characters/show about halfway through this season. I still love the occasional concept episode, but I think Community’s at its best when the characters are in slightly more grounded situations just playing off of each other.
That was…odd. Not “Advanced Introduction to Finality” bad, but definitely odd. I know the point is usually made that Abed is for all intents and purposes aware that he’s a character on a TV show, but I found his breaking of the fourth wall here weirdly egregious. Typically when he’s commenting on an episode’s sitcom story structure, it’s through the mechanism of something he’s set up in-universe. I’m thinking of his filming everything as a documentary in the documentary episodes, or pulling Dungeon Master duty for the D&D games. He imposes a story structure on what’s going on around him from within the story, and everyone else brushes it off because it’s what Abed does. Here it felt like he just literally spoke to the audience, and it seemed off. Otherwise, I’m having trouble processing my feelings about this episode. I’m worried that Harmon is still loosing touch with the internal logic and grounded characters that made this world so much fun to get lost in during the first few seasons.
Yeah, previously it’s been affirmed within the show that Abed can’t *actually* break the fourth wall, that we’re watching a show about a guy who thinks he’s meta, rather than an actually metafictional show (see the Christmas episode where it’s revealed that no one is actually claymation; Abed is wrong about his reality).
“And if Jeff thinking warmly about Britta, Annie, Abed and even Dean Pelton…”
Could be wrong, but I thought the computer kicked on because of Jeff’s feelings for Annie.
That’s what I thought too.
Me three. After he had warm feelings for her, he sort of panicked and then quickly looked away – and right at the Dean…
I thought it was a combination of the warm feelings for everyone.
I’m pretty sure they made that moment somewhat ambiguous enough so that J/A shippers would think it was his feelings for Annie (because apparently angry shippers who post gifs on tumblr ‘deserve’ to be satisfied) while the rest of the fandom could just see it as Jeff’s feelings for everyone.
It wasn’t ambiguous. The writer of the episode tweeted that Harmon said it was Jeff’s feelings for Annie that opened the door. Alan Sepinwall, VanDerWerf and other critics were just not paying. I find it hilarious that these guys can write an entire article on various meta references yet missing something that was so blatantly obvious.
Have you ever had a flashlight that was running low on power, and then you shut it off for a minute and turn it back on, and it shines brightly for a few seconds and then goes dim again? Well that is what Community was to me this season.
So this could be the last season of Community ever, and I’m fairly neutral to that. Last year when the season ended I didn’t want to ever see it again. Bringing back Dan Harmon rekindled my interest again.
But the show never really reached those lofty heights again. Did season 4 damage things beyond repair? I think that’s part of it.
I’m surprised how different the show became after Troy and Pierce left. I miss Leonard, Garrett and the rest of the supporting characters. I miss the classes and odd teachers.
If the show comes back I’ll definitely watch. But after the return of Dan Harmon, I’m not nearly as excited for a new season as I was before.
Agree about missing the supporting characters. I think part of it has to do with the show’s budget getting slashed each time Sony cuts a deal for one more season with NBC. There’s less money for external shots and large groups including Leonard and co., plus the sets look cheaper each year. Really makes the campus/universe feel limited.
Yeah, losing Troy and Pierce is a big part of the problem but I think Harmon going away and doing other things for a year is an even bigger problem. Some episodes this season felt like season 4, as though Dan Harmon was doing an homage to Dan Harmon’s Community.
Eh. I’m fine with this being the last season. This season started out strongly, but ended up all over the place. Is there really any story left to tell with these people?
JEFF AND ANNIE SUCK.
Admittedly, I’m too old for the demographic. I recognized and could identify B.J. Novak in the “Egypt” show; recognized but failed to identify the musician; did not recognize anyone else in the tag. Who was everybody?
And about the new design. Like JoeDilly, my eyes appreciate the larger font. Weird, though, that the website time stamps are still listed as EST.
The musician was Questlove of The Roots, house band for Jimmy Fallon.
It was Quest love in Celebrity Beat Off.
