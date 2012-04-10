Season finale review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Slaughterhouse’

“Justified” just wrapped up its third season. I interviewed showrunner Graham Yost about the season, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I like the use of “cahoots”…
“He’s not my crew, Raylan. He’s my family.” -Boyd
The first season of “Justified” ended with an episode that for the most part set aside a lot of the character work the show had been doing in favor of pure action, with Raylan and Boyd solving their problems by shooting an awful lot of people. The second season finale went in a different direction, where Raylan was the victim of some violence (beaten up by Dickie, and shot by Doyle’s men) but never fired a shot himself, and where Mags killed herself with some poisoned ‘shine rather than go to jail.
“Slaughterhouse” split the difference between the two. There were some great action beats, notably all the set-up involving Limehouse’s cleaver and Quarles’ sleeve gun paying off simultaneously, and not in the way anyone predicted. (We all figured the sleeve rig would jam, not that it wouldn’t work because Quarles’ arm was no longer attached to his wrist.) But Raylan again doesn’t get off a shot (though he pulls the trigger twice on empty chambers while playing Russian Roulette with Wynn) and the part of his story I’m going to remember doesn’t involve guns, cleavers or salt shakers, but Raylan again being confronted with just how much his daddy hates him – a hate so deep it cuts through the fog of Arlo’s senility as the thing he remembers above all else.
The show set up Raylan’s final exchange with Winona with the early scene where Arlo returns to Boyd’s bar saying he heard that “a cop in a hat got shot,” and even with the early shot of Tom’s hat resting on the parking lot asphalt. It’s not exactly Raylan’s Stetson, but it’s close enough that you could imagine Arlo’s addled brain mistaking the two and taking advantage of a chance to both protect the adoptive son he likes a lot while bumping off the flesh-and-blood son he’s never much liked. It was bad enough when a lucid Arlo was willing to serve Raylan up to Bo Crowder (and then to the boss in Florida) in the first season finale, but this feels even worse, because it was Arlo pulling the trigger on what he thought was Raylan, and though he attempts an apology later, the fact remains that he did it.
Raylan Givens isn’t a particularly happy, or possibly healthy, man, and every glimpse we get of the relationship with the man who raised him reminds us of why he is who and what he’s made himself into. This has been a busy season with lots of villains and lots of twists and turns, but ultimately what should matter most to the show and to us is that guy with the big hat and the quick draw. And it felt right that after the show had dispensed with Quarles, Limehouse, Dickie, Boyd, Arlo, Wynn, etc. in one way or another, that it go back to focusing on Raylan Givens and the latest cruel joke played on him by life.
Which isn’t to say there weren’t great moments involving everyone else.
All the Limehouse scenes were fantastic: the payoff of where he kept the money and why he spent so much time hanging around those hog carcasses, but also the earlier confrontation with Raylan in the front of his barbecue joint (loved the bit with the salt shaker, which Yost says was dreamed up on set by Tim Olyphant and director Dean Parisot), and the tender but firm goodbye to Errol. Limehouse often wound up taking a backseat to the season’s other villains – if you even consider the man a villain, as opposed to an interested party – but he really came alive in these last couple of episodes, and I hope he returns next season.
And though Boyd has drifted in and out of the center of the narrative himself, I thought the finale did right by both him and Ava, who are now so caught up in their love for each other that it’s starting to blind them to other things. Ava didn’t want to get involved in prostitution, and now she’s a pimp almost as violent as Delroy, beating on Ellen May for what she mistakenly believes are crimes against Boyd. And neither Ava nor Boyd seem to have the faintest idea that Johnny’s been plotting against them, which should be a major piece of next season. And Arlo taking the fall for Boyd killing Devil was just as much of a thumb in Raylan’s eye – sacrificing himself far more for Boyd than he ever did for Raylan – as the knowledge that Arlo thought he was trying to kill Raylan in the parking lot.
Even Wynn Duffy got one hell of a send-off, assuming he’s going to do some real prison time for his antics with the car bomb. Wynn was such a cool customer in the show’s first two seasons, and this year he’s been struggling to maintain his composure while Bobby Quarles slowly revealed his madness in front of Wynn. And being trapped in the Wynn-ebago – his trusted, secure base of operations – while Raylan played Russian Roulette with him finally stripped away whatever reserve Wynn had left, and we got to enjoy the spectacle of Jere Burns losing his shit in terrifying, hilarious fashion. Wynn’s indignant, expasperated, horrified “JESUS CHRIST!” right before the cut to the main title sequence should win him all the Emmys, if there were a category for Best Reaction.
