Season finale review: ‘Smash’ – ‘Bombshell’

A review of the "Smash" season finale – and some thoughts on where the show should/could go in its second season
“The good. It’s bigger than the bad.” -Julia
Well, not so much on that, Julia.
I didn’t want to spend too much time rehashing the many failings of “Smash” season 1, but after a pretty good episode last week – which focused on the thing the show generally did well: depicting the creative process and logistics of mounting a new musical – “Bombshell” felt like a greatest hits (greatest misses?) of all the things that annoyed me throughout the year.
At one point, Derek insisted, “Art isn’t therapy. We’re not here to work out our personal problems.” And yet so much of this season, and this finale, suggested that this was all art is good for. So we got more Julia personal drama, now with the added anvils of her having morning sickness. We got Karen once again having no agency of her own and having to be told everything by others (Ivy tips her off about Dev, and Derek tells her she has what it takes to play Marilyn). We got more forced comparisons between the characters’ lives and Marilyn’s (“It’s very Joe DiMaggio of him”).
With the exception of Tom and Sam in the last handful of episodes, there wasn’t a single personal relationship on this show that I would have rather spent time on than watching scenes about the making of “Bombshell.” And even Tom and Sam got off to a rough start, as the show took 57 years hinting at what was blatantly obvious to all of us, and involving Tom in one of an endless series of love triangles.(*) I don’t mind romance stories mixed in with my workplace drama, but “Smash” did the romance stuff badly over and over and over again, usually undermining its characters in the process. Julia became incredibly hateful in the wake of her affair with Michael Swift. Not that the show ever did a good job of making Eileen seem like a tough, savvy Broadway veteran, but her relationship with the bartender reduced her to a swooning 14-year-old girl most of the time.
(*) Mystery novelist Laura Lippman noted that triangles had become the show’s go-to move, and to illustrate her point, she made up this handy diagram right after “Tech” (which ended with Dev and Ivy hooking up). Note that all the characters are referred to by the initial of their fist name, but it’s pretty easy to follow if you’ve been watching this mess.
Most irritatingly of all, “Bombshell” once again attempted to play suspense games with the question of who was going to play Marilyn, even though everyone who has been watching the show has known forever and a day that it was going to be Karen. Forget for a minute whether you’re Team Ivy or Team Karen; “Smash” itself is constantly wearing its own line of Team Karen t-shirts. Every time Karen sings, her audience reacts to her as if Kat McPhee has been sent from Heaven above to permanently change their lives for the better. Derek has been hallucinating her as Marilyn. She is good and noble and pure, and always being wronged by the likes of Ivy and Dev, while Ivy slept her way into the part, drinks too much, has problems with pills, and has blatantly sabotaged Karen. “Smash” wanted there to be no dissent about who was most deserving of the part, nor any question of who was going to get it, so to suddenly do multiple fake-outs in the finale was one final miscalculation in a season full of them. This is supposed to be entertainment for smart people, so don’t treat us like we’re stupid. There was enough suspense already in dealing with whether Karen could learn all the details at the last minute, whether Tom and Julia would get the new closing number done in time, etc., without having to go back to that silliness.
But at the same time, the show being so entirely on Karen’s side creates the problem of alienating those who aren’t. If you think Megan Hilty is a better performer(**), and/or if you think Karen is a limp dishrag of a character who has things happen to her rather than instigating any change in her own life, then “Smash” is more or less telling you it doesn’t want you to watch it. It’s not a show that ever allowed for the possibility that its audience wouldn’t value the exact things that it values – see also everyone’s unrelenting hatred of Leo, Dev, etc. – and because this first season was largely produced in a bubble, there was no time or opportunity to course correct.
(**) As someone who thinks Hilty is much better-suited to this style of performing, I thought the finale did itself absolutely no favors by intercutting Karen’s version of the USO number with Ivy’s performance from the birthday party episode, because Ivy’s was vastly more lively, sexy, etc. And then to follow that up immediately with Derek telling Ivy that Karen has a star quality she lacks is, again, “Smash” telling us one thing while showing us something else entirely.
Obviously, fans of the character who didn’t get the part are going to be disappointed, but this reminded me more of those occasions in pro wrestling (Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, for instance) where the fans outright rejected an angle the WWF was pushing and began rooting for the heel and booing the face. Eventually, the WWF writers had to adjust their scripts accordingly, and I’m going to tune into at least a couple of “Smash” episodes next season just to see how much new showrunner Josh Safran is willing or able to similarly adjust.
Theresa Rebeck gave Safran a fine parting gift by having Eileen fire Ellis; I imagine her intention was to have him return in season 2 with some kind of legal claim for having given Tom and Julia the idea, but if Safran’s smart, he’ll just never show the little sociopath’s face again.(***) For that matter, Karen breaking up with Dev gives him an out on another terrible character (Dev’s season 1 arc took him from useless but inoffensive to intolerable). And if we never have to go home again with Julia, it’ll be too soon. I’ll feel bad that Brian D’Arcy James got stuck in one of the show’s most irritating corners, and with very minimal opportunity to sing, but if Julia returns at all, it has to be entirely in the context of being Tom’s partner.
(***) Another example of the show making its priorities clear: it has Ellis – the clear villain of the season (even if he was intended as someone we would love to hate, when instead we just hated him, period) – vehemently champion Ivy over Karen. If you’re agreeing with Ellis, something has gone horribly awry.
But there’s just so much dead weight here – as I’ve said, the only characters I particularly care about seeing again are Tom (and Sam, I suppose), Derek and Ivy – and so many bad storytelling decisions in only 15 episodes, that I’m not sure how much Safran can accomplish. On the one hand, as a guy with more of a soap opera background, maybe he can do a better job with the personal storylines than the season 1 creative team did. On the other hand, if hiring him suggests that this is the part of the show NBC wants to emphasize more, then I can’t see myself sticking around very long, anyway.
What did everybody else think? When I wrote about “Tech,” the consensus was that most of you who had stuck around were doing it just for the opportunity to hate-watch. Was that ultimately satisfying, or would you rather have these 15 hours of your life back? For the smaller handful of you who genuinely enjoyed the show, how did you feel about how everything paid off in the finale? Were you applauding as wildly as the Boston crowd was at Karen and the new closing number? And what does everyone want to see in season 2? Do we want to follow “Bombshell” as it moves to Broadway, or start from scratch with an entirely different show? And who are you actually looking forward to seeing next season?
As Ellis scowled at Eileen after confessing his crime and vowing payback, I thought everything we’d endured watching that character could have been instantly redeemed by a tragically heavy pile of falling scaffolding.
I’m watching the show primarily for Ivy and the occasional glimpse of a Broadway show being produced. Megan Hilty was incredible in every number she did this season.
me too. I’m only watching it for Megan Hilty at this point. everything else, i could care less.
i’d love to watch Megan Hilty on a weekly basis, but Smash is just too irritating on so many levels. if the show returns with the much-needed house-cleaning (all the husbands, boyfriends, 40-year-old-son, gross Michael Swift and Ellis) then I might just give it another shot.
Ivy belts too much for Marilyn. She is a better singer and actress but she does not embody the vulnerable Marilyn.
THANK YOU, Kristian! I don’t see Ivy as Marilyn, either, though she can certainly put across a song. I did see some slight improvement in Karen by the end of that last song, and she did kind of grow into the role — but again, it’s previews, and she has time to do better before they hit Broadway.
