Season premiere review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘New York Sour’

“Boardwalk Empire” is back for a new season. I published an overall review of the early episodes on Thursday, and I have specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I see the second longest contiguous brick wall in the world…
“I want peace, Arnold. That’s all.” -Nucky
As I said in that initial review, I may be doing shorter reviews most weeks this season for two reasons: 1)Having accepted the more novelistic approach “Boardwalk” takes to each of its seasons, the show isn’t always best-served by extensive weekly analysis; and 2)There’s such a glut of notable Sunday shows this fall that going brief with this and others may be the only way to realistically cover them all. But we’ll see how things go each week. When I tried this approach with “Tremé” last fall, some of the reviews were very short, and some wound up being close to the usual length despite my efforts to stay concise. (This one, for instance, wound up being a bit longer than planned by the time I finished it.)
“New York Sour” picks up well after the events of “Margate Sands.” It’s 1924, Chalky has completed the transformation of Babbette’s into the Onyx Club, which Nucky is also using as a new base of operations, while he now lives in an empty old hotel on the outskirts of town. After Gyp Rosetti nearly killed him and conquered Atlantic City a year ago, Nucky has learned the value of isolating himself, and he finally brokers a peace with Rothstein, Masseria and the rest of New York. (And note that Luciano is now fully with Masseria, leaving Meyer Lansky as Arnold’s number two.) Eddie is mostly healed from his wounds, Gillian is badly addicted to heroin after being injected by Gyp and losing custody of Tommy to Julia Sagorsky. Al Capone remains frustrated to be in Johnny Torrio’s shadow, and has the help of brothers Frank and Ralph (the latter played by Domenick Lombardozzi from “The Wire”) as he tries to take over Cicero. Eli’s oldest son Willie – played by a new actor, Ben Rosenfield, in a way that initially made me believe this was another son, as opposed to the one who helped Nucky out during the war with Gyp – is enrolled at Temple but not fitting in. And Richard Harrow is traveling through the Midwest, performing several assassinations on his way to reunite with his sister Emma, whom he discussed often with Angela Darmody.
The hour doesn’t have time to catch up with every regular character – there’s no Van Alden or Margaret yet, nor does new castmember Jeffrey Wright appear – but it’s a pretty busy hour with much of an ensemble feel than usual. Nucky often dominates the action, but here we open and close with Richard, and the most notable story involves Chalky having to clean up the mess made when Dunn Purnsley murders a white talent scout who catches Dunn sleeping with his wife. As a fan of both Richard and Chalky, their relative prominence pleased me, and Chalky’s story and new status quo in particular worked very well.
Because of all the gangster storylines, “Boardwalk” only sometimes has a chance to take a broader view of life in the ’20s, and that’s usually through Margaret. But the rise of jazz in this period begins to put black culture in front of white audiences, in ways that aren’t always as marvelous and enlightened as black performers and businessmen might hope for. Nucky’s showgirl date describes the Onyx Club dancer as “deliciously primitive,” and Dickie and his wife have an elaborate, disgusting fantasy life where she has sex with big, dangerous black men like Dunn and he watches. The night ends fatally for Dickie, but not that well for Dunn, who loses track of the wife and then gets hazed by Chalky as they dispose of the one body they have.
Nucky makes peace with New York, and insists to Rothstein that he’s perfectly happy with what he has, while Rothstein talks of how much trouble arises from a man’s inability to sit quietly in a room by himself. If Nucky’s life ever gained a peaceful, quiet equilibrium, there would be no show. Season 4 gets off to a very promising start by having the first spot of trouble originate in Chalky’s corner of this world.
Some other thoughts:
* It continues to be bad news to have ever partnered with Van Alden in the Atlantic City field office, as Agent Sawicki gets killed by a booby-trapped shotgun, set up by new partner Knox, who isn’t remotely the country bumpkin he makes himself out to be. Hmm…
* Gillian is not only using heroin regularly, but has become a cheap hooker in a very big and empty house. We’ll see what effect the arrival of Ron Livingston as Piggly Wiggly executive Roy Phillips has on her.
What did everybody else think?
Who was the last guy Richard killed and why?
