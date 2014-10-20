Season finale review: ‘Manhattan’ – ‘Perestroika’

Earlier this week, WGN America ordered a second season of “Manhattan,” which pleased me and a number of you. A few thoughts on tonight's season finale, and season 1 as a whole, coming up just as soon as I run for town council…
For a while there, it seemed like “Perestroika” was going to present a great victory for Frank at an even greater cost – not unlike what will happen when the fruits of the Manhattan Project will be dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The gun model has been dismissed, and the government is putting all of its mighty resources behind Frank and his team of misfits – but only after the deaths of Sid Liao and Reed Akley, the arrest of Charlie, Fritz ingesting the plutonium, Lancefield being framed for espionage, Glen kicked off the project, etc. The collateral damage is remarkable, yet the victory – both the support of a model that will work, and a recognition of Frank's superior intellect – should be absolute…
… until, that is, Frank decides to take the fall (with a little help from the late Mr. Akley) for everything he and Charlie did, leaving Charlie in charge of implosion while he's whisked away from Nowhere with a bag on his head.
Why does Frank do this? Is it continued guilt over his role in Sid's death? A recognition of what life in this place is doing to his wife, and how much better off she might be back in the real world? An acknowledgment that ultimately, the project needs Charlie's once-in-a-generation mind more than it needs his? All of these things? None of these things?
One of the most appealing things about “Manhattan” is the way it depicts complicated people behaving in complicated, inscrutable ways. Frank and Charlie are both potentially Great Men, in the way that so many golden age cable drama protagonists have been, but as Akley reminded us last week, “Great men are not always good men.” Whatever Frank's primary motive for the confession may be, part of it is definitely the recognition of what being in this project has done to him, and what his continued presence in it could do to those around him.
Now that we know there will be a second season, I expect there will be some contrivance to get Frank out of prison and back into the project, and probably Glen, as well. If nothing else, we need someone who knows Meeks well to figure out that he's the mole in the project, and while Fritz or Helen (the most interesting member of Frank's team) could do it, it feels more appropriate that one of the mentor characters gets onto that.
Like the first season of Sam Shaw's previous show, “Masters of Sex,” “Manhattan” did a good job of exploring the many difficulties of being an outsider in the not-too-distant past – to be a woman, or Jewish(*), or black, or gay – without beating us over the head with the notion of how times have changed. In its second season, “Masters” fell into the trap of focusing too much on social change and fictionalized interpersonal drama, and not enough on the very real conflict created by the scientific work. Here's hoping that when “Manhattan” returns in 2015, it'll be able to keep this strong balance of fact and fiction, and of science and sociology.
(*) Though it was an interesting choice – if one I'm not surprised a Tommy Schlamme-directed show would make – to cast Richard Schiff as the show's grand inquisitor, given that he's among the more overtly Semitic actors in the business. He's referred to a few times in the finale as Mr. Fisher (I don't believe I caught his name in previous episodes), which could also be a Jewish name, but his interactions with Charlie take on a different light if he's a fellow outsider rather than an insider.
What did everybody else think? And was I the only one made giddy at realizing that was Gerald McRaney playing Henry Stimson?
maybe its the going from my laptop to the actual tv, but did there seem to be a whole lot more greenery this week all of the sudden? I got confused where the scene w/ frank and oppenheimer was taking place by the sudden existence of fall leaves…
I didn’t notice a change in greenery as much as I noticed a change in color somewhere among the last few episodes. I binged watched and also switched from laptop to TV and did not pay attention to which episode the color became more saturated. For a split second I even wondered if had first watched the show in black and white as the change in color was so bold.
Alan what are the spoiler rules on historical shows like this?
Wikipedia tells us the outcome of the story but would this be considered a spoiler given that it hasn’t happened in the show yet?
History isn’t a spoiler. We won World War II.
So we can talk about things like the shot gun model eventually be used as the model for Little Boy?
The gun model worked, but not with plutonium. At this point in the series a huge amount of money and effort has been spent to set up plutonium production. The gun model that eventually worked used uranium, and was so inefficient and impractical that it was never really subsequently used. Implosion is behind almost all weapon designs, including fusion bombs. It’s also possible that Little Boy was only possible when a substantial amount of refined uranium was recovered from the German nuclear program.