But I’m ever SO glad that Dev and Ellis won’t be coming back (it’s official now) and that the idiot Michael who can’t keep his hands to himself or his pants zipped with have only limited presence, as will the unfortunate Frank. However, we seem to be stuck with the useless Leo, unfortunately. Perhaps he’ll grow up next season once he realizes he’s going to have babysitting duty soon.
All that said, I find myself thinking about the tunes themselves and how they actually might be serviceable for a real musical. There are some good numbers in that score, though I could do without people breaking into song while they’re ruminating/walking down the street/having an argument, etc. Please — stick to music only in appropriate settings next season: namely, on stage, at rehearsals/tryouts, and in bars. It’s supposed to be a show about the staging of a musical, not a show that *is* a musical — and they keep crossing that line, to my constant annoyance. It’s like talking directly to the audience instead of to your fellow actors. Feh!
There was never a single second during this show that I rooted for Karen. Ivy was so obviously the best choice that this entire finale ( Which was basically a we love Karen parade) felt like it was giving all Karen haters the finger. I don’t hate Kat Mcphee. I hate that the writers are starting to make me hate her for playing such a boring and unsympathetic character. Unless next season only keeps Tom, Ivy and Derek, I won’t be back.
The basic issue is that McPhee can’t act. That is tolerable if you’re a concert performer, but a Broadway musical requires acting skills. I don’t dislike her personally, however, I’m perplexed that NBC has promoted someone who doesn’t deserve it.
Completely disagree…McPhee acted with subtle nuances instead of a bright wide palette…Excellent acting and singing by all and LOVED the triangles…Well done!
also disagree. find Karen’s acting & singing to be more vulnerable and enticing than Ivy’s in-your-face approach. loved the songs. loved the new ending.
and really hope that Ellis & Dev are never shown again.
Uhm, Ivy cannot play Marilyn because she is an even better singer than Marilyn.
Again, I have to repeat my earlier criticism: Ivy is both the wrong body type/height and the wrong singing type to play Marilyn Monroe. Ivy can really present a song, but she doesn’t do it the way Marilyn did or would. Ivy’s a belter, just like her mom; nothing wrong with that, in the right musical. She made Let’s Be Bad sound great but also like it belonged in a different musical for a different character: more like Chicago than Bombshell.
When you have to play a well-known public figure in a musical, it’s not enough to be able to sing or act — you have to be **that person** and Ivy, for heaven’s sake, is like an over-the-top version of someone acting like Marilyn instead of Marilyn herself. It doesn’t work. Especially if you’ve seen La Monroe in a rerun lately, as I have recently. Try watching Some Like It Hot, then watching Smash, and you’ll see exactly why Ivy’s wrong for the part.
fab review, I agree entirely. enjoyed the musical numbers and the back stage story line but the soap opera side show made the endless commercials a welcome respite. And Katherine McPhee just cannot move the way a musical theatre star must. So, yes it was really bad editing to interserse Megan Hilty’s performance with Katherine McPhee’s because it did show anyone who understands musical theatre that Megan is far superior. Katherine McPhee may have the makings of a great pop singer but she is not a musical theatre talent. Not sure I will waste my time watching next season.
Word. Especially on the USO numbers – I genuinely thought Karen’s version was a joke, and they were going to instruct her to do it with more… life… Or anything, really, I keep hearing Derek in my head “you’re not giving me anything.”
I did know Karen would get Marilyn in the end, but again, the “how” managed to offend me. Karen got 30+ minutes of screentime to feel a little insecure and achieve an impossibly perfect performance. Ivy got 2 minutes to have her last dreams smashed and find out her boyfriend not only sleeps around professionally, but also metaphorically sleeps around professionally, and has let her spend hundreds of hours helping him with the show without bothering to mention that he doesn’t think she’s a star – or at least not Marilyn.
I also don’t need Derek/Ivy next season, though I do ship. I’d like to stick with their dynamic in some form, because it was surprisingly well paced and nuanced. But all I really care about is: can we not take Derek from Ivy and then give him to Karen? It’s the last straw, and that straw is already frayed.
Completely agree. It was so off how everyone was saying “she can’t do it” and she ran off into a closet. And magically, right after she talks with Derek, she becomes amazing. What? How? It’s like they just completely dismissed a very important part.
One thing we agree on – hatred of Ellis. I wouldn’t fire him – I’d have him arrested. (but at least he got fired)
Going from tonight’s ep of House to this was… just really odd. At least I didn’t have to go back. I forgot, Fox ends at 10. The finale is next week. Thinking there was another hour tonigth, I still wasn’t goign to miss Smash, live. Tired and need to fight with beauracracy tomorrow.
God, I feel really bad. I sat through all the episodes but for some reason couldn’t bring myself to admit Hilty was the better singer even though she was a jerk on the show. I think having mcphee was clearly a ratings ploy and I fell for it. Hopefully Ellis will be incarcerated for attempted murder and Julia will have a miscarriage so we don’t have to here about her and michael anymore. Maybe I’ll watch for the cute gay guys and the song and dance numbers, those were generally very good.
If there’s any drama about Julia thinking that the baby is Michael’s next season I’m going to punch something. Or as my nephewonce said “Pull out all my hair in a rage and throw it at the sun.”
I like Katherine McPhee, they need to focus more on her naturally built to be a recording star but having desires to be a broadway actress, and how she needs to teach herself to be as good as vy is on stage.
Biddle- Yes, out of all the subplots they had on the show Julia’s was the most unbearable. I like mcphee, but maybe ivy will get the part and karen will go into pop music. That would be interesting. It reminds my of dramas like grey’s anatomy, Meredith was a super annoying protagonist but after the first two seasons of her alzheimers-ridden mother and abandonment- prone, alcholic father she mostly got her shit together compared to the rest of the emotional wrecks on the show. I stayed with that show for a while but got tired of it. Hopefully mcphee’s lines and her performance will get more well rounded and she could stand to be a little meaner.
Im so over Julia’s dramas
When Debra Messing came on at the end to promise even more of SMASH next season, I took it as a threat.
What this show did horribly wrong was to refuse to lean into the punch — to intensify its melodrama until it truly became camp, and rescue whatever enjoyment was possible. In many cases, its hidebound seriousness (lack of cursing, imaginative deviant sex, binging, etc.) punished the characters for the little fun they did have. Did the chorus boys and girls have sex with anyone? No hookup that surprised anyone? Bob Fosse, is rotating his jazz hands like turbines in his grave.
What about SMASH doing absolutely nothing with Ellis’ declaration about his attempted murder of Rebecca? All it took was Eileen turning her phone’s camera on, and parallel Ellis’s bootleg of “Let me be your star” — catch him in the act of being evil, tell him the file will be on a flash drive in her lawyer’s safe deposit box, and it will be sent to Rebecca and the cops, should he darken their door again. *That’s* a payoff; the other is a weak-ass “to be continued”, with no anticipation built on whether Ellis will study up on DYNASTY over the summer, the poor dear…. may he freeze in the headlights and get hit during the premiere.
As for the lousy refrigerator logic, the problems in the production were far more extensive than Karen (though she’s a mighty one, her own self). Rebecca’s costumes didn’t fit; in fact, only one could be used, at first. How did they get all those changes tailored for that evening’s performance… when the entire costume dept. was deserted enough for Karen to strip, leave a trail, then hide so she’d get her pep talk?
In fact, why weren’t those costumes rigged for fast changes, since Marilyn’s the character in every scene, most likely? Why? *Film* costumes are built for HD, thus no Velcro seams should show — but all it would have taken is Karen learning the skills to go on fast, instead of falling back on her conflicts with Dev, Ivy, blah, blah, blah…. This show stomped on its fun bits like a baby seal, made us suffer through romantic tensions we did not respect, and disrespected the parts of play creation that were actually interesting.
