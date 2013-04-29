Season finale review: ‘The Good Wife’ – ‘What’s in the Box?’

A review of “The Good Wife” season finale coming up just as soon as I watch “Hostel 3″…
“What’s in the Box?” was so much fun for so much of its running time – a blend of everything the show does well: a twisty case mixing the legal with the political, and a murderer’s row of guest stars(*) from familiar faces like Martha Plimpton, Dylan Baker, Ana Gasteyer and Denis O’Hare to first-timers like the great Estelle Parsons as Nana Joe – that I actually felt extra disappointed when the final moments seemed to be returning to the Alicia/Will/Peter love triangle. Despite game performances from all three actors involved, Alicia’s romantic life has never been as compelling as her professional life, and to have an entire season of fascinating ups and downs at Lockhart Gardner build simply to Alicia choosing one guy over the other seemed a fundamental misunderstanding of what “The Good Wife” does best.
(*) A few weeks back, I wrote about the show’s gift for writing juicy roles for its guest stars. BuzzFeed’s Kate Aurthur did me one better with an insanely exhaustive ranking of 76 “Good Wife” recurring guests. Whether or not you agree with the exact placement, seeing all those names and faces on one page is a stunning reminder of how good the show is at this area (and, as a 22-episode per season legal procedural, it needs to churn through guests a lot more than, say, “Breaking Bad”).
But though the Kings have made some miscalculations over the years (Kalinda’s husband chief among them), they made the absolute right choice here. The revelation that it was Cary, and not Will, at Alicia’s door was the perfect note to end this season on, and a great set-up for a season 5.
I didn’t have time to write about last week’s episode, but it was one of several episodes this season shining a light on the idea that, while we root for Lockhart-Gardner to succeed because it’s where Alicia works, the partners – not just David Lee, but white hats Diane and Will – often do shady things in the name of self-interest. Given the way they were screwed out of their partnerships, it’s no wonder that Cary and the other fourth years would quit to start their own firm. And given Alicia’s own growing disillusionment with her mentors, it’s not a surprise that she would choose to follow Cary out the door, even if it means continued exposure to Colin Sweeney.
And what’s great about the move is how many possibilities it creates on both the professional and personal sides of the series. Not only will we have both Alicia and Cary competing against the old firm (a kind of parallel narrative, just like on “Mad Men” with Peggy and Ted Chaough), but Alicia has now likely burned her bridges with Will; does this mean she’s going to give it a more serious go with Peter (even after she bailed on his victory party and acceptance speech), or will she be going it alone again?
Besides offering our first Patti Nyholm appearance since last season’s finale(**), the complicated case involving the tampered ballot box was an example of the show using its plot twists to good effect rather than to just keep the story hopping. Because both sides had to keep switching positions – and, at one point, had to team up in federal court to stop Jordan – it was a reminder of how so many characters on the series take positions not out of moral stands but personal expedience, and nicely set up Will and Kalinda’s discovery that it was Peter’s own people who stuffed the box. Peter’s been treated as more of a good guy this season, but he will never be a saint, especially when he’s involved in Illinois politics, and moral ambiguity is the territory where “The Good Wife” best operates.
(**) It appears based on her “Raising Hope” schedule and contract, Plimpton’s usually available to pop up at or near the end of each “Good Wife” season.
And that’s another reason I’m looking forward to the new set-up. As much as Alicia and Cary might believe they can run things differently from Diane and Will, when their anchor clients are likely to include Colin Sweeney, Lemond Bishop and Chumhum, they’re likely going to have to make the same kind of moral compromises they turned up their noses at as associates.
The mark of a great season finale is one that makes you look as fondly as possible on the season that just ended even as it’s exciting you about what’s coming next. “What’s in the Box?” did both those things, and Kalinda’s husband is now an extremely distant memory.
What did everybody else think?
I actually thought that Alicia’s move doesn’t entirely burn bridges with Will but instead sets them up for a conflict-free relationship–after all, it was Diane who told them they had to end it last time.