And as for our well-dressed, but ultimately loco carpetbagger? In hindsight, I feel like his story might have worked out better had it not been for the traditional 13-episode structure(*) of a show like this. Neal McDonough was tremendous throughout, particularly in the episode that revealed Quarles’ tragic origin story, but it feels like the segment of the season dealing with Quarles as a crazy man without a country might have gone on an episode or two too long, and towards the end Quarles mattered less as a character than as someone to instigate conflict between Raylan, Boyd, Dickie and Limehouse. But he was still creepy down to the end, and Limehouse literally disarming him was a definite jaw-dropper of a way to go, very different from Mags’ exit but just as vivid in its own way.
(*) Among the interesting things Yost told me was that they’re considering a group of shorter arcs next season. I don’t know if three 4-episode arcs would be as satisfying, but I imagine a 6-episode Quarles arc would have kicked a significant amount of ass.
This was a fun season, but probably not as deep or tragic overall as the one before it. But then we come to the end, to Raylan with the woman he loves but can never be with for long, to the room where his unborn child will soon sleep, pondering the fact that his own father was once again willing to kill him, and some of that grandeur and pathos came back, big time. And this was a great close to the season.
Some other thoughts:
* I liked that so many pieces of the season came back into play, whether the gun that killed Gary (which Yost had to explain to me was the backup gun that Quarles took off of Raylan, and which Raylan told him he could keep) or even a standalone bit like Pruitt Taylor Vince’s Russian Roulette game inspiring Raylan’s interview with Wynn.
* Not that it’s a surprise, given Natalie Zea’s absence from the second half of the season and her being cast in a network pilot, but Winona won’t be a regular character next year. Yost says the plan is for her to be in about three episodes per season, still a part of Raylan’s life but not an everyday part of it.
* Good to see a member of the extended FX family – Cathy Ryan, who on TV was married to Vic Mackey and in real life is married to Vic’s creator Shawn Ryan – turn up as the mom of the two kidnapped boys.
* I like how the finale put Shelby in play for next season as another potential obstacle for Boyd’s attempt to become Harlan’s new kingpin. More Jim Beaver is always a good thing.
What did everybody else think?
A fantastic finale to my favorite season of Justified. I think I may suffer depression until the next season starts again.
-Raylan and Duffy’s “Raylan Roulette” scene was very funny and very old-school Raylan
-I loved how Quarles talked about his mother and son with the family he kidnapped.
-I also loved the phone conversation between Quarles and Theo; Adam Arkin is pretty good in the little he’s been on the show.
-I have always loved Raylan and Arlo’s relationship (or lack thereof)
-Ava questioning Ella May: Ava has never been sexier, than when she’s a pimp (second sexiest pimp: Will Ferrell as Gator in The Other Guys).
-Limehouse does NOT play, as long as the shooter dies, he doesn’t mind taking a bullet.
-“It’s a piggy-bank!!!” hilarious line
-I loved all the surprises in the episode courtesy of Johnny and Arlo.
-The arm scene was freakin’ crazy and Quarles is still able to laugh after it happens.
-I will miss Justified so very much:(
Nice notes. I did find Ava sexier in the first season when she was, briefly, trying to reclaim her lost virtue…and I thought “It’s a piggy bank” would be Alan’s opening line here…
Heh, he disarmed him. Loved it. Gun to my head I’m not sure which season I enjoyed more, 3 or 2. Probably 2, but just by the slightest hair (otherwise known as Loretta).
Didn’t reach the heights of season 2. But it was damn close. A effort vs. last season’s A+effort. The only question i have is why did Arlo believe Trooper Tom was shooting at Boyd?
With all the things they could have done Quarles sleeve gun and Limehouse’s knives, I was not expecting that, and that was AWESOME. And Johnny is dead man wheel-chairing.
As a person who uses a wheelchair, that would be dead mad rolling or dead man wheeling. Not PC, just insider lingo.
The highlight for me was when Quarles reaches for his arm and Raylan moves it away from him. Don’t know why, but I laughed like crazy at that
That was AMAZING. Timothy Olyphant was so good throughout this episode.
That was the D*ckiest move Raylan has ever done and I also laughed and loved it.
Yes, the look on Raylan’s face as he keeps the arm just out of reach was priceless. I was laughing hysterically. Favorite lines of the finale ” its a piggybank! ” and ” they are saying at the office that I disarmed him “. Superb stuff. Bravo for a great season finale. Cant wait for more!
That was a beautiful little beat. It reminded me a bit of Gus Fring adjusting his tie at the end of his arc in Breaking Bad.
My favorite part too.
I had to rewind it to watch it again because it was so damn funny. I love character beats like that!
I very much enjoyed this finale and this season. I am now hoping the bring the Boyd Crowder storyline to end, a little disappointed Arlo is taking the fall, it all makes sense story wise but watching it I felt surprised and satisfied that the show would be brave(?) enough to have Crowder depart in such a manner.
loved:
piggy bank
dis-armed him
No no Boyd is the final villain. He’s understaffed, underfunded, and really has one ally left, Ava.
