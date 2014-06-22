Season finale review: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Alive Day’

A quick review of the final FOX episode of “Enlisted” coming up just as soon as I try to save it with the rewind bit…
On Friday, I wrote that I was struggling with what sort of headline to assign this episode, and you will note that I eventually went with “season finale,” not because I know anything about a possible future home, or even really believe it may happen, but just out of the stubborn belief that there is so much more life in this show, as was demonstrated throughout “Alive Day.”
You want wacky hijinks? You got that aplenty with the platoon members' various obsessions about the ball, culminating in JaMort and Tanisha making out after their terrible dance-off. You want Randy being overly affectionate? You got a ton of that with him massaging Pete and Sgt. Major Cody. You want unexpected pop culture homages? You got two of them with Randy “Offer and a Gentleman”ing Sgt. Major Cody and with the last-minute appearance of Lori Loughlin the morning after the dance. (Never mind why she would be showing up so late, still looking for Chubowski, etc. Just enjoy the Aunt Becky cameo and smile, alright?)
And if you wanted genuine sentiment, and one last hands-on-heads moment? Well, you got both in spades in the final scene at the beach. I've now seen it three times, and the room I was in got incredibly dusty every single time.
If this winds up being the last “Enlisted,” well, that's an excellent 13-episode run, and a sweet, funny conclusion. But in an ideal world, some TBS or USA executive is channel-surfing tonight, stumbles across “Alive Day,” and asks, “What's going on with this show, and can I put it on my network?”
That's a dream for another day, but as for the finale, what did everybody else think?
This episode made me cry, which is a good thing, and I really hope somehow there will be more Enlisted.
Thank you for writing this and speaking to what I think many of us felt resonated so deeply with this show. There’s a lot of prestige drama out there, most of which I love but that tends to focus on anti-heroes and the darkness in the world. This little half hour comedy was able to explore the importance of community, of love, of making it through the darkness day by day without being cloying or saccharine sweet and in a way that few shows have ever done. I truly hope it’s not the last we see of Enlisted. It deserves to keep telling it’s stories and reminding us of the ties that bind, and that we need, even when we don’t want them to.
V. sad. This and Raising Hope and sometimes Big Bang Theory are the only shows that I laugh out loud. I would love that if this get pick up on cable like CougarTown. But Fox never really put much thought or effect into this.
I loved it. So rare that a show knows itself immediately and this one did. Even airing out of order it was still the same silly but heartfelt show it wanted to be. Hope this is only a season finale.
Networks order pilot after pilot of junk, sometimes picking up a show that airs two or three times. Here, FOX had the good sense to order this show to series and then screwed it up. Next year, they’ll do the same thing as they always do, promoting a show and then getting rid of it right away when right here, HERE!, they had a gem.
Just watched it this weekend based Alan’s recommendation. It started out good but ended on a great note. A really sweet comedy that really grows on you and I hope they find another network that will appreciate the show.
I love Randy!
Holy shit that beach scene really landed.
Randy Hill, I think I’m going to miss you most of all.
What is the song at the end of the episode? I enjoyed enlisted i hope they bring it back
I am going nuts looking for this song!! Kind of sounds like Band of Horses but not quite sure please reply if you have any luck!!
M83’s “Outro”–according to the AV club
This is the first show in several years that I’ve actually looked forward to watching. I actually sat down (at whatever time it was on that week) and watched it–commercials and all. It always made me laugh. (Actually being funny doesn’t really seem to be the “in” thing in comedy these days.) It also has a lot of heart. I love sitcoms. I really do. It’s nice to see one that does a good job.
Loved the episode and would have loved a second season, where more attention could be paid to the secondary characters.
One thing that bugged me though, about the beach scene, was when they went in the water wearing their dress uniforms. It seemed disrespectful, somehow.
Also, I wouldn’t have minded seeing some brother skin.
Ok, my room got really dusty towards the end, i mean really dusty. That beach scene was just wonderful and cathartic and just beautiful.
Screw you Fox.
Thank you Kevin Biegal, Mike Royce and co.
Thank you to Geoff, Chris, Parker and co.
thank you Enlisted.
Is it possible that the FOX execs never watched this show? It’s funny without being ridiculous. It’s relevant but not too rah-rah. It has heart but isn’t gushy. Truly a shame that such a quality show has not been renewed.
Alan, enjoyed your reviews.
Many shows try to be funny…many try to be soulful…this show succeeded at both and did so in a world–the military–that Hollywood just doesn’t get. So of course this show is probably gone. Thirteen episodes are better than none, but ENLISTED deserves so much more.
Does anyone know what the song at the end of this episode was???
[www.youtube.com] M83 Outro
“It’s a really big shame, it’s a really big shame, it’s a really big shaaaaa-aaaame…!”
Good show.
Good writing, funny actors, likable characters who like one another, heart and humanity, big laughs – why is no one rushing to add this show to their schedule? As good as they were, 13 episodes aren’t enough – I want more time with these people.
Best episodes – Alive Day and General Inspection
Weakest episode – Brothers and Sister (but still mildly amusing)
I thought this episode was a bit uneven but the ending was of course everything I love about the show.
That said, the worst Enlisted episode is like 100 times better than the majority of the crud on TV right now. It’s sort of ridiculous….
My question is the video link to the platoon abroad — that looked very real, really hit me in the solar plexus. Does anyone know who these folks were?
To see the actual deployed folks abroad, who are still out there and selflessly serving, well it brought a context to some of these crazy shenanigans — and connected Stults’ funny but great acknowledgement that he needed help after serving abroad. Really well done.
Add me to the folks who are going to miss this show.
Especially Randy! I love that guy. Yeah he’s a dope but what a heart. And he was able to be silly without being an idiot…
This is the only new comedy I watch. What happened to quality 1/2 hour comedies??
Like someone else said, there are a lot of good/great hour dramas out there now. But sometimes I need something light and funny.
Damn, I’m going to miss Randy *sigh*
I thought it was a great episode, one of the best. It’s a quality show with a fantastic ensemble cast. Fox was wrong for not giving it a chance. Period.
So true I cryed my eyes out. wish this show could run forever I highly dislike fox for cancelling an amazing show.
l’ll miss derrek the most.
I have had a couple of days to cool off and see how I feel.
And ………Fuck you Fox.
I got really choked up during this episode! I don’t know how they do it, but nearly every episode makes me laugh AND cry! It’s incredibly hard to find a show that’s funny with heart and with a great ensemble cast. I’m very disappointed with how Fox treated it, and can only hope that this isn’t the end of this wonderful show.
“You know this is gonna make our goodbye harder.”
No truer words were spoke in the finale than that one. Anyways, even if this was its series finale, it at least was a pitch-perfect one. The beach scene could’ve gone so wrong in so many ways, but it didn’t at all. Well done, show.
Damnit, I got really weepy on this one. DAMN YOU, FOX!
Viva Playa del Rey (Trolley Way)!
It made me cry too. I hope someone pics up this show. It’s so genuinely funny but with real heart (and a non-sappy but true-feeling take on PTSD).