Well I’m coming to this party late but need to add a correction to the above. You can read in many accounts (Bundy, Newhouse, Jungk, Rhodes, among others) that the first device dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, called Little Boy after Truman, was a gun device using Uranium. It was a less efficient design but one they were more certain would work so they didn’t even bother to test it. The one tested in Alamogordo (‘Trinity’) was a Plutonium device like that dropped on Nagasaki (called Fat Man after Churchill). That model they felt needed testing because very small errors in the design could cause it to fail. The dropping of two devices in rapid succession without sufficient time for the Japanese to react and communicate surrender is widely regarded as a strategic effort to signal that the US had many more such weapons. In fact if I recall correctly there was only one more at the time. Speculation by Alperowitz and others was that the message in part intended for future potential adversaries as well. The views by ‘Frank’ about the effect of the bomb bringing peace by being so terrible reflect Oppenheimer’s own early thinking and self-justification of his involvement. There are so many annoying inaccuracies in the story that the notion that history could be a spoiler is laughable. The real stories and characters involved I dare say are more interesting than this program (and I’m not inclined to say such things normally since it inevitably sounds pretentious). We probably don’t know much about their personal lives and making up interesting back stories might strike people as in poor taste but otherwise they were indeed intellectually fascinating people with a wide variety of backgrounds. You can read the few chapters in John Newhouse on this era just to get a well written flavor of this.
I think Frank took one for the team because he knows he can take it. I don’t think he has been as selfish as the other characters have made him out to seem.
In the first episodes we see him desperately try to make things better for Sid Lao (I thought he was Lao in the first few episodes). Balancing this with his responsibility to the rest of the project and his other scientists.
We know that Frank is self-sacrificing and somewhat fearless given of what we some him go through in his time in World War I.
He is the only one who seems to know viscerally what it means if they are not able to end the war soon.
For this reason he knows what the loss of one more life means and therefore takes the self-sacrificing hit because he knows he can turn it around where he does not know the same about Charlie.
Alan, when the Secretary of War was shown from behind I was certain it was James Cromwell but I was obviously wrong.
Whereas I somehow can identify McRaney’s skull from behind at this point in our respective careers.
Guys, his name was in the opening credits and you know an actor of his stature wouldn’t be playing a puny role.
Great episode, great season. I’m looking forward to season 2.
When I saw McRaney’s name in the opening credits, I figured he had to be somebody important, but I wasn’t counting on Stimson. Interesting that McRaney kept his most-decidedly non-1940sish facial hair (Stimson had a mustache, not a beard), but he is sort of the go to guy for establishment figures now.
If Frank was being so selfless, did he consider that he put his wife in danger now. The Army isn’t going to like that a civilian with no security clearance and a history of mental illness knows what’s going on.
IMDB identifies Richard Schiff’s character as “Occam” but I never heard him called that on screen. I think he might have referenced himself as that once.
I am somewhat surprised that the people Fisher/Occam interrogates don’t slug him sometime.
I frequently wished him a knee to the groin.
I think Occam is a clever reference to “Occam’s Razor”. Check out “Occam’s Razor” on Wikipedia.
It’s a fine show. It 8intrigued me when I saw the commercials before it’s release and the acting and story telling has been top notch. Looking forward to the second season and the drama surrounding the testing of the demon core and the accidents with it.
Didn’t understand the out-of-era music they chose to use use at the end–
what was it? Why was it used?
thx
The beat of the music set the tone for the end of this part of the show. Fantastik!! Paper Cuts/Future Primitive
Thanks, I also wanted to know the name of that song and played it twice with CC on ’cause sometimes they will give the title of the music when it first starts to play.
Thanks for the title! Now I get it–I knew it must have had a meaning or it wouldn’t have been there! Also liked the way the beat started almost subliminally all by itself way before the music started. Had to watch it twice to really get the full impact.
Abby had been annoying me increasingly as the season progressed, but I liked her this week, a lot. Perhaps I just like to watch people retching in the toilet? IDK.
Richard Schiff’s performance in this has been terrific–the utter blankness of him much of the time is so effectively menacing. I hate the character, but I love watching him.
I almost wish they wouldn’t come up with some kind of contrivance to get Frank back on the hill, just because whatever they concoct will feel so very…contrived. Also, WTF are they going to do with Eliza now? A civilian with no clearance and god knows she’ll get all kinds of scrutiny for her past mental health treatments.
Speaking of Abby gagging in the toilet, anyone else think she’s pregnant, not just reacting to stress?
I don’t think she’s getting out of there anytime soon.
Does anyone know the name and who sings the song at the end?
Good question. It was a search for that piece of music that brought me here. Please, somebody must know.
It’s in a post a couple ahead of this one.
I don’t think they’ll bring Frank back, they’ve allowed a lot of hits in this show to the cast, and I think they’re trying to make way for whomever they bring on for season 2 and the story that continues.
Obviously Charlie, Helen and Meeks are going to be the core, with Fritz continuing to playing comic relief, but I’m really looking forward to whom else joins the cast.
Game of Thrones got away with it, although admittedly that cast is a lot bigger.
Is Eliza allowed to stay and be on the town council? I wouldn’t really understand how considering Frank’s gone, and she has no reason to be on the hill, but I guess we’ll see what happens.