Amber Tamblyn was “Intensive Karen”, if I’m not mistaken. It’s interesting that by far the most scabrous of the three notable cameos in the tag featured the person still most closely associated with NBC: Questlove, who is a major part of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Tamblyn is on a successful CBS show, and to the extent Novak is working on any TV show right now it would be “The Mindy Project” on Fox. Still, the entire idea was a funny slap taken by Dan Harmon at NBC. I think they deserved it.
Was that Paul Schneider, aka Mark Brendanawicz, as Captain Cook?
Even if NBC cancelled Community, I’m positive Netflix or Amazon would ressurect it.
I hope they don’t. It’s time to move on.
I voted for Sutherland, too. It’s about his attitude. And his voice.
This felt like a season 4 episode. And I say that as someone who liked Season 4. It was funny and the same characters but felt a little bit off.
I loved this season. Although I liked a lot of the two part finale, I didn’t love it, especially last week’s installment. I appreciate all the different flavors of Community, but these last two seemed a little undercooked. I think there was less a sense of the season coming together as one bigger story the way season two did with Pierce’s alienation from the group and the way season three did with the various plotlines intersecting in the finale. Even though they were the Save Greendale Comittee the show didn’t often focus on that mission, and Greendale didn’t really seem in crisis until these final two shows. That’s all quibbling, though, when I consider how great most of these episodes were. Season four had turned my love for Community to hate, while season five made me love the show more than I ever had. You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone, and I will always be grateful that we got the real Community back.
Six seasons and a movie.
As is so often the case here, I find myself agreeing with you, Jonas.Left — this season has been really enjoyable overall, although “undercooked” is just what I am feeling, too. I also noticed that this season gave me and my husband (and our Community-loving friends) fewer little takeaways than any other season (except the gas leak season, of course): snippets of songs that make us laugh; bits of funny, quotable dialogue (“Wait…there are other timelines?”); phrases we use as in-jokes. Giving someone MeowMeowBeenz as positive reinforcement lasted for about 48 hours after the episode in our little circle, but unfortunately that was by far the most quotable, usable, takeaway bit from this season. In any case, it was still better than season 4, and I really want them to get that sixth season. It’s predictable that whatever Harmon does in year six, it will be totally *un*predictable. And it will probably make us laugh, at least a few times. (BTW, kudos to the writing team for making the Jeff/Annie shippers’ heads explode — as soon as we saw that Annie was the last person Jeff thought about, we knew why they’d done it. Hilarious! Poke the fans!)
It’s funny. I don’t consider myself a shipper, but I do think Annie and Jeff would make a great couple. I still remember fondly the season one finale when Jeff left the dance after Britta and Slater had so publicly challenged him to choose one or the other. At the time Britta seemed like a no-brainer because Britta is awesome. But when Jeff was talking to Annie I literally thought, Why choose either of them? Annie is pretty wonderful too. And then came the kiss that launched a thousand shippers. It’s not my rooting interest in the show, but I’d like them to get together.
Ditto that: I am not a shipper, but I prefer Jeff/Annie to Jeff/Britta, and would not mind seeing them get together at some point. Speaking of that, I wonder if anyone has ever taken the season 3 opening song and line-by-lined it, to figure out if any of Jeff’s fantasy lyrics panned out as true? (“…and we’re gonna sleep together…”) Maybe I need a season 3 rewatch.
I love Community, probably because I’m generally a huge fan of random weirdness and get as much enjoyment from an out-of-nowhere one-liner as I do from a fully constructed sequence of hilarity.
Naturally, some episodes are funnier than others, but in general I feel that Dan Harmon’s humor can do no wrong. I’m so glad we got this unexpected gift of a fifth season… And I hope six seasons and a movie becomes reality. I’m still not ready to say goodbye.
One more thing… I sure hope that Alison Brie finds the right project for her post-Community/Mad Men career… I’ll refrain from using any words to describe her performance because the adjectives that can do her justice probably haven’t been invented yet.
Absolutely want one more season. There is still plenty of story left to tell. I’ve never seen “Goonies” (and never wanted to), but I still enjoyed this. However, like Alan, I wish it had been funnier. The line about a one-hour episode of The Office cracked me up, though.