And why hasn’t anyone confronted Derek that the only reason he chose Karen was that she wouldn’t sleep with him, and the inherent madonna-whore sexism that represents? This show has a worse fear-of-vajayjay problem than a slasher movie, and with a female showrunner, that’s being too much of one of the boys to ever say SMASH was empowering for any female character.
But, Mr. S., you hit the target when you compared the finale to a fixed wrestling match. Ivy, as a character, has more talent (watch her numbers with the sound off, and see how she can *move her fricking body* while also singing, and *project a role* while doing both), but Karen was chosen because of McPhee’s demographic, not her talent, nor pushing herself to be a credible rival to a Broadway veteran. To the last, they defied common sense in refusing Karen to be human — why not throw off her clothes, grab a bottle from the open bar (Eileen sure did!), then hide in the rafters… and watch Ivy own the role? She’d then slink down, in a robe and scanties, and call Derek, do the vulnerable thing, then own him as her champion, to give Ivy the final humilation *with open evil intent*?
Having Karen turn full heel is a far better solution than her becoming one passively, through the actions of her smitten champions against the better performer? Ivy, a broad who most likely witnessed her share of SHOWGIRL-level sabotage, is ready to give up, when her greatest ally — Karen’s inability to belt, thus burning out her voice early in the run — would snag her the part effortlessly? The stronger choice would be for Ivy to declare her war against Karen the star, without saying one more word to her colleagues or ex-boyfriend — to go all Madame Mertueil on their ass.
If they want cheap sensationalism, give it to us, but don’t punish us by telling us we should want more, but deliver far less. And, if they wanted something better, then they never watched their show, did they?
I just want to say, I really enjoyed reading this comment. ‘Tis a beautifully rallying cry, if only there were something to rally against, since the PTB-audience link apparently does not exist in broadcast television.
I guess we could cast ourselves as Arthur Miller and these offenses as HUAC, thus forcing whatever is left of Marilyn (the show that should have been) to intervene?
Co-signed! I wish the writers would take every word of this post to heart! Someone get this to the new showrunner ASAP.
How hilarious would it be if they fired the cast and just came back with Ivy pursuing a solo career? They could always bring back Tom to write a piece just for her!
I’d buy *that* for a quarter….
I would be ALL OVER a show about Ivy and Tom! Two best characters–and actors–in the thing.
Ya I would watch that show too.
I must be in the minority as I found Karen very sympathetic and I thought she was better as Marilyn than Ivy. I thought we deserved better payoff on Ellis, though.
I agree with you :)
Agree…Karen was sympathetic, very believable and superb as an actress and singer…Ellis needed to be arrested!
Ivy is pure shallowness while Karen is genuine and sort of naive, she has Marilyn’s soul
No worries, you are not on the minority list, because people who feel like we do are more than those who share the viewpoint of this critic. We love Karen and she became Marilyn – they hate it! They want the Broadway star Megan to become Marilyn so much because she’s a better singer according to them, and they’re missing the point to the show. They’re not seeing what we see on Karen. They’re the ‘Ellis’ type…they don’t get what they want so they take their frustration out by bashing on Katherine McPhee
I totally agree. Karen seemed to have more gravitas. Karen also seemed to be the superior pure singer. I love this blog,but I think Alan misses the point of a musical. It’s about big moments and big emotions. I have to admit I kinda teared up during Karen’s last number. Like someone else said, Ivy was just too shallow. If you want sass, you can find it at any strip club. I struggled with it up until this point, but in the end I was truly rooting for Karen. And I’m almost ashamed to admit it, but I found the finale a bit cathartic. Yay for musicals on TV!
I think this is a terrific show, and I for one will miss it until it returns. There were some tremendous laughs throughout, and unlike some, I DO think they were intended; there was also an unusually high level of talent in this troupe, as TV shows go, which made it something to look forward to on a weekly basis. That I see so many people invested in the show’s characters, in both positive as well as negative ways, underscores the fact that the show (and its’ writers) accomplished what they set out to do. As for McPhee, to heck with any bashers… Im a long-term fan and will continue to be one during this show and on. My only gripe? That I have to wait months and months to see some more of Smash!!
What other shows are your favorites? I’m making a list of shows-to-never-watch.
LOL Scott, LOL
Did we really need Frank misinterpreting another moment between Julia and Michael Swift? Or Julia telling us she hadn’t thrown up since she was pregnant with Leo (because we’ve obviously never watched TV before and don’t already know that affair + nausea = pregnancy)? And are we really supposed to believe that Ellis a) has been able to get away with any of the crap he’s pulled and b) is this delusional?!?. Of course Eileen won’t turn him since she can’t afford a scandal, but he just flat out bragged about committing a crime that could’ve killed a woman (I have friends with peanut allergies and it is nothing to mess around with).
Worst of all is the fact that we’re supposed to believe McPhee won the part over Hilty, even if the show has telegraphed it all along. I seriously thought about quitting once the episode ended since the show has become a complete creative train wreck. It’s not even enjoyable to poke fun at the bad anymore (any moment Leo is on screen, dialogue like “it’s this kind of crap that made me flee to Micronesia,” etc.) to a creative train wreck. But I’ll keep watching it to support talented performers like Hilty and Borle who don’t often get a chance like this breakout mainstream-wise.
Katharine McPhee’s supporters all seem to have one thing in common — they entered the show already backing her. I have never seen a single minute of American Idol, but had a passing knowledge of her. I knew next to nothing of Hilty coming in. I had no preconceived notions of either actress, but it was clear that Hilty was far superior in the Marilyn role as laid out. But, on the whole, the show is so out of whack that things just don’t make sense anymore. I think the Ivy character would be dynamite in the performance, but why does this world seem to think that these two performers are the only options available? If they want a big name, there have to have been others available (an not just Uma). In Karen, however, they went with a performer with zero experience and no box office appeal who neither looked nor performed like Marilyn. Who would bank on that? I guess you could almost say NBC did, but imagine if it was a girl who looked like McPhee and sang like McPhee, but no one had ever heard of her. Do you think that actress would have been playing Karen? Of course not. I think this is a show that just got so many things wrong on so many levels that you could write a book on it. And I’m pretty sure I would rather read that book than watch another season of this.
I never watcheed McPhee on American Idol, never watched the show…Had no idea who she was until I saw Smash. I guess there are so many of us who really think McPhee is terribly vulnerable …incredibly talented and appealing…and those who don’t. These were the only two women who knew the show well enough after Uma bowed out so close to the preview…so they couldn’t fish for another big star at that late juncture. Again loved the triangles, the back stage games…and can’t wait for the second season.
I knew nothing about Hilty or McPhee when I started watching the show. I was completely mystified the entire season that McPhee was ever CONSIDERED for the part when Hilty was an option. Nothing against McPhee, but she’s not a Broadway-style performer.
Same here – I had never seen Megan Hilty and barely seen Mcphee when I started watching Smash. By the third episode I found McPhee and/or her character annoying on so many levels. It is hard to distinguish when the annoyance was because of McPhee’s lack of acting ability and when the annoyance was because her character is so simperingly naive that it just made me want to slap her and tell her to go home. But week after week I have been astounded at the talent of Megan Hilty and have been looking for opportunities to see her in ANYTHING. She is an amazing talent, and the finale was a huge disappointment. It wasn’t even fun to hate-watch the finale. I have watched every episode so far but will only give it a couple tries next season.