Boyd must rise. He’s too smart and too awesome. I want season 6 (final) to be Boyd vs. Raylan straight up
I am with Julius you can only keep Boyd around for so much longer without it becoming ridiculous that he makes it through every year unharmed. And why would you want this show to go only 6 seasons…
This show would be finished without Boyd. It’s his and Raylan’s friendship underlying the animosity that makes the chemistry of the show work. Walton is undoubtedly the best actor on the show.
Mountain Jack — I’m with you. For all of Justified’s many strengths, the greatest is the chemistry (sorry, overused term) between Raylan and Boyd. Every season needs some Boyd preaching or speechifying.
Boyd is the villain of the piece. He hasnt come out of any season not harmed. He lost his father n organization in 1. 2 he started to pick it up from ashes. 3 hes at a bare bones of an org with a #2 who is plotting a take over
Boyd and Raylan are like hillbilly brothers who took opposite paths. Raylan’s desire to stop Boyd…to take him down…seems to far surpass Boyd’s desire to get the best of Raylan. Boyd saved Raylan in season 2…made a deal Raylan had no intention of keeping…it’s a fascinating dynamic that can’t end unless the show ends. This was a season where Raylan’s ALWAYS got his eye on Boyd. Boyd seems to want to imagine he and Raylan can be actual friends. Arlo twisted their dynamic 101 different ways by believing he was shooting Raylan to protect Boyd. Oh…I think Boyd and Ava could be happy without crime…they just happen to make a living as criminals.
I don’t think that’s a good assumption on Wynn Duffy. Raylan isn’t Vic Mackey, I don’t see him getting a conviction based on that Russian Roulette confession. I bet he is back next season.
Yeah, I doubt Wynn will even be brought up on charges. Raylan has to know that a confession forced in such a manner wouldn’t hold up. All he wanted was the information at that moment, and he was prepared to let Wynn skate to get it.
I’m with you on that. No way that confession would hold up, and I tend to doubt Raylan even shared it with the troopers outside.
Not sure what “confession” you guys are talking about. Wynn didn’t confess anything to Raylan, and neither did Raylan attempt to elicit any confession. He was just trying to find out where Quarles was.
If Wynn goes away for blowing up the car or for his involvement in Quarles’ drug run, it’ll be because of other evidence… not for anything that happened in that motor home scene.
This season is right behind Jackie Brown as best Elmore Leonard adaptation ever. Can’t remember smiling so much while watching a TV show.
That was some fantastic television.
Anyone else remember the teaser trailer wherein Boyd and Raylan emerge from behind some crates wielding and firing shotguns? That is my only disappointment with this season because that would have shattered the awesome scale.
Yep this was in my mind. I guess it was a complete red herring they filmed just for the preview.
Yeah there was that preview for Season 2 as well, where Raylan discusses Star Wars in a bar with some nameless thug. Had some fun stylish angles of a jukebox, ice in bourbon, that kinda stuff. I think they do those stylish spots to pique people’s interest who don’t watch. Ironically enough, before the first season, I caught a slo-mo shootout promo and thought huh that looks kinda cool, but passed it off as a throwaway actioneer. How wrong I was.
I thought the last scene was a great call back to the pilot when Raylan broke into Winona’s house to talk to her after he shot Boyd. Great finale. Next years is going to awesome.
I can’t wait for what comes of the Johnnie/Limehouse alliance.
Quarels just locked up the Best Supporting Actor Drama Emmy. Great season, and now just counting down til Louie is back on FX this summer
He really deserves to be in the conversation and he was FANTASTIC but I have a feeling he is going to have a hard time agsinst the buzzsaw that is Peter “Tyrion Lannister” Dinklage
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Dinklage move to Lead Actor for this season. He’s the first name mentioned in the credits now.
Cranston and Paul are going to win again this year.
It’s got no chance of winning, but it’d damn well better pull down a nomination for best drama this time around. I couldn’t believe it when Dexter nabbed it’s spot. Michael C. Hall carries that show at this point, it’s seen far better days.
If he submitted in the guest actor category I could see him standing a chance. I mean he wasn’t a guest actor, but John Lithgow got away with it on Dexter.
Raylan & Wynn Duffy in the trailer
Best scene of the season
Except for when Limehouse cut off Quarles’ arm
Sorry to ask- why did Limehouse exile Errol?
For dragging him into the Boyd-Quarles conflict.
Very early this season the viewer (and Limehouse) finds out that Errol was the one who put in motion Boyd v. Quarles (with both of them playing the doctor to get Oxy) and Limehouse is very displeased by this and tells Errol to take care of it. Clearly he did not so now that everyone is out of Limehouse’s business he can now exile Errol
How did he drag him into that conflict? I thought people were just going to Limehouse and Errol was just a lackey.