Yeah, I thought the same.
True, but the fact that Will respects Alicia as a lawyer means I can’t imagine he’s going to be pleased that she’s leaving his firm for the start-up with Cary. Add that to Diane likely becoming a judge and Will is sort of left on his own island at LG, fighting off the advances of David Lee to become the new ‘L’.
Oliver, I almost feel sorry for Will in that scenario :) I wonder though if the show will give us that much insight into LG if neither Alicia nor Diane are there, but I hope so. Also hope to see Diane in her new work environment and (happily?) married!
I thought it was more the opposite … that part of the choice to go to with new firm might have been to create some actual distance from Will and have the boundaries clearer in her life, particularly (but not just because) she is now the governor’s wife. We’ll see how that works …
Any chance for Will and Alicia ended when Peter won the election. When they were making out, Alicia was under the impression that Peter had lost and she would be free to actually choose Will over Peter.
That is what made Will’s quandry over telling the judge about the evidence so interesting. It was a choice to protect his client (the Florrick campaign) or to have another chance with Alicia. Will is not stupid enough to think he can carry on an affair with the governor’s wife without being discovered. These are intelligent people and know that cannot happen without completely destroying each other and their families. If you thought the fallout from Peter’s affair was bad … this would be worse. Especially with Peter’s further political aspirations.
I thought the same as KLG19. But I could also see it as distancing herself from Will because now that Peter is governor, she doesn’t want to get into a messy affair. Not sure which way this will go — which is why this was such a good finale!
Oh, please — enough of Will and Alicia possibilities!!! I’d hoped by the end of the episode that she was finally disillusioned enough with both of her corporate overlords to finally split her off from Will. that doesn’t necessarily mean going back to Peter, but perhaps it does mean getting along with him so that the kids can have a more stable upbringing. And that’s enough of Peter, who will always be in her life and a complication to it because of the kids. But it does leave Alicia free to a) do her work with a clearer head, b) face all the adjustments and uncomfortable ambiguities of running a law practice will bring, and c) maybe meeting a much nicer, decent, uncorrupt, quietly self-confident man who will be much better to and for her, so that the romance drama can stop at last. That would be a relief — because Ala is right that the legal business and Alicia trying to keep her soul intact is very interesting enough by itself. And the courtroom stuff was FANTASTIC!! (I say that as a Chicagoan: we eat politics for breakfast around here.)
I don’t think the governor’s wife would be embarking on a new career path or commit to building a new law firm. I think Alicia is disillusioned at learning that Peter stuffed the ballot box and has reconsidered renewing their vows. She may also be disillusioned with Will and Lockhart Gardner, but not being part of her old firm might make it easier to resume a relationship with Will.
Does Alicia know about the final reality of the stuffed ballot box from the video? I don’t think she does. I saw her move as serving as a catalyst for several potential story lines. Right now, the only people who know that the box really was stuffed are Will, Peter, and Kalinda. That is some pretty powerful knowledge for Will to have and sets up some interesting conversations if not actual blackmail potential. Peter will need to keep that secret from Alicia to keep her and more importantly, the governorship. Will could tell her so she would want to leave her marriage after she finds out Peter has been dishonest again but she could actually decide that Will is no better for having kept quiet. Actually, neither Peter nor Will is anything like a nice guy. Will could use that information for purposes that have nothing to do with Alicia. Having Alicia and Carey, who is the only person in her work life that has always been honest with her, in competition with Diane and Will will be fun to watch. I could do without the romantic part altogether.
Vanduson You may have missed it because it was a very quick scene but she spotted the republican poll watcher at the democratic victory party. She knows they stuffed although she might be able to convince herself that Peter was not involved. Stepinwall is right she left because she does not like the morally questionable decisions the firm makes, but will have to face the same moral quandarys in running her own firm.
I don’t think Alicia knew, but Peter is not the good guy and she knows; heck, not even Alicia is the good guy, lying on television about Kresteva. Things with Will could go either way, but thankfully there will be more tension between them for sure, as I thought the scene in the car when they kissed was not in keeping with the last episodes. The real Will became less and less appealing to her while she still clings to the memories of what they had. I don’t think it would be totally in character for her to do anything too impulsive.
