Season finale review: ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ – ‘1984’

“Halt and Catch Fire” wrapped up its first season tonight, and I have a few thoughts on the finale coming up just as soon as I darf you very gurp…
I wrote a long piece about the season last week, and in a way, it feels like the season concluded with that ninth episode, while “1984” was an extended epilogue – and one that brought so much closure to the series that it works as an effective series-ender, if AMC decides the ratings are too low to justify a renewal. Joe and Gordon each grapple with the hollowness of their victory – with Joe, as usual, pulling a sociopath diva move in burning the first shipment of Giants, while Gordon looks ever more like a more famous fictional '80s Gordon once he shaves his beard – while Cameron and Donna make a bolder push into the future with the networked gaming company. This show is set around the time the modern Internet was created, and Cameron's been predicting its existence since the very first episode; the idea of those two women seeing the future more clearly than their significant others, particularly in such a male-dominated field, could make for an interesting second season if we happen to get one.
A show centered around Cameron and Donna, with Gordon in a supporting role and Joe off in the desert – and off the series – could work very well creatively. There were a lot of strong pieces to this show, but only occasionally (mainly in episodes 8 & 9) in the proper balance. Joe as charismatic wild card crazy person helped generate story and conflict, but it all felt manufactured, and like a distraction from the series' main themes about creativity versus practical realities. Joe got drawn into that theme in the later episodes as he began to realize what he and the others had actually built. But the fact that he's the kind of person who would burn a truck full of computers because they reminded him of his own shortcomings – Gordon even said that the Giant reflected all Joe was – makes him more trouble than he's worth to the show, where his unpredictability becomes irritatingly predictable.
My guess is that this is moot: that the ratings are too low (and the reviews too lukewarm) for AMC to bother continuing with it, especially since Cantwell and Rogers put a pretty neat bow on everything. (Not that fan anger usually amounts to anything, but this isn't the kind of show where the (small) audience will feel like they were left hanging on a ton of major plot points.) But as I said last week, the creators and Jonathan Lisco figured out enough of what made the show work – and what could make it special, despite the many familiar elements to it – that I'd watch more if more happened to be made. Of the various AMC curios over the years, I'd easily put “Rubicon” ahead of “Halt,” but “Rubicon” stumbled badly at the end, whereas “Halt” really reached its peak in these last few episodes.
What did everybody else think? Did “1984” make you more or less eager to see the story continue?
Joe rules. I knew he was going to get vulnerable and get in too deep with Cameron. I also knew she was going to be a spiteful vengeful bitch too and say whatever she could to get under his skin. I can’t stand the character of Cameron or the actress, if the next season (if there is a next season) happens and she is the lead, I’m not watching.
If Donna was not such a well written character, I would think its unfair to burden the actress playing Cameron with the faults of her character.
However the writer of the show have clearly shown they can write for women.
I would then tend to agree that Mackenzie Davis is not in the same league as the great Kerry Bishé.
Joe rules what? The kingdom Narcissisland?
Joe rules nothing, and doesn’t deserve better. I said it last week: If most of the lead characters in this show are assholes, perhaps it’s because most of the key figures in the history of home computing were/are also assholes. They had no chops for business but managed to learn some business acumen along the way — but their social skills sucked and they can’t teach each other anything on that score, nor do they know anything about leadership or management. Donna is the one person who has some humanity and sense in addition to tech skills, and it’s fascinating that she and Cameron have drifted toward each other. It was Donna, after all, who realized that the code Cam wrote was like reading music , also saved Cam’s programming, and realized that Joe was the Machiavelli-wannabe who had intentionally destroyed it. Donna is the anti-Joe, and thank heavens there IS one on the show: I was beginning to choke on overage-adolescent testosterone poisoning there for a moment. Which is as abundant in geekland as it is in business in general. If Cam can be salvaged as a person, Donna is the one who can teach her. Sheer proximity to someone so sensible who also appreciates your gifts might be enough in itself, although a little coaching would also help. Donna can do that. What a team they might make.
I find it fascinating that Cameron has switched to working on a precursor of massive multiplayer role playing games via modem — and that Donna is now working with her. These two *do* see the future and have the potential ability to bring out the best in each other (on a show about geeks? Wow, what a concept! Maybe they should roll with it, you think? And if there are enough women doing the writing on this show, maybe they will). I agree with Alan: a shift in the story arc that focuses more on these two women, who see future possibilities more clearly than either of the two guys, would make for a better show. If AMC will go for it.