It’s not meant to be clear at this point exactly what Richard is up to.
He killed the first two guys and took a mortgage deed from them. Then he killed someone in the mortgage company office. I’m guessing the family home got foreclosed on, and he killed the ones who did it. It’s also why his sister pulled a gun on him when he showed up, thinking he was from the bank.
I think it was just a kill he needed to complete; it seemed like all of the kills were assignments
C-Man’s comment makes sense, although him finding those guys at the diner on his own is a tad bit of a stretch if he wasn’t dispatched with help. Love the casting of the guy running the diner, who has the unfortunate timing of being in the wrong at the wrong time once again.
I meant to include that was Gene Jones as the diner owner, who also has a potentially unfortunate but memorable encounter with Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men (and brings the former Coen Brothers actor count to 7 for BE).
I agree with C-man. That was my thought when Richard killed guy in the office – it was some sort of family-related financial thing. If by “assassinations” Alan meant “killings for hire” I would call that remarkably out of character for Richard. Everyone he has killed so far, outside of the war, has been about the Darmodys, his replacement family. From the sniper shot in the restaurant, to the guys he helped Jimmy kill, to Manny Horvitz, to his spree in the brothel, Richard killed for Jimmy, Angela or Tommy. Speaking of whom, I’m glad to see the Sagorskis putting up a fight for him, and hopefully putting Gillian down some more.
Was Richard’s sister on “Deadwood” or something? She looked really familiar.
@Joel, that looks like a good trivia question.
I had just realized that both Buscemi and Kelly MacDonald were. Now this guy, and what a classic to bring on.
Who are the other 4
Stephen root has been in a few movies, so who are the other 3?
Manny Horvitz (William Forsythe) was in Raising Arizona. Arnold Rothstein (Michael Stuhlbarg) was in A Serious Man.
The total is actually nine by my count:
Steve Buscemi in every other Coen movie
Michael Stuhlbarg in A Serious Man
Kelly MacDonald in No Country
Stephen Root (Gaston Means) No Country, Oh Brother,
William Forsythe (Manny Horvitz) Raising Arizona
Michael Badalucco (Harry Prince) Miller’s Crossing, Oh Brother Man Who Wasn’t There
Christopher McDonald (Attorney General Daugherty) Man Who Wasn’t There
Wayne Duvall (Governor Edwards) Oh Brother
Gene Jones (No Country)
I think Haro’s killings in this episode were all for-hire, as indicated in the “coming this season” preview at the end of the episode (hope that’s not a spoiler). He was carrying them out on his way to his family home.
Joel, didn’t the shop owner in No Country survive his encounter with Chigurh? Or is that why you said “potentially unfortunate”?
As far as we know he survived the scene he was shown in because he wins the coin toss, but he comes awfully close to meeting his maker. I’ve always wondered if Chigurh’s respect for fate changes by the end of the film, and therefore if he would choose to revisit those that fate had stolen from him as a result. That is only my speculative thinking though: pretty sure the shop keeper died of non-Chigurh-related causes.
I thought the 2nd guy in the diner, the one who drove and had his throat slit was Van Alden. Guess not.
Episode was great. Excited for the show to be back.
Great to have the show bak. What’s itch tv characters watching their girls screwing other guys? Ben diamond on magic city does the same thing.
Correction, Ben Diamond did the same thing. MC was cancelled.
Anyone recognize the bartender in the opening scene? I’m almost certain he was the gas station owner whom Anton Chigurh ordered to call heads or tails.
I replied about this up above, but yes that is Gene Jones once again cluelessly talking up armed criminals. Great homage.
So, is Dickie’s wife the new Russian in the woods?
Funny! But she has a little bit of a hike to make it to the Pine Barrens.
only thing i would argue is $30 in 1924 would be around $400 today, so while gillian has certainly fallen on hard times she isnt exactly “cheap”
In modern terms, a high-quality first class prostitute like Gillian could be charging upwards of $725.
$400 might seem expensive, but we’re still talking mid-level prostitution. Certainly a higher class service than what would be found on a street corner or a brothel, but a significant step below the finest prostitution.