I know that last number was supposed to be the show stopper but it was performed so weakly I was hoping that Ivy would take over at the end. McPhee does not have a Broadway voice and she was whispering lines throughout (which may be the direction given, but is ridiculous if she is supposed to be performing a show where the audience needs to hear her)
Megan Hilty was unknown to most prior to this show and yet she demonstrated far more “star quality” than what we were told that we were seeing with Karen/ Kat McPhee.
Agree.
Yes! According to nbc, this show is supposed to attract a smarter audience so how did they think we could EVER believe that Hilty doesn’t have star quality? She’s Broadway royalty for gods sake!
I can only say I loved the fact that Karen got the role. I always rooted for her since the first episode, I like her voice and the character so yes, I’m Team Karen.
I can only say I loved the fact that Karen got the role. I rooted for her since the first episode, I like her voice very much and the character too so yes,I’m Team Karen and I like the show a lot.
@Sean (and others…)
I think in some measure you miss the point with McPhee getting the part. I’m one of those “pre”-supporters of McPhee from her AI days, and it would probably surprise you to hear that I think you’re correct when you say Hilty would have made the superior Marilyn. BUT THAT”S THE WHOLE POINT HERE!
You know, the most watched show on TV, American Idol, on a weekly basis works towards a winner that the majority of people haven’t voted for. Those that remain in the contest have a plurality of votes on a particular week, not a majority of the votes. That’s part of the fascination that people have with that show. Disappointment and frustration with a result the actual majority of voters didn’t agree with. It keeps people watching, it keeps them arguing about a result by the water cooler the next day, it serves to maintain their interest.
What you have in Smash is much the same. Story line after story line has been set up to frustrate the viewer — just like in American Idol. And it should come as no surprise that the original concept of Smash (as well as Glee) is firmly rooted in the popularity and concept of AI, albeit with some major spins. In fact, Spielberg first met with McPhee to discuss working together sometime in the future while she was still a contestant on AI.
I think this is all part of the psychology of the show– the desired effect is that you should be upset with the outcome, and that it should make you continue to watch the show until they darn well get it right.
Finally, as an aside, I note that while I acknowledge McPhee might not have been the best for the Marilyn part, I do think she’s a first-rate talent and I am a fan. A big fan. I think she’s executing this part precisely in the manner the producers and writers wanted to see. I don’t know if I think she has a Tony award in her future (and based on a very recent NY Times review Hilty may well have one coming her way soon enough), but I do think she has a very bright future indeed.
You don’t know if you think she has a Tony award in her future? LOL! You’re even funnier that Smash writers with their lame “Karen is better than Ivy” ideas.
The only time she could get anywhere near a Tony award would be if someone else let her polish theirs.
So, you openly praise the corrupt system AI has instituted, where Simon Cowell, et al., set up who they want to sign up, rather than the singer people at home — which is the unique selling proposition of the series — want to see win?
Thanks, both for your honesty and for proving that in SMASH’s heart beats the antithesis of Broadway’s unique selling proposition: That poseurs and paramours might get their shot, but it’s the gypsies who show up, night after night, week after week, who prove themselves to be stars. No Hollywood marquee can deprecate those skills, nor any demographic scheme avoid those trials by fire, on those real stages.
And deliberately designing a show that gets it wrong, so I watch it to get it right? That’s like watching COMMUNITY in hopes it becomes a broad-based family sitcom. And doesn’t American television cancel shows not favored by the boss within two episodes?
This ain’t Breaking Bad, hon — and even that show has involved AMC suits giving notes and fine tuning. When a show is bad enough to make me *want* network intervention, it is truly bad — and the only way it will get better is for its staff to divest itself of the illusions you still support. Challenging an audience isn’t the same as calling their tastes foolish, pissing them off, then daring them to keep watching. Reality TV respects their audience more — and they’re not afraid to call bad taste and plotting, bad taste and plotting. They just don’t use the imprimateur of celebrated film and TV showrunners, to do it.
@cgeye — I’m uncertain as to whether your comment’s hard edge merits laughter or tears! In fact, I’m tempted to inquire about your medication regimen.
I didn’t “praise” AI, I simply noted my own take as to how the show works, and part of the psychology behind what makes it work. There have been numerous articles written on sites like this that have made the connection between American Idol and shows like Glee and Smash — in connecting the dots myself I hardly feel I was breaking some new and untouched ground. Nor was I offering a thought that should lead a healthy individual to become quite so unhinged and angered.
Smash doesn’t “deprecate” the skills of those who work on Broadway, or as you say “real stages”. It’s a TV show and a soap opera. It’s no more or less realistic than any other soap opera. That you appear to expect far more from it, has more to do with your own confusion than anything related to Smash. In fact you sound much like someone working in a NYC restaurant, bitter that the Great White Way hasn’t yet knocked on your door, and are angered that a “lesser talent” might succeed when the likes of you is still waiting in the wings (and on tables). If that’s the case, I feel for you.
Smash is a great show that offers a level of talent that is far superior to most of what you find on TV. Sure, it has its’ faults, but there are plenty of guilty pleasures to go along with those faults. It’s not something that is going to deny anyone a part on Broadway, as you appear to want to suggest. Certainly both McPhee and Hilty are very talented people, despite the fact that their talents lie in very different genres. In my opinion, either would do well on a real Broadway stage, and both would have their fans. Certainly other AI alumni have gone to Broadway, and while they may not be the most talented choices for parts, their name recognition probably helps to bring in some business. I’m sure you would agree that there’s something to making casting choices that helps keep a show alive.
If anything, the stellar quality of the music and songs in Smash, combined with top notch representations of parts of a Broadway show, might well do much to increase business on Broadway with those that live outside of NY, and will be visiting the city. Their experience with watching Smash may well make them want to catch a show while in town. Who knows, maybe that increased Broadway business will even help a wannabe like yourself if those dollars help open the door to new shows that might otherwise have not been ventured.
I wish you luck in your pursuits. Just try not to be so bitter…. it’s really unattractive.
Wow. Taking Karen or Ivy’s treatment as characters as an example, why would anyone want to be attractive? It only brings heartache and badly-integrated musical numbers…. And, if we’re to take the waste of stellar talent on SMASH as an example, I betcha some of the cast wish they weren’t as pretty, if a more plain face meant their writers could create characters that used their talents fully, not just their photogenics.
Yes, a lot’s riding on SMASH, but not what you think. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of transnational media corporations, Broadway is doing fine. In fact, part of the synergy hoped for with SMASH’s development would be the move of Bombshell to Broadway — but why would anyone watch a musical as badly presented as this, on this series, and why in hell would they pay over $100, to see its basic elements again? The Spider-Man team, at this point, has more street cred. (Ah, well, that’s NBCU’s money to lose — and, if SMASH depicted anything close to production reality, Eileen would already be bought out by Fox, who owns the underlying properties that Bombshell could use as part of its design and marketing, as well as promote their MM catalog. Doesn’t that make more sense than a bankroll from a dodgy rock star?)
No, what’s hurting are the works that aren’t based on a movie, a TV show, a popular songbook or a movie star’s whim — that Broadway, down to the Off Broadway level, is fading away, and the regional theatre safety net is also fading fast. Those eager young pups represented by Karen are finding fewer places to hone their craft, because of the TV-to-play syndrome SMASH ultimately wants to participate in.
So, at the very least, the series could give a hand up to presenting a vision of Broadway where money is not wasted, talent shines through, and the drama is proportionate to the plot. But no — but in its place, we get soap opera that’s amateurish; spectacles that are hesitant and wasteful of their elements; and plots that forget which of their characters are important, compelling and complicated — and the show just doesn’t have the ratings to keep making those mistakes, either next season or in a Broadway development process. That’s pretty ugly prospect for a show on a failing network, if you ask me….