I don’t remember specifics but I do remember early one when Boyd and Quarles started fighting everyone assumed that Limehouse had started it and then at the end of the episode we found it was Errol and not Limehouse. Limehouse just wants to be left the hell alone and it was because of Errol that people started coming to Limehouse at all
Errol and Tanner Dobbs robbed Boyd’s oxy house and made it look like Quarles was behind it.
You thought in Season 2 of Breaking Bad the flashforward was the cartel coming to get Walter White and you assumed Quarles’ gun would jam up this season. It seems all show runners have to do to is read you to know what NOT to do if they want to surprise the audience. haha. I’m just playing Alan
The penultimate episode felt like the big, twist, explosion of a season finale and the true season finale felt like Justified needed to tie up some loose ends slash set up Season 4 (except for Quarles arm getting cut off which was awesome). that whole scene was awesome), which I’m fine with that.
Overall not that good of a season. Maybe it was because Justified was coming off of an INCREDIBLE season or maybe because the show tried to do WAY too much having Raylan vs. Boyd AND Quarles AND Limehouse. If the show just sticks to Raylan vs. Boyd and Limehouse next season and doesn’t add doesnt try to do to much then I’ll be fine.
Well, ’til next season
I believe The Wire often had its penultimate episode be the strongest/flashiest one of the season. I don’t mind that model at all, especially if your renewal is in question you don’t have to risk having too many cliffhangers for the next season…though Justified may have been a more likely renewal than The Wire ever was.
What would three 4 episode arcs look like?
Probably something like … oh, the mob just sending a series of competent killers to do away with Quarles in episode 4 rather than making a half-fast effort and letting Quarles stagger through the whole season…I mean, more real-life police v. criminal stuff. The feds storm Noble’s Holler to deal quickly with Limehouse arc…Boyd Crowder being behind the sheriff’s candidate doesn’t get ignored by people portrayed almost exclusively as stupid hillbillies…
Sixth Man award for the whole television season: Wynn Duffy. A pleasure in every scene.
Wynn Duffy was almost as fun as Lorretta in Season 2. He is such an interesting actor. His freakout during the Russian Roullette was awesome. He really took advantage of every second of screen time he had this year.
I kept thinking Raylan pocketed the bullet somehow, but Wynn was so terrified it made that scene one of the highlights of the entire series. Sure wish it had been a 2 hour finale though & I’m still trying to understand why they brought Carla Cugino in for only one episode. That’s an awfully high profile name to just flash through the storyline as an old flame–unless they’re going to bring her on next season full time.
I’m surprised they couldn’t resist having Raylan shoot a hole in the roof of the Wynn-a-bago on his way out.
Great season. If there is one complaint I would say that the initial teasers for the season showed Raylon and Boyd in alleys shooting at people together, it just seemed like they would at one point team up again like at the end of season 1, but nothing like that at all materialized. Sigh, i just want them to be buddies again I suppose.
I have learned to take any pre season Justified teaser with a large grain of salt. Remember the Han Solo Cantina scene that teased last season? I so wanted to see it happen for real in an episode, and it did not, unless I fell asleep for a few minutes. A flat out “war” between Raylan & Boyd will be the only way to close the series, bringing it full circle, and I presume they will use the next couple seasons to bring them to the point of actually wanting to kill one another. Should be some fun T.V.!
Alan,
I feel I’m going to be in the minority here, but it’s just my opinion so who cares. I enjoyed this season even more so than last. Especially after that finale. This season just seemed like pure Elmore Leonard to me.
Here’s a question. Even though he may have bled out, we really didn’t see Quarles die did we? Was it even mentioned? I ran it back and didn’t catch it. Think we may see Neal McDonough again in prison with Dickie and Arlo? That would be a sight.
Brandon, no i don’t think they explicitly said Quarles died so it would be cool to see him get a jail visit from Raylon next season, though he probably is dead, bullet and lost arm and all. I hope Errol is alive too though the bullet looked close to his heart.
The prison visit I would like to see next year, is Raylon visiting Dewey and Dickie. I love both those guys.
And you know they are back together again in prison. Thinking of ways to get even with Raylon.
And if anyone deserves an Emmy it is whomever does Dickie’s hair. Geez, that jacked up hair cut, is a thing of beauty.
Dewey is probably already free thanks to the whole crooked guards and nurses scandal. Dickie got freed by saying he’d been kidnapped. Poor Dewey actually WAS kidnapped by them.
Hautie, I was wondering when someone was going to mention Dickie’s incredibly over the top hairstyle. He wasn’t the only one with a creative style though.
Around the middle of the season there were a couple times when Wynn was standing there talking to Bobby Quarles in the Wynn-ebago wearing a similar style. He just didn’t have the shaved spots on the sides of his head.