“Actually, neither Peter nor Will is anything like a nice guy. Will could use that information for purposes that have nothing to do with Alicia. Having Alicia and Carey, who is the only person in her work life that has always been honest with her, in competition with Diane and Will will be fun to watch. I could do without the romantic part altogether.”
Totally agree. I have never seen the appeal of Will, and Peter’s not a good guy, either. Alicia knew that Will and Diane gave her the partnership just to break up the solidarity among the fourth years, and yet she took it. So she’s no saint either. I really don’t like the romantic triangle–it’s the weakest part of the series as far as I’m concerned. At least she has the family history with the kids as far as Peter goes. Maybe I don’t buy the romance because I don’t find either Will or Peter sexy, but especially not Will. To each her own, I guess.
Actually, Alisa, I don’t think that Alicia has thought that Peter was a good guy for a very long time. He has proved over and over that he will take the easy way out any time it’s available not thinking about the moral or relationship repercussions. I think she thought that Will was a better alternative but she has since found out he’s not. The only chance she has for any kind of moral or ethical center is to leave LG and go with Cary who has been honest with her from the start. It’s too bad because I have always loved both Chris Noth and Josh Charles in everything they’ve ever done. I wanted to think that one of them would be good for her but they’re not. Maybe at the end of the day Alicia needs to walk away from both of them. I predict something will come of this ballot box issue that will help her make that decision.
I don’t think she is disenchanted. She isn’t so naive to not know how the world works, and she isn’t naive enough to think she won’t being making decisions at her new firm that will appear unethical to some. She represents a guy that admits to killing his wife, for crying out loud.
I think she left to get away from Will (she knows she can’t be sleeping with him as the First Lady) and because she knows the new firm is a great opportunity. She already has a big client on board to go with her (the murderer) and with her husband’s position, she will not have a difficult time bringing in business. It is a smart move and she can work for herself (and not people like David Lee).
I also don’t think it is fair to call Peter and Will bad people. They make bad decisions, but I think they are generally good people that let pride and ambition and sexual desire get in the way of their morals sometimes. This isn’t abnormal, and it isn’t a coincidence that Alicia has been in relations with both of them. These are the types of people she is attracted to … and if we are being honest, it is the type of person she is too.
@Skipmccoy – I think you got it wrong: Alicia didn’t spot the Republican poll monitor at the party – she spotted someone who she thought was Will (in fact, they hired a guy who looked just like him from the back until he turned around). That was a con by the writers – to make us think this spurred her to go in the bathroom and call – and then go home and meet – Will.
Madmeme is right. That was NOT the republican poll monitor. Alicia does not know about the ballot stuffing.
A. Peter didn’t stuff the ballot box – someone working for the Chicago organization did. I’m from Chicago. I can believe that. B. I didn’t see where Will told Alicia. C. The final vote tally made those votes extraneous anyway.
Starting her own firm may also make it MUCH easier to leave both Will and Peter behind emotionally and open her up to the possibility that a far better man, the kind she deserves, is out there somewhere. And may ever walk through the doors of her new law firm …
And yes, I agree with Barb: it’s not just plausible deniability, it’s the people Peter surrounded himself with: at least three men, by my count, could have arranged for the stuffed ballot box because they all had a big stake in Peter winning. And they’d have to keep him out of it, so that in case the perpetrator got caught, Peter would remain in place, untouched, in the governor’s mansion (figuratively, anyway). Lots of Illinois governors really do spend more time in their Chicago offices than they do at the mansion in Springfield.