It bums me out that this season didn’t make me feel the same way seasons 1-3 did. But I’m the type who’s willing to stick with a sitcom I once really loved and see it through till the end, and at this point, seeing how close we are to it, I want that end to come after six seasons and a movie. I just hope I can enjoy any more Community we get after this as much as I enjoyed the first three seasons, because they were really something special.
(Of course, in the case of The Office, I was rewarded for sticking it out; HIMYM…not so much.)
Loved the Zodiac* episode and MeowMeowBeanz. Not a big fan of season one because they lacked the imagination shown in those eps, so this to me was the third best season after two and three.
*I was blown away by something so simple as the coloration of the Zodiac episode; it showed throughout an incredible understanding of the movies it was parodying down to these really fine details.
So I’m hoping for a sixth season. I think Harmon was spinning his wheels this season, but part of that seems to be a rushed writing process and an inability to get away from Greendale because they had to reclaim it from season four, plus you lost two of the most important people from the ensemble: Troy, whom Harmon had groomed into the Hero, and Pierce, who was the Villain.
I think it really helps that Harmon has another outlet, Rick & Morty, where he can lay out his darker side, which avoided some of the rabbit holing of season three. With a little more time to think through some of his story arcs – knowing that the show is coming to an end, I think he could make a really cool sixth season.
At the very least, I want to see how he clears up all the ridiculous loose ends he left in the finale – diamond teeth?
Can’t believe you didn’t reference the best joke of the episode… “Sorry, I forget how big I’ve been getting.” Perfect.
Is it a non sequitor like I thought, or is there a meaning behind it I’m missing?
Clearly Jeff’s feelings for Annie moved the door, we don’t even see the door move until Jeff does the Milady Milord exchange with Annie. That several professional reviewers and fans either refuse to acknowledge or outright ignore something so significant speaks volumes about their bias.
I didn’t take it that way at all. I have no bias either way; I’m perfectly happy for Jeff to be with Annie or whatever. But it seemed to me that it was simply that Annie was the last one, so after he was done thinking about all of them fondly, the door opened, simple as that.
It’s not even up for debate anymore since the writer of the episode on twitter confirmed that it was in fact Jeff’s feelings for Annie that opened the door. The scene as it played out along with the events leading up to are pretty straight forward. Fans who took it as a friendship thing were either biased or just not paying attention.
Not sure what you mean–I never claimed he felt only friendship for Annie. I’m just saying that it played on screen as being a cumulative effect of thinking about his fondness for all of them.
What the writer allegedly said on Twitter (no one making this claim has ever provided evidence) doesn’t move me much. What matters is what is there on screen (“in the text”, if you will).
[tvtropes.org]
And I went back to watch it, twice, paying very close attention, and still see no reason to read it the way you are doing, except out of some intense Jeff/Annie shippertude.
Here’s a link to a Ryan Ridley (the writer of the episode) response to a fan who asked him the question on twitter:
[mobile.twitter.com]
Here’s what’s onscreen that you missed. Borchert states clearly that a “burst of human passion” is needed to reboot Raquel. How does a gradual build up of affection for his friends fit that description? First of all, “burst” means sudden not gradual. Secondly, “passion” implies far more intimate feelings than just friendship. Given that Borchert stimulated himself to get a reaction from Raquel it also suggests Jeff has to access similar emotions.
Jeff than hooks himself up to the machine and one by one thinks about each of his friends. Raquel fails to react to any of those thoughts. Every time he looks at one of them the camera shows Jeff in the background clearly while the person in the foreground is blurry. He gets to Annie and Jeff in the background gets blurry while Annie in the foreground gets clear. Raquel suddenly reboots and Jeff quickly turns away from Annie. He refuses to answer what it was he thought about.
There’s no ambiguity here. Even without the writers intention being known the scene plays out cleakry. Annie was the reason the door opened.
Also here’s a counterpoint to the “Author is Dead” BS:
[www.deathoftheauthor.com]
So the writer of the episode says it was Annie “according to Harmon”? What about the fact that *he* wrote it? That’s an odd statement.