Of the two principal dicks, one has now wandered off into the desert, perhaps seeking a burning bush or an epiphany (not bloodly likely) and the other doesn’t get what’s happened to him. Or that his partner just burned him, literally and figuratively. Let Joe get stung by a scorpion or something equally lethal; I’m sure he’s left enough land mines behind to still influence the future story arc without actually being there. Gordon is the one slightly more capable of attaining an eventual insight and realizing how far behind is compared to the women (whom he ought to worship and heed), but if that insight ever happens for Gordon, it really will take time. He’s a slow learner, and he’s spent season one mostly learning all the wrong things. From Joe. He’d have to stop clinging to the misery of his failures, and that won’t happen quickly. Could take the entire next season. Yes, with Donna around, I can see Cameron undergoing a positive evolution while she’s also pursuing what she loves and infecting others (rightly so) with her enthusiasm and vision. She has what Gordon lacks and wishes he had: a clearer insight into the possibilities of the business and more unwillingness to be swayed by envious dicks like Joe. Donna can be her backup this time. And donna will have her chance to bloom as well. Oh yes: the second season could be much more interesting now. Assuming anyone in television will swallow such a fascinating development.
And here’s the sticking point for season two: IT — both then and now, but especially back then — is not praticularly welcoming to women. Back then, it was downright hostile, unless your skills absolutely dwarfed those of the men around you, and even then the envy as testosterone were still generously flowing. with certain kinds of narcissistic guys. As Joe has shown. In a way, it’s not unlike Hollywood today (still generally hostile to women, only slightly more subtle, underhanded and vicious about it). You could certainly work that into the storyline and it would be absolutely authentic. Attention grabbing. Daring, even. I’d love to see it. But will AMC go for it? Whoa, I have doubts; the networks, even on cable, are not that smart and still an old boys’ club. But one can hope …
I want this show to get the time to develop that Rubicon didn’t get, and more episodes per season to do so. This could be a winner if they drop Joe and focus on the two women trying to enlist the rest of the geek world into their visions of the future. Now that’s a show I’d really like to see. C’mon, AMC: you paying attention, or what???
Joe is going to see his mother in the desert.
You weren’t supposed to like any of the main characters, except maybe Donna. Joe, Gordon and Cameron all had huge character flaws, which made them weak and misguided as individuals, but together strong and able to do almost anything. Episode 9, Up Helly Aa (Comdex), clearly showed this.
To me, the finale was a literal Halt and Catch Fire, or at the least a Ctrl-alt-del, restart for everybody.
I was surprised that the finale was so..finale. I do not know what AMC thinks, but the writers having this ending told me they do not think they will be renewed.
I thought the last episode was great and agreed with Alan, but tonight’s episode was just OK. It was mostly a downer with some uplift at the end with Cameron and her new business.
What really surprised me about this show was how it was all about mediocrity and failure. (a strange theme for a show and unique). Gordon finally got on top with a mediocre machine and he knows the creative people are gone so the company will be stagnant. Joe’s relationship with Cameron crashed and he realized he was not innovative, just a good salesman. It clearly was not enough for him. Its like if Don Draper had an epiphany after one season and was quit. The show was a battle between Gordon (who was safe) and Joe (who was the dreamer) and Gordon “won”.
I thought for sure if it was coming back, they would have Joe make a big play, but he just surrendered and walked. Maybe this show is “meta” after all.
Cameron made the “big play”. the battle was between hollow, selfish, stunted, destructive men & brilliant, brave, actually capable women & the Women “won”!
These episodes were written and filmed in advance so the writers would have no idea whether the show ratings were low or whether AMC were happy with the series at this point.
I don’t get why almost everyone is going on and on about how great Cameron is. She’s a character who essentially just throws a fit whenever she doesn’t get she wants. And what she said to Joe in their last scene was just beyond harsh. Don’t get me wrong. Joe’s a pretty terrible person, but he didn’t deserve to hear that, at least not in the way that she put it. Cameron may be brilliant with computers and building great things (just as Joe is when it comes to sales), but she’s also someone that I would never want to work with because she wouldn’t be willing to compromise on anything.
Alan, how did the ratings of HACF (which I genuinely enjoyed, acknowledging there was always room for improvement) compare to TURN? I’m no studio accountant, but I would have to think that the cost of 1980s costumes and settings would be a slight bit cheaper to put together than 1770s costumes and settings. I hope AMC gives it a chance to fully blossom in a second season.
I doubt TURN is very expensive. The CGI effects look like they were designed on a Cardiff Giant.
I did some digging and some averaging. Turn (which I refuse to capitalize) averaged a 0.38 rating in A18-49 and 1.46 million total viewers, whereas Halt and Catch Fire averaged a 0.25 rating in A18-49 and 0.86 million total viewers, making the Turn viewership roughly 50% to 70% larger. (I believe these figures are live+same day, not live+7, which could potentially be considerably larger as lots of people DVR things, but I’m told those figures aren’t widely used in decision making.)
“A show centered around Cameron and Donna, with Gordon in a supporting role and Joe off in the desert — and off the series — could work very well creatively”
I couldn’t agree more.