I would hate to see Frank gone, but he could be. Frank is loosely based on Seth Neddermeyer who initial led the implosion team, but was replaced in mid-1944 due to internal conflicts in the team.
Bob Holland
Olivia Williams accent for me fit in with rest of the cast. Only once did I remember that she was British. I look forward to see jer next season battle depression, the uS Army and the rest of the town.
What a wonderful show. I’m so glad it’s been renewed.
Interview with the creator:
[www.vox.com]
Florian, thanks for the link to this interview. Quite interesting and only makes me wish even more the second season was airing sooner. I even tweeted about it in hopes of broadening viewership. :)
I’m hoping someone here can help me out with this: Didn’t we learn in episode 8 that Crosley was some kind of wealthy English Lord? The writers made a very big deal about this as it lead to a British scientist behaving in a most undignified way. So, in this season finale Crosley is packing to leave and going on about how his dad was a blacksmith or coal miner or some such profession like that. Why would the writers make a massive mistake like that? Have I made a mistake and missed what Harry Lloyd was really talking about in that scene?
My take on the show is that it is first rate acting, costumes and setting (except the out of setting music in this last episode). It is frustrating to me how the writers have made the project into this totally dysfunctional interaction where scientists are discouraged from openly investigating the science and working together to solve the hardest problem of the actual project; implosion. I am appalled that they have the main characters engage in morally reprehensible plots to frame an innocent scientist and his wife. I can’t help but wonder that if the actual work at Los Alamos was as portrayed by the writers would the implosion bomb ever have been completed before the fall of 1945.
But this is fiction and I keep forcing myself to ignore history and enjoy the show. I admit that I have been wondering lately how it might have turned out if the writers had written it as a dark comedy like Catch-22.
In the episode where the British scientist Hogarth talks about him being Lord Crosley, it’s revealed during their fight in the brothel that Crosley lied about coming from an aristocratic background while he was in a relationship with Hogarth’s daughter that led to her having a child. Hogarth mockingly refers to Crosley’s father as being titled the Ironmonger of Liverpool.
Tony, good catch. I had been wondering about that, too.
Please, please — you’re not only wrong about Crosley, but several other things. For example, the arrest of the husband and wife isn’t completley made up by the writers — it’s indeed loosely based on things that actually happened (Ethel Rosenberg’s sons claim that she was framed, though apparently Julius really did knowingly spy).
Compartmentalization was a real thing, not some invented dysfunction created by the show’s writers.
Please, please don’t post stuff like, “Why are the writers making up a bunch of stuff instead of sticking to history?” when they are in fact basing it on history. Loosely, perhaps. But based on history all the same.
Amy,
Oppenheimer hosted weekly colloquia, scientific conferences, involving everyone involved in the tech area, all problems and successes were openly discussed. Oppenheimer had a very friendly and open relationship with everyone involved. There did not exist the kind of competition and secrecy as depicted in the series. The implosion work was not segregated to some lonely shack. It was not something that needed to be kept secret from Bohr. All that nonsense is fabricated by the writers to increase the secrecy and security plots they love so much. When the spontaneous fission of plutonium was discovered by Emilio Segre it was not kept secret from Oppenheimer. Once it was completely confirmed by experiment Oppenheimer instituted a complete reorganization of the project to attack the implosion problem. Oppenheimer never shook the Presidents hand and promised to deliver a working bomb before the end of the war. It was always known to be an experimental undertaking. They were pretty sure they would have a working uranium bomb using the gun method but coming up with enough uranium for more than one bomb was a big problem. So that is why the all-out totally cooperative and open effort to succeed with implosion that began in August of 1944. The scientists worked and played together. Oppenheimer threw parties where he was very engaging, made famously popular martinis, and enjoyed steaks cooked raw. No scientist working at Los Alamos attempted to frame another with espionage.
It is a wonderfully dramatic show. I like the show and I’m glad you like it too but it has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with history or how the scientists actually got along together or the true drama of how they succeeded in making one working uranium bomb and two working plutonium bombs.
@M Tucker. I totally agree with your point and thank you for your accurate description of Oppenheimer’s brilliant impresario role. And while I enjoy the show the retelling inaccurately of the story removes one of the essential lessons of the project: namely, that Oppenheimer understood the importance of the free flow of ideas and that compartmentalization would be death to the project. He overcame resistance by General Groves on this point many times. This later would come back to bite him when Fuchs’s role as a spy came to light. Compartmentalization would have limited what Fuchs had access to to a greater extent.
Just a small point that I recall they had at least one additional plutonium weapon in the wings at the time (other than those used to test in mid-July and on Nagasaki August 9). Maybe two. This information is declassified now so there is actually an answer that’s probably in Wikipedia.
I love this show. I hope they find a way to bring Frank back.