And lots of Illinois governors really do spend a lot of time in jail ;)
That is an unfortunate development of the second half of the 20th century; governors have historically been slicker — and occasionally better — than that. However, the corruption of Cook County and Chicago is an on-and-off thing that goes back to before the Civil War: we’ve constantly had reformers and power brokers facing off against each other, and the society elite were often in the thick of it (if they weren’t actually backing, dealing with or financing some of the corruption, they were being robber barons on their own, like Philip Armour and George Pullman, making money while imposing horrid working conditions). Politicians who weren’t corrupt but wanted to get anything done always had to work within this morally swampy environment. Which makes for some prison terms but also for some fancy footwork for the blameless and many fascinating stories. It isn’t that different than what goes on in most other cities on the planet — we’re just more open and more colorful about it in Chicago. It’s really a full-contact spectator sport over here. We gleefully delight in parsing the mess.
I tell friends in Seattle, I come from the most civic-minded city in America, where even the dead vote twice! I lived there during the reign of Daley I – and I’m still a Democrat!
And really appreciate your historical perspective, Webdiva!
@Barbara Stoner – Yes, because if members of the dead electorate feel they can shirk their civic duty by just laying around, instead of casting multiple ballots – what does they say about us, as a nation? :)
A week ago, James Poniewozik tweeted that The Good Wife often explores similar themes to Mad Men but seems to get less credit for it. I couldn’t agree more. While I recognize that Mad Men is an all-time great show, I often prefer watching The Good Wife, which sometimes seems less smug in the way that it explores those themes.
In keeping with that comparison, at the end of this episode, I thought about how this episode showing Alicia and Cary probably striking it out on their own was similar in spirit to the way that SCDP broke away from Sterling Cooper. The execution was completely different, of course. And unlike Mad Men, where we never again visited the previous agency, on The Good Wife we will almost certainly see regular confrontation between the new firm and Lockhart Gardner. We’ve already seen early signs of that divide with Cary and Kalinda. Alicia and Will are much more interesting characters when there is some sort of friction between them. And how will things play out for Diane? Will she get that Supreme Court seat? And if she does, what kind of biases–moral or personal–will she bring with her?
The groundwork has been laid out for so much. Well done by the show’s writing staff.
Agree completely. The Good Wife is to me by far the best network drama, and as a retired criminal lawyer, “in my opinion” the best legal tv show ever. Despite my ranking it lower than MM, BB, Sopranos, The Wire, you can argue that given the constraints if faces as a network show it has done the best job of any show could do with those constraints.
I started to think the Kings were going Loco with a theme that the GOP would be the party engaging in vote tampering in Chicago, of all places. The reversal was exciting. And the way every single regular character and guest character is so well done is tremendous.
I agree almost always with Alan. But why TGW barely made his top 20 list (or maybe it barely missed even that, don’t recall) befuddles me. Maybe it’s because he enjoys network sitcoms far more than I do. But still, not even the top 20 ??
“I started to think the Kings were going Loco with a theme that the GOP would be the party engaging in vote tampering in Chicago, of all places. The reversal was exciting.”
TGW is one of the few shows that ‘plays fair’.
It unashamedly lets us know that the firm is run by a post-feminist liberal Democrat but has her enamored with a stereotypical (by Democratic standards, anyway) conservative (Gun expert, of course) but writes his views honestly (and never apologetically) with such charm that you understand the attraction. They make Michael ‘Big Gulp’ Bloomberg a good guy, but excoriated an AL Gore clone a few years ago and gave Fred Thompson a good turn.
When the compromised ballot box had a ludicrous percentage in a 180 degree scenario with expected results, my meter went up.
Glad to see that they showed that the Florrick dirty tricks guy would take it further than just dumping septic tank waste near a polling place door.
If TGW was just another Bochco-type paean to all things liberal, I would have left long ago.
Kudos to the Kings.
IfI has to choose between watching TGW and watching Mad Men, I would pick The Good Wife every time.
@Jaxemer11:
That seems like hyperbole to make a point.
I’d pick Mad Men because Mad Men has the capacity to shock and awe with its best episodes. Good Wife doesn’t.
I’ll say this though: I enjoy most Good Wife episodes more than most Mad Men episodes.*
*Kalinda’s Landry-Murders-a-Dude phase notwithstanding.