I read the counterpoint you linked to–very interesting. But did *you* actually read it? Because there is absolutely nothing there making the argument that the author of a work has any special status *after* the work is out there, in terms of being able to definitively clear up ambiguous and/or controversial points. It might be interesting to ask this blogger what they think about that question, but they completely avoided dealing with it in that essay. (If I missed it somehow, please quote from it and enlighten me.)
The episodes are written under Harmon’s watch, although it’s a collaborative effort Harmon as showrunner has the final say on things. On top of that as I pointed out with the scene by scene analysis, the episide was filmed, acted and presented in that way as well.
As far as the Death of the Author BS, invoking it is just a distraction from the fact that you personally failed to miss the point of a scene. This is a sitcom not “Moby Dick”. I suppose you can ignore Authors intent all you want but nowadays we call that “fanfic” not DoB.
I agree, I did fail to miss the point of that scene! Glad you came around, finally. :)
Whatever zombiemoviefan. It’s clear you lost this argument again just like you did on Imdb. Guess you could try another forum, maybe reddit this time.
It’s always amusing when people accuse me of being a sock puppet to someone I’ve never heard of, just because their minds have trouble conceiving that two different people might have similar opinions about something. I am actually SlackerInc everywhere I post, including IMDB, which some people have told me is stupid but whatever.
The main thing that annoys me about these sock puppet accusations is that usually when I go find the person I’m accused of being, their posts are not nearly as cogent as mine and are often riddled with spelling and grammar errors.
(And I haven’t even seen a George Romero movie all the way through, so zombiemoviefan would probably also be horrified as well by your wild accusations, LOL.)
For me it’s always amusing that a fan would hide their lack of comprehension of what was a fairly obvious scene behind the almighty “Death of the author” argument. Guess it’s easier than admitting they are wrong
I’ just heard the Season DVD commentaries for “Basic Story”. Here’s a quote:
“He loves Annie. No, it is not just because he looked at everybody. I think you know it’s Annie. I’ll be direct about that. He looked at her, and his heart opened the door. ” – Dan Harmon
Oh yeah, here’s another blog taking apart the “Death of the Author” BS:
[kitwhitfield.blogspot.com]
Find a new argument for ignorance.
So it’s “so obvious” that the people behind the show had to clarify it on Twitter, and then again in the DVD commentary.
Congrats: you’ve convinced me that they botched the script and/or direction of this scene, when previously I thought it was fine and dandy. Not sure if that’s what you were looking for…
I used the new “Death of the Author” google translator on your response and it gave me this:
I, slackernic /zombiemoviefan, was totally and completely wrong. I now see that it was Jeff’s feelings for Annie that opened the door and I am sorry for my stubborn refusal to acknowledge that fact. I also apologize for being pretentious enough to use “Death of the Author” as an argument instead of using facts like quotes from the writers and the shows creator. That was completely inexcusable and really obnoxious. Congrats: you’ve made me see the error of my ways.
Dude (or dudette), I’m really, *really* not zombiemoviefan. Never have been, scout’s honor. I am SlackerInc on IMDB too, and have never had any name related to zombies (the only previous name I had was my full real name, which I changed for privacy). For you to keep saying this just sounds unhinged.
I used the Google “Death of the Author” translator on your last response and all that came out was this word:
“Ignoratio elenchi”
D’awwwwwww it was surprisingly touching – surprisingly because I did think the previous episode didn’t work on its own and was worried about how the ending would work.
And it worked surprisingly very community-esque and fitting. Though I still want another season, taht’s for sure.
It was typical for the second half of the season. Didn’t love or hate it.
This season started out like it was trying to mend its ways, get out of the lazy rut it sometimes would fall in to. And it worked spectacularly for about 4 or 5 episodes.
And then it slowly fell off the wagon, more up it’s own *ss episodes, and more sanctimonious Jeff speeches and using high concept as a crutch. Several episodes such as the social network and D&D ones were edited poorly and seemed to be missing the part where the groundwork is laid for the idea.
First half of season an A, second half a B.
Good to hear Alan’s news that Oliver is open to returning.
I’d be happy for another season. I do think this season started off on fire and then faded quite a bit with the last few episodes, all of which felt very “slight”, but at least some of that is because, as a half-season show, there’s less space for the occasional ups and downs than there would be if we’d gotten 22 episodes.
