Season finale review: ‘Sherlock’ – ‘His Last Vow’

“Sherlock” season 3 just concluded airing on PBS, and I have a few thoughts on the finale coming up just as soon as I lick your face…
In my advance review of the season, I noted that the premiere spent too much effort trying to outdo two years of speculation about how Sherlock survived the fall, that the new season as a whole was more self-aware (or perhaps, more overtly comic) than previous ones, and that this concluding episode was by far the most satisfying of the three.
That said, I still had some issues with “His Last Vow, particularly the resolution of it. (Earlier, I had been annoyed with the whole fake engagement gambit, which seemed too casually cruel even for Sherlock, though the notion that his girlfriend didn’t care – and that he, as Sherlock Holmes, understood her well enough to know that she wouldn’t – mostly waved that away.) That Holmes is placed against an opponent he can’t outwit, in a circumstance where deadly force is the only solution, is the entire point of the story. But it seems incredibly foolish of Magnussen to put himself in a position where a bullet to the head would solve all of Sherlock and John’s problems. Yes, he’s incredibly arrogant, but if the idea is that he’s an example of what happens when Sherlock’s specific gifts are used for evil rather than good, than he still wouldn’t be dumb enough to let that happen.
And beyond that, it all felt a bit like the climax of “Man of Steel,” in which a situation is contrived in which our hero has no choice but to take deadly action that goes against the things that have defined the character for decades. When “Sherlock” is at its best, you can’t see the hands of Moffat or Gatiss manipulating people and events to get the desired result. Here, I could, even as I found Magnussen (played by Mads Mikkelsen’s brother Lars) a very compelling villain to that point, and as I enjoyed the great new complexities of the Watson marriage now that we know Mary’s true identity.
But Magnussen’s dispensed with, and the apparent return from the dead of Moriarty (which I assume will be much more complicated than that, and hope will involve the return of Irene Adler) lets Sherlock off the hook for his murder. And now we wait to see how long it’ll be before the schedules of Cumberbatch, Freeman and the creators can line up again long enough to make three more episodes. I found this season more disappointing than not, and yet the talent on hand, and the great bond between our two heroes, remains so strong that I’ll still be happy to return to 221B Baker Street whenever the next opportunity presents itself.
What did everybody else think, of both “His Last Vow” and season 3 as a whole?
The fake engagement is directly from the Sherlock Holmes story “”The Adventure of Charles Augustus Milverton,” where Holmes faked an engagement to the maid of Milverton (here Magnussen) to get access to him.
Yes. It should also be noted that in the original story, while SH doesn’t actually shoot anyone, he restrains JW from interfering while someone else murders the villain, and then SH protects the murderer.
Correct. The whole CHM story was about how Sherlock was a man of his time and Victorian gentleman who would balk at blackmail (calling it the worse crime he has ever seen), but would not even consider that breaking and entering was wrong.
Watson in the story also voices his shock at the fact that Sherlock faked an engagement, and there it was hand-waved in a more Sherlockian manner, with Sherlock pointing out that there’s another man who will take the maid once he (Sherlock) disappears from her life.
He’s a lot more heelish in the story than here, minus the obvious murder. Although as MM pointed out, he lets Milverton get shot and even covers up the identity of the shooter.
Do not know everything about SH but was totally happy with all the attention to writers and updates of future tech to bring him into future…was jam packed with past and future clues that leaves a wide range to work with.
I didn’t mind it, but I felt the lack of a real mystery at the core was a big drawback. Also, what happened to Magnussen’s bodyguards? If everything he knew against people was all contained in his head, surely he’d be far more paranoid than he ended up being?
CM probably thought they were unnecessary. He’d won. His arrogance put him in that place just as much as Sherlock’s did.
CM being incredibly arrogant is one thing, but revealing your hand like that when it serves no purpose other than to reveal the massive glaring weakness behind your advantage is extremely contrived. It also seemed contrived that Mycroft wouldn’t simply have CM killed or imprisoned, because regardless of his occasional benefit he represents a huge threat to everyone.