Agree with Laura: TGW over Mad Men any day, because of the legal/courtroom stuff. Besides, there are more characters I can like on TGW than on MM, where the only person I can stand is Peggy (but then, it helps to have lived through the ’60s to understand what a disappointment they were and how much slick Mad-Avenue asshats like those on MM contributed to that). I was still in grade school during the period MM has explored so far, and even then I knew those types were sleazy. Couldn’t stand them then, don’t like ’em now. But TGW gives a fresh, unblinking look at someone — Alicia — trying to navigate through the dangerous waters of contemporary life in general and Chicago politics in particular and keep her family and her soul whole. LOVE that, and I like her friendship with Kalinda. Nowhere in MM is there anyone to beat Kalinda: **GO,** girrrl!!
I didn’t see that twist coming. I was taken by surprise. This sets things up nicely for the next season. This is how to end a season with a cliffhanger. The twist didn’t come out of the left field. It was organic. I’m glad CBS renewed it despite the modest ratings.
And as for the guest stars on the show, Carrie Preston will always be my #1, with due respect to Michael J Fox and Martha Plimpton.
I was a bit disappointed with the guest character played by John Noble, this season. I expected more for/from Walter Bishop.
Yeah, they could have at least shown the red universe where the Florrick-Agos is the top law firm in Chicago and the Sears Tower is coated in amber.
I think if Preston, Fox, and Plimpton all starred in the same episode, my head would explode from too much awesome.
Maybe Cary and Alicia can start a firm called Florrick, Agos and Tascioni. It would be great if Carrie Preston got a regular role. But, I say that about many of the guest star on this show.
I’d LOVE to see Alicia and Cary facing off against Fox, Plimpton and perhaps Mamie Gummer in a case wherein Fox, Plimpton and Gummer are at each other’s throats because they represent competing interests and their conflict complicates thins for Alicia and Cary … oh, and maybe they end up in front of an appellate court judge played by Holland Taylor, who rules to send the case back to … Denis O’Hare! And of course, Kalinda would have to be involved. Now THAT could be really interesting.
I like that both this and last season’s finale ended with a central character waiting for someone to come to their door.
Additionally, between Alicia, Cary, and company jumping ship and Diane headed to the State Supreme Court after Peter’s win, doesn’t that leave Will and David Lee as the two senior partners at the firm? Sounds like a dynamite combination for next season.
Excellent article. I agree Cary and Alisha are going to find some of the decisions in front of them with their own firm will be the same as Will and Diane make. So excited about the plot of a new firm. I like the new investigator too, and this sets up her against Kalinda, which I think has potential. Kalinda is a person who I saw floundering this season for a story.
She is unlikeable now, (thanks to that horrible husband story), and they need to humanize her a bit more and give her a softer side, (not sex please, geez they so oversexed her is was very uncomfortable).
I almost always enjoy this show, other than the Kalinda husband story which I FF’ed through too last season, so I am excited for this new plot next year.
I totally agree… a fantastic season that made me all but forget the bumpy beginning last fall. With Peter as governor, Diane will presumably be on the IL Supreme Court next season, so almost all the characters are going to be dealing with new situations and new conflicts. Can’t wait for Season 5!
I just don’t see how Diane can exist as a character on the Supreme Court, unless everyone becomes an appellate lawyer all of the sudden (and we ignore conflict of interest rules … although the show has never paid any attention to them before).
The Supreme Court is in Springfield. It wouldn’t be that rare for the Governor to work out of Chicago a lot of the time, but the Supreme Court is pretty much stuck in Springfield most of the time. Are they going to do a separate storyline with Diane where she never interacts with anyone else? I wouldn’t mind that, because I really like the character, but I don’t see how they would pull that off.
“just like on “Mad Men” with Peggy and Ted Chaough” you spoiled me on Mad Men which would’ve been ok if this show was at all related to Mad Men or if it was more than just a tidbit that adds nothing to your review but it’s not. I’ve been actively avoiding all things Mad Men so I could watch the last seasons at my own convenience later. Not cool Alan.