One more season and a movie? Yeah, I am okay with that.
This was a mediocre season with a few high points, and if it’s the end of the show, so be it.
Perhaps if they do a 6th season Harmon can do meta-episodes on sitcoms past their prime, perhaps recasting another actor as Troy.
I’m all for Jeff showing love for the group, but I thought it was pretty clear that what opened the door was more specifically Jeff’s feelings toward Annie. Alan, I thought it was so obvious that it seems like intentional ignorance on your part to claim that it was due to his feelings for the whole group.
I know the immediate reaction by many to that thought is something along the lines of “shut up, shipper”. But I’m not one of those TV viewers who reads too much into things or gets upset that my pairing of choice hasn’t had a relationship talk.
The reasons I think it was clear that Jeff’s feelings that opened the door were specific to Annie:
1. He asked everyone to turn around. Presumably because he didn’t want them to see what triggered his feelings that opened the door. Sure, early Jeff wouldn’t have wanted the group to see how much he cares about them. But current Jeff has told the group how he feels and has nothing to hide in that regard.
2. He was quick to look away from Annie as soon as the rest turned around, and he seemed uncomfortable with addressing what had triggered the door. Jeff has shown in the past that he’s uncomfortable with his attraction/feelings toward Annie. Again, he’s no longer uncomfortable with his feelings for the group.
Why would he suddenly be uncomfortable with love for the group now or feel like he has to hide it when he hasn’t felt the need to do that in a few years.
I agree. There was also the whole build-up with Abed mentioning the sit-com trope of characters linking up toward the end of a run, and Annie noting how people without much chemistry sometimes get together. It was very well spelled out, so I don’t see why anyone would think this is a controversial point.
SpyTV
It’s not that people have a problem with the high concept episodes. People dislike the way they’ve done, and the overall balance (as we only had a couple of “normal” episodes this season compared to the glut of parody).
Actually thought the Buzz character was kinda lame and crowbarred in.. never really felt like he worked all that much. Will be glad to see his screen time go to someone else.. even though I love Jonathan Banks
I was very happy with the season. There were some I liked more than others, but there weren’t any outright duds in it (for me… I understand that only a tiny minority may share this view).
I want one more, sure (and a movie, of course).
I think it’s a very remarkable thing that was done here (Harmon’s return, and what came after). Big success.
(I want a meowmeowbeanz t-shirt… anybody making them yet?)
Someone is making them. [www.redbubble.com]
To be honest, I didn’t really like it. But I do want another season. I thought this season was way better than S4, but not on par with S1-S3. Which is understandable because of all the stuff it had to deal with, and the shortness of the season. I hope that it gets renewed, and that it gets a full season, so it gets the time to build up a propper storyline. Plus Donald Glover, please come back, and/or try to bring Koogler back!
The show has really missed Donald Glover, in my opinion. Great season, but the last few episodes have been a bit anticlimactic for me. Hope that isn’t the franchise ends.
I pretty much didn’t like this episode. The Subway and Computer College plotlines were too high-concept, while the story itself was strictly character-focused. The show works well when it leans one way or the other, or offers a balance between the two, but not that often when it tries to play it both ways full tilt.
That said, it didn’t bother me in the slightest that it wasn’t that great. Normally I’m really invested in the finales of shows I love, but Community and its unusual history gets a free pass from me. It can do as many sub-par episodes as it wants and I’ll still love it and would be pleased to see more.
I want six seasons and a movie to happen, to fulfill the prophecy if for no other reason, but this could also be the end and while I’ll be disappointed, I won’t feel like it ended on a low note or anything.
I’m not content with this finale, I thought it was the 2 finale episodes were the weakest episodes of Dan Harmon’s community, I liked a lot of the season, and I liked it a lot more than S4, though it had some misses after the 5 awesome episodes in a row.
I don’t like it to end with this farfetched computer dean plot and these over the top meta-statements of Abed.
Sorry for the bad grammar.
I’m a Community homer so I think this show can do no wrong. I enjoyed this season. Mike the cleaner was fantastic. Alison brie is smoking hot. I hope we get the 6th season and a movie. Your reviews of this season have been fantastic