Sherlock planned to kill Magnussen when he found his glasses were normal, but I thought the plan was to have Watson kill him, because Magnussen knows people well enough to frisk Holmes and believe Watson wasn’t a threat, and that’s exactly why Sherlock wanted Watson to have his face flicked, to push him over the edge. To me that all made sense. But then they went a different way that didn’t make sense.
@ FRAAC No, Sherlock did not plan to kill Magnussen when he found the glasses were normal because he had no idea of the truth about the vaults until Magnussen revealed it to him in the process of defeating him. @DRT Wrong, Magnussen’s arrogance had NOTHING to do with his death. His guard were supposed to have searched Sherlock and John before letting them approach their boss, but forgot to do their job and he wound up dead. @Joel Magnussen was not a huge threat to anyone given the way he was. He was a bully, which isn’t serious at all since he never used his power or knowledge to cause harm much to important people.
Well, I worked out the vault was empty and Magnussen had to be killed when the glasses were shown to be normal, so it would be odd if Sherlock was surprised by the empty vault. Otherwise why’d he bring the gun?
@FRAAC Sherlock asked John to bring along the gun probably out of habit as all throughout the show he always made sure John, himself, or somebody had a gun when they went out on dangerous assignments and at most in case Magnussen would refuse to surrender the files willingly. His plan to set Magnussen up being what it was, if Sherlock had supsected beforehand that Magnussen’s vaults were a Mind Palace or anything like it, he would not have brought John along and would have carried a gun with a silencer himself instead if he were planning all along to murder Magnussen. Not to mention, he probably would have had a different foreplay plan than stealing state secrets and going to Appledore in the first place as well if he were planning to murder him. Therefore, Magnussen outfoxed Sherlock and the utterly defeated detective murdered him in cold blood to free everyone from his power.
Probably did it out of habit rather than part of a plan? Have you even watched the show?
@FRAAC Yes, I have many times through and what I just said proves that. And if you go through and pay attention, you’ll see I’m right. He never did go off someplace like that without either carrying a gun himself or making sure someone else did. He wasn’t planning to kill Magnussen all along, as is proven by his plan. It was way to clumsy to have been a murder plot from a genius like Sherlock. Did you even pay to attention when I said he may have done to force Magnussen to surrender the files? Thats all it was there for at most. Magnussen utterly defeated Sherlock at his own game and Sherlock murdered him out of hate and wounded pride to free them and everyone else from his power. That Sherlock lost to Magnussen is confirmed by Benedict Cumberbatch himself in an interview, wherein he said he was glad to finally get to portray the dark side of Sherlock he always knew was there.
I find it hard to believe they would have the scene where Holmes realises the glasses are normal, and thus the information is in Magnussen’s head, leading me to say “He has to execute him” without Holmes thinking the same thing.
You may find it hard to believe, but thats the case. Sherlock knew nothing and suspected nothing about the Magnussen’s Mind Palace before setting his trap. Elsewise, the trap would have been different. As to him not thinking the information was in Magnussen’s head after the glasses thing, he had already said Magnussen had dead-looking eyes prior, so there was no reason for him to think the information was all in his head.
Saying I find it hard to believe was my polite way of saying you’re wrong.
Sorry to tell you this, but you are the one who is wrong. All there is to it. Sherlock lost to Magnussen and murdered him in cold blood.
I found May, by far, the most interesting character of the season. Whereas I see season 1 as all about Sherlock and season 2 as John Watson’s show that made sense to me. I did find the cases (or lack thereof) to be pretty weak this season though.
Agree. I was just thinking this was Mary’s season. Even this episode’s mystery, while more central than that in the first two episodes, was many interesting (for me) because of Mary’s role in it; and for how it revealed her identity. More of a character driven year than I remember the first two seasons being.
I loved this whole season the first time I watched it. Then I re-watched each episode and began to see the flaws. I think I was just glad to see the gang back together.