Boo, at a certain point you have to accept that other people are not on your viewing schedule and that the world can only bend so much to protect you from this sort of info. When I get spoiled on a show that aired yesterday, I get annoyed. When I get spoiled on a show that aired a year ago and I haven’t gotten around to catching up yet, that’s on me.
And “BOOM” goes the Sepinwall!
it’s not a spoiler it it happened a year ago! The only thing to do when you’re a season or more behind any popular show is avoid all the internet altogether until you’re caught up or accept that you will get a preview of some plot developments. If you’re particularly into a particular show, best to try to watch it in real time.
Locke became the smoke monster / too soon?
Boo. No matter what show is be commented on other shows are always brought into the conversation. If you were back episodes of Breaking Bad, that would be a deal breaker for reading anything on the Internet. Mad Men is no big deal to know anything. It doesn’t compare with TGW or The Americans and Orphan Black on BBC .
Cheers
I liked the twist, but I thought it was handled and set up badly. Unless she’s planning on leaving Peter (instead of working on their relationship, which she has committed to do), Alicia does not duck out of his victory party to talk to Cary. They could have had her call him and have revealed that it was Cary, not Will, she was talking to and it would have been just as much a surprise. But if the governor-elect’s wife leaves his victory party, that gets mentioned in the papers, questions get asked, etc. It’s a big deal. I thought it was badly handled.
Thank you for saying what I couldn’t manage to get out in words. In the face of so much love for the twist ending, I couldn’t find a way to rationalize what appeared to be cheap theatrics. I expected more from TGW and was disappointed.
+100000
I agree that it doesn’t really make sense and is out of character for her. They were clearly trying to fake people out by inferring that it was Will. I’m just happy that she is taking the opportunity, so I will forgive the contrivance.
First: That victory party was going to be going on for several hours longer, and we don’t know that Alicia didn’t go back to the party promptly after talking to Cary — after all, she lives near downtown, and the party was in a downtown hotel. Minutes by cab, at that hour of night.
Second: If the ending didn’t work for you, you weren’t really paying attention. I realized pretty quickly the degree to which she was becoming silently disillusioned with how her two bosses were behaving and how disappointed but unsurprised she was by the thought that one of Peter’s people had stuffed the ballot box. I think she even suspected which of his advisors was responsible. So no, when I saw Cary at the door, I thought: BRILLIANT!! It connected a lot of the dots I’d been noticing throughout the episode. If they didn’t connect for you, you either weren’t looking for it like I was or you got distracted by the well-crafted plot, which was clearly intended to mislead, right up until the very end. I enjoyed the twist immensely, particularly because I suspected it was coming. YES! Now we have a ton of possibilities to explore in the next season — all of which can happen fairly compellingly without Alicia being romantically involved with either Will or Peter. She can still stand by Peter as his estranged wife and plus-one when the Governator needs it without needing to sleep with him. What I really wonder is how she’s going to get out of renewing their vows, but I really don’t want to see her back with Will. MUCH more interesting to see her facing off with him in court and him trying to leverage their past relationship with her to unsettle her in court and her maneuvering around that. Like a minefield, that.
This is how a show only gets better. Brilliant change up to have Alicia be part of Cary’s firm. Stay away from temptation with Will. Same old stuff gets boring. And grandma keeps the young dude to “take care” of her,
Exactly, well said. Mad Men just marches along to nothing compelling.
I didn’t get why Kalinda was upset that Cary made Robyn an offer? Especially when she was never fully on board with Cary?
I agree! Her “go to hell, Cary” comment threw me off guard. She was playing Cary against Lockhart/Gardner last week, and this week it seemed Cary was using Robyn (maybe?) to get to Kalinda. I didn’t think that what he did was so bad, considering the games she was playing.
Because he was negotiating with her. She hadn’t turned him down and he left her with the impression he would try to get her the 5%. When he couldn’t, he went to her junior partner instead of making a counter offer. It was pretty classless of him, given their relationship. Especially since Cary is usually honest with her. I don’t think it would have been out of character at all for him to tell her that he would approach Robyn before hand.