Okay, I’ve let this fester for too long, and David’s most recent comment went too far and has been deleted.
Let’s remember once again what the first rule for commenting on this blog is: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. If you can’t disagree without personal attacks, don’t comment.
Being a musical theatre performer, I feel like it’s a bit of a sacrilege to say that I actually enjoy ‘Smash’, while most of my peers in the business use it as fodder for all sorts of jokes…but I really did.
Yes, the offstage drama was far too much and to be honest, the dove into all of it too quickly; we barely knew the characters before we saw what they’d do: Julie has a loving family and a husband who ADORES her but uh oh…she has not one, but TWO affairs (we never quite figure out drives her to the first affair in the first place though…cause come on, Brian D’Arcy James’ Frank is an incredible husband and Julia’s just an idiot). Ellis was this ‘naive’, seemingly sweet new assistant in episode 1 that really had the potential to be a great evil character, had they not turned him into a jackass by episode 2 (that apparently EVERYONE in that show was too blind to notice or just chose to ignore…which is more annoying), and so on and so forth. The writers just dove into stereotypes and cliches, making it oh so easy for the viewers to know EXACTLY how things were going to turn out (I had an affair, now I’m throwing up? Hmmm…WELL…that’s just a weird coincidence I guess!) There are no surprises, therefore, making it uninteresting for the average TV viewer. Predictability does not make for good TV…or theater for that matter.
There were hints of potentially good plot-lines, but they weren’t developed enough or never seen again. I’m sure they’ll dive into Ellis thinking he deserves credit for ‘Bombshell’ sometime in Season 2, but I would’ve rather watched THAT be the reason for his smarmy ways then just being whiny and manipulative. And remember that one time Ellis had a girlfriend for 1 episode? Did we just have too many ‘relationships’ happening on screen to deal with that little bit of inconsistency?
At the end of the day, I was coming back for the musical numbers, because let’s be honest, Shaiman and Whittman’s music is the highlight of that show…they are phenomenal composers and the staging for most of the numbers was engaging and interesting to watch. I could’ve done without so many covers, but what can you do?
And as far as Team Karen or Team Ivy: both women are talented, they have both proven that without a doubt this season. Though I’m personally Team Ivy (having seen Ms. Hilty perform in both “Wicked” and “9 to 5”, she truly is an incredible talent), it’s hard to root for her when, again, the writers have made it hard to REALLY like Ivy. Yes, she is the stronger performer, but when she is constantly doing hateful things and sulking around ALL.THE.TIME, it makes it a lot easier to root for sweet, innocent, and sweet Karen. You know that the competition won’t end with Season 1 and I’m sure both women will have their fair share of screen time next season. Hopefully, the writers will actually try to even out some of these characters and make them a bit less one dimensional.
To be serious for a moment, let’s hope Dev actually gets dumped so Raza Jaffrey can find a role here in America that actually befits his talents.
He has talent? Not according to everything shown on Smash. Complete inability to emote without coming off as a spoiled 8 years old brat and that robotic jerky dance didn`t imply there`s a good dancer either. I agree that he should be booted off Smash though for different reasons obviously. Anyway, whatever he does next, I`m sure to skip it.
I’m actually blaming the choreography and song, there — it was stereotypically Bollywood, without advancing the plot, and was uncomfortably tight around Dev’s character. It’s above featuring a black character in a plantation spectacular, but just by a hair — oh, wait, they *did* put their one black regular with a speaking role in a gospel number… *sigh*
Karen may be a limp character, but Katharine McPhee is the bigger star out there in the world when compared with Hilty. So, I don’t think things will dramatically shift on the show as to who will be playing Marilyn. I agree, that Hilty is a much better actress and is suited to Broadway. But I do think Kat has a certain something when she sings.
Excuse me while I vomit.
I believe “that certain something” is usually known as autotune. Or maybe you’re referring to her lack of power and inability to belt or emote?
The only thing McPhee has going for her is that the writers love her. Hilty is clearly a better actress and singer.
And if you can’t see that, then you have a serious condition. Perhaps Derek’s brain tumor is reaching other people.
“Bombshell” is a Broadway show… McPhee can’t do Broadway, while Hilty is brilliant.
There’s nothing special about McPhee, other that the fact that she’s well-known and Hilty is a nobody to non-theatre fans.
McPhee only got the part because the general audiences already knew her, but she’s in no way better than Hilty, who can play Marilyn backwards and in heels.
I think both can sing very well, but Hilty has a much better stage presence and is a much better actor.
“There’s nothing special about McPhee, other that the fact that she’s well-known and Hilty is a nobody to non-theatre fans.”
That’s just it. She’s going to be treated as the star on the show because she is the star in life. Although, I’m sure it will continually be harped on next season by frustrated critics.
Katherine McPhee is not a star. She’s a former Idol runner-up who was dropped by RCA Records after her first album only put one song in the top 100. She’s had mixed success as an actor before landing Smash.
This is her first big TV role as much as it is Hilty’s.
Get rid of McPhee and bring someone who can be a credible opponent to Hilty’s Ivy.
Amen!
Yes! I’ve gone from being blown away by Hilty in the first few episodes, and pleasantly surprised by McPhee, to being blown away by Hilty in every episode and fast-forwarding through any song McPhee sings.
Alan,
Did you just make a 1997 Bret Hart reference? This is the moment where you became my all time favorite critic with no chance of losing that title!
That said, I respectfully disagree with your take on this episode. (I feel the same way as you about the season and have a similar prospective opinion of the show.) I found the finale to be an absolute showstopper that built suspense nicely without overplaying anything. For the most part it kept its focus on making a musical and that’s another reason it was such a great episode.
Easily the best episode since the pilot.
Going forward, I’d have Ellis, Leo and Dev die in an accident on the same train home from Boston (if not literally, then figuratively). Personally, I never liked Ivy’s character and I’m not interested in watching her scheme her way back into the lead or wine her way to another meltdown. The shoe should have presented the Karen vs. Ivy plot as less one sided and more nuanced, but they made their choice to go with Karen, so I hope they stay on that road without second guessing themselves or fakin out the audience. Karen’s their girl and I’m on board with that, but now is the time to make her more interesting and layered.
Horrible. Just horrible.
Katharine McPhee can’t act to save her life and her singing is beyond mediocre. She cannot do Broadway. Period.
Saying (and never showing) that Karen is better than Ivy is insulting.
I’m definitely not gonna watch S2. I’ll just download Ivy’s and Tom’s songs.
I agree with everything you wrote; but now that they’ve got a Marilyn I feel like they finally have a show in Smash. The original premise of the show, who will play Marilyn was all wrong, but the idea of a show about putting on a show on Broadway is gold. I’d like to see what a new show runner could do with it.
I’ve got my own thoughts: [readrhoda.tumblr.com]
Not sure how anyone could be on Team Karen for all the reason’s Alan noted. The fact that this show keeps beating us over the head with Karen while Ivy is clearly the better choice no matter how many contrived plots lines try to knock her down, make me dislike this show to the point I would prefer to not watch. I’ve taken to playing on my tablet while the show is on for my wife.
In reading Alan’s review I realized pretty much no relationships on the show matter to me at all. Julia’s husband has been treated like a dolt for how quickly he came back after she cheated on him with Swift twice over several years proving she didn’t learn her lesson the first time and now showing contrition only b/c she got caught.