One part that was kinda not focused on – the Lady whose face is licked, her husband commits suicide, right? Wouldn’t she be, uh, a lot more sympathetic to helping Sherlock not to off to die into Eastern Europe? Like, wouldn’t she cover it up without the need for the suspense and just go, “Hey, he was provoked” or something more British stiff upper lip like?
I REALLY enjoyed the season from a character standpoint but the cases in the first and third eps were nothing exciting really. The second episode in terms of acting and character development blew me away and it might be my fav episode of the show of all 3 seasons.
Much as I loved Andrew Scott as Moriarty I hope that he’s not really back and it’s his second in command setting off the electronic message.
Here’s a question – what do you think Sherlock was going to say to John on the landing strip before he wimped out with the baby name joke?
I thought this whole series showcased the evolution of all of the main characters in Sherlock. The mysteries may not have been quite as strong in the past but the character development was stupendous. It was also needed after the end of Season 2. Why would a true sociopath possibly end his life for his friends? One wouldn’t…ergo…Holmes is no sociopath..this being the case it was necessary to delve into how far Holmes has come from season 1 and let us see into his psyche. In this instance I feel that the series was a huge success. It will be interesting to see what they come up with for series 4…especially since Mycroft talked of another brother … hmmm.
Holmes would like to be a high-functioning sociopath because that would free him from responsibility from maintaining his few relationships; this way, he gets to be as obnoxioius and insensitive as he wants without admitting that he cares about people. But he clearly care, the whole diss about John and Mary. Now I know why Mary was so keen to have John and Sherlock not cut each other out simply because she and John were getting married: she gets it, the whole distance-yourself-from-people-you-care-about thing when you have to because you lead the kind of life she led in intelligence, and which Sherlock leads to an extent. If you don’t care about anyone, they can’t get hurt because of you — no one will use them against you. But they all three do care about each other, only Mary relates to Sherlock in a much darker, more sociopathic way than she does to John — and she sees the worth in them both. I like that she doesn’t take prisoners. Kind of wish she had been the one to kill Magnusson. And she did ‘save’ Sherlock: if she’d really wanted him dead for good, she would have aimed the bullet elsewhere, especially at such a short distance. But she wouldn’t do that to John. Like I said, she gets both of them, but in very different ways from two different sides of her experience.
Also was very happy to see John step up and sprain a guy’s arm when he wouldn’t respond. Now that’s what I’d expect from a guy who’s been in the army: that he could more than handle himself. This John Watson rocks. They all do, all three of them.
All three episodes were entertaining due to the great cast but none of them had a well developed mystery that was worth a damn. And that’s like a horror movie not being scary or a comedy not being funny, no matter how well acted.
I love Alan’s articles and enjoy reading them as much as I as love watching the shows. That’s why I can’t bear the thought of Alan equating Sherlock’s actions to Superman’s in Man of Steel. I believe Magnussen is not dead but captured and held by Mycroft with the help of Sherlock Holmes. Here’s why:
1) Mycroft makes a point of saying he’s laptop is a matter of national security but has no problems with it being used as a cutting board. This leads me to believe that the idea of the laptop is more important then the function of it.
2) When everyone in the house is knocked out by tea. Sherlock takes care to make sure everyone is okay except Mycroft. This is a huge oversight by a character as detail oriented as Sherlock implying Mycroft was faking being drugged.
3) Sherlock asks Watson to bring hes gun. The only weapon Sherlock would bring to a fight is hes mind.
4) Sherlock is holding the coat in which Watson brought hes gun. Sherlock could have easily swapped the live rounds with blanks.
5) Sherlock insists that Watson be humiliated by Magnussen at the end of the episode. Why would he allow that to happen to one of the few people in the world he cares about. Because hes buying time for the drugs to work. My working theory is that Sherlock slipped it in the drink Magnussen was enjoying in their last encounter together.
6) We never see Magnussen body with the bullet wound. Its always obscured by something.
7) Mycroft arrives on the scene much too quickly and is not suffering from the effects of the drugs at all. The Chemist was exacting enough to dose Mary without harming her child, he’d be competent enough to keep Mycroft down long enough for Sherlock to do what he needs to be done.