I think the writers and the stylist were just having fun trying to see how far they could go.
When I read an interview with Graham Yost over on EW last week, he mentioned at the very end that Season 3 would not close with Brad Paisley’s “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive”, as the first two seasons had. I was a bit surprised when I heard that – I had always thought that it was such a cool bit of symmetry. However, after seeing the finale, I understand why that choice was made. That final revelation was quite a dark and unexpected stab in the gut, and Tim Olyphant sold the hell out of it in just a few short seconds. The Best Actor field at the Emmys may be a murderer’s row with Bryan Cranston and Damien Lewis (re)joining a field that already includes Jon Hamm, Steve Buscemi, Michael C. Hall, and Hugh Laurie’s final go-around as Dr. House, but I think Olyphant has done more than enough to merit a second straight appearance in the category. Walton Goggins has probably punched his ticket as well, though the Supporting Actor field is, if anything, even more insanely competitive (Dinklage, Paul, Slattery, Esposito, Cumming, Pitt, Noble, etc).
Overall, I thought that it was an excellent finale and that Season 3 of Justified was bloody fantastic. Probably a very slight step below Season 2 as a whole, but that’s splitting hairs when we’re talking about one of the best dramas on television. “Watching The Detectives” and “Guy Walks Into A Bar” are up there among the best five episodes the show has ever done in my book, and episodes like “Thick As Mud” stand out as a textbook example of how good the largely standalone episodes can be. It’ll be a long ten months to wait before the show comes back for its fourth season, but at least we know that if Yost has his way, it isn’t likely to be the last (Where did that rumor in the Atlantic come from? Reputable news outlets shouldn’t mess with me like that.)
Chekhov’s meat cleaver!
For the most part I thought the finale took the easy way out on the storytelling (oh, you’ve got two young boys, a mom, the hero and the least-worst bad guy in danger but it all wraps up with two bad guys shooting only each other and with extra gore, ok then), but the storytelling curve ball with Arlo and then parlaying that with Winona was so terrific and well executed that it made up for everything. I even rewound the end and watched it again and it had the same effect on me. Well done.
JEZZZUS CHRIST!!!
Called it last week being Arlo who shot Trooper Tom. I’m kind of glad they didn’t feel the need to explain the mechanics of that shootout too much (or, heaven forbid, show a flashback- I don’t think the show’s ever done a flashback before, and it wouldn’t have fit their house style).
In this episode they used a Raylan voiceover where the video was of him still at the office but the audio was of him sitting in Winona’s dining room(?) explaining to her the situation. That struck me as new for Justified, have they ever used the VO before?
I am generally a VO fan. I think it can add alot, and I don’t think it is defaultly bad or lazy.
I did not however like this VO. It came so out of the blue, and everything done in the VO could have been done in dialog. It took me out of the story for a bit.
In the deep dark hill of eastern Kentucky….
Just had to throw that out there.
That’s the place where I trace my chopped arm . . .
So I’m the only one who’s going to refer to Arlo as Wee-Bey?
That’s funny.
I guess that makes Raylan Namond?
And Limehouse is his Bunny Colvin?
I like it. Especially with the rehabilitation of both sons. Although Wee-bey cared much more about Namond’s well-being than Arlo ever did about Raylan’s.
Cathy Ryan was so good on The Shield. I didn’t lover her performance here. Her reactions weren’t very naturalistic, and I felt like she over played it. Her character stood out in a negative way as the only issue for me in this finale.
Its a shame because I am still very positive on her as an actress, and would love to see her in more things.
So Corinne Mackie lams it to West VIrginia.
Sort of funny, but she chewed the scenery (as she did in much of The Shield. As an actress, CR married well.)
I don’t like showrunners / producers / actors wives and girlfriends being cast in general. Unless they are exceptional and I don’t know if Corinne MAckey ticked that box. Also Adam Arkin? No problem with the guy but wasn’t he the villian in another show by the same network couple years back?? Show some god damn imagination!
Theo Tonin is not equal to Zobelle. I hope Tonin comes back in a future season.
Adam Arkin was the bad guy in ‘Sons of Anarchy’.
i thought Raylan would be pissed at Arlo because Arlo tried to sell his flesh and blood to the cartel in season 1, but here he is taking the rap for his “family” member in Boyd. good juxtaposition.
I, I… don’t have the words. “Awesome” is so overused, but when great acting and great writing intersect, it’s the one that comes to mind. I could rave on, but one thing, what about that love between Boyd and Ava? It’s one of the most powerful I’ve ever seen on TV. If only poor Raylan could have that with Winona. Anyway, big standing ovation from me!