In order for that to work, I think Cameron’s general immaturity and tendency for whining would need to be toned down considerably.
In order for that to work, I think Cameron’s general immaturity and tendency for whining would need to be toned down considerably.
I was lukewarm on most of the season, liked the last few episodes (this one included) a lot, and love the idea of a Mutiny-centered season, as unlikely as it seems. Although, if the whole season had a meta aspect to it, what could be more perfect than the show moving from a traditional cable network to an Internet-based outlet along with such a creative shift?
Rubicon stumbled because AMC rejected the original script they wanted to shoot for episode 13, which, according to James Badge Dale, would’ve been a “scorched earth” finale, likely a definitive ending to the series. Sadly, with Henry Bromell’s passing, we may never know how it should’ve ended.
Interesting. I never heard that before. Thanks for pointing that out; I went to track down that interview with JBD.
It’s right here – no transcript unfortunately and I don’t think you can download it: [collider.com]
That explains much about how Rubicon ended, but it doesn’t explain why AMC didn’t give it more opportunity to develop. Give it 18 episodes, and maybe that would have happened; I still wanted to see a second season. But it’s moot now. Herd mindset about shorter seasons has taken hold in both broadcast and cable, whether or not short seasons are appropriate for all storylines. It’s a cost-cutting move, nothing more, because the head honchos aren’t imaginative or smart enough for it to mean more. It’s all a cutthroat race over ratings.
“It’s a cost-cutting move, nothing more, because the head honchos aren’t imaginative or smart enough for it to mean more.”
It’s a move in the direction of the model used in many European countries (most notably, the UK) of 6 – 10 episode series. Why? Well, obviously it means less initial investment for something that may or may not be profitable, but also, it means access to a large array of talent that can’t/won’t commit to anything more time-intensive (e.g. McConaughey and Harrelson in True Detectives).
Really bummed out if the show doesn’t return. Loved the characters, loved the story…makes me want to quit my job and become a code monkey!
I love the show !!!
I think it will be renewed. Halt’s audience is one of the most affluent on TV. That’s go to be worth something.
The Comdex epsiode was the only time I cared about these characters. Cameron as wunderkind seeing the future is getting as predictable as Joe’s hollow posing.
The show creatively is hampered by choosing the PC/digital era saga while adhering to period history.
Americans generally know that era’s heroes, lived through it or see what happened. The show ensured nothing these characters do can alter it. They will always be Joe, forced to react and look at what someone else created ala the Mac.
Other shows about industries on AMC are different. Mad Men, for example, is about an industry most despise but don’t know. Same with railroads, etc. Characters have enormous freedom to grow.
The entire show is actually the real Giant.
THis series is great! Joe is a complex character and I predict he is innovating GPS in season 2.
This is only true if you expect the principal characters to remain dedicated to producing a better PC. Cameron has just directed her Mutiny crew in another direction: interactive online computing, in the form of a precursor to massive multiplayer role playing gaming. Now *that’s* a real left turn — and has much more potential for success. To move in on interactive computing while letting the little boys fight over the hardware is MUCH more credible and has more creative possibilities for the storyline. And Cameron’s story arc has just been positioned in that direction. Oh YES, this show has enormous possibilities left! After all, the history of interactive programs wasn’t written by two or three big dogs but by many people. There’s room here for a credible story and a great show along these lines, is AMC will only sign off on it and give it some space and time to develop.
If the show adheres to its ground rules of operating a historically realistic environment, must disagree.
In 1982-4, for example, CompuServe, GENIE and other nationally marketed already used modems and dial up for games, news, etc. The FCC in 1983 ruled that such data services would not be regulated as a telephone service. Steve Case already began working on AOL then.
So nothing Mutant does can change that and what happened. There may be interpersonal drama and pointless confrontation – this series excels at that.
(Let’s not talk about how 2014 anachronistic it is to have a punk rock grrrl form a start up in 1984, whether in SV or ultra-chauvanistic Texas. Even a tie-wearing Jobs in 1984/5 was deemed too young to run a company he founded).
Joe lacks any tech skills. His arc is what? A less socio-pathically glib schmoozer? A more radically unstable person? About what? The next big tech thing to come is the web in 1990-92, and then Andreeson’s Mosaic/Netscape in 1994.
(Unless the show has Cameron invent the web after fighting with Donna in 1987).
Gordon’s take on the Mac, by the way, was the near universal reaction to it when it became available. Macs achieved a niche in desktop publishing and education while MSFT and the clones ruled the world for 20 years. So what to with his character in that historical frame?
Etc. Even as soap opera, this show failed to offer compelling, interesting characters beyond stereotypes. It’s best feature is quasi fidelity to history ensures the entire enterprise is a Giant.