I like your theory, but I actually think it would work better the other way around. Mycroft is the one arranging the gun, the knockout drug for Magnussen and making Sherlock think he killed a man in order for him to work the 6 month assignment in Eastern Europe.
While Sherlock sees killing Magnussen as the only way to protect Watson and Mary, you would believe Sherlock would think far enough ahead to know what Mycroft would do to keep Sherlock from prison but still punish him.
In the original stories Sherlock shot people all the time. The actiony Downey Jr version is closer.
How could they possibly time it so that Magnussen falls over, away from the gun, at exactly the same time Sherlock fires? And how could Watson (who, unlike the audience, had a direct line of sight) possibly not notice that there was no head wound? How could none of Mycroft’s men have noticed there was no wound? And if they’re all in on the conspiracy, what’s the point in using the gun at all? Just knock him out and have everyone say he was killed.
I’m pretty sure the only reason we don’t see a bullet going through Magnussen’s head is that it’s just not how the BBC and PBS roll.
@FRAAC I’m not too familiar with the Holmes of the book, but the Sherlock of the TV show seems anti-lethal measures making him shooting Magnussen seem so out of character.
@DEEWG Sherlock couldn’t have timed it that perfectly. Thats why he asked Watson to get flicked in the face. He knew Magnussen couldn’t resist tormenting he’s victims giving time for the drug to work. Also we saw from the scene with Mary and John, the victim is fully cognizant until the drug kicks in. Sherlock waited till Magnussen started to fall then reached in and fired the blank.
The show had no problem showing Sherlock being shot by Mary. Even went out of its way to explain the difference between how movies depict gun violence and how it happens in the real world(the reality of Sherlock the TV show). The wounds are small, the blood flow and blowback are minimal.
This theory was created after one viewing and I can be wrong. But I have faith in Moffat and Gatiss.
Rewatched the show tonight. I was wrong, Sherlock does check on Mycroft after hes knocked out, but the conversation between the two shows an understanding that the punch/tea has been tampered with. Finally a 7 minute or so timer goes off in Sherlock’s mind when the tea is passed from Wiggins(Chemist) to Sherlock’s mom which is about the time that has passed between Magnussen finishing he’s drink and Sherlock “shooting” him. I still think Magnussen is alive and in custody.
FRAAC: “In the original stories Sherlock shot people all the time. The actiony Downey Jr version is closer.”
Not at all true. As someone who’s read the original stories 3-4 times (and has recently done a bunch of searching online about his very fact), I can pretty definitively state that Holmes kills only twice (potentially only once) in the 60 stories: Moriarty in “The Final Problem” and Tonga the pygmy in The Sign of Four. Moriarty’s death was mutual combat over a waterfall; Tonga was self-defense. The pygmy was blowing poisonous darts at Holmes and Watson; both shot at him in the dark. It’s unclear which of them hit him.
Holmes often carried a gun, and once threatened to kill a man if he hurt Watson (“The Three Garridebs”). And as other have correctly noted, he condoned the killing of Charles Augustus Milverton in the story that inspired this episode. But to say he shot people all the time is completely inaccurate.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I thought this season of Sherlock was absolutely phenomenal. I really enjoyed the meta parts (reminded me a tad bit of Community), the character development, the focus on detail, and the response to the audience. For me, Sherlock is not about the cases. They are background for the characters interacting and Sherlock doing his Sherlock thing. Please, if you want a procedural, go watch one of the many, many dozens that are always on TV somewhere. God knows you have enough shows to watch that go plot, plot, plot, plot. Truly intelligent film and TV shows are all about character. Character should be and is what drives great drama; if I don’t give a shit about the characters, then who cares if they die. It’s not important to me if the cases weren’t the best ones on the show in the first 2 episodes; they were clearly focused on other areas (and the cases were no slouches in those episodes anyway). The third episode was actually the weakest in my view because they went back to trying to solve one case. It’s the most forgettable episode this season as well, whereas the first two were utterly fascinating and original. This may have been my favorite season of Sherlock. Bravo Moffat and Gatiss.