I second that emotion: Cary should have given Kalinda a counter offer before going to Robyn. He’s at fault here in the negotiations, and Kalinda knows it. If he’d done her right, LG would have ended up with the less seasoned investigator, and Cary might have Kalinda. Not now, buddy — he done her wrong. Doubly stupid move, considering they were friends. Kalinda won’t forget. Ouch.
I don’t think what Cary did was all that bad. Kalinda is just a hypocrite, she does that kinda shit all the time. I hate her.
So perfectly ambiguous and open to interpretation:
1. Did Peter know what was in the box?
I’m thinking yes because Peter got defensive so quickly with Will and didn’t ask any questions. Not to mention, an earlier scene had Peter going to the same henchman for a different issue (Jackie).
2. (Putting aside the career reasons for her decision), Did Alicia join up with Cary so she can have a relationship with Will free from work or so she could avoid the temptation in order to give her and Peter a better chance?
Still pondering that one. And I expect to be until Season Five begins.
Phenomenal finale and a thrilling second half of a season. TGW is still TV’s best drama.
I so agree with you.
In my opinion politicians are a different specie. Nevertheless, life is not black and white, I assume is much of the shades of grey, hahahah, but more than 50 and Alicia and Cary will surely learn this lesson well in S5.
Even I was very upset regarding the romantic line – but of course was a good twist to end the show with – it may be, that Alicia wants to have some distance from Will in hope of making a wise decision about her personal life.
In my opinion if she was so aware of his marriage she wouldn’t have left the election party to settle her new career.
I really liked Mr. Big, and was thinking during the complete Sex and the City series (excluding the outrageous films), that he is an awesome and yet chauvinist man, but an Alfa type, which is the most wanted kind. But I give my credit to Will, even he’s so alike Mr. Governor…and I hope the romantic story at last will be handled properly.
I don’t think Peter had specific knowledge, but it is Chicago … he certainly couldn’t have been surprised to hear what was going on.
About 2), I think her going with Cary is, among other things, her answer to “I can’t figure my way out of this”. She’s removing the temptation.
Just because Peter isn’t surprise dto hear about the ballot box doesn’t mean he knew or encouraged it. Besides, one of his minions was behind it — and in Chicago it’s his minion’s job to keep his boss protected. I suspect Peter was angry because in part, he’d probably convinced himself that he was really trying to run a clean campaign; and if it turned out to be not so clean and it didn’t matter in terms of votes, he could skate over that in his own mind — but if it got made public, that screwed with his new self-image, and he’d be doubly pissed that his minions not only tried it but were sloppy enough to get not just caught but SEEN by his own son. That’s got to be galling. Amateurish, by Chicago standards. Of COURSE Peter would be pissed!!!
As intelligent as Kalinda is, if she could find the tape of the ballot stuffing … someone else can and will too. I imagine that this will be a scandal for Peter at some point in the future.
Oh, of course it’ll be a problem — even if Peter himself is completely blameless in this case, which he may be, because appearances matter more in politics. And it would be double delicious if he *were* blameless himself, because of the irony of bad press for something he didn’t do, just as he’s trying to be good for Alicia’s sake and the sake of his kids. Awful to be nailed for appearances, as Diane, too, may be about to discover.
Oh gawd, just changed the channel to discover that The Blues Brothers is on HBO and Ray Charles is singing as I write this — DAMN, what a Chicago moment. Yes!
Anyone else hoping that Robyn gets upped to series regular next season? While I love Kalinda, I found Robyn’s “quirky/scatterbrained yet extremely competent” vibe very refreshing…kind of a variation on what Carrie Preston brings to the table.
Really hoping to see a Cary/Alicia/Robyn combo vs. Will/maybe Diane/Kalinda combo next season.