It’s kind of like the cheap lobster found at Red Lobster, the moderately priced lobster found at a non-chain casual restaurant, and the lobster offered at a michelin starred fine dining establishment.
Gillian could be charging significantly more for her services if she is aspiring to be a first-class prostitute. Like I said, $725 would be the modern price.
Steve I am glad you can add your extensive expertise on the subject of skin trade compensation. Thanks
Gretchen is such a great actress, that Gillian, quite frankly, disgusts me incredibly. What a horrible woman.
Don’t worry. Piggly Wiggly will grow sevenfold. She’ll have more than enough money.
Steve ,, what?????
You don’t think $ 400 would be too much for a 40 year old heroin addict?
I agree w/OP, that is way too much for a “cheap hooker”.
I said the same thing. Also happy to see Peter Gibbons/Lewis Nixon on a good show.
So good to have the show back … Turned that opening guitar riff up to 11!
Hmm … don’t like this Agent Knox fulla. Poor Zawicki.
I really did not get that Knox set up that shotgun…
Forgot there will be two Mr. Whites to talk about tomorrow around the office watercooler. Two great TV shows. So glad BE is back.
Just when I thought HBO Dramas had written about every single sex fetish under the sun … I forgot about the Cuckold fetish.
Justified beat them to it last season.
Have they done foot yet? The strangulation and S&M stuff with Gyp was ridiculous, now a little interracial cuckold fetish? I think the show jumped the shark for me last night.
Nip/Tuck had a Mandingo party in one episode in season 3, I think. The interracial cuckholding thing isn’t exactly new. Surprised it took HBO this long.
I know there doesn’t seem to be the passion for Boardwalk Empire that there is for, say, Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones, but I find it consistently fascinating, and I’m always surprised when the hour ends. Glad it’s back.
Amen. This show never rests on its laurels. Other thoughts:
-Man, Poor Eddie Kessler looks rough. Anthony Laciura really stepped up in Two Imposters last year and I’m thrilled he (and Eddie, who showed courage and loyalty above and beyond the call of duty) will apparently be rewarded with greater prominence.
-For those unfamiliar with the Cicero reporter named St. John, you’re in for a treat. I know his story from history, and I’ll just say he has much more intestinal fortitude than one would suspect from this first encounter. In fact, the whole Cicero story this year should be great, if history is a guide.
-Another Easter egg for history buffs: Cicero mayor Klenna, who was, as was mentioned, thrown down the steps of city hall by Capone-in front of the cops , no less. Those who complained last year about Gyp taking over Tabor Heights don’t know what they’re talking about: small towns were sitting ducks for gangsters back then. The Dillinger Gang raided small town Sherrifs Departments at will, taking their guns and ammo and freeing imprisoned accomplices.
-Erik LaRay Harvey is awesome.
Yeah, it really doesn’t get its due. I think its because the central character is, by design not all that interesting most of the time.
Really good premiere, and I like the approach Alan will be taking with the show. I think BE has validated the David Simon point of view about how problematic it is (for some shows) to be analyzed so much on a week to week basis.
For me, BE has been very much underrated for this reason: we spend 2 and half months scrutinizing the show because this or that doesn’t make sense and then only one or two weeks discussing how the show intelligently explained and/or paid off those plot lines. It is out of balance, and a lot of the criticism comes from feeling like every episode has to be self-contained and fully comprehensible on its own. We all know by now about BE’s “novelistic” approach, and this way of recapping seems to fit a lot better.
I don’t know, there’s so much violence in this show it’s sometimes easy to predict – Owen in the box, Van Alden with the iron, many of Rosetti’s outbursts, all kinds of small twists which I often don’t find that surprising or entertaining. Sometimes all they do is switch the expected victim – like with the two dudes in the opening scene. Also, the new federal agent was bound to be some kind of bad-ass in disguise. I kinda enjoy the show better for the good dialogue and smart storylines rather than shocking fetishes, broken bottles in the neck, slit throats and all that good stuff.
And I’m not opposed to TV violence or something and enjoy the show (very) much.
One more thing – I do not miss Kelly Macdonald or her character at all, they should limit her time this season to 5 minutes combined. Just finished a season 3 rerun, she has got to be Top 10 Dullest characters in the history of HBO, and her storyline was absolutely useless and standing on its own.