While Moffat and Gatiss manipulate the characters and sometimes it’s cheezy, they also manipulate us as the audience which for me is always satisfying because that is why I watch Sherlock. The dialogue and interaction between the characters is amazing and a welcome relief to the dreary and ignorant norm of reality televison in the US. I thoroughly enjoyed this season and will watch it over and over as I have watched the first two seasons. That, hopefully, will be enough until the brillant writing of Messrs. Moffat and Gatiss and the amazing acting of Messrs. Cumberbatch and Freeman (and not to mention the rest of the cast)return for Season Four. Well done.
Why are you talking about “reality television” in the US, as if that is somehow what American TV offers to compete with Sherlock? UK TV practically invented crap reality television, and American TV makes far, far more drama than British television.
I enjoyed the fact that B Cumberbatch’s real-life actor parents played the parts of Sherlock’s parents. Nice touch.
And Steven Moffat’s son played young Sherlock…
I thought the season as a whole was wonderful and very entertaining. Excellent character development with Sherlock and wonderful character moments with John, Mary, Mycroft Molly, Lestrade and Mrs. Hudson.
Sure, there were things they could have done better: given a more satisfying return of Sherlock to John’s life by actually showing them discussing why Sherlock jumped and why he didn’t tell John; not interrupting the climax of S3E1 with a cut away to Sherlock talking with Anderson; giving some explanation for why Sherlock claimed Mary saved him (when in fact she killed him…it was only his extraordinary mind that brought him back) and how Sherlock and Mycroft both missed Mary’s secret past.
But it was a fun roller coaster ride and went in directions I never expected. The second episode was extraordinary story telling that wove together seemingly separate plot threads into a satisfying whole while at the same time providing an amazing insight into Sherlock’s character and how he’s embraced his underlying humanity. And all three episodes proved, in some ways, that sentiment and caring, while enhancing Sherlock’s life, also cloud his judgment and make him more vulnerable.
And I liked that they changed up the storytelling approach a bit this series, with more told from Sherlock’s perspective, vs that of people observing Sherlock (John), and the story within a story approach of The Sign of Three, as well as the shooting playing out within Sherlock’s mind palace (so beautifully brought to life) Both The Empty Hearse and The Sign of Three had some interesting mysteries, whereas His Last Vow was more focused on the characters and overcoming a known antagonist vs solving a mystery….the characters and how they operated and responded to events was more the story in this last episode.
It’s one of the best acted and beautifully shot shows out there right now (though the direction/editing of The Empty Hearse wasn’t up to the quality of the other two episodes and had a few distracting moments…for example the fade of two raised coffee cups into the eyes on Watson’s face, the slow/fast tempo of the motorcycle ride)
There is certainly some unfinished business left at the end of His Last Vow, especially for me where Sherlock, John and Mary go from here, how they come to terms with the events of S3. The “Moriarty” tease is the least interesting bit of it, for me, I hope they wrap that up, or tie it into a new villain for the next episode, rather than truly having him back from the dead, or wind up being JM’s evil eviler twin.
I couldn’t stop laughing when poor Lestrade gets that ‘help — come now’ message from Sherlock just as he’s about to arrest some major criminals he’s been hunting for years — only to discover that Sherlock needs help with his best man’s speech. For which Sherlock is, of course, totally unprepared. That has to stand as the zaniest and most protracted wedding speech I’ve ever heard. And Mary sat through it loyally, poor thing.
Also love that Sherlock’s wedding present to the happy couple was his violin piece, which he himself played during their first dance (not so sociopathic after all, eh?) and that Sherlock and Mycroft’s mother turns out to be the brilliant one in that generation — with his dad looking at Mary and remarking how he and Mary are the two ‘normal’ ones. Ha! Little did dad know. [chuckle!]