I really like the tense dichotomy between the easygoing Robyn and Kalinda, who doesn’t quite know what to make of Robyn but sees her turf being infringed by this too-perky operative. Want to see more of that, especially if they end up on competing sides; also want to see how Kalinda struggles through trying to keep a friend in Alicia: that’s too good a thing for both women to see it deteriorate. Alicia needs friends she can trust, and so does Kalinda.
I’ve been hoping Alicia left with Carey since the idea first came up. I think the season ended perfectly, and they better not try to back out of it. With Peter in the governor’s mansion plotting for a Presidential run, and Alicia and Carey battling with Will and Diane (maybe … unless she is on the Supreme Court), the show will have a lot of new ground to play with.
I don’t see how they can put Diane on the Supreme Court and have her be a regular cast member though. I really like her character so I hope she doesn’t get the nomination. Maybe they’ll bring Gary Cole back as a regular cast member, given the fact that he is soon to be the Mr. Diane Lockhart.
They can’t — so the question is what events have to happen to provide a plausible reason for Diane not to get the post after all. I want to see Peter nominate her … and then have some new reason out of her past pop up as to why she doesn’t get approved. Nothing that she stupidly withheld, just something that suddenly takes on a new twist of its own because of either a case that comes up before the bench or Peter being governor. Diane’s too smart to have hidden anything; this has to be somethings form her past that surprises her in the way it gets misconstrued and eliminates her. Much more interesting than the usual scandals. Maybe something hidden about the gun-expert boyfriend, even though I really like Gary Cole in that role.
I loved the finale. It was so funny to see the attorneys arguing passionately for their side, and then switching and arguing passionately for the other side. And the ending was great. Expecting to see Will at the door, and then having it be Cary? Genius. This has been one of my favorite shows from the start. I love all the characters. Really. And the guest stars are great too. Just brilliant writing and acting. Can’t wait for next season.
This show continues to be one of my favorites, season after season and this season finale just makes it even more so.
I truly hope they don’t back away from Alicia leaving Lockart-Gardner. Change is good. In this case, I think necessary for the character.
I saw it as her taking the least expected route (also a break from the familiar and comfortable) both professionally and romantically. By going with Cary she doesn’t stick around near Will, but also showcases her continued “plight” towards independence from the men in her life. Neither Will nor Peter are good for her. That’s just my opinion, I know many route for Will as well as Peter. I route for none, but quite enjoy Peter’s evolution as person while at the same time there’s a lot of gray morals still, in this case, if he was aware of the vote tampering.
Quite excited about the possibilities all this opens for the next season and I do hope (eventually) Kalinda ends up joining the new firm and of course, Colin Sweeney!
Colin Sweeney is like a walking talking train wreck and gaper’s block rolled into one — you’re horrified but just can’t help but stare — and a danger to anyone even tangentially associated with him. Which promises some delicious difficulties for Alicia and Cary.
Who was the guy that Alicia saw at the victory party that caused her to sigh and then leave to call Cary? Was she fixated on Bloomberg or the young guy who looked like Will from the back?
A nobody campaign worker meant to look like both Will from the back and possibly the poll watcher, too, faking us out on both counts. Well done.
It was a guy who looked very much like Will . I thought it was Will till I saw his face
The second part of the season was excellent. And I am one of those people who actually like Alicia and Will together so I am interested to watch their new dynamic.
I see no issues for the series if Alicia leaves to join Cary’s new firm. Diane and Will’s dealing with Alicia, as well as everyone else, has always been byzantine, and they can continue to do so with Alicia in a different law firm, at a different address. The only other visible L&G partner is David Lee, who I don’t mind seeing less, much less. Kalinda can join the new firm, or maintain her freedom to investigate for firms other than L&G, e.g., Cary’s new firm, when there is no conflict of interest. If Robyn goes with the new firm, then when they and L&G are on opposite sides of a case we get to see a showdown between her and Kalinda. After 4 seasons, Peter Florick has developed into a decent, respectable man. I can’t say that about Will Gardner and for sure will lose interest in the show if Alicia hangs on to whatever it is she has with him.