Thanks Tony, so that’s the part I missed. Ha, Ha. Since England keeps a registry of Lords that shows very poor vetting for the distraught father.
Never liked ‘Charlie’ from the first episode. Too smug, and the actor that portrays him does a poor job in actualizing a man that is supposed to be a ‘genius’. Poorly cast on this one. I love Frank. Without him, the show will not be the same. There is no way that a man like Frank would have destroyed his career and drive to save a man like Charlie. Not believeable at all. Lazy writing. Crosley was an interesting character which should have been explored more intently. Helen is a ‘loose’ woman; don’t care for her much. All she seems to be focused on is who to screw next.
Loved this series until the last episode; it then fell apart.
Re your question, why did Frank take the fall: all your reasons are good ones, but I think the main one is that he suddenly realized Charlie was going to be accused of spying, of having gotten the German killed. Frank was okay with Charlie’s being blamed for breaking compartmentalization and so being ousted, but an espionage charge could mean Charlie’s life. That would have been Frank’s fault, his maneuvering put Charlie in the crosshairs.
If Frank and his wife are indeed gone and off the show next year, so will I. He is the heart of this series, big mistake if he is gone.
I am apparently the only one who believes it is Frank in the back of the car with the bag over his head.
oops meant to say “it is not Frank”…sorry, no ability to edit.
My one real gripe with this show is one that isn’t so uncommon in dramas: the teenage daughter Callie. I really wish the creators had opted to have the Winters be childless, because every aspect of the plot involving the daughter is just dreadful. Maybe she won’t return in season two, even if Frank and Liza do end up staying around. Shipped back to Princeton to attend boarding school, or some such…
Fantastic, painfully underwatched show. I’ve been lobbying my friends but they remain skeptical because it’s on WGN America and, uh, “Salem.” I keep telling them the two are nothing alike. The entire last episode, my anger at Frank just kept growing and then I kept thinking that he had to make use of what he found in the closet, which I assumed was a microphone. Then when he started telling his wife, I was like “dude, she can’t take that, wait until she’s out of the room!!!” because I hoped he was doing what I thought he was doing. I predicted it was Charlie who was coming in to meet with Stinson and when it was, I began to cheer for Frank, and as the scene cut to him continuing his “confession” after Eliza left the room, I began to cheer. Frank did it for a lot of reasons, but the entire dialog with the Sid hallucination/ghost/imaginary conversation I think revealed the main reason: Frank has always been about saving lives by shortening the war, and the ultimate (Spock-channeling) moment of “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one,” was what pushed him over the edge of indecision and into action. Frank is a great man, and he did what he had to do for the project. He told his wife that he loved her, and then he sacrificed them both for the greater good (because there is no way that a mentally disturbed wife is going to skip off down the road after the powers that be know that Frank spilled the beans to her. But as another commenter pointed out, we don’t see who is under that hood in the back of the car, and obviously we don’t see who it is for a reason – we’re to assume it’s Frank, so I’ll be shocked if it turns put to be Frank. MANY MORE PEOPLE SHOULD BE WATCHING THIS SHOW (and yes I’m shouting)!!!!!
Meeks gave away his secret as he revealed to frank that his “mother died yesterday or maybe it was today” – the opening line to camu’s THE STRANGER (featured in earlier episode). Fictional words for a fictional death.
The writers are just so damn smart. Referencing the Stranger again… totally eluded me. It seems that absolutely nothing they do is accidental, so the show bears rewatching. I now can’t help but think back to Meeks saying in an earlier episode that it falls to understudy… which leads me to believe that Sid may indeed have been some type of informant. Especially since Meeks made a point to go out and greet his widow Annie, when she came to town.
Can anyone tell me the name of the song at the end?
Have a bet, so would like to find out the songs name and the artist that sang the gospel song, ? Woody Guthrie, Roy Acuff, or ? It was the episode when the (orential) wife arrived to see Frank about her husbands death. Please post on this site. Thanks, A big Fan.
Great Show! For everybody interested in the non fictionalized history of the Manhattan Project, I would like to recommend the book “Brighter than a thousand suns” by Robert Jungk.
Here’s a reader’s review, taken from the amazon website:
“This book is the most well-researched book about the Manhattan project that I have read. The author has taken pains to get to the “facts”, which are difficult to get at wartime, and has also tried to present them as facts, taking extra care to remove his personal opinions/comments. Even though most of the book is presentation of the stark, cold facts, it does bring about the realization that no matter how advanced we get technologically, lack of trust (on people) can quickly destroy all that we have achieved. Even the sharpest scientists, and the most perspicacious philosophers are not immune to this curse.
I would not hesitate at all to recommend this book to anyone with the slightest inclination to read about the second world war, the manhattan project or Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”
I read it a couple of years ago and -thanks to “Manhattan” – i am currently reading it for a second time.