And no, I don’t really want to see Moriarity return either; but a new villain or a secret partner of his, who uses Mariarity’s image as a way to scare the pants off the authorities while (s)he goes about some skullduggery in the background? Nor that *would* be welcome.
I also have loved this season — especially the first 2 episodes. Funny, clever, creative, moving, exciting. . . and Amanda Abbington is a great addition to the cast.
I just have to laugh every time I think of the yellow wallpaper at the wedding reception.
This last episode seemed a set up for next season. Who is Mary? Was she the 15 year old C.A.M. had photo of? …
I thoroughly enjoyed this season, for the first time I actually enjoyed the 2nd episode the best. In terms of character development, I thought it was fantastic.
I don’t want some huge contrivance in order for Moriarty to be back, but that was interesting and like Alan said if that means Irene Adler will be back then I am very much interested.
Of course Moriarty’s back. They very purposefully obscured what actually happened when he “died”.
I don’t believe that Moriarty will return, as such. The writers of this show are too inventive to keep pulling the same tricks, bringing characters back from the dead, as was so cleverly done in The Empty Hearse. The only certainty about “Sherlock” is that we will have to wait a LONG time to find out what’s going on!
I believe they said on the empire podcast that he would return, but refused to answer any more questions of course. I may be wrong though…
I usually agree with Alan but felt like he was watching a different show. Loved this season of Sherlock. This episode was incredible. And the Superman comparison is just….off.
LOVED IT.
My only minor quibble, I get the Rupert Murdoch need to make the blackmailer a foreigner, but there really was no need to make him a xenophobic belittler of England. The whole character of Milverton in the short story from where Magnussen comes from was that he was a small disgusting little man who lived below the radar of polite society while terrorizing it. He wasn’t intimidating or physically impressive or all that smart actually.
He was a weasel and a coward and shit-heel, and he did it for money, not power.
I get that they were trying to make a point and to elevate him to a Big Bad, but what makes Milverton so insidious is that he’s a common little man who stumbled into a great scheme that nobody else would try. Magnussen is a shark and a dragon. Milverton was the jackal that hangs around Shere Khan.
After waiting 2 years and getting only 3 episodes, I agree with Alan that this season was more disappointing than not. The attempts to outsmart the internet fans with convoluted twists and ridiculous turns seems more contrived rather than the just wickedly smart writing which is what I like about episodes 1, 3, 4 and 6 from the first seasons. They were just trying too hard and forgetting to just tell good mysteries. Need to take a page from Vince Gilligan.
For the first two seasons, I agreed with Alan that the second episode was the weakest. So what a surprise that this year, I found the second was by far the strongest. Structurally it’s a bit aggravating, but by the end it pulls together brilliantly, on both a story level and emotionally (I would venture to say it’s the one episode this season that gets BETTER on repeat viewings, once you know where it’s going). The premiere and finale each had a lot of fun moments, but overall both were very very messy stories. I hope next season is less focused on Lost/Homeland-esque plot twists, and more focused on good old character work and mystery. (Of course, the “return” of Moriarty doesn’t bode terribly well on that front…meh).
This Sherlock is written like Data from Star Trek, doing what has to be done. Data trys to murder someone in cold blood because it was the right thing to do (The Most Toys), and I see no reason why Sherlock wouldn’t do the same.
I was happy to see it, but agree with Alan that this was a very disappointing season.
I hated the first episode. The show works because of the Holmes/Watson friendship, and they spent almost all of that episode without it: nearly 1/3 of the season. The first episode was unpleasant AND never solved the mystery of Holmes’ apparent death, about which I feel cheated.
I really hope they don’t do that again with Moriarty: just bring him back, no explanation. What does death matter, then? Where’s the tension in the show, if everything can be reversed?
Liked the second episode. But while I like the villain in this, and I like Mary as a hidden dragon, I didn’t like Mary shooting Sherlock non-fatally. And as Alan pointed out, I hated the super-villain’s lack of security, and his just giving away his secret like Dr. Evil. (Just shoot him, Dad.)