Yes. The scene answered its own question. Why did Boyd let the old man he was caring for take the fall? Because he had a good woman who will give him a joyous hug when he’s released–and besides, Arlo’s gone anyway. Let the state take care of him. By the way, that was a very tender thing Arlo did-to Boyd–and a very cruel one to his natural son. I’m amazed this turned out to be the stealth, come-from-behind theme of the season. It’s like a Hitchcock movie: with all the superficial action, there’s something way deeper going on underneath.
I think the show may be heading toward a darker view of their unconditional love. By the end of this season, Ava is beating the prostitute she just saved from a physically and emotionally abusive pimp because she believes that she snitched on Boyd to Limehouse (which isn’t even true, though I’m not sure it would matter if it were true – Ella Mae isn’t part of the crew and has shown herself to be completely hapless at self-defense.) If it comes to Boyd, she’s willing to behave like a person she detested. I feel like she’s too much in love.
Family, loyalty and betrayal in heavy rotation. You want grandeur and depth like last season? Wait until the final episode. The Quarles arc was necessary because he was an abandoned son, like Raylan, but unlike him, he pleaded with his father, the mob boss to come home, and was rejected. Fathers and son. Like a Russian novel here.
This might have been a top five episode. Not only was it fun, but it had that damned poignancy and guilt Raylan was slow-burning throughout and released early on in that wonderful scene with Duffy. Then back to hell as the hero tries to undo what he did, as do all them, each committing that fatal mistake that gets a loved one or innocent killed. The Christian movie or retreat the family was on was not a throwaway line, since after all the Son on the Cross felt betrayed by his Father.
Last season was Godfather II. This season as well. It’s like an endless amount of stories from a shattered Michael kissing his brother.
So strange, a fantastic season, a finale jam packed with astonishing scenes, and and perhaps the finest closing minute the show has ever done. With all of that, it seems just unfair of me that I feel a slight bit of disappointment in this for no other reason than it fell short of last season.
I mean, if this season had followed season 1, I’d be out of my mind with how incredible it was.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I loved this season. It’s just if someone scaled to the top of Everest, you can’t help but be let down if he stops 10 feet short of the summit next year.
Except that there is one thing that I am genuinely disappointed in: If you’ve got Jim Beaver and Stephen Root on your show, you have an obligation to humanity to put them in a scene together!
Got into the show second season, so I missed most of the first season and am just now getting to it. The funniest thing about Wynn Duffy is when he’s first introduced, he’s described as a dangerous homicidal nutcase, but now he realizes that he’s not half as nuts as what’s out there!
I’m still discombobulated that Raylan got surrounded by bunch of criminals he’d normally know would bunch up on him — hell, that seems to be the only profession for males in the Holler. I know he’s amped up on the excuse of the Trooper’s death, but that’s damn sloppy of him — that and trusting a man who has no external point of leverage.
I still think that Limehouse plays so much of a dangerous game that he’s begging for his bridge to be demolitioned by some crackers with a grudge, and that his strength is mostly illusion supported by a desperate community. But, still, we know he believes in cannibalism — that’s what “disposing of blood and bone” so no one will find it, means. He feeds enemies to his pigs, like Mr. Wu, (C.S.)
Raylan made the same observation you made about Limehouse. Last episode he was being walked to Limehouse and started talking about the Wizard of Oz, he said something like “and when they pulled back the curtain you found out the great wizard was kind of a pussy. How’s it going Limehouse?”
1) Limehouse has gone from okay to potentially Margs-like character. Give him the mantle next season. He’s got the chops, depth, and enough ambivalence to be memorable. His knives, his tears, its all there
2) How cruel were the writers! All the guns and speed and bravado cannot undue what Arlo did to Raylan. Terribly poignant. First time a finale cuts Raylan that bad
3) Boyd, Boyd Boyd… Walter Goggins used to be an okay actors the first seasons of the The Shield, then the last 2-3 seasons he made a Barry Bonds like Leap to a memorable, brilliant, charismatic, please give him a Golden Globe, put in an high caliber movie, etc. actors.
But how will Boyd rise? He has less $ than ever, crew is gone and has a mole…. In a way its good, but he’s earning his way to the top and his right to take on Raylan the final season I hope
I am actually glad the series is not Raylan Givens , but Justified. I love Tim, but I am so glad Raylan and Boyd are giving the show two axis of gravity
That look Goggins had on his face when Arlo called Boyd “Raylan” wasn’t concern over Raylan’s daddy losing it, as I’d initially thought, but was apparently a look of realization that Boyd was now the son Arlo never had (as opposed to the son he does have — the one who loathes him).
I sometimes go back and forth on Arlo, since Arlo would sell Raylan out to save his own ass. But I don’t think Arlo hates Raylan. I can see why Raylan would think Arlo hates him, and certainly why Raylan is still angry with Arlo. And Arlo being the small, petty man that he is, constantly reacts to his son’s just-beneath-the-surface anger by lashing out like none of it is his fault — except for the brief moment we got in this episode.