Their teenage son, who at one point was actually crying that they weren’t going to adopt a baby girl from China, b/c that is typical behavior for a teenage boy, has gone through several character swings and changes throughout the season.
In the pilot episode, Dev was so over the top supportive of Karen I wondered if he even had a job. He’s gone through a complete change as well.
This show is such a mess and so bad I’ve actually grown to like Ellis b/c he at least gives me someone to despise for his actions rather than just b/c the show drastically changed his character every other week.
This show should keep Tom, Derek, Ivy, Julia, and Angelica Houston, figure out a way to get rid of Karen and find a better actor to play the young naïve superstar and get rid of all the other peripheral characters like Dev and Julia’s husband and son, and start over next year. That’s the only way it’s going to work.
problem with peripheral characters is that they were treated as main characters, espesically Dev and Leo got tons of focus in the last 6-7 episodes which is when ratings nose-dive below already low $6 million has begun. They should be scrapped completely, not just reduced to recurring or guest appearances.
Agree that they should only keep Tom, Ivy, Derek, Angelica, and Julie, but please god someone write a better role for Debra Messing. She is way too good for the crap storylines they keep giving her.
Who knew Alan was watching attitude era WWF between Homicide and NYPD Blue episodes? I would have gone with turning Rocky Maivia into The Rock as my example of fans rejecting a face.
After that gossip girl finale – yes, I watched that show. Not anymore! – I no longer have any faith in Safran to have any ability in turning Smash around. If anything, it’ll probably become even more appalling.
I agree. I’m afraid that with Safran at the helm, this show will be a third-rate prime time soap opera.
What does he really know about the inner workings of a Broadway musical? I get that he has writers, but from what I’ve seen in the concluded season, those writers have never really worked behind the scenes of a musical.
I was excited about this show when we first got wind of it in NY a couple of years ago. Finally, an accurate depiction of the creative and production process. But what a joke, three quarters of the show just focused on their personal drama, who’s sleeping with whom, who’s stabbing a knife on someone’s back.
And I honestly never seen a show with so much unlikable characters.
I’m just hate-watching it because I made the mistake of buying a season pass in iTunes when I saw the pilot. And I love all the musical numbers of Ivy and Tom.
“And then to follow that up immediately with Derek telling Ivy that Karen has a star quality she lacks is, again, ‘Smash’ telling us one thing while showing us something else entirely.”
To be fair, I think Derek was referring to a specific “Marilyn” quality (fragility? innocence?) he felt that Ivy lacked, not a star quality. And he was right, except a) that quality Karen has is a screen quality, not a stage quality, and b) McPhee isn’t a good enough actress to build a full performance on that quality.
I had the pleasure of seeing Megan Hilty in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” at City Center this past Sunday. She was tremendous. AND made the role her own, without doing an MM imitation.
That’s my best idea for season two. Bring GPB to Broadway, starring Ivy. Pretend Bombshell never existed.
What if Eileen’s creepy ex-husband hired Ivy for a competing MM musical? That would bea really great ideea for S2.
Well, I’m not a Broadway or musical expert, but I can say the show was very entertaining and McPhee did a wonderful job yesterday. I also believe she is a better dancer than Hilty and she has more stage presence.
Disagree about almost everything you have written here…Romantic triangles very well done…and most fans loved the of the stage drama…Ultimately very satisfying finale…Karen was being rooted for because she had ethics and backbone and didn’t jump into bed with the director for a role..Very well written and the music …Superb!
Romance and triangles were terrible. Especially Karen and Dev were flip-the-channel unwatchable. I hope they are done and he won`t be dragged into season 2.
Alan, I agree with much of your criticism of Karen as a character but assailing her for not having the agency for discovering for herself that Dev slept with her rival is silly. How would she come up on this by herself, is she Cal Lightman from Lie to Me?In addition, you criticize this middle America character for being nervous and questioning herself on the day of the performance she is just thrown into when no one believes in her (and making it clear in front of her) and she has to learn all new things in that day on top of just finding out about Dev?
Also, and I fear the reprisal from what I’m about to say but I just have to mention it because I’ve talked about it with a few of my friends who are into the show and they agree: Hilty is too chubby to be Marilyn. Every time she was Marilyn yeah she has the chops definitely for the musical but she just wasn’t believable, besides the blonde hair she does not have her body type at all. Just compare their faces side by side then curse me out lol. That was the main reason I was rooting for McPhee the whole season because it just made no sense to me for Hilty to get the part…Ivy would make a great tutor for Karen on the dance numbers though.
He’s not faulting Karen for lacking agency. He’s faulting the writers for giving her no agency in how the story unfolded.
If Megan Hilty is chubby I am a fat admirer.
Uh, do you have any idea what Marilyn Monroe looked like? MM would probably be considered a little heavy by today’s standards but Ivy is the perfect body type for Marilyn. McPhee is too tall and lanky. Just another way that she was all wrong for the part.
You have GOT to be kidding! Marilyn Monroe was a size 14 (look it up people) and thus in modern times would never have even been considered for pretty girl roles. Megan Hilty IS the correct body type, McPhee looks nothing like Marilyn and that has bothered me since episode 1.
I think the main mistake the producers made was not realize what a star they actually have in Megan Hilty. (As someone mentioned, she’s getting great reviews for an actual production of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”
For a while, it seemed as if they were adding some subtlety to her relationship with Karen… They almost became actual friends, enjoying their differences while still being wary of each other as rivals.
Now, to turn her into a tragic villain again — who’s willing to sabotage the entire show in order to keep Karen from succeeding, then swallowing a Marilyn-size bottle of pills — just removes everything that could have been interesting about her.
Of course, we all knew this is where she was heading — which is why it would have been a much better show if they had taken her another way.
Karen is a better Marliyn. Plain and simple. Whoever is bashing on her needs to get a grip! McPhee effortlessly delivers a natural, amazing performance. Ivy tries to hard and it’s obvious she’s acting.She fits into the stereotypical role of Marylin as a sex symbol, and alot of the times it just seemed too overdramatic. With Karen, the character is a part of her. It’s alot more genuine, not to mention she can outsing Ivy anyday. She not only can belt it out, but she she can deliver soft singing, which reflects Marylin very well. Last time I checked, Ivy couldn’t do that. I am so happy for Karen. Her character deserved the role, not only because Ivy is a jerk, but becase Karen is an obvious stay. She has “It”, and she doesn’t even try. It’s just obvious =)
*obvious star
“last time I checked, Ivy couldn’t do that”
You should have missed her beautiful performance of Second Hand White Baby Grand, the most compelling performance of the show so far that had almost everyone in the room crying.
Oh, I saw that performance. I wasn’t too impressed. Sure she can sing, but I don’t like the tone. She is just so over the top and dramatic, I prefer Karen’s subtle acting. Plus karen’s voice is amazing! So much better than Ivy’s.
Whole point here is Smash is a HIT because we care so much about Ivy and Karen that we are fighting over who has more talent, who makes a better Marilyn etc. Smash is a Smash pure and simple…bring on Season 2!
I’d comment on the many failings of the show and on this episode, but I’M IN TECH!
Mad Men makes me think; Smash is my hour to be mindless and enjoy. And since I’m already enjoying guilty pleasures: Its fun to cheer for the underdog, so I was pleased to see Karen play Marilyn.
Agreed!! =D
McPhee was never the underdog so neither was her character…
I didn’t think any of the options for Marilyn were great–Karen couldn’t really act, Ivy was too chunky and belted too much, Rebecca was old. I just liked watching the “musical” scenes of the show. I think the song writers were talented and the song-and-dance scenes in and out of the Bombshell musical were kind of fun!