Again, I do like the show.
Hear, hear! Regarding McDonald, I mean. I don’t get the point about the predictability (I think it even fits, because this show is set when a lot of gangster movie cliches were new and original, so not trying to be all post-modern works, IMO), but I enjoy the same sorts of stuff, and have no use for the character of Margaret as an individual or as a component of the show, and not much more for Kelly Macdonald. Her accent is just too, I suppose, “cartoon Irish” for me to take her seriously. I don’t care if that’s her real accent or what. I’ve met a handful of Irish people in my life and they talk much more like Owen Slater than Margaret (actually, Owen sounded like a halfway point between the real life accents and Margaret). She sounds and looks silly, and the ridiculous period fashions don’t help. With Billie Kent, to use one of the more cartoony characters as an example, she can drop the jargon and affectations for a moment to convey real emotions and character, but Margaret’s over the top brogue creates too much of a barrier to take her seriously. Lucy’s speech gave me the same issues – even at her lowest or darkest points, anything she had to say came across as infantile whining.
As an element of the show, Margaret is just sort of redundant, because she’s Nucky Lite. She’s someone else who demands to be taken seriously and will crap all over anyone and anything that gets in the way of that. She lacks the drama of Nucky’s political skill, criminality or will to win, or humanity. Nucky, for instance is bothered by things he did like pimping Gillian, which is probably why she’s still alive, and things that happened to him, like his father’s abuse or the loss of his first family. Margaret just seems to move from one thing to the next without a care, like a hermit crab ditching its old shells.
In the beginning, they were interesting parallels as two people each on the verge of a new opportunity, without realizing the costs that would be involved. Nucky just wanted to get rich(er) and gain more influence by supplying booze thanks to the skyrocketing profits that result from the Volstead Act. Margaret just wants to be a grand lady with a nice house, rich & attentive husband and provided-for children. But by moving outside the law to get those opportunities, comes the necessity of becoming outlaws and having to deal with other outlaws. By the end of season 3, Nucky has embraced the changes necessary to survive in this world, and Margaret has rejected them. The problem is that having made a choice like that, she serves no further narrative function. Fine, you don’t like it? You’re out. Why are you still on our TV screens on a show ABOUT the thing you have left behind? And it took too long to get there, with too much of season 3 being devoted to the distractions that kept her engaged in a lifestyle she didn’t want to be a part of anymore. And the “payoff” of her hospital arc was… she has an abortion? Didn’t we already go to that well with her birth control crisis in the first season? Did we need so much of season 3 setting up the backstory to establish that she both would have, and could procure, an abortion if she conceived in unpleasant circumstances? Did we need her dance around Owen and finally their affair to merely build up to her suddenly finding herself pregnant without a man, when reading between the lines of her backstory means this is merely old hat for Margaret Schroder/Thompson?
As for the character herself, she’s pretty much a selfish harridan with an incredible streak of hypocrisy and a talent for both betrayal and casting herself as the victim when that talent is recognized, and a propensity for passive-aggressive behavior on an epis scale.
I agree with you, but I would have been willing to follow post-divorce Margaret as she becomes involved in another part of history, like women’s suffrage or the hospital storyline, and she is able to use the strong-arm tactics she learned from Nucky against people who aren’t used to that kind of thing, especially from a woman.
But, that’s not what we got. I got really tired of her being so appalled by everything. Hypocritical or not, it gets old to watch.
Women are disgusted by life all the time! It’s a vital and essential part of being a woman and why not? There’s a lot to be disgusted about–and there certainly would have been back in her day. Which doesn’t mean that we ourselves aren’t appalling (sorry, sic?). I’d be pissed off too if I were Nucky’s so-called wife. She’s no more a selfish harridan than anyone else in the script. She’s an Irish lass who made it this far. More power to her. The issue for me with her as to how she’s portrayed is that the show has a zillion characters and seems to suffer from ADD in its weakest episodes. Too many characters and so not enough attention paid to their day to day.