And if Arlo’s brain was addled enough to somehow mistake the blond Quarles for Boyd and the uniformed trooper for Raylan, then perhaps his brain was addled enough to see them BOTH as Raylan — the hatless one who loves and respects him, and the one with the hat who despises him. OR… maybe I need some sleep. In any case, I like Arlo not being black-and-white.
Gonna miss this show. It’s been a fun season. Also curious how the 4 story arcs would work….
Hi Fran
I totally agree with you about Arlo, I was surprised to read posts about Arlo’s hatred of Raylan. For me hatred is too active for Arlo; his attitude towards Raylan as he was growing up has always sounded like thoughtlessness or neglect to me, not hate. I’m not saying that one is less severe or damaging than the other – and indeed in Raylan’s anger we see the results of neglectful or unavailable parent – but they do come from different places. Let’s not forget that whatever affection and fealty Arlo and Boyd share has grown up since Arlo’s bipolar diagnosis and treatment; when Helen tells Raylan about this, and when she scolds him for not visiting sooner, he barely raises an eyebrow – he is willing to give no quarter to the potential of Arlo’s rehabilitation. Whereas, I feel Arlo would like to let bygones be bygones if only he had the skill to ask forgiveness. Also, I find it hard to believe Helen would get with Arlo knowing he hated her Raylan (although, I also find it VERY hard to believe she would get with him knowing be beat her sister). And, ok, for sure, the chance that the lawman in the hat might be his son didn’t stop Arlo shooting – but did he intend to kill? He may have been aiming to wing only. And, again, let’s remember that Raylan shot Arlo in cold blood and without any such ambiguity to draw Daddy Crowder’s heavies into the motel room. In fact, time and again we see Raylan treating Arlo with less compassion or civility he would a stranger. Don’t get me wrong, I have no sympathy for Arlo – I don’t even feel sorry for him when we see his dementia worsening, which worries me – I just don’t think “hate” is the right word.
I hope that the resigned and almost offhand way Raylan tells Winona of the shooting indicates that the hate for his father with which he has been torturing himself has finally peaked and that maybe now he can begin to let it go (- which could also mean that the only thing keeping him in Kentucky would be the baby).
Resolutions and continuances I am eagerly awaiting:
-If Wynn and/or Boyd can get Quarles’ body away from the coroner there is still 100K to be had, I see no reason that story has to change from Theo’s perspective, so that offer is still standing. But that might be too much of a reach for the writers.
-If Duffy isn’t headed to prison, will he and his henchman become part of Theo’s reach, or is that story over now?
-Shelby. Will he be a friend or foe to Boyd? The indication was that they were square, but he by no means said they would never conduct business again.
-Speaking of local lawmen, are we done with Sheriff Napier? Is he still preparing for a new election? (Would Boyd back him, if Shelby doesn’t play ball?)
-How about the evidence clerk who took the money and ran off to Mexico, there has to be more there. I could see an interesting stand-alone episode there.
-Johnny’s demise is nearly certain one would think, but will it come because Boyd figures it out himself (perhaps with Ava’s help), or because Limehouse takes care of Johnny, or because Limehouse tells Boyd about it hoping to prevent a feud?
-Art has to retire one of these days.
It was a solid episode but far from the best (or worst) of the season. A middle of the pack B+ episode.
I found it very very difficult to believe that Boyd would have been allowed to leave that easily. Arlo having dementia would have made his testimony unreliable and they’d have gone more with the physical evidence which pointed at Boyd. They also likely would have found other things to charge him with after examining the bar – drugs and guns and such.
In hindsight the best moment of the season for me was the scene a few episodes ago where Wynn was painting and Raylan and he had a conversation about scut work and ships going down.
>>Even Wynn Duffy got one hell of a send-off, assuming he’s going to do some real prison time for his antics with the car bomb.<<
I don't think his confession to Raylan would be admissible, even if he didn't deny it.
Wynn Duffy is not going anywhere! Jere Burns is just too damn good to leave a show where (based on your interview with Graham) he is so loved. I mean Raylan cannot use what Wynn said because of the obvious threat of violence and the fact that Raylan is not exactly by the book when he just wants what he wants and what he wants is Quarles.
It always suprises me that when we want villians we expect massive, huge and powerful villians but watching Breaking Bad and Justified it turns out that these bad guys are just insecure wimpering wusses who are crazy as anything and are driven by a moment of loss. Quarles was supposed to be this leader of the Detroit Mafia and it turns out that no he was just someone tha the Mafia never wanted and threw down into the south. Gus Fring was really just a distrbutor from the Cartel who was doing that to one day get revenge for Max, Quarles was driven by being abused.