Yes, it’s nice to see the gang back together, but if they’re going to do it again, I hope they take the story more seriously. And please don’t have Holmes and Watson angry at each other for nearly an entire episode again.
I was so so about this season. What was most enjoyable was seeing Cumberbatch and Freeman back together. It has taken me awhile to warm up to this more modern Sherlock but I am beginning to enjoy this series. Thanks to all for comments on this episode. It was very helpful. As with other shows reviewed by Alan, there are comments about actors appearing in the shows. Did you recognize the Chemist, Bill Wiggins? Son of Walder Frey for GOT. I could not place him until we were 1/2 way into the episode. Anyways, as Andy Sipowicz would say, look forward to the next season.
I feel like Sherlock’s murdering Magnussen is less out-of-character than the Man of Steel issue, because this adaptation has taken years to make it clear that Sherlock Holmes would do anything to help John Watson, and the character has always seemed just one step away from breaking, like a piece of china with a crack in it. Man of Steel, on the otherhand, tried to pull off it’s story after a couple hours and not much buildup.
Just had the opportunity to watch it on my TiVo, and yes, I was disappointed by this season, but not because Holmes killed Magnussen. Yes, it was far-fecthed that Magnussen would have made that mistake (what, having found a knife and a tire iron on Watson earlier his bodyguards decided they’d got all his weapons this time?), but by that time the season had asked us to fetch so much far away stuff it was not even that noticeable. Also, anyone who thinks this is somehow a breach of the original character’s . . . character . . . should go re-read “The Case of Charles Agustus Milverton” which is where the episode’s DNA is drawn. Holmes always was a bit cavalier about applying the law to his own actions.
One problem I have is with Mary Morstan. The character in the original stories was simply an impediment to the boy’s story Conan Doyle wanted to tell, so he killed her off as soon as it was decently possible to do so. In Our New Enlightened Age that won’t do, so Moffat and Gatiss had to make her more of a co-equal. Laudable, but the way they went about put so many holes in their story you could drive an underground train through it. What, neither Holmes nor Watson would notice she had no past that extended more than five years previously? When we saw Holmes carefully assessing her for the possibility she’d be unfaithful to Watson he never noticed her past was a tissue of lies? The fact that her bridesmaid was the P.A. of the “Napoleon of Blackmailers” never sent up red flags? And when they find out, it’s all just swell because she really, really, really, loves John? And now they are bringing Moriarty back from the dead? Please. This has gone from a great escapist updating of the character to a low-grade pastiche. Maybe the source material doesn’t have enough in it anyway to work long term, but if the quality trajectory continues like this, we’ll be in HIMYM territory in no time.
So true! Mary’s plots are plein ridiculous, both Sherlock and John act like fools regarding Mary.
I think Sherlock set up a situation where if Magnusson admitted to having a vault, Mycroft would arrest him in order to obtain the contents of the vault. And if Magnusson admitted to not having a vault, something Sherlock suspected when he examined the glasses, well, Sherlock did bring a gun …
Wrong, Sherlock did not suspect he didn’t have a vault. His whole plan laid out at Appledore proves that.
I really disliked the way the Sherlock/Janine relationship wss handled. She was used cruely by both Sherlock and Mary and I’m glad she got her revenge in the end. I hope they bring her back and thete’s a beter resolution.
hey i just watched sherlock’s return and i wanted to ask…. werent the assasins supposed to make sure he dies or they were to shoot john or his loved ones?? where were they wen sherlock did his rope thing from the rooftop
Have you watched the Reichenbach fall? If you did, Then you must recall Moriarty said Something like they will shoot *unless* they see you fall. So, Since he fell, They won’t shoot them. Or it could be that Mycroft’s men intervened before they could take the shot.
I was VERY disappointed. Sherlock pleads Mary’s case to John by saying that Mary saved Sherlock’s life by shooting him. Really? Sherlock DIES as a result of Mary’s shot. Sure, he comes back to life, but no thanks to Mary. And somehow this all makes sense to John who decides to take her back!!! Ridiculous!