Which is I guess what Alan is talking about when he says novelistic. It’s been a problem since the start — too many characters, male and female, so the sauce starts to feel weak and sometimes clichéd because it needs to be punched up. Too bad because the show overall has everything to be stellar.
The loss of Michael Pitt was unfortunate.
My wife and I always liked her storylines best of all. (We are only two eps into the S4 Blu-ray, BTW, so please don’t spoil me.)
Heh, I thought for sure Alan’s segue way was going to be: “…and I have specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I swirl dat cock…”
One thing regretable in this episode is the approach they seem to be taking with the racial things. There was a touch of this early on with the KKK storyline, where, when you look at thing objectively and ignore that it is the KKK we’re talking about, the Klan was practically the good guys. Nucky’s bought cops abducted the leader of a politically marginalized (especially in a Republican-controlled county – in the 1920s, the Democrats were the political support of the Klan and the Republicans had anti-lynching planks in their party platform) group in the middle of a lawful meeting, and subjected him to torture and mutilation by a gangster on the mistaken assumption of his complicity in a crime, that turned out to be not racially motivated at all, but blowback from the criminal activities of said gangster. Chalky reaped what he had sown, but reacted out of his own ironic prejudice. By the time it came to the Klan machine gunning Chalky’s booze operation, you could kind of see their side, which is an absolute first, as far as I am concerned regarding the Klan in any movie or TV show. Imagine the leader of an “Occupy __” or Tea Party group today being kidnapped by cops, turned over to the head of the local Russian mob to lose a finger for a crime that was actually payback from a rival drug gang and you couldn’t really blame them for spraying the Russians’ stash house with automatic weapons, particularly since the complicity of the local authorities made it clear that there was no legal recourse.
I bring all this old stuff up, because they are on the verge of doing something similar with Dunn Pursely. The indignity he suffered at the hands of Mr. & Mrs. Talent Scout was unconscionable, and the minute someone points a gun at you over a situation he was complicit in engineering is the minute he forfeits his automatic right to life. That said, they did it by once again, putting the black guy in the wrong. And worse, they did it in a way that makes Pursley into blend of racist tropes: the angry black man and the oversexed mandingo. He was already flirting with the first in his early appearances, but having him kill a man over the consequences of getting caught with a white woman? Come on.
The problem with Pursley’s actions are their sheer stupidity. He works for a ruthless criminal, who works for another ruthless criminal. Why would he be so foolish as to jeopardize their business for a quick roll in the hay? Leaving aside the racial implications or anything like that, doesn’t it occur to him that this could completely sabotage Chalky’s ambitions for the club, which is both a dream project, and a huge step forward for Chalky in terms of business opportunities available to blacks in that day, to more firmly establish his value to his political patron beyond mere muscle, and for the black community as well.
Chalky, Nucky and Eli are absolutely right on more than one level to give Dun grief for his behavior in this affair (especially on the heels of a season where Nucky dug them into a hole with his neglecting things to pursue an affair with a show business woman), but you can see how this could so obviously blow up into a major conflict arc for the season, as a motivation/justification for rebellion or treachery on Dun’s part. And the writers seem to think that he’s the somewhat righteous victim of 1920s racial attitudes here, when all they have done is create a stereotypical “buck” who thinks with his penis and his ego, gratifying both at the cost of any long-term goals or patron’s agendas. The sad thing is, we have seen in the past that Dun Pursley is very capable of keeping a cool head in stressful situations, and at swallowing his pride to achieve a goal or advance himself.
I really hope they forget this incident, that it was a one-off thing to keep up the sex-and-violence levels, or that if they break it into an arc, they take it somewhere more original and interesting than the same old ‘race relations in hindsight’ story. One of the more appealing aspects of Nucky’s character has been his colossal indifference to racial and cultural issues in favor of pragmatism and success. This trait has been firmly enough established that it did not feel like a cheat when he went to Chalky for help with the Rosetti invasion and Chalky agreed so readily and stuck by him so staunchly for the low price of permission to open a jazz club. That alliance could only have been built on a history of cooperation that would have given Chalky confidence in Nucky’s acceptance of him, or at least his willingness to ignore or overlook his skin color.