As I said not a huge villians but just ones that you get up and close to. I do wonder how or why the Detroit Mafia will come to Harlan if they do choose to come. I mean they kind of have to if Wynn is to continue unless he cuts his losses and goes with another set of bad guys. I mean after all Wynn is a middle man, it does not mean he cannot be a middle man for anyone, right?
I was not suprised Arlo did what he did, he was just a narcasist in the end who was always going to turn on Raylan. Boyd actually has been the most humane of all the villians all season to be honest. Limehouse comes in second then Wynn and then that lunatic Quarles.
Is it actually confirmed that Quarles is dead?
I didn’t see his lights go out (unless I missed it), and an amputated arm is not an instant death sentence with urgent medical attention.
It would be way too comic book to bring him back as the half-burned one-armed villian later on, but I was curious as to whether Yost has confirmed him dead.
Next season he could have a machine gun or a flamethrower attached to his arm!
Groovy….
Hail to the Oxy King, baby!
Great episode. I was thinking of how strange it was for Raylan to be doing a voice over but then the slow reveal that he is talking to Winona was great. That final realization that Arlo was shooting at a law man in a hat was gut wrenching. Funny how, when I saw Cathy Ryan, I thought of her as Shawn Ryan’s wife and not Vic Mackey’s.
So glad that Boyd wriggled out of that trip to jail because I love the way Walton Goggins plays him and the show would be diminished if he were not a major part.
I also tend to focus less on Tim Olyphant because all the other characters are so great, but he did a fantastic job this season. The way you could see all the pain, anger and frustration bubbling just below the surface was great. Even better when it exploded.
Justified, I shall miss you. Y’all come back, ya hear?
“IT’S A PIGGY BANK”
“You know what they’re saying at the office… I dis-armed him”
Man what a fantastic, fantastic episode, and I can’t remmember that managed to make me go into hysterics one minute and then completely stunned the next, and then capped off with that tragic final scene. I don’t know if that’s the last we’ll see of Arlo but if it is, that’s one pretty lasting impression we got of him.
can’t remember a show*
You know until breaking bad returns.. I have no problem saying this has surpassed anything else on television, amazing.
… and it’s funny how MAD MEN isn’t part of that tandem roller-coaster ride. It’s just different. JUSTIFIED for spring, BREAKING BAD for summer, SOA for fall.
“More Jim Beaver is always a good thing”. I will second that!
I’m still pleased with the show but I do hope in season 4 they have a few more stand alone episodes. Perhaps this season had more than I realized but it did seem like it was very arc-driven and while the arc was good it’s nice to have a break from it every 3rd or 4th show. Maybe the 3-4 episode arc idea that Alan mentions will be good.
I still have to rank season 2 ahead of season 3 but this is just a great, great show and it will be a long, cold 9 months without any Raylan Givens or Boyd Crowder in my life. Thank goodness for DVDs and DVRs!
Can’t believe nobody has said this yet …
You can’t store money in a pig carcass. It’s impractical because you’d have to change carcasses every couple days. That room isn’t even refrigerated. Somebody would see the money changing pigs, and everyone would know.
Other than that, good episode.
I thought I saw salt mixed in with the money, which would be preserving the pig.
I assumed the pig had gone through some sort of taxidermy or leathering process.
Beautiful ending to the season.
What it does is amp up the Raylan / Boyd dynamic.
In a way Raylan can never gain the advantage on Boyd after this Arlo stuff. Cue intereting path for already self-destructive Marshall.
Agree with whoever mentioned the scene where Raylan walks in on Wynn painting the room. Excellent.
Can someone tell me how Dickey got shot by Raylan then shows up at Ellie May’s trailer looking for where the money is? Thought he was shot and in jail??
That happened before Dickie got shot by Raylan, two episodes before. It may be confusing because they said yesterday, but it really was only one day before.
“The wrong guy in the hat died!”
Had to do that.
Great episode, great season. Went from dark to hilarious to heartbreaking within minutes and “Justified” is one of the few places on TV where we can get that.
I don’t know if Limehouse will be our big bad next season. He seems too bent on just hanging back to become a Mags, Boyd, or Quarles like character since they were all always trying to do something.
I do think it’s Wynn’s time to come to the forefront though. His scene with Raylan at the beginning was one of the highlights of the episode and if Quarles was irritated by Raylan after 13 episodes, how far past the end of his tether is Duffy?
Was the beating of Ellen Mae really undeserved? Dickie Bennett shot Ava in the chest in her own kitchen. His comeuppance for that has been almost nil, considering how many people he angered by that action. Ava saved Ellen Mae’s life at considerable personal risk, out of the kindness of her heart, but when Dickie comes around, Ellen Mae shelters and helps him so he could make her “the Queen.” If I were Ava, I’d punch her in the face too. Considering the company she keeps, Ellen Mae is lucky she got off so easily.