I wish they would show the entire “musical”, no?
I came to Smash with no preconceived notions about either McPhee or Hilty. I knew that McPhee was a finalist on AI (which I don’t watch) and I knew that Hilty was a Broadway performer. So I could have gone either way, in terms of Team Karen or Team Ivy. But from the first episode it was clear that Megan Hilty was the perfect Marilyn while McPhee was not. McPhee has a great voice, but it’s a pop voice, not a Broadway voice. And while she’s beautiful, she can’t dance, doesn’t move well and has about as much charisma as a glass of warm milk. Hilty was stunning in every aspect. It was so unbelievable that Derek couldn’t see Ivy as Marilyn but was hallucinating about Karen in that purple dress. When Karen whispered those lines as Marilyn it was so bad that I was actually embarrassed for her. Then the writers just piled a ridiculous series of problems and setbacks on Ivy while making the heavens part for Karen. Seriously, that started to really bug me. Karen has the loving, supportive parents, the devoted, sexy boyfriend, the chorus kids help her out (isn’t she their competition also?)and has every professional opportunity fall in her lap, while doing such unprofessional crap as showing up late and unprepared for the bar mitzvah gig. Ivy has the diva mother who undercuts her at every turn, the philandering snake of a boyfriend, and has apparently been struggling and kicking around choruses for years. The writers should have balanced things out a bit, because it got to the point where I was hoping Karen would get hit by a bus crossing Boradway. I loathe Ellis as much as everyone else but I was actually cheering when he told Eileen that the part should be Ivy’s and that Ivy had been just fine in the workshop.
Not sure where they can go with this next year but I’ll check it out. If it continues to be an homage to St. Katharine, then I’m out.
Karen’s life isn’t all perfect. Her own fiance just cheated on her with Ivy, how much worse can you get? Seriously. The show isn’t paying homage to Karen. After all, she didn’t originally get Marylin, did she? That was Ivy’s role before she ruined it for herself. Ivy is a spoiled brat on the show, while Karen is a true, kind hearted soul.
However, Karen *is* perfect — has she made one move that jeopardized her career or boyfriend, in a way no one forgave?
She’s a passive soul, who fights for nothing or no one — not her man, not her job, not her self-respect. People fight for her, and she accepts that without asking why she’s given up control, which makes her fatally weak. Even when her luck turns bad, she still stays at the scene of the crime, refusing to get anyone angry, even though she’s heard the worst news of her life.
That is not a character; that’s a dishrag with a smiley face on it, propped up on the best lighting and AutoTone.
Karen is anything but passive. She is shy and reserved, a character type not portrayed in TV often. Karen may not “fight” and play dirty like Ivy, but she does follow her dreams and passion. I don’t see how you can call Karen passive. The whole drama with her and Dev wasn’t passive, as well as her turning down the director when he wanted to sleep with her. Karen is shy, yet strong, and follows her passion quietly without the drama. Ivy causes drama, and is selfish and spoiled. Whats wrong with Karen’s demeanor? Seriously.
An actress who, instead of choosing a career in straight drama, decides to compete for musical comedy roles on Broadway, the most demanding and extroverted theatrical profession short of being a Rockette or Vegas showgirl, for someone shy and reserved? Is that concept an oxymoron or a koan.
And, what’s wrong with Karen’s demeanor? A short list:
A) When she gets an unexpected Bar Mitzvah gig, she doesn’t bother to memorize the expected song, “Hava Nagila”, but sort of mumbles through it;
B) When her selection of a borderline inappropriate song for a religious celebration (complete with upskirt photo ops) lands her an audition with a music mogul, she ultimately rejects that opportunity, even though a music career (like Kat McPhee’s) could give her a boost into a leading role on Broadway faster than being in the chorus of a musical comedy workshop;
C) She puts her relationship on auto-pilot, which allows her to ignore RJ’s poaching of her man, from the misguided penis-cam scandalmongering to his demotion, and the aftermath that drove Dev to sleep with Ivy. What does Dev have to do to get her attention — sleep with the rest of the chorus?
D) Tolerating Rebecca’s trash-talk of her relationship with Dev, even after Dev’s job problems. Standing by your man means standing by him, even if that doesn’t get you free clothes and a Page Six gal-pal photo. And, if Rebecca admired broads who were aggressive and pro-active, the best way Karen should have shown that was to tell her that she admires her, but she and her man’s business is theirs — case closed.
E) Ivy wouldn’t have been able to get into Karen’s head — nor her chorus minions — if Karen had decent boundaries, instead of being friendly and passive-aggressive because she wants to be loved, instead of respected. Derek wouldn’t have been able to manipulate her to fight with Ivy; Ivy wouldn’t have made her doubt herself; Dev would have respected her Tech period, instead of making her face a Red Shoes-level choice, between her big break and diverting her energies to planning a wedding. If Karen had asked him, while he was plotting to get promoted, would Dev had respected her, said yes, or resented her for choosing the exact wrong time to ask?
Time and again, her shy demeanor forces others to make choices for her, and then she refuses to take responsibility once those choices have negative consequences. Karen doesn’t even dress herself, or even have her own style — it’s from the chorus and Rebecca. That says it all, I think.
Even if Ivy couldn’t sing a note or dance a lick, Karen would still be flawed, but not in a way that’s interesting and sympathetic to anyone who knows what an ambitious worker in a demanding profession behaves.
*how* an ambitious worker in a demanding profession behaves….
Marilyn did not make choices for herself either. She just wanted to be an actress. And she wasn’t as strong as the Marilyn Ivy portrays.
Outside the considerations that actors with disabilities bring to their performances, I would hope that any actor portraying a character as severe a set of mental or physical disabilities as Prof. Hawking, Sylvia Plath or Miss Monroe would be stronger than their characters.
Otherwise, backers would lose a heck of a lot of cash once the production or performance schedule crashes and burns.
Also, a woman competent enough to attempt a career in an extremely demanding industry sure as hell better make choices for herself, lest she’s robbed blind and burns out before she becomes a star.
Resilience isn’t just for the battered — it’s for everyone needing to be tough in a tough life. To portray a character as not needing that is insulting to the industry and the goals supposedly celebrated by SMASH.
I have a different question about this show: should I watch it?
I’ve been collecting it on my DVR since the premiere but never got around to actually watching it.
Is it worth investing the time at this point, or would it be better to just delete the whole thing and move on?
Of course you should watch it!
watch it!!!!11
You already have it on DVR, so whatta waste to not actually see it. I know you want to.
I don’t hate this show — it’s not great, but the musical numbers are fun (I have always admired people who can sing and dance) and the stories involving the backstage goings on to bring this musical to light were good. I agree that there is TOO Much dead weight and hopefully next season will be devoid of Ellis, Julia’s family and Dev. And I may be in the minority, but I thought the last number (the song they threw in at the last minute) was great — Kat McPhee is so talented. True, she just had to stand there and sing (not act), but let’s be honest, she’s pretty good at that. The acting needs some work, but again, let’s be honest, so does the script.
I am honored that Alan has shared my lunacy here, but feel compelled to make one small confession in interest of clarity/full disclosure: Sam appears as CDS instead of “S” on the chart. CDS stands for Clay Davis’s Son. I feel I have standing to make a small Wire joke. I also feel I have standing to use the word “standing.”
Wow….Some of the comments on here I really don’t get.