I see no indication the Dunn arc will proceed as you fear, or that he will be portrayed as a “righteous victum”. On the contrary, he seems completely humiliated by the way he was so easily trapped into incarnating a base stereotype, and how in his frenzy to escape it wound up incarnating another one. AS Chalky scolds him, “wasn’t her stuck a bottle up his neck.” And the Klan is a terrorist org, not a political movement.
There was not a whole lot of difference, especially in those days. Left-wingers go by “liberal” in the US, because the bombing shenanigans of the late 19th & early 20th centuries gave “socialist” a bad name in this country, that persists somewhat unfairly to this day. Milder left-wingers in Europe embrace the socialist label that Democratic politicians cringe away from, or split hairs to differentiate themselves, because they used actual bombs.
And my point about the Klan was that they had not engaged in any terroristic violence in AC on the show, until the cops abducted their leader and turned him over to Chalky to be mutilated for amusement. Terrorism is, IMO, an attempt to alter political or social policies or activities by the use of violence and reprisals to intimidate society and political leaders. That is the distinction between terrorists and guerillas, IMO. The Klan on the show (and only on the show) initiated violence against a criminal enterprise, whose leader was directly responsible for an illegal and unjustified act of torture. That’s not terrorism, that’s vigilante justice. The fact that it’s the KKK carrying it out does not change the facts of the matter.
Gillian is hardly a cheap hooker — she requested $10,000 for fellatio-type services to the first prospective house-buyer!
Great episode – perhaps their best season premiere to date (excepting the Scorcese-directed pilot). I thought it brought us up to speed, tied off threads left from last season, and set a number of new, interesting arcs into motion.
I think I checked out of this series with the gratuitous interracial roaring 20s style cuckolding session. It’s gotten a bit too stupid for me.
MY GOD what a wasted opportunity. Everything is so beautiful to look at … and there is simply no point to any of it. I’ll keep watching for the production value and I’ll wondering at the end about the hour I wasted.
I’ll keep watching for the great acting, compelling characters, and well plotted drama, and at the end of the hour I won’t waste a moment wondering why someone would whine about watching a show that they choose to watch even though they don’t like it. Doing something rewarding with your time is the wasted opportunity you should be worried about.
Kudos 2 Erik LaRay Harvey as Dunn. Really great and delivered the openings best scenes. I was convinced that he had pissed into the wife’s cocktail.
I love BE and Howard Korder’s work in particular. That being said, the show is in need of a massive humour infusion. Too dark all the time now. They’d do well to get back on occasion to the vitality and energy and sheer fun that made this moment in time what it was.
I’m excited to see more of Ron Livingston as Mr. Piggley Wiggley. Am also a fan of what Kelly McDonald brings so more of that would be good.
Steve Buscemi has been saddled with what we used to be called an ungrateful role and brings it in his unique way every time. His relationship with his man servant the one note of warmth. And I’m still hoping that we get to pull Richard Harrow out of the one-note cliché that that he appears to have become.
Jeffrey Wright on the horizon equals excitement. A fantastic actor always who injects everything he’s ever been in with instant electricity.
And still the best opening credits since the Sopranos. Love the opening theme coupled with those Magritte visuals. Hope they get back to that energy and vibe.
I actually think the opening credits of BE is one of the worst ones on TV. I always FF through them. I think the music is very anachronistic, and I gag at all the closeups of Buscemi’s face and hands — he’s a very ugly guy. Sopranos opening was great, Deadwood’s so-so, The Wire’s cool because they changed it up each year, very much enjoy The Newsroom opening especially since they revamped the visuals and the music. But the best opening credits, IMHO, and the only one I regularly sit through, was Friday Night Lights. Set the perfect tonal atmosphere for the show.
I love the show, but spent most of my time wondering what the heck was going on rather than understanding what was going on . The Richard arch was confusing as was the “Agent” arch. I know the shows will get easier to follow, but didn’t feel the total immersion as I felt at the end of last year. In due time I suppose….
I think the Richard arc was supposed to be confusing. The Agent arc I didn’t think was that difficult once the fat guy explained about the shotgun trap and Knox failed to mention it to Zwicki. Only one Pole left one the show and its Mickey Doyle =(.