AMC should cancel the show and stop trying to clone Breaking Bad & Mad Men. Give the money and time slot to something truly original and creative.
I’d love a new series, it isn’t a great show but perhaps it can find it’s way. For me I’ve really wanted the show to succeed because I’m at least just about old enough to relate to the era.
That being said I just find the character Cameron just implausible whereas Donna is the only character who has the semblance of a story arch.
I can’t believe everyone’s response to Cameron! My boyfriend & I both thought she was By Far the greatest thing on the show from frame 1 & remained so consistantly!! Dona just caught up to her to tie for 1st by last episode. & Both actresses (+ Joe) I found Fantastic.
Cameron and Donna both have possibilities (Cam has room to evolve, especially under Donna’s tutelage). The guys are two-dimensional. I’d like to see the two women and their Mutineers leave Joe and Gordon in the dust. Joe (who really should just die in the desert and not return) won’t get it, Gordon might someday — but now without getting the stuffing knocked out of him a few more times, I suspect, and learning 1) some genuine humility and 2) how to let go of his misery and disappointment, which he seems to be hoarding at the moment, and move on. Gordon *might* evolve; Joe’s incapable. The women definitely can, however, and can shine. Now that’s a story I really want to see.
The whole masturbatory attitude this show has towards Apple is a joke. Apple never cracked 25% of the home computer market. There were only two good episodes of this show. Joe, Cameron and Gordon all were written as archetypes and never much strayed from them. The scene with Joe predictably torching the truck (to seemingly no consequence) was laughably bad. They tried to write him as a Don Draper-type but never really gave the audience a reason to believe it. We were just supposed to accept that he was some brilliant mind that can just come in and take over a company. I think the actors did a darn good effort with the material given to them. Davis’ Cameron, though, just reminded me of a whiny child that was Too Rebellious To Handle. Another commenter posted that Donna was a great character but I couldn’t disagree more. Her character was filled with cliche and banal storylines. I really wanted to like this show. I tried as much as I could to suspend disbelief and fall in love with the show. The writers simply failed at putting together a series that was coherent and different. Hopefully AMC doesn’t just keep greenlighting the same regurgitated period pieces (Turn, Hell on Wheels) and takes some risks with another Breaking Bad. I know they’ve got Better Call Saul but obviously that is a risk averse programming choice. If this was the last episode of the series, I won’t miss it.
Apple is played up because Hollywood is in love with Apple. You are correct because Apple was never a player in the 1980s but Microsoft (who was) and Gates are not considered cool.
I have watched about half of the episodes but Gates was the IBM slayer and should be the main focus of the fictional company.
About the Apple thing…
Don’t forget that in 1984, Apple was the only company doing something different where many others were making IBM clones – the very definition of unoriginality. And don’t forget that the IBM PC was just a collection of off-the-shelf parts with a rented OS (DOS) developed by some outside firm, freely available for every other computer company to lease. The only unique aspect to the IBM PC was the BIOS – and it wasn’t special, just copyrightable.
So when you’re in a business (the IBM clone business) where you make copies of an uninspired prototype, something like the Mac is like seeing the world in color for the first time.
“…but Gates was the IBM slayer…”
I’m not sure what this means. You mean because Microsoft had an agreement with IBM that they could sell the unbranded MS-DOS? As a software company, MS just wanted as many companies building computers they could sell software to as possible. Obviously, they would have been happier if IBM had continued building PCs.
“Don’t forget that in 1984, Apple was the only company doing something different where many others were making IBM clones – the very definition of unoriginality.”
If by ‘doing something different’, you mean they were the first to steal good ideas (GUI, desktop metaphor, mouse, etc) invented somewhere else (Xerox PARC) and pawn them off as their own, I guess you’re right.
You’re **all** still assuming that this show will remain a contest against two different directions for PCs (hardware) and won’t take a left turn in another direction, whereas I keep telling you IT JUST HAS: Cameron has moved Mutiny toward online interactive programming (software), where there were never just two big dogs but many developers with many ideas. That’s a HUGE left turn, and the two women are already pointed in that direction (which is a winner, compared to the outfinessed Giant). How is it that most of you missed this??? Were you not paying attention? Was it because it was the women doing it, or do you just not see beyond the initial premise? Cameron described it to Donna. Sheesh, I caught it immediately and thought: brilliant! Yeah, just to be clear: the women are making an enormous left turn, and so are the screenwriters and the storyline. Catch up, already.
@Webdiva – I’m not really sure who you’re talking to, but my post was referring to actual computing history – not the fictional (and often incorrect) history of the show.
Did I recognize that the show was attempting, yet again, to position Cameron as being a visionary ahead of both her time and existing technology? Yes – they had already pulled that trick a few times already. Is her idea very interesting at that moment in time? Not really – 1984 is at least 4 – 7 years from a graphical interactive environment (depending on whether you mean a game or not), and acceptable use policies on the early Internet meant that online games had to rely heavily on expensive, proprietary services like Compuserve, etc.
Does any of it really matter? Unlikely. The show has a minuscule chance of being renewed.
What is wrong with positing Cameron as a talented person with ideas? What I thought was so well-done re: the “personality” of the software, is that the idea itself wasn’t unique – sci-fi writing had been on it for decades – but *how* she came to it – a mesh of taking on Joe’s desire for people to “fall in love” with the machine, and her own personal and representational attachment to an object. I agree it’s annoying when all the stories being told feature *ONLY*SUPERHUMANLY **EXCEPTIONAL** people, but I don’t think that’s what was happening here.
I agree: The last 2 or 3 episodes – & especially involving Joe’s ex – were my favorites. (while the 1st show was so redundent & archetypal, I never wanted to see it again). & Absolutely: A series centered on the 2 women! — with ~10% screen time for an UNpredictably UnDestructive Joe – like post analysis & reunited with ex-boyfriend – & 0% screen time for a take-care-of-the-kids&bills Gordon that only exists to keep impediments Out of Donna’s Way! — that could be my favorite show.
ps: I meant I “agree” with the original review. other comments I had not read yet.
This feels like one of those shows in which everyone’s eccentric or ahead of their time just for the sake of it. That wouldn’t be a problem if the viewers had any reason to like them, but they don’t.
Cameron is supposed to be a creative rebel who despises authority, which is nothing nothing new. But she’s flippant and arrogant in almost every episode. She’s hot and cold in her relationship with Joe, which started in the first episode when they made out in the arcade. I guess they would have loved the movie “Frozen.”
Why should I care about Joe or the fact that his mom dropped him? Joe’s a jerk, his dad’s a jerk, IBM is a jerk, the guy who owns cardiff is a jerk. The writers probably should have introduced the mom in some flashback moments to reveal some level of humanity (or longing for human companionship) from the main character.
You naturally expect characters in a tech drama to be manipulative. But the back stabbing and one up-manship going on this show is just petty, contrived, or boring. Did anyone not see the neighbor as saboteur? After Joe screwed Cameron over to get publicity, you could predict where the plot was headed.
The reverse engineering of an IBM comp is just a backdrop. Because the principle characters are either ahead of their time or have answers on the fly, there’s no real suspense.
Don’t get the Cameron haters… Joe abandoned her first, let her software be stripped away… Hoping they’ll both be back…Donna and Cameron together could work wonders…though, this being the 80s, I worry for everyone’s health…
You nailed it XM
Cameron blows hot and cold for a reason: she dropped out of college to join Joe and the company instead of finishing her degree — she’s still a hormonal teenager whose logic circuits in the frontal lobe haven’t finished maturing yet and needs to finish growing up, which she just might do with Donna’s example in front of her. Joe and Gordon have NO such excuse. Donna is a sane, competent, compassionate grown-up. Joe and Gordon are stunted, envious, angry jerks who are adults in name only and a cruel joke otherwise, except that Joe is also, as I mentioned elsewhere, a Machiavelli-wannabe whereas Gordon is a wannabe inventor with absolutely no people or managerial skills (well, Joe doesn’t have those, either). Gordon **might** grow up someday, but he’s woefully overdue and Cameron may yet beat him to it, with Donna’s help. Donna reminds me of what scholar Harold Bloom once said of Shakespeare’s heroines: that even the best of them had to settle for men who are clearly beneath them and unworthy of them, because there was nobody else to choose from. Donna isn’t perfect; she loves Gordon and has believed in a man who is, as we’ve seen, less than worthy of her even though he shows rare flashes of appreciating her. In the second season, maybe we can see Donna focus instead on her own chance to bloom while working with Cameron and the Mutineers and while Cam finishes growing up. The boys may never.
Much less. A very disappointing ending. I was annoyed I was even watching this once Joe started sulking. I actually flipped back to the 4th quarter of a preseason football game and over to HBO6 for the South Park movie. That’s pretty bad
A pretty neat bow on everything? What show did you watch, pal? Why the hell did Joe set a truck full of computers on fire, and what was he walking towards when he left his truck at the gas station?
joe is going to find his mother – the gas station attendant says she comes to town once in a while. and he set the computers on fire because he cant take success, just like when he flooded the IBM data center.
“What show did you watch, pal?”
Clearly one where he could hear the dialogue being spoken.
Joe burned the truck, as Alan wrote, “…because they reminded him of his own shortcomings…”
And Joe was walking to Fisk Observatory.
Im sad to hear the ratings are low. I think this is a great show and I hope there is a second season.
I don’t know about a “great show,” but I liked it, and I completely agree with Alan on these two counts:
“…in a way, it feels like the season concluded with that ninth episode, while “1984” was an extended epilogue.”
and
“There were a lot of strong pieces to this show, but only occasionally (mainly in episodes 8 & 9) in the proper balance.”
I really enjoyed the show. My husbands been in the computer industry since the late sixties. So we’ve see it all. I like looking back seeing the history that we lived. Hopefully there are many other fans such as myself and the network will bring it back for season 2. You are correct in that they tied up all the loose ends in episode 9 just in case.
you guys missed the point of the show, these characters represent the future of the computer industry at a time when the industry was controlled by a group of closed minded business men whose only interest was in selling a product. They had no idea or vision of what the tech industry could be or become. This show addresses that. Many teckkies acknowledge Bill Gates and Steve Jobs as Gods when the truth is Gates at heart was a sales man and Jobs made many mistakes before he got it right. There are many unknown heroes of that time period and Halt deals with that.
Couldn’t agree more. For the most part it was a really nice episode, but at the christening I literally said to myself “thank god Joe didn’t throw a fit and burn the truck to the ground,” and then of course he does. Going to find his long-lost mother was a nice touch, but I would go with a truncated version of Alan’s thesis: his unpredictability becomes irritating – period.
I have loved this show from the very beginning….please don’t let it end there! But, I will be reluctant to watch another season if Joe isn’t still in the lead role.
Nancy
The beginning of this show I was unsure if I would like the show but similar to many I think the show has greatly improved throughout the season. One of these reasons for improvement is the continued use of Donna who as a character was a saving grace for the show and while I think Cameron could be acted better I would love a show centered around Donna and Cameron but sadly AMC shows focus on male characters but really I do not see how this show can do that with how out two leads ended the season. Of the AMC shows since the start this is really one of the better shows and if something like Turn can be renewed and not this it just shows AMC really does not know what quality is.
But the show is about the women! The finale seemed to say that loud – Cameron’s begun her own company and Donna comes on board while Gordon at a table full of male dullards has no ideas and Joe’s off in the trees.
I loved the series but watching 1984 they ruin a good show. The “WTF” moment for me was when Joe burn up the 100 computers in the truck.
Joe still didn’t get that the kill app he wanted he already had but, took out of the Giant. I will be shocked if the show comes back for a second season.
I doubt I will watch if it comes back.
This show was a waste of time from the first to the last.
I suppose the next episode would have followed Joe’s journey, and been titled “How I Met My Mother”?
I enjoyed the show overall. Through at times frustratingly repetitive and obvious in its ‘symbolism,’ the show had a few things right and I look forward to them expanding on that if they get the opportunity. I would definitely watch a second season.
I loved the show and looked so forward to the finale, and boy what a let down. It was almost like the “what now” of the entire series once the GIANT was released.
The reveal of the mac (would have been nice to see the back of the young “Steve Jobs” head with the black mop of hair instead of that black guy in the hotel suite), really could have taken this show to a great place that it just did not go when the other companies saw what the mac had to offer.
So much of this series came from the documentary “Triumph of the nerds”. I kept laughing everytime the show would reference something from that documentary, as if that was their source for most of the shows procedural and technical explanations.
Instead it was just another “compatible” one-year series. Joe is such an interesting character and his tension with Gordon never really went anywhere. In fact, every episode just seemed to skip over the big issues of the previous episode so we could start with our feet on the ground again and see what’s next.
For example, the jump from Joes friend from the past and the re-engineering Gordon would have to do to fit the new case to suddenly a new and finished product.
Come on.
There just won’t be another season, its too niche.
The character of Donna was the saving grace of the show for me (the actress is excellent in the role); Lee Pace – ugh – the monotone was deadly for me and with such a poorly fleshed out character, he seemed to be flailing all over the place for most of the season (except the last 3, for me) – He was terrific in Pushing Daisies – his laconic style of speaking, etc worked for that character and, of course, the characterization was stellar from the get go.
I hung to the last just because I wanted to see what they would do in the end but I won’t be back if it returns – especially not if Lee Pace is in it. It was like watching someone in Acting 101 – I know the director and writers have some responsibility for that, but boy, he was just not communicating anything to me re: the character’s internal life – at all. (Yes, I know it is subjective….)
I’ll be rather disappointed if there is no second season. I very much like the show and all of the characters.
The great thing about ABORT, RETRY, FAIL? is that I will never need to wonder what it would be like if Aaron Sorkin or Damon Lindelof had done a show about the computer industry.
From the opening moment (“Halt and Catch Fire” was a techie joke about what happened to the IBM system 360 if you overloaded memory) this show was to the technology industry what TWO AND A HALF MEN is to single parenting. Irrational was stacked upon impossible, crossbred with ridiculous and filtered through cliche.
If you actually understand anything about the period, these episodes have been like watching Steampunk. I kept waiting for someone to suggest reversing the polarity or crossing the streams.
Even if you absolutely don’t care about whether anything in a period piece actually happened– or whether it’s even possible– the ridiculous characters, improbable developments and haphazard plotting would make you cringe.
I quit after three episodes and then had to binge-watch as people kept emailing to tell me what stupid thing it had done next. I’m going to miss what turned out to be the funniest comedy of the 2014 season.
You should of stuck with it. The last 3 episodes of the season were pretty damn good and compelling. You would of enjoyed it I think because I also agree the show was very slow up until that point and a little cliche.
Joe McMillan the character is “BITCH-MADE” on every level….What a punk!
When things don’t go his way, he torches the relationship. There is no way in hell an idiot like this could exist in real life. I thought the writers mailed it in.
This show had soooo much potential, but the writing seemed to follow the timeline of their competition rather than the establishment of new player. The fact that I hate Joe so much, suggest the actor is good at his job….But they shouldn’t make him so “PREDICTABLE”….Who couldn’t figure out Joe would burn the truck. Hell, I thought the unstable SOB hired the carjackers to beat them up……Wouldn’t surprise me.
Knowing Joe was going to torch the truck seemed to be to be the point – he keeps trying to fulfill this antiquated “males are mysterious badasses” role, and yet it’s so predictable as to be not mysterious and made of such misery and immaturity as to be not badass.
I loved the show. That was the 80’s. Creating something new, going to Comdex, getting rich overnight, and then having someone rip it off. They stole my life! I knew people that were these characters, with the exception of Joe, but plenty that had egos as big as his. It brought back the excitement of innovation and I hope it inspires people to innovate once again because frankly the tech world has been stagnating lately. Back then I thought we would be living like the Jetsons now with flying cars and robots doing everything.
Please keep the show on. It ended with such a good beginning for another season…..it’s far better than a lot of the trash on TV today. Thanks, Kay DeLoyht
AMC has already cancelled this series; they just haven’t officially announced it yet.
Love the show looking forward to next season the Friday the 13th reference was awesome I know that first season was slow but I I’m reminded of what Joe said in the first season ” it wasn’t the thing it is the thing that gets us to the thing” I believe that the next season is going to be amazing.
I lost all faith in the series in this last episode. Making or cementing Joe as a psychopath makes no sense to me in the sense of the story. I was so disappointed that they didn’t even address the truck blowing up at all as silly story telling or non-story telling. I had planned on continuing to watch if there were more after the 9th episode, but the tenth really pissed me off and I lost interest in the series. Lee Pace is such a good actor and was given a lemon.
I think the series would be well-remembered if it ended with “1984”. (I’m still in a bit of disbelief, now that it’s over.)
Sure, maybe AMC could make a go of Season 2, at the risk of messing it up. I think Cameron’s game company has potential as a Season 2 plot, but without Joe the show would lose a lot of its original fire.
There’s one thing I didn’t understand in the finale. After Joe burned the truck with the first shipment we see a scene with Gordon at the office some time later and everything is going on like that shipment had never been burned. Have I missed something?
The shipment being burned didn’t stop the rest of them from going out. Clearly Joe was fired for what he did because they say “If Joe was here he’d have us building a space shuttle”.
In that moment Gordon realizes that what he built was essentially something that would be forgotten. He himself was already thinking “What’s next?” because he didn’t fall in love with his own product.
He realized that Joe was on to something. That they needed to create something that made a mark in history and started an evolution of products.
Instead they settled for a cookie cutter machine that will be forgotten in a year.
The truck was insured and probably set them back for two days max.
The actress who plays Donna deserves better. If they renew the show bring back the beard and lose Cameron and rewrite Joe
I want to see a second season of this show. As you all remember, Breaking Bad barely had an audience in the beginning. I would tell people about it while watching Season 1 and they either A) Never heard of it, or B) Thought the first few episodes were boring and gave up.
Fast forward to around the end of Season 3 or beginning of Season 4 and people were starting to catch on to the popularity. Then cue Season 5’s second half and everyone had jumped on the bandwagon.
The only difference today is that AMC has already set the bar and now every show gets compared to these previous hit series like Mad Men, Walking Dead, and Breaking Bad.
What happened to taking chances? If AMC remembers it’s humble beginnings before becoming a household network they should go back to what made them successful in the first place.
Give Halt and Catch Fire a chance and take the risk! Make a second season and see what the writers can come up with. The characters are just starting to become interesting and the story arc (similar to that of COMPAQ Computer and soon involving the introduction of Apple’s Macintosh computers) would add a very relevant and compelling second season.
I want to specifically see what Joe and Gordon do beyond the finale. Joe going to the Fiske Observatory to essentially find himself and start from the same point we saw him at the beginning of the series. Where would he go from there?
Gordon was a man desperate to create and we see the vision of how life can explode with challenges and obstacles which at the time seem like the only thing that matters. But then it comes to an end and you realize you’re at the beginning again.
Very compelling stuff coming out of AMC. I hope they see the diamond in the ruff and polish it.
Sorry, but even though I enjoyed the odd bit of HACF, it’s first season is both MUCH less original and MUCH more badly-written than Breaking Bad’s first season. There is no comparison.
I was one of those that started watching Breaking Bad the first season and gave up. HACF had a much more interesting first season. I didn’t give up, but almost did.
It’s possible for anyone to feel the premise of a group of people trying to create an IBM clone in the mid-’80s is more interesting to them than that of an inept high-school teacher with terminal cancer deciding to manufacture methamphetamine – but that doesn’t alter the fact that the writing of Breaking Bad S1 was so much better than that of HACF S1 (the characters actually behaved consistently)- and the acting was in another league.
Did anyone else think they were going to totally reveal that Joe was a psychopath? They always said there was some deep dark secret he had. I felt that his mother letting him fall of a roof and him flooding a data center at IBM after an argument with his father seemed a little too tame for a “deep dark secret”. Especially since Donna’s boss Hunt was able to find out about it pretty easily.
At first I thought Donna was murdered when Gordon was running over to her. Then they cut back to Joe torching the truck and I thought Joe had hired those guys to kill Donna.
I put the pieces together in my head really quickly and figured maybe Joe actually went through with the offer to work for IBM again after his father offered it to him. (We never see Joe actually turn him down).
Then Joe comes home to Gordon and Cameron planning to sell the Giant. So Joe saw an opportunity to help his father and win back his respect. So he played along to ultimately destroy their project and get rid of them as competitors. Donna was a big part in designing the Giant and killing her would ruin Gordon’s life.
I think the show would of been way more amazing if that is what happened. But instead he just torched the truck as a rebellious dissatisfaction which didn’t effect the sale of the product, and then went star gazing to mimic Steve Jobs coming up with ideas by taking LSD in a field.
A little anticlimactic if you ask me. Which is why they need a season 2. If they did something like I just said then I could maybe see the show came to a good conclusion.
The show had a certain charm. Not great but with enough potential and sort of original in its own way. But what was with the carjacking?
Ps why is there no Disquss here?
I would really like it more if there was less manufactured drama and more concentration on the progress, the ideas and more dialog from the nerds. This is the type of audience it attracts. Having Joe just randomly doing stupid things defies logic. People stealing ideas from others, Corporate spying, Bringing down IBM, Trying awesome ideas, some work and some don’t.
I hope this series continues. I agree that it got better. I skipped some of the middle shows and really didn’t miss much, but the last 2 were great.
I think its a great show, I hope its back, (even if Cameron is the worst actress ever)
im still looking for soundtrack while playing joe burning truck in season finale.
AMC, please, PLEASE please bring this show back!!!!!
I guess I’m not as educated a viewer than most on this board, but I liked the show. I am usually a tough critic though, and for whatever reason I got hooked and kept tuning in. I tried to watch Turn and just couldn’t, and that survived to be yanked another day. Hell on Wheels…same thing…wanted to like it, couldn’t and yet that lives. Guess I shouldn’t like a show too much. For what it’s worth, though, not one of my friends has even heard of the show, so how could ratings be accurate? The TV promo was not nearly enough, and other than Lee Pace last week on Late Night and once to Today, have any of the actors done publicity visits to promote the show? Still would really like a second season. Hey, Dance Moms goes on and on!
Enjoyed the show, would like another season.
I enjoyed the entire season, every episode, and would like it to continue. History, albeit fictional, like Mad Men can be very entertaining for those mature enough to have lived during the era.
I agree with you totally. It takes a lot to produce a finished product. The writers, actors, directors, not to mention the hundreds that edit, put music and sound to the scenes, set design people, costume and makeup people ….the list goes on and on. And yet the very instrument that the show depicts is one that could cause it’s demise. Armchair critics seem to want the world. I found this show to be first rate all the way and certainly deserving of a second season.
The finale seemed to just be a wrap up of the series that the writers knew was ending.
can anyone explain to me why there was no response by any of the other characters about the burning of the truck and the computers by joe. it’s almost like it happened in a vacuum. why wasn’t there a call from the retailer asking where the shipment was? did i miss something — it seems like plenty happened after joe lit the match. also, what about gordon and donna being rammed and having the porsche stolen? no follow through? i sure hope the show comes back. for me, the bottom line, is that despite the cracks in the writing, i cared about the characters.
^This. While the driving cycle of the show – making and selling the Giant – was resolved, the show itself (the relationships of the characters, the future of the company) is not resolved. WTF happened with that truck nonwithstanding.