Seems like a lot of people are annoyed about how it ended and who should have got the part?! Firstly I love both the characters Ivy and Karen. It annoys me the way some people are criticising Mcphee. Between the two characters, She is SUPPOSED to have less experience compared to Ivy who, yes, is amazingly talented and fits Marilyn Monroe extremely well from her acting to her singing and the way she moves. But like All musicals in real life, The cast changes and people are replaced by others with a different (not necessarily better or worse but different) approach to the character. Both of them could have been Marilyn and it was the director (forgot his name) who insisted
that Karen should play Marilyn. Karen does have a natural beauty and a very beautiful (modern pop star) voice in comparison to Ivy who was born for musical theatre! I think that there are a few plots that have been set up near the end that will unfold in season 2!
I have a feeling that Karen will get together with the director as he is obviously in love with her and I doubt Ivy will die but prehaps her suicide attempt will stir up some attention on her and she will get the part that she was born to play. Isn’t that what Marilyn wanted? To be loved and to have the attention of her fans? If Ivy played Marilyn at the end it just wouldn’t have made sense for me BUT!!…….Season 2 will be a new story! I can just tell.
Exactly! Its not even in Broadway yet so maybe they will eventually get what they want and Ivy will be Marilyn – but I dont see the point of having a great singer portray Marilyn. Marilyn wasn’t a great singer.
The point isn’t that Marilyn wasn’t a great singer, the point is that in a musical about Marilyn you want a great singer. And that is Megan Hilty.
I like the show. I think learning of Broadway and how it works is more funner then just watching it. Yes to much drama but it keeps you on your toes…..
We SMASH fans don’t care what you think…face the fact that for majority of people who watch this show were rooting for Karen to become Marilyn…that’s why the ratings high…we love Karen and we hate Ivy, no matter what you say. NBC is bringing this back for a second season run because of us fans, not because of you critics who are so hard to please!!!!
But, that’s just it — the majority of people *aren’t* watching this show. This show isn’t being watched by the bare minimum of people NBC needs to lift its Monday-night schedule back from the brink. The only reason it’s coming back is that richer folk than the Biggest Loser crowd are in the mix, but it is by no means popular, not compared to Glee, by any means.
So, should this show want to be better, or settle for an audience satisfied with how it is? There are a lot of shows out there that stand severe critical storms, but they’re reality shows, and they’re far cheaper to make and market.
If SMASH wants to grow, it will have to get better — because richer people have their pride, too.
In my mind, it was a foregone conclusion that NBC was promoting Katharine McPhee as the star of this show. Of course Karen is the perfect angel – good ol’ Midwest values, wouldn’t sleep with the director (I don’t blame her for that), doesn’t get hooked on pills, thinks the diva movie star is nice, etc etc. And that part makes me hate the character even more. Nobody in real life is perfect. Sure, Karen has some problems (Dev almost cheats on her, and then does), but the writers make Karen the perennial victim and that just gets tiring.
Marilyn Monroe was a perennial victim of her own life.
Just enjoy it for what it is! It is a musical theater soap opera and a damn good one at that! If you think you can write a better version, then do it. The creative staff who got the job this season and next got there for a reason. Let them do their job and either sit back and enjoy it or change the channel. As a musical theater performer, I have loved this show from beginning to end. Can’t wait for it to come back next season!
Thank you Carol…Totally agree…Superb music, a soap opera to the point where it is still good theater…We need both girls to be terribly talented, we need to fight over them the way they are fighting over Marilyn…that is the success of Smash…We care about these two……that is the core of the show…the battle between them and their values… I also loved the finale this past week…More… More.. Bravo, Bravo!!
Totally right! If you hate this shiw then why spend time posting your comments if its not worth your time?
If I hate the way my country is going, why do I vote?
If I can’t stand how municipal affairs are being handled, why write letters to the editor?
If I believe that the devil is fighting a war for the souls of men, why do I pray?
Because, in those larger spheres, action is better than inaction — and, in this extremely limited and unimportant one, if people with common sense see flaws according to the accepted standards of plot logic and good taste say nothing, then every comment thread should be handed over to network promotion departments, because the concept of useful word of mouth — freely given, not spammed — will have died.
If a show wants praise, it should earn it.
If it wants credit for being smarter than the average bear, then it’d better work extra hard, by jing, and respect its audience enough to do what it says it wants to do — cultivate an affluent, intelligent audience with something more than CW hair-flinging and bed-hopping.
And, I’d like credit, please, for not simply posting a link to Moff’s Law, then dropping the mike. Criticism is not hatred — it’s a communal reality check.
If they are smart, they will have a two-hour special sometime next season to let us see the entire production of Bombshell on stage. Just Bombshell and not mixed with scenes from Smash. They may even have a real Broadway show and cast album at the end of this.
Amen!
I would actually like to see that!
Yes, they should “give us all a ticket” and let us experience Bombshell a member of the audience … and not as a viewer of Smash. A two-hour special would be the way to go! They could also sell it as a separate DVD & CD.
Ivy is way more better singer and broadway performer than Karen. I think they wanted Karen and Ivy to embody two different Marilyns. Ivy embodied the strong confident Marilyn portrayed in movies and magazines. Karen on the other hand was the Norma-Jean inside Marilyn – scared of the audience, naive, and the Marilyn that was just starting out. Norma Jean did not get signed immediately when she started out and she had to change her name and her look a number of time before she even got small parts.
You are all rooting for Ivy because she’s a better singer and performer, but she’s an even better singer than Marilyn. She cannot play Marilyn because she’s a great singer and she embodies confidence. Marilyn was not confident. Marilyn was not a strong woman. She looks like she is in movies but she wasnt a complete person. She grew up in an unstable environment and had so many issues in her life. Karen is Marilyn’s soul.
So, for a show that will cost millions of dollars, and will be attended by patrons who really won’t know much about Marilyn other than the high points (even her *death* was a half-century ago), they should suffer two hours of watching a mediocre lead, being shown up by the better singers and dancers in the chorus?
Yes, it is legend that Miss Bacall was supported mightily by her casts during APPLAUSE and WOMAN OF THE YEAR, but she was a box-office draw for decades before. Why would producers, in the real world, support a *less* famous actress that way, when hiring a competent singer/dancer would be much cheaper and more effective?
Allowing a neophyte with a low performance energy to distort the talent balance of a professionally-staged musical is reality-show logic — chaos supported for the ratings, not for the integrity of the work.
I actually think that Katharine McPhee did a great job as Karen Cartwright. She acted exactly how the character is supposed to- the total opposite of her naturally bubbly personality and definitely the more sensual side of Marilyn Monroe. She shows Marilyn’s vulnerability well. Ivy’s Marilyn though entertaining esp in the “wolf” number which i’m obsessed with can come off a bit forced at times and in the beginning Tom and Julia did say that they wanted to do a different take on Marilyn. I think that choosing Karen to play the part accomplished that.
The funny thing is I was rooting for Karen up until the final episode. I mostly stay because the songs are actually really good.
Look, I can dig McPhee partisans trashing Hilty for her stronger sexual energy, her ability to belt and project, and even her zaftig gifts. But ain’t it peculiar that it’s come down to trashing Miss Monroe — as being incapable of singing BOMBSHELL’s score (which is justified, since most Hollywood starlets had their marninixons), too insecure, and damn near crazee at the end — in order to make Kat look better?
Why are we doing the job Zanuck, Odets, et al., did? Why are we handing her the metaphoric pills and booze and hanging up on her final calls?
I, for one, am bloody grateful Rebeck didn’t choose a revival of JESUS CHRIST, SUPERSTAR, or else this thread would be impounded by the Catholic